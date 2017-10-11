Gutfeld: Eminem is Brian Stelter with hair

Eminem, otherwise known as a poor man's Vanilla Ice, went after President Trump in a video from the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday. Like Michael Moore on a tricycle, you could see it coming a mile away:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EMINEM, RAPPER (rapping): We better give Obama props, because what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust.

Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Well, he's changed my mind.

Yes, we get it, Trump's evil. This rap is about as dangerous as a Nerf dart. Of course, the media is hailing it as brave, culling the best lines from this predictable noise. I can't wait for Chris Cuomo's line-by-line analysis, with Fareed Zakaria nodding thoughtfully in agreement.

Me, I'm just happy Eminem has moved from threatening his mother or wife. No longer just a misogynist, he's a politically relevant misogynist. Good for him. I guess he learned something from Weinstein.

Bottom line, Eminem's peer-approved rap makes "Morning Joe" sounded edgy. Not a single thought surprises you. He breaks less ground than a broken shovel. No wonder the media loves it. He's Brian Stelter with hair.