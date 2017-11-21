Growing number of misconduct allegations rock Capitol Hill

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 21, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City, and this is "The Five."

A lot of breaking developments today on the sexual misconduct scandal rocking the country, Charlie Rose has been fired by CBS and PBS, and multiple allegations of harassment by former staffers have been made. Meanwhile, the longest-serving member of the house is now under scrutiny. Michigan Congressman John Conyers admits to settling harassment complaint against him in 2015, but denies the allegations were true. Al Franken keeping a low profile after a second woman comes forward with groping allegations. And then there was this, President Trump commenting publicly earlier about Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore. He's not calling for him to drop out of the race.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I can tell you one thing for sure. We don't need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, Jones. I've looked at his record. It's terrible on crime. He denies it. Look, he denies it. I mean, if you look at what is really going on, and you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. I will be letting you know next week. But I can tell you, if you don't need somebody who is soft on crime, like Jones.

Roy Moore denies it. That's all I can say. He denies it. Women are very special. I think it's a very special time because a lot of things are coming out, and I think that's good for our society, and I think it's very, very good for women. I'm very happy a lot of these things are coming out, and I'm very happy. I'm very happy it's being exposed.

(INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: I don't know. Look, I don't want to speak for Al Franken. I don't know what happened. I just heard about Conyers 2 minutes ago. As far as Franken is concerned, he's going to have to speak for himself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: OK. So the president making public comments on this now, saying that Roy Moore, Greg, denies the allegations. So he is not -- I guess, also sharing the sentiment that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, which was being used in a campaign ad now against Roy Moore by his opponent.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I don't know where to start.

GUILFOYLE: In the beginning.

GUTFELD: Well, in the beginning there was Charlie Rose. He's clearly the oldest. The fact the whole thing with Charlie Rose is so strange that he would, like, force coworkers or young people to view him naked, like he would walk around the apartment naked. And now, we as Americans have to see that in our head as well. All I can see is one of those hairless cats on hind legs smoking a pipe.

GUILFOYLE: All right, I'm really glad I went to you.

GUTFELD: You shouldn't have gone to me because I'm -- the thing is, all this stuff is happening so fast, and there's all these different types and we're not prioritizing which is which. This guy has five luxury homes. He worked for public broadcasting. Did our taxes pay for this guy's life?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: You're saying that's the real scandal?

GUTFELD: No, no. I think just the whole thing is just so bad. And then you've got this -- Franken -- it's like people act like the stuff with Franken is new. All you've got to do was go on YouTube, you know, look up Howard Stern's interview with him in 1999 and you'll find other people. This was not a secret. He talked about it.

GUILFOYLE: All right. It was a good point. So Dana, where do we go for here? What did you think of the president's messaging on this, that he did finally make a statement, but he didn't go so far as to say he was going to campaign for Roy Moore. He denies the allegations. We'll get back everybody next week as to whether or not he'll be campaigning for him.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I think he all but said he's going to campaign for him. He's like I'll get back to you next week. What's he going to do now?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: He has already crossed the threshold. I mean, at this point you're basically saying I'm good. No problem. But for me, hard pass. I also think it's a heck of an argument to be leading -- you're right on the cost of having tax reform done. Before the election, before Roy Moore is voted on. You've actually have the chance to get tax reform done without him regardless, and you actually have really good messaging, and you have members of congress all talking on the same wavelength. Everybody is working hard in your favor. We're in the middle of this society-altering hurricane. And he didn't need to step into the middle of it today, but he did. And now, there's really no going back. I hope he will give people a pass because every single Republican is going to be asked, do you agree with President Trump on Roy Moore? And they're going to have to make their own decisions. And if they say no, I hope he would understand that that it's going to be the way it is. It's not personal, but this is a decision that they made.

The RNC has already walked away from him. There is no money. So now all of a sudden the president is saying like, yeah, maybe I'll go and campaign for him. I think that this is something that he actually didn't need to do, but now having done it, there will be consequences for it. It doesn't mean Roy Moore won't win. It's likely that he could win in Alabama. The thing is, also on Doug Jones, his opponent, I don't accept that he's weak on crime. I would say the stronger argument for a lot of people in Alabama is that he's very pro-choice. And so, if you care about reproductive rights, you would probably want to go ahead and vote for Doug Jones. But if you are a pro-life person, when there is many of them in Alabama, then Roy Moore would be your choice because if you're a single issue voter, I think it's that. I don't think it's necessarily crime given Doug Jones' background.

GUILFOYLE: He might have picked a different tack.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I definitely think if you want to go against -- if you want to run against Doug Jones and you want to figure out the issue to focus on, maybe they're message testing tells them it's crime, but his background doesn't back that up, given all that he's done as a former U.S. attorney, prosecuting, racist in particular. But I do expect that President Trump will go and campaign for him and we'll just have to see where it leads.

GUILFOYLE: So Jesse, what do you make of the president's statement?

WATTERS: Pretty stunning developments. This guy went from extremely toxic two weeks ago, Moore, to now slightly less toxic to the point where the president of the United States -- kind of keeping a mid-arm length a little bit. Not fully endorsing him, but not-not endorsing him at all. Very surprising. It looks like it's a free-for-all now, because like Dana said the RNC here. But he's still raising money independent of the RNC, and the prediction markets are actually predicting that Roy Moore does win. And the lesson if you listen to what the president said if you deny the allegations, you get the benefit of the doubt in politics. That's a strange barometer, I think going forward. It's very different in politics versus the private sector. The private sector, the mere accusation, goodbye. In politics, you either get sent to an ethics committee, you know, maybe you pull an endorsement, but the guy will still be alive. Right now, it comes down to pure, raw power politics. Do we want to keep the senate majority, the Republicans are thinking? Or do we want to take the moral high ground and, you know, maybe save face and fight for another day. That's the calculation all of these Republicans have to make by themselves.

GUILFOYLE: Interesting. OK. So Juan, were you surprised by the president's comments, and where do you come down on this?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, Kimberly, I was surprised on several levels. One is, just on a human level, I mean, if it's my daughter, 14-years-old? I mean, come on. That's not politics. I mean, let's do away with the tribal political thing here. Oh, I'm a Republican. I've got to back this guy because of abortion right. Wait a minute. You're an evangelical in Alabama is going to support a candidate who is supposedly messing around with a 14-year-old.

PERINO: But they don't believe the women.

WILLIAMS: I don't care. I mean, one of the women who is on TV went on The Today Show, it's not like people are hiding.

PERINO: I'm not saying I don't believe them.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I mean, you have people saying, you know what, these are credible charges, serious charges. I believe that you have the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell saying I believe the women. That's a serious step. You know, Jesse was talking about the political calculus. At some level, you've got to stop and say wait a minute. I'm a human being. A 14-year-old -- or young women, or he said, yeah, generally. Remember he went on Sean Hannity -- generally, I didn't mess around with younger -- what is going on? When people can't see something so obvious sitting in front of them. It's alarming to me. But let me just, you know, pick up in general. I think the president then -- this is the way I felt when he tweeted about Al Franken on a political level, why is he doing that because it opens the door to charges about him and questions about his past behavior. Greg said, oh, you've just have to go back and listen to Franken on Howard Stern. Go back and listen to Donald Trump on Howard Stern. And you've got.

GUTFELD: 1999.

WILLIAMS: Yes, you have. But, I mean, you've got these cases sitting there now. And so, everybody is going to go back and say, well, wait a minute, Donald Trump now is some sort of authority? He has no moral authority on this issue.

GUTFELD: The difference I guess -- when, I guess, was Franken was on Stern, they talked about the things that he did and it was pretty interesting. He had problems trying to defend it, and it's just sitting there.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. But I'm saying so is Trump's stuff sitting there and nobody -- you know, for the moment people like let it go. Now the big Republican argument has been, well, the American people elected him -- actually hasn't been litigated. Nobody has sat down and gone through -- but now you are because I think there's like a dozen-plus women who charges against the president. One final point, this is really about Republican infighting. Steve Bannon has stayed by Judge Moore's side. Kay Ivey, the governor, the Alabama Republican Party stayed by his side. I find this bizarre, but it's true. The national Republican Party understands. This will be a program that will be hung around their necks for all time, and they understand how it's going to be damaging to them and their brand.

GUILFOYLE: Dana, I want to get to -- we don't have time to run the sound bite, but let's talk about the kind of reaction, what you thought of the women of SNL, they came out to support Al Franken in light of these groping allegations.

PERINO: Well, I have mixed feelings about that. If they weren't coerced into signing their names onto something, or intimidated into signing their names on something, or let's say that you didn't sign it and then you were intimidated that way, I'm not for that at all. I don't think that's right. I'm also concerned like this idea that if you deny it, then you're going to be fine. Conyers did the same. And they're like, wait, what about -- there is actually a settlement. It's like, oh, that settlement, right. OK. Oh, right, that's what you're talking about. So if you're a woman who feels like you've been wronged and something bad happened to you, why would you come forward? Because if you know the man is going to deny it and they're going to be fine, and your reputation is the one that's going to suffer. Like, I don't like any of this, but I also go back to -- this is truly a society-altering event.

We joked this morning and we're talking about like getting -- I kind of joked, but putting together the show for this afternoon. Mid-morning like what are we going to lead with? And I said, well, wait until this afternoon and there'll be something bigger. Sure enough, there's another person from Disney who is stepping down amid allegations. So I don't know if we need a new definition of what actual harassment is. I think it's interesting that so many companies are waiting until the news story they know is coming before they actually do something. But I hope that for the women that have decided to come forward with true allegations that they feel that they can get some restitution. And I don't mean reparations, necessarily, but something that will quiet their minds so they can move on with their lives in a healthier way, and not have to have this hanging over them.

Like a lot of these people, if they are victimized, they carry it through their lives. And you see it over and over again with people who've been victimized that end up having problems later on because they didn't deal with it then. Hopefully, there's enough companies out there, including that congress that need to change its laws so that you don't have to wait 180 days, so you can actually have a secret mediation, and maybe not get any restitution for another 30 days, then another 30 days if you could do it -- by that time, you might as well quit and move on, or you get fired, which is what happened to the young woman that worked for Charlie Rose.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Quick comments.

GUTFELD: I mean, you know, we talk about victims, and we talk about this in a very broad way, but if we don't have a systematic assessment of accusations, then the spectrum from a bad joke at a bar or a clumsy pass to all-out assault becomes part of this whole world, which does not fairly benefit the victims, the victim of serious stuff who was then lumped together with a victim with somebody who makes a crass joke. So it doesn't benefit the victim or the accused. Categories are important because as piggish as Al Franken is, he's not Weinstein. And as stupid and creepy as Glen Thrushes, he's no James Toback. And we have to somehow slow it down, separate the accusations, maybe allow for a defense, you know, maybe, why not? And then addressed the capacity for change if somebody says that's the way they were and they're not that way anymore. You know, we talk about a forgiving society, certainly the media isn't. The media will eat their own for a story.

PERINO: And they are.

GUTFELD: And they are.

GUILFOYLE: And Greg brings up a great point of the issue when you say you're called for a defense. But, you know, for due process, they're have some kind of adjudication or some kind of understanding of the merits of what's true and what isn't because it's very different. When I see it, you know, juxtaposed like the court of law. You actually get a trial, you know, by a jury by your peers. You get to the able to put on the defense, and you'll get to be able do a proper investigation.

WATTERS: And that's what makes it so difficult because it's not in the legal system. The he-said, she said, because a lot of this happens alone, one-on-one. And the only lesson I can think off just off the top of my head when you said what do we learn from this? Where do we go forward? If you're a woman and you feel like you have been inappropriately touched, or grouped, or you feel sexually harassed, or abused in any way, in any setting, you immediately, immediately have to come forward and tell someone. Tell a girlfriend. Tell a boyfriend.

GUILFOYLE: Make a fresh complain.

WATTERS: Tell a superior. Make a complaint with H.R. Because to not say anything and let weeks and months and years pass by, everybody's memories goes haywire, people don't believe you as much, and then when it comes out of the blue, people question the timing and there is no way to corroborate anything. That would be my advice to people.

GUILFOYLE: But it's not that easy sometimes, right?

WATTERS: I understand why people don't come forward immediately.

GUILFOYLE: Last comment, Juan?

WILLIAMS: We've got to go, but I'm just saying, I think people in the Charlie Rose case did go to the supervisor, and now she says she wished she had done a better job of speaking up for these young woman. And in the Trump case, women said they went right away and said something and Trump, by his own language, said he was grabbing women, this is a good looking woman -- I mean, this is his own language.

GUILFOYLE: All right. A new setback for President Trump and his crackdown on sanctuary cities, that's next. Stay with us.

PERINO: Days after taking office, President Trump signed an executive order to cut funding from sanctuary jurisdictions in America, places that provide safe havens for illegal immigrants. Well, a federal judge has just permanently blocked that order. U.S. district court judge, William Orrick of California, ruled the White House does not have the authority to impose new conditions on spending already approved by Congress. The administration fired back saying the court exceeded its authority and the Justice Department will vindicate the president's lawful authority to direct the executive branch on this matter. So here we go again on sanctuary cities, Kimberly. I guess the Justice Department saying that they will appeal this ruling and see if they can get to a better resolution. It's highly predictive in these cases, especially on sanctuary cities or immigration that is based on party line vote. And since this is in California, it's not a surprise to you.

GUILFOYLE: No, it's not a surprise. I know Judge Orrick. He's a very bright man. But, nevertheless, he's a very solidly, decidedly, proactively in the liberal lane, OK. So he's a big Democratic supporter, huge fund raiser and supporter for President Barack Obama, so it's no surprise here, and also with the ninth circuit. You know, this is the way they rule. They're not going to be in anything in favor of what President Trump is doing, especially as it relates to sanctuary cities or illegal immigration. He raised 200,000 in contributions for the Obama campaign. He did it in 2004, too. He raised money for John Kerry. He's very involved with those groups and with acts and fundraising. So I think in this case, we're just going to have to wait for it to go up on appeal, to be honest. This is sort of pro forma on what you expect at this point.

PERINO: He was saying, Juan, on the merits, that the president doesn't have a right to deny a city funds when it was congress' intent that they get these funds. So isn't the real answer here, not just waiting for Supreme Court decision, but actually getting congress to pass a different law if that's what they want.

WILLIAMS: That's exactly right. So if congress wants to path a different law, they can. And let's just deal with the substance here because if we start looking at the federal judiciary as basically controlled by partisan politics, gee, you have a lot to say about Neil Gorsuch, even John Roberts, certainly, you know, Scalia and the likes. I just don't look at it that way. I think these people have some integrity. And the idea is that this had been an injunction, again, blocked by injunction, this time now confirmed by the ruling by Judge Orrick. I mean, the larger point here is that President Trump now goes to the Justice Department as if he is the king and says, oh, yeah, this is what I want. Doesn't matter what the congress wants, doesn't matter what the courts say. Doesn't matter that we have checks and balances and the courts are exercising some restraint here. I want this. This is what we're going to do.

PERINO: But it could get a little messy though, Jesse, because the president has the right to protect the country, and he's saying that from a policy perspective, he doesn't believe that if the sanctuary cities are not complying with the federal law, then they shouldn't get the money regardless of congressional intent. And this is all happening while we have closing arguments in the Kate Steinle's case which I know you've covered.

WATTERS: I have, yes. So, you know, national security argument, bring that up in front of the Supreme Court, or if you just want to kick it back to congress, they have the power of the purse to deny the funding. That's fine. I'm just going to pre-butt Juan because I know he's going to run garbage about sanctuary cities. They did a study in a liberal institution out in California. Crime is higher in sanctuary cities, marginally. Not a lot. Marginally.

(LAUGHTER) WILLIAMS: Get out of here.

WATTERS: Yeah, marginally.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Also, I'll cite it for you, I'll cite it again. And in Phoenix, when they got rid of their sanctuary city policy, violent crime and property crime dropped dramatically. And, yes, we're following the Kate Steinle case very closely, and I believe it's now in the hands of the jurors, so this could come at any day.

PERINO: Maybe by early next week, probably. Gutfeld, anything on sanctuary cities?

GUTFELD: Absolutely nuts. No, no, no. Imagine if a judge blocked an order to enforce a gun law. There was a gun law. He said, nah, we're going to allow people to violate that gun law, whether it's like using bump stocks, automatic weapons, whatever. The left, their brains would fry like Sunnyside up eggs. I don't know. But sanctuary cities exist on the backs of the border patrol. So the border patrol risks their lives to keep the villain out. If they worked there, sanctuary cities would be a hell pit. No border patrol, no sanctuaries cities, it's like you don't have a lock on your front door, then all the other doors must be locked. So they basically -- sanctuary cities and their backers mooch off the lives and the deaths of law enforcement.

WILLIAMS: Let me ask you a question. How -- we do have the Supreme Court ruled that you have gun rights confirmed, or second amendment rights in this country, so what are you saying?

GUTFELD: I'm just saying -- imagine a judge saying a gun-control law, a lot of it says you can have this, but a judge says sanctuary city, you can walk around with automatic.

WATTERS: Well, it did happen with gay marriage. Roy Moore in Alabama refused to enforce federal law when it came to gay marriage, and he was run out of there. So wait a second. Juan, are you saying you support Judge Roy Moore? It's the same thing because locally, that's what these precincts are doing. They don't want to get involve.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: San Francisco. It's a very great analogy.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: This is why, don't party with Gutfeld. Those psychedelics are affecting you.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: Juan with a flash forward.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: Ahead, Newsweek attempts to get attention by comparing President Trump to killer Charles Manson. It worked. The backlash next.

GUTFELD: We're doing it.

GUTFELD: Remember getting Newsweek as a child? I looked forward to it. I believe that Newsweek made me a smarter kid. It was like Highlights with war. Now the magazine just makes you dumber. Once a noted publication, it's now a thinly-pressed carcass of mind vomit.

Their latest, an article by Melissa Matthews called, "How murderer Charles Manson and Donald Trump used language to gain followers."

Hold on. Isn't that what Newsweek does, use language to gain followers? Isn't that what Melissa Matthews does? Isn't that what The New York Times does? Isn't that what we all do? Does that make Newsweek like Manson?

Imagine how this story came about. A group of young editors -- close to my age, early 30s -- they're sitting around, they're hoping for any idea to take a naked Charlie Rose off their minds. It's like a hairless cat on his hind legs, smoking a pipe. Now they know they're one paycheck away from opening a cat-sitting business in Brooklyn.

Finally, a cretin says, "Let's compare Manson to Trump." Relieved, they break for lunch: vegan wraps and green tea all around. Good for them, I say.

If you want people to click on your free webzine, which is what Newsweek is, saying Trump is Manson beats all comers. Although in the article, even they admit that Trump isn't really Manson. They didn't buy it either, and they don't expect you to buy it, too. That's why it's free.

So Newsweek is now, like, the saddest sideshow attraction. The sign reads "See the Caterpillar Man," and it's just a junkie in a sleeping bag.

Fact is, even they know they're peddling tripe. But an editor has got to eat. They don't have the words, but they do have Manson.

PERINO: So weird.

GUTFELD: It is weird, Dana. Jump in on this, please.

PERINO: I loved Newsweek, too, growing up. And this sounds more like a Ph.D. dissertation...

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: ... than an actual news article, right? You can thank me when you get your Ph.D. that I gave you that idea.

But they say that they didn't have specifics on what Manson may have told followers but argued it was probably similar to the rhetoric that other cult leaders have used. Or maybe it's actually just what people use to try to get them to follow them. President Obama...

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: ... appealed to people's emotions.

GUTFELD: Are you comparing Obama to Manson, Dana?

PERINO: Yes, I am.

GUTFELD: Oh, my God!

PERINO: How is that, America?

GUTFELD: It was only a matter of time.

GUILFOYLE: Contagious.

WATTERS: Stole my thunder. Had it written right here.

GUTFELD: Yes. But it's true, Jesse, you can apply this to anybody. Any leader, any TV personality, like myself...

GUILFOYLE: Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: ... who's quite persuasive and influential.

WATTERS: That's right. Any politician is guilty of being charismatic and preying on people's emotions.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: They do this with all Republicans, though. They've compared Trump with Hitler, to ISIS, to O.J. Simpson. This was lazy click bait. It's a smear.

You go to your editor and you say, "I have a Republican, and we're going to link him to something evil," and the editor says, "All right. Give me three paragraphs." Done deal.

You could do it with Hillary easily. Hillary, she's Teflon. She gets away with everything. O.J. is like Hillary. See how easy that was? Does that get me into Newsweek, though? No, because it's not liberal Democrat.

GUILFOYLE: Webzine.

GUTFELD: Juan, what happened to Newsweek? I loved that magazine.

WILLIAMS: I did, too.

GUTFELD: I knew that it was trying very hard to beat TIME, because TIME was always, like, more successful.

PERINO: That's true.

GUTFELD: But I always liked the little brother, that -- like, Newsweek was always the little brother.

PERINO: The underdog.

GUTFELD: And then there was the creepy U.S. News & World Report that you didn't know what it was. It was like the real boring version. It was like the boring third brother. It was Jan Brady.

PERINO: Terrible graphics.

GUTFELD: It was Jan Brady. Greg Brady was TIME, and Peter was Newsweek. Explain my thoughts.

GUILFOYLE: Wow.

WILLIAMS: Well, you could just have, like, best colleges in the universe. Right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And that's become U.S. News.

GUTFELD: That's good.

WILLIAMS: But Newsweek, I don't know what's going on there.

But I will say this. I mean, you guys just basically break it down as a partisan attack on President Trump, and actually, I thought it was interesting. Here they are saying charismatic language.

And Trump's use of language, by the way, is interesting. He speaks in very emotive terms.

GUTFELD: True.

WILLIAMS: He uses very simple words.

GUTFELD: Very true.

WILLIAMS: "Make America great again" would be a prime example. "Lock her up."

GUTFELD: "Build the wall."

WILLIAMS: Right. Very simple, direct language.

PERINO: How is that different from "Hope and Change"?

WILLIAMS: Than what?

PERINO: Like "Hope and Change."

WILLIAMS: No, no, no, but that's not the heart and soul of an Obama speech. It's not the soul of anybody else's speech.

GUTFELD: Obama's boring. Remember how boring his speeches were?

GUILFOYLE: Not to Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, no, I like -- I think Obama was a fine speaker, but I don't think he's a great speaker. I think he's a fine speaker. But this use of...

GUTFELD: But Trump is the greatest speaker ever.

WILLIAMS: ... language. No, probably not. But I will say, remember, his demographic, you know what? A lot of people who didn't graduate from college. And I think it was...

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my goodness. That's a -- that's very...

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You could say that.

WATTERS: I love the poorly educated. Is that what you're saying?

WILLIAMS: That's what Trump said.

GUILFOYLE: I know, but that's very insulting. That is not true.

GUTFELD: Kimberly.

WILLIAMS: That is not insulting.

GUILFOYLE: OK. That's all who voted for him?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The guy worked. The guy's use of language is fantastic. It's made him president of the United States.

GUILFOYLE: Well, he has been a very successful American entrepreneur, as well.

WILLIAMS: Right. So he speaks in that way.

GUILFOYLE: Now people are just jealous that he's been able to connect with people, and he hasn't been, you know, trapped by worrying about being politically correct. He found an audience out there, and it resonates. I think it's across multiple demographics.

WILLIAMS: That's what the article said, Kimberly, is that he's charismatic.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WILLIAMS: But he gets people to accept an ideology regardless of whether - - and here I'm quoting "destructive or dangerous." That's all it said.

GUILFOYLE: Well, that article is opinion...

WILLIAMS: That's what I said.

GUILFOYLE: ... and not scientific fact.

WILLIAMS: That's what we're saying.

GUILFOYLE: The point is, the man won the election, because he was able to connect with all people, not just -- people that actually felt that they were left behind and no one was listening to them, that no one was speaking to them. No one cared if they had food on the table or money in their wallet or they could put gas in their car or they were coal mine workers that were getting put out of work. So they said, "Well, this guy is listening, so I'm going to pay attention to him."

WILLIAMS: Who won the popular vote?

GUTFELD: Oh!

GUILFOYLE: Who's president of the United States? There we go again.

GUTFELD: That's like saying...

WATTERS: So did Al Gore.

WILLIAMS: I think Al Gore did. How's this? Years later, with regret and admission. Al Gore should be president.

GUILFOYLE: So you and Hillary can co- -- can coauthor a book.

GUTFELD: I'm comparing you to ISIS.

WILLIAMS: ISIS?

GUTFELD: To compare...

WILLIAMS: You don't want to take it there.

GUILFOYLE: Juan Williams and Hillary Clinton can coauthor a book. We still don't know what happened.

WILLIAMS: That's right.

GUILFOYLE: We still don't get it.

GUTFELD: All right. Ahead, an incomprehensible interview with the most ungrateful father in America.

WATTERS: You know when CNN defends President Trump for more than 20 minutes, that something or someone has completely gone off the rails. That someone is the father of one of those three UCLA basketball players who the president helped free from China after they shoplifted. Those young men are extremely lucky Mr. Trump helped them evade punishment, though LiAngelo Ball's father, LaVar, doesn't see it that way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAVAR BALL, FATHER OF LIANGELO BALL: It wasn't like he was in the U.S. and said, "OK, there's three kids in China. I need to go over there and get them." That wasn't the thought process.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: OK. All right. Right.

You seem to have doubts about what the president did.

BALL: No, I don't have no doubts about what he did. I've got doubts of what he didn't do.

I would have said thank you if he would have put them on his plane and took them home. Then I would have said "Thank you, Mr. Trump."

There's a lot of room on that plane. I would've said thank you kindly for that.

CUOMO: That's why you won't thank him?

BALL: Did you think the doctor -- did you thank the doctor for bringing you into this world? You better go back and find him, because you lucky.

Tell Donald Trump to have a great Thanksgiving, because Big Baller is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: I mean, there are no words.

WATTERS: Wow. This guy's kind of a joke, Gutfeld. I just like watching - - watching Cuomo's reaction.

GUTFELD: I mean, that -- OK, when we used to watch Trump during the debates, we would -- we were laughing throughout the whole thing, because he was having fun. This guy and Trump, they're brothers from another mother.

GUILFOYLE: Literally. Literally.

GUTFELD: This guy has done two great things. He made CNN fun for once, and he made Chris Cuomo interesting. I mean, that -- how can you not love him?

Of course, that line about do you thank the doctor, that's pure -- that's priceless.

WATTERS: That was pretty funny.

GUTFELD: By the way, this is comedy of a country in good times. The fact that you can -- like everybody keeps talking about this coming apocalypse under Trump. We wouldn't have time for this. This is actually a nice thing. I think it's fun. You put those two guys together, it would be pretty hilarious.

WATTERS: That guy was on the WWE. So was Donald Trump. They have a lot in common, Dana.

PERINO: I'm going to be on the WWE in a couple weeks. Yes. Stay tuned for that.

GUTFELD: Oh, boy.

PERINO: Just imagine for a moment -- I'm joking. I'm not really.

WILLIAMS: Oh, thank goodness.

PERINO: Imagine the coverage for just a moment, if you will, if President Trump had not intervened for these three athletes. OK? You see a lot of people on Twitter complaining that the president attacks black athletes on Twitter but he doesn't go after white athletes and why is that? But just imagine if he had not intervened and asked President Xi to let these three go. The coverage, the stories. It would be a very different story on CNN.

WATTERS: Quite the double standard.

PERINO: And here. I mean, it would be different.

WATTERS: Wouldn't that have been, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Yes. I don't understand why this guy gets so much attention. I mean, to me, the question was why did CNN put this guy on the air and give him so much time?

PERINO: That's what people said all last year. Why do you...

WILLIAMS: About Donald Trump?

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know what? Point well taken. I have to agree...

GUTFELD: That's true.

WILLIAMS: ... concede that point.

But I think this guy is such a self-promoter, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: With his $400 sneakers. And I mean, it's so ridiculous. Here's the problem for me, Greg. He wasn't even making sense.

GUTFELD: But you know what? He was having -- he was making sense in a different level.

WILLIAMS: Oh, is that it?

GUTFELD: Of nonsense. Which is what I do every day. He's just doing -- he's doing what I do every day.

GUILFOYLE: Wow. You'd compare yourself to him?

WILLIAMS: I'm staying with you, man.

WATTERS: Do you think the father is trying to divert a little bit of attention, because his son really got caught up in a huge international problem? This is an international incident.

GUILFOYLE: I don't know. He doesn't seem to be so concerned about his son. Because he's trying to be the jokester and get attention for himself.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: I don't know that there's some, you know, really well-developed plan here.

WATTERS: Do you think he's winging it?

GUILFOYLE: He's winging it, Jesse, and trying to just "Oh, whatever." And he likes, probably, the attention and President Trump hitting back at him.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: And so for him, this is like fun. He's like, "This is the best."

WATTERS: "Go buy my shoes."

GUILFOYLE: And playing around...

WILLIAMS: They deserve each other.

GUILFOYLE: ... with Chris Cuomo.

WATTERS: All right. Ahead, more controversy surrounding the Washington Redskins. Was it a sick private joke for the league to have the team host a home game on Thanksgiving? That's what one critic alleges. Up next.

WILLIAMS: On Thursday, my favorite football team in the NFL will host its first-ever Thanksgiving game in the nation's capital. That's fired up the sports editor of The Nation. He, like me, views the Washington football team's current name as a racist slur.

Dave Zirin writes, quote, "The Redskins slur, a name that exists only because of genocide and displacement, will have center stage. It's as if NFL owners, by having Washington host this game, are having their own private joke. A league that celebrates racial slurs can never be an engine for social justice."

Now, I turn to my sports bro, Jesse. What do you think? Is this a legitimate argument coming from Dave Zirin?

WATTERS: I didn't know The Nation had a sports writer.

WILLIAMS: Yes, they do.

WATTERS: But it doesn't matter what you call them. They're going to lose anyway, Juan. I'm sorry to -- you know.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute, wait a minute. The Giants are two and eight.

WATTERS: I'm an Eagles fan, so...

WILLIAMS: Yes, I'm saying...

WATTERS: Doesn't matter.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Wait a second. Juan, Juan, Juan. You're -- you're disgusted by the term "Redskins"...

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: ... but you're OK with "Giants"? "Hey, look, here's a big person. Let's call him a giant."

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WATTERS: What about the Indians, Juan? Baseball? You don't like that either?

GUILFOYLE: That's his way of telling you that he's feeling a little emotional about it.

WILLIAMS: About Giants?

GUILFOYLE: Because -- you know.

GUTFELD: Actually, I do agree with -- I do agree with Juan. I do think the Washington name is bad. I think it's a bad name. But you don't have to be in this two-idea prison. You can agree that the name is bad and still have a game on Thanksgiving.

WILLIAMS: Sure. But I think Dave Zirin was making the case, Dana, that it's -- that kind of the league is just laughing at the public.

PERINO: Well, I don't know how they choose who's going to play on Thanksgiving. But I can't imagine that they sat around going, "Oh, I know what we'll do. Let's make sure the Redskins are playing on Thanksgiving to stir up more controversy." Like they need more controversy at the NFL. I don't think that's what happened. I think -- it must have been random. Right?

WILLIAMS: I don't know. They've never done it before. Usually, it's like, what, the Cowboys and the Lions.

PERINO: The Cowboys.

WILLIAMS: Yes, the Lions play.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, actual plays. And this is your sports guy? I know more than he does. This is a joke.

WILLIAMS: Hey, are you putting him down now?

GUILFOYLE: No, I'm just saying, I mean, just because he's a guy.

WATTERS: Listen to the 49ers fan talk over there.

GUILFOYLE: OK, listen. What?

WILLIAMS: No, no. Hey, Jesse, let's go to the expert.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, let's go to the expert.

WILLIAMS: Let's go to the expert.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WILLIAMS: What do you think of this? Is it a legitimate controversy or something ginned up by the left?

GUILFOYLE: I think that this is not a legitimate controversy. And I don't think anybody is worked up over the Redskins playing on Thanksgiving or really think -- except for some, like, few like far-left crazies. They know who they are. Because no one cares about this.

In one of the last polls taken, it was 9 in ten Native American said they're not offended by the Washington Redskins name, according to The Washington Post poll. So who exactly is worked up? Are you worked up?

WILLIAMS: Well, I am worked up. I don't get worked up about it, though, because like you said, like Dana said, I'm just not a conspiracy theorist. So they're...

GUILFOYLE: And we care more about how they're going to play.

WILLIAMS: I must say that Dave Zirin quoted people from the Morningstar Institute, you know, representing Native Americans; and they don't like it but, you know, this voice has been heard. I will say maybe it would be more interesting if we had, like, Jerry Jones versus Roger Goodell. That would be a hell of a game.

GUTFELD: You know what's more interesting than football? Fox News. Which we are having a special episode of "The Five" on Thanksgiving. Why aren't we even -- Fox News does not take a knee on Thanksgiving.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: We will only take a knee if there's an injured puppy whose parent -- whose owners voted for Trump. That's when we'll take a knee, to lift up the injured puppy.

GUILFOYLE: Aww. And give it comfort.

WATTERS: All right. "One More Thing" is up next.

GUILFOYLE: It's time now for "One More Thing" -- Greg.

GUTFELD: Thank you, Kimberly. You look smashing in red. Am I allowed to say that these days?

WATTERS: No, you are not.

PERINO: We'll allow it.

GUTFELD: If I do it in an accent, perhaps?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg's Game Show News."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: All right. This is a Japanese game show. Let's take a look at this. I'll give you a little voice over for you here.

Very exciting. The contestants have to climb a slippery step and stair. It's extremely -- it's as slippery as Al Franken's unwanted tongue.

GUILFOYLE: Ew!

GUTFELD: It's unwanted. Anyway, footage is taken from the 2016 edition -- it's the biannual -- biannual -- I said "biannual" -- biannual Japanese show, "All-Star Thanksgiving." This is the right way to do Thanksgiving, in which celebrities participate.

PERINO: I think that we should do this next year, the five of us.

GUTFELD: If you notice, he wins. He learned how to do it. You've got to go really, really slow.

GUILFOYLE: And on all fours.

GUTFELD: There you go.

PERINO: He got the money.

GUTFELD: Yes. He can live. See, if you get that, you live. Everybody else in that game show dies.

WATTERS: That's serious.

GUILFOYLE: And that's the way everyone should spend Thanksgiving. Perfect. Is that what you did when Dana disinvited you?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: All right, then.

GUTFELD: How dare you?

GUILFOYLE: It's a true story. Juan.

PERINO: It's true.

WILLIAMS: This one is barbaric, but I've got to say...

GUILFOYLE: That wasn't?

WILLIAMS: ... it's entertaining. At last night's NFL football game, NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young grabbed a raw fish from a bed of rice and, well - - see for yourself.

GUILFOYLE: Why?

GUTFELD: That's his impression of Al Franken.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my God. Yes, he bit the head off of the live fish and then spit it out. Yuk.

PERINO: What? Why?

WILLIAMS: But the crowd loved it. The crowd cheered.

GUTFELD: That's awful.

WILLIAMS: Although it may have been a gesture in honor of the Seahawks, the Seattle football team, unfortunately, it didn't work. In this game of predatory birds, Seahawks versus the Atlanta Falcons, victory went to the Falcons.

Dana, that's your way of figuring out.

PERINO: Obviously, that's...

GUTFELD: Where's PETA? Where's PETA?

GUILFOYLE: Former 49ers quarterback, I don't know what's going on here. Stay strong, Joe Montana. That's all I've got to say.

All right. It's time for something really important.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: "Kimberly's Dating Tips."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Here we go.

GUILFOYLE: Indeed, indeed. And good thing I'm wearing red.

GUTFELD: Keep it clean.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Women are more content being single then meeting men like Greg. This is a new study -- I'm kidding -- out of England, Greg, that shows that women are generally happier being single than men are. OK, feast on those numbers, 61 to whatever that is -- I can't read -- 49.

PERINO: Forty-nine.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Also, 75 percent of single women have chosen to not pursue a relationship in the past year versus just 65 percent of single men. Why, you may ask.

PERINO: Wow

GUILFOYLE: The study says one reason, THAT single women are better at creating support groups to discuss their thoughts and feelings, and men find it difficult to be open. I think that's probably...

PERINO: this might not be good for the human race.

GUILFOYLE: So without a partner, they have no one to talk to about their issues. What do you think about that?

WATTERS: Single, ready to mingle. That's what that proved.

GUILFOYLE: OK, that only proves that men are single, ready to mingle. But you participated -- forget about half of the study.

PERINO: I think that men are going to have to step it up.

GUILFOYLE: All right.

GUTFELD: Well, it's almost Christmas. I'm single and ready to jingle.

WATTERS: Oh! Do you celebrate that holiday?

GUTFELD: No, I don't.

PERINO: You use that line elsewhere?

GUILFOYLE: Keep your jingle to yourself.

PERINO: All right. I've got something.

GUTFELD: How dare you?

PERINO: This could be the all-time political pivot. OK? In an interview -- so last week, Australia became the 25th country to legalize same-sex marriage. And Bob Katter -- he's a member of the Australian Parliament -- he was asked about it this week. But he seemed like he didn't really want to talk about it. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BOB KATTER, MEMBER OF AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENT: I'm mean, you know, they're entitled to their sexual proclivities. You know? I mean, let there be a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I'm concerned. But I'm not spending any time on it, because in the meantime, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Honestly, that was, like, ridiculous. Right?

GUTFELD: Crocodiles.

WATTERS: OK, President Trump issued some pardons today. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: OK. Drumstick, you are hereby pardoned.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Yay.

WATTERS: Yes, Drumstick and Wishbone were the turkeys. And Drumstick gets the pardon. Hopefully, that's the last pardon the president has to issue.

GUTFELD: So what are they going to do now?

WATTERS: They go live a nice happy life on a farm.

GUTFELD: That's not true. This is all a lie.

GUILFOYLE: Until you need one.

WILLIAMS: Did he say thank you?

GUILFOYLE: All right.

WATTERS: Good one, Juan.

GUTFELD: Nicely done.

GUILFOYLE: Don't worry, LaVar Ball wills step in as a spokesperson for them.

Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" up next. Bret, take it away.

GUTFELD: Juan with the killer line.



