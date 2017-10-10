More stars come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 10, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Richard Fowler, Gillian Turner, and Kennedy. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

Stunning new developments in the case of Harvey Weinstein, as more victims come forward. Today, Hollywood A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie said they had been sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. All this comes as disturbing new audio is released of the studio boss caught in a sting operation by police and an Italian actress.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN: You must come here now.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

WEINSTEIN: Please.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, I don't want to.

WEINSTEIN: I'm not doing anything with you. I promise. Now you're embarrassing me.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I know. I don't want to, I'm sorry. I cannot.

WEINSTEIN: No, come in here.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, yesterday was kind of aggressive for me.

WEINSTEIN: I know.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I need to know a person to be touched.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I won't do a thing.

WATTERS: Jonathan Hunt joins us with the latest. Jonathan?

JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS: Jesse, the allegations just keep coming. Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie both telling the New York Times, Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them when they were young and starting out in Hollywood. The New Yorker Magazine separately reporting allegations of rape, and for the first time we're hearing that audio of what the New Yorker claims is Harvey Weinstein pressuring a young actress to join him in his hotel room as she complains about being groped. Here's more of that.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm feeling very uncomfortable right now.

WEINSTEIN: Please come in now. And one minute. If you want to leave when the guy comes with my jacket, you can go.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why yesterday you touched my breast?

WEINSTEIN: Oh, please, I'm sorry. Just come on in. I'm used to that. Come on, please.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're used to that?

WEINSTEIN: Yes, come in.

HUNT: Now, we should point out that tape was part of a 2015 police sting operation in New York, and the Manhattan D.A.'s office ultimately declined to pursue charges in the case. The D.A.'s office in fact has just put out a statement in the last few minutes on twitter saying that that audio, quote, was insufficient to prove a crime under New York law. Meantime, the chorus of condemnation of Weinstein is getting louder, Nicole Kidman and George Clooney among the latest to speak out. And former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who once considered the movie mogul a political supporter, issued a statement a couple of hours ago saying, quote, I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior. Now, Jesse, interesting to note that like the Clintons, the Obama's were also close to Harvey Weinstein. We have not yet heard from president or Mrs. Obama, who once described Harvey Weinstein as a, quote, wonderful human being, that was at the White House in 2013, Jesse.

WATTERS: Thanks, Jonathan. All right, Kimberly, when you hear the audio tape of Weinstein, it's just disgusting. What do you think about that?

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: I can imagine the Manhattan D.A.'s office -- yeah, it's very frustrated because when you see that, having worked as a prosecutor and worked on sexual assault cases, it's appalling. It's disgusting behavior. That's not just some kind of allegation. You hear the tape there as well. And so this is something that they should open a broader investigation into, especially with more people coming forward to determine whether or not there can be any further charges made in a case like this.

WATTERS: Based off that tape, you think you could be able to revisit that?

GUILFOYLE: You could, depending where that happened.

KENNEDY, CO-HOST: OK. So what are the statutes of limitations in places like New York and Los Angeles? These are very serious allegations.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

KENNEDY: You're not talking about women who are able to pass up some of his advances. You're talking about the most serious allegations of sexual assault and rape here. So what are the statutes of limitation in New York City and Los Angeles?

GUILFOYLE: Depending, they'd be able to bring the case, depending on where it occurs. So separate investigations and finding out what time, how many times in happened, some of them they might be able to prosecute one or two instances. They may not be able to prosecute if others are further back. It's very similar in terms of what we saw with Bill Cosby's case, right? So you're going to have to determine that. But this tape in particular I think it's interesting because she's referring to a previous incident the day before where she was actually physically touched. Like sexually battery, sexual assault.

WATTERS: And he seemed to acknowledge that.

GUILFOYLE: Right. And so, there's a statement against interest there that would come in. That would be admissible. You'll be able to play that tape in court, the whole type of thing and bring it in front of the judge.

WATTERS: And Kennedy, Hillary waited five days to come out and condemn this guy. Why so long?

KENNEDY: Because, you know, unfortunately, this is how the system works, in politics and in entertainment. And Harvey Weinstein, for years, for decades, had a stranglehold on both. He did something very interesting. And, you know, Kimberly, I'm sure you've taken note of this. He hired Lisa Bloom, he said as a tutor. But also, here's a woman who normally -- she handles sort of class action, very high profile, sexual abuse, sexual assault cases. Gloria Allred has done the same thing. Harvey Weinstein made sure that he hired her so she would have to recuse herself so she wouldn't be able to parade a dozen women before cameras. And I think that was very intentionally on his part, and it's all part of the cycle of abuse.

GUILFOYLE: She used something in production.

(CROSSTALK)

KENNEDY: He'd optioned one of her books, exactly.

GILLIAN TURNER, GUEST CO-HOST: Something else that's part of the cycle of abuse that you just pointed out, it's something that's happening again, I think in this case. We've seen it in other high profile cases this year. I want to take care to point it out. We're getting reactions now from Hollywood celebrities who have been working with him for decades, some of them. People like George Clooney, and Jennifer Lawrence, and Angelina Jolie, and the list goes on and on and on. A lot of folks who have spoken out to condemn Harvey Weinstein do so quite eloquently. I'll cite George Clooney who said straight up this is indefensible.

The problem with a lot of responses we're seeing, to me, comes from the things they say after they call him out. George Clooney himself did this in his interview. People like him and Jennifer Lawrence say that they have not personally been witnessed or privy to any of these behaviors from Harvey Weinstein. This is something we see all the time. And I don't know if there's a legal basis for this here, if there's legal reasons, like they're covering their butts and that's why they include things like this in their statements, but it just rubs me the wrong way that they will take care to say they haven't seen it.

When do people rape and sexually assault victims in front of other people? Of course you haven't seen this behavior. Of course, Harvey Weinstein didn't ask a young woman to watch him take a shower naked in front of somebody else. This happens in private. Perpetrators go to great lengths to cover up their crimes. It's like if you're talking about a murderer in a court of law, well, I never saw him murder. You know, this is horrible but I never saw him murder anyone. Of course, you didn't.

WATTERS: Very good point. Richard?

GUILFOYLE: He also brought in some executive assistants and things like that, they said like to lure people in to make them feel like they weren't alone. And then engaging this behavior which is just classic sexual predator behavior.

WATTERS: Right. Serial sexual predator if you look at all the allegations over the course of the time. Richard, people are saying this shows Hollywood's hypocrisy. That they champion women's rights and they've criticized Donald Trump in the past, but have been totally quiet for decades about a guy right under their nose.

RICHARD FOWLER, GUEST CO-HOST: Well, I think this is a broader problem that we have in this country around -- I hate to use the words, but this ideal of rape culture, right? And I think, one, we commend these women for being brave and speaking, and I think they're worthy of commending. But I think we have to have a larger conversation our men and boys to not make these types of mistakes, right? Like how do we start having these conversations earlier and earlier and earlier.

KENNEDY: How about having accountability within your human resources department?

(CROSSTALK)

KENNEDY: Let me finish this point. Because this is something that really strikes me about this story. You know who's brave? The intern or the assistant who's working in that office for less than a year. The actress who's never had a role who comes forward, and who knows their story is going to be squashed by a press who is complicit. Who has these book deals, who have these movie options, and therefore, they're not going to report on the story. The Matt Damon's of the world who squashed the 2004 New York Times story. It's really easy for Gwyneth Paltrow to come forward in 2017, when it's safe to go ahead and tell this when she has benefited from these relationships for decades. It's another thing that brave women are the ones whose careers were destroyed, who were sent packing back to the Midwest.

FOWLER: Kennedy, I agree with you. I agree with you a hundred percent. What I'm saying is -- we've got to also deal with the supply problem, right? Which is we have men who engage in this behavior over and over again. So how do we stop it before it happens? How do we educate our boys not to make these mistakes, right? How do moms have conversations with their young boys about this is how you treat women. This is how you don't treat women.

WATTERS: I think he knows how to treat women. He purposely mistreated women.

FOWLER: I beg to differ.

TURNER: Well, George Clooney said we have to do a better job at protecting women in the workplace, and that is true. But what is also true and what needs to happen first is, as Richard says, we need to do a better job of teaching young men and boys how to behave and how not to behave. I think that's the point.

(CROSSTALK) WATTERS: And he purposely did the wrong thing. I don't think we need to blame moms for it.

GUILFOYLE: Well, no. But he's saying to just have education about it, which is important. And to have training so people know what is appropriate. But this is on a whole other level.

WATTERS: Yeah. This goes beyond like the gray area. This guy is a serial abuser.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Criminality in it. We're not talking about something being polite, manners, and how you treat women. We're talking about somebody who appears to be a sexually -- you know, violent predator.

WATTERS: A criminal.

TURNER: It's not because of the culture he grew up in as Lisa Bloom tried to claim in her defense. This is not because he grew up in the '60s and '70s. It was not appropriate or OK to rape women in the '60s.

KENNEDY: You're absolutely right. A lot of men and women grew up in the '60s and '70s, and they don't go around treating people like disposable objects.

WATTERS: So, let me get back to the politics of it, because not a lot of people are being asked to return donations. Some donations have been returned, and not all donations have been returned. At what point does all of his money become dirty and you get rid of it immediately, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Well, I notice reading out earlier in our material, Gillian, you wrote on an email. We're talking about this. It becomes difficult to get money back that's been spent. Who would you get it from?

WATTERS: Politicians.

GUILFOYLE: Politicians, when you're saying, you know, oh, he gave money to the Obama's or to the Clinton's. That campaign money has been spent. How are you supposed to claw back something that doesn't exist? Is the candidate supposed to personally pay the money out? And then, you know, everybody is expected to -- OK, make a statement. Hillary Clinton, make a statement to somebody to disavow.

WATTERS: The Obamas have not made a statement to that point you just made.

TURNER: And Malia -- I think it was Malia, intern for his company last year.

WATTERS: Right. The thing that shows that he was a good guy or a good friend. Well, I guess they weren't that close friends because she haven't had any idea. And anybody else said they didn't have any idea either, so we'll see. Coming up, President Trump firing back in his feud with Senator Bob Corker. The latest jab when we return.

GUILFOYLE: President Trump and his supporters are taking on the GOP establishment as his feud with Senator Bob Corker reaches a boiling point. President Trump tweeted this about Senator Corker earlier today. The failing at New York Times set little Bob Corker up by recording his conversation was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with. Since congress can't get its act together on health care, I will be using the power of the pen to give great health care to many people fast. Meanwhile, Steve Bannon speaking with Sean Hannity last night, said in the end Trump will win.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: There's no magic wand we can wave and drain the swamp. There's no magic wand that we can wave and blow up this establishment. I hate to tell people you're going to have to work. But you know what? The grit determination and courage of the American working men and women, we're going to win.

Just voting is not good enough. You have to have a sense of urgency. Nobody is safe, we're coming after all of them, and we're going to win.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: I don't think he's alienated anyone. I think that congress has alienated themselves by not actually getting the job done that the people of this country elected them to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP) GUILFOYLE: OK. Kennedy, what do you make of this little feud?

(LAUGHTER) KENNEDY: Here's the thing, if you're going to respond to the president and you're going to try to play by his rules, you better be prepared to win. And I don't think Corker was prepared to go the distance. He's like the Connor McGregor. Mayweather may have stumbled a little bit in the early rounds, but it turned out he had more stamina. And I think the president has the upper hand here because Corker is on the ropes. He's a lame-duck. Unfortunately on the wrong side of the Iran deal. And there're a lot of people who are not necessarily a part of the president base, because when the president does this, the reaction is, oh, he's just doing this for the base.

There're a lot of people in this country who hate congress. Who hate everything they're doing. Who are terrified they're going to lose their health care. And they look at Senators like Bob Corker and think you're not making the situation any better by insulting the president. I understand he felt like he had to defend himself. The adult day care center was a sick burn, but now he's got to move on and show that he has some interest in policy and making this country better.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. And he needs to hire like five tweeter-in-chiefs to be helping him out with his material if he's going to go up against President Trump. What do you make of it, Gillian?

TURNER: I have a take on this -- you guys might not agree with me. And it's not fully fleshed out.

(CROSSTALK) FOWLER: I'll agree with you, Gillian. It's OK.

(LAUGHTER) TURNER: What if this whole little feud is a test run for President Trump to see how the Republican establishment, the entire Republican Party would react to him firing Secretary Tillerson? Part of me feels like maybe that's what's happening. This is a temperature check, you know, because President Trump likes to throw things out there and get, you know, feedback and then make a decision.

KENNEDY: It's not impulsive and it's not accidental.

TURNER: To me, a light bulb went off earlier and I thought, I wonder if that's what he's doing because those two are so simpatico, Tillerson and Corker. And in the public domain they have a very similar image. They're like this elder statesman type folks. You know, I just wonder if that's part of the calculus.

GUILFOYLE: Well, let's go to our chief interpreter of all things President Trump, Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: I think you're going to have to flesh that one out a little bit more, Gillian. I think this is just Trump tweeting and hitting back harder than he got hit. I love the little nickname. I like how he spelled it, L- I-D-D-L-E. Whatever happened to little Marco?

KENNEDY: Well, he said that's how he spelled the little before little Marco.

WATTERS: I absolutely like the little, like a little Kim. Like little rocket man. Is this different, this little?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He's changing it up.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Sweaty Marco was the second nickname. So I think it's incredibly arrogant for Corker to come out and say that President Trump is a baby and needs adult day care. What have adults in Washington done? They've given us $20 trillion in debt, wars in the Middle East, a nuclear North Korea, Obamacare, low wages. That little baby, Donald Trump, beat two dynasties, Bush and Clinton. And won three Democratic states in the election. I think he's just doing fine without adult supervision.

Second of all, Corker likes to say the president is unfocused and off message. Trump has been hitting tax return hard reform. Corker is the one who's off message. Tweeting at the president? How does that help the people of Tennessee? Throwing spit balls at the president? No one likes Washington politicians. This only helps Trump's base when he punches these guys. I don't understand what Corker's objective is. It hurts the party. And to say that this is alienating senators from voting against his legislation, Corker is a true conservative. He's not going to vote against tax reductions because he's a little emotional about a Trump insult. I don't buy it.

TURNER: But he might vote against -- where he could have potentially a big impact on hurting the president's agenda is with nominees to state department.

(CROSSTALK) WATTERS: He's the kind of guy that's going to put principle above party, then -- I don't see him doing that because if he's a real American, he's going to vote for confirmations.

FOWLER: So here is my problem with this. One, I think the president, just like he owes -- well, now, Attorney General Sessions, I think he owes Corker quite a bit. Corker was one of the first senators that stuck his neck out there and said to the establishment, hey, I will endorse Trump. I will campaign for Trump. This all started, this whole little beef between -- the scuttle between him and Trump, no one really knows who started it. It was an off the record quote by Corker, some skirmish between the two. Trump woke up one morning in his usual 6 AM twitter rant and said that he offered Corker -- you know, secretary of state. He said no, thanks. Then he said, Trump said he wanted me to endorse him, but Corker said I didn't want to endorsed -- he asked me actually to run, and I want to retire.

GUILFOYLE: He said -- he wanted secretary of state.

FOWLER: Yeah. And I've said no thanks.

TURNER: I didn't want to come to your stupid party anyway.

(CROSSTALK)

FOWLER: President Trump needs Republican votes to get things done, including in the United States senate, right? We saw with health care, he attacked John McCain, and then John McCain went like this, and that was the end of repeal and replace.

KENNEDY: You can't do everything via executive order.

FOWLER: Exactly. And that means he needs Bob Corker. And attacking people who are with you -- it's not like Bob Corker is John McCain or Susan Collins. He's actually a lockstep Republican who's voted with this president on 99 percent of his agenda, so why attack him?

WATTERS: He's not going to switch parties just because he got hit.

FOWLER: But why attack your ally?

WATTERS: He wasn't being an ally. He was saying that he was keeping Tillerson, Mattis, and Kelly who's keeping the chaos at bay. And Trump hits back and said, no, I am. You asked me to endorse you and then you changed your mind.

FOWLER: Corker said, you know, he was trying to retire and Trump wanted him to run again.

WATTERS: Well, now he's definitely retiring.

KENNEDY: A friend of mine noted that there's a lot of hidden courage with Republicans who no longer have anything to lose, and that's when they come out. It's like the Weinstein thing. You know, if you've got something to say, get it out in the open. Don't wait until you are in the safe cover of lame-duck.

FOWLER: I agree there. Republicans, if you have something to say about Trump, say it now. Say it to his face. We want to hear it.

TURNER: Well, according to Corker.

(CROSSTALK)

TURNER: According to Corker this is the talk of the GOP senate. All they can talk about is how looney tunes the president is.

GUILFOYLE: They're jealous aren't they?

FOWLER: That's why they're not voting on his agenda.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: All right. Coming up, it looks like President Trump may have victory when it comes to the national anthem in the NFL. Want to hear more? Next.

KENNEDY: This is a major Trump victory for the president and his battle with the NFL. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sending a letter to team owners saying that he expects all players should stand for the national anthem. League owners are expected to meet next week to discuss it further. Now this comes as the president take shots at ESPN and controversial host Jemele Hill after it was announce that they would be suspending her for comments she made about the issue. The president tweeted, quote, with Jemele Hill at the mic, it's no wonder ESPN ratings have tanked. In fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry. Meanwhile, Reverend Al Sharpton stands firmly with Hill, watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's outrageous. First of all, Jemele Hill and anyone else has the right to express their views. To try to silence her will not silence many of us. We will not be shut down, and we will not be suspended, and we will not stand for her to be suspended.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KENNEDY: Well, Richard, I think that's incredibly paternalistic that Al Sharpton is now speaking for Jemele Hill who's obviously very capable of speaking for herself.

FOWLER: And she did speak for herself. She did issued some clarifying tweets on the ninth. She said, just as we're clear. I'm not advocating an NFL boycott, but an unfair burden has been put on the players in Dallas and Miami with anthem directives. If fans really are upset with Jerry Johnson -- or Jerry Jones, excuse me, and Stephen Ross and JJ and this tweet, have done, then don't call the players sellouts. Just stop watching every Sunday. So she clarifies her tweets. She said basically when she made the comment about boycotting, she was saying if you've got a problem with the players, then just boycott the game.

KENNEDY: Yeah. She's exercising her right.

FOWLER: Absolutely.

KENNEDY: Just as ESPN's is exercising her right because they have expectations for employees.

FOWLER: Oh, absolutely. Here's my thing, I understand why they suspended her. I think their social media policy is bad, period.

KENNEDY: Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, before we get to that, I just want to clarify one thing. We said earlier that Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow were assaulted. They were actually harassed, they say, by Weinstein.

So I think the left won -- lost the culture war, and the NFL and ESPN are collateral damage. Any smart business owner knows being patriotic and doing what your fans want is a good business decision and pro-America. For them to get led astray by the hysterical left-wing media was really dumb, and that's what happened to the NFL and to ESPN.

Pence made a strong statement the other day. Less players are now kneeling. Trump won this fight. Now fans say that football is, like, their third favorite sport. It used to be No. 1. Ratings are down.

Jerry Jones did a whole 180 on this. The other day he was kneeling before the anthem. Now he says he doesn't want anyone kneeling. The entire thing has flipped.

ESPN anchors are getting triggered and suspended. It's clear where the country stands on this issue, and everybody else is now playing catch up.

TURNER: And the game operations manual for the NFL has also been updated mysteriously in the last couple of days to include specific punishments for players who don't stand for the national anthem, because it's against guidelines that have been issued years ago. It says now they may be fined, suspended, or forced to forfeit draft choices. This is the teams...

WATTERS: That's a big deal.

TURNER: ... if the players don't stand for the anthem. And nobody is talking about this, because this game operations manual is not publicly available. It's hard to find it, but there's a few outlets now reporting on the fact that this changed.

KENNEDY: And there are some of the rules in there that have absolutely been updated.

Kimberly, it's no surprise that in places like Dallas, it's a very patriotic part of the country. They don't want to see their players kneeling. You know, they take the flag very seriously. They take the Texas flag very seriously. And they want to make sure that it is honored and inclusive.

Why did it take the NFL so long to make this statement? And Roger Goodell said this is -- you know, the sport is supposed to be a unifying sport. It's supposed to bring us together. Yet he has allowed this division.

GUILFOYLE: Totally.

KENNEDY: So was it the president, or was it fans standing up and not going to games and not tuning in?

GUILFOYLE: Maybe it was a combination of all of it. And the dialogue in the public space, and just seeing the outrage, seeing the channel changing, seeing the ratings going down and the revenues. I mean, look, bottom line is those stadiums, those are -- that's a business.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: That's where they go to perform their work. We 'e not doing kneeling and protests here in the middle of the show. We're under contract.

KENNEDY: During commercial breaks we do.

GUILFOYLE: We do, but thank God the viewers don't have to see it.

WATTERS: Come on. Don't out Richard like that, please.

GUILFOYLE: But what I see here is, there's real failure of leadership that it went this far, Kennedy, from I think the NFL and I think from Roger Goodell. He should have handled this right away from the beginning, before this just metastasized and spiraled in making -- putting players in a position that want to show their support for what they think are, you know, signs and oppression that's gone on in the shootings and whatnot.

OK, that's their right to do so, but then they also have to play the game, and the fans want to see them stand for the anthem. And now there's rules and regulations in place, but it's a little late. I mean, it came. That's good, but he had an opportunity to set it right to begin with. That's why he's supposed to be commissioner...

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: ... so things don't spiral out of control.

KENNEDY: And there were so many clumsy reactions with players, you know, staying in the hallway. And, you know, some kneeling before the anthem and some just sitting on the bench. And it became very confusing what the ultimate goal and the ultimate message was.

GUILFOYLE: Don't televise it, yes.

KENNEDY: And, you know -- and that's also -- people want to see the national anthem...

GUILFOYLE: They do.

KENNEDY: ... before a football game.

TURNER: Well, something great that happened today is Colts players yesterday traveled across Indianapolis and met with local law enforcement officials to talk about community issues, goals for the future, to talk about the issues that players have been protesting on the field.

And I thought what a wonderful thing to come out of all of this. Because if they hadn't protested in the beginning, they probably wouldn't have gotten these meetings with law enforcement. If other teams replicate this across the United States, that is a great, constructive way to try to make progress.

FOWLER: I think that's the point, though, but that's the whole idea.

GUILFOYLE: The vice president was there.

FOWLER: And I think that's the whole idea behind these protests. These protests were never about the anthem. They weren't about the vets. They weren't about the troops. They were about protesting racial injustice.

WATTERS: It sure was confusing, Richard. The fact that the president...

FOWLER: No, it was never confusing.

WATTERS: Everyone was confused about it.

FOWLER: It was not confusing. The president tried to make it about the anthem and tried to make it about the troops, and that's what...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: If you kneel during the anthem, it's about the anthem.

KENNEDY: So much passion surrounding this issue. We could talk about it for hours, but we're not going to. We're going to move on, because coming up, a major development in the Vegas massacre. What we are learning now about the timeline of events that's raising more questions than before. That's coming up next. Stay right here.

FOWLER: Major developments in the timeline in the Las Vegas shooting. Police are now saying the gunman shot the hotel security guard six minutes before the massacre, not after the shooting was underway, as previously reported.

Our own Dan Springer is on the ground in Las Vegas with the latest -- Dan.

DAN SPRINGER, FOX NEWS: Yes, and Richard, that's a big deal, because it certainly goes to how the police responded, how quickly they responded. That's all anyone wants to talk about today, is the shift in this investigation and looking at this timeline.

Instead of the shooting beginning at 10:05, it actually began at 9:59. And the very first shots that were fired were not down on the crowd here in Las Vegas but through a door into a hallway at a security guard who worked for Mandalay Bay who happen to be on that 32nd floor because there was a door alarm, an open door alarm that he was responding to. So he was the first person shot at 9:59.

At 10:06, the firing began on the people down here. And that, of course, lasted for 11 minutes.

So the question is, how quickly did Mandalay Bay respond to the shots fired in their hotel room at one of their employees? That's something investigators will have to be looking at as well as how quickly the police responded to this incident -- Richard.

FOWLER: Thanks, Dan.

So Kimberly...

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

FOWLER: Six minutes that we have to now figure out what happens. I mean, how do prosecutors, how do investigators figure this out?

GUILFOYLE: You know, this is a pretty significant disruption in the story of what they had told and the timeline. And so much of this is, you know, critical in terms of the minutes that transpired. What kind of response they gave, whether or not they should have been alerted to shots fired up on that floor.

Did somebody call it in? So you have to get all the call logs, see if anybody called down to say, "OK, we heard a shot fired." What was, then, the response time going up?

Obviously, the security guard, Mr. Campos, threw him off, because he wasn't expecting that. He was trying to start shooting. So that delayed him. And then he was trying to secure, you know, that room. And then he knew at that point that there was no chance to escape. Because if they would be coming in, and he had anticipated if they were going to come in, he was going to be able to see them with those cameras that he set up.

But I think that's important. You look at the other piece of evidence that he had all those explosives in his car. If he was going to try and then escape, have a route to escape, and then drive that car into another location to explode it or detonate. It's very interesting.

And you're just wondering whether or not there's any other materials in his house or he had anything written down. Because it seems he went to great, great lengths. OK? Not just a gun enthusiast or someone who liked to go do target shooting, but who really is this guy? What is his real background and his identity?

And I really would start and look at source of funds and the financial trail to try to figure out, where was he sending money? Where was he receiving money? To find out kind of the story behind this.

You hear the girlfriend saying, "Well, he was making noises in the night. He seemed to be deteriorating mentally." Was he? Or was she just saying that?

FOWLER: I mean, Kennedy, she brings up a good point. I mean, the fact that, you know, he shot the security guard now first, it sort of changes his whole plan of, right, him trying to escape, go to another site, all those pieces.

KENNEDY: Yes, because then he started shooting almost immediately. The security guard was shot at 9:59. He -- the shooter was active from 10:05 to 10:15.

And where was the police? If they know a security guard was shot, and you've got an active shooter, you would think it will be less than two hours from the time he shoots the security guard until the shooter is pronounced dead. That was two hours. It was 9:59 to 11:58.

Something happened here that they're not telling us about. And if there is a major element of this story that we're not aware of, that we're being shielded from, maybe you should let people know, and that would -- that would open up a whole new stream of tips.

Because obviously, this shift in the timeline, this is pretty significant, because was he planning on shooting at the moment he started? Because it seems like he was jarred into action, with the camera either exposing the security guard outside or being confronted by him.

FOWLER: Gillian.

TURNER: In a criminal investigation, Kimberly, isn't six minutes like eternity? Like, it might as well be a week? Isn't it so -- like every second?

GUILFOYLE: Well, it is like what Kennedy is saying, too, because when you look at kind of rapid response for something like that and to be able to go in, did the security guard call it in? The shots fired. Were they able to hear it? How quickly they get up and why, then, did it take the guy two hours before he's found dead?

TURNER: I think from a legal perspective, quickly, too, this is important...

FOWLER: Let's let Jesse get in before we go to...

TURNER: ... because this puts the hotel's culpability, like, front and center in all of this.

WATTERS: Yes, I'm beginning to lose a little confidence in the investigation after all of this. Also, they changed something. They said he checked in on the 28th. Apparently, he checked in on the 25th. That's changed. So I don't know what to make of this.

KENNEDY: How could you not know that?

WATTERS: I know. This is big.

KENNEDY: Why weren't we given that information?

WATTERS: I don't know. Someone's either covering up something, or it's sloppy. We don't know.

FOWLER: Somebody is covering up or it's sloppy.

Coming up, the North Korean threat and Jimmy Carter to the rescue. That story is up next on "The Five."

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God. Miracle Ear.

TURNER: The conflict between President Trump and Kim Jong-un continues. But could it all be resolved, thanks to former president Jimmy Carter?

There are new reports out today that Carter would like to broker peace between the United States and the North Korean dictator. It wouldn't be the first time that a current president has relied on a former president to manage a very high-profile, highly sort of tenuous diplomatic negotiation. But former President Jimmy Carter is 93 years old. Is this prohibitive to him taking something like this on? What do you think, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Well, his heart is in the right place.

WATTERS: But his mind isn't.

GUILFOYLE: I just think that perhaps that's not, you know, drafting our best players at this point, to go -- in a nice way, in a very nice way. He's done incredible humanitarian work. But I just -- I wouldn't pick him as my person to go in there and broker...

TURNER: Go head to head with a dictator.

KENNEDY: It's sort of like...

GUILFOYLE: You would want to hug him.

KENNEDY: It's sort of like choosing Mario Batali to enter a bikini contest. You know, he's got a certain skill set.

GUILFOYLE: Put him in it.

KENNEDY: May not be best deployed here. We have other living former presidents, so maybe we could tap their expertise.

TURNER: That's not a bad idea. Jesse, who would you tap if you were President Trump?

WATTERS: Not Rodman.

TURNER: And you were going to tap someone.

WATTERS: Not Dennis Rodman.

KENNEDY: We can all agree that Jimmy Carter is a step up from Dennis Rodman.

WATTERS: Well, I wouldn't tap anybody. I think sending over a former U.S. president gives little Rocket Man credibility. It strengthens his position domestically, internationally, and you're awarding bad behavior with a visit from a very credible person. Don't do it.

This guy, Carter, last time he negotiated a deal in '94, they promised to freeze their nuke program, and we gave them tons of money, reactors and fuel. That didn't work. I don't see why we have to make the same mistake twice.

TURNER: Is that "Liddle Rocket Man," L-I-D-D-L-E? Or L-I-L apostrophe?

WATTERS: You have to check Trump's Twitter account.

TURNER: We're not sure which one.

Richard, what do you think?

(CROSSTALK)

FOWLER: So I have been a big advocate for us talking to the North Koreans. And the reason being, and I've said this on the show before, is because there's no walking back from what Kim Jong-un could do. If he hits South Korea, Japan, or Guam, it's -- we're in World War III, game over.

So -- and maybe Jimmy Carter is the right one to do it. And here's why. Because all of the other former presidents had some sort of bad situation with the North Korean government. Barack Obama ignored them.

KENNEDY: So did Carter.

GUILFOYLE: He's a terrible choice.

FOWLER: But at the end...

KENNEDY: Carter actually teed up the whole thing so presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama could knock it out of the park.

FOWLER: Touche.

KENNEDY: Thanks, Jim [SIC]. I appreciate that the former president is responding well to his therapy for cancer, and he's doing quite well. Having said that, he should continue running...

(CROSSTALK)

FOWLER: I hear what you're saying, but...

KENNEDY: Having a positive influence domestically.

FOWLER: News broke today that, you know, President Trump is debating the idea of going to the DMZ, the Demilitarized Zone, which, I think, is to put more pressure on the regime.

I think sending a former president over, whether it's Carter, whether it's Obama, whether it's Bush, I think it -- what I think it says is, "Listen, we understand that you are a child that was not loved by your father." Kim Jong-un, that is. "But we also understand that what you're -- the damage you're able to do is so irreversible and so harmful. That we've got to find a way to cool down...

KENNEDY: Send presidents Clinton and Bush the younger.

FOWLER: That's fine. I'm open to that. Jimmy Carter on the front (ph), too.

GUILFOYLE: You deserved that (ph).

TURNER: It's got to be someone -- it's got to be someone that 100 percent has the trust of President Trump. Someone who is in lockstep coordination with him, every step of the way.

KENNEDY: Send Jared Kushner. And Dennis Rodman.

TURNER: OK. Everyone, stick with us, because the best part of the show is coming up next. "One More Thing."

WATTERS: It's time nor for "One More Thing." Many of you guys may remember the Marine veteran, Taylor Winston, who commandeered that truck during the Vegas shooting and ended up rescuing a lot of people's lives. So here he was a little while back on FOX News.

TAYLOR WINSTON, MARINE VETERAN: I opened the door, and the keys were there and I looked at Jen and said, "Let's go get some people." Each trip was 10 to 15 people, as many as we could cram in there.

WATTERS: All right. So he stole a truck to save lives. Now he's getting a free truck. He's the new owner of a 2013 Ford F-150. B5 Motors in Gilford, Arizona gifted Taylor with the truck. And he's going to accept the gift.

FOWLER: In the words of Oprah Winfrey, you get a car!

WATTERS: Everybody gets a car. Everybody else gets something else today, right, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: That's correct. You can't drive it, but you can eat it. Time for...

GUILFOYLE: "Kimberly's Food Court."

GUILFOYLE: Drive on over to the food court. All right. Jesse, you're already feasting. I like the way you roll.

So take a look at the surveillance camera footage. It's very cute. They're capturing three hungry little bears. Probably looks like me, Jesse, and Richard. A mother bear and her two cubs entered the Antonio's Real New York Pizza in Estes Park, Colorado, after hours this past Sunday and went on a pizza eating spree. I'm familiar with it. Gobbling up the dough -- yum, yum, yum -- in the fridge before moving onto the salami. Yes.

So the pizza place posted the video footage on its Facebook page, with a note that this could have been so much worse. The business says the bears caused some damage, including ripping out a window of the wall at the drive-through. They were hungry. They went bear crazy on it. As well as food lost and interior destruction.

So in honor of the three hungry bears, we shall feast on the pizza. And this is actual salami on here. The other half is pepperoni.

WATTERS: Salami slices, very good, by the way.

WATTERS: Gillian.

TURNER: I was just about to have a bite.

GUILFOYLE: Next time.

TURNER: Well, in the wake of national disasters -- natural disasters like the horrible ones we've seen across the U.S. in recent weeks, animals, domestic animals, pets always fair -- have an unfair burden to carry. But fortunately, we're commending today organizations like the Humane Society of America. They're on the ground, trying to take care, to make sure that animals who were rescued don't perish unnecessarily.

This morning, this is a shipment of 87 dogs and cats that are coming in from Puerto Rico to Raleigh, North Carolina. They're going to be distributed across shelters in Wake County. So go visit the shelters. If you have room in your home for a pet, now is a great time to take one on. Hundreds of thousands of them, literally, across the United States are now without homes in the wake of these natural disasters.

WATTERS: So another animal lover, Richard.

FOWLER: So I have to say this is hashtag "#joyrising." A Utah girl became overjoyed when she learned that she was going to be adopted. And the video is amazing. It's a -- the heartwarming moment was caught on video. The 11-year-old, Tannen Butterfield (ph), spent the last two years hoping a judge would make her foster parents her forever parents. Her dream came true when the office manager at school told her the good news.

The office manager posted the video so the world could share in Tannen's joy. It's amazing. And there we are. We are sharing in it. It's amazing. And so now not only did this family adopt her, but they also adopted her two younger siblings.

WATTERS: Beautiful.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

WATTERS: Great video.

Kennedy.

KENNEDY: Beautiful story.

My thoughts and prayers go to all the families in Northern California. Some of my family members and friends have lost homes in this year and last year's wildfires.

And in order to honor the wine industry in Northern California that is definitely going to take a hit from this tragedy, Delta Airlines is offering free Prosecco and sparkling wine in all cabins in all classes on their international flights as a way to celebrate. So next time you fly international on Delta, this one is on them. It's not going to be nine bucks a glass. And make a toast to our friends in Northern California, who really need your good thoughts right now.

WATTERS: Wow. I'm going to fly somewhere soon just for the wine.

TURNER: I know. What are you guys doing after the show?

WATTERS: I'm going to finish this pizza.

FOWLER: Eating pizza.

WATTERS: All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" up next.

GUILFOYLE: A very different show.

