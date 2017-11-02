Gregg Jarrett breaks down the DNC primary controversy

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 2, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker. Stunning bit of revelations today. This is a Fox News alert. We are following several major breaking news stories tonight. A massive smoking gun story. Hillary Clinton rigged the primary election against Bernie Sanders. She stole it from him. President Trump was right all along.

Also tonight, Hillary Clinton is now defending this discredited, phony, anti-Trump dossier. The real Russia collusion that happened in last year's campaign, and we have all the details.

And also breaking tonight, exclusive here on "Hannity," The Hill's John Solomon has a shocking report on the Uranium One scandal despite assurances that no nuclear fuel would leave the United States. Guess what? Well memos now show that American uranium did get exported out of this country. We will detail all of the painful steps that the Obama administration took to allow this and cover it up.

That is all coming up in tonight's breaking news, opening monologue.

All right. Our big story tonight, the former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile is now saying that she has the smoking gun evidence that Hillary Clinton rigged the DNC in order to keep socialist from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, from winning the Democratic primary. Donna Brazile is making the revelations in her new book which will be out next week.

This is massive. Now, keep in mind, this is something that President Trump, he has been saying for months. You may remember this.

THEN-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DONALD TRUMP: The DNC, Democratic National Committee, rigged the Democratic election, the primary process, to take it away from Bernie, and give it to Hillary Clinton. The DNC vice chair was caught feeding information about Bernie Sanders' plans to the Clinton campaign. Yes. You're not supposed to do that.

HANNITY: Well, President Trump was right again. Donna Brazile in her upcoming book, she describes how she was tasked with investigating the Democratic National Committee after hacked emails suggested, yes, the Clinton campaign was colluding with the DNC. It is even worse than that.

Now, one excerpt from the book, Brazile slammed her predecessor, Debbie Wasserman Schultz writing, quote, "Debbie was not a good manager. She hadn't been very interested in controlling the party -- she let Clinton headquarters in Brooklyn do as it so desired. She didn't have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was. How much control Brooklyn had and for how long was still something I had been trying to uncover for the last few weeks. By September 7, the day I called Bernie, I had found my proof and it broke my heart."

Wow! That is powerful. And this shows just how low the Clintons will go to get what they want. Even Senator Elizabeth Warren is now admitting that the DNC primary process was in fact rigged. Watch this.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS.: This is a real problem. But what we have to do as Democrats, now, is we have to hold this party accountable.

This is a test for Tom Perez. And either he is going to succeed by bringing Bernie Sanders and Bernie Sanders representatives into this process, and they will say it is fair, it works, we all believe it, or he's going to fail. And I very much hope he succeeds. I hope for Democrats everywhere, I hope for Bernie and for all of Bernie supporters that he's going to succeed."

JAKE TAPPER, HOST: Very quickly, Senator, do you agree with the notion that it was rigged?

WARREN: Yes.

HANNITY: Rigged and stolen election primary.

Earlier today, Wasserman Schultz gave a statement to the Fox News Channel that completely avoided the topic at hand. It reads this in part. "With Donald Trump in the White House, Democrats must stay focused on acting a progressive agenda to protect our citizens, our values and our democracy and remain united towards our goal of electing Democratic congressional majorities in 2018."

OK. That is not a denial of anything. But it is a clear example of just what Senator Bernie Sanders was up against in the 2016 Democratic primary. I had said it many times.

Now just moments ago, the President, Donald Trump, he tweeted, "Donna Brazile just stated the DNC rigged the system to illegally steal the primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by crooked Hillary. This is real collusion, and dishonesty. Major violation of campaign finance laws, and money laundering, where is our Justice Department?"

Great questions. Now, this Clinton crime family, because that's what they really are and their political machine, was willing to put all ethics aside, do nothing, anything, everything they could do to mow down the one man, anybody, that stood in their way.

Now stop and think about this for a minute. Could you just imagine if today it was just revealed President Trump, if he was accused and there was evidence that he rigged the RNC in the primary in his favor to help him and steal an election. Could you imagine the outrage from the alt-left mainstream media? There would be calls for investigations into this all day. But today, because this is a bad story for Democrats, your media, which is so corrupt, they are barely covering it.

This is a breathtaking moment. Hillary Clinton -- she's a former secretary of state, former first lady of our country, the former senator, former first lady of Arkansas -- rigged and stole a primary election. Just look at Clinton right there at the Democratic National Convention. She stole those moments. Think about that for a minute.

What is the most basic things you teach your children in life? Let's see. You need to be fair, honest, trustworthy, you should not lie, and you should not cheat, and should not steal. When it comes to Hillary Clinton, she did not embody one of those principles, and approves nothing was going to stop Hillary Clinton's blind ambition.

Now, when it comes to emails, after they were subpoenaed -- if we had subpoenaed emails, we'd have to turned them over. She did not want you to see them. What did she do? Oh, she deleted them, acid washed them. She used bleach, smashed devices with hammers.

When it comes to Hillary Clinton, there's zero stopping this woman. No law, no subpoena, no warrant, no ethics guide this woman's life. This is by far the worst thing -- and I covered the Clintons for years -- they have ever done. Hillary Clinton accuses President Trump of collusion, and she stole, bought, and paid for the fake anti-Trump dossier? And it doesn't matter in the process? She sold our security out in this country, Uranium One.

We are talking about the most unethical person I've ever seen in my entire life.

And by the way, Bernie Sanders, he never stood a shot. And speaking to you, Bernie, you should be ashamed of yourself. You knew. You knew, you were told there was evidence that that primary was stolen. And you ended up supporting her anyway? You said nothing? This woman had zero ethics. Bernie Sanders would have literally elected a person, and he covered for a person, who stole the election with him. Apparently he was OK with that. I don't know what's wrong with you, Bernie.

After all of you that voted tonight, for Hillary Clinton, this is the person that you wanted to be your president. This disgrace will follow her the rest of her life.

Also tonight, while Hillary Clinton was apparently running the DNC, she was in charge of it, she was also using their funds to pay a former foreign spy to make up those salacious, untrue, accusations in the dossier about President Trump, then-candidate Trump.

Now, Hillary Clinton has broken her silence on the dossier, finally, the one she helped fund that she was running through a law firm. Here's what she told "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah last night.

TREVOR NOAH, HOST: Is there a difference between your team paying for this opposition research and Donald Trump's people working with the Russians to influence the election? Is there a difference?

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Of course there is. And I think, you know, I think most serious people understand that. This was research started by a Republican donor during the Republican primary, and then when Trump got the nomination for the Republican Party, the people doing it came to my campaign lawyer and said, you know, would you like us to continue it?

NOAH: Right.

CLINTON: And he said, yes. He is an experienced lawyer. He knows what the law is. He knows what opposition research is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Did you just hear her? What you have there, what she is admitting to, is real, actual Russian propaganda, lies, that she bought and paid for, the Clinton political machine, and the Democratic Party, the DNC she is running, that they funded through a third-party source, in what was a shameless attempt to steal the election by lying to you, the American people.

The president was asked by our own Laura Ingraham earlier today about this very thing. Watch this.

TRUMP: That dossier which is totally fake and made up, it is like a novel, but that dossier is a disgrace, and it should not have been allowed to be used. And then I hear the kind of money they spent.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Nine million.

TRUMP: I mean, it's inconceivable. It's absolutely inconceivable, it's horrible.

INGRAHAM: But we don't know who authorized payments. We don't really --

TRUMP: Well, they trying to find out, and we will find out, but they really, I think it is disgrace that a thing like that can take place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Beyond a disgrace. That was all designed to manipulate the American people. The president is right. Crooked Hillary Clinton was caught in the act using a foreign source to influence the election, steal the election, again. If you need any more evidence that Hillary Clinton was willing to do anything and everything to win the 2016 election, you need to look no further than that dossier. Now remember, that was full of lies, propaganda, salacious details.

She lost miserably in the election, and now America is really, truly getting to know the dark, ruthless side of Hillary Clinton. Now, we will going to get to back to that in just a few minutes.

But first, we have another story almost too shocking to believe. Twitter's lawyer admitted earlier today, this week, to lawmakers, that the social media giant -- you know, Twitter, we all use Twitter -- that they literally hid tweets and hashtags that were connected to the DNC and John Podesta's emails.

Now, in his prepared testimony before the Senate subcommittee on crime and terrorism, Twitter's acting general counsel acknowledged Twitter hid over 60 tweets with #DNCleak and hid another 106,000 tweets with #Podestaemails. Now, could this be a serious violation of federal law? We'll have an investigation in a minute. Either way, it is clear evidence that Twitter was holding water for the Clinton campaign, and Democrats have the gall to complain about fake news on Facebook? The hypocrisy is breathtaking. We'll follow that story.

And also tonight, for months we've been exposing the most dangerous Clinton scandal of all, that is the Uranium One scandal. Tonight, we have even more new damning information to bring you. The Hill's John Solomon, Alison Spann, they are out tonight with another absolutely stunning report, the headline is this. "Uranium One deal lead to some exports to Europe." This is been the number one excuse they've been telling us.

John Solomon is reporting tonight that after the Obama administration approved the sale of Uranium One -- now remember, 2009, we know about lies and bribes and kickbacks and extortion, money laundering, and racketeering, and they still allowed the deal through. But anyway, the nuclear regulatory commission gave assurances the raw nuclear fuel would never be exported out of this country.

But Solomon, he obtained the NRC memos, they did approve the shipment of yellowcake uranium from the U.S. to Canada through a third-party trucking company, and unbelievably, some of that nuclear material made its way all the way to Europe, maybe even Asia.

John Solomon writes, quote, "Uranium One exports flowed from Wyoming to Canada on to Europe between 2012 and 2014, and the approval involved a process with multiple agencies."

Now, the American branch of Uranium One gave a statement to The Hill confirming it did export uranium to Canada through the trucking firm, and that 25 percent of that nuclear fuel made its way outside of North America to Europe and Asia. Wow.

This has been their number one excuse. They stressed the exports complied with federal law. Yes, because they used the company and then they didn't have to get their own license. And a statement from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission reads in part, "The NRC licensing actions complied with the Atomic Energy Act section 123 agreement where the receiving country, in this case, Canada is required to commit to use the material for only peaceful purposes."

By the way, does anyone at home know, we import uranium, because we do not have enough. So, when the uranium made its way to Canada to Europe, what then? How did that happen?

Now, if this material is crossing the Atlantic, what is preventing it from getting into Russia? And the question remains, why in the in the hell would anybody approve the sale of 20 percent of America's uranium to Vladimir Putin and the bad actor he is, and the hostile regime Russia, government approved by Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, other high ranking officials in the Obama administration.

John Solomon, Sara Carter, they will join us. They will give us a full investigative report.

All right. But first, a lot of ground to cover. Joining us now, the author of "Clinton Cash," the President of the Government Accountability Institute, Peter Schweitzer, Fox News Legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, I'll start on the legal side. She stole a primary. She funneled money into a law form. Both controlling the DNC, and her funds to pay for a phony dossier and she now admits it. Crimes?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: A lot of crimes. This would appear to be an elaborate, clever scheme by Hillary Clinton. The DNC was broke, so Hillary bails them out with 20 million, but in exchange, she gets the DNC to sign an agreement that she gets control over their finances, their strategy, their support. So then they go out on these joint fund-raisers during the campaign, they raised up to $100 million, and here's the other deception.

The states take their share, but immediately kick it back to the DNC which kicks their share and the states share back to Hillary Clinton for her use. That could be a violation of three laws. Campaign contribution limits, the finance reporting laws, and it looks to me like money laundering. Illegally money being moved around to look legitimate.

HANNITY: I got to ask. Where is -- I've always liked Jeff Sessions. I am now at the limit. Where is he? What is he doing? Because there is so much crimes, so many crimes, we have put the crimes in play on the screen that you and I have identified. And you have been a great lawyer, great investigator, great researcher. I do not see that the same attention and effort of known law-breaking is even being followed.

JARRETT: Nice man, Jeff Sessions and confident attorney general. I think he is being manipulated by Rod Rosenstein. His deputy attorney general. And I think he has recused himself so many times that the Trump Russian case, anything related to Hillary that now he is intimidated, too intimidated to make the right legal move.

HANNITY: You know, when you wrote "Clinton Cash," number one New York Times bestseller. Probably with the first interview, we put you on many times, Peter. I do not think we ever imagined this bad. But it is worse than that. It's worst that it's bad. Stealing an election, taking over the DNC, admitting to funding the phony Russian lies propaganda. She funded the whole thing either through her campaign or through the DNC she was controlling now. The whole thing. She is admitting the whole thing.

Then that Uranium One deal. You know, everyone in the media says, Hannity, why are you talking about Clinton? Because we have a constitution. Rule of law, equal justice under the law, and they are not living by the same rules as the rest of us. They do whatever they want. They smashed blackberries, they bleach subpoenaed emails, they delete emails, and then they get kickbacks for selling out America's securities.

This is not a game, this is not funny. And then poor Bernie Sanders, the sucker sap he is, he accepts all this. And says nothing. He covers it up for her. Your thoughts?

PETER SCHWEIZER, AUTHOR, "CLINTON CASH": Yes. I know, you are right, Sean. I mean, look, the Clinton message has always been that, you know, the attacks on them are sort of from the right wing, vast right wing conspiracy. You cannot say that about Donna Brazile. I mean, she was one of their most loyal lieutenants for a very long time.

HANNITY: She said she's never take the job if she knew.

SCHWEIZER: Yes, yes, and here's the thing, Sean. What do all of these scandals have in common, money? The Clintons had been since they've been in public life going back to the days in Arkansas, they have been about controlling money, acquiring money, using money as a weapon. Using money as a means to power. And they really are the one political machine left at the national level in American politics.

I think they are under assault right now from the Obama team, from the Bernie Sanders supporters, but all of these things come together as it relates to the infrastructure of acquiring money and using money, and what they ran into in 2008 with Barack Obama, and in 2016, were basically populous or popular campaigns that defeated their attempt to bite the nomination and the election in 2008 and 2016.

HANNITY: Let me go back to Gregg. After all of this talk about the dossier and all the denials, just like on the Uranium One break in a minute. All denials, all lies and she stole an election, and she says there is a difference between the dossier she funded, rationalize propaganda, misinformation. Disinformation, that was wide spread to manipulate the American people and she break an election. Stole an election.

JARRETT: Well, she is right about that. There is a difference between her pain for the dossier and Trump-Russia so-called collusion. But not in the way she means. What she did appears to have been a crime, it is a crime to give money to a foreign national and a political campaign. That is what she did. It is not a crime for Donald Trump, Jr., to talk to a Russian lawyer or George Papadopoulos to talk to a Russian during the campaign.

HANNITY: This is different. This is, oh, I have information, do you want to hear it? This is, I am paying for the false information.

JARRETT: Right. It is the exchange of money that the law prohibits. The Trump campaign, there is no evidence there was an exchange of money. It is not a crime to talk to a Russian, but Hillary Clinton, it could be a crime. Not only paying the money, but then hiding it by filing a false, misleading finance report.

And they funnel it through the same law firm, the whole thing. Oh, yes. Mark alliance who represents not just as general counsel of the DNC. He is also the lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign, and he represents the Podesta group or the Podestas. Talk about a conflict of interests.

HANNITY: Let me go back to Peter Schweizer because we have this news on Uranium One. John Solomon, Sara Carter is going to be here. I want to get your thoughts, wow. Because the number one excuse that they have been using, it never left the United States.

Well, first of all, we import uranium. The idea that we will going to give 20 percent of uranium to Putin never made sense. We do not have enough for ourselves. We have to bring in uranium to this country. Your reaction to that?

SCHWEIZER: Yes, that is exactly right. This is another devastating developments in the Clinton era. And look, Sean, let's remember, who is Rosatom? Rosatom, the Russian state atomic agency does not like our Department of Agency. Rosatom and the Russia, it controls the Russian nuclear arsenal, it is involved in nuclear programs, in Iran, North Korea, and elsewhere.

So, it is not a surprise. It is not a surprise that if you give them control of uranium assets, they are not going to worry about export licenses or promises that they made to the Obama administration about what they were going to use with the uranium. It is just laughable. And this another reason needs to be investigated.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. Hillary steals an election, she pays for Russian propaganda. We have got more smoking gun evidence, and by the way, if you want to comment on this and the Uranium One reports that is upcoming, just go to my Twitter account, @SeanHannity. Tell me. Do you think Hillary Clinton stole the election? Of course she did. She is admitting it. We'll tell you about that and more straight ahead.

HANNITY: And welcome back to "Hannity." Joining us now, more reaction to the news. Hillary Clinton rigged, stole the 2016 Democratic primary against Bernie Sanders. Former Clinton poster, Fox News contributor, Doug Schoen. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, welcome to New York, by the way. Good to see you.

PAM BONDI, FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Thank you. You too.

HANNITY: Look, you hear me regularly say about the Republicans. They are weak, they are spineless, they are gutless, they lack vision, they lack any identity even today.

DOUG SCHOEN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Uh-hm.

HANNITY: I think you are as honest with your party as I am being with mine.

SCHOEN: Let me be honest. This entire process was corrupt. We read what Donna Brazile said, but Bernie Sanders was in the tank himself two days before the California primary, asking for speaking engagements and planes of the fall. He was in the tank, and Donna Brazile, we know what she did. She was illegally giving questions or morally reprehensibly giving questions that CNN had to the Democrats.

HANNITY: Do you think of a time in American history that a primary was stolen? I mean, I know we have had walk around money, all these other things.

SCHOEN: This is stolen. This is stolen. Go in the tank cheat, lie, this is horrendous. I say this is a Democrat, who is still a Democrat, I am a centrist, middle-of-the-road. I disagree with the Republicans, but how can I defend this? I cannot, Sean, and I won't.

HANNITY: I don't blame you.

BONDI: Sean, no or can, the Democrats defend it. It's impossible for them to defend it. This is despicable, really, what she did, and now look at what Hillary Clinton is doing now. By her book appearances, by all her signings, all of her public appearances. She is still in control of the Democratic Party.

HANNITY: All right. Let's talk about laws. You are an attorney general. Gregg Jarrett sees potential violations or laws on this and paying for the salacious lies, Russian propaganda --

BONDI: The dossier.

HANNITY: -- which finally she admitted. She had too because of all the new information out. Law is broken?

BONDI: I firmly believed there are laws broken. And that, you know, it's interesting because Comey, you saw the Russian interests as the reason he gets a special prosecutor. Well, now they need to start looking at Hillary Clinton, firmly.

HANNITY: All right. Let's put up on the screen. Let's put up on the screen if we can. I'll throw my glasses on off cameras so you can't see. But it says, this is from Donna Brazile's book. You know, "when I got back from a vacation in Martha's Vineyard, I at last found the document that described it all. The Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America."

Then it goes on, "The agreement signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC, Robby Mook was the manager, with a copy of Marc Elias," remember that name. And I'll tell you more later, "specified that in exchange for raising money and investigating the DNC, Hillary would control the party's finances, their strategy and all the money raised." And then it goes on, her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party's communications director, and it would make final decision on all the other staff."

Now, this to me coming directly from Donna Brazile, and like you, I have known Donna Brazile for years. She never would have taken the job. She has ethics. I understand on the question, and I know she regretted it, a lot, and she took a lot heat for it. But put it aside. She is admitting. Her party is that deeply corrupt, and that Hillary can control the whole thing. I cannot believe what I am reading.

SCHOEN: Let me be clear. I think Pam from what you said, you'd agree with me. Given the Uranium One deal, given the concerns that Gregg Jarrett raised and you've raised, Sean, why wouldn't we have just in the interest of fairness, a special prosecutor to look at what Hillary did as they're looking at the president.

HANNITY: Where is the Attorney General, Pam? I was like Jeff Sessions. I am sitting here, I am mind-numbingly, I just cannot understand his inaction on all of these issues. Doug is right. We need a special prosecutor. Uranium One giving up 20 percent of our uranium, all the money kickback to the dossier. That is Russian funded lies and propaganda stealing a Democratic primary funneling money through a law firm?

Subpoenaed emails, deleted emails. Acid washed emails, BleachBit emails, broken Blackberries. How much corruption do we need here for any one individual before something happens, I am sorry.

BONDI: There has to be something happening. There has to be and you know, General Sessions has taken himself, completely out of the Russian investigation. So, there is a special prosecutor, and Mueller has got to go after Hillary Clinton.

HANNITY: How is it possible in ‘09 that Mueller, the FBI, Eric Holder had to know, they had an FBI informant. Bribery kickbacks extortion, money laundering and racketeering. Putin spies in America. They knew about it, 2009. All this is happening. Vladimir Putin wants a corner that uranium market. We don't have enough uranium on our own, he was to corner the uranium market, and they know about the crimes, and they did nothing. They allowed this deal to go through.

SCHOEN: There was a reset with Putin. Remember the famous take, where President Obama said to Russian (inaudible) I will be able to be more flexible next year.

HANNITY: Tell Vladimir. That was in 2012. Why would anyone give 20 percent of our uranium, when we do not have enough uranium resources?

SCHOEN: Sean, you would not do any of this if we were being rational and logical. And in my point, simply, if we can investigate the President, which I think is the right thing to do.

HANNITY: No evidence of collusion yet. Not yet.

SCHOEN: Finish the investigation and let's investigate Hillary.

HANNITY: We do have evidence here, on a stolen election, evidence and obstruction of justice. Ignoring subpoenas. What she paid for, money laundering, I would argue in the case of the Russian dossier, and now uranium one deal, which we gave up our national security. She gets all that money back.

BONDI: You would be a great prosecutor, I wish you were the special prosecutor.

SCHOEN: She did not know about the 12.6 million that went through Perkins-Cole to Fusion GPS and the Queen of Siam.

BONDI: Not one of us.

HANNITY: Queen of where?

SCHOEN: Queen of Siam. I worked for Bill Clinton.

HANNITY: Did you know that she was this deeply corrupt when she was still a primary?

SCHOEN: No, I had no idea. Unfortunately, I disavowed in the last election.

SCHOEN: Take politics out of this, nobody has the right to violate a rule we all share.

HANNITY: Justice under the law. I would be in jail. He would be in jail.

SCHOEN: We all should be if that happened. She needs to be looked at and must be.

HANNITY: We are only touching the surface. Thank you both. Good to see you in New York. We have massive new development for the on uranium scandal. The two reporters had been all over this. And right the Woodward and Bernstein of our days. Solomon Carter next straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." We told in the opening monologue, tonight John Solomon has breaking news on the uranium one scandal. Now his piece out today is entitled Uranium One, deal lead to some exports to Europe, memos show. Sara Carter from Circa News, also has a new report out tonight entitled Current DOE official, once consulted for Russian nuclear companies, and we have reached out to the officials that Sarah mentioned in the article for comment. Surprisingly, we have yet to hear back.

There was more, The Hill John Solomon. And from CircaNews.com you guys have done an amazing job, it is so telling as big as a news you're both breaking tonight, this is our third story. Hillary stealing the primary. All of the information on the dossier, and she is now admitting. That is not collusion. Let me start, John, with you. Your report came out earlier today. Sara you just came out now so we'll get you both and John, tell us what you know, because we were told that the number one excuse, the uranium never went outside the U.S. That talking point is a lie.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: It is exactly disproven. There is no doubt that the nuclear regulatory commission authorized through a backdoor, third- Party license to let uranium one export to Canada, and that according to the department of energy records, and according to a statement that uranium one gave us, some of that uranium left Canada and went to Europe, and possibly to Asia.

HANNITY: You know where in Europe? You know where in Asia?

SOLOMON: No, we do not know. Is proprietary information. The final destination, we have not been able to get that. We'll keep digging, but I think the most important part, you mention it in the opening monologue, we are a country that has to import most of our uranium. Here's uranium in the United States, and we let it go to Canada and possibly Europe and beyond. I think that has been the concern that all the members of congress, Democratic and Republican had with this deal, it went through, and they're finding the insurance they were giving, simply were not true.

HANNITY: Let me stay on your report for a minute, because you also talk about just now implicates Barack Obama himself. You detailed, and I'm guessing this is the start of what you are about to reveal, Barack Obama purposely manipulated the process to allow this trucking company to be the conduit, by which they got the uranium out of the country. Tell us what you found.

SOLOMON: There was not just one decision. We look at uranium one, and they let it by, 20 percent of those being mined at the time was under control, but there was a series of decisions made by the Obama administration, time and time again between 2010 and 2012. They are incredibly favorable to (inaudible) the state owned Russian nuclear energy industry and time and again, these decisions have been made while the FBI knows, that there's criminality going on by that companies executives.

HANNITY: Library extortion, money laundering, the racketeering, and so on.

SOLOMON: In the second think I'm then starting to report out now, there's also concerns and the Obama administration, very specific concerns, that Russia was engaged in a uranium scheme to get enough control of uranium, dump it on the market, drive all the prices down and put all the other people out of business. Those are two legitimate, national security concerns. You do not seem to have an effect in all of this giveaways.

HANNITY: It is breathtaking, our national security, we do not have enough uranium. All right Sarah, you've a blockbuster report about the current deal official, consulted for the Russian nuclear company?

SARAH CARTER, CIRCA NEWS: Yes, so basically, she is now at the office of nuclear energy, and I also reach out to her over the week, and in fact contacted the DOE over a period of week, trying to get more information, but she basically consulted and wrote this analysis, extensive analysis on the U.S. at the time. Remember, Sean, during this time. In 2010, there were so many people in congress that were outraged, they did not want this deal to go through. They were really concerned about Russia and Iran, and that connection made them scared. Terrified them about this deal. But Sharia assured the Russians in this analysis, look, and the 2009 Iran sanctions bill that has been in the past. Now in 2010, there is a less stringent bill that will allow you to move forward with all of your plans, a lot of which John was talking about. Which is, you know going into the U.S. market and really penetrating the U.S. market and the U.S. energy market. And now, she is with the DOE.

HANNITY: Sara, I'll stay with you. I honestly believe that your reporting has been incredible, both of you. Gutsy, courageous. We do not have this in the media today. Sara, where is this going to end up? We are talking to Gregg Jarrett, we do not have a special counsel. It is breathtaking to me. How do we have this ability for the Clintons to constantly avoid the law that does not apply to the rest of us?

CARTER: Sean that is the most important question. What is a go from here? In order for this to be fully investigated, it needs a special counsel. There are some things that John and I just cannot -- I do not think legally push forward with, and those are classified. That is classified information. Remember we have an informant that is ready to talk. They are willing to talk to congressional members in the House Intelligence Committee, in oversight. There are so many other issues out there, and the more you peel back this onion, the more you find out that there are things on the classified nature that affect our national security, that really do need to be investigated.

HANNITY: All right, guys. We'll have you both on tomorrow and advance the story even further. There are a lot more details. Thank you for what you're doing, both of you. When we come back, the wrapper, and I have more good news and an announcement and a debate next you don't want to miss. Sebastian Gorka and Imam Ali Elahi and we will explain what should happen to the jihadists in New York that murdered eight innocent New Yorkers. That is straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." President Trump is continuing his call for tough justice against the jihadists that terrorize New York City, killed eight on Tuesday. The president tweeted quote, NYC, terrorist was happy and you have to hang the ISIS flag in her hospital room. He killed 8 innocent people. Badly injured 12, he should get the death penalty. He then followed up with two more tweets saying, would love to send the New York City terrorist to Gitmo, but statically that process, takes much longer to go in the federal system. Also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. Death penalty. Amen.

Joining us now, reaction from the author, Defeating Jihad, former assistant to president, Sebastian Gorka, and also from the Islamic house of wisdom, Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi. Do you think Iran is good country, don't you, Imam?

IMAM MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI, ISLAMIC HOUSE OF WISDOM: So are you talking about New York or about Iran now?

HANNITY: I am asking you a question. Do you think Iran is a good country? Do you not?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: I know that somebody is fighting ISIS in the Middle East, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Syria, all of them are fighting ISIS while your friend is not helping them, medical services and air force.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You are saying -- I have a very simple, I've a simple basic question. Just answer the question. Do you think Iran is a good country? Do you think it is run by good people?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: Iran is great country, and a great nation. Obviously, thousands of years of civilization. But let us talk about --

HANNITY: Let me say this, the problem with your answer as I bring our other guest in.

(CROSSTALK)

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: Hate mongering, fear mongering Sean and division and discrimination. You cannot make America great with this kind of mentality.

HANNITY: (Inaudible) to America.

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: We have serious problems. We need serious solutions not the ignorance solutions. Serious solution.

HANNITY: hang on a second Imam, Imam Mohammad please. We have other guest. Dr. Gorka. They are the number one Foxy war funder, exporter of terror in the entire world. I know Imam Elahi is speaking from his heart. I have interviewed him before. He will not condemn this. How do we deal with their export?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: You said the same thing about Saudi Arabia. By the way.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka and their support of Radical Islamic terror.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Sean, when I came to the White House, I was brought in as a strategist for the President and the national security, specifically counterterrorism. My focus had been Sunni terrorism. Why? Because of September 11th. Al Qaeda, ISIS. I have to admit, with the briefings I received with the meetings I had, in the sit room and the NSC, over very short period of time, I realized, that we will crush the Sunni extremists. ISIS is on the ropes. I've come to the conclusion, Sean, the biggest threat to America is the Shia jihadist of Iran.

HANNITY: Let me ask Imam. Iman, is it wrong the way Iran practices Sharia law?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: It looks like President Trump is talking about Sharia when he is talking about death penalty. By the way, I am asking Dr. Gorka.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Why are you so angry Imam, you are being angry and defensive? Why are you so defensive?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: What about Joseph Christian, what about James (inaudible), what about Stephen Paddock? You never asked me about this question. They are the American ISIS.

HANNITY: We just had eight people slaughtered. Sir -- the man said, let me finish. I will send it to Dr. Gorka Allahu Akbar. That is what he said that we hear all the time, Dr. Gorka.

GORKA: Right, he shouted, god is greater. Every single attack of significance, we see an individual who said. We are not at war with Islam, but we are at war with people who say, I am going to kill you, because you are an infidel. That is a threat to America.

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: There is nothing wrong with Allahu Akbar, Sean. There is nothing wrong, but that means god is great.

HANNITY: Why does it happen in every terror incident?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: The problem is --

HANNITY: Imam, why do we hear it so often like on 9/11, and like this week. There are eight dead New Yorkers. I live in New York. I take it personally. Eight dead New Yorkers. Many more injured. Why do we keep hearing it and when there are terror attacks? Why is the country you support, Iran, talk about the death of America and the death of Israel? And wear the American flag.

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: Sean, let me answer. The problem is not with god is great. You believe that god is great, don't you? Doctors Sebastian Gorka, do you believe god is great? The problem is with those people who do not follow god, do not follow Allah.

HANNITY: Do you mean like the hostile regime that is Iran, Dr. Gorka?

GORKA: Let's be very clear here. We are talking about a regime that is a theocracy. That says religion controls everything. We are talking about a regime that just now, the ayatollah said that the United States is its number one enemy. This is a hostile, aggressive regime that is destabilizing the whole region.

HANNITY: And funding terror. Sebastian?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: Dr. Gorka, so many people argue very much and I know that you support Israel. In Benjamin Netanyahu. There are a lot of people who say that you are Nazi and you justified the genocide of Jews in Germany. Is that true? I mean there is lot of death all over.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka? All right let him talk, Dr. Gorka?

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: There are many people said very nasty things about me and the President, and I would be very, very concerned that the New York Post, politico, buzz feed, CNN said nice things about me, because they are not interested in the things that I am interested in when it comes to the safety of this nation.

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: But you Dr. Gorka never call --

HANNITY: We are out time. When we comeback, ever think of me as a rapper? Thanks to comedy central, I am. And a really good story and good news to tell you. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: I am the executive producer. First time I have ever done this. The film "Let There Be Light." It was the biggest break out movie hit last weekend. We are an independent film, we didn't go to the studios. You now almost doubled the theaters for next week. For so many of you loved it and were touched by it. And if you want to see it, we now have double the amount of theatres only because of you and so many more people will be able to. People are touched in their heart and soul. Here's a quick clip.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, yes. I am coming.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are drunk?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, can't pull the wool over your eyes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The basic test of Christianity.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't you dare tell me about the love and compassion of your so called god.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you think it does to the boys, to take the death of their brother and use it as part of your carnival act?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It pays the bills.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Daddy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Clinically dead in the ambulance for 4 minutes. It's a miracle.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I saw David. I put my arms around them. I don't know what to do.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You got the best scientific explanation. Would you consider consulting a different source?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: This will take out an emotional roller coaster and unpredictable ending and my advice, bring tissues. Go to hannity.com, we hope you go see this weekend. Tell your friends to go see it. Before we go tonight -- this is pretty funny. All right. The producers of "The Daily Show," they think I am a rapper? Not kidding. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "THE DAILY SHOW")

HANNITY: What about investigating their roles in Russia. Hillary Clinton State Department, Eric Holder signed off on the deal, a year later, Bill Clinton makes a fortune, doubles his speaking fees. Paid with a check from a bank that has a financial interesting in uranium one. America tonight is at a crisis point. Will we have equal justice under the law or will America just be the banana republic?

(LAUGHTER)

(CHEERS)

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Forget it. That was awesome.

All right. That is all the time we have left for tonight. We will always be fair and balanced. We are not the left-wing bias anti-Trump, destroy Trump media. Thank you for being with us.

By the way Laura Ingraham is next. All right, so Clarence Thomas one night then we got the president the next night. Anybody else you will out shadow us with these phenomenal bookings. By the way great interview.

INGRAHAM: No, you --

HANNITY: By the way, I saw the interview, great interview.

INGRAHAM: You're a movie producer with a fancy director chair, like a cocktail in your hand --

HANNITY: I'm a rapper.

INGRAHAM: I mean -- and a rapper. Sean, I would pay for you to do a live rap to throw to me one night and I'll try to do a rap back. That would be sick.

HANNITY: I'll tell you what. I'm going to do one, we won't tell people when. I will do a live rap to Laura Ingraham who is now taking over the show. Laura? Have a great night.



