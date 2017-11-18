Mainstream media coverage of Trump trip in focus

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA COVERAGE OF TRUMP IN FOCUS AS HE TOUTS $300 BILLION IN DEALS FOLLOWING ASIA TRIP

Larry Glazer: Let's face it, of course the main stream media favors the bad news over the good news- because the bad news sells better than the good news! But it's so unfortunate because here you have one of the world's great promoters, whether you like the president or not, he's a natural born salesman and that's what the country needs. The U.S. needs someone selling U.S. goods and products overseas to narrow the trade deficit, and that's what President Trump did.

Gerri Willis: This is the way the media works, my mom used to have an old saying, 'you can't win for losing.' That's what's going on here. The president can't win for losing. He goes over, he's not brandishing his Twitter account and he's actually trying to be a diplomat and is talking to our five most important allies in that region at a time when Kim Jong Un could drop a bomb at any time and the media is saying he is doing bad things, come on.

David Mercer: The biggest win based on his rhetoric campaign as well as this president was, we're going to have bilateral trade agreements and not these multiple trade agreements like TPP. Well, he's come home and he left 11 nations gathering under TPP and that trade agreement, and did not have in his pocket any trade agreement with bilateral or otherwise, with any of those 11 countries. So, these deals are MOU's. They are nonbinding.

Gary K: Twelve days, five countries, a lot of leaders. Look, all a leader can do is set good conditions so countries can thrive. Donald Trump went over there and what did he get from them? He told them instead of us giving them a dollar and getting back 80 cents, he wants free and fair trade. He put these great countries on notice and guess what that's going to do? They're going to defend their turf, we're going to defend ours, but we're going to come closer in between and get better trade deals going forward.

NEW TAX REFORM PROPOSAL IN CA SPARKS DEBATE; NO KIDS IN SCHOOL, NO NEED TO PAY SCHOOL TAXES

Gary K: Why didn't I think of that? You know, imagine that you don't want to buy something because maybe the school is underperforming and you actually don't have to pay for it. What that will do is make schools start to compete with the schools that are doing well, which means they have to up their game, which means education ups its game, which means our future ups its game.

Larry Glazer: Look, there's a ton of bureaucracy in state and local government and education is really important and it should be a priority because it protects property value and promotes the work force of the future. But, we already spend a ton of money on education. We spend as much or more than any other industrialized nation, but we don't have the results to show for it.

David Mercer: Well, welcome to society. Look, I pay taxes as everybody here does, and the viewers do, and I haven't needed a fireman to put out a fire at my house but I'm very happy if my neighbor's house catches fire that they won't leave mine to burn because I didn't happen to pay my taxes. This is a lot larger than our individual ones, it's about community.

Gerri Willis: I believe, look, at the end of the day, you know, you can't say I didn't use emergency services, therefore I'm not going to pay for it. You're a part of the community, you've got to kick in money.

REPORT: NFL COMISSIONER GOODELL REQUESTS $50 MILLION SALARY, LIFETIME PRIVATE JET USE IN CONTRACT TALKS

Larry Glazer: Commissioner Goodell has some nerve asking for an obscene $50 million with less than a 50 percent approval rating among diehard fans. Ratings are sliding.

Gary K: Since August 8, 2006 when Goodell became commissioner, the wealth of the NFL teams is up $56 billion. If he wants to ask for $50 million, it's his right.

Gerri Willis: These NFL owners are behind the curve. They're looking over their shoulder at history and they're saying 'hey my evaluation is three times, I'm thrilled…' but what's going to happen in the future? You're starting to see people turn off the set. They don't want to watch, they don't like the politics on the field, and that's going to be a problem.

David Mercer: I agree with Gerri. In addition to looking at past performance forecasting future performance and those rating numbers are troubling.

FOX ON THE SPOT

Gerri Willis: Senate tax plan comes unglued over special interest battle

David Mercer: Senate tax reform bill dies over repealing ObamaCare mandate

Gary K: Tax reform will not hurt housing market! Lennar (LEN) builds up 20 percent in 1 year

Larry Glazer: Happy holidays for retailers! (XRT) rings up 20 percent return in 1 year!

