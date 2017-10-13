Jeffress calls on Christians to call 'do-nothing Congress'

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 13, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to "Hannity." And this is a Fox News alert. We are following two big breaking news stories this Friday night.

First, new information about just how deep and ugly and grotesque Hollywood, the media, the Democratic politicians have been in this Weinstein scandal. Also the NFL, well, they seemed to be capitulating now to the players. We will have an update on that tonight. But first, with Harvey Weinstein facing more and more accusations every single minute from a growing number of actresses as well as criminal investigations now both in the U.S. and the U.K.

Well, many of his longtime associates, they are just making an awkward attempt to condemn the once legendary Hollywood producer. Now tonight, we have all the new developments surrounding Weinstein's conduct or misconduct. Also, we will demonstrate just how many people in Hollywood in the media, and the world of politics, they all knew about these terrible misdeeds and did nothing.

Plus, one Hollywood A-lister says, Weinstein's disgusting behavior is just the tip of the iceberg for the entire industry out there. The left, Hollywood, Democratic politicians, they always play moral high ground. Do you know what? They can't anymore. Because America knows the sad despicable truth. That and much more in this breaking news important monologue.

So tonight, Harvey Weinstein's former company, Weinstein Company is now reportedly considering selling the business or bankruptcy, a claim that they're strongly denying and for good reason. Tonight, the number of damning sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, it continues to grow. Now meanwhile, Weinstein has allegedly checked himself into a rehab center in Arizona.

But British actress Emma Thompson believes that Weinstein's problems aren't due to a sexual addiction but rather a pattern of widespread abuse across the entire film industry. Emma Thompson confirmed what we had been saying on this program all week. Watch this.

EMMA THOMPSON, ACTRESS: What I find sort of extraordinary is that, you know, this man is at the top of very particular iceberg. You know? And I don't think you can describe him as a sex addict, he is a predator. But what he's, as it were, at the top of the ladder of is a system of harassment, and belittling, and bullying, and interference, and what my mother would have referred to in the olden days as pestering.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, when you describe him as being the tip of the iceberg, do you think there are others like that in your industry in Hollywood?

THOMPSON: Of course. Many. Many.

HANNITY: Emma Thompson confirmed what we had been saying on this program all week. And that is, the long rumored so-called casting couch, the culture at Hollywood that appears to be alive and well and almost everyone seemed to be in on this open secret about Weinstein. Now, for those of you who may not know about the casting couch, it's rumored to be a practice where auditions were often paired with a sexual quid pro quo.

You want a role, oh, give this person what they want. In other words, well, you may get the role, you may get the job if you sleep with somebody. In Hollywood, it's been an open secret for years. And according to multiple accounts from actresses like Heather Graham, Rosanna Arquette, Harvey Weinstein tried to utilize the so-called casting couch on multiple occasions. But this Hollywood scandal was no secret.

And by the way, that could be one of the most disturbing aspects of this story. Now, even Hollywood liberal Jane Fonda admits that she knew about Weinstein's sexual deviance for at least a year but said nothing. And Fonda now says, she should have been braver. Watch this.

JANE FONDA, ACTRESS: I found out about him about a year ago. And I wish that I had spoken out.

STEPHEN SACKUR, JOURNALIST: (INAUDIBLE)

FONDA: Well, it didn't happen to me.

SACKUR: I understand that --

FONDA: I did not want to expose. And I will admit that I just should have been braver.

HANNITY: Qow! Moral courage brought to you by Jane. Now, she always seems to be on the wrong side of things. Right?

Now actress Gwyneth Paltrow has also come forward with her own personal knowledge of Harvey Weinstein's casting couch abuse. A video now surfaced from 1998. Watch this very awkward exchange between Paltrow and Late Night host David Letterman regarding Weinstein's tactics. Watch this.

GWYNETH PALTROW, ACTRESS: I do all my movie for Harvey Weinstein. That is Miramax.

DAVID LETTERMAN, FORMER LATE NIGHT HOST: Yes.

PALTROW: And I am lucky to do them there but he will coerce you to do the--

LETTERMAN: And so Harvey says, I'll tell you what, go on and talk about your movies. Is that what Harvey said?

PALTROW: Yes.

LETTERMAN: And in return, what would Harvey do for you?

(LAUGHTER)

PALTROW: Nothing.

LETTERMAN: Really? What's wrong with that equation? As the kid's say, you do the math. You know, I am kind of fed up with Harvey's behavior. Because I am grateful to him in the sense that he brought you here tonight.

PALTROW: Right.

LETTERMAN: Thank God for Harvey.

(APPLAUSE)

HANNITY: An open secret. They are all talking about it. And speaking of David Letterman, another video of the former "Late Night" host has been unearthed from 2013 where he jokes about Weinstein being a total creep with Jennifer Lawrence. Let's look at this.

LETTERMAN: Is there a big party after the premier?

JENNIFER LAWRENCE, ACTRESS: Yes.

LETTERMAN: What happens there?

LAWRENCE: Well, I go --

LETTERMAN: People like Harvey Weinstein want to come up and hug you?

LAWRENCE: Yes. Well, I just need some affection. I don't care.

LETTERMAN: Well, you don't mind when a guy like Harvey Weinstein --

LAWRENCE: No, I mean, yes, hugging is okay with him. I'm so tired of "hi, yeah." I just want somebody to hold me, you know?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And as we showed you last night, there's this video from 2013 of comedian Seth MacFarlane making this joke about Weinstein while announcing Oscar nominations. Watch this.

SETH MACFARLANE, COMEDIAN: Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, MacFarlane now says, he made that comment from a place of, quote, "loathing and anger" because a friend told him about an encounter that she had with Harvey Weinstein. And let's not forget this clip from NBC's "30 Rock." Watch this.

I am not afraid of anyone in show business. I turned down intercourse with Harvey Weinstein. On no less than three occasions. Out of five.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, the bottom-line is, nothing Harvey Weinstein did is funny. In fact, I wish people would have picked up on these clues and called him out sooner. How many women, imagine, how many women could have been spared if he had been exposed earlier? And that's why we are so outraged over reports that some on the liberal mainstream media, they may have punted, spiked stories about Weinstein's misconduct.

That makes them culpable in some ways, doesn't it? Now Ronan Farrow, he works for NBC News, and he published an explosive report about Weinstein with the New Yorker. Because he says, NBC News, they did not want it. NBC of course are now saying at the time that Ronan came to them, the story was not strong enough to be made public. Now, you can decide for yourself based on what we've learned this week.

But here's the problem, NBC was not the only member of the media to spike the Harvey Weinstein story. According to Sharon Waxman, she is a former New York Times reporter. Well, the skulls back all the way to 2004. A story she was working on about Weinstein. Well, that was eventually killed by the so-called paper of record after being allegedly pressured to do so.

And not surprisingly, a former New York Times editor, he denies this happened. So now, while nearly everyone seemed to know about Weinstein's behavior and abuse, well, he's not the only person in Hollywood who has been accused of these sexual misdeeds.

And after intense public pressure, Oliver Stone, he had to backtrack and is now claiming that he is appalled by the revelations surrounding Weinstein. And then you have famed Director Quentin Tarantino, this is what he said. "For the last week, I have been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years, Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger, and memories. And then I will speak publicly about it."

HANNITY: Quentin, how much time do you need? Now meanwhile, late night host Jimmy Kimmel, well, he finds a liberal cause to leap over nearly every week now. But he hasn't shed a tear for the victims of Harvey Weinstein or given an emotional monologue about them. And earlier today on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel defended his lack of Weinstein jokes. Really? Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, COMEDIAN: First of all, to Harvey Weinstein -- people like this false equivalence, that somehow is equivalent to what happened in Las Vegas. I mean, Harvey Weinstein is not a person -- is not a friend of mine. I'm not in the movie business. And I will add that that story came out like I think moments before we went to tape on Thursday? And we didn't have a show on Friday.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You addressed it on the following Monday.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And so, you know, of course, now what they are doing now is they're trying to drag up any kind -- especially these gun nuts, trying to drag any, like take any comedy but I get out of context, and use it as some kind of proof or saying that I'm calling myself the moral conscience of America which I most certainly never did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Gun nuts? Not the moral conscience of America? Kimmel reserves his late-night comments for causes that are only politically expedient for him. And by the way, speaking for Mr. Kimmel, last night we played for you part of a very disturbing clip of him when he was a co-host of "The Man Show," asking women, some as young as 18 to feel and touch with both hands and put their mouth on what's in his pants.

Now, before we show you, we must warn you this video is extremely graphic. Take a look. Mr. Kimmel, are you proud of this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: This game show is called guess what's in my pants? Now, I've stopped something in my pants and you are allowed to feel around on the outside of the pants. You have ten seconds to then guess what is in my pants. Are you ready?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Set.

KIMMEL: Go. You should use two hands. Two hands. You're going to make a fine wife. All right.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right there?

KIMMEL: Yes. This is humorous. I mean, how old are you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Eighteen.

KIMMEL: Okay. Are you sure of that? Uncle Jimmy doesn't need to do time. Maybe it would be easier if you put your mouth on. You've done a nice technique there. You could get into the Olympics. Let me tell you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Eighteen? Put your mouth on them? Put both hands on it. Guess what, camel, you're pretty creepy. Yes, okay, you are not the moral compass if you will for America today. I will agree with that. But this goes to a much larger point. Hollywood for years, they've romanticized sex and violence. They had made billions and billions of dollars all for feeding us crap and formulate movies.

And maybe this is a wake-up call not only for Tinsel town but for the whole country. By the way, two years ago when I decided to become the executive producer of a faith-based film that doesn't demean the values of conservatives and Christians, it's called, "Let There Be Light," it will be out in a couple of weeks. This is one of the things that were going through my mind.

This goes much deeper than just Hollywood. Movie executives preying on young female actors and models. What about the modeling industry? What about the music industry? Is this type of behavior? Is it happening there as well? As Emma Thompson said, Harvey Weinstein, is this just the tip of the iceberg? The next video were about to show you is from 2013.

This is Corey Feldman, an actor during an interview, he was on "The View," speaking about the abuse that he suffered growing up as a child actor in Hollywood. Why did not people pay attention? Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COREY FELDMAN, ACTOR: I'm saying that there are people that were, the people that did this to both me and Corey that are still working, they are still out there and they are some of the richest and most powerful people in this business. And they don't want me saying what I'm saying right now.

BARBARA WALTERS, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": Are you saying that they pedophiles?

FELDMAN: Yes.

WALTERS: And that they're still in this business?

FELDMAN: Yes. Don't go into thinking that it's all roses and sometimes --

WALTERS: You are bashing an entire industry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That is beyond disturbing. And it should be brought to life. These are children. These are young adults. Young kids. Now, when it comes to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, we shouldn't be surprised that Hollywood didn't expose them for decades. Remember, Hollywood's obsession-- the absolute obsession with Roman Polanski. You know, the guy charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in the '70s when he was 43-years-old and of course, he gave her champagne and Quaaludes and then raped this poor girl.

Well, guess what, in total, the Hollywood director has been accused of four separate instances of raping a child or a young teen. You want to see something disgusting? Well, in 2003, they have all the Hollywood A-listers in their red carpet, including Meryl Streep giving a rousing applause to the guy that rape 13-year-old girl. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Roman Polanski.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

"The Pianist."

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)



HANNITY: They are so happy, up on their feet. A standing ovation about a child rapist? Well, if that doesn't show you how depraved values in Hollywood are, really? You are standing and applauding that guy? Now, but Hollywood's praise Roman Polanski doesn't even in there. Martin Scorsese praised Polanski at the Academy Awards. And actor Christopher Waltz said that he, quote, "loved the director" at the Venice Film Festival.

Martin Scorsese, well, they are not alone in their praise. And that's where we bring this story full circle. In 2009, Harvey Weinstein actually wrote an op-ed defending the child rapist, Polanski. Titled "Harvey Weinstein, Polanski has served his time and must be freed." The subtitle reads, it's a shocking way to treat a man who went through the holocaust and his wife's murder.

In the piece, Weinstein writes this. Quota, "Roman Polanski is a man who cares deeply about his hat." And it's placed in this world. What happened to him on his incredible path is filled with of tragedy and most men would have collapsed." High praise for Roman Polanski, from Harvey Weinstein. In light of what we've now learned this week, how insane is that op-ed by Weinstein?

And finally tonight, the last nugget we want to bring to your attention comes from someone with a lot of experience in covering up scandals. That is Hillary Clinton. She is back in the media. Now, she's comparing President Trump to Harvey Weinstein. Now, this is insanity. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it's in entertainment, politics, you know, after all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assault or in the Oval Office. There has to be a recognition that we must stand against this kind of, you know, action that is so sexist and misogynistic.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And this depends on women coming forward and have the courage to come forward.

CLINTON: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And yet in your book, the three women brought onto stage by Trump attacking your husband, and you kind of dismissed them. Was that the right thing to do? Are you sure about that?

HILLARY: Well, yes, because that had all been litigated. That was the subject of a huge, you know, investigation, as you might recall in the late '90s and there were conclusions drawn. And that was clearly in the past.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wow. There is hypocrisy. Bill Clinton sexual abuse of women, groping, fondling, kissing, grabbing, dropping his pants? The accusation of rape? Hillary Clinton, try telling all of this to Juanita Broderick or Kathleen Willey or Paula Jones or maybe Monica Lewinsky, although that was consensual with the young intern. Remember, this is the same Hillary Clinton, she took literally millions in dollars in donations from countries that treat women horribly.

So, literally, tens of thousands of dollars for Harvey Weinstein who also hosted a birthday party for Clinton back in 2000. Remember, when she took those millions from these countries that practice Sharia, for her family foundation like Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the UAE and Kuwait and other countries that treat women horribly. Atrocious human rights records. Oppressive laws against women, gays and lesbians are often put to death.

Christians and Jews persecuted and she took tens and tens of millions of dollars. And by the way, Hillary, give the money back. The left is now trying to absolve themselves from guilt after decades of close association with monsters because they had the right political views. We've got to remember, actions speak louder than words. Hollywood, the mainstream media, Hillary Clinton, many other politicians and people on the left, they can all try to lecture us about how to live our lives but in reality, they are throwing stones from an incredibly fragile glass house.

And joining us now, TMZ Founder Harvey Levin. By the way, the series objectified doing very well, Sunday night right here on the Fox News Channel 8:00 p.m. In this week, by the way, he interviews Tyler Perry. Harvey, look. Nobody knows Hollywood better than you. Everybody knew out there, Harvey. It seems everybody knew. Everybody talked about it. People even joked about it. But nobody spoke out about it. What can you tell us?

HARVEY LEVIN, TMZ FOUNDER: Well, I can tell you a lot right now. We just put this up on the website. And I think this is really significant. Angie Everhart, a model and actress went on TMZ Live today. And she told us a story about the Cannes Film Festival and she was on a boat. She was sleeping in a cabin even though there was a party. She had jet lag and she was sleeping.

She says she was awakened by Harvey Weinstein sitting over her. Blocking the door and masturbating in front of her. She said, she was horrified and he told her do not tell anyone. And he left. She says, and this is her, quote, "I told everyone." She said she went out, she told everybody on the boat. And there were a-list actors there, producers. And then she went on to tell people wherever she went.

She told them about this incident. She says the reaction she got was, that's just Harvey. She says they treated it as a joke and nobody did or said anything. So, the notion that nobody ever talked about it, I mean, it is so ridiculous where in a city like this where everybody gossips and there are all these things going on and everybody says, I never knew anything about it, you know, I'm not saying everybody knew but I'm saying that at least Angie, she is the first person that I've heard come forward and say, I told everybody on this boat about this.

HANNITY: And you know what? And here is where the great hypocrisy is. And the very same thing happened to a former colleague of ours here at Fox. I know the name. Her name is out there. She's one of the nicest people you'd ever meet. One of the most talented and gifted people. She now works out in Los Angeles. And it happened to her. And similarly, you know what? She had, you know, difficulties because it's so, ugly, creepy, disgusting and traumatic.

But then you have the media's spike in the story, Harvey. You know what, I know people over the years have probably called you and said, Harvey, please don't tell this story it, it's embarrassing. But Harvey Levin is going to tell the story especially if it's ugly and disgusting. Because you are not going to cover up for people. And that's the difference. And the politicians knew as well.

LEVIN: Well, look, you know, what I am telling you is the idea that nobody knew in Hollywood, when "30 Rock" made jokes on the air, using Harvey Weinstein's name. When Seth MacFarlane does that, when he announces the Oscar nominees, when all of this is so open, it's ridiculous to think nobody who talked about this or knew about it in Hollywood. As for the media, Sean, there different reasons why people don't do stories.

Harvey Weinstein and I know all of the business about being liberal and all this other stuff -- that said, Harvey Weinstein also has a ton of money and threatened lawsuits. He's a brute when it comes to this. And when a media organization and Sean, you know this. When a media organization is really threatened and somebody says, we are going to sue you know matter what, if you are right, it's going to cost you $1 million in legal fees. Right? If you are right, it is going to cost you $1 million in legal fees. And that has a chilling effect.

HANNITY: This is real. And listen, I know people that have paid -- false allegations because their lawyers say to them, it is going to cost you $1 million.

LEVIN: It happens all the time.

HANNITY: Innocent people.

LEVIN: All the time. All the time.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this. It does happen. You know what? And ascertaining the truth sometimes becomes difficult because it's a he said, she said. And you want to be fair. This guy is even admitting he's a creep but the numbers of people we are talking about here is not one instance or two or three, this is off the charts. Thirty plus people now and more coming every day. The only thing I would say that really discussed me more than everything is this Roman Polanski tape I'm playing.

This is a guy in his 40s, who got a 13-year-old girl drunk, gave her Quaaludes, raped her. And then when he gets his Oscar, you watch everybody in Hollywood as I just played, get it up with great passion applauding the child rapist. You know what? I don't care about what Hollywood values are amongst themselves with adults. But I really care that they aren't outraged over the rape of a 13-year-old girl, Harvey.

LEVIN: Yes. Look --

HANNITY: That is disgusting to me and it was universal.

LEVIN: The Roman Polanski story is just hard to even imagine. How he could be embraced after that. So, I mean, I agree. Look, I agree with that. What's going on right now is, we are looking at all of these people coming out and they are definitely -- there was a lot of the stuff going on and has been going on. I mean, you've heard about the casting couch. That's 100 years old.

So, it's just like it's new. But what I find really stunning is when you look at ten and even 20 years ago, there was still a heightened level of awareness of sexual harassment. Yet, when somebody does to what he -- at least Angie Everhart says Harvey Weinstein did to her and she has met with jokes.

HANNITY: Yes.

LEVIN: I am stunned that in the 21st Century, that's what's going on and it really shocked me.

HANNITY: Yes. This behavior -- listen, if things work out the way I think they are going to work out, he might be spending a lot of time in jail and his money won't save him.

LEVIN: Hey, Sean, let me tell you something. Next Tuesday, the board of directors to the Weinstein Company is having a board meeting. I know that Harvey Weinstein is going to be on the telephone. Because he's going to be in a rehab in Arizona. He's going to be on the phone because he is allowed to be in the board meeting. His lawyer Patty Glaser is going to be in the room. And they are going to challenge the firing.

HANNITY: Wow!

LEVIN: And they may have some good points here in terms of how they are doing it. So, I know what you are saying. But it's not over yet in terms of whether Harvey Weinstein was fired properly.

HANNITY: The show is doing great.

LEVIN: Thank you so much.

HANNITY: "OBJECTified" every Sunday night right here on the Fox News Channel. Harvey, thanks for being with us. We appreciate it.

A lot more. I was willing to come back on this busy Friday breaking news night, we are just getting started. More reaction on whether NBC News tried to cover up for Harvey Weinstein. That and much more, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Hey, welcome back to "Hannity." Now, following reports that NBC News killed Ronan Farrow's report about disgraced movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein, well the network is now defending the president of NBC News, Noah Oppenheim. Now, claiming he has no ties to Weinstein but the scandal is not only exposing the ramped hypocrisy in Hollywood but also in the liberal mainstream media. Now Mediaite has put out an article entitled, "Weinstein versus Trump," coverage reveals NBC News shifting journalistic standards.

Joining us now with reaction, RNC Spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany. And from The Hill, Joe Concha. Guys, good to see you both.

Here's the thing that kills me, and Joe, we'll start with you. Everybody in Hollywood knew. This wasn't a secret. Everybody knew in the news media apparently too and everybody in the political world, they also knew. And in that sense, they are all complicit. How many people could have been, could have prevented the trauma from happening, had they had the courage to say, no way, this has to stop?

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL: I worked in The New York Times in 2004 went forward with the story that they had. Well, that's boy, 13 years ago, think of all the victims of Harvey Weinstein that may have come in contact with him since that time. So, that's one way to look at it. But the good news is, during the next big award show when somebody goes up there and talks about how horrible the president is and plays the moral superiority card, it's going to ring pretty hollow now, won't it?

Now, back to Oppenheim in terms him having no connection to Weinstein, maybe he hasn't yet but here's what he told Variety and their ten screenwriters from watch Profile in 2016. He won that after the movie Jackie came out and got some awards. He said quote, it's not easy writing screen plays and doing fulltime job but if I stay in TV, I will figure out a way to keep writing movies.

When did you ever hear the president of a major news organization have the ability to have a side job writing screenplays? This is unbelievable. And as far as standards are concerned, all I know is Salon, CNN, Huff Post, Daily Beast, all their sources say that Ronan Farrow had the goods.

He had actual witness testimony. He had evidence from the NYPD of Harvey Weinstein confessing to groping somebody. And they didn't go ahead with that story but whenever there's a story based on unnamed sources, like with the U.S. nuclear arsenal being increased 10 fold that President Trump allegedly called for, well go ahead that based on unnamed sources. So talk about journalistic standards, that's unbelievable.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And if any conservative is ever mentioned, whether allegations are true or not true, or boy, if it's the biggest thing in the entire world, Kayleigh, let me bring you into the political side of this.

During the election, I brought up again and again the hypocrisy of Hillary, both with her husband and even a bigger issue, although that was pretty big, too, when you look at the allegations of Juanita and Kathleen and Paula, and so many other women.

But then, all the money that's taken from countries that abused women, that kills gays and lesbians, that literally oppressed people of other religions, persecute Christians and Jews, not a peep. She took all their money. Give it back, Hillary. I want her to give the money back.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON: Give the money back, Hillary. You have to. You claimed that you were candidate for women, that you're part of party for women. Well, be for women now. Write that check today. We want to see it. Donate it to an organization. You owe it to the American people. Not only because of Harvey Weinstein, but because you actively bullied women while you were in the White House, women who had bible accusations against your husband.

And you know, I have to say, Sean, this is sick. This is the media elite covering for the Hollywood elite, NBC Covering for a remorseless predator, Harvey Weinstein. It's disgusting, that's hypocrisy on so many levels. And NBC, you say you have journalistic standards but it looks a lot like you just have a lot of cringe worthy double standards.

HANNITY: Journalism is dead, Kayleigh. That's my line. I've been telling people forever. Is this now the final nail in the coffin?

MCENANY: It should be. It absolutely should be a wake-up call to people everywhere. Look at just the last few months at NBC. They are the only major network that has not spent one second, Sean. Not one second on corruption and bribery trial for Democratic Senator Bob Menendez.

They made up a false story about Paul Manafort's notes saying that he had written RNC on air next to donations. They had to issue a correction after the RNC push them on that one. There are a slew of very, very awful journalistic things they've done. This should be a wake-up call to everyone. It goes straight from to the top. And look, the media is biased and this is absolutely heinous. It needs to be taking off and this guy should go -- this Oppenheim guy.

HANNITY: All right, guys, good to see you both on this breaking news Friday night. We appreciate it. We have much more to come tonight. Powerful debate, President Trump makes a huge decision keeping a campaign promise regarding National Security, also, Roger Goodell, folding to the NFL players. Don't miss Sebastian Gorka taking on Daryl Parks. That's next, straight ahead.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it was one of the most incompetently drawn deals I have ever seen. A $150 billion given, we got nothing. We got nothing. They got a pass to nuclear weapons very quickly.

It's a very bad deal. I'm not say saying anything differently than I have been saying for the two years. It's a horrible, horrible embarrassment to our country. We did it out of weakness when actually we had great strength.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, that was the president from our exclusive interview earlier this week talking about the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. And of course, that was put in place by the Obama administration. Earlier today, the president -- he did announce he will not recertify that deal and here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Well, the United States adheres to our commitment under the deal. The Iranian regime continues to feel conflict, terror, and turmoil throughout the Middle East and beyond. Importantly, Iran is not living up to the spirit of the deal. I am announcing today that we cannot and will not make this certification.

HANNITY: Finally, standing up to the mullahs in Iran -- the radical mullahs and stopping this insanity of trying to bribe them to be part of the world community. Also, another big story we are watching tonight, NFL spokesman says, when team owners meet next week, the league is he's not going to put players or make them stand for the Anthem. He said quote, what we don't have is a proposal that changes our policy.

We don't have something that mandates anything. That's clear. The reaction to both these stories, we have the author of Defeating Jihad, the Make America Great Again coalition chief strategist and former deputy assistant to the president, Sebastian Gorka and civil rights attorney, Daryl Parks. Good to see you both. Daryl Parks, we are watching what's happening unfold with North Korea. Bill Clinton announces the American people.

There's a good deal for the American people. That's after he tried to bribe Kim Jong-un's father, Kim Jong-il with billions of taxpayer dollars and energy. So bribing dictators didn't work then.

Now Obama ups the ante, he is trying to bribe the mullahs in Iran with a $150 plus billion and finally, this president said, you know what? We're not going to try to bribe you knowing you are not going to keep your side of the deal anyway. Isn't it time America stopped the policy of self-appeasement? Aren't you proud of the president today?

DARYL PARKS, ATTORNEY, CIVIL RIGHTS: Well, you know, I think the president needs to look at it. I think we need to be concerned about Iran. The deal-- the deal that certainly needed some scrutiny...

HANNITY: Do you think giving the mullahs in Iran $150 billion is a good idea?

PARKS: Well, without question, my understanding that this money was the money that they were going to get anyway, whether or not we gave the money. So I think that...

HANNITY: We didn't have to give them a penny.

PARKS: But it wasn't really our money. It wasn't really our money though.

HANNITY: Why would you give a rogue regime -- let me play on the screen by the way, I got it right now -- Iranians burning American flags, Iranians burning Israeli flags, chanting death to America and death to Israel. Let's put it up on the screen so that our entire audience could see this here. Yes, OK, burning our president's effigy and so on and so forth. Death to America chanted by the crowds, death to Israel. Really, why would we ever give them a penny, Dr. Gorka? Why would we give them one cent?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT: Look, this is a theocratic dictatorship since 1979, Sean. This has been a dictatorship. Why would you have any deal with a dictatorship and give them money to make their dictatorship stronger? It didn't work in 1938 with Hitler. It didn't work with the Soviet Union when we signed the chemical weapons band with them.

They broke the band before the ink was dry on the treaty. That is not going to work with Iran. Look at what has happened since then. They've escalated their involvement. They have been destabilizing the whole Middle East and as you said, this is a nation that every Friday in the mosque, calls for our destruction.

The JPCOA, made them more powerful, thanks to President Obama, thanks for people like Colin Kaepernick, thanks to Ben Rhodes, this is now a dead man walking, thanks to President Trump because the deal has to have a stake driven through its heart.

HANNITY: I agree. And listen, I think it's proven in North Korea the policies of appeasement did not work for Neville chamberlain. There wasn't peace in our time. It didn't work for Obama. It didn't work for Jimmy Carter. It didn't work for Bill Clinton. And this time, standing up to evil in our time is the only answer.

Let me move on to the NFL. We don't have a proposal to change his policy. We don't have something that mandates anything and that is clear. NFL Spokesman Joe Lockhart used to be a Clinton spokesperson -- really? So the NFL is going to continue this. They're going to take a knee. Daryl Parks, what you think the American people are going to say to that if this continues?

PARKS: Well, I think the American people are ready to move forward and move past this issue, Sean. I think that point that you made, we need to find a plan and forward that put something in place, so the rest of the issue that the players and many people in the country are concerned about. So like many other football fans are ready to watch football. I think we see the knee and the issue being presented...

HANNITY: The NFL is full of hypocrites. Let's be honest here. If you can't put a sticker on a Dallas Cowboys Helmet after they assassinate police officers, Dr. Gorka, if you can't on the 15th anniversary of 9/11/01, put the date and never again on there.

But you are going to allow these players to take a knee and protest the National Anthem, you know what, the NFL is just a bunch of hypocrites and no wonder they are losing ratings and revenue, and advertisers. Nobody wants to watch this. And yet, they don't have the courage to enforce their own rules.

GORKA: Sean, the NFL is committing slow political suicide. That's what they are doing. The president always gets it right when he goes with his instinct. He went with his instincts with killing the Iran deal. He is going with his instincts on the flag, on the NFL, on the Anthem. Why?

Because he is like -- he may be a billionaire and the most powerful man in the world but he is an American like us. And he knows Americans want to respect the flag, they love our troops and they want to respect the National Anthem. If the NFL wants to double down, they will pay the price because the majority of Americans are not behind them. And market forces will dictate. This is political and economic suicide to NFL. But if you want to double down -- if you want to double down, go do it.

HANNITY: Daryl, if the Anthem in the flag does not unite us, what will?

PARKS: Sean, we haven't heard from the president one solution against about given the inequity issues that these players have presented. I think the...

HANNITY: If the flag that people died fighting under, if that doesn't bring people together, tell me what will? What will?

PARKS: Sean, that's the problem. We have plenty of African-Americans who fight for the flag but they don't get of equality. That's the problem.

HANNITY: That's the problem we need to address. We've got to end it there. Thank you both. When we come back, the president did something today that no other sitting president has done yet. We will check in with Pastor Robert Jeffress, Jerry Falwell Jr., they will explain, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Welcome back to Hannity. So earlier today, President Trump made history. He became the first sitting president to address the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. Here are some of the highlights about what he said to the group of Christian conservatives.

TRUMP: Everyone here today is brought together by the same shared and timeless values. We cherish the sacred dignity of every human life. We protect religious liberty. We respect our great American flag. The American founders invoked our creator four times in the declaration of independence. How times have changed. But you know what? Now they are changing back again. Just remember that. We are stopping coal, the attacks on Judeo-Christian values. Guess what? We are saying merry Christmas again. In America, we don't worship government. We worship God.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction, Fox News contributor and the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Dr. Robert Jeffress. Also tonight, is the President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr. Good to see you both. By the way, Dr. Falwell I've had the honor of speaking at liberty. And I am going to be speaking at Dr. Jeffress church, which is a very dangerous thing for him to do. You may want to warn him about that.

(LAUGHS)

(CROSSTALK)

JERRY FALWELL JR, PRESIDENT OF LIBERTY UNIVERSITY: We always let, Sean, speak at the university. My father never let him speak at the church.

HANNITY: Good point.

ROBERT JEFFRESS, AMERICAN SOUTHERN BAPTIST PASTOR: We are excited about it.

HANNITY: All we appreciate it. You know, it's very interesting because I know both of you took a lot of heat for supporting this president because he doesn't come from a typical evangelical background. It was controversial in some ways. But yet, it seems more and more that the issues of faith matter to this president. Dr. Jeffress.

JEFFRESS: They absolutely do. And look, Sean, the reason evangelical Christians voted for this president by the largest margin in history was because of his commitment to appoint conservative justices and judges to the court who will protect the values we care about, religious liberties, the sanctity of life, and so on, and the president is doing his job.

He has dominated dozens of judges to the federal court but your viewers need to know, those nominations are being blocked by the Republican- controlled Senate, namely Mitch McConnell and his adherence, to these arcane rules and I'm calling tonight on every Christian, every conservative to pick up the phone and call Mitch McConnell, Bob Corker and the rest of this do nothing, worth nothing Republican establishment and tell them we are mad as h-e-l-l and we're not going to put up with this anymore. Quit obstructing this president's agenda which mean they're obstructing our agenda.

HANNITY: It's so true. I mean, Dr. Falwell, he is doing everything he can even this week when he pulled off on health care. It's a miracle because now you can form an association, a group where you can buy plans across the stateliness which corporations have been able to do that have different offices and different cities.

So now individuals can do that. They can form their own associations and do it like all the restaurant workers, all the radio workers, all the teachers, all the sanitation workers, which is great. That means competition buying across state lines but he had to do it on his own because Congress couldn't get it done. I'm not so sure that they are going to do this tax plan in the Senate. I have no faith in McConnell or McCain, or Susan Collins or Lisa Murkowski, none whatsoever.

FALWELL: Well, I don't either and I spoke to the president last week and told him, he needs to point at new term, fake Republicans because that's what those people you just named. They're not really Republicans. We don't really have a majority in the Senate. I think that would be a good term for him to start using.

But the fact that he spoke at the Values Voter Summit today, first president -- sitting president ever. And the fact that he was -- he did his first graduation speech at Liberty University, the tradition has been for the president, the new president to give their first graduation speech at Notre Dame for generations, but, he came to Liberty, I think it's a sign that he understands that the left -- we are on a full assault from the left. All traditional American values from -- is from this support to the state of Israel to -- even the NFL.

HANNITY: Good to see you both. Thank you for being with us. More Hannity right after this.

HANNITY: Welcome back to Hannity. So this year, I was proud to be the executive producer of a brand new award-winning movie, it's called Let There Be Light. It's going to be in theaters by the way coming up in just a couple of weeks, October 27th. Now I have always felt Hollywood -- I never liked their values.

I always thought they always had contempt for conservatives and Christians. Their movies are so formulate, now that's bring. This is a movie you can take your whole family to. And it takes you on a journey about life with real meaning and very contemporary in terms of the issues that we face today as a society. I think you're going to like it. Here is a sneak peek.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did your wife tell you what I really was before he became a pastor?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it important?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know, you tell me. I was a wise guy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A wise guy?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A wise guy, mobbed up. That's not what I really was before I became a pastor. What I really was, inmate, 09-699-016, Federal prison. (Inaudible), California.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You were in prison?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do I stutter?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Aren't you worried (Inaudible).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah, I was in prison, 10-year stretch. Three years in the hole, solitary. They gave me a Sony walkman and a book to read.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It probably wasn't one of mine.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not even close.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's all the time we have left this evening. I think you are going to enjoy the movie. Write it down, October 27th. And we are putting it up on my web site, Hannity.com where you can see the movie and you can get your tickets early. All right, thank you for being with us, we hope you have a great weekend. We will see you back here on Monday night.

