Did the system fail the victims of Texas church massacre?

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

Why was a man convicted of assaulting his wife and child able to purchase a semiautomatic weapon and other firearms legally in America? Devin Patrick Kelly massacre 26 people with those guns on Sunday. The U.S. air force admitting it failed to enter his court-martial conviction into a database used in background checks. Authorities in Texas confirmed today, Kelley wasn't in the system.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: There was nothing in our databases that precluded him from purchasing a firearm. He is not in any FBI database. We have not any investigation on him previous to this event.

GUILFOYLE: We also learned today that Kelley escaped from a mental health facility in 2012. The massacre has stirred up another debate about gun control in America. It expanded all the way out to South Korea today where the president was asked this.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wonder if you'd consider extreme vetting for people trying to buy a gun.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know you're bringing up a situation that probably shouldn't be discussed too much right now. We could let a little time go by. But it's OK if you feel that that's an appropriate question even though we're in the heart of South Korea. If you did what you're suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago. And you might not of had that very brave person who happened to have a gun or a rifle in his truck, go out and shoot him and hit him and neutralize him. Not going to help.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Greg, get your thoughts and comments on the president's remarks, and also the call of the question.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: That's always the debate you're going to get on both sides. Good guy with a gun, bad guy with a gun. There are far more good guys out there than there are bad guys. That's why science, it's common sense that you hope that there are more good guys out there and you have them trained. We'll talk about that later. But I want to take this whole thing in its entirety. This guy fractured an infant's skull, he escaped from a mental hospital, he beat up a puppy. These are all markers of the kind of person who should not be allowed to have weapons. This guy was caught sneaking firearms into his airbase. He was attempting to carry out death threats against his chain of command. We are told to see something and say something. Nobody did anything. How did this guy get a gun? This is the last creature on earth. This is a mistake that rivals fort hood, 26 lives are dead because somebody dropped the ball. This is exactly like the Nada Hassan. They knew that this was a bad egg and they didn't do anything. They tell us when you see something, say something, but then nobody does anything because nobody wants to get in trouble. And maybe this was a huge mistake, but this is a huge mistake. It cost 26 lives.

GUILFOYLE: Awful. And when you see the rest of the news and developments that have occurred in this case, Dana, escaped from a mental facility, you know, beats animals, fractured his stepson's skull, beat his wife, I mean, it's just horrific. This is exactly the type of person that shouldn't be allowed to have any weapons to do further harm. Like Greg said, showing tendencies -- you look at classic serial killer.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: And when President Trump, two days ago, I guess now in Asia, when he talked about being a mental health issue. Now this is actually a criminal issue. And so then, when there are cries of do something, well, do something would be not necessarily pass new laws but how about just enforce the laws that are on the books. Senator Cornyn today actually had to introduce legislation that said, hey, tell you what, it'd be a great idea if everybody that has information on criminal convictions could upload that to the background check system. How about we do that? I mean, if that doesn't pass by a voice vote tomorrow it's an outrage.

GUILFOYLE: Totally. Jesse, you know, now more time has passed since the horrific murders of these innocent lives, and we're learning more, you know, about this man, about the killer, about his background, and about where the system, you know, failed these families.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yeah. The air force has blood on its hands. And all they had to do is do their job, and they failed. And the inspector general is now launching an investigation. The air force is a great institution, saves countless lives patrolling the skies, but they lost two dozen this week. So the guy fractures an infant's skull, chokes his girlfriend, beats her with his hands, kicks her in the belly, and it's only a misdemeanor. That's wrong on the start of it.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah.

WATTERS: So second of all, the judge, and his name is Jay Wesley Moore. Very soft sentence, one year lockup. It should have been five years. Now if he'd served five years which was the minimum for doing something like this, he would have still been locked up and wouldn't have been able to go on this shooting spree. And the 12 month confinement automatically triggers no handgun or rifle purchases. So why was it a bad conduct discharge instead of a dishonorable discharge? If it was dishonorable, which it was, beating infants and women, that should have, again, triggered a ban on purchasing weapons. And then if you, you know, caught escaping from a mental facility. That's obviously, this guy is a total maniac. So there're already gun control laws and legal remedies in place to prevent this guy from purchasing a weapon. But because of human error and bad judgment, this guy was allowed to go on a rampage.

And then for the media to say that this is all about gun control, I mean, it's like shooting first and asking questions later. And if the answer is more gun control, they're asking the wrong questions. There are already gun-control laws in place. So they're so out of touch, especially this woman up there asking the president a question, so out of touch with the American people to ask something like that. It really makes me angry. The media's reaction of the recent tragedies if you just look at it has been so off-base. The Las Vegas shooter. What was the reaction there? Band silencers? What is that have to do with anything? How about the NYC terror attack? They're talking about Islamophobia. And then you remember what happened with the hurricanes, they're talking about Melania's heels and global warming. It's no wonder they get the moniker of fake news.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Well, that was well-prepared, Jesse. I feel better after that. So Juan, a couple issues here, obviously, the gun-control debate like we've said taking center stage here. You also have then the president's reaction, dealing with this issue while he's overseas on a trip and being asked. I mean, what are your thoughts on that?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, first, I think the president, and it's sad for me to say, but I think so many conservative just have a, kind of, a knee-jerk reaction. We're not going to talk about this. Not the best time to talk about it. It's too soon after the tragedy, or I'm overseas, or I'm busy. But I don't want to talk about it. And so, that's when it comes off as very defensive.

WILLIAMS: But I think, you know, I just wanted to respond to something Jesse said. I don't think the media is out of touch when they ask a question of the president of the United States, Jesse. It's like 80 percent of Americans think we should have universal background checks. And when I'm listening to my colleagues here this afternoon, I think you guys really are making a case that if someone has a history of mental disturbance, a history of criminal behavior, we as an American people should know about it, and we should be able to impose some limit on their ability to access.

GUTFELD: There was a mistake.

WILLIAMS: No. But I'm saying this is not a question anymore. I mean, this is why I was so pleased with Jesse yesterday, when Jesse said, well, we can't agree totally on gun control because you, Juan, you want gun control. Jesse said he doesn't. But we can agree that certain people who are criminals, mentally deranged, should not be able to get guns, and yet the congress does nothing.

GUTFELD: OK. You know what could be done, and we talk about locking up people. There is a missing remedy here and that is institutionalization. When you have a maniac and a monster, we have no place to put them. Over the last 50 years, we've seen a decline of 95 percent in state-run institutions. We house under 50,000 people who are dangerously or mentally ill. That's about -- it's a 95 percent drop when you factor in the doubling of the population of the general population. We don't have a place to put these people long-term because we've made that a toxic decision. We've made the idea of institutionalization is wrong when in fact it saves lives, and it would have save lives if this guy was in a permanent situation or semi-permanent.

GUILFOYLE: There were number of fails that resulted in 26 lives lost and horrific injuries. So last night, two strangers who banded together to stop the deranged gunman embraced at a vigil for the victims. Emotional images of Stephen Willeford and Johnny Langendorff hugging one another. Willeford is credited with firing the shot that chased off the shooter. He insists he's not a hero. Many feel otherwise.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I'm no hero. I'm not. I think my God, my lord, protected me and gave me the skills to do what needed to be done. And I just wish I could've gotten there faster, but I didn't know. I didn't know what was happening.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Greg, just real quick, we'll take it around. These are the kind of comments the president was making though, saying thank God that someone's armed instead.

GUTFELD: When you see an act of heroism, you question whether you can do that. The answer is yes, you can do that if you are trained, because when you are train it's a reflex action. It's born in training. This is the first and only time that he's ever been in the situation and he responded to the situation perfectly. Why? Because he was an NRA certified, he was trained in this. We talked about the solution of hardening soft targets. You hardened soft targets through the training of individuals. In Israel, when there are terror attacks, they advised citizens there to arm their houses because there people with knives that comes to their houses. They train the population to respond to threats. That was a man who didn't have to think. And that's why he responded heroically. That's why -- even though he was terrified, it was ingrained in his skull of what to do.

GUILFOYLE: Unbelievable. And that makes the case, makes the point for proper training and education. Arming yourself with the information about weapons as well. Dana?

PERINO: Also, I think, what he's talking about is his faith and how his faith guided him. He doesn't think of himself as a hero. Obviously, we're all going to disagree with that, but I can understand where he's coming from. He is saying I have this capability and these talents because God had provided that to me, and he had me there at the right place and at the right time, and I wish I could have done more. It's not easy to talk about your faith, especially when it will be ridiculed by so many. And so, I admire him for being willing not only to talk about that terrible day but to share with America and the world that he actually believes that it was God that was guiding him.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah, very impactful lesson, Jesse, when he talks about his faith guiding him and giving him the courage, and that he had the wherewithal, and also the training to be able to jump into action.

WATTERS: And I said the media was out of touch, Juan, because they were bashing the NRA. And guess what? As you would like to say, it was an NRA trained member who ended up saving lives that day. Also out of touch because they're calling for more gun control, yet I think three gun-control laws were broken and not enforced. It's not about having more gun control. We already have great gun-control in this country. But people didn't enforce it, people were sloppy, and a judge made a very lenient sentence. It was personal error, institutional error, and that's why you saw this tragedy.

GUILFOYLE: Well, it should have been charged with a felony instead of a misdemeanor. And then there's the sentencing fall down too. Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think the president was asked specifically a question -- what you're saying, Jesse. He was asked would you back extreme vetting for anyone who wants to get a gun in the United States. He then ran away from the question. But what you're saying is we need to extremely vet these people to make sure mistakes aren't made, and to make sure people who are mentally incapacitated.

WATTERS: We have extreme vetting, but the Vetter's failed.

WILLIAMS: Excuse me. We don't have -- the big argument in gun control in this country is about universal background checks. So we do not have even close to extreme vetting. As President Obama said we need a right to life argument here, which is to say you should be able to walk the streets and feel safe in your church without the thought that, oh, my God, there're so many guns. Anybody can walk in here.

WATTERS: Just put the guy name in the system and this never would've happened, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Put more guns in the school, more guns in the church, more guns in the Vegas concert, more guns everywhere. You guys.

PERINO: And Kimberly, we're probably going to find out -- the FBI is having a hard time getting into his phone.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah.

PERINO: We do know that he was texting to his mother-in-law and to his father. We'll probably find out more. But imagining, basically, one of the things we're going to find is that you have family members who know that they are involved with a very dangerous individual, but what is their recourse? What are they supposed to do in order to help prevent something, which is what Greg was talking about. That actually would be something useful to talk about, not just on mental health, but also how do you incapacitate somebody who has the wherewithal to do it, and if the family member is worried. But this feels like the only thing we can do is after the fact.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. But.

PERINO: Especially for women and children.

GUILFOYLE: I think they have to report. They have to stand up and say, you know what? I'm going to call the police and the authorities. You can love a family member.

PERINO: Not easy to do.

GUILFOYLE: No, I know.

GUTFELD: This guy should have been locked up. If you can't put him in prison, there have to be -- in state-run facilities. We have to start thinking about this again. It got a bad rap, but it's time.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Well, President Trump puts Kim Jong-un on notice again, this time on his doorstep. But he also sounded optimistic today about resolving the North Korean crisis peacefully. That's all next on The Five. Stay with us.

WATTERS: Kim Jong-un could almost hear President Trump's voice with his own ears today. Mr. Trump was just 35 miles away from the North Korean border in Seoul, earlier, when he warned again the U.S. military is prepared to act to deal with the rogue regime.

TRUMP: We've sent three of the largest aircraft carriers in the world and they're right now positioned. We have a nuclear submarine also positioned. We have many things happening that we hope, we hope, in fact, I'll go a step further, we hope to God we never have to use. With that being said, I really believe that it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and to make a deal that's good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: He was a bit more toned down today. No fire and fury threats to little rocket man. He even urged the north to come to the table for talks. President Obama's secretary of state doesn't like Mr. Trump tough approach to dealing with the menace. John Kerry, who believes in James Taylor diplomacy, has an amusing new theory. Trump is the reason North Korea wants the bomb.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KERRY, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: I think the rhetoric to date has, frankly, stepped over the line with respect to the messages that are being sent. It's giving North Korea a reason to say, hey, we need a bomb, because if we don't have a bomb, we're not be able to protect ourselves and they'll come after us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Mr. Secretary, as the president pointed out in Tokyo, on Monday, weak rhetoric over the past 24 years has led us to where we are today. So this is gunship diplomacy at its finest. He has, what is it, the U.S. Nimitz, the Ronald Reagan, the Theodore Roosevelt, and a nuclear submarine right of the coast, and he's saying let's come to the table.

PERINO: Well, nothing like military might will get you to a diplomatic solution. You have to have both, which is why Mattis and McMaster always say that it's so important that Tillerson have the resources that he needs because they don't want to have to use the military because diplomacy is so important. I'm actually confused about the idea for talks, because it was just a couple of months ago that he said talks were useless with North Korea. So perhaps this is a bit about being unpredictable or it's just saying something different in South Korea because it helps the South Koreans deal with their neighbors to the north. Maybe that's what China is asking for. Perhaps this is all part of some grand strategy. Maybe he'll explain it more tonight at 9 p.m.

The thing about -- because President Trump has a speech. The thing about Secretary Kerry saying that Trump has given North Korea the reason to have a nuclear weapon reminds me of the phrase that any time you talk about going after radical Islamic terrorism, that the left would scream, but this is what ISIS wants. This is what al Qaeda wants. No, actually, want they want is to destroy western civilization. And North Korea wants a nuclear weapon because they think it will protect them from a world that they think is out to get them.

WATTERS: Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I mean, North Korea has been doing this before Trump was in office. In fact, they've been doing it with every single president. And Kerry, this talking driftwood sculpture, human being, this is the -- who made a deal with 9/11 enablers in Iran. And he's the guy that instead of dropping bombs on ISIS sent James Taylor to France. That what his.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: America, you could argue, and somewhat disagree. I'm sure Juan would. We probably made more progress with North Korea under Trump, than in the last 40 years because we have China on board. And that's different. And we're targeting and we're isolating the North Korean economy in a way that hasn't been done before because of China. Nobody wants war. I do think that what President Trump was doing is he's doing good cop-bad cop. Good cop-bad cop, that's what it is. And it seems to be working, especially when he brings in his wild costar Dennis Rodman to close the deal.

WATTERS: And I believe he have some sound from Mr. Rodman, let's roll it.

GUILFOYLE: Oh please.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: One thing with Donald Trump, hopefully, that's one thing, the fact that he needs me to do one thing with North Korea. Donald Trump, please help us. (INAUDIBLE) I'm all about that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Kimberly, I'm sure Jimmy Carter is sitting there thinking, what about me? I thought I was going.

GUILFOYLE: He's like, put me in, coach. I'm ready to play. Yeah. I mean, I don't know. I can't even understand anything, really, that Dennis Rodman says.

WATTERS: I couldn't hear that either.

GUILFOYLE: It's like very bizarre. It needs to be close caption, fine. But I want to talk more about President Trump on what he's doing here. There's some people criticizing that they're saying, OK, wait, now he wants to do diplomacy. Where is this guy going? Well, maybe that will work. Maybe there is some stuff like Dana's saying that happened or transpired, you know, behind the scenes, and he's getting a cooperative push from China or from South Korea. Because can you imagine, actually, Dana, when you were saying this I'm thinking, well, what if he'd made some caustic, you know, comments there to really make it difficult when he's over there trying to reach out and establish good relations, you know -- that would be problematic. It could be very dangerous, you know, for them. So I think he's got to have, sort of, the reason, rational approach, and I hope that it's true. I hope that we can work something out short of a military intervention.

WATTERS: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, I think this whole trip has potential. And the key to me is what happens with Vladimir Putin, because if you recall, by the way, the president wanted China's help, China has not delivered in the way that he had hoped in terms of squeezing North Korea. But in part where they have delivered, which is, say to cut off some supplies and the likes. Guess what? The Russians stepped in and made up the deficit. So what is Putin doing? He's supposed to be pals with Trump. OK, we need help with this. But I will say this.

WATTERS: Good point, Juan.

WILLIAMS: . it's kind of striking that Rex Tillerson, our secretary of state, was trying to have talks. And I'm hoping that in fact things behind the scenes have been going on. Trump is the one who said don't won't waste your time. Wow. What a change in tone today.

GUILFOYLE: But you like it.

WATTERS: All right. Well, it is Election Day. We are keeping a close eye on the big race for governor in Virginia. Can President Trump help Republican Ed Gillespie pull off a win? Polls close soon there. Up next.

PERINO: A big contest in Virginia right now where the polls close in just a couple of hours. The race for governor has been contentious between former RNC chair Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam. President Trump threw his support today behind Ed Gillespie, tweeting, Gillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of Virginia, MS13 and crime will be gone both today, ASAP. Wow. He also rips Northam for being weak on crime and anti-second amendment. Mr. Gillespie shows his appreciation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You know I appreciate the president's support very much. If you're going to be governor of the commonwealth of Virginia you better be able to work with the president of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: If Gillespie wins, what does it mean for the Democratic Party? I think it's the first time I've ever called him Mr. Gillespie, not in a long time.

GUILFOYLE: I know. He's your friend.

PERINO: Maybe I'll call him governor. I don't know. Jesse, what do you think about the race?

WATTERS: He's definitely the underdog. Let's say that. I don't think.

PERINO: We like dogs here.

WATTERS: That's true. Especially the person to my left. I don't think a Republican has won the governorship, I think, maybe once since 2008, and the state has gone blue in every presidential election for the last, I think, what?

PERINO: Three or four times.

WATTERS: Yeah, exactly. So it is a blue state at this point. But they polled us. Virginians are very concerned about health care, very concerned about the economy, and the right track-wrong track scenario, worst it's been in two decades. And if you look at healthcare, Obamacare premiums expected to jump 60 percent next year. Now, wages are flat and a lot of the rural areas in the state have not really seen the jobs that the rest of the state has. GDP growth, 0.6 percent last year. National average was about 1.5 percent, so not very good.

Now crime, 484 murders in the state last year. That's, I think, a high of 20 years, hasn't been that bad. Violent crime, rape and robbery, all up over the last five years. And the gun issue, who got an "F" from the NRA? Northam. MS-13, there's been a lot of misinformation. Almost 2,000 MS-13 gang members alone in Fairfax County. You mentioned it the other day. There's a bunch of MS-13 gang members on trial for killing teenagers in that state. It's terrible.

So if Gillespie wins, this will show a few things. One, that you can run as a Republican and not completely embrace Trump and still win. It also will have a Republican in control of the governorship in Virginia during the Trump reelection, which will be very, very important. And it can show that if he does win, this radical identity politics ad that really, I think, caused the loss of Northam, will be under the microscope. And then I think the loss will basically send the Democrats nationally into a tailspin.

PERINO: All right. Well what do you think, Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, it's interesting. If you look at Ralph Northam, actually not a bad guy. Voted for Bush twice. He's a veteran. Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam, they're kind of middle of the road. They put the "goober" in gubernatorial. You know?

But I guess that goes to -- I guess that goes to my bigger point.

GUILFOYLE: Wow, that's sexy.

GUTFELD: Yes. I haven't said "goober" in ages.

Anyway, it goes to my big point, and Jesse touched on it. Nobody leaves the arena of identity politics looking better. And this is an arena that is built by the left and cultivated by the left. And now sometimes the right has gotten involved in it. But it's made this race close, and it's taken what you might consider to be a decent guy, Ralph Northam, and has kind of permanently put a smear on him.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: It's like he was a pretty decent candidate who was way ahead. He voted for Bush, he was a vet. But you just look at him and you think of that ad. You go how awful that ad is. And that ad has had a negative rebound effect that is helping Gillespie.

So it's like -- it's another example -- we've seen it in entertainment, in academia, and in politics. When identity politics enters the room, it's a skunk that hits everybody. And you're stuck with that stench as long as you live.

PERINO: They're telling me I've got to go, but I want to get Juan and Kimberly in here quickly.

GUILFOYLE: Thanks so much.

PERINO: Kimberly, go first.

GUILFOYLE: All right. So I think I want to touch on the Democratic Party question, because I think this is going to be very critical when we see the outcome of this race, because I think it's really going to exacerbate some of the existing problems they're having, that they're losing a bit of their grip on, you know, state politics and being able to go in and do the anti- Trump thing and win.

So this to me, I think, is a very good sign. Republicans, if they can come together and kind of bridge that divide that we talked about yesterday. And Ed Gillespie, I think he has done a masterful job of learning lessons from the last on. Like he said, don't be outspent three to one. And really taking ownership of this situation, and getting behind him. He's a very good example of kind of a modern-day Republican candidate that can appeal to multiple facets of the party. Now be a closer and win.

PERINO: So it's within the margin of error, Juan, but the Democrats did have the leg up.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but it's not a substantial leg, but I think he does have a leg up in all the polls that have come back, basically, showing that Northam has about a three-point edge.

But we know it's almost a year, Dana, since Donald Trump beat all the pollsters. So -- and Ed Gillespie came back very close in his race against Mark Warner in the Senate, to make it -- boy, it was that close that Warner was able to hold him off.

The big news here is the robo calls from President Trump. Remember, Gillespie did not bring Trump in. He was running a very different campaign. Then he lost to Corey Stewart, who was Trump's campaign manager, in Virginia.

And then he started to run more of what Greg refers to as an identity politics campaign. "I'm defending Confederate statues. What about these NFL players kneeling? What about MS-13," like it was the biggest threat to Virginia. I mean, you know, it's unpleasant and so divisive, but on the other hand, if Gillespie wins, this is the playbook going forward for Republicans.

PERINO: Well, I also...

GUILFOYLE: You agree with me.

PERINO: ... think the media exacerbated the MS-13 ad and made it something bigger than it was, which caused the counter adwhich caused more backlash.

GUTFELD: And who gave birth to identity politics? It wasn't the right.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes. White people, white America never play identity politics.

GUTFELD: This is the only game you have.

PERINO: That's when we've got to go. All right. Coming up, Penn State lost a tough game against Michigan State over the weekend, but it's what the coach did after the game that's getting a lot of attention. Stay right there.

WILLIAMS: On Saturday, Penn State lost a tough one to Michigan State after MSU's kicker nailed a field goal as time ran out. Now, for the average sports fan, the story ends there.

But cameras caught Penn State head coach James Franklin sprinting across the field after the game to wrangle his players up, demanding they get back out there and shake hands with their opponents. He said, quote, "We're going to lose with class, and we're going to shake people's hands and give them credit because they deserved it," end quote.

What do you make of that, Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, you know why this is so powerful? It's the opposite of taking a knee. It reminds you of the initial purpose of sports, which is sportsmanship. It teaches you fairness, clean play, how to endure hardships. How to...

GUILFOYLE: Humility.

GUTFELD: Humility, how to endure loss, how to be a good loser and a good winner. And this is why I think the NFL is dying right now. It's because the knee is a consequence of the decline of sportsmanship. Because NFL is being driven by spectacle, celebrity culture, the coarsening of our culture. We've become ruder; we've become louder. We don't -- this kind of thing just doesn't happen anymore.

And this is, again, the injection of politics into a venue. Politics stresses the differences between people. Football and teamwork, you're supposed to be a team. You even have things in common with the other team. You sometimes have more in common with the other team than your own team.

But what politics does is it stresses the division. And that's why when you look at this, you go, he's getting the guys to go shake the other guys hands.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's the opposite of everything we see these days.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I think it's excellent, you know, very good leadership, example of good sportsmanship, good conduct and behavior to always, you know, be classy and take the wins but take the losses, as well. You really see the character of people when they lose after a tough game. You know, go out there and show that, you know, you played your best and treat the other team with respect. I think it goes a long way to say, their reputation and team spirit. And, you know, doing the right thing. I love it. I think it's a great example.

WILLIAMS: So Dana, like, after dog shows, do you go and shake the other owners' hands?

PERINO: I've never been to one. But so I actually first saw this by a guy I follow on Twitter named RBPundit. And he actually said he had more "likes" on this tweet than anything he had ever done. And he does a lot of political thing so you can imagine.

But I like -- there's a word within sportsmanship, and that's "man." And it's about teaching people to be really good gentlemen. And we could use a few more of those around this country.

And the other thing is...

GUTFELD: This table.

PERINO: ... he's not just a coach. So he's a head coach, and he's not just calling plays. But he's a -- I know you hate the term, and it kind of creeps me out, too. The whole life coach thing.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: But being involved in sports does teach you about life, and those lessons that you learn on the field, you will take to the board room or if you're at a table, if you're going to be communicating with somebody with civility. I really thought it was very powerful, and I hope other coaches emulate it.

WILLIAMS: You know, Jesse, he was an assistant coach at Maryland, and when they do the coin toss, some of the Maryland players didn't shake hands. He flipped out. He wasn't the head coach at that time, but he said, "You guys better shake hands." And this -- this reminds me of that moment.

WATTERS: It does. He was in trouble a couple weeks ago for poor sportsmanship himself when he tried to ice the opposing team's kicker after they were winning 56-0 to salvage a shutout. It actually worked. So anyway, he apologized for that, but I like what he did here.

Reminds me, my father when he got a job up here in New York from Philadelphia. The company up here sent people to interview his squash buddies down in Philly to see if my dad exhibited good sportsmanship. You know, if he was a curser or if he, you know, didn't shake hands afterwards, they probably wouldn't have hired him.

GUTFELD: He had a garden?

WATTERS: No, it's the racket sport.

GUTFELD: Oh.

WILLIAMS: What are we going to do with him?

GUILFOYLE: I don't know.

WILLIAMS: You don't know? OK.

Hey, before we go, I just want to say Roy Halladay, the two-time Cy Young winner, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, died today in a plane crash. We are sorry to see them go. A terrific, terrific man.

GUILFOYLE: Aww. God bless.

WILLIAMS: Next, some interesting fashion news from America's fashion icon. Yes, yes, Greg Gutfeld. Don't miss it.

GUILFOYLE: Boo!

GUTFELD: So this is an M-65 Anarchy jacket. It was once available at Barneys. Disappeared. Described as a military-inspired cloak, it only goes for -- and I stress only -- $375. Allegedly aping the spirit of Antifa, it costs more than your average suit, the symbol of evil, greedy capitalism.

So this jacket is military-inspired. So I guess now it's good to be inspired by the military, if it's only fashion and fascist-based, of course? God forbid you're actually inspired by actual elements of military service: patriotism, selflessness, bravery. No, instead be inspired to dress like someone who actually hates such traits and prefers to mock any service to one's country.

The jacket maker, Alpha Industry -- Industries, also supplies the U.S. military and claim this jacket encompasses expressions of individuality. Yes, how individualistic: Covering yourself in phony slogans and meaningless symbols. Why not just slap bumper stickers across your face, you dope?

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my goodness.

GUTFELD: So in the most expensive city in the nation, Manhattan, within the priciest store, you can outfit the trust fund revolutionary, the champion of the downtrodden, hater of The Man, enemy combatant of big business, greed and patriarchy. He can wear his hipster jacket at brunch to parade his progressive banalities while dripping cage-free eggs down the front of his freshly ironed Che shirt. All for 400 bucks. That's a bargain for a suit. Now we can spot the loser a mile away.

Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: You're a fashion maven.

GUILFOYLE: If I see this coming at me, let me tell you, they better go the other direction.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Would a man bun be with this, too?

GUTFELD: I would hope so.

GUILFOYLE: Like the man bun, or even the high-top man bun that's up here?

GUTFELD: I think it's called the dork knob. I believe I've heard the dork knob.

GUILFOYLE: I think this is way too expensive. It would be better if it was something that was, like, you know, 55 bucks at I don't even know, probably nowhere. But the point is, it's just ridiculous.

PERINO: In the military, you earn a jacket like that.

GUILFOYLE: That's the thing. It just seems like you're trying too hard.

GUTFELD: You see it comes with some little hood, in case you want to break windows.

PERINO: Because you don't want to have to really go out and do it.

GUILFOYLE: The protests at Berkeley?

GUTFELD: but you know, Juan, here's -- on the back, it has an anarchy symbol and on the front "anarchy means chaos." Why can't we just steal this jacket? Aren't they encouraging theft? Why do I have to pay for it? Why can't I just break the window and steal the jacket?

GUILFOYLE: Good point.

WILLIAMS: I'm just going to be a cranky old man, because I think the jacket is ridiculous. But it's ridiculous -- this jacket's been around since I was a kid.

GUTFELD: Yes, true.

WILLIAMS: Basically, it's people who want to say, "I'm hip. I'm different. I'm antiestablishment. I'm a hipster, et cetera." But I mean, it's a ridiculous jacket. I mean, to me, when I walk down the street and I see these people with pants that are torn.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And I know they think -- I bet they pay a lot of money, right, for these torn pants. I think this is nuts. But it's the fashion look, right?

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, I called to see if they had one that had the collar up for you.

WATTERS: Listen, I don't like what you said about cage-free eggs. I like cage-free eggs. I think they taste better.

If you read the little blurb in the Barney's catalogue, it says, "Looking good while you stab state police force in the neck." They also got the color wrong. If you watch Antifa, they're all wearing black.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WATTERS: So if I were a fashion person. I respect, though, Barney's for trying to capitalize off people who hate capitalism.

PERINO: That's a trick. That's a real trick.

GUTFELD: We went to find it. It was out there this weekend when they were having the Antifa protests. They claim it's not an Antifa jacket, inspired. But we can't find it. It's no longer at Barney's. And we called the company -- Sean called the company. And they -- they refused to acknowledge what -- where this jacket went.

PERINO: They're hidden somewhere in the storeroom?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: They're going to be on eBay later on.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Interesting, I saw -- I came across a couple of articles...

GUTFELD: Excellent work.

PERINO: ... about how politics was the biggest trend at New York Fashion Week.

GUTFELD: Wow.

PERINO: In 2017. So I mean, this is basically -- I guess Barney's is just following on with what people want.

GUTFELD: Nobody wants this.

GUILFOYLE: That's true. That's true. A lot of people had something about Trump wearing, you know...

GUTFELD: You've got to be rich.

PERINO: And they had the T-shirts "Nevertheless, she persisted," for like $300.

GUILFOYLE: My friend Ann has that bag, too.

WILLIAMS: Yes, and I know a lot of women who have that "Nasty Woman" T- shirt. So they're just making money off of politics. But you know, I just think, even if it's self-expression, it's just so -- it's like a comedy that the rich are buying these quasi...

WATTERS: If you can afford this, you're not Antifa.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I don't think...

GUTFELD: (UNINTELLIGIBLE) covered this decades ago.

WILLIAMS: Correct. That's exactly right.

GUTFELD: All right. "One More Thing" is up next.

GUILFOYLE: It's time now for "One More Thing" -- Jesse.

WATTERS: Thank you. So Trump did one of the most Trump things ever when he went and ate with the prime minister of Japan. Instead of ordering sushi or tempura, some of the best food you could ever have over in Japan, the man orders a well-done cheeseburger.

GUILFOYLE: That's what he likes.

WATTERS: Yes, and he locally sourced, the beef was from America apparently. And he's got the Heinz ketchup over there.

GUTFELD: And a coke.

WATTERS: So well done, Mr. President.

GUTFELD: Literally.

PERINO: I agree with him on that.

WATTERS: You do?

GUILFOYLE: This is how he eats.

PERINO: Order what you want where you are. It's better for your digestion.

WATTERS: I guess. I guess.

PERINO: Get it well done.

GUILFOYLE: You don't have traveling food issues, like this little one gets over there.

WATTERS: That was safe.

GUILFOYLE: Dana.

PERINO: And she wasn't pointing at me.

OK. This "One More Thing" courtesy of FOX News contributor Charlie Hurt, who sent this to me today. I want you to meet Tink. This is a Labrador Retriever who eats at the table with his family in his high chair.

GUTFELD: Why?

PERINO: That's actually -- that's not a golden retriever. That's like a Vizsla. Why does it say retriever? Anyway, Tink was born with megaesophagus, which mean when she eats, the food doesn't make it to her stomach. So they have to eat and drink in an upright position. So she's not spoiled. They just have to take care of her. And you know what? They also have to burp her like a baby.

GUTFELD: Wow.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my goodness.

PERINO: How cute is that? That's not a retriever.

GUILFOYLE: Greg.

GUTFELD: I was not a fan of high chairs. I don't like heights.

All right. It's time for...

GUTFELD: "Greg's Fashion News."

GUTFELD: That's right, everybody. All right. So this was at the state dinner in Japan, at that state dinner with the prime minister. We see Hope Hicks -- look at this -- ditched her usual dress for a tuxedo and bow tie. That is a stunning look.

Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump wore an elegant red Valentino gown. Why do I bring this up? Because Donald Trump has changed politics in a lot of ways. And now, one thing: the hippest dressed political party are now the Republicans. These women put Vogue to shame.

GUILFOYLE: Why don't they put our beautiful first lady, who's very classy and elegant, on the cover of "Vogue" like we had Michelle Obama?

GUTFELD: Because they're Republicans.

GUILFOYLE: All right, Greg.

PERINO: Well, they might.

GUTFELD: No, they won't.

WATTERS: They won't. They won't.

GUTFELD: They won't.

GUILFOYLE: Juan.

WILLIAMS: One of my favorite musicians of all time, Prince, died a year and a half ago. And this week, one of his guitars went up for auction. The starting price, about $60,000, but the bids, well, they went crazy like it was 1999. And a big surprise, the bidding war sent the price skyrocketing to $700,000, the highest amount paid for one of his guitars. Less than a Jimi Hendrix, less than some of the celebrity auction items but unbelievable. The legendary rocker, Prince, used the guitar in the '80s and '90s. Then he donated it to the L.A. earthquake relief in '94. Wow.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Party like it's 1999.

OK, so this morning on "FOX & Friends," we saw that the Air Force swore in the new recruits on "FOX & Friends." We just want to say we're big fans of the Air Force here.

WATTERS: Love the Air Force.

GUILFOYLE: So take a listen to this.

HEATHER WILSON, U.S. AIR FORCE SECRETARY: Do solemnly swear...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do solemnly swear...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do solemnly swear...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do solemnly swear...

WILSON: ... that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

WILSON: So help me God.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So help me God.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So help me God.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So help me God.

WILSON: You are now airmen.

(END VIDEO CLIP) GUTFELD: Nice.

GUILFOYLE: God bless them and thank them for their service. And that was the Air Force secretary, Heather Wilson, who administered the oath. And the Air Force band was also on hand to help mark the occasion. Fantastic.

WATTERS: God bless the Air Force.

PERINO: It's kind of neat that they chose "FOX & Friends" to be a place where they get sworn in.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: It's an important moment.

GUTFELD: Not "Morning Joe."

GUILFOYLE: Bands and everything like that, so fantastic. What a lovely show.

OK. So Jesse, anything else?

WATTERS: No, I think we've covered it.

GUILFOYLE: Say to the Air Force...

PERINO: Well, I would say that if you want to find out what's happening in the election in Virginia, you can follow all the platforms at FOX News, Facebook, Twitter, FOXNews.com.

GUTFELD: And if you're in New York, vote!

GUILFOYLE: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report with Bret Baier" is up next.

