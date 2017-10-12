Gutfeld: Hillary, Harvey and Hollywood

So as Hillary continues her 2017 "woman scorned" tour, serious allegations continue to emerge about an overbearing, creepy Democratic leader who harasses women.

But enough about her husband.

Today, it's Harvey Weinstein who Hillary finally addresses:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I was just sick. I was shocked. I was appalled. It was something that was just intolerable in every way. And you know, like so many people who have come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Excellent software, but a little late, don't you think? Some are hammering her for waiting so long, but can you blame her?

First, Harvey's a friend. I mean, wouldn't you have called him a friend?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAREED ZAKARIA, CNN: would you have called him a friend?

CLINTON: Yes, I probably would have. And so would so many others. People in Democratic politics for a couple of decades appreciated his help and support.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Yes, he poured money into campaigns -- campaigns that offered him the ideal cover for his deplorable behavior. Every pig gets a pass, when you're progressive.

By the way, I love how Hillary says she'll donate the money she got from Harvey. That's just recirculating the cash. Why not just give the money back?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZAKARIA: Would you give the money back?

CLINTON: Well, there's nobody to give it back to. What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying is they are going to donate it to charity. Of course, I would do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

She can't give the money back? Yes, you can. Write the check to "Harvey Weinstein" and send it to him. I suspect she knows where to find him. I also suspect he'll need the money -- soon.

Second: It's hard for Hillary to condemn a cad when she stood by one for so long. In a way, she's the personification of Hollywood: It's hard to speak out when you've tolerated such crap for decades. Remember, the women who came out about Bill? They were dismissed by you know who. Hillary's not much different from those Hollywood A-listers who knew for years and traded sordid details like baseball cards.

And that's the point: This was not Harvey's secret. This was Hollywood's secret. He was brazen. He never tried to hide it. He just assumed his politics and power had him covered.

And he was right. For a while.