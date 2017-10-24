Clinton campaign, DNC funded research for Trump dossier

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier," October 24, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, ANCHOR: Who do you think bankrolled this dossier?

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: I still have no idea. I think that's the problem. We don't know who bankrolled this dossier, and here we are 10 months into this investigation and we still don't know that. I think that is a problem that the American people and I would think Democrats would want to go to the bottom of this.

BAIER: Moments after that interview with the House intelligence committee chairman, The Washington Post moved this story, saying the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee help fund research that resulted in the now famous, or infamous, dossier containing allegations about Donald Trump's connections to Russian and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said. So in other words, the Clinton campaign and the DNC.

In the meantime, the creators of that dossier, Fusion GPS, have been trying to prevent investigators from looking into how it was funded. They've been in court in a D.C. circuit court. Back with the panel. Laura, this is significant. This moves the ball.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST OF 'THE INGRAHAM ANGLE': This is huge, and I'm going to tell you why. This entire Jim Comey, the Mueller investigation, this is based on this idea of Donald Trump colluding with the Russians. Now we know, however, that Hillary Clinton, the DNC, the Clinton campaign, they were involved in paying for this dossier that was -- contained information that was compiled by the Kremlin. Christopher Steele found out that the Kremlin was investigating Donald Trump, supposedly.

We don't know about what to believe about the salacious allegations were, but Hillary Clinton, the Democrats were happy to take that information. This is the Kremlin investigating, or getting dirt, on an American political candidate. So we were all worried about this meeting, some two- bit Russian lawyer had with Donnie Trump Jr. when we have the Democrats paying for a Kremlin designed, in part, dossier that was compiled by this Steele character.

And then it gets better. Jim Comey takes that dossier to President Obama in January and says, look, we have this. They wanted to keep this thing going. Until it was shut down they were going to keep paying Christopher Steele to dig up more information on Donald Trump. So any collusion that we're talking about, I think Hillary Clinton, the Democrats with the Steele sleazy guy and Russia together, all of this. And now I know why they were trying to prevent this information from coming out. I guess we know why they went to court.

BAIER: We should point out, Catherine, obviously this is a report by The Washington Post. We, Fox, don't have it independently confirmed, but there are number of them investigations on the Hill that now go down this other the road.

CATHERINE LUCEY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: Absolutely. I think we are all going to be looking into this report, which literally dropped minutes ago, and I do think it's certainly a headline that this White House might want to circulate, unlike others.

But these investigations have continued. There are multiple looks into what has happened in the 2016 race, and the president had expressed extreme frustration. We know that he has been frustrated. He has been insisting there was no collusion. He has called this a witch hunt. And so this may give him an opportunity to try and change the conversation.

BAIER: Ari, we are not even talking about the Uranium One investigation that continues as well, but what about this news if The Washington Post is correct?

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, there's a governmental side of this that troubles me, and that is we now know that a presidential campaign in the United States paid for international dirt that ended up going through America's intelligence agencies as well as James Comey's FBI under President Obama where they all treated it with credibility and seriousness to the point where it rose into a presidential daily brief, the most sacred of presidential briefings, the point where they held a special briefing for president-elect Trump in New York City to advise him about what the alleged Russians had on him only to learn now that the source of this, the funding for it, the impetus behind it was Hillary Clinton's campaign. Hillary Clinton's campaign, in effect, bamboozled America's intelligence agencies and the information flowed and rose to the very top levels.

This is very troubling that the FBI, if they didn't know the origin of this came from Hillary Clinton's campaign, why didn't James Comey know that? If he did, why didn't he discount this?

BAIER: Laura, don't you wish your show started tonight?

INGRAHAM: No. It kills me that it didn't start tonight. This is law, politics, intrigue, all of it. It's great.

