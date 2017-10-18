Jack Keane: What happens to Syria after we clean out ISIS?

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," October 18, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST: Breaking tonight, new developments in the Uranium One story. First, you member this moment from the 2012 presidential campaign?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is to Russia. This is without question our number one geopolitical foe.

BARACK OBAMA, 44th PRESIDENT: The 1980s, we're now calling to ask for the foreign policy back, because, you know, the cold war has been over for 20 years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: So, as you can see, clearly back then President Obama did not see Russia as a threat, and Russia took advantage of that in this way: by moving to gobble up as much of the existing uranium on the market, primarily from the U.S. and Canada. They did so, according to new reporting on the FBI investigation, by bribing and giving kickbacks to American contractors in order to push through the deal that they very much wanted. And they ended up with a fifth of all of the U.S. supply of the atomic material. And regardless of the FBI bribery investigation, it was ongoing. Ironically, under the direction of Robert Mueller, now in charge of the new Russia investigation, Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton were too, on the committee, who signed off and said that this deal would be OK.

Also, simultaneously at this time, Bill Clinton was making millions from the Russians for speeches that he was giving that was going back to the Clinton Foundation. So, there are questions that have arisen, again, on all of this, and they do need answers. And Senator Chuck Grassley was pushing for them today. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY, R-IOWA: Reports suggest that the Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars from interested parties in the transaction. Bill Clinton received 500,000 for a speech in Moscow, June of 2010 from the Russian government line back. The same month as the speech, Russia begin the uranium acquisition process. As the Justice Department fully investigated whether they compromise the Obama administration's decisions to smooth the way for transactions? And if not, why not?

JEFF SESSIONS, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Mr. Chairman, we're working hard to maintain discipline in the department, it wouldn't be appropriate for me to comment on an ongoing investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: An ongoing investigation, here with the backstory, Chief National Correspondent, Ed Henry, joins us live from Washington. Hi, Ed.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Martha. It turns out an FBI investigation may have found there was collusion between Russia and an American administration. It just might be the Obama administration, instead of the Trump administration. So, the attorney general who might be on the griddle, eventually, is former Attorney General Eric Holder, whose Justice Department spent four years quietly probing allegations that could be damaging to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

This exclusive from The Hill newspaper, revealing that before the Clinton State Department OK that controversial pact, the Uranium One deal you mentioned in 2010, they gave the Russians more than 20 percent of American uranium supply. The Hill reported that federal agents "attained an eyewitness account backed by documents indicating Russian nuclear officials that routed millions of dollars designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton's charitable foundation during the time that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided that favorable decision to Moscow."

Remember, this was all happening as Hillary Clinton was literally hitting the reset button on warmer relations with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and his administration. The uranium pact was a sweetheart deal for Putin from then-President Barack Obama. And his ace in 2010 insisted there was no national security reason for the U.S. to oppose a deal, and no evidence any Russians or Clinton Foundation donors had engaged in wrongdoing. Those claims now being called into question at this hearing today and the current Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested, he's taking a close look at that probe that started under the Obama administration. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRASSLEY: What are you doing to find out how the Russian takeover of the American uranium was allowed to occur, despite criminal conduct by the Russian company that the Obama administration approved to make the purchase?

SESSIONS: Mr. Chairman, we will hear your concerns, the Department of Justice will take such actions as is appropriate I know. And I would offer that some people have gone to jail in that transaction already.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: In fact, we're hearing the FBI had gathered substantial evidence during the Obama administration. This man, Vada Mulkerin, the man running Putin's nuclear expansion inside America, was engaged in wrongdoing starting in 2009. You'll remember that Peter Schweitzer, author of "Clinton Cash," raised some of these questions in the last campaign and then-candidate Donald Trump jumped on it. The Clinton campaign at the time insisted Hillary Clinton was not directly involved in that review you mentioned, which gave the green light to this controversial deal. Though, there has never been a public accounting of exactly what happened with that Justice Department probe, Martha.

MACCALLUM: Fascinating. Ed, thank you very much. So, here now with more, Charles Hurt, Political Columnist at The Washington Times and a Fox News Contributor; and Zac Petkanas, a former Senior DNC Advisor. Gentlemen, welcome. So, here we are again on this Uranium One story based on the brand-new reporting, and the exhaustive piece that was at The Hill, that was posted on The Hill yesterday. Charlie, you know, we sort of gave this a day to kind of digest it and look it over. Now, obviously, it was the source of questions on the Hill, so this is clearly something that is back on the front burner.

CHARLES HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR AND POLITICAL COLUMNIST FOR THE WASHINGTON TIMES: And thank goodness. I mean, you know, there's a lot to investigate here, far more to investigate here than there is evidence to suggest that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. You know, what we have here -- who knows the extent of the bribery was that occurred between the Russians and American officials.

But, you know, clearly, something to pay Bill Clinton $500,000 for a speech while his wife sits on the board to make the decision to allow this deal to go through, to me, is pretty clear evidence of bribery. And I'm so glad you played that clip from Mitt Romney and Barack Obama's debate in 2012. Still, the most shocking, stunning, amazing thing of all of this is that the previous White House agreed to give 20 percent of our uranium over to our greatest nuclear rival on the planet, and that is terrifying.

MACCALLUM: Zac, you know, one of the biggest questions here is why the DOJ under Eric Holder did not make sure that the committee that was overseeing the approval of this deal knew that there was a very large investigation going on, don't you think that would have been helpful for them to have known?

ZAC PETKANAS, FORMER SENIOR DNC ADVISOR: Well, first off, we don't know what was told or what's not, that's the nature of the letters that Grassley sent. But I think it's important that we clear up a couple misconceptions here. Number one -- I mean, yes, we do need to relook at all of the deals we have with Russia after the Russians attacked the United States.

But let's also not blow these deals out of proportion. For example, this Uranium One deal, we're talking about how 20 percent of the United States uranium production. What people are forgetting is that the Russians can't actually take the uranium outside of the United States, they don't have export permits. The Uranium has to stay here in the United States.

Also, the United States does not have a very big uranium production capacity. Only 2 percent of the world nationally; we're a net importer. The reason why the Russians actually took a controlling stake in the Uranium One Company, the Canadian company, because they wanted Kazakhstan uranium mines where they can't export the uranium. They don't actually care about these uranium mines --

MACCALLUM: All right. So, Charlie, the argument that Zac is making is this is just a little bit of uranium, it's really nothing to worry about.

HURT: And this is what is so and quite frankly why I think Donald Trump got elected in the first place is that the previous administration clearly did not view Russia as any kind of threat whatsoever, they got walked all over by Russia, by Vladimir Putin, and did everything that they could possibly have done, most of it was probably stupid as opposed to trying to stand up for them. That set up a deal, the situation, where Vladimir Putin and the Russians went after our election.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, clearly, you know, if it was just such a tiny amount of uranium and it really wasn't consequential, Zac, you need to explain why there would've been this enormous bribery effort, these kickbacks that were given to people, and why there was so much money flowing to Bill Clinton from the Russians at the same time. And then, mysteriously, the committee that is Hillary sits on to sign off on this deal says it's OK, even though there's an FBI investigation going on.

PETKANAS: So, first off, there are a couple -- there are a couple of misconceptions with there. The bribery that you're talking about involves a separate FBI case that involves a uranium trucking company.

MACCALLUM: The American trucking company.

PETKANAS: It has nothing to do with the Uranium One sale. No, the bribery --

MACCALLUM: North American uranium operation that had to do with trucking and transport, and then also mines in Canada, connected.

PETKANAS: I'm sorry, but that's simply not what is reported. What is reported is that there was an FBI investigation into a bribery scandal that involves the trucking company that is concluded in 2015 where somebody went to jail. Conflating these two things is just not fair. But the other thing that I think is really important to understand here is that, yes, we do need to look at all of the Russian money that is now sloshing around here in the United States after the Russians have attacked the United States. And that begins with the millions of dollars that have gone to the RNC that Special Counsel Mueller is looking into now.

MACCALLUM: Lots of investigating going on.

HURT: What about the millions sloshing around before the 2016 election?

MACCALLUM: Thank you very much, Zac and Charlie, good to see you both. Thanks, you guys. More to come on that. So, here now to talk about the national security implications and also what happened this week with ISIS, General Jack Keane, Chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, he's also a Fox News Military Analyst. General, good to have you here tonight.

GEN. JACK KEANE, FOX NEWS MILITARY ANALYST AND CHAIRMAN OF THE INSTITUTE FOR THE STUDY OF WAR: It's good to be here, Martha.

MACCALLUM: And I do want to talk to you about ISIS and what comes next after the fall of Raqqa. But just, you know, you listen to these conversations, what are the thoughts and the implications here?

KEANE: Well, the real issue here is nuclear power industry is actually deteriorating, and it is a strategic asset, and it's really unfortunate. And it's happening, because Democratic administrations have incentivized wind and solar at the expense of nuclear, and they just priced out of the market. But it weaves to be the number one producer of industrial based uranium fuel in the world.

Now, we've almost zeroed out. So, we take in every single year, 89 percent of uranium fuel for our nuclear power plants, et cetera, come from foreign sources. That's all the Russians got involved in this. That's just -- that is really the issue here. Certainly, the bribery thing has got to be investigated, with got to find out if people have dirty hands here, to be sure.

MACCALLUM: Absolutely. We brought you here, originally, and I do want to get your thoughts on ISIS because obviously, it was a big week with the fall of Raqqa. So, you know, when you play out what happens next year between Iran and between the United States and Russia, all of whom have a stake in wanting Syria to be stable in their own way of looking at that, what do you think is next?

KEANE: Well, clearly, what ISIS Caliphate in Iraq and Syria is largely gone, we've got to clean out where the leaders have fled to, they're in the southeastern part of Syria and the Euphrates River Valley as it runs into Iraq. So, we've to get down in there and clean all of that out. And then, we come to the issue that you are talking about. And I don't think we really have a strategy here. The issue is, what about Syria after we cleaned out ISIS? What the Iranians fully intend to do is they have, with the support of the Russians, they have rolled up Western Syria, and we are not taking that back; Assad is staying in power.

There is no political procedure that will get him out of power even though the administration desires that. That train has left the station. But Eastern Syria is another thing, Martha. And the Iranians want to run the table and take over Syria completely and after we clean out ISIS, they're moving in there with Russian support and with Syria and ground forces, but mostly with their own ground forces -- the Hezbollah by and large are there by the tens of thousands.

MACCALLUM: So, are you suggesting that we need to be there for the future?

KEANE: We have no strategy -- what we can do is contain it. And we the Sunni Arabs to participate. We've got to put together a plan to do it, and people are wringing their hands about it because they are concerned that we could wind up in a war with the Iranians. Well, the alternative is the Iranians are going to be able to build a land bridge from Iran through Iraq, because their political influence in Iraq is greater than ours into Syria, all the way to Lebanon to the Mediterranean, they want a port on the Mediterranean in Lebanon. That's them -- their proxies in Lebanon, they run the country with Lebanon -- the Hezbollah. They have a huge strategy in the region that dominates and influence the Middle East. And the president has a strategy now to push back on it, but we don't have one yet for Syria.

MACCALLUM: Very important. General Jack Keane, as always, thank you very much, sir. Good to see you tonight.

KEANE: Good talking to you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: You too. Coming up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SESSIONS: We're in the midst of the deadliest drug epidemic this country has ever seen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: And a stunning report says Trump's former drugs czar nominee who just bowed out under a cloud of controversy, may have contributed to this crisis. Bill Bennett was our nation's very first drugs, and he says D.C. is knocking on his door for the job. Coming up next, we will talk about that. Plus, the security guard at the center for those crucial moments before the biggest shooter open fire is speaking out for the first time. What he says happened in the minutes before the nation's worst shooting.

And as the NFL comes to a consensus on the anthem debate, Colin Kaepernick's attorney at now claims that he has smoking gun evidence that team owners colluded against his client, really? Governor Mike Huckabee weighs in on that coming up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believe that our players should stand for the national anthem. That's an important part of our game and our moment, and we believe in that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SESSIONS: We're in the midst of the deadliest drug epidemic this country has ever seen. We've seen nothing like it. Our availability of drugs, lower prices, increased security, along with the deadly substance Fentanyl has resulted in climbing death tolls across this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Very strong words today from the Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the opioid crisis that really is gripping this country. And that comes days after an exclusive report revealed that President Trump's nominee for Drug Czar, Pennsylvania Congressman Tom Marino, had sponsored a bill that according to the 60 minutes report, allowed the drug industry to use money and influence to push millions of pills to these pain centers and clinics that have popped up across America. He decided to withdraw his name from consideration, he said he did not want to be a distraction, but the shock waves of all this are still rippling across Washington. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TOM MARINO, R-PA.: If I was going to write a book about how to harm the United States with pharmaceuticals, the only thing I could think of that would immediately harm is to take the authority away from the investigative agency that is trying to enforce the controlled substances act and the regulations implemented under the act, and that's what this bill did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Unreal. Bill Bennett was the nation's very first Drug Czar, and he now hosts "The Bill Bennett" show podcast, he's also a Fox News Contributor and a frequent guest of ours here on "The Story." It's good to see you tonight, Bill, thanks for being here.

BILL BENNETT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR AND U.S. FIRST DRUG CZAR: Thanks, Martha.

MACCALLUM: I mean, there are so many levels of how shocking this story is. You've got last year 51,000 people died. The projection for 2017 is 71,000. I know two people who lost sons, a son and a nephew. I don't think anybody in America has not been touched by this, Bill.

BENNETT: Right. This is arguably the deadliest criminal enterprise in the history of the United States, and I say criminal enterprise. I know of all the fuss has been over the last week or so about pill mills, and there are pill mills, and there have been pill mills, and there was overprescribing, but that is not the nature of the hardest part of the problem now. The hardest part of the problem now and the most prevalent part of the problem and the part is killing the most people is the availability of illegal drugs, not legal drugs diverted, but illegal drugs, Fentanyl and Heroin -- and it's killing people at those rates many more than all the names that we see at the Vietnam memorial, and we have to get on this in a very serious way.

MACCALLUM: You know, it feels like a lot of people are saying that, but I don't know how real the war against this is. And you fought a war on drugs as the first drug czar of America. What's your advice to the next drug czar, and, you know, I guess there's potential that your name is even on that list as well again.

BENNETT: People ask me, but that's not the job for me, not anymore. There were several people, I have names, that I'm passing on. But I think whoever gets the job can do something, do what we did, I don't mean me particularly, but the whole country, what we did then. I heard a Fox Contributor just a couple hours ago say the war on drugs was a failure, it was not, it was not, it was not.

From 1979-1992, Martha, we got illegal drug use down in this country by more than 50 percent. This was a function of advertising. Remember the drugs off the diving board into an empty swimming pool, fried eggs on drugs? Local law enforcement, teachers, ministers, priests, rabbis, advocacy from the federal government, what President Bush did? We took this thing to the bad guys in South America and we worked on all fronts and because of that, we got this problem down.

Now, if you get any problem down, teenage pregnancy, homelessness, desertion by more than 50 percent, I don't think you can call it a failure and it can be done again. We have to recognize the problem for what it is.

MACCALLUM: But let me ask you -- I mean, you know, heroin across the border, fentanyl, as you point out, a very serious problem. But I don't agree with you that there isn't still a problem with prescriptions because you can have a minor surgeries, you can have your wisdom teeth taken out -- like my daughter did -- and get sent home with a bottle of these things, 30 of them! In a bottle. You know, to a 20-year-old, I think that's insane. I mean, try Advil, and if you really have a problem, give us a call and maybe we'll give you one or two of these. But there's absolutely a flood of these painkillers in the market, and they're sitting around in people's homes and people are getting their hands on them and that's the route that many people take that then leads to heroin.

BENNETT: It may have been the original cause, and then, there is still too much out there, that's what parents are for, that's what you're there for. And they overdiagnosed or over-prescribe, you've to act. That is still going on, I don't deny that, but that is not the bulk of the problem. Take a look at the medical examiner reports, the death reports by state, and see what the cause of death is and you will see it's not, for the most part anymore, and still some, yes, you are right, Martha, the diversion of legal drugs. It is, for the most part, these illegal drugs.

There's no reason we can't get after all of this problem at once. We can get after the places that are distributing too many of these pills and we can get after the Chinese and the Mexicans, and the people who are sending the stuff in. But we've got to be serious. We were serious in '89, '90, and '91. In fact, when this country pushes back and it's serious, it's very hard to stop.

MACCALLUM: Well, when you've optometrist who can dispense painkillers like this, and when all they're doing is reading an eye chart -- and that happens in 10 states of this country. There's a lot of levels to this problem to talk about, and you touched on so many of them. Bill, as always, it's good to see you tonight, come back and talk about it more with us.

BENNETT: You're welcome. Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Thank you so much.

BENNETT: It's always a pleasure to be here.

MACCALLUM: You too. All right. Coming up next here, the Vegas security guard who we have spoken about so much in terms of this story has finally been found, he surfaced and he's speaking out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAMPOS: I want to go lift my pant leg up and it's all in blood. That's when I called it in on the radio that shots have been fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Now, that's Jesus Campos, who was in in the hallway on October 1. What he said happened, and he leaves more questions still on the table than answers. A former LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman and CIA Trained Intel Operative, Tony Shaffer, with how they look at the latest evidence in this case.

And as new details break by the hour on the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, a look at how this isn't just a Hollywood problem anymore, it has spread to city councils, gymnasts, actresses, all across the board. That, when we come back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There will be zero tolerance for unconscionable behavior or abuse of power to not only women but two men as well in our industry and others.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Developing tonight, we are finally hearing from the Mandalay Bay security guard, believed to be the first person to encounter Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. Jesus Campos kind of disappeared for a few days after he had committed to do a series of network interviews, including one with our own Sean Hannity. But his story now is at the center of the changing timeline of that October 1st night. And whether he or the hotel who called police after he was shot in six minutes before Stephen Paddock opens fire on the concert. Here is what Campos told Ellen Degeneres today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "ELLEN"/NBC)

CAMPOS: And at that time I heard what I assumed was drilling sounds and I believed that they were in the area working somehow.

ELLEN DEGENERES, HOST: There were gunshots, but you thought it was just drilling sounds?

CAMPOS: At first think, it was just drilling sounds.

DEGENERES: Right.

CAMPOS: As that door is closing and it's so heavy, it will slam. I'm walking down this way and I believe that's what caught the shooter's attention. As I was walking down I heard rapid-fire and -- at first I took cover, I felt a burning sensation. I went to go lift my pant leg and I saw the blood, that's when I called it in on my radio that shots have been fired and I was going to say that I was hit, but I got all over myself and just to clear that radio traffic for -- they can coordinate the rest of the call.

DEGENERES: So he shot -- you didn't even know -- he shot through this door, right?

CAMPOS: Yeah, from behind the door. I didn't know how he was shooting, but he shot out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Mark Fuhrman, former LAPD detective and a Fox News contributor, Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer is a CIA trained intel operative. Good to have both of you with us tonight. And, you know, Jose Campos, obviously, has been central to this story. He was the first person, according to the story to take fire from Stephen Paddock. And Tony, first of all, your reaction as you listen to him tells that story?

TONY SHAFFER, CIA INTEL OPERATIVE: Well, look, it's very clearly he's emotionally distraught. He's been through a lot. And I don't want to say anything derogatory regarding his recall. My question primarily focuses on the reaction after he was shot. You know, I would defer to Mark on this. But, look, most places I know, if you have shots fired, the police department responds within minutes, especially in a place where -- Vegas, where you have a large amount of crime that people are having to deal with constantly. So I really do question what happened in those moments after he was shot, why wasn't that called in?

And it took -- you know, I'm familiar with breaching operations. I'm familiar with counter battery fire looking at where fire is coming from. But Martha, it had this information been passed to the appropriate people during the time of the shooting things could have been done to either laydown suppressive fire on the sniper's nest, or hasten the breaching operation going in the room. Remember, the SWAT guys didn't go in from -- to my recall about an hour after the initial shooting started. So there's more questions here about timelines.

MACCALLUM: Mark, what do you think?

MARK FUHRMAN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you know, when I watched this video, I see that Mr. Campos is rather humble, maybe a little unsophisticated. He's a security guard, but we don't know his level of training before, during or after this incident. So when you hear -- when you hear of him describe this incident, I agree with the colonel that once somebody is hit it should have been shots fired, I'm hit, or man down, and that would have accelerated the emergency, the 911 call, perhaps police would have got there quicker, but I doubt it. They had a pretty good response time, the first six officers. By the time the SWAT team got there the shooting had stopped on the crowd, so then they had a barricaded situation. So 17 minutes, it was a barricaded situation. So that's understandable. But I do agree that there was a lapse -- a small lapse of time or maybe intelligence.

MACCALLUM: I mean, one of the things -- when he's talking about making that phone call he says I radioed, you know, so I guess he radios to MGM, to the people in charge there. You know, that's one of the things that we really still haven't mapped out, exactly when the 911 call was transferred to the police, and when all of the police got an all-points bulletin identifying that he was clearly on the 32 floor. But one of the questions I want to get to really quick before we've got to go, Tony, is you really want to see those videos because there are cameras all over this place and we haven't seen anything.

SHAFFER: Martha, I mean, the guy was there for days. And we've seen NFL players convicted over beating up their girlfriends in elevators, but we can't see one video of this guy.

MACCALLUM: Very strange.

SHAFFER: Very strange things dangling. Remember, everybody is kind of lost track of the hundred thousand dollars he sent to the Philippines, and we've seen these comments from the sheriff that nobody has followed up on, like the comment about the radicalization, the comment on motive. He says we have no definitive motive. It doesn't say we have no clear evidence, but there is something there, so what is it they don't want to talk about?

MACCALLUM: I think they clamp up because they felt like the timeline discrepancy didn't work in their favor. I've got to leave it there, you guys. Thank you so much, Mark and Tony. Good to see you. So still to come tonight, LeBron James brings the anthem crisis to the highest level of basketball now as the Cavs linked arms, and he has a message on his sneakers for everybody. Governor Mike Huckabee joins me on that. Plus, as more accusers come forward in the Harvey Weinstein scandal, is there no end to this? More women, obviously, feeling empowered to tell their story and their experiences from all walks of life across the country. We're going to talk to one of them next.

MACCALLUM: Fifty. That is the number of people now accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, and as more come forward it's empowering others to speak out about a problem that is not just in Hollywood, although it's pretty bad there. It appears it is in almost in every company in town across the country. Trace Gallagher live in our west coast newsroom with that part of this story tonight. Hi, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS: Hi, Martha. When the New York Times broke the story laying out decades of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the movie producer apologized for some misdeeds, denied others, and threatened to sue the Times. But within days, dozens of more allegations surfaced, including from A-list actresses like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow. Weinstein was then dismissed by his company's board of directors, kicked out of the motion picture academy and left by his wife. The floodgates had opened and it wasn't just Harvey Weinstein. Social media was now replete with stories of assault, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, quote, if all the women who've been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote, Me Too, as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem. With that, Me Too became a rallying cry to stand against sexual misconduct.

One of the Me Too messages came from Olympic gold gymnast Michaela Maroney, who claims that beginning at age 13 she was molested by Dr. Lawrence Nasser, the former team doctor for the U.S. women's gymnastics team. Nasser is in jail facing 22 molestation counts involving at least seven other gymnasts. Maroney posted, quote, people should know that this is not just happening in Hollywood, this is happening everywhere. And because of the groundswell, Isa Hackett, the producer of Amazon's Man in the High Castle, says she was inspired to make a public accusation against Amazon studio head Roy Price. Five days after the accusation, Roy Price resigned.

Finally, in California's democratically controlled state capital, the cry of Me Too became Us Too, when 140 women including lawmakers, lobbyist, and capital staff from both parties signed a letter calling out the pervasive culture of sexual harassment that plagues their industry. The leather states in part, quote, why didn't we speak up? Sometimes out of fear, sometimes out of shame. Often these men hold our professional fate in their hands. Our relationships with them are crucial, crucial to our personal success, and it is not just in the U.S. Me Too stories have inundated the internet from all around the globe. Martha.

MACCALLUM: Incredible. Trace, thank you very much. So here now with more, Leslie Marshall, syndicated talk show radio host, and Katie Pavlich, townhall.com news editor, both are Fox News contributor. Welcome. Good to have both of you with us tonight. You know, I mean, it is astounding when you look at these numbers and you look at these #metoo, Leslie, and you too, I guess is the way to bring that to you because you have experienced this in your own life as well.

LESLIE MARSHALL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I have. And I'm glad that they're saying it not just in Hollywood, it's the casting couch is not just in Hollywood, and not just in movies. It can be in radio, it can be in banking. I mean, when you look at the hashtag and you look at the various backgrounds and careers of these women have. For me too of my experiences, what happened in D.C. where a man came to my hotel room at 2:00 AM, he was the man I was interviewing with for a job and told me if I let him in the room I would get the job. I did not and I did not get the job. And in Boston, when I was fresh out of college, I went to the boss of my boss and said this man is sexually harassing and, I guess, borderline assaulting me, and he brought the man in, sat him next to me, ask him, and the two of them laughed at how delusional I was. And that's why, I think, Martha, so many women have kept their mouth shut for so long, the fear of these powerful individuals who do hold our fate professionally in their hands.

MACCALLUM: You know, Katie, you look at it really about 40 years since women have been really in the workplace, you know. And you see so much progress, obviously. But there's obviously a lot of disgusting paid guys out there. I mean, you read these stories. It's so disgusting -- look at Michaela Maroney, right? She says I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things that I had to endure to get there were unnecessary and disgusting.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. I mean, clearly, we're seeing that this is affecting women of all kinds of cultures, all kinds of environments, all kinds of industries. But I don't want to distract away completely from Hollywood being somewhat responsible for the culture that has developed. Hollywood has a very big impact on American culture, they know that they do. And over the course of the past 30 years they have had a rape culture problem that they have refused to acknowledge. They have lectured the rest of the country about misogyny, sexual harassment, sexual assault. They really should have been cleaning up their own neighborhood.

And in terms of how we prevent this from happening across the board in every industry, not just in Hollywood, there has to be a sea change of how women are portrayed in pop culture coming directly from Hollywood. When you look around at the people who are directing these films, who were in charge, who are doing the castings from the casting couch, not people being interviewed, but the people deciding who's going to be in film, it's all about portraying women as sex objects. And until that can change, until women are not objectified as -- all around our culture, you see it in Times Square, you have women on billboards, you see it coming from Hollywood. That is the main thing. Women are used as sex objects in movies. I'm not so sure we're going to see so much of this changing in the future.

MACCALLUM: What do you think?

MARSHALL: I have to say that I agree with part of what you say, Katie, that it's not just Hollywood. I mean, women -- I think since Adam and Eve, you know, it's all about our hair, our face, our body, our weight, we get this all the time. The three of us being on television tonight, there'll be comments about our physical appearance on social media. It comes from Madison Avenue. It comes from Hollywood, too. But it also comes from our homes. What are the men and women in the families teaching our sons and the men of the future? I think in the past we have seen a tolerance for this, and there has to be zero tolerance, and this has to begin, quite frankly, at home, and by examples of fathers and others in business. People have to stop looking the other way.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: I want people to be very careful about us generalizing all men being put in the same category as Harvey Weinstein.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: I was not raised in a home where Harvey Weinstein's behavior was ever acceptable. It's a minority, even though there are a lot of cases where women are sexually abused and assaulted, it's inappropriate, it's unacceptable, it has to change. But this idea that all men are bad and we are raised in homes that is acceptable, I have to reject.

MACCALLUM: We need to have an hour long talk about this because we're just scratching the surface. We have a lot more to say about it. Thank you very much to both of you. Good to see you tonight. So Roger Goodell speaks out today on the anthem battle and the president, not impressed. You can put them in that category. Tweeting, too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the national anthem. As Colin Kaepernick's attorney says he has a smoking gun against the NFL. Mike Huckabee joins me on that, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: We believe everyone should stand for the national anthem, that's an important part of our policy. It's also an important part of our game that we all take great pride in. And it's also important for us to honor our flag and to our country, and we think our fans expect us to do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: So that was NFL commissioner Roger Goodell earlier today, as you can see he stopped short of saying that standing for the anthem would be mandatory. It comes less than 24 hours after Colin Kaepernick's attorney suggested that he will be able to prove that NFL owners colluded to keep his client off the field.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I am going to predict right now that we will have a smoking gun. I'm not going to alert who it will be or what it will be, but we have a high degree of confidence that this will be able to be proved, and that there are people who are not going to get into an arbitration proceeding and they're not going to lie. They're not going to lie, they're going to tell the truth, and they're going say what happened is that they were told no, you're not going to hire him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas and a Fox News contributor. Governor, good to see you tonight. Thanks for coming in. You know, you look at the statement by Roger Goodell today, and the president tweeted, too much talk, not enough action, stand for the national anthem. He did not get what he wanted today from Roger Goodell.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think the sad thing is that Roger Goodell acted like a parent who says to his child, you really ought to eat your vegetables, but I'm not going to make you. And if you would rather eat ice cream go ahead because there's no consequences. I mean, what kind of the statement was that? It was the most worthless statement he could have made. He would have been better off just saying we have no rules, we're totally unable to demand that our players respect the flag and the anthem, and so it's every man for himself. That's basically what he said today. I thought it was pathetic. Just pathetic.

MACCALLUM: So, you know, in terms of what he said about looking for ways for the players to interact with the community, there discussion about the NFL getting behind legislation to change sentencing guidelines for lower offense -- drug offenses and things of that sort. It almost sounds like Roger Goodell is trying to negotiate with these players, you know, if that he will sort of go a bit of a distance towards the things that they care about, perhaps he can get them to stand up for the flag?

HUCKABEE: Well, when they're on their own time and they're out of uniform and they're not at work they can do whatever they want, they can take on any cause. They can protest police brutality, they can protest anything they want, maybe they could go out and protest domestic violence since there seems to be a higher than normal level of domestic violence within the ranks of the NFL. That might be a good cause to get them involved in. Look, I don't care what they do on their own time. But when they're on the clock of the employer, when they're wearing the uniform of their team.

MACCALLUM: They're saying that the moment they can have the biggest impact because that's when everybody is watching them.

HUCKABEE: Yeah. But is that the proper place for politics? I mean, let's face it, Martha, there's a time and a place for everything. And if they really are that interested in making political statements I've got a real good suggestion for them. Give up their multimillion dollar a year salaries, get on the ballot, run for office, get elected and affect the change that they're passionate about. I guarantee you won't make that much money.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: I hear you. Although you make more than you're used to working for the government, but anyway. Do you think that Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick should get together and sit down and talk? Can you imagine that happening?

HUCKABEE: Not really. I think it would be rewarding Colin Kaepernick for his, frankly, selfish behavior and sometimes his antipolice actions and comments. And I don't think that kind of behavior should be rewarded, so no. I don't think the president of the United States should somehow cater to somebody who has acted in such a recklessly irresponsible way that puts his entire league in a terrible position and is costing the players, it's costing his colleagues, and here's the thing, it's costing retired NFL players money.

MACCALLUM: We're going to get cut off. Thank you so much, governor.

MACCALLUM: So finally tonight, controversial comedian Chelsea Handler has made a rather strange announcement tonight on Facebook and it's our quote of the night. She says, "Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and countless events that have unfolded has galvanized me. For these reasons I decided not to return for another season of 'Chelsea,' and instead devote as much time as I can to become more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and focus on projects that are significant. My goal is to be better informed to raise my voice and participate in a more meaningful way."

She wants to travel across the country, she says, and visit areas and people that I don't know enough about. Speak to colleges and listen to students and get a better understanding of our political divide. Handler's talk show has struggled, it was switched from a daily show to a weekly show in its second season, and never really broke out in late night. I've always think about that, will you miss that? Tweet me at @marthamaccallum. Thanks for sharing our story tonight. Good to have you here as always. We will be right back here tomorrow night at 7:00. Tucker Carlson is up next.





