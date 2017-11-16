Melanie Morgan: Al Franken harassed me after TV appearance

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," November 16, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Good evening tonight from Los Angeles. This is "The Ingraham Angle."

Good evening, everyone. We have some incredible stories for you tonight. The capital is an absolute frothy panic after Senator Al Franken was charged by a radio host with sexual assault, a charge he has since partially admitted to.

It went down like this. It was during a 2006 USO Tour in Afghanistan. It was good that Franken was actually doing those tours, but Leann Tweeden remembers that Franken, then a comedian, forcing a really gross French kiss on her back stage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEEANN TWEEDEN, TALK RADIO HOST: He just put his hand on the back of my head and he mashed his face -- I mean it, happened so fast. He just mashes his lips against my face and he stuck his tongue in my mouth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: This is how Franken himself recalled that very tour, but he recalled it on the Senate floor in 2010.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. AL FRANKEN, D-MINN.: We did four-hour show because we found out the troops loved the show. I was kind of a co-host with a beautiful woman named Leeann Tweeden and we do comedy routines and we introduce music and introduce the cheerleaders. I go out and do a monologue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He says "um" a lot as well. On the flight home from that USO tour, Franken groped that beautiful woman when he placed his hands on Ms. Tweeden's chest and posed for this photo. Check it out.

Now, Tweeden posted the picture and her story online today saying she felt disgusted and violated. Franken responded with this statement, "I certainly don't remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann.

As for the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't." He did a longer statement later on in the day. This is the same senator by the way that just yesterday was grilling a Circuit Court nominee, Don Willet, about 2014 tweet he sent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANKEN: Does this display the kind of judgment that we want for a lifetime appointment to the federal judiciary?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A tweet was a kind of off kilter attempt at levity that missed the bulls eye.

FRANKEN: I don't get it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Fair enough.

FRANKEN: But sometimes when you don't get a joke, it's because it wasn't a joke.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Never have truer words been said by Al Franken. No one was getting Al Franken's joke today at all. It wasn't funny. It was really juvenile. Something you would see at drunk fraternity party or maybe too immature for fraternity party.

Other women may soon be coming forward like one of my guests tonight. I'm joined now by Melanie Morgan of Media Equalizer. She is here exclusively to share her claims about how Al Franken stalked and harassed her after a joint tv appearance.

And we're also joined by Brian Malone, also of the Media Equalizer duo, who has been investigating Franken's past for us. Good to see both of you tonight. Melanie, I want to start with you. Are you really surprised by this story by Ms. Tweeden tonight?

She is still, by the way, likes and respects Al Franken. I should add that. But given your own experience, are you surprised and then tell us what your experience was.

MELANIE MORGAN, CO-FOUNDER OF MEDIAEQUALIZER.COM: I'm not surprised at all, Laura. First of all, I would just like to say that I'm here with you tonight without a lawyer wearing a red coat with a box of Kleenex and a bucket of tears.

I'm here because a true story that I want to share with you. It is a story of harassment and intimidation that took place 17 years ago in 2000, August 19th of 2,000 is when I was invited to appear on the Bill Maher show politically incorrect before it moved over to HBO, it's at ABC.

I was one of the panelists, one of the guests. I was the token conservative and Al Franken was the liberal along with former lieutenant governor of Colorado and actor, Billie Baldwin.

I was involved in just kind of a -- really a mundane argument over policy numbers about, you know, the budget numbers and making some sort of point about that. But, I will tell you what, Al Franken got right in my face and he just kept coming back over the top and I would challenge him about those numbers, and he would come back over the top.

Finally, the show was over and, Laura, he trailed me, stalked me back, really, to the green room where he got in my face again, got very aggressively with me. I felt physically intimidated, and then he followed me out of the studio.

I thought the story would end there, but it did not. Apparently, he got my phone number from one of the show producers and he started calling me at home and harassing me, trying to prove to me how right he was.

And finally, on the third phone call, I told him if he didn't back off that I was going to call the police and make a police report about his behavior. I found it so creepy and so disturbing and obsessively weird, and it's an experience that has informed me about him all these years.

I never could understand why the people of Minnesota elected him as a United States senator. And, yes, I did talk about it in live on the road on my talk show in San Francisco "Lee Rogers and Melanie Morgan Show" after it happened.

I didn't stay silent about it. It's funny, Laura, because people didn't really seem to care about that sort of behavior until just recently.

INGRAHAM: Well, Melanie, I'm really glad you told the story. I have had some run-ins with Al Franken over the years. He is so insignificant to me. I remember sputtering so angry at me might have been on politically incorrect as well.

There is an underlying nastiness there is a picture of Tucker, myself, Al Franken and Eric Alterman, that is like in the early 2,000s in The New York Times event. I'm on the end. I did not want to go near Al Franken because we got into a bad argument. So, I stayed away from him in that particular photo. No thanks, I don't want it.

Brian, I want to go to you because have you been documenting and doing some investigative work today looking back at some of the things that he has done and said that is kind -- makes us not all that surprised that this is where we are tonight.

BRIAN MALONEY, CO-FOUNDER OF MEDIAEQUALIZER.COM: Well, really, I don't know where to begin. I have been writing about Al Franken for over a decade. I was going back through some of my old stories today and I couldn't believe it that there were so many warnings that the Democrats really why they ever put him forward as a candidate, that they didn't heed.

And, really it was amazing because 10 years ago, I wrote that they would be sorry for bringing him forward as a Senate candidate. It was weird to read that today and see all that come true because essentially -- they built him up. The media built him up.

The political class built him up with fluffy coverage. He never had to worry about being scrutinized in any way. His actual background is unbelievable. In fact, so much of what he hasn't even been mentioned today.

I want to bring up one in particular. He used to write a column for "Playboy" called "Pornorama" and a lot of what was in that column we actually cannot talk about on Fox News here tonight. Trust me on that.

But what I will say, I will try to make this a PG version or whatever. He talked about his own 12-year-old son doing a report for school on bestiality and how he downloaded visual aids from his computer to show to the class and how amused his students were by this.

So, that's an example of what was in that column. Then he made a very disgusting, obscene column mention about some of his fantasies that he had about what he wanted women to do. I will not go any further into it than that. That's damning right there.

INGRAHAM: Brian, you are pointing to the depravity of the comedy. We have talked about this with Louie C.K. and the most disgusting images that he conjures up in his mind and passes it off as humor which defines a man of who the man is, and it doesn't surprise me with Franken either. This is what K.C. Hunt of MSNBC said today when they were discussing this issue. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He took a picture, which his office now says was a joke, that showed him potentially not actually groping but mock groping her. She also published a picture that was given to her of her asleep with Senator Franken mock groping her.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Mock groping her. Melanie, it's mock groping her. I'm sure if that were a conservative senator from let's say who had a photo mock groping someone, that's how the MSNBC kids would describe it, correct?

MORGAN: Absolutely, Laura. You know, people have been talking about this comparison between Roy Moore and Al Franken today, and everybody is weighing in on it. Here's what I have to say. Roy Moore is a candidate for the United States Senate and Al Franken is a seated United States senator.

I never understood, I've said this before. I didn't understand why people would elect him. It was a fair election, but now here's the consequence all these years later. We know who he was. We knew then and now people are getting to see -- the rest of the country is getting to see who he is as well.

INGRAHAM: I think we have Donald Trump just tweeted about this. I'm trying to pull it up on my phone. We will put up the full screen so we can read it. "The Al Frankenstein picture is really bad. Speaks a thousand words. Where did his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 while she sleeps?"

So, that's the president always giving us humorous commentary there this is something he said in 1995. Again, we want to paint for the Fox viewers the picture of the whole person over a course of time. Not just in this one incident.

This is what was said in the New York magazine article, and he said, "And I give the pills to Lesley Stahl then when Lesley is passed out. I take her to the closet and rape her or that's why you never see Lesley until February. When she passes out, I put her in various positions and take pictures of her."

I guess that's supposed to be funny, guys. But, again, it speaks to the mindset of the man and, I mean, I don't know if the Democrats are going to do anything about this. I guess some of them came out and were disgusted today. They certainly had a lot more to say about Roy Moore. That's for sure.

Melanie and Brian, it's great to have you on tonight. Thank you so much for your work on this. And Melanie, thank you for sharing your story.

And directly ahead, as the Franken saga swirls, more women are coming forward with accusations against members of Congress. One of them joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: For the past two nights, we have been bringing you stories of harassment on Capitol Hill and the news about Senator Al Franken today underscores the importance of our reporting. Tonight, another woman joins us to speak about her experience.

She claims a former congressman asked her to perform for him. At the time, she knew nothing of the congressional office setup to deal with incidents like this. But she is joining us now.

Rebecca Weir is making these accusations and we're also joined by Attorney Les Alderman, who has been litigating cases under this Congressional Accountability Act for the past 15 years. Les and Rebecca, good to see both of you.

Rebecca, let's start with you. Tell us your story and it happened quite a while ago in 2000, I believe. Tell us the facts.

REBECCA WEIR, ALLEGEDLY HARASSED BY FORMER ELECTED OFFICIAL: Yes. So, it was right out of college. I was eager to get my first job. I was a government major and so I knew I wanted to work in public service. I found Congressman Miller's office. It was a great fit.

I was eager to work there. I was proud to work there. I loved working there and I excelled at my job while I was there. We came -- the member was in D.C. He was coming back for the August recess. And I was eager to talk to him because I had been working on a proposal for several weeks before he had returned to the district.

So, I went to his office to give the presentation. As I was walking out, after the presentation was over, he stopped me, and he said, wow, Rebecca, you just look amazing. I mean, just really stunning. Would you mind just twirling for me and I was wearing a dress suit at the time, and I was stunned.

I didn't know what to do. I was a 22-year-old, inexperienced and this was a member that I respected, and he was doing really great work in Congress. I didn't know what else but to comply with his request.

INGRAHAM: So, he asked you, let me paint the picture for our listeners, he asked you in the hallway?

WEIR: No. This was in his office.

INGRAHAM: His office to twirl. Who even says something like this. That's so stupid. You look amazing, look great, twirl. I mean, that's just -- that's an odd thing to say first of all, so you are 22, and so you twirl fast? Slow? How did you twirl? What was the twirl like?

WEIR: I'm sure it was fast because I was so humiliated by the experience.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

WEIR: You know, I was very aware of the fact that in just a few seconds I had gone from young professional to a piece of meat. I felt like he was undressing me with his eyes. I tried leave as fast as I could. I went back to my desk. I sat down.

I tried to regroup and while I was trying to make heads or tails of the situation, I got a phone call from our D.C. office informing me, congratulations, Rebecca, we don't know what you did, but Gary just called, and he wants to give you a bonus effective immediately.

And it gutted me at the time because I knew exactly what I had done. I twirled for him. I let myself be reduced to essentially a piece of meat.

INGRAHAM: I'm sorry to interrupt. We have got get to les. Before we get to Les, Rebecca, did you take the bonus?

WEIR: You know, I really grappled with this and I really hated I was in the situation of having to choose between my economic stability and my integrity. But I was 22 years old, I didn't have a choice. I was fresh out of college.

INGRAHAM: I'm not criticizing you. I think this is so outrageous that this happens on Capitol Hill, but I want to get --

WEIR: -- and it's not unique.

INGRAHAM: Yes. We are finding out it's all too common and there is a lot worse than twirling going on as well. Les, I want to get in with this with you. You litigate these cases. They can be as quick as an encounter as a leir and twirl, I guess or something much more involved. How many people have come to you over the past 15 years and alleged these types of incidents?

LES ALDERMAN, ATTORNEY FOR VICTIMS OF CONGRESSIONAL HARASSMENT: You know, we don't keep the numbers for harassment versus discrimination versus retaliation. But I can tell you that numerous women have come forward not only who work in Congress but who work in other areas of Capitol Hill, the architect of the capital, the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court, capital police.

This is happening in all of these places. And what I can say is right now when all of these brave women are coming forward and shining the spotlight on what's happening, this is when we have to do something to fix the situation, to make it better because, I'm sorry, but four weeks from now the news cycle is going to move on.

We're going to be on the next crisis or the next story and no one is going to care anymore. So, we need to fix this situation now. We need to strengthen the law now. We need to expand the protections to these unpaid interns.

These fellows who currently are not covered by the law. We need to remove that confidentiality provision so that women don't have to fear speaking out about their cases and about their claims.

We have to make sure that everyone, who is working on the Hill understands that if they think they may be discriminated against or they may be being harassed that there is a place for them to go, that they have rights, that they can ultimately file a lawsuit, and let the bright light of litigation bring their cases forward. And that's unfortunately has not happened.

INGRAHAM: OK. I want to get back to Rebecca. Do you know other women during the time that you worked on the Hill who experienced something like what you experienced or worse? And how many?

WEIR: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Approximately?

WEIR: Yes, of course. I hate to say this but almost all of us had our own stories. That's how pervasive this culture of harassment is. This is the quintessential old boys club. It has probably been this way since its inception, given the power dynamics at play and it has, as Les was just talking about. There is no check. There is no accountability. There is no reason that anyone would avoid these kinds of behaviors. It's totally unaccountable.

INGRAHAM: Rebecca, your congressman was Congressman Maloy? I couldn't hear.

WEIR: Congressman Gary Miller.

INGRAHAM: Yes, yes, Gary Miller. You are still friends with him still, though, aren't you? You still respect him still.

WEIR: Yes, I do. I'm glad you asked that question. You know, he is a good man and good men sometimes act badly I think that's the case here. My motivation in coming forward is not to grind an ax, a 15-year-old vendetta.

I am motivated to help empower women who are coming after me. The 22-year- olds today who are working on the Hill to help them speak in the moment and know they are important. They can come out and have options available to them.

INGRAHAM: That's pretty big of you to be -- yes and it's really incredible of you to be friends with him. I mean, that's amazing. I mean, that says a lot about you. You look past that, but a lot of people have gone through a lot of bad stuff on Capitol Hill and I want the people's names. I don't want the confidentiality.

I want all the names because the settlements are paid, but we don't know who the names are and that is outrageous. Both of you thank you for joining us.

Up ahead, we are out in L.A. where legalized marijuana use is exploding. But what are the consequences? Is it all hunky-dory? I will pass judgment on legalization advocate next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: We're introducing a new segment tonight, one in which I play a judge. Isn't that frightening? We're calling it "The Arbiter."

I forgot my gavel. They didn't let me check it on the overhead on United. I don't have the gavel. I have it back in Washington. As you can see we are here in L.A. and currently one of the hottest markets for marijuana.

The city's lawmakers recently approved new rules to regulate and legitimize the cannabis industry ahead of January's full legalization of recreational use in the state of California. In tonight's, "Arbiter Segment," Attorney Leo Terrell thinks marijuana legalization should be expanded even further than it is.

He joins me in studio and in D.C., Horace Cooper, the co-chair of Project 21, a black conservative leadership network takes the opposing view. OK, gentlemen. First "Arbiter" segment, Don't be nervous now.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: I won't.

INGRAHAM: All right. Leo, why should marijuana use be legal and expand it?

TERRELL: Your Honor, very simply. The federal rules are outdated. Who better to know than the state? Let the state decide. You know what? Marijuana should be decriminalized. It has been. Several states allow it to be used legally for recreational use because it's no longer the boogie man.

It doesn't lead to harder crimes. It's not the situation where marijuana leads to harder crimes or cocaine. I'm submitting to you that the states are in a better position to regulate it, take the criminal element out of it. It is the best for the states to do it and I know you agree with it let's not have Washington in charge of what goes on in every state.

INGRAHAM: Today's marijuana is not the marijuana of the Woodstock Day. It's a much more potent, much more powerful. The THC levels of marijuana smoked, you know, all those years ago, about 11 percent weaker on average. And Colorado is reporting 32 percent increase in marijuana-related traffic deaths from 2013. It goes on and on. Increase in marijuana related hospital stays, increase in marijuana related emergency room visits. That's what we need more of in America?

TERRELL: I read that same article. You know, even though -- let's deal with those traffic accidents. Even though they said there was a higher use of people using marijuana, they are not saying the causation of the traffic accidents were caused by marijuana. I read that same exact article.

INGRAHAM: All those things are OK. Horace, you get your opening statement.

HORACE COOPER, PROJECT 21 CO-CHAIR: It's not about whether it's the federal government or the state government. The real question is, what's its impact on our local community? And if you are coming up with a program for making sure that our working class, our communities of color, and many areas of the inner city just get lost because they're left behind because of the baleful effects of marijuana, legalization is the way to do that.

Every study shows that you see a decline in academic performance. A larger number of people who participate regularly are showing they are not graduating from high school. We are now in a situation in America where for graduate school STEM, that's science, technology, engineering, and mechanical, a majority of those graduates are foreigners because Americans aren't available to step up to the plate.

We should not be doing things that have a clear correlation to failure in the academic world as well as helping people get on the track to self- responsibility and independence.

INGRAHAM: Horace, my follow up to you is, yes, I think a lot of that is true. However, you know, alcohol causes huge problems. We had prohibition. That didn't work. So why not try to take the criminal element out of this and legalize it? That way you can have more educational campaigns and get people on the same page.

COOPER: See, this isn't about whether or not it is criminalized. The question is this glamorization that's occurring, and that is something I have watched the pot cheerleaders like Leo going around saying what a wonderful thing this is. And our young people, our working class people, people who really need to stay on track -- more employers than ever in 2017 are drug testing. What does that mean? You play around with this and you prevent yourself from being able to get that first good job and to earn that opportunity for independence.

INGRAHAM: He makes an argument about the youth, especially, and these studies now being done by psychiatric sources and professors, psychiatric disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, there is an increasing body of evidence that indicates there is a correlation, especially in the developing mind. So with all the challenges, Leo, we have in this country today, why would increasing the use of marijuana, which it does among young people when you legalize it, why would that be good for society? Forget about the semantic argument about states' rights versus the federal government. For society, given the medical evidence that is mounting out there?

TERRELL: Good question. Public health survey came out in Colorado, a state that you cited earlier, said that even though the increased use of marijuana has done what, reduced the amount of opioid use. That's a significant factor. The big issue in this country about opioids, the marijuana reduction has made a significant impact on that.

And for him to sit there, Laura, and say that he represents 21 states, there are people who wants this.

INGRAHAM: Big money wants it. Big weed. Billions and billions of dollars are on the line.

TERRELL: The Gallup polls are very clear. People want this.

INGRAHAM: We will see because Colorado is suffering. They are getting a lot of money from the taxes on marijuana, but they are getting a lot of problems, too. I'll give you the last word wanted a you can wrap up, Horace, and I'm going to give you my verdict.

COOPER: The National Institutes for Health has done study after study over the last decade in which they show if you want to achieve lower graduation rates, if you want to achieve lower performance levels on I.Q. tests, if you want to minimize people's achievement, marijuana is a great way to accomplish that. We are on a global stage where the competition is severe, and we need to be getting every single American geared to play their part rather than doing things that distract, particularly in the inner city where we have so many people that are suffering the gaps from the last 10 years of the recession. Why would we add more shackles to people? Why wouldn't would be trying to encourage them?

INGRAHAM: All right, I have to give my ruling now.

COOPER: Please.

INGRAHAM: Both of you did a good job. If I were jury I might be hung right now. But I'm a judge. This is a bench trial. This is a bench trial. So --

COOPER: Please, please.

INGRAHAM: Petitioner Horace, I'm sorry, Horace Cooper wins. Horace Cooper wins. The verdict goes to Horace but, again, if it was a jury it would be hung. You both did a nice case presentation.

TERRELL: Thank you. Thank you, I tried.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, you both did a great job. It's a really important topic and a lot of lives are being changed and a lot tax dollars are being collected. We're going to continue this.

Straight ahead, are Republicans in Congress about to give away the farm in a DACA compromise? And Congressman Dave Brat is trying to stop it. He joins us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: All right, tonight we can report that the Trump administration announced 200 foreign nationals have been arrested in a big round up of MS- 13 gang members, including 64 individuals who illegally entered as unaccompanied alien children. Maybe they would fall under the DACA program. By the way, only five of the 198 -- 200, excuse me, only five out of 200 were other than illegal aliens. So this is big news. He had a big press conference today.

We are going to ask our next guest about this and the DACA question. This is all coming to a head right now. We have 800,000 undocumented people brought here when they were young by their parents, and it's one of the biggest issues facing the lawmakers this fall. And there's a struggle in this entire debate. Is there going to be a compromise to give DACA amnesty to 800,000 of these young people that would include enforcement, or is it going to be just a blank check amnesty?

Joining us is David Brat, congressman from the great Commonwealth of Virginia. He joins us to discuss the latest on this. And it's good news for us, Dave, on the round up. I mean, 200 MS-13 violent gang members. They are the most vicious of the vicious gangs globally let alone just in the United States. That is good news for the Trump administration and for this country.

REP. DAVE BRAT, R-VA.: Yes, absolutely, Laura. I know you have been working on this for decades and leading the fight. And this ultimately is about the rule of law and economics as well. The left talks about living wage, et cetera, and ignores the millions of folks that are coming in and putting pressure to lower wages at the same time they are trying to help the American worker.

This was a key election piece of my campaign. You, of course, played a huge role in that and President Trump ran on this on behalf of the American worker. And now with the Republican House and Senate and White House, the first thing we are discussing right after tax cuts is doing a Democrat bill on DACA, et cetera, so kind of astounding.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

BRAT: So I put together with just the minimum pieces that conservatives should demand, ending chain migration which just multiplies the DACA by three to four times or the DREAMer by three to four times, 300 or 400 percent increase. And then E-Verify which makes sure that helps both workers know any new workers are hired legally. It helps employers know they are OK with the law. And then into this visa lottery which also like you just said just allows random folks in. No scrutiny. No merit-based. Not good for the United States. Not vetted for national security.

So I put these three together in one bill. They are not my work. Chairman Goodlatte and Lamar Smith have done great work on all this for decades. But I packaged them together because I think they represent the will of the American people.

INGRAHAM: Dave, you are leading the charge on this. A few others are. You named their names. We have of course over in the Senate Tom Cotton with the RAISE Act, also so important. But it is stunning to me that after a year ago when Donald Trump wins without compromising on key issues regarding immigration enforcement, he doesn't compromise. He doesn't back off. He doesn't say he is going to deport all the DREAMers either. Let's be honest about that, he didn't do that, and I don't think most people are asking for that.

But it is astounding that the GOP obsesses about what to do with the DREAMers when we have all these other things we need to do. I mean, Obamacare repeal. We need to do a real, real confirmations of people to staff these departments who are now -- that are now being undermined by Obama appointees. We have a lot to do. But Republicans are always obsessed about doing more for illegal aliens. And I know that sounds harsh, but just focus on the people. We'll deal with the illegal aliens, but focus on the American people, get the criminals out of this country. And I find it stunning. But they are like giving away out star before you even get to the main problem, which is enforcement, stop them at the border, quick turnaround, expedited removal, and we start with I'm going to take care of the DREAMers is what President Trump said. Focus on the American worker and the American citizen. Take care of the DREAMers, they'll get that taken care of, but you don't have to rush that so fast.

BRAT: Right. And as you know and all your listeners, this is the central issue. Other issues are hugely important, Obamacare, taxes, we're going to get that straight hopefully this week. But this one, this is the issue that separates the swamp from the will of the American people. And this wasn't just Trump, this was Bernie through Trump. Bernie was trending, and then the thing was rigged on the Democrat side, but he was trying to represent the workers on that side on a more progressive central planning big government kind of solution. And then President Trump fortunately won and is getting us tax cuts.

The other side of the aisle, just so the folks at home know this week, the Democrats raised taxes $10 trillion, raised spending $11 trillion, and ended up with more debt and deficit than we too. And so immigration fits into this. It's kind of a bank shot. We are not doing well. Our welfare system is broke. People are leaving the workforce.

INGRAHAM: Dave, they want -- the Democrats need an infusion of new voters. Republicans want the cheap labor, because apparently if wages go up for most Republicans that's a bad thing. I want wages actually to go up for the American worker, but they want an influx of the low skilled workers to keep the wages. I'm telling you, my radio listeners, I think most viewers are sick of this. The Republicans never listen to the American people on immigration. They just refuse to.

One final question, President Trump's trip to Asia, he is getting trashed by the usual suspects, Richard Haass, some other never-Trumper types. They didn't get anything from China, but the Chinese seemed to make a trip up to North Korea, maybe working on some type of deal with that cabbage patch president up there in North Korea. What do you rate the president's trip?

BRAT: Outstanding. He was in the room today with us in the conference and came and gave us a pep talk on the tax cut. But he gave us a brief survey his Asian trip and having tremendous inroads, received graciously like a king in China. He is having talks across the entire region. And all the experts, right, they said, you know, the economy is going to go to pot when Trump gets in, the stock market will plummet immediately.

INGRAHAM: They are all wrong. They are all wrong.

BRAT: Right. The Iran deal, the South Korea deal, we kicked the can down the road for 30 years, right. So he is leading us and we have got the respect of the world again.

INGRAHAM: Congressman Brat, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

And coming up, our political whip, the Alabama GOP is defying the party apparatus in Washington and sticking with Roy Moore. The Trump administration just received some new subpoenas from the special counsel. We will unpack it all next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Today the Alabama GOP announced it is sticking by Roy Moore in the state Senate race. But a new FOX News poll out this evening has some troubling news for Moore's campaign. Democrat left winger Doug Jones now has an eight point lead over Roy Moore.

Joining us now with reaction, Roger Simon, the co-founder of PJ Media, and in Washington Byron York, chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner. Byron, let's start with you. Polls are kind of all over the place on this. Some are really close and tight, and a poll by Fox News 10 yesterday or Fox News 11, Roy Moore is actually up by several percentage points. Where is this race?

BYRON YORK, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: You have got to remember, there is more than three weeks left until Election Day. So a lot could change just as a whole lot has changed in the last week. So I'm not sure of the polls are actually really worth a lot right now, although it is I think pretty clear that Roy Moore has taken a hit after these rests. And even in a solidly, solidly red state like Alabama, his support is not what it should be right now.

INGRAHAM: Roger, this has been such a wild week. You've got Roy Moore allegations, most of them are 30-plus years old. Now Sylvester Stallone has been accused of basically, you know, sexual assault on a 16-year-old.

ROGER SIMON, CO-FOUNDER, PJ MEDIA: He didn't do that to me. He used to have a bungalow next to me on the Universal lot. He was a very nice guy and he didn't make a pass at me.

INGRAHAM: He is absolutely denying this and says I don't know the person. I don't know what they are talking about. Now Jeffrey Tambor of the show "Transparent" is being charged by sexual harassment by a transgender actress. He, too, denies the claims. I'll one up you.

SIMON: It's going to go on for a while, too. The thing here we are doing at the Congress about -- show business people, there is a lot to be said bad about them. And it's endless. But they don't have any real authority. The people in the Congress do.

INGRAHAM: They have authority. I would disagree with you. They change the culture. Look what Hugh Hefner's career did. Paved all the way pornography with Hugh Hefner.

SIMON: That's true. But they don't have the temporal authority that the Congress does, and the fact that they can actually have paid money, as you said, to wipe away these allegations, we don't know --

INGRAHAM: It's only $15 million. Come on.

SIMON: How many people was that?

INGRAHAM: We don't know. They give you dribs and drabs of information. But Byron, I want to go back to you on this because from the sexual harassment claims to the other sexy story in Washington which is Bob Mueller and his merry band of prosecutors digging into Russian collusion now issued subpoenas I guess this afternoon, late this afternoon, early this evening against other Trump campaign officials. New concern from Senate Judiciary Committee members, Republican and Democrat, about Jared Kushner saying he wasn't forthcoming in turning over some of his documents. Is this getting tighter, this prospective noose around the campaign?

YORK: Well, it's unclear what stage we're at here. Remember, the FBI started this investigation in July of last year. It became the Mueller investigation in May of this year. It seems hard to believe this is the first time they are going after some of this information. It may be kind of a cleanup situation in which they're making sure they have all these emails, not entirely clear.

What is clear is that the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has been working in a very bipartisan way between Chairman Charles Grassley and ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein. They don't think that Jared Kushner has given them everything. They know, for example, we heard the other night these Don Trump Jr. direct messages on twitter with WikiLeaks. We know that Trump Jr. actually emailed some people in the in the campaign about that, and apparently the Judiciary Committee went and said, well, wait a minute, where are the emails from Jared Kushner relating to this? They didn't see them, so they said, look, you haven't given us everything. So they're not terribly happy right now with Kushner apparently.

INGRAHAM: Roger, and out here people obsessed about this, they think it's going to lead to Trump's removal, Mueller?

SIMON: I don't really think they do. I don't think they do. I think they are anxious to get it over with.

INGRAHAM: Roger Simon, great to see you.

Don't go away. We're going to tell you where we will be broadcasting from tomorrow night in moments.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: You're not going to want to miss tomorrow night's show. We're going to be live from the Ronald Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley, and if you have never been there, please make the trip. It is one of the most beautiful places. You'll see it tomorrow night.

And since we're at the Reagan library we're going to be remembering our 40th president. I used to work for President Reagan. I always get teared- up when I go there. I will try to make it through the show without getting teared-up. And we will expand on some of themes in my new book, "Billionaire at the Barricades, The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump." Some Reagan-esque themes are still being pursued by our current president and we'll talk about it. S be sure to tune it tomorrow night. Follow me on Twitter, and 10:00 p.m. eastern I'll be at the Reagan Library. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" crew in Washington are all set to take it from here. Shannon?



