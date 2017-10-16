Trump, McConnell pledge unity on Republican agenda

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 16, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

I'm Dana Perino along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and Kennedy. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We are getting close to health care. It will come up in the early to mid-part of next year. We're going to have a vote. I think we've already have the votes. We feel confident we have the votes. I would like very much to see it be done this year. So we won't go a step further if we get it done that's a great achievement. But don't forget. It took years for the Reagan administration to get taxes done. I've been here for nine months, a little more than nine months. We need a wall in this country. You know it. I know it. Everybody knows it. We have to have a wall.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: It was a display only President Trump could put on. This afternoon, the president holding an impromptu press conference with Mitch McConnell taking about 40 questions in just over 30 minutes. As you've saw there Mr. Trump insisting he will get through his agenda. He and the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell spoke to reporters in the Rose Garden after their White House meeting, the two insisting there is no bad blood following some contentious moments between them after the GOP failed to pass an Obamacare repeal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Our relationship with this gentleman is outstanding. Has been outstanding. We are working very hard to get the tax cuts. We will continue to work hard to get the health care completed. I'm going to be surprising some people with an economic development bill later on, but I haven't even told Mitch because I want to focus on tax cuts and some other things right now.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KY.: We have the same agenda. We've been friends and acquaintances for a long time. We talk frequently. We don't give you a readout every time we have a conversation, but frequently we talk on the weekends about the issues that are before us. Contrary to what some of you may have reported, we are together totally on this agenda to move America forward.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right. Jesse, that was some very serious public display of affection between the president and the majority leader. Saying that they actually do get along, and that they have an agenda, and that they are -- maybe they're going to praise in public and criticize in private.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Well, they're best friends for now until McConnell blows it then Trump going to set him on fire. But I think, today, symbolically that was a real show of force for the Democrats. They've showed that they are together and united.

PERINO: Republicans.

WATTERS: To the Democrats.

PERINO: Oh, to the Democrats.

WATTERS: Yeah. They're showing the Democrats they're united, they are strong, they have the majority, and they're going to keep the majority. This is also a rallying cry for the Republicans, they need to get their -- in gear or else they're going to be toast in the midterms. And also, it really shows the media totally under control. He's got this. You know, you can tell Trump is in midseason form here by how crisp the hand gestures are. When they're crisp and their energetic and he takes lots of questions, you know he's feeling good about himself. I think he played all the hits. He bragged about the Electoral College victory.

PERINO: Yeah.

WATTERS: He dared Hillary to run again. He bashed President Obama. He took credit for the great stock market. The only thing we didn't get was a nickname for McConnell. I would have like to have seen that. Maybe, mighty Mitch. Eminem, some suggestions. But I think he's a closer. The president he's a fourth-quarter guy. It's crunch time. He knows it. The year is almost up. He's all in on tax reform. He is going to punt DACA, probably. May even punt the border wall funding. He's going to punt Obamacare. But he must get tax reform done or it's over.

PERINO: Juan, unlike some White House press briefings were the same question is asked over and over again to try to drill down, there wasn't necessarily an order to this press conference. I kind of like it for how chaotic it seemed on the press' side. Not on the president side. But the press there is so hungry to ask question and he covered a whole range of topics from judges. He said he's going to have an economic develop plan that he announces soon. He said they have the votes right now for health care reform, but they're going to wait a little while. He talked about Cuba. He talked about the tax reform piece as Jesse mentioned. But also was able to talk about the fact that he will have an opiate announcement -- wait on the national emergency for opiate addiction. And he says these things take time, so everybody has been asking where my paperwork is so just you'll understand. It takes a little bit time for the government to do that. So I don't know really what midseason fighting form is, but I think I get the jest.

WATTERS: You saw it right there.

PERINO: I think I get the jest. What do you think?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I think this is -- you know, I mean, this reminds me of what happened on Friday when the chief of staff John Kelly was sent out, and now we have Mitch McConnell sent out. A lot of this is about what's going on behind the scenes, which is there's a civil war raging. I mean, Steve Bannon, the president's former top political advisor, said he's got a war on the GOP establishment. What does he mean by that? He's talking about congress. He's saying that the congress is made up of established Republicans who are not backing this president, and he wants their support. And therefore, Bannon is going about trying to throw out Republicans that he considers insufficiently Trump backers.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: Now you got that, plus you've got the president at war with a leading member of the senate, Bob Corker, and that hasn't stopped. That got -- went out over the weekend, Dana. So you have the president saying, oh, you know, don't pay any attention to these people. It's not true what Bob Corker says. It's crazy. And then, not one member of the senate, including Mitch McConnell, say anything different.

PERINO: With that said, Kimberly, Bob Corker is actually working with Tom Cotton on the president's Iran deal that they need to get done. So perhaps there's a lot of the -- I don't know, the relationship intrigue is masking some actual work that's happening behind the scenes, and not positive.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: No.

PERINO: . about that?

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. But I think that's a significant point to make when you see someone like, you know, Tom Cotton, who's widely respected in the area of foreign policy. Has been a very strong, you know, vocal opponent against Iran and the deal, saying that that wasn't appropriate, wasn't a good deal for the United States, so Corker is working together with him. That's what you want to see, not just a tweet storm, but you want to see actually.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Cotton is working with Corker to make that happen.

GUILFOYLE: That's what I'm saying. So I think that's very good. So that to me is more indicative of what's going on, then perhaps some tweets here and there. And then I think, you know, this is a unique opportunity, kind of like reset the relationship with McConnell and the president. But nothing will make it more believable than some wins on the board. And they do need to get, you know, tax cuts in. They do need to have a budget that fully funds the military because we're not in the best position since the Obama years in terms of fully funding and being combat ready. All these things are important. And the republicans need to pick up three to four seats in the senate so that they can actually continue to get legislation through, so that the president won't have this problem every time getting through his agenda. But it's been a little bit of a slow start, you know, get the training wheels off, and now they've got to push it through.

PERINO: Before we go to -- talk about -- more about the whole Bannon movement, I do want to just capitalize on this because, Kennedy, I know you've been covering this on your show as well. This is Senator Graham talking about the Republicans actually needing to get tax reform done.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Mitch McConnell is not our problem. Our problem is that we promised to repeal and replace Obamacare and we failed. We promised to cut taxes and we've yet to do it. If we're successful, Mitch McConnell is fine. If we're not, we're all in trouble. We lose our majority. And I think President Trump will not get re-elected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: I'm not sure if I believe that people -- even if tax reform were to fail, that all of a sudden they're going to try to elect Democrats because they think that their economic condition would be better.

KENNEDY, CO-HOST: I think what Steve Bannon is hoping is that they elect different kinds of Republicans because, you know, the way Steve Bannon sees it the Republican Party has to change. And there, in effect, some people like Mitch McConnell, Washington, D.C., who are happy being complacent and making up excuses like, you know, congress can't be put on a timeline with excessive expectations. But also if you look at Mitch McConnell today, he looked like a hostage.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

KENNEDY: You're somebody being attack by Steve Bannon who's going after him in direct terms as you can possibly make. And, you know, Bannon on Hannity, and at the Values Voters Summit's, he's naming Mitch McConnell and people who are in line with McConnell, they're the ones whose heads are on the chopping block. And the president has been tweeting at the senate majority leader, but then he's standing next to the president who saying, no, we're best friends, this is great. And Mitch McConnell has to be very emotional and confused today, trying to figure out who are his friends? Who are his enemies? Who is he fighting against? But I think Lindsey Graham sort of brings it into focus. And the point is, don't be distracted by social media or operatives who are no longer in the White House. Do your job. Pass the bills. Do your work. Leave the senate Republicans and get something done that's good for the economy and for the voters who put you there.

PERINO: Well, let's listen to what Steve Bannon said over the weekend, and then the Trump-McConnell soundbite if you could put those together.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

STEVE BANNON: It's the season of war against a GOP establishment. We need to move with urgency. The president of the United States deserves respect and deserves their support. And you can come to a microphone and you can say I am not going to vote for Mitch McConnell for majority leader.

TRUMP: Steve has been a friend of mine for a long time. I like Steve a lot. Steve is doing what Steve thinks is the right thing. Some of the people that he may be looking at, I'm going to see if we talk him out of that because frankly they're great people.

MCCONNELL: My goal as a leader of the Republican Party and the Senate is to keep the senate majority. The way you do that is not complicated. You have to nominate people who can actually win because winners make policy and losers go home. That's my approach. That's the way you keep a governing majority.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So Jesse, I imagine that Mitch McConnell probably spent a lot of time during a lunch with President Trump explaining his position.

WATTERS: I'm not a big fan of Mitch McConnell, but I thought that statement by him was dead on. I would say winners who are in the senate and losers, you know, they go home, exactly. What did he rattle off when he talked about all the losing candidates that the Republicans nominated for senate back in the day? Sharon Angle, Todd Aiken, some of these O'Donnell. They're flamethrowers and they burst onto the scene through the primaries by the help of the grassroots, and then they get shredded in the general, and then where's your senate seat? Oops, the Democrats have it. So, you don't want to cut your nose off to spite your face. I think that's what he's saying. He wants to stay in the majority. And I don't mind Bannon trying to primary guys. If you're going to primary people, maybe primaried the people that sunk Obamacare repeal and replace.

WILLIAMS: But that's not the case with Luther Strange.

WATTERS: I know. I know. And I understand that. And that's the fight that the Republicans are going to have to make. And I'm worried about them spending boatloads of dough on races and seats that don't really matter when there's competitive seats. As you know, there's a lot of Democratic seats exposed in 2018.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: Republicans have an opportunity for a little wiggle room.

GUILFOYLE: Pick up wins.

WATTERS: Where they could lose Rand Paul or lose Ted Cruz.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Right. And still have that slim majority of 51 votes to get there. Right now they don't have that opportunity.

WILLIAMS: So one of the things Bannon said over the weekend at the Voters Values Summit is we're cutting off your oxygen, Mitch McConnell. What he meant by that was we're going after Republican donors who are not satisfied that the Republican senate has not advanced the legislation. They're not particularly wedded to Trump, although Bannon is. But they want progress. They want to see something from the Republican domination of the house and senate. Well, the idea that you go to Mitch McConnell who said today his job is to keep a Republican majority, and saying I'm cutting off your oxygen. Boy, that is an existential swipe.

PERINO: It will be interesting to see if President Trump can bridge these two worlds and for how long he can do it. Can he keep the Bannon's happy, can he keep the McConnell's happy so that he can keep his majority to try to get his agenda through? That's actually the toughest part.

GUILFOYLE: I think Bannon is going to run his game. He's been on the inside. He's made his like list of who he thinks needs to go. And I think, sadly, even if McConnell took up this wins, I think he's going -- probably try to take him and others out. And we've seen what happens when Bannon has an idea is that if it's in accord with the president, I.E., Luther Strange, he's going to go his way.

PERINO: OK. Well, we're going to keep talking about this throughout the week, I'm sure. But we're going to move on now because he deserted his platoon, he betrayed his country, but Bowe Bergdahl blames President Trump for his admission of guilt today. Hear why from Bergdahl himself.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: Three years ago President Obama celebrated his decision to swap five Islamic terrorists for a U.S. army deserter. Today, Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to charges he endangered his comrades by abandoning his post. President Trump, like a lot of other Americans, was livid about the Bergdahl trade and expressed it frequently on the campaign trail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I get tired of watching Sergeant Bergdahl deal. We get Bergdahl a traitor. They get five killers that they've wanted for years. We get Sergeant Bergdahl, a dirty, rotten traitor. Six people died going after him. Six people died going after Sergeant Bergdahl. We get Bergdahl. Our president doesn't have a clue. He's a bad negotiator. He's the one who did Bergdahl. We get Bergdahl they get five killer terrorists that everybody wanted over there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Bergdahl is a traitor, but he blames President Trump for his guilty plea, claiming he would have never gotten a fair trial.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Might as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs. They've got what they wanted. The people who are to the point of saying, yeah, just shoot him, you can never convince those people to change their mind.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: He also hit back on allegations he wanted to join the Taliban, calling the accusation insulting. Can you believe that three years ago, Jesse, I remember covering this story, so many nights. So now people are seeing, in fact, that justice was served, although the sentencing remains.

WATTERS: That's right. I mean, I'm glad we got Bergdahl back, but Obama lied about it and then blew the swap. Remember then that it was Rice who said that he served with honor and distinction. That was a lie. And then we get these -- one guy back for five Taliban commanders. It's kind of like the Iran deal. The president just got snookered. And where are these five Taliban commanders? We're supposed to be watching them? I don't even believe that's actually the case.

GUILFOYLE: Well, you know they're all missing.

WATTERS: Yeah. They're all missing somewhere. They're probably back on the battlefield.

PERINO: We know that three of them tried to reconnect with the Taliban.

WATTERS: Yes. So that sounds about right for an Obama deal. Apparently, ABC says two men were injured searching for Bergdahl. I've seen reports were up to five men died as a result of the search for Bergdahl. The father, remember that press conference with the long beard, he was speaking Arabic in the rose garden. That was weird. The platoon was very upset by this. Remember they were on Megyn Kelly's show and said that this guy was not a hero. In fact, he converted to Islam. And he was not going out to tell a U.S. commander that the lack of discipline in his platoon was worrisome. That was a lie. They said he wants to try to talk to the Taliban. That was probably a defense tactic for P.R. reasons. But to be honest, I went to Idaho and I investigated some of the neighbors and some of the friends. That guy is a naive kid. He's kind of a lost in the woods, pie-in-the-sky dreamer. I don't think he had evil intentions, but I think what he did, he deserted and I think he deserves justice.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Kennedy, he said that he tried like 12 to 15 times he escape, but he was put back in and kept in this dark cave like thing. Where's justice here? Is it going to be in the form of an increased sentence? There some that say, well, being housed in the Taliban in prison for five years should be justice enough and having the felony conviction, what do you say?

KENNEDY: No, I really -- I'm going to interview Judge Napolitano on my show tonight about this. And I agree with him. I wish there were a trial because I think there are a lot questions that remain and questions around the circumstances of his desertion. And think about it, if you're accused of these horrific acts, and those acts leading to the death or injury of people that you served with, if you felt you were innocent, why would you copped a plea? And if you really felt that you were innocent, and there was so much ridding on this verdict and so many powerful forces against you, why wouldn't you take that opportunity to stand up for yourself?

PERINO: Right.

KENNEDY: And that's why I don't buy his B.S. little interview. And I think he might have a screw loose. I think this guy might have been mentally unstable from the get-go. Maybe he should have been weeded out of the process before, but unfortunately with people like that sometimes it's too late before you realize the full extent of their mental impairment. Having said that though, I wish we had more answers, and I wish we knew what led to some of the statements by Susan Rice.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. I think the military certainly have some of them. But he have the opportunity to go for a trial, Dana, he opted to go in front of a military judge, take the plea, take his chances. Hopefully, he was thinking in the interest of getting a reduced sentence or something like that.

PERINO: I imagining that's probably what his lawyers recommended to him, and he probably trusted them. General Jack Keane earlier today on The Daily Briefing Show, he talked about how the military had kind of screwed this up because they had not -- that he could understand how -- when it got to President Obama, that the information was not complete. And so, did they embellish? Possibly, at the White House. But at this point, this whole episode has made it more difficult for the United States in negotiations to get hostages back from other hostile entities. So there's a real consequence. Regardless of the justice, there are also ongoing consequences for what happened.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Jack Keane is the best, you should have him on every day.

WILLIAMS: You know, I don't understand why conservatives take to light beating of a member of the U.S. military, but so be it. But I must say that the military.

GUILFOYLE: He's a convicted.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You know, the top commanders recommended that there not be punishment for Bowe Bergdahl. And then, of course, that was reversed and now he's back in the trial situation. But remember, this is the military who said that. Secondly, what did we hear from Bergdahl? He was in a cage, held in a cage for four to five years, tried to escape twice. And by the military's own account, he was badly tortured, like the torture that people went through in terms of POW's during Vietnam. Now Bergdahl says he was not deserting. He says he was going off to talk to a commander about the failures, lack of discipline inside his own platoon. That's what would have been interesting to hear at a trial. But kind of presumptive, oh, he's a bad man. He's a traitor. You know what, I would say let the military talk about Bowe Bergdahl. And what we've heard is less condemnation from the military then we've heard from conservative commentators who are looking to lash out at Bowe Bergdahl. And I don't see why people are leaping somehow like he is there bad boy. You're just going to beat him up.

(CROSSTALK) GUILFOYLE: You know what? Because he's a criminal, and he's a deserter, and he seriously caused people to be injured.

WILLIAMS: He's not a deserter, he says.

GUILFOYLE: Let me tell you something.

WILLIAMS: That's what he said, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: It's in the records from the court. And in the pre-trial rulings where the judge didn't allowed him and his whining butt to say, he blames President Trump that he can't get a fair trial.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He was campaigning. He wasn't president.

WILLIAMS: Oh, so he said the man who is now president of the United States, the commander-in-chief said that Bowe Bergdahl should be shot.

WATTERS: Obama weight in on so many cases. Trey Bond, the IRS, the tax and furious. He did the exact same thing. Obama was president then.

KENNEDY: OK. Juan, let me ask you this, what about the five Taliban members who were exchanged for him? How many deaths will they be responsible for?

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, when we send our men and women off to fight, we have an obligation to bring them home.

KENNEDY: Unless they're in Benghazi.

WILLIAMS: Well, fine. I don't care where they are, but they're our people.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: He's been brought home.

(CROSSTALK)

KENNEDY: . rescuing people in danger.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Well, he's been brought home and now he's going to serve justice and pay for what he did and that's why the judge allowed all the evidence admissible about the people that were injured, including British soldiers trying to look for this guy, deserter. Coming up, Jimmy Kimmel may have alienated Republican viewers with his show, and obviously he doesn't care. Hear from him next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Jimmy Kimmel has lost a solid chunk of his audience with his frequent political rants on health care and gun control. But he doesn't regret turning off conservative viewers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, TV HOST: Three years ago, I was equally liked by Republicans and Democrats. The Republican numbers went way down, like 30 percent or whatever. And, you know, as a talk show host, that's not ideal but I would do it again in a heartbeat.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: So you don't mind if Republicans turn off your show, they're not watching anymore?

KIMMEL: I don't say I don't mind. I mean, I love for everyone -- I want everyone with a television to watch the show, but if they're so turned off by my opinion on health care and gun violence, then -- I don't know. I probably won't want to have a conversation with them anyway.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good riddance?

KIMMEL: No, not good riddance, but riddance.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow. Kimberly, I liked Kimmel, I'm not going to bad mouth him, but. GUILFOYLE: He used to be my favorite. I'm breaking up with him.

WATTERS: I don't know. I mean, you don't want to be the Jemele Hill of late-night and alienate half your audience. Does he run a risk of doing that?

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. You know, I usually find him to be a person of good humor, and I just felt like it was sort of a little bit unsportsmanlike. You should be, like, "You know what? Let people have their opinions. We welcome everyone, you know, to express the diversity of ideas of thoughts and jokes and hope you'll, like, give my show a chance." Something nice. I would have preferred.

WATTERS: That's right. And Juan, his ratings. I think he's currently third. Fallon, I think, is two. And Colbert has really rocketed to No. 1. Where does Jimmy Kimmel stand if he's going to be kind of to the left of center now?

WILLIAMS: It didn't hurt Colbert, did it?

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WATTERS: Not at all.

WILLIAMS: He's No. 1.

WATTERS: But does he own that market share?

WILLIAMS: I'm sorry?

WATTERS: Does he -- does Colbert own that left-wing market share?

WILLIAMS: I don't know. But you know, I was just looking at the numbers, and he's up year-over-year from 15, 16, 17. He keeps getting bigger and bigger with the demographic, the 18- to 49-year-olds. So I don't think it's hurting him in that regard.

What's interesting to me about this is you think about he speaks out on health care, and he speaks about it in a very emotive way. And then the critics, especially the conservative critics, say, "Oh, he's too emotional. He's not anything to do with substance." And then he speaks out about the gun-control issue after Las Vegas and said, "Oh, he's too emotional. He's too emotional. We shouldn't be discussing it. This shouldn't be stuff that a late-night comedian has any input on." Well, then who? I mean, the conservatives just want people to shut up? I don't get it.

WATTERS: No, I think the point was that he was called the conscience of the nation when he spoke out on guns and health care. And then Weinstein came around, and he said nothing and got hammered for that. You know, saying where are you now, Jimmy? That was the criticism.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

PERINO: It's sort of like with Hillary Clinton. She was willing to talk - - to speak out on all these issues and then waited several days because they're friends and they had the past relationship.

So he took a risk in doing this. But it's interesting. Also his boss, Bob Iger, told The New York Times, "The show is to entertain. I think he should be careful." Sort of like a gentle, like, let's try to keep as much audiences as we possibly can. But late-night shows don't do poorly if they go after President Trump. I mean, that has been working for several of them.

WATTERS: That is a fact. You think he's just keeping it real, and he doesn't mind taking the hit with the ratings?

KENNEDY: No, I think he's in a bubble, and that's the problem. And he only wants to talk to people who agree with him. That's always a big deal. That's why Bob Iger is pushing back, because the country is a lot more than New York and L.A.

And you also have to be funny. The thing about Colbert is he's better at satire. Remember, he did a show in character for years.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

KENNEDY: Jimmy Kimmel isn't quite as adept. And "Saturday Night Live," a lot is forgiven ideologically from conservatives if they actually laugh about stuff.

The other problem is, if you slap half of your audience, you've got to be careful, because in this political environment, they may not come back to you.

GUILFOYLE: Pendulum swings.

WATTERS: Yes. And you've got to be funny.

All right. Coming up, Colin Kaepernick won't go away without a fight. He's now taking on the NFL. Up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Colin Kaepernick has been unemployed since March after leaving the 49ers following a season of political protests on the field. Now he's filed a grievance against the NFL owners, claiming they are colluding to keep him out of work.

His lawyer, Mark Geragos, also suggests President Trump is to blame for the, quote, "provocations."

The filings demand an arbitration hearing on the matter. So does Kaepernick have a case? We go to our football expert, Dana Perino.

PERINO: Oh, me? I thought you were going to the legal and football expert, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

I was just surprised when they said collusion they didn't blame the Russians, as well. Because that's been going around.

I -- I have to assume that if this guy was really good, he'd be on a team.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's not the case. He's good enough by everybody's measure to be a backup quarterback.

PERINO: That's not what Jesse says.

GUILFOYLE: He brought the 49ers down. A football dynasty dragged down...

WILLIAMS: Well, that's about politics, right?

GUILFOYLE: ... to nothingness, to oblivion.

WILLIAMS: Is that what you're saying, about politics?

GUILFOYLE: What?

WILLIAMS: About politics?

GUILFOYLE: No, I'm just telling you, I don't think he was very good. He wasn't a closer. He didn't put up wins. I think he had decent talent. I don't think he's a star. He's not like a Montana. He's not like, you know, a Steve Young. He's not a Peyton Manning. He's not even an Eli Manning. Not a Roger Staubach.

I don't know who he is. He's not a Phil Sims. He's -- I could go on and on.

KENNEDY: He's not even Chelsea Manning.

WILLIAMS: There we go.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

WILLIAMS: But according to all the measures, all the people who are football experts, he should -- definitely should have a job as a backup or a starter now that people are getting injured in the NFL.

KENNEDY: He doesn't want to be a backup.

WILLIAMS: I don't know.

KENNEDY: He wants to be a starter. Here's the thing. And this country, and this is what I like about private enterprise. If you don't want to hire someone, you don't have to hire someone. And it doesn't necessarily mean that all the NFL owners are mean girls and they're talking behind your back. They see that fans aren't tuning into the game. Look at the L.A. Rams. They can't even get fans to go to their tiny interim stadium. They can't get -- they get a third of the people that go see UCLA and USC games. And this is an NFL franchise that the city has been begging for, and fans are just not engaged, and they're losing interest. And I think that's what the owners are paying attention to.

It's not necessarily the president. Because these Trump supporters came out after the president's comments, "The ownership fire the SOB players," and they said, "No, no, no, no, no. You don't tell us what to do."

But then, you know, now of course, they're meeting tomorrow to figure out what to do about the anthem protests.

WILLIAMS: Right.

KENNEDY: But I think if Colin Kaepernick chews up that much oxygen and space in the conversation, you don't have any obligation to hire someone who's a so-so quarterback.

WILLIAMS: All right. So let's take a look at Hillary Clinton's take on Colin Kaepernick.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: So you have to resist what are very clear what we call dog whistles to that base. That's what the black athletes kneeling was about. That was not against our anthem or our flag. That was -- actually, kneeling is a reverent position. It was to demonstrate in a peaceful way against racism and injustice in our criminal system.

I think it would be a great grave error for Democrats to recede from those fights. So therefore, we have to stand up, fight back, resist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: All right. And to give you the full polarized flavor of this, here's Donald Trump today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Plenty of time to do knees and there's plenty of time to do lots of other things. But when you take a knee -- she -- well, that's why she lost the election. I mean, honestly, it's that thinking. That is the reason she lost the election.

You're disrespecting our flag and you're disrespecting our country.

It is very disrespectful to our country when they take a knee during the national anthem, No. 1. No. 2, the people of our country are very angry at the NFL. All you have to do is look at their ratings and look their stadiums.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So Jesse...

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: ... you see a totally polarized presentation: "Oh, it's disrespect for the anthem in the flag," versus "Oh, no, it's about the police brutality and treatment of blacks by the police," according to Hillary Clinton.

WATTERS: Well, all I know is Hillary's siding with the kneelers is the kiss of death. I mean, the women is a day late, a dollar short and how corny is she, too?

GUILFOYLE: How many Electoral College votes?

WATTERS: Exactly. Who is she to lecture us on errors? I mean, we all know what happened, Hillary. So she's -- she's just the kiss of death for this thing.

And going back to K.G.'s point, this guy's talent does not outweigh the P.R. hit a team would take if you bring him on. He was two and 10 as a starter last year. I think he averaged only 187 yards in the air passing, under 60 percent completion rates. He's not that good.

And the lawsuit is a hail Mary. You like that one? There's no chance this thing goes through. It's not illegal to not hire someone you don't like.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WATTERS: And he's got to show all this evidence that there is collusion between multiple teams. I don't see it happening. It's going to go to arbitration, and he's -- this guy is going to lose.

KENNEDY: If he wins, though, he wins big.

WILLIAMS: Well, he wins big.

WATTERS: Geragos wins really big.

KENNEDY: Exactly. He'll make a lasting (ph) salary.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: All right. Next, more bombshell developments in the Harvey Weinstein scandal. We're right back with it.

GUILFOYLE: Yay, Juan!

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KENNEDY: Metal.

As the list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein grows, his own flesh and blood is publicly turning on him. In an explosive new interview, business partner and brother Bob Weinstein says Harvey, quote, "took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways. It's inexcusable. No bleeping way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. I divorced my brother five years ago. I'm ashamed that he is my brother, to be honest."

Wow. Today, the Weinstein Company announced it is in negotiations to sell part or all of its assets to Colony Capital. Meanwhile, TMZ reporting that the disgraced movie mogul is expected to challenge his firing at a board meeting tomorrow.

So Kimberly...

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

KENNEDY: ... what kind of case does Harvey Weinstein have against the company? What kind of agreement did they have about these suits, so many of them that he had paid out over the years?

GUILFOYLE: He's actually in a better position than people think.

They did the right thing for them, you know, from a public perspective and a P.R. Perspective to say, "We've put them out," et cetera. Right? Like the Academy did and like they did in Britain.

However, they already had advance notice about this and let him put together in his contract that for any of these allegations would come forward, as long as he indemnified the company and made them whole from a financial perspective in terms of settlements or anything that, that he was able to keep his job and retain it.

Now, not being privy to all of their, you know, financial records and contracts and whatnot, and previous incidents that they're aware of that they documented, I think it's kind of fascinating. Maybe he'll be able to work out a settlement with them, something of that nature.

But let's be honest. If he were to be involved and at the helm in any way, it's like, you know, financial death spiral for the company. Their best bet is, and they've been advised, I'm sure, to go ahead and sell off and, you know, get what they can now for the company. Because they're really crippled going forward, trying to do some business.

KENNEDY: Yes, and even, Juan, his wife's company, Marchesa, is having a tough time, P.R.-wise.

WILLIAMS: Right.

KENNEDY: A number of staffers are circulating resumes, reportedly trying to leave the company because of its association. And she's already said that she's left her husband.

WILLIAMS: Yes, so when you get -- I mean, it's very real what Kimberly is saying. Because you have Disney. You have Apple, Amazon all pulling away from projects. Lin-Manuel Miranda says "In The Heights" apparently is owned by the company. He wants out.

So I think that, at this point, the question is can the company survive the damage? So he might go in there and say, "You guys knew something was going on," but from what the brother said...

KENNEDY: Yes.

WILLIAMS: ... they had no idea of the extent of the predatory behavior. And now the P.R. damage is so substantial that it threatens the existence of the company.

KENNEDY: Well, it will be interesting to see if his legal trouble in some of these cases that Scotland Yard and the NYPD, in addition to other law enforcement agencies, are looking into.

But comedically, Jesse, there has been an interesting reaction. It's either silence or comedians are having to apologize, like James Corden, who told this joke joke.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES CORDEN, LATE NIGHT TV HOST: I'm here in L.A. It's so beautiful. Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage. It has been weird this week, though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath. It's weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow.

KENNEDY: Yes, Corden had to apologize.

WATTERS: Like a bad Hollywood script. They're already apologizing for rape jokes. The brother is saying, "Oh, I barely knew Harvey. I divorced my brother."

I think they're getting a cash infusion from Wall Street. The Clinton Foundation, I think, is keeping a quarter million dollars from Weinstein, because allegedly Weinstein paid off some of Bill's legal fees during the Lewinsky affair. That was the allegation.

What's probably going to happen is Hollywood is going to make a movie about the Weinstein crime saga. Then everyone is going to get awards, and then they're going to congratulate themselves at the awards show.

KENNEDY: Who plays Harvey?

WATTERS: I don't know. I don't know. It might be a tough role.

KENNEDY: Someone suggested John Favreau.

WATTERS: Really?

KENNEDY: Really.

WATTERS: I don't know if he'd want that role.

KENNEDY: I don't know, man.

WATTERS: Who knows? Could win an award.

GUILFOYLE: Let's not have Jesse suggest.

WATTERS: I don't even know who John Favreau is. So...

GUILFOYLE: Leave it there.

WATTERS: Oh, OK.

KENNEDY: Dana, what do we do here?

PERINO: We figure out a way to get through this segment. It is pretty amazing that the story lasts for ten days. So I'm really curious about what happens in that board meeting tomorrow and how much of it leaks out. And...

KENNEDY: Does he leave rehab in Arizona to go to the board meeting?

WATTERS: A teleconference from sex rehab.

PERINO: He gets a pass.

GUILFOYLE: Like a rehab furlough.

KENNEDY: He's going to -- he's going to call in. He's going to call in. He gets a lifeline.

PERINO: Call a friend.

KENNEDY: Phone a board.

PERINO: Don't call your brother.

WATTERS: Call a friend, no one's going to pick up.

GUILFOYLE: OK.

KENNEDY: It's very -- it's lurid; it's tragic. And the story continues to grow. And we'll see what happens tomorrow, of course.

"One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for "One More Thing." See, this time I remembered it was my turn. And I am going to go first. So I have two quick things. Like, this is how Gutfeld does it.

Tomorrow on "The Daily Briefing," I have a very special guest. Those of you who watch "The Five" know I love Dierks Bentley and his music. He's going to be on tomorrow to talk about his involvement in the new movie "Only the Brave" about the wildfire firefighters that died in Arizona. Do you remember that? And he was also in Vegas last week, visiting victims. So he'll be here to talk about that.

But now, my second topic, this is really great. We have a new producer on "The Five" named Deb Cody. She's actually been at FOX for a long time, but she's new to us at "The Five," and we are so happy to be able to bring you this story.

So it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And today, we are highlighting her, because she participated in her first breast cancer walk as a survivor over the weekend. She was diagnosed in October of 2015 with stage two invasive breast cancer. She underwent surgery, five months of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation treatments and a full year of antibody infusions.

She finally finished treatment in March of this year, and over the weekend went home to Massachusetts to walk in the Making Strides American Cancer Society Walk with her close family and friends. And of course, I think you just say, that was her dog, Nick.

Her Making Strides team raised almost $10,000 for the American Cancer Society, and she hopes that those funds will help others diagnosed with breast cancer also survive.

The one thing she asked of all of us women that are watching: Don't pass up on getting your mammogram. So everybody make that pledge to each other. And I will do the same.

GUILFOYLE: God bless. Very happy for them. True fighter. True warrior.

PERINO: All right. Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, there's a chill in the air, as you can tell. It's actually getting pretty cold here in New York; and soon we turn our clocks and our back. And of course, we're just two weeks away from Halloween.

My neighborhood, I've got to tell you, I think all America suffers right now. It's spiderwebs; it's pumpkins. I have pumpkins out the kazoo.

PERINO: That's painful.

WILLIAMS: And of course, you've got ghosts hanging from the trees. It's beautiful.

Anyway, so this means the costume stores are already doing big business. So as a public service from "The Five," we want to show you a few candidates for the most controversial Halloween costumes of 2017.

There you have the wall. Now some people say that's actually the album candidate.

PERINO: About Pink Floyd?

WILLIAMS: Yes, but actually...

GUILFOYLE: Is that Jesse?

WILLIAMS: No. But it looks like it could be Trump's wall. So I don't know.

But then look at the second one. Sexy border control agent.

WATTERS: That's K.G in that case.

WILLIAMS: Is that right? You're going down to the border, K.G.?

WATTERS: I'm the wall, she's the agent.

WILLIAMS: All right. And then the final controversial one, Anne Frank. A lot of people think this is not cool, not appropriate, not to be made fun of, given Anne Frank's terrible story.

GUILFOYLE: Who came up with that one?

WILLIAMS: Anyway, get ready for Halloween.

GUILFOYLE: Wow, OK, that was...

PERINO: Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: That was a little awkward. Thank goodness this is a perfect segue. It's time for...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Kimberly's Royal News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Indeed. All right. (POINTS AT CROWN ON HER HEAD) So it's looking shiny, huh? I think sparkling from the Windex.

All right. Take a look at this amazing video taken today of the duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, dancing with Paddington Bear, of course, and delighting children on her return to royal duties after, sadly, suffering acute morning sickness. That does happen to her when she gives birth to royalty.

She joined her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, at London's Paddington Station, where they met children from charities that they support. How cute is this?

PERINO: That's pretty fun.

GUILFOYLE: Right? It's absolutely adorable. So I adore her, as you can see. But I'm disrespecting with the crown.

KENNEDY: How excited are you for the return of "The Crown"?

GUILFOYLE: I've got to tell you, I love it.

PERINO: Oh, I love that.

GUILFOYLE: Can't wait. Can't wait.

PERINO: Can't watch it with Peter, because he interrupts and tells you all the stuff.

GUILFOYLE: Dana put me onto it.

PERINO: Jesse is next.

WATTERS: So Dana has been getting me into country music a little bit. It's starting to warm up a little bit. I'm kind of starting to feel it. Well, I like this new artist. Her name is Jillian Cardarelli. And she is a country music sensation, who was actually named Top Ten New Country Artist You Need to Know 2017 by "Rolling Stone." She's got this new single out. It's called "Souvenirs." Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC: "SOUVENIRS" BY JILLIAN CARDARELLI)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: There she is. And Jillian, I think, has joined us today. There she is. So you can grab the new song over at Apple Music or Spotify. Got a great beat to it. This is approved by Dana?

PERINO: I love it. I love it. And I think Travis Meadows was in that list, too, right? I think so, yes. OK, so I am paying attention.

WATTERS: My world -- my world is expanding. I'm into country music now.

PERINO: We're going to get culture to him yet.

Kennedy's missing her earring, so she goes next.

KENNEDY: I lost an earring. It's because I'm so excited about the pandas. Thirty-six pandas born at the China Conservation Research Center in the Szechuan province.

WILLIAMS: I've been there, Kennedy.

KENNEDY: The most pandas they've ever seen in a year: 15 pairs of twins. They don't open their eyes until they're about eight weeks old. They can't move around until they're three months.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

KENNEDY: And they're cute. And they have to have some help from zookeepers, because they have a lot of inexperienced moms.

PERINO: I hope Greg is watching, because he loves the pandas.

WILLIAMS: I hope he's getting better.

KENNEDY: They are beautiful. So they're bringing -- they're bringing the pandas back.

PERINO: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five," because who would want to miss this? "Special Report" is up next.

