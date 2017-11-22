Should Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken resign?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 22, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to this special edition of "Hannity." Democratic scandals. I'm Jeanine Pirro in tonight for Sean.

The bad news keeps piling up for liberals. The Detroit Free Press, the hometown newspaper of Congressman John Conyers is now calling for him to resign. This comes as the House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into Congressman Conyers after he admitted that his office paid out $27,000 in taxpayer money. This harassment complaint from a former staffer.

And just breaking tonight, according to The Washington Post, a new woman is accusing Congressman Conyers of calling her in to his office while he was in his underwear. The woman is also alleging that Conyers harassed and verbally abused her. An attorney for Congressman Conyers is saying, he has no plans to resign.

Also tonight, two new women are telling The Huffington Post that Senator Al Franken inappropriately touched them in separate incidents. And, a new Politico poll shows that 50 percent of voters think that Senator Franken should resign. This survey was conducted after radio host Leanne Tweeden released this photo showing Franken groping her during a 2006 USO tour.

But before a second woman put out this image, where she is alleging that Senator Franken grabbed her behind. Now, despite all those allegations, against Congressman Conyers and Senator Franken, Democrats in the media are still defending them. When asked about the allegations against Conyers, Congressman James Clyburn told the "New York Times," quote, "You can't jump to conclusions with these types of things for all I know all of this could be made up."

And Senator Mazie Hirono from Hawaii, put aside calls for Senator Franken resignation. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your colleague Al Franken has been accused. Do you think he should resign?

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO, D-HAWAII: I think that that is a distraction to be talking about resignation because what's really at the bottom of this whole issue of sexual harassment is that it is pervasive in our culture.

PIRRO: The liberal mainstream media is also rushing to Senator Franken's defense. Take a look at this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is a new report that Senator Al Franken grabbed a woman's behind at a fair back in 2010. He says he doesn't remember doing it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are going to start to go after everyone in every power industry for something like a butt slap? I'm worried that there is going to be no one left running anything.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, that may be true.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To ask him to resign, I don't know if that's the appropriate response either. I mean, no senator has been asked to resign, ever.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have also, I think, unfortunately slowly slid culturally into the moment when forgiveness is now married to ideology. If you are a conservative, you know, Bill Clinton, you know, or Al Franken get him out or get her out.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He took a picture, which his office now says was a joke that showed him potentially not actually groping but mock groping her.

PIRRO: Joining us now with reaction are Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt. Media reporter for The Hill Joe Concha and radio talk show host and Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce. You know, guys, I am actually stunned at the liberal left's hypocrisy with this. And I want to start and I will start with you, Charlie Hurt, where you have got Mazie Hirono saying that the calls for resignation is nothing more than a distraction because sexual harassment is pervasive. What's your take on that?

CHARLES HURT, THE WASHINGTON TIME: Well, clearly I think the Democrats are circling the wagons right now. What I find so disturbing about it is it just puts a lie to all of the talk we have heard for years and years from Democrats who claim to be the party that sticks up for women, the party that wants to stamp out this kind of awful atrocious behavior. And, of course, also accusing people like Mitt Romney of waging some war on women. They have been talking about this for years. And so as soon as the pox is on their house, all they want to do is circle the wagon.

PIRRO: But you know what, Joe, it seemed for a time that the Democrats, Donna Brazile and Kirsten Gillibrand were like ready to throw Bill Clinton under the bus. And it seemed like they were now going to take the side of women. Now they are going back to where they were. We have got this Congressman James Clyburn from the judiciary saying, you can't jump to any conclusions for all I know these women could be making it up. And, yet, when Donald Trump, the president says the same thing about Roy Moore, they want to crucify the president.

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL: On Al Franken, I got to say, do you ever watch Monday night football when Cosell and Gifford were there, towards the end of the game when a team looked like it was going to lose and they start singing, turn out the lights, the party is over. We are now at four accusers including one from this Huffington Post report. The Huffington Post knows exactly about this.

PIRRO: And you are talking about Franken, right?

CONCHA: We are talking about Franken.

PIRRO: Right.

CONCHA: Here is the quote from one the accusers. Only two people come forward. And people are saying that this is a right wing conspiracy. She says it's not. I'm a liberal person. I voted for him after this happened. These are women that were at events, campaign events for Franken. So, when you get to four and you have the photo evidence with Leann Tweeden, how can he possibly survived, Judge?

PIRRO: Well, not only that. And I want to tell the viewers this. You know, everyone has tried to draw a distinction including the woman, Tammy, who wrote the article, the op-ed piece for the New York Times and then felt guilty that she said Al Franken should resign. But just before I come to you with a question, here's his so-called apology. Everyone said he apologized. Ergo he should be forgiven.

He says, the first thing I want to do is apologize. I want to apologize to you personally, talking to Leann and he says, I understand how or why you could feel violated by the photo. He does not at any point in time apologize to her for touching her breasts, whether it was under the Kevlar vest or not. His hands are on that. He apologizes for taking a photo. Nothing more.

TAMMY BRUCE, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: And her other allegation, keep in mind, is that he forced himself on her with a forced kiss. As somebody who has been violated in that way, I can just tell everyone, and every woman who has experienced that, that is a sexual assault. And so that is her other allegation. He doesn't even mention that. But here's the conundrum, of course. Now that we also know they have paid $17 million out in Congress that we know this is a problem for the liberals, for the Democratic Party, if one person resigns, there is going to be no excuse for someone else in the same position not to resign.

This is why they can't allow him to do that. Because who knows how many seats they would lose. But this also goes beyond. It comes down really, too, the nature of what the Clintons did to this party. They set a tone in the `90s that as long as you are right on the issues, if you speak properly about feminism and if you are on their side, you have free reign. In other words, we are going to sacrifice individual women's lives for the collective. This is an abandonment of women. It's an abandonment of feminism by everyone who is a liberal. And finally now it's clear. And this is -- this has got to be the thing on which we sweep out part of the swamp.

PIRRO: And you know what, Charles, what Tammy is saying is so true.

HURT: Yes.

PIRRO: Because had we, when this happened with Bill Clinton. Instead of saying it's a personal issue between Bill and Hillary and instead talked about the moral core of this country and the power between relationship between women who were vulnerable and men who were in power, so many thousands of women wouldn't have suffered. But I want to read something to you where Conyers' attorney is now saying he is not going to resign and if people were required to resign over allegations, a lot of people would be out of work in the country, including many members of the House Senate and even the president.

I don't agree with the last one. But, don't you think we ought to clear out the House and the Senate because for two decades they have spent $17 million of our money to cover their sexual harassment. They should all be gone and doesn't this speak to the issue of term limits?

HURT: Absolutely. One of the most devastating things about the Conyers accusations involves that latest accusation that you just mentioned a woman named Melanie Sloan who is a tough lady, she's a liberal, she worked for Conyers some years back. She is used to standing up to people. And she -- in that story, that came out this evening, she said that she went to Dick Gephardt and other leaders in the Democratic Party and complained about Conyers, told them sorts of things that he had done to her. And to other staffers, and they all turned a blind eye to it. And so, I think there is a lot more questions that need to be asked and we need to find out a whole lot more about who has been along the way that swept this stuff under the rug.

PIRRO: Great point.

PIRRO: Joe, what about this 17 million and 264 complaints? Why don't we know who those settlements were against?

CONCHA: Because Speaker Ryan needs to say release the names of --

PIRRO: Aha. I'm on another mission, Joe. Is that all it's going to take?

CONCHA: I would think. Right? So we already know the payments were made. Right? We already have a number in terms of the people. So obviously all that takes as the Speaker of the House, I would imagine, to go ahead with that. But think about where we are now in this -- it's a revolution, really that's going on. Ever since the Weinstein report by Ronan Farrell and all the names since then, the Kevin Spaceys, the Mark Halperins, the Charlie Roses and I could go on and on with folks, maybe people don't know at home but the big names in media. The count for today alone, all right? Is two more accusers against Al Franken, one more against John Conyers and a picture of Representative Joe Barton's genitalia splash all over the internet.

PIRRO: Oh, that one is unbelievable but where did that one come from?

CONCHA: I don't want to know where that one came from.

BRUCE: If I could add that this is part of what's preface is the collapse of the Clinton mafia, if you will. That the Clintons remained in power. People presumed she would be the president. And there was silence up until that point. Rose McGowan couldn't get anyone to listen to her. The Clinton framework collapsed. The Democratic Party is clearly collapsing and all of this kind of false front that held that up and kept people at bay and afraid now that is gone.

You got the book shattered, you got Donna Brazile's book. And now it's free for everyone to speak the truth. This is where the Republicans have to stand up for what they say is right. And they do stand for women. They stand for individual freedom, for us to be able to live our lives freely. The Democrats are destroying women's lives. And, yet, I'm hearing nothing really organized by the Republican Party taking the lead on this.

Whether it's Paul Ryan or Mitch McConnell who has been going after Roy Moore, perhaps appropriately, where has he been on Franken? And on Conyers and everyone else? He has been quiet.

PIRRO: Well, you know, Charles, I'm going to just kind of jump off what Tammy just said. What is frightening to me is when Conyers says, I intend to cooperate with the House investigation. And when Al Franken says, I will cooperate with the Ethics Committee investigation. You know what that tells me? That tells me both of them refusing to resign. That tells me it's the old boy's network, one hand washes the other.

They are going to pay for each other's sins while women are forced to sit for 90 days or 180 days and then forced to mediate. It's like in domestic violence. They used to say to the women who were being beaten. You know what? You got to work it out with your husband. No, it's a crime. There ain't nothing to work out. Go ahead, Charlie.

HURT: Yes. It's just playing with House money and they are buying time hoping that the furor blows over. And I don't think it will. But also, you know, what Tammy was saying. You know, the other thing that we're starting to see right now is we're starting to see these people come out against the Clintons. And condemn Bill Clinton for his behavior. Condemn Hillary Clinton for her behavior in shutting some of these women up.

I have very little patience for that. That takes no guts to walk around the battlefield and shoot the wounded and shoot the people that are already dead. Where was Kathleen Sibelius when it mattered when these people were powerful? Where was Kirsten Gillibrand the senator from New York who followed Hillary Clinton in the Senate? Where was she when these people were powerful? Why didn't you stop them when they were powerful? But now they come out and they act like they want some badge of honor because, you know, they are dumping all over them now.

PIRRO: That's such a good point. And Joe, I will let you expound on it. It's true. It's now all of a sudden just as Tammy said. It's safe to go after the Clintons and now they are all going to be these, you know, these towers of moral law superiority.

CONCHA: National organization for women said in the `90s, they couldn't, quote, "Responsibly comment on the charges against Bill Clinton" and they question whether the president was a womanizer or sexual predator. That is the way it was presented. And the narrative was bought by the media at that time which the media at that time was only ABC, CBS, NBC, "Washington Post, New York Times." FOX News is only in its infancy.

PIRRO: Right.

CONCHA: There was no internet in terms of internet news. There was no conservative media. Do you know what Bill Clinton's approval rating was because everybody did buy the narrative that the women that were accusing him were crazy and optimistic? Seventy three percent when he left office. He wouldn't --

PIRRO: And you know, we owe them all an apology. Last word, Tammy.

BRUCE: I was the president of L.A. now. This is where my split with them began. Because I knew that he was a predator. I said so. Many of us resisted this argument to cast him as just some kind of good old boy who loved women. We knew he wasn't. And certainly conservatives knew he wasn't. This is the change. It's not like suddenly there is some revelation or epiphany. Good people knew what was happening then. They know what's happening now.

PIRRO: But what do you say? You know, when I call the Clinton Foundation an organized criminal enterprise, I really didn't know how profound that was not because I'm smart. But it is a mafia. When you talk about the Clinton, you know, the whole organization, it's a mafia. Everyone was afraid of them. Afraid to come out.

BRUCE: Yes. Exactly.

PIRRO: And you know, in any way fight them. Anyway, I want to thank you all, Charlie Hurt, Joe Concha and Tammy Bruce.

And coming up, Democratic Congressman Bob Brady is in hot water tonight over allegations that he tried to buy off his political opponent. We will explain that one next.

Plus, we will have the very latest on the Uranium One scandal. Stay with us.

PIRRO: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity." Tonight, we have yet another Democratic scandals to bring you. Fox News has confirmed that Democratic Congressman Bob Brady is being investigated by the FBI for his potentially unlawful involvement in a scheme to pay his 2012 primary opponent $90,000 to drop out of the race. Brady has yet to be charged but the FBI has executed a search warrant of the Congressman's AOL email accounts with probable cause to believe that he committed election law violations.

Joining us now with more is Salem radio nationally syndicated host Larry Elder and Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson. All right. Good evening, gentlemen, I must tell you that I know someone who years ago offered a job to a primary opponent in a state assembly race in New York and as a result of that he was indicted and he ended up going to jail. Now, if it is true that Brady did this, what should happen to him, Larry?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: He should go to jail of course. But Judge, this is about Philadelphia. This is one of the most corrupt cities in the America. You have the DA who just been indicted on 23 counts of corruption. You have the majority of traffic cops that have been indicted on charges. They have got people on city council on tape discussing bribes. It is one of the most corrupt cities in America. So, I suspect the congressman is just following the role model superseded him.

PIRRO: Well, Kevin, your take on this?

KEVIN JACKSON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think it's funny that we have this number. Remember, William Jefferson, I think his name was William Jefferson, the black guy who had $90,000s in his refrigerator?

PIRRO: Oh, yes, in his freezer.

ELDER: In his freezer, yes.

JACKSON: Right. In his freezer. It's 90,000 going --

ELDER: Yes, right. Cold cash.

JACKSON: It is 90,000 the going rate for slavery today. And you know, the interesting part of this story to me, Jeanine and Larry can certainly relate. We have a white congressman who wants his black counterpart, the guy is going to run against him not to do it. So he paid him off with a $90,000 bribe.

PIRRO: He was an African-American.

JACKSON: That's my point. The gentleman, the judge that was paid off happens to be a black guy. So, that's Democrat politics. If I can't beat the guy, you know what I'll do, I will just pay him off. This hearkens back and I know this is going to really make some liberals mad. But this hearkens back to the days of slavery. Ninety thousand is the going rate for, well, I mean, it's true.

PIRRO: It's said. I'm not saying it isn't true. It's horrible.

JACKSON: Oh, I'm just saying, that is the going rate. And here's the problem. The judge who thinks he is going to fun for this office, he probably thought I'm doing this on behalf of black people. So, what he said to all the blacks who invested in his race was, I'm willing to sell you out for $90,000 to pay off my campaign fees and have a little chump change left over.

PIRRO: All right. Larry, let's talk about the fact that it seems like so many Democrats are in trouble right now. You know?

ELDER: Right.

PIRRO: And at the same time, it appears that a lot of the criticism that initially waged against or aimed at Democrats, whether it's Donna Brazile or, you know, this "New York Times" writer who says, you know, Al Franken has got to resign and then the next day she says, I'm changing my mind, is there a concern on the part of those Democrats that the more they talk about corruption by the Democrats whether it's sexual harassment or buying seats, that they are going to lose their politics and their political power in Washington?

ELDER: Well, what's happened is that the Democrats have been exposed as hypocrites on the issue of sexual harassment. You have Bill Clinton who is credibly accused by three women according to a book called "No One Left To Lie To." You have Hillary who is credibly accused by Juanita Broaddrick of intimidating an alleged rape survivor and they got a pass. And this is not going to happen anymore.

And in Philadelphia as I mentioned, one of the most corrupt cities in the country, they had an 11 term congressman just indicted and charged and thrown out of office. And the city is Democrat, Republican seven to one. A completely Democratic city totally run. They can do whatever they want and I mentioned they had all these council persons on tape nobody got charged. It's incredible.

PIRRO: It is incredible. But what is incredible to me right now is that initially there was Kirsten Gillibrand from New York and she is like shame on Bill Clinton. We should have done something about it. And then when she is asked whether or not Al Franken should resign, she won't answer the question.

ELDER: Right.

PIRRO: Donna Brazile comes out and she says, you know, this is horrible. What the Clintons did was horrible and then all of a sudden, it seems that she is now trying to make nice with the Clintons.

JACKSON: Right.

PIRRO: There is this, all of a sudden there is this change in the -- by the Democrats where they are not as critical of Democrats who are violating any moral clause because it appears that it looks like their power base is being affected.

JACKSON: Well, Judge, they don't know what to do. That's the problem. With conservatives, if these things happen, we react. We don't care hot person is. What Donald Trump had done with Al Franken or some of these other people had done, we would have reacted identically the same. Our moral core stays complete. It's Larry's point, now only are Democrats bad when it comes to the issue of sexual harassment, they are bad on every other policy.

Look at their policy on immigration. You can find 50 high level Democrats who said, we need to secure the borders for all the reasons that Donald Trump says. You can find 50 Democrats during the time of Obama that said, we need to look at our Muslim refugee resettlement program and so on and so forth. All they care about who is in power. And so, right now they are living on the muscle memory. They don't know, do the Clintons still have power or do they not? And that's what you are seeing. They don't know for sure.

PIRRO: Well, but what it does seem Larry and you can feed off of that one. But it does seem that the Clinton power has dissipated. But at the same time there is a little reluctance to go all the way. Could it be that if a senator resigns like Al Franken, that maybe you know, if there is a Republican governor, the Republican governor gets to a point that this is not about women. It's not about their moral core. It's about rank politics. It's about power and money and it has nothing to do with moral campus.

ELDER: Well, as Kevin pointed out the Democrats don't know what to do, Judge. The revelations of Harvey Weinstein, so blatant they can no longer ignore them. If you are going to go after Judge Roy Moore, how come you didn't go after Bill Clinton, how come you didn't go after Hillary? How come you didn't go after Al Franken? How come you didn't go after John Conyers? They are now caught in their hypocrisy.

And recall, after Kathleen Willey claimed she was groped by Bill Clinton, a feminist name Gloria Steinem wrote a column and said, even if you believe what Kathleen Willey said is true, that's not sexual harassment. Because Bill Clinton stopped after being told to stop. Are you kidding me? This is the way where the left twisted themselves to defend the Clintons and now the chickens have come home to roost.

PIRRO: And how is that going to impact the 2018s, Kevin?

JACKSON: They are going to get crushed. You know, it's funny. Every time I hear this leftist, they talk about the winds that they just recently had with the governors, which are expected wins. But they have learned no lessons. And Larry is pointing out the hypocrisy, we do it every day on our radio shows and you name it. But the Democrats don't learn. And the problem they're having, Judge, is they still don't understand where the power structure is. So, they are still trying to weed out, do the Clintons still have power? Does the Obama have any power? In fact, I heard they are going to bring Bill Clinton out to campaign. Somebody wants the Clinton to campaign in 2018.

PIRRO: I don't get it.

ELDER: Bring him out.

PIRRO: I don't get if the Clintons are in or out and Obama. And by the way Brazil went after Obama today.

ELDER: Yes.

PIRRO: I mean, it just keeps going.

ELDER: Right.

PIRRO: They don't know who they are.

ELDER: Bill Clinton is -- politically Bill Clinton is dead man walking. He is toast now. They can no longer ignore allegations made by Juanita Broaddrick. And more importantly, Judge, Hillary still never been asked to my knowledge, did you or did you not verbally intimidate this alleged rape survivor as Juanita Broaddrick alleges. I've never heard her asked that question.

PIRRO: Well, you know why, they are not answering that question because she is still trying to figure out why she lost in 2016. She came up with another excuse today. I can't keep track of it. And you know what, I keep telling her just go back in the woods, Hillary. Enough. Go ahead, Kevin.

JACKSON: One other quick point. So, why aren't they asking Barack Obama to campaign? That's what Donna Brazile is essentially saying. You know, it's funny. She gave him credit for saving America. But she won't bring him out to campaign. And she explained he lost all these seats. The Democrats have nothing. This is a fun time for conservatives. Enjoy, people.

PIRRO: Yep. He lost all the seats and he left the DNC broke.

JACKSON: You are right.

PIRRO: Anyway, all right, Larry, Kevin, thanks for being with us.

And coming up, Hillary Clinton wants you to think that that Uranium One scandal is much to do about nothing. We'll explain why this scandal just won't go away, as this special edition of "Hannity" continues.

PIRRO: Welcome back to special edition of "Hannity." Hillary Clinton is once again down playing the uranium one scandal. During a recent radio interview she had this to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: When there is a deliberate effort to misinterpret that like they sold uranium one charge. That is something that has been kept alive despite constant debunking. Similar to the tragedy in Benghazi where I testified at length.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: But as we seen this week we are only beginning to learn the extent of this massive scandal. Also tonight, The Washington Examiner is reporting quote newly filed court documents confirm that Fusion GPS, the company mostly responsible for the controversial Trump dossier on presidential candidate Donald Trump made payments to three journalists between June 2016 until February 2017. The article continues, quote, the three journalists who were paid by Fusion GPS are known to have reported on, quote, Russia issues relevant to the committee's investigation. Closed quote. The House Intelligence Committee said in a court filing. According to the Washington Examiner, Fusion GPS is not denying payments to reporters. But it claims that the money was to help with research.

Joining me now to explain is Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett and Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock. All right, guys, I will start with you Deroy. Every time I hear Hillary Clinton saying that uranium one is nothing more than a deliberate effort to misinterpret the facts, despite a constant debunking, give me one person who debunked uranium one and I will go through my whole open on uranium one, molly 99, Russia, Iran, but you don't want to hear that tonight.

DEROY MURDOCK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, I think that case has neither been debunked nor even bunked for that matter. You know, she said look, this whole thing has been fully litigated, which is incredible. It's not been fully litigated. There has been no trial there have been no charges. The Republican congress you would think by now would have at least had one hearing on uranium one. That is not happened yet.

PIRRO: Why do you think they didn't? Back then, when the Republicans objected and it was Peter King and Elena (inaudible) then they were like wait a minute, you can't sell uranium to Russia. And they were poo pooed. Who was the speaker at that time? John Boehner.

MURDOCK: That is right. John Boehner, yep.

PIRRO: Doesn't it make sense to you that because they were objecting to it and they were on House Intel and Foreign Relations I believe, so why would Boehner not be interested in doing an investigation?

MURDOCK: I don't know why these people didn't investigate. They should have done that she certainly should do so now. One thing that baffles me.

PIRRO: They are doing it now.

MURDOCK: I can't think of any logical or innocent reason why the United States of America would turn over to Russia the control of 20 percent of our uranium the active ingredient in atomic weapons. This isn't sending to Holland or send to Paraguay. This is Russia with at least we have adversarial relationship and certainly went on cold war with them. I don't know why we would turn over 20 percent of our uranium. I can't think of an innocent explanation.

PIRRO: You can't. Left out a big piece. The Clintons got $145 million.

MURDOCK: To donations to the Clinton foundation.

PIRRO: That we're aware of. Who knows what other cash?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEAGL ANALYTS: Three people knew back then. Covered it up, kept it secret didn't tell congress. Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew Wiseman, the three people who are now investigating Trump-Russian so-called collusion.

PIRRO: Stop. Say it again.

JARRETT: Andrew Weismann, Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller. These are people who covered up the Russian criminality that interfered with America's ability to preserve its national security assets in uranium and they sold it out to the Russians. It is uncontainable not to go to congress. They had a legal duty to do it. They didn't do it and the question is, did they not also tell the CFIUS committee presided over by Hillary Clinton which unanimously voted to sell uranium, 20 percent of it to the Russians, jeopardizing national security.

MURDOCK: What do the people on that CFIUS committee happened to be Eric Holder, who is Attorney General. He should have known that the Russians were involved in extortion, bribery, money laundering in order to get control of the uranium. And yet this deal went through somehow.

PIRRO: And what's amazing is the person who brought to the FBI the information that, hey, look, Russia has the whole operation to access our uranium of extortion bribery, whatever they need to do cash. The FBI says we will wire you up, prove it. They did. He worked for them for six years and after he finished working for them. They gave him a bonus of $51,000.

JARRETT: And Loretta Lynch threatened him with criminal prosecution.

PIRRO: And it's illegal and gagged him and said don't you dare talk.

JARRETT: That is right.

PIRRO: What does that tell you?

JARRETT: Why did Jeff Sessions wait so long to finally lift the gag order? And why is Jeff Sessions been pedaling the lie that, in fact, there is no correlation between the sale of uranium one and Russian racketeering scheme? Either Jeff Sessions is utterly ignorant of the law or he is gullible and naive as to the facts.

PIRRO: Or Rose Rosenstein his deputy Attorney General, who was in charge of the Maryland office that took the plea that they took quietly on Labor Day weekend.

JARRETT: He is the Rasputin of Department of Justice, he is manipulating Jeff Sessions and Sessions has no clue.

MURDOCK: And this informant has something like six years' worth of information on the Russian effort to get our uranium, documents, videotapes, apparently, something like 5,000 different records. So he has a lot to sing about and I hope the singing begins soon.

JARRETT: I hope it is public. We need to know about this.

MURDOCK: This is deadly stuff. The Rosenberg's helped Stalin get the

bomb they did it for principles. The Clintons gave Russians access to 20 percent of our uranium for money.

PIRRO: And they promised this uranium would never leave this country.

JARRETT: Another lie.

PIRRO: Another lie, and it left the country and the amazing part of it is that they use the securest route. No license was issued for it to leave the country. Bologna, they did an amendment. The trucking company sent it to Canada. Canada sent it to Europe. And at the same time, Obama was doing the uranium deal and sent the 150 billion in cash and said to Iran you can do all of our medical -- you can make medical imaging and all that you can be in charge of it.

MURDOCK: Wonderful thing. Just let them be in charge.

JARRETT: It's stupid and insane for any administration, including Obama's administration and Hillary Clinton. To sell the fundamental elements of nuclear weapons to your enemy and now we have to import uranium for our uses. Because we gave so much to the Russians. And the nuclear regulatory commission is complicit in this. Because they signed off on the third Party that shipped it away to places we don't even know, including potentially terrorists and nations like Iran.

PIRRO: I love to keep going on this, because Uranium is essential ingredient for molly 99 which is what is used for nuclear medicine. There is none made in the United States. We get it from foreign countries.

(CROSSTALK)

Hold on, guys. I want to talk about Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS paid by Hillary Clinton DNC gets a million dollars more than that in seven months.

They are paying reporters, reporters who were reporting on Russia. How do you interpret that?

MURDOCK: It is amazing that all the Russian collusion has been done by the Trump campaign. And yet we find the DNC turning money over to Fusion GPS. That ends up in pockets of journalists covering Russia. Apparently to this British spy had Russian sources. Again if there in any Russian collusion it seems to be happening on the Democratic side not the Republican side.

JARRETT: It was a crime for the Hillary Clinton campaign and DNC to give money to foreign nationals in exchange for information in a political campaign. It's two felony statues. You are a lawyer, of course, you know this quite well at the journalists I don't know finance a crime. It's highly unethical they need to be exposed and not kept secret.

PIRRO: You know those are checks. How much cash do you think they handed out to journalists?

JARRETT: Yes. There are a lot of deep pockets filled with green backs.

PIRRO: Now, what's interesting about Fusion GPS? That, you know, that law firm Perkins Coy was the funnel from the DNC and the Clinton campaign we find out now it's one in the same. They then funneled the money to Fusion GPS and fusion gives it to this British spy and then they go to Russia and get all this information.

MURDOCK: Sounds like money laundering.

PIRRO: Yes it does. Like an organized criminal enterprise. Ricco I know it well.

MURDOCK: Called a racket.

PIRRO: Racketeering. The truth is they fought this tooth and nail. They did not want to give this information over. And then when congress says, House Intel says we are going to subpoena bank records. They freaked and they said now we're going to give what you need. What does that tell you?

MURDOCK: It tells me that they have had something to hide all along. They are letting that drip, drip, drip as they are compelled to. The Democrats are very good at something in psychology called projection. Where you have a particular characteristic. Rather than admit it you throw it on to somebody else and say you have got that problem. These people engaged in Russian collusion. Rather than admitting it say you Republican are involved in Russian collusion. It is really a psychological defect that has very serious public policy.

JARRETT: STODDARD: a defense attorney, I used to tell my clients if you have nothing to hide don't hide. If you have a lot to hide, invoke the fifth. And, gee, oh wow. That is what GPS officials did. They invoked the fifth.

PIRRO: And the amazing part of it is Fusion GPS, I mean, what did these guys do before they created fusion GPS? What were they?

JARRETT: They were journalists.

PIRRO: Journalists so they know the business quite well.

JARRETT: Inside and out.

PIRRO: Inside and out. And the frightening thing is you call projection. I call it, you know, make up the narrative, buy the narrative, and pay for the narrative. And spare the other side. That is what they do.

JARRETT: As we learned in Watergate. Follow the money. And you will find a myriad of crimes. So let's follow the money. And I guarantee you they there are going to be a lot of crimes and a lot of defendants to go around and that includes Hillary Clinton.

PIRRO: And the interesting thing is that as the Clinton mafia starts to fall apart. You are going to finds more people looking to save their own tails.

MURDOCK: And start flipping. Don't forget $145 million from the investors of uranium one into the Clinton foundation.

PIRRO: That is right. That we know about.

MURDOCK: That we know about.

JARRETT: Pay to play. Called bribery, mail fraud, and racketeering.

PIRRO: Indeed.

MURDOCK: Bank fraud. The list goes on and on.

PIRRO: You will be a grand jury any day. Thank you, Gregg, thank you, Deroy. All right. There are a lot of reasons scandal ridden Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election. But the twice failed presidential candidate is still refusing to take any personal responsibility. You won't believe who she is blaming now. That is next.

PIRRO: Welcome back to this special edition of Hannity. Hillary continues to add to her long list of excuses for why she lost in 2016. In her interview with Hugh Hewitt, Clinton pointed the finger at President Obama and even the mainstream media. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: When you run to succeed a two term president of your own party, you have a historical head wind blowing against you. It is challenging when the press and not just the press on the right, but the press in general decide that my emails are the most important story of the campaign that clearly was pounded day after day after day. And you know I take responsibility for the mistake I made, but it was, you know, it was a pretty overblown scandal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Meanwhile, former Obama cabinet member Kathleen Sebelius is slamming the Clintons for their many attempts to cover up and attack those who accuse Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS, THE AXE FILES, CNN: Here we are 40 years later and very much the same atmosphere prevails and it's about power. It's never been about sex. It's all about power. And men who have power over women use that power in all kinds of ways.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I voted for Bill Clinton twice. And I think he was a really fine president. A brilliant guy. Committed public servant. But I knew, I mean, everyone in politics knew about his behavior. And we looked the other way. And I think there is a lot of soul searching to be done.

SEBELIUS: You bet. That shouldn't happen ever again. Not only did people look the other way. But they went after the women who came forward and accused him. And so it doubled down on not only bad behavior but abusive behavior.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was that fair criticism of Hillary that she participated in that effort?

SEBELIUS: Absolutely. I think it's very fair.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Joining me now with reaction is former Obama economic advisor Austan Goolsbee and founder of executive Director of turning point USA, Charlie Kirk. All right, gentlemen, I will start with you, Charlie. To what do you attribute this change in tune by Kathleen Sebelius?

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER: Well, it's quite simple and Tammy Bruce said it the best earlier in the show. Now that the Clinton mafia has been destroyed. All of a sudden all these sexual assault allegations against the Clinton family are fair game. Do you know what? President Trump said this on the campaign trail that Hillary was instrumental in trying to silence and delegitimize the accusers against Bill Clinton. She said earlier oh, it's somehow a two term president's fault that I lost the election. You didn't campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin. You got outworked. You are unbelievably uninspiring, not to mention you were part of that administration as Secretary of State you sold our uranium out for cash and you contributed to most of the scandals.

PIRRO: And so Austan, I mean what is your take on this? Kathleen Sebelius is a very bright woman. She didn't do too well on that website. She very bright woman. She is a strong woman. She knows about sexual harassment this isn't something that is new. Why all of a sudden this turning point.

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, PRESIDENT OBAMA'S FORMER CHIEF ECONOMIST AND ECONOMIC PROFESSOR AT CHICAGO'S BOOTH SCHOOLS OF BUSINESS: You have a loft issues going on, why does Hillary Clinton say she lost the election and the other revisiting the sex scandals of the past. I think the reason why you are hearing a lot more publicly about that is you've got big public accusations against the president and the Judge Moore who is running for the senate against Al Franken in the senate. Harvey Weinstein, it's getting a public moment. And I think that is why you are hearing more kind of soul searching. I think a lot of people as you heard David Axelrod in that segment saying got a lot of people doing soul searching, feeling guilty of-- why didn't we do more 20 years ago?

PIRRO: You know, I got to tell you, I don't buy that I mean, you know, if-- look, let me give you a perfect example. The woman who wrote the op-ed piece in the New York Times saying Al Franken has to go and then had a change of heart the next day and says nah, he shouldn't really have to go. It's base politics. When they realize that if Al Franken goes, then, you know, there is going to be a new Senator and, you know, that the political climate or the political balance in this country is going to change, and then when Democrats say you can't believe a woman just based on an allegation, and yet, when the president says the same thing, he is destroyed. I mean, people need to understand.

GOOLSBEE: Most of the Democrats, I think the first part of what you said I believe I agree with, that there are some people who are finding a conflict between their political interests and their moral interests, let's call it and that is a tough position to be in. That is absolutely not exclusive to Democrats. You see the voters of Alabama are very much put in that circumstance now.

PIRRO: Right. I will agree with you.

GOOLSBEE: Judge Moore is a person they are not comfortable with, but they are trying to resolve it now, I don't think that it at all has been the Democrats' approach to discredit the women in the -- Al Franken scandal at all. Al Franken himself.

PIRRO: First, don't tell me Al Franken apologized because he didn't. He apologized for taking a photo. There is evidence. His hands are on that woman's breast. Don't tell me is a great guy. Hillary says I forgive me, I apologize. He didn't apologize for anything. The evidence is there. Go ahead, Chris -- Charlie, go ahead.

KIRK: One final thought on this it's important to note that if Hillary Clinton was president, thanksgiving thankful she isn't. If she was president none of this stuff would be coming out. The media wouldn't be publishing exposes on Harvey Weinstein. He was a top Clinton fundraiser. He was a top Democratic Party fundraiser. These people are no longer politically relevant to the media or the Democratic Party. So now they are able to expose all this stuff. If Hillary Clinton won the election. They would not be doing this sort of soul searching. They would be protecting the same behavior that is been going on in the Democratic Party for 20 or 30 years.

GOOLSBEE: That might be true, in hope that is not true.

PIRRO: Hang on Austan, Donna Brazile today, Bill Clinton should hit the campaign trail for Democrats in 2018. Are they schizophrenic? They can't figure out what they want?

KIRK: Look, I think Donna Brazile is saying that because she might have gotten some threatening phone calls in the last couple weeks all the revelations -- she is trying to make up for all the things she told in her book recently. I don't think it's going to help.

PIRRO: Austan 15 seconds, last word.

GOOLSBEE: Look, I would just say nobody has ever lost the presidency while winning more votes than their opponent than Hillary Clinton did. You have to cut her some slack.

PIRRO: All right, Charlie, Austan.

KIRK: Happened in the reverse.

PIRRO: Edition of Hannity right after the break. Don't go away.

PIRRO: Welcome back to special edition of "Hannity." Unfortunately that is all the time we have left this evening. Be sure to watch "Justice" this Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. We have a jammed pack live show lined up with all the latest news. Special guest Sebastian Gorka. Also I visited the border of a few months ago. We are going to share that with you. We hope you'll join us Saturday night in the meantime, have a very happy thanksgiving. All the best to you, Laura Ingraham is up next.

