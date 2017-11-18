DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

New Debate Over Deficit Concerns Amid Gop Tax Cut Push

John Layfield: The four times we've had significant tax cuts in the past 100 years and the numbers all tell the exact same story. Simple math and historical precedent shows if you do tax cuts right the economy gets better and treasury revenue increases.

Gary B. Smith: The reason tax cut works is you're taking money from an in efficient spender of it, the government, and giving it back to people who spend it more efficiently and more effectively. The argument that the left is making that somehow the tax cuts have to be self-funding is ludicrous. It's the people out there who earn the money. The more money you put in people is a lot more efficient than government spending.

Lee Carter: A lot of people are playing to the polls and what it is people want to hear. They're playing to people's basic fears and when people's basic fears are that our country's debt is running out of control well that's a great talking point for the democrats to use to obstruct. If on the other hand the republicans know that the middle class workers the one it needs to benefit that's who they are going to talk to and right now they can't compromise and I don't remember a time where democrats and republicans couldn't come together on this.

Jonas Max Ferris: It's very hard historically to look back and see what exactly happens and there's a lot of moving parts. The numbers don't look great now because the only time we've run a surplus was after-tax increases since the depression. That said, these economic booms that the other guys are talking about are real. I think the potential is there, but it's very hard to say from the past what actually will raise will pay for itself so to say but we can find out.

Chuck Rocha: We've had growth in the economy. We've seen amazing growth in the stock market. The problem is there's a lot of people in the middle who haven't seen growth. Republicans are running around saying if we give tax breaks to corporations it trickles down and everybody will grow. They've already got more cash in their books in the history of corporations so why aren't they already doing that? The simple math to me is if you give me $100 I'm going to really invest it back in the economy.

Report: TSA Fails Most Security Tests in Latest Undercover Operation

Gary B. Smith: Privatize the TSA. This would be like if you left the package on the porch for FedEx and 8/10 times it never got there- would people keep using FedEx? No so why do we keep the TSA? Canada and most of Europe by the way has private airport security. They spend 40 percent less per capita on aviation safety. That's the way to go.

John Layfield: Privatize. They've gone from 95 percent failure rate to 80 percent failure rate- can you imagine any company surviving that when you fail it that often? India has privatized security and uniform and very strict but seamless as you go through it. The inconsistencies of TSA are absolutely appalling. I'm against a very broken system that needs to be taken out of government's hands.

Lee Carter: TSA is trying to improve but they should do something more innovative like consider doing a partnership. If you look at disaster recovery there's partnerships with companies like Toyota to make it more efficient and cut the recovery time in half. Why doesn't the TSA look at alternatives to increase efficiency?

Chuck Rocha: I don't think we should privatize and give our security in our airports to the lowest bidder. Are they as efficient as they should be? No, but I think we should give it to a government agency and they do a lot of hiring of our returning vets which is a crucial part.

Jonas Max Ferris: Look, it was bad before and it's bad after. Apple and Amazon aren't going to run it because you privatize it. At the end of the day, if the airlines run security they will try to make money out of it and not in a way it's actually better or safer for anybody because there's no profit in it. It's a screwed up model. I think it's going to take more of a comprehensive plan with laws and rules. It's going to require high-tech solutions not just giving it back to the airlines mismanage the system again

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Wife Face Social Media Backlash After Posing With Sheet of Dollar Bills

Lee Carter: It's hard not to react when you see something like this but it's a distraction. Let's stop talking about this. After the whole Twitter storm we had around her #LouisVuitton why would anyone allow her into that photo op.

Chuck Rocha: The reason I give Donald Trump credit because he tapped into a frustration with people who want to drain the swamp and this picture represents everything that's there. You've got this super wealthy guy working in the government now and he has his a beautiful wife at the treasury handling our money, it drives politicians and political consultants like me absolutely crazy.

Jonas Max Ferris: When you are on your third wife who is almost half your age and they're putting your signature on all of the money if you think you're not bringing that wife to that signing, you all crazy. I will say watch the photo op we're trying to get a tax cut passed and this is the kind of stuff that gets people angry.

Gary B. Smith: This is for the 99.9 percent of the population out there this is number 5278 on their list of things to worry about. I don't care if she's there. Let the government get work done rather than worrying about this.

John Layfield: This was horribly ill-advised but haters are going to hate. Quit being a troll.

Predictions

Gary B. Smith: Forget Tesla's new electric vehicle, (GM) generates 20 percent gain in 1 year

John Layfield: Charge up profits with Lithium, (LIT) gains 20 percent in 1 year

Jonas Max Ferris: Fountain of “WOOF,” (XPH) up 20 percent in 1 year