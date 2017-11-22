Showing gratitude for a booming economy in 2017

This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday," November 19, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" HOST: Good evening, everyone and welcome to a special edition of "The Ingraham Angle."

Tonight, we're going to take stock of what we're grateful for and not so grateful for in this year of the Trump presidency. We're going to talk to my Fox colleagues about how to avoid at all costs, Thanksgiving political fights. We're going to celebrate America's economic come back, thank goodness, and other highs and lows of the year.

We begin tonight with some of the cultural battles that have been raging around especially in the entertainment business. We're very grateful for the transparency that we've seen on Hollywood front.

And at least now we know a bit more about the people who have created the films and those TV shows that have helped transform our culture and sometimes not such great ways. To celebrate the best and condemn the worst, I'm joined by broadcaster and New York Times best-selling author, "The Will Wilder Series for Kids," Raymond Arroyo.

So, Raymond, happy Thanksgiving. Let's get right to it. In the wake all these scandals in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein and John Lasseter of Pixar. Let's start with the bad news.

RAYMOND ARROYO, EWTN NEWS LEAD ANCHOR: We'll start with the bad.

INGRAHAM: Let's start what we're not grateful for because I think people have to be aware what's coming down the pike.

ARROYO: There's a new movie gets Oscar buzz. Arnie Hammer is the lead. He plays a 24-year-old man. Rolling Stone is hailing this as the most romantic movie of the year. He has a 24-year-old man who has an affair with a 17-year-old boy.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: At a time people are saying Roy Moore should get out over accusations with relationship with younger people. Why would Hollywood at this moment be championing a movie like this?

INGRAHAM: Knock out, all the reviews of the film. It is interesting that that would be --

ARROYO: It's out of Africa of this odd off beat relationship. It's very explicit. I haven't seen it, but I read about it. Why they would promote this at this moment in history? I don't understand.

INGRAHAM: In most jurisdictions that will be statutory rape or molestation of a child or a minor. That's a real problem. That goes back to what we talked about a couple of weeks ago. The content of what we see generated whether on the internet or Hollywood, New York, advertising.

That does tell us what we've become as a culture. Tells you a lot about the people who are making it and who's inside of them. I'm a Christian, we're all sinners. We put out as far as the product, the work product, it tells you has going on inside of you to some degree.

ARROYO: Well, all of these revelations that we've seen in recent days, they do show us something. Hopefully, it points to something more positive and we can do something more positive. But why this would exist? Why they'd be raising flags when trying to take Harvey Weinstein's name off the films he's already produced? I don't understand that at all.

INGRAHAM: There are other accusations, Kevin Spacey story keeps getting worse. That's an older man in some cases with younger men and them in compromising positions so that is --

ARROYO: It's a good thing or bad thing? What is Hollywood's opinion on this? That's all we want to know.

INGRAHAM: Kevin Spacey losing all opportunities. Maybe looking for love connection. I guess, some people can argue that. It's not all bad out there. We're grateful for some really good moments in entertainment. What about the film, let's say, Gary Oldham, who is such a great talent. The "Darkest Hour" tell us about this. Now this should be out.

ARROYO: This is incredible. Gary Oldham really disappearing into Winston Churchill and it's when Churchill assumes the prime ministership, and then leads his country really through rhetoric, the war.

It's a nice tie in "Dunkirk," which was Christopher Nolan's depiction of World War II evacuations, 350,000 people evacuated. It was about common men, everyday people, risking and sacrificing for the benefit of their country.

INGRAHAM: And they're still doing that today for us. Another thing we're grateful for, the men and women in uniform who don't -- you know, they don't get a lot of credit during the year. I mean, they don't make much money. They do the hard work that a lot of us don't do. They do if for us and freedom and our missions around the world.

My brother said, is there any other war we might make movies about. World War II, we don't anything on Korea. Hacksaw Ridge. We always seem to go back to World War II. "Darkest Hour" unbelievable. Just incredible. What about "The Star?" That's another film that I want to take my kids to, correct?

ARROYO: Absolutely. A great family film, it celebrates the nativity, but it's through the eyes of the animal who are surrounding the Holy Family. It's fun. It's life. Devon Franklin and old pal in Hollywood produced this film.

Everyone from Oprah to Patty Heatton to (inaudible) Perry lend their voices here. It's a lot of fun and by the way, the funniest movie this season -- "Daddy's Home Too," you will (inaudible) from top to bottom. I'm grateful for that because I need to laugh --

INGRAHAM: Mel Gibson in it. Who else?

ARROYO: Mel Gibson, John (inaudible), Mark Wahlberg and Will Farrell.

Hilarious. Great movie.

INGRAHAM: I thought he was not going to act anymore. On the negative, we have to go back to one other thing because Raymond and his wife dragged themselves to see Barbara Streisand.

ARROYO: This year. She did 13 concert stops on a tour. It's now on Netflix.

INGRAHAM: First of all, Barbara Streisand said she was retiring. When was it 10 years ago, she's never going to person. It's like the going out of the business sale. We've lost our lease going out of business. Last chance now. Six months later, they're still there.

ARROYO: She claims this is her last concert tour. Thank the Lord for that. I'm thankful for that. Netflix subscribers will now be able to see what -- it cost me $500 to learn. Even legendary voices and talents sometimes market, are sleep walking. When the legend exceeds the passion, it's not worth the ticket price.

This is a sleepy thing. I mean, she goes through the motion of the music. It's almost like she is preening. Like we should be thankful that she showed up. No passion, no connection with the audience. Cold as ice.

INGRAHAM: Funny girl has become tired girl? Is that it?

ARROYO: Jaded girl.

INGRAHAM: People who need my money. Now we have a lot to be grateful for the performer for the list this year. There's so many. Some of them, Fats Domino, Glenn Campbell, Tom Petty. We'll hear little from them.

INGRAHAM: Each of them in their own way, different genre. Tom Petty was a big fan of Fats Domino. Of course, the Beatles loved Fats Domino.

ARROYO: He was a humbled man, lived in a little place. It got flooded out in Katrina. He rebuilt it. He stayed in New Orleans this whole --

INGRAHAM: I believe he never read music. It's all by ear.

ARROYO: The joyous performer. I saw him as an old man, it was like it was like 1954 again. Amazing.

INGRAHAM: Some fun facts that people might not know about Tom Petty. The catalog of Tom Petty is one of the best-selling performers all time, 80 million records sold. His guitar teacher, Don Felder, went on to be part of that small little-known band called The Eagles.

Never be another one like him. Huge loss for rock and roll. He was performing Glenn Campbell, guitar player. I had a chance to interview him few times on radio. He had a lot of struggles in his life. He talked about his demons, drinking, problems in his personal life.

ARROYO: He was guitarist for Sinatra Nat King Cole, everybody. But those three men really captured the 50s, '60s, '70s and '80s.

INGRAHAM: You don't get much big with that group. We also lost some giants this year in the world of acting and film, Martin Landow, John Hurt, Sam Shepherd, and Don Reckles (ph) and Jerry Lewis. You interviewed him a number of times.

ARROYO: I asked him about Joseph Lewis (ph) and how he referred to himself.

INGRAHAM: Let's watch.

ARROYO: When you're talking about what you did, you often refer to that person as the idiot, the kid.

JERRY LEWIS: The silliness of the kid built tremendously important serious work. The silliness of the kid created great work.

INGRAHAM: He was performing up until the age of --

ARROYO: Eighty, 84, he was still performing. People forget, Jerry Lewis created video assist. If you go to any film set, any television set today, you'll see video assist. It's the video play back. They can play it back after the take. Jerry Lewis created that in '50s so he could watch himself and direct his own movies.

Of course, his work on (inaudible) millions of dollars raised for those children, an incredible legacy and what a great guy.

INGRAHAM: We lost Don Rickles. One person I really wanted to interview. One of my great regrets. Here's just a bit of his genius.

(VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He always went right in for the kill. He walked out on stage, he'd always go to the front row. He'd say.

ARROYO: He'd find the fastest person -- what are you doing there tiny? Who is that with -- is that the wife, she -- and he took the whole routine into -- 20 minutes of improv insult. The funniest live performer I think I've ever seen, unbelievable.

INGRAHAM: We are grateful for a lot. Lot goes into it, a performance, a written script on stage, music. They all bring different talents to the floor. We're grateful for all those giants who are sadly no longer with us, but we are glad they were with us for as long as they were. Raymond Arroyo, happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.

ARROYO: I'm grateful to be here and to complain about Barbara Streisand.

INGRAHAM: Up next, why President Trump's critics should be eating big slice of humble pie tomorrow.

Later, my Fox colleague will offer you tips for surviving that political fight around the table. Stay with us.

INGRAHAM: Welcome back to "The Ingraham Angle." As we've been reporting, we should be thankful for the economic rebound that President Trump has helped usher in during his first year in office. This is not what the experts or Mr. Trump's critics predicted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's unlikely event happens and Trump wins, you will see a market crash of historical proportions.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In the event Donald wins, I have no doubt in my mind the markets tanks. If the polls look like there's a decent chance that Donald could win, I'll put a huge hedge on that's over a 100 percent of my equity positions and my bond position as well that protects me just in case he wins.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm worried about it. You know I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I'm free trader, TPP is good for American business. I think NAFTA was good for American business. You can't get everything in life you want.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Unbelievable. I love those. It hasn't turned out that way, has it? Everything hasn't crater. The world hasn't come to an end. Unemployment is down. Blue-collar wages are rising. The stock market is booming all because America first policies do work. Not the problem all the experts were predicting.

Latest side of a booming economy, human resources officers from some 500 corporations are anticipating a massive 66 percent increase in cash Christmas bonuses. That adds to up a big surge in gifts and parties and frankly, happiness for American workers.

You know, it's supposed to be the pursuit of happiness, that will be nice. Even the president's lefty critics are coming around to the new realities, our neighbors to the north at the Toronto Star, at least one prominent columnist, is noting this about the president's negotiations on trade in a piece titled "Believe it or not, on NAFTA, Donald Trump makes sense".

And in The Economist this blaring headline, "Blue collar wages are surging." Again, they don't want to give Trump credit, but I'll take the headlines. So, what about the never Trumpers who only pay lip service to the will of the voters.

Well, we're starting to get an idea of what they really think. Here's what "Weekly Standard" editor-at-large, Bill Kristol tweeted out last night. He said, "The GOP tax bill's bringing out my inner socialist. The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal. What's happening?"

What's happening, Bill, is that we now can see that you're not that conservative stalwart we thought you were before the election of Donald Trump. This year has been filled with a lot of political revelations. The people you thought you knew on the left and right are coming into clear focus for many people.

As for President Trump's tweets, something they can be a little bit self- distracting. That's true. I say this, at least we now have an unvarnished view what the leader of the free world really thinks about issues big and small.

I think that's kind of refreshing. How many Twitter accounts can drive a new cycle all by their lonesome. He has a direct pipeline to the American people, which, of course, drives the old lame extreme media nuts. They want to control the information you're getting. President Trump said, I'm going to have my say and go right to the people with it.

Joining us now for reaction from Mobile, Alabama, my old friend, Quin Hillyer, a contributing editor at "National Review," and in New York, a dear friend, Andy Stein, a Democrat and former president of the New York City Council. It is great to see both of you. Happy Thanksgiving.

Let's start with you Andy on this. I personally am really grateful that we have President Trump in office. That Hillary is not president. That we have an economy that is -- looks like it's in the midst of a real recovery not anemic flat lining recovery as we saw under President Obama. Do you agree with that or am I kind of looking at things way too optimistically at this point?

ANDREW STEIN, FORMER NEW YORK CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT: Laura, first of all, happy Thanksgiving. When I met Donald Trump in 1973, a mutual friend called to ask us to have dinner. He is exact same person as he was then. Isn't it refreshing to have someone who is really honest and says what he thinks?

Sure, occasionally, he may put his foot in his mouth, but I think that he's done so well. The economy is really strong. This is $2 trillion in the pocket of working men and women. We defeated ISIS in Raqqa. There's no more talk about caliphate. He's reduced all these regulations.

I think he's doing a terrific job. When I first endorsed him in the Wall Street Journal in September of 2016, the people in Manhattan, everywhere I go, say how can you do that? He's this and that. You have no idea you played these other people.

They went insane. But the truth is, that Trump is an extremely caring, sensitive guy. My father was sick and dying, he would call couple times a week to see how he was. The same with Bob Kraft's wife. The same with David (inaudible).

INGRAHAM: Lot of people don't know that about him. Quin, I know you weren't a big fan of Donald Trump during the primary. Now he's president for 11 months. The economic rebound that even some of his harshest critics admit is here. What do you think now? Are you grateful that Hillary is not president? Are you still on the fence about how Trump doing on the economy?

QUIN HILLYER, CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, NATIONAL REVIEW: No. Of course, I'm grateful that Hillary is not president. That was never in question. I never wanted her. I fought her for 25 years. I still remain a critic of Trump personally. I think his tweets are not refreshing. I think they are horrendous.

You mentioned the economy and while I think it's foolish to give him all the credit for the good economy. It would be absolutely unfair not to give him a significant amount of credit.

INGRAHAM: I want to get you on this Roy Moore thing. I know you like myself, were hoping that Mo Brook, who was in that special election that runoff might have been the nominee. Are you grateful that Alabama voters might have a write-in candidate? Are you hopeful that there will be another choice here?

HILLYER: I think very large number of Alabamians who wish we had another choice right now. I would say certainly plurality of Alabamians are unhappy that we face this uncertain election when we haven't had time to get to the bottom of things. We don't know what the truth is. This is not a good situation.

On other hand, as you say, the Republican voters in Alabama did choose Roy Moore. When they chose Roy Moore, they knew that the left would be coming at him with everything they had. We sort of asked whether Moore deserves this, we knew it was coming.

INGRAHAM: I want to play a quick soundbite for you, guys. This is a compilation -- three different voices where the Republican Party stands today vis-a-vis the Democrats all these allegations coming out. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIE GEIST, MSNBC HOST: You win this seat, the Senate seat for Roy Moore, it's a puric victory because you will be saddled you have said as the party of a pedophile for the rest of Roy Moore's term.

JOHN HEILEMANN, MSNBC NATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: In case you get the worst of all worlds. You lose the seat and you lost it in the process losing it, you become party of pedophiles, which is a double whammy (inaudible) the president tries to pull off here.

STEVE SCHMIDT, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: The big question, is this the beginning of the end of the Republican Party?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: How many times, Andy, have we heard is this beginning or end of the Republican Party. I heard that when I was in college when Reagan was president, believe or not. Andy, your quick reaction there.

STEIN: Laura, I think that Trump has done great. The economy is strong. Military is strong. I think that this is a beginning for the Republican Party. I think it's going to be alignment with the Republicans like it was the Reagan. I had dinner with Sinatra several times with Don Rickles. He the same way he was on the tonight show with Frank.

INGRAHAM: Both of you it's great to see you. Happy Thanksgiving.

Straight ahead on this "Ingraham Angle" special. Why that investigation around Uranium One and Hillary Clinton is about to heat up like a Thanksgiving turkey. Stay with us.

INGRAHAM: Welcome back. Could Republicans soon be grateful for a Clinton comeuppance? Last night on "The Ingraham Angle" Congressman Matt Gaetz hinted that he we might be getting some bombshell news about Hillary Clinton sometime soon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLORIDA: I am immediately calling for an investigation into the special treatment that the FBI gave Hillary Clinton and particularly in this e-mail scandal. Hillary Clinton was treated differently than any other American would be treated, and as a member of the Judiciary Committee, I want answers from the FBI about how we can stop this type of special treatment for politicians in the future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: There's always two standards, one for everybody else and one for the Clintons. The GOP certainly would be grateful to see another investigation into Hillary's e-mails or that Uranium One scandal. And that's the one where of the critics allege that corrupt donations to the Clinton Foundation influenced Hillary's State Department to be one of those members parties who approved sale of about 20 percent of America's uranium capacity to what ended up being a Russian-backed company.

Joining us now for reaction is the one, the only Sara Carter who is a national security correspondent for Circa News. Sara, there is a lot out there still swirling about the Clintons, about the Obama administration's acquiescence and approval of this Uranium One sale. What do you make of what Congressman Gaetz is getting at? He and Jim Jordan are going to announce something next week.

SARA CARTER, NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT, "CIRCA NEWS": That's right. I think that what we're seeing here is that the FBI designated Hillary Clinton's case, the e-mail server case, a special, right, a special investigation. They were handling it differently than they handled everything else.

Now people have debated, did that mean a major investigation? I know I've heard some issues coming out about that. But this was a special. And I think they have a point here. Gaetz, Jordan, and others like DeSantis and certainly the Senate Judiciary want to know why did they designate this as special? What made her so special as compared to every other investigation?

And remember, it was the FBI's decision to shut down that server investigation. It was up to the Justice Department, not to Comey not to former FBI director Comey. So what was going on there and what was the relationship between the deputy director, who's still there --

INGRAHAM: I want to talk about him, because a lot of our viewers hear this name bandied about, but we have to be very clear who we're talking about. Andrew McCabe who has been at the FBI for years and years, and you think, well, faithful civil servant, deputy FBI director. But there's more to the Andrew McCabe story than meets the eye. Give us the thumbnail.

CARTER: The thumbnail is this. He's under three federal inquiries right now, one for violation of the Hatch Act, the second investigation is with the inspector general at the Department of Justice for not disclosing on his ethics forms his donations wife got actually from two PACs connected to Terry McAuliffe and Hillary Clinton for $700,000.

INGRAHAM: Whoa, whoa, his wife was running for state Senate and she took $700,000 from two McAuliffe, meaning Hillary connected --

CARTER: So you've got two PACs connected to Terry McAuliffe, both connected to Hillary Clinton, giving $700,000. Now, this was first reported by the Wall Street Journal last year. But let's go a little bit further. Terry McAuliffe was under investigation by the FBI for campaign contribution during that same time. By the way, we don't know where that investigation went. But that investigation just disappeared off the planet, nobody has been able to figure this out. For contributions he received actually from a former Chinese legislator who happened to have residency in the United States and cut him a check for $120,000 through his own business. So this is how muddled this all is. And there's a lot of questions as to McCabe's involvement in this case.

INGRAHAM: And McCabe is still there.

CARTER: McCabe is still there. And we found out just recently because Judicial Watch thankfully FOIA-ed a ton of documents --

INGRAHAM: Freedom of Information Act requests. And let me say one of the many things I'm grateful for, your reporting, Sara, and I'm grateful for Judicial Watch because they did the legal work to file the Freedom of Information Act requests without which we would have not understood a lot of these machinations behind the scenes that led to the slow-walking of this investigation, the special designation of the Hillary investigation, ultimately the shutdown of the investigation.

CARTER: Absolutely right. I am so grateful that you brought that up because we have to thank Judicial Watch and other organizations who FOIA these information. What we found out just this past week is that McCabe did not really recuse himself from the server investigation until a week before the presidential election.

INGRAHAM: As his wife was getting contributions from one of Hillary Clinton's best friend's related PACs. McAuliffe will say I don't run the PACs. They're separate from me. But they're PACs that existed to support his political endeavors, correct?

CARTER: Absolutely, and very closely connected, right, to Hillary Clinton. And then you know that right now it's still under investigation by the office special counsel whether or not McCabe violated Hatch Act rules. He went to meet with McAuliffe. He was at a lot of his wife's events.

I just got off the phone with FBI, former and current FBI. They said if they would have ever done this, they would have had it handed to them. They would have violated what they have been told ever since the academy at Quantico, you do not get involved in political campaigns. You stay biased. You stay out of it. I mean, you stay unbiased. Apparently there are a few that remain biased, but you stay unbiased. You stay out of any kind of political activity. And they're saying, wait a minute, is there two sets of rules here, one for the officials and one for the guys on the ground?

INGRAHAM: I still don't understand how Hillary Clinton was interviewed by FBI the weekend of Fourth of July. Comey wasn't there but Cheryl Mills was, and there's no transcript of it.

CARTER: No. No transcript of that meeting.

INGRAHAM: She's a witness. She gets immunity.

CARTER: And remember just two days before she gets interviewed, Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch are meeting on the tarmac in Phoenix, and we still don't know what they were talking about.

INGRAHAM: They were just sharing horoscopes. Come on, Sarah. We're grateful for you. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family, and come back soon.

CARTER: Thank you so much. Happy Thanksgiving to you and everybody else.

INGRAHAM: And we come back straight ahead, are you dreading discussing politics around the Thanksgiving table tomorrow? I want a timeout on politics tomorrow personally. Some of my FOX colleagues, Bret Baier, and Shannon Bream, they're going to offer some helpful hints for the tumult and how to avoid it. Stay tuned.

INGRAHAM: Welcome back, everybody. This is "The Ingraham Angle" special gratitude in the age of Trump. And for better and sometimes for worse, let's face it, talking politics at the Thanksgiving table is practically as much of a tradition as the turkey and the pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes and gravy. But it's giving many us some serious heartburn because according to a new poll from NPR and Marist, 58 percent of Americans say they are positively dreading the prospect discussing politics during Thanksgiving. That's up five points from last year during the aftermath of the election. And 31 percent say they're eager to do so tomorrow, but that's a 12 point plunge from last year.

Joining us now to analyze, two of my favorite people, not just favorite colleagues, favorite people here at Fox, Shannon Bream, of course the anchor of the brand new 11:00 p.m. show on Fox, and Bret Baier who is wisely already in the balmy weather of Naples, Florida. Bret, I'm so jealous you're in Naples already, and I'm sitting in your chair, Bret. I feel inadequate sitting in this chair because this is your chair really. But I'm keeping it warm until you come back.

It's great to see you. Bret, I want to start with you. Trump is controversial. The divide in the country seems like it's worse than ever before, but I don't know if that's even the case. How do you avoid this maelstrom at the table? What do you do?

BRET BAIER, "SPECIAL REPORT" HOST: I think it's a good question because I think you have to be prepared at the beginning. You have to go in and say, you have other topics to talk about -- entertainment, sports, the kids, other things. I say stay away from LaVar Ball, the wall, Roy Moore at all. I think those three things that rhyme, you stay away from them. But if it goes south, get to the place with where you listen more than you get heated. You listen.

INGRAHAM: Maybe, Bret, when you're listening, you just chew, and you make sure you have a big mouthful of food. And you're just chewing and nodding. You have a lot of fights, family fights about other subjects. Shannon, sometimes husbands will stay, yes, dear. They don't go back. But it is little thorny, because a lot of families I know, and certainly my family, we have some polar opposite views, my family. Some of my brothers are different politically than I am, and we just don't talk about it. We talk about anything but. We play a game of tic-tac-toe. It's uncomfortable.

SHANNON BREAM, "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" HOST: Listen, I'll be with the in-laws this year, the Breams, and they do like to talk politics. There are a lot of Fox watchers in there.

INGRAHAM: Thank God. Lucky you.

BREAM: I know, exactly. But the tricky thing is they want to talk shop the whole time. You know when you're away from work, you want to take it easy, play the tic-tac-toe, stuff your face with stuffing. But they have a lot of questions. And I find what I end up doing separating a lot fact from fiction, because they're hear a story or see something on Facebook. And I'm sort of deputized as the fake news buster during this Thanksgiving meals and get-togethers because they want to know what's actually been said or not said.

I think one of the good strategies, and I like Bret's, but also something I read that made sense to me. Instead of talking about personalities like President Trump, like Hillary Clinton, whoever, if you talk ideas or policies that seems to work better for a lot of families instead of getting into the personalities, which seem to immediately put people on one side or other.

INGRAHAM: Bret, when you're down in Florida. Naples, there's a lot of FOX fans in Naples, let's face it. It's a wonderful place. They love you down there. But it is true what Shannon said, when you want to get away -- I know you're a big golfer, a big athlete, you want to be with your kids, your beautiful sons and wife, but you want to kind of get away. But you are pulled back into it. You just think you're on the golf course, seventh hole, got that perfect tee shot. Well, what do you think about this, Bret? What do you do?

BAIER: It happens all time. I know it happens to you guys, too. I was at the grocery the other day. Somebody stopped me to talk about tax reform. And I said how is the pineapple?

BAIER: So I think when you're talking politics, I do think Shannon is right. Do broad topics and start with the ones that you know a lot of the different ideologies agree on. Let's say corporate taxes, killing ISIS, figuring out a situation North Korea, those are three good ones where most left and right kind of agree.

INGRAHAM: Now, I want to ask both of you, your favorite Thanksgiving memories growing up. I say this on the radio earlier today that it's never about stuff or presents. For me it's always about food, music, something that my mother used to play. She's polish so she always played on this little record player we had. She played Polish Christmas carols. I rolled my eyes. I'm like, oh, God, can't we hear something else. But now I get teared-up when I hear some of that music today. It's a smell of Thanksgiving and just being together. Bret, what's one of your favorite memories growing up Thanksgiving, just being with the family?

BAIER: Two things. One is my mom I grew up having turnips. And I can't stand turnips. But every year, we just made them and they just sat there and it was just my mom who ate them. But it was part of the tradition. And then the wishbone at the end, pulling it apart and which person got the bigger part of the bone got the wish to come true. And I remember that every year.

INGRAHAM: Shannon.

BREAM: I think Bret's mom should join the Breams because the like turnips also. I don't know what the deal is, but they like it too.

INGRAHAM: They have no taste, bitter.

BREAM: I know but they're heavily salted. You try to drown the actual turnip taste. I don't know.

BREAM: I will say my dad loved frying turkeys. So you get the vat of the bubbling hot oil, and they do the demonstrations every year, like they'll do this and burn down your whole house and kill everybody. My dad loves the danger of making the turkey that way. So I always think about that. He also likes fireworks and blowing stuff up and everything, so I think that fried turkey was just part of it.

INGRAHAM: Now, Bret, do you cook the turkey or you go out to dinner?

BAIER: We have officially gone to the going out and having somebody else do the dishes. But I do miss the cooking thing where everybody stands around and cooks. But we have not done that for a number of years.

INGRAHAM: I think what I like hear about is the brining, people calling in today is we do the turkey over an open spit like really rotating the turkey. This turns into a virtual Olympic sport at this point.

BREAM: It's an all-day project

INGRAHAM: It's fun. Most thankful for this time of year?

BREAM: Honestly, I'm a person of faith. And even through some tough times this year, I think God is good.

INGRAHAM: God is good. Bret?

BAIER: Yes, I think health and the big guy upstairs looking down on us all. And no matter how bad you think things will be, we are all resilient, and we should be thankful for that.

INGRAHAM: And ask for help. Ask for God's help. That's what I do every day. Lord knows I can't do it all myself. I'm grateful for both of you. Thank you, have a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family and thanks for everything you do to keep the Fox viewers informed and sometimes entertained. Let's face it, you can be very funny.

BAIER: Happy Thanksgiving.

INGRAHAM: Bret, happy Thanksgiving.

And when we come back, what's getting lost this holiday season? And how sometimes that urge to shop might make us lose out on the important stuff. Stay tuned.

INGRAHAM: Tonight some thoughts on this eve of Thanksgiving. It's supposed to be a holiday dedicated to our families, our friends, and the ties that bind. It's a holiday where gratitude should above all else be placed front and center.

But the reality is that in recent years it's become something far different. A holiday that's been tarnished by never ending sales on flat screen TVs, appliances, all manner of jewelry, forcing folks to spend time waiting in line, sometimes for days, instead of cherishing the time they have with their family.

Polling shows that the majority of Americans say they're going to shop online this holiday season with internet sales poised to surpass $100 billion for the first time ever. Sure, that's good for the economy, no doubt. But shouldn't we just dedicate one day, one day to family and giving thanks without having to buy anything?

Just take a look at how early these sales start this week. Kohl's, they kicked off turkey discounts on Monday. Old Navy knocking 50 percent all items beginning today. And by the time Thanksgiving morning rolls around, virtually every major retailer will be back offering black Friday deals that will bring folks to the store or their computers before they even have time to prep their meal, let alone clean it up.

And that leads me to my next point. Why are stores even open on Thanksgiving at all? I know retailers, they need to sell and they make all their money this time of year. It's the biggest season of the year for them. But is it worth the breaking up of families on the one day that some of them spend time together, that one day a year? It's bad enough that consumers are dragged away from their families, but what about the employees that are forced to staff the store?

Just look at this partial list of stores open tomorrow. K-mart is one of first to open, cracking doors at 6:00 a.m. Dollar General, Bass Pro Shops, I love Bass Pro Shops, I love Cabela's, but they're not far behind. And by end of the day they'll be joined by J.C. Penney, Old Navy, Wal-Mart, Target among many others.

I worry that in our haste to buy for everyone on our list it's going to cause our relationships to fray with the people we love most. And some things are worth more than the 100 bucks you might save on that wide screen. And in most cases those door buster sales are come-ons to get you buy some other junk you don't need anyway.

How many times have you stood in line for $200 iPad on black Friday only to learn that the sale only applied to the first five sold, and it turns out you're the 38th person in line? Read the fine print before you give up the stuff that really matters, the stuff that you're never going to get back and will never go on sale. That's time with friends and family.

And part of what drives us into the cold that makes us want to join those black Friday blowouts and the Friday mobs is the thought that we might miss out on a great opportunity. My goodness, we've got to get there, we've got to drive there, we've got to park there. But on Thanksgiving, the biggest opportunity in the world is back home, and it's around the table. So savor this Thanksgiving. Try to celebrate it without wrestling your neighbors over a sale. A few things I'm thankful for when we return.

INGRAHAM: Before we go and as we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, it's the perfect opportunity to give thanks to our veterans and the men and women who are currently serving in our armed forces. We just love them. And today's crash of a U.S. Navy plane off Japan delivers a somber reminder of what our troops put on the line every single day for us. Their extraordinary sacrifice, the risks they take to defend this country is something we all should be grateful for every day, not just tomorrow, because without it, we are not sitting around the table enjoying turkey in freedom and security.

I want you to know that I'm very grateful for you for tuning into Fox every night to watch all of our great shows. Thank you for trusting us with news reporting and analysis you're not going to get anywhere else. And thank you, my family, who put up with me on this crazy schedule I have. And thank us for our freedom and everyone who helped provide it. Everybody have a wonderful Thanksgiving, and remember that which really matters. Thanks for watching.

