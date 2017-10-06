NRA leader calls Hollywood 'hypocrites' on gun control

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 6, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marie Harf, Congressman Jason Chaffetz, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City. And this is "The Five." We'll go live to Las Vegas in a moment for the latest in the shooting investigation, but first the NRA stepping forward to address the minutiae effort to restrict gun use in America. Two top exec talking to Fox News, CEO Wayne LaPierre pointed to history to prove that laws only work for the law-abiding.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: If legislation worked, Boston massacre wouldn't have happened. San Bernardino, where California has every gun law you can imagine on the books, that wouldn't have happened. Bad guys go about their business. They could care less what laws are on the books. And the good people want to protect themselves, they want to defend themselves. That's why we're fighting for reciprocity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And executive director Chris Cox points out hypocrisy on the left and guns, and said that Hollywood should bear some of the blame for mass shootings in America.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: The NRA spends millions of dollars every year teaching safe and responsible gun ownership, and Hollywood makes billions promoting and glorifying gun violence. And the same (TECHNICAL DIFFICULTY) and we're to blame for this. So there needs to be an honest conversation about solutions that work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: What about that argument, Greg, the Hollywood bears some blame?

GREG GUTFELD, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: Look, they make a lot of money off guns. I mean, if you took out every gun from every movie you'll have a lot of people walking around like this. But I don't know if there's a correlation between violent movies and violence. What I do know, if you look, there's a lot of literature on video games. And the reason why young mask shooters have such a high kill ratio, even though they are in the military at all is because the best training program you can buy is a first-person shooter video game. So you have these kids that do head shots and -- that's an interesting correlation that links a billion dollar industry with something pretty ugly that nobody wants to talk about. I think that both sides can be right on this. I think the NRA is correct. I mean, every gun -- wherever there's a gun ban, murder rates go up. So we know that a lot of these laws don't work. And the only people who obey these laws are people who obey laws. So that's no effect on the criminal.

PERINO: So true.

GUTFELD: However, you can -- the other side, you can say -- at least miss somewhere when you see -- I know every -- no one knows what a bump stock was until this week. You know, it's a no lose situation. If it's a device that you add to something else to make something else into an illegal product, which is turning a semi into an auto, or whatever. Whatever the process is, I'm not an expert. It doesn't hurt to say, OK, let's stop this. If you knew there was an additive that you put to a food that made the food toxic and you knew that, you would take it off the market. So you can both be right on this. And I do understand people can make these. And by the way, you can shoot a gun without these stocks. There's a technique for doing it, so this isn't going to prevent these things, but it might reduce it or make it harder. I don't see why you can't be on both -- both can be on the same side on this.

PERINO: I'm going to go ahead and call you Jason, which is hard for me because Congressman is your official title. But when you were in Congress, you had to deal with a lot of guns, gun law restriction attempts by the left, and they always seem to get pushed off because the American people have said, no, actually, this is where we are in this, is that we want the right to protect ourselves.

JASON CHAFFETZ, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: Well, there's almost as many guns as there are people in the United States. I happen to own five of them. I'm a member of the NBA. And nobody is going to come and take my guns away. And the good people who are law-abiding citizens have a constitutional right to have one. That's the obvious. But there are things that we can do regarding mental health and populating the database, the national database with those that don't have the mental capacity to distinguish right from wrong. We need an ATF director. We've only had one Senate-confirmed ATF director since 2006. So there are a lot of things that we can do -- wouldn't necessarily solve, you know, Las Vegas, but there is common ground. And instead of polarizing this and say, we have to get everything and other people say we're not going to do anything. Take the things we do agree on and actually make those -- but Congress is involved. And, you know, as Will Rogers said, the opposite of progress is Congress.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: Kimberly.

CHAFFETZ: It's probably not going to happen.

PERINO: The shooter in Vegas was not even a member of the NRA. And that was their frustration yesterday that law-abiding citizens who -- and member of the NRA that know how to properly use weapons are not necessarily the ones who are doing these crimes, these types of mass shootings. And so, they're frustrated that legislation always comes on the heels of something like this mass shooting, which, as I agree, we should do what we can, but if it's not actually prevent these type of mass shootings, then why should we infringe other people's rights?

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: Well, right. And of course, people would like to, you know, paint a fresh stroke across and say, it's the NRA, it's their fault, and people who are gun owners in America, you know, you bear the burden here. But the NRA came out with very responsible and said, listen, let's put this to the ATF, like the Congressman said. They're the ones that should be making the determinations as to whether or not it is legally comply with the current laws and are within those restrictions. Otherwise, what you have is one failed attempt after the next to politicize the issue, take it to Congress, put legislation, and say, OK, we've done something. We feel good about it. And try to ban, you know, bump stocks.

But then, guess what? There's going another form of innovation and then you're going to take it to legislation again, then outlawed that. So you have to have some streamlined to the process which is the ATF. But then politics comes into play again because you haven't been able to get people properly confirmed in that area. So you just really just shows and highlights the inefficiently of dealing with legislation, dealing with Congress. But at the same time, you can't just do something and react in a way because there's a powerful emotion and a devastating loss of life and you say we're going to legislate, and little by little chip away at the Second Amendment right. I mean, this was legal. He had twelve, it's outrageous. Let's look at this individual like they're doing -- doing a deep dive on his entire life and background and seeing everything about him, what he did, what he purchased, who he associated with, because there is an explanation here for why this happened.

PERINO: Marie, I want you to listen to Geraldo Rivera who was talking about bump stock last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Manufacturers who create devices like bump stocks, or silencers, or other devices that have no reasonable utilization -- I mean, the tiny, tiny percentage for sportsman. But generally speaking, have no utilization other than to be more efficient killing machines. I believe that those manufacturers of the bump stocks should be held liable when they are used, those bump stocks, and other similar devices to inflict damage on others.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: What do you think about that, Marie?

MARIE HARF, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: Well, legally, I don't know. Obviously, Kimberly would be the expert here on the legal front. I do want gun manufacturers and companies to take a more corporate responsible approach to this. And it's not just -- I don't think it can be the bigger the gun, the bigger the magazine, the more that we are able to sell, the better. I want them to play a role in this conversation of the Congressman is talking about. And yes, there will always be bad people. But let's make it harder for bad people to do bad things. You know, looking at things like people on the no-fly list. You know, Congress had talked about that issue at one point, should be able to buy guns? People who have been convicted of domestic abuse? Should they be able to buy guns? I don't know the answers here, but I want to make it harder for bad people to do bad things. I think the gun company should play a role in that.

PERINO: But the frustrating thing is, all those things are just that wouldn't apply to.

GUTFELD: No.

HARF: Of course they wouldn't. But they might apply to one of the others.

GUTFELD: I think that, you know, a lot of these things -- we know that that was unstoppable. And we know that if somebody who has a high I.Q. who has the means is going to do it, and we have 7.5 billion people on this planet. It's going to happen again and it might be a terrorist or might be a loner. We may never know this motive. All we have to figure out is how do we prevent something like this. And it's not going to be, essentially, just laws. I'm fine. Go after the bump stocks. The fact is you don't need one of those to fire a gun as an automatic. There are ways you can get around that. It's very easy.

So this is again is a symbolic gesture. And a lot of these laws are symbolic gestures. And the problem with symbolic gestures is they replace action. So you think, oh, we've got this thing done and everything is good. Instead of actually thinking about real prevention, which is high-tech prevention, using drones so that when you have an outdoor event, you have swarming drones that protect the people out there, who can look around, because that's where the next threat is. It's above. If you've got the security around an area, it's up there that where it's coming.

PERINO: Kimberly, I want to read you something from Peggy Noonan today in the Wall Street Journal said, maybe we're looking at this the wrong way.

GUILFOYLE: And I'll tell you about the law as well.

PERINO: OK, good, that would be helpful. Here's Peggy Noonan's quote, I think a lot of Americans have guns because they're fearful and for damn good reason. They fear a coming chaos. And know that when it's happen it would be coming to a nation that no longer coheres. They think it's all collapsing, our society, our culture, the baseline confidence of our leadership class. And, unlike their cultural superiors, they understand the implications. To her point was we keep going around and around on this issue that doesn't actually ever solve anything when things -- we should probably take a step back and look at is why people do feel fearful.

GUILFOYLE: Sure. I mean, there's a lot that's happening, especially what we've seen with terror attacks not only here domestically but, you know, abroad. And just the frequency of them. So people feel like they want to be able to protect their families. Guess what, for whatever reason they so choose that they would like to buy a weapon, it's within their legal rights as long as they comply the law, they've done the background checks, and they've been able to be, you know, responsible in terms of their guns ownerships, and safety training, and protecting their family. That's the bottom line. I think she's tapping into a sort of a feeling, you know, that's out there to be distinguished. Greg, we started talking about this the other day when President Obama talked about people clinging to guns and religions, he was using that as a put down to people that weren't voting for him, or for conservatives, or people that support the second amendment are actually in support of the Constitution.

Next thing I wanted to touch on was there is a 2005 law called the protectable of lawful commerce and arms act, and it was brought forward in the '90s and early 2000 because the amount of litigation towards gun manufacturers to protect them from frivolous lawsuits and not hold them accountable. If they had legally complied and put forward an item like a bump stock that was legal at the time, they can't be held responsible for loss of life in terms of the liability. However, they will be held responsible and the law will not protect a defect in a manufacturing, and that's how you distinguish it.

PERINO: All right.

GUTFELD: Could I just add -- whenever this happens, you get this blanket damning of people who own firearms. That's why Jason was responding on the way he does. But there's research out there that shows that arm citizens responding to mass killings or mass attack rampage, rampage killings, result in one eighth of the casualties. And the reason is obvious. It takes time for the police to get there. It takes them 70 minutes, in some cases, or longer or shorter. But -- the only variable that reduces death is the time it takes to get a second gun there. So, you know, it's the non-gun owning families living in areas where people own guns that should be grateful because there might be somebody in your neighborhood that owns a gun.

CHAFFETZ: It just happened in the south. Remember, there's a church.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

CHAFFETZ: And the guy ran out, went to his car, came back, and was able to suppress the person.

PERINO: He was the usher of the church.

GUTFELD: Yes. So if that gun wasn't present, God knows what would have happened.

PERINO: Not only that but John Rich, remember, on Monday when we did the show, he talked about being at his bar in Las Vegas and the off-duty Minnesota police officer said, if you're carrying, are you comfortable me holding your weapon to protect everybody inside this bar. Like, absolutely, let's do it.

GUILFOYLE: Stood there the whole time at the front door like for the next hour.

PERINO: I'm sure everybody was grateful for it. All right. Ahead, the art of the tease, President Trump leaves us with a big cliffhanger after his meeting with military leaders. Can we sort it out? Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: President Trump likes to keep our adversary on edge with tough talk to signal his administration will act on threats pose to the United States. It appears he was trying to send another strong signal yesterday with this remark following a meeting with military leaders.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: What storm would that be?

TRUMP: The calm before the storm.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: What storm?

TRUMP: We have the world's great military people in this room. I'll tell you that. And we'll have a great evening. Thank you all for coming.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: What storm, Mr. President?

TRUMP: You'll find out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUILFOYLE: Reporters try to get clarification from him earlier, but to no avail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, what do you mean by calm before the storm?

TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you very much.

(INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: You'll find out.

(INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: Thank you. You'll see.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: The press secretary didn't divulge anything, either.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: We're never going to say in advance what the president is going to do. And as he said last night in addition to those comments you'll have to wait and see. I think you can take the president protecting the American people always extremely serious. He's been very clear that that's his number one priority. And if he feels that action is necessary, he'll take it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUILFOYLE: Well, was he referring to North Korea, or perhaps Iran? Well, there are reports that the president could soon decertify the Obama administration's nuclear deal with the Mullahs. OK, Congressman, so happy that you're with us today.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

GUILFOYLE: We can ask you a million questions. So what do you make of the situation? Is he just sort of posturing and putting a little thing out there. Is he kidding?

CHAFFETZ: I mean, he's obviously enjoying that. I mean, look at that smile. He got a wink out of it. You know, he did a whole lot of stuff. But.

GUILFOYLE: Politics is unpredictability.

CHAFFETZ: I do think this is actually a good position to be, rather than the big group-hug that Barack Obama tried to put out there to the world. I do think he want people to know that you're the world superpower and you can use that force if you need to. And to the military leaders of our own arm services, you have got to be able to fight on two fronts. We haven't necessarily have the capability to that. You hear what's happening with our ships. You hear about, you know -- hey, we better get our act in order because we've got to be able to deal with something in the Middle East, and be able to take care of North Korea in Asia. And when you have the majority of your naval forces in the Pacific -- hey, folks, you better get your ships in order because there may be something that blows up and we've got to deal with it.

GUILFOYLE: Such an important point, especially when you look to defense cuts or defense spending to be able to that. We haven't been put to the test in that regard in terms of having to battle in to completely -- different geopolitical arenas. Marie, what do you make of the comment?

HARF: I think this was a little bit of the entertainment aspect. I mean, President Trump is very good at this, right? He's very good at keeping people guessing what he's going to do. I think that helps with things like ratings, but also to keep people interested. I also think that unpredicted ability can be a tactic, right? If other countries think that Donald Trump is so serious that he will go after North Korea if they cross a red line, I think that can be helpful. Now, I will caveat that by saying I want there to be a strategy underlying that unpredictability, and that's what people like Generals Master and McMaster -- Mattis and McMaster, I put the two together, people like Rex Tillerson, that's what they're trying to do. So I hope all of that work is being done behind the scenes to underlie what I think is a little bit of, hey, you guys don't know what I'm going to do next. You better stay on your toes.

GUILFOYLE: So Dana, a little bit of the politics of unpredictability, but also what about a plan?

PERINO: Well, I think they have a plan. I'm not worried. I'm actually not worried about that. And I think -- I don't know. Maybe there's going to be something? I guess we'll all be paying attention. But I do think there's something about this president being able to drop a little catnip out there and the reporters all run to it. I remember having a group of students with me and they were getting like their pictures taken with President Bush and he was talking to them, and the media was all behind them. And as he talked to them, he said now watch this. If my move my hand like this, all the cameras are going to go off. If the president has the ability to manipulate with gestures, with words with a wink. I mean, CNN did a whole thing today about what did that wink mean. What kind of wink does it? So, maybe he's planning something I don't know. But I took it to be just a little bit playful.

CHAFFETZ: What are you doing watching CNN?

PERINO: I did and I heard about it on the twitter.

CHAFFETZ: OK, good.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: She heard a rumor that happened on CNN. OK, so Greg, what did you make of the wink? You sort of did one right there.

GUTFELD: Calm before the storm? He could be talking about a tweet storm. It is Friday. Generally, Saturday mornings is when he gets up and he tweets like crazy, or he could have had some bad shrimp. I usually call that the calm before the storm. You're at a thing. You have the hors d'oeuvres, and all of a sudden things aren't working too well. Calm before the storm. He could have been referring to a made-for-TV movie on Lifetime starring Ted Danson and Meg Ryan, calm before the storm, two divorcees meet on a cruise ship. Calm before the storm. And they end up being stuck in Bermuda. The fact is.

GUILFOYLE: Please work in love, actually.

GUTFELD: Love, actually.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Hate, actually. Love, actually. This is pure Trump. And that he's trolling the global adversaries because he knows it costs very little. It cost him nothing to do that, but it has a wide impact. So it's just something that he can just do and just watch everything move around. And then he moves on and then he laughs, and that's what happens. And it is. It's true. It's helpful to be ambiguous, which it was. I mean, ambiguity means it could be anything.

PERINO: Or nothing.

GUTFELD: Or nothing. And that's kind of what you want sometimes.

PERINO: Like covfefe.

GUTFELD: It works everywhere.

GUILFOYLE: I thought about that today. Like, there's covfefe again. But, you know, it seems to be, sort of, irritating Kim Jong-un. He's hiring all these experts to interpret Trump, to speak Trump, and what does it means. So somewhere in North Korea, they're evaluating and analyzing the wink. Ahead, California deals a blow to President Trump's deportation agenda, granting safe haven to illegal immigrants. Details on that controversy, next. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HARF: California has just delivered a blow to President Trump's immigration agenda. Governor Jerry Brown signing a bill yesterday to make it a sanctuary state to protect illegal immigrants from the feds and obstruct the president's deportation agenda. The decision follows Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to slash federal grant funding to sanctuary jurisdictions. OK, Congressman, I feel like you have a lot to say on this topic. I'm coming to you first.

CHAFFETZ: I could rant for an hour about how fundamentally wrong this is from top to bottom. They literally, the Democrats, who own the state house on the governors' office, they literally passed a law that says we will not cooperate with law enforcement. Are you kidding me? For all the righteous indignation that Democrats put out there -- you know, we need to get along. We need to work together. We need to find bipartisan solutions. They're not going to work for law enforcement? And I'm sorry, but the Obama administration is the one that released 86,000 people that were here illegally, got caught committing a crime, then instead of deporting them, release them back out into the public, 86,000. And they went on to commit thousands of crimes. And so, when our law enforcement is trying to work, just cooperate with local law enforcement, I can't believe that we had a state that passes a law saying we will not cooperate with the federal government.

HARF: And the governor said that he was trying to strike a balance between public safety, and also these people that are living in fear.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah. I'll tell you what. How about when there's a forest fire and they want federal resources the fed say, nah.

(CROSSTALK)

CHAFFETZ: How about when there's a bank robbery?

Maria: That's a great point. That's a great point. I'm going to come to Kimberly with that. The Trump administration has threatened to cut off federal funding over these kinds of legislative efforts at the state level. Can they legally do that and should they?

GUILFOYLE: Yeah, they should. I think this is such nonsense. I'm so glad I left California. I don't know what happened after Greg and I left. But total disaster.

GUTFELD: Oh, that drive across country was amazing.

GUILFOYLE: We'll do it again.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

GUILFOYLE: This is basically an anti-Trump piece of legislation. The same people that were against the president when he got in. So they feel very, you know, like they're going to pave the way, lead the way, they said we're going to show the rest of the country that this is what you can do to fight back, et cetera. Really? Until there's senseless loss of lives because you're creating a gap into communication between the feds and between local law enforcement, so that people who are on the ground with the most information about who the people are in their states and who are committing the crimes now cannot talk to the feds to let them know and communicate. So then we're going to see more crimes like the loss of life of Kate Steinle. So how is the governor going to feel about that? When crimes like that that can be prevented -- OK, because of the revolving door, because everyone takes his hands off approach because they care more about politics and public safety and lives, this is what the result is going to be. So, you know, this is an example of California winning. It's horrific.

HARF: And this is one of the reasons the governor also gave was that he didn't want these immigrants to be afraid to report crimes to the police, which you often hear from people on these sanctuary city kinds of deals. But Dana, I'm coming to you because there's an estimated 10 million immigrants in California, that's more than the entire state of Michigan, more people, 25 percent are thought to be undocumented. And the governor was very clear that these people are scare, or he thinks they're in fear, and they were trying to address that. How do you strike that right balance?

PERINO: Well, if you think that law enforcement has come forward, then they're split. There are some across the country who say this -- what California did is absolutely unnecessary, and others who say actually it is a problem, because we need them to talk with us.

So, you know, law enforcement can sort that out. I would -- I do want to talk about one thing. In the opening, you said that California has put a wrench in President Trump's immigration agenda. I actually think that just helped it tremendously.

HARF: Interesting.

PERINO: Because now, we're going to talk about it a lot more and it might push this to the courts sooner, and I think that President Trump will win there.

GUILFOYLE: They put fuel on the fire.

HARF: Yes, that's right. Greg.

GUTFELD: This is politics run by animosity. It's pure symbolism.

PERINO: Breaking news.

GUTFELD: I know. I know the word "virtue signaling" is getting old. But this is one giant -- this is one giant virtue signal by a state.

How -- here's the question. If Democrat -- Democratic representatives are influenced by illegal aliens politically demonstrating, isn't that illegal foreign influence on politics? That's just a question for later.

PERINO: Maybe Bob Mueller should look into it.

GUTFELD: Exactly. I think it's time to invade California and arrest Jerry Brown. Why -- how can he still be governor? He was governor when I was a kid, and he's governor now!

GUILFOYLE: Moonbeam.

GUTFELD: I liked him when he was dating Linda Ronstadt.

GUILFOYLE: Those were the days.

HARF: The governor dealing with millions and millions of people. It's a really tough issue, obviously.

GUTFELD: That's why they're elected.

HARF: Exactly. So ahead...

GUTFELD: Not to break laws.

HARF: ... was there someone else in the room? Did the Las Vegas gunman have help? Possible new breakthroughs in the investigation coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CHAFFETZ: Chilling new video has emerged showing the panic and chaos in Las Vegas Sunday night after a madman opened fire. And there are new developments in the investigation into whether the killer had help. For the very latest, let's go to Dan Springer in Las Vegas.

Dan, what's the latest?

DAN SPRINGER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Jason. The headline from today's new conference, which happened just a short time ago, unfortunately, is a small one. That after nearly five full days of investigation going through many, many leads, police still don't have a motive. And the frustration is clearly showing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHERIFF JOSEPH LOMBARDO, CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA: To date, we have run down more than 1,000 leads in this investigation. While some of it has helped create a better profile into the madness of the suspect, we do not, still, have a clear motive or reason why.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SPRINGER: The undersheriff did at least refute an NBC report today which said there was evidence someone entered Stephen Paddock's room at the same time his car was out of the hotel parking garage, indicating possibly a second person. Police said that did not occur.

They did not address another aspect of that same report, that investigators found a phone charger which did not -- which did not match any of the phones they recovered from Paddock.

Meantime, police confirmed reports of explosives found in Paddock's car, along with 1,600 rounds of animation. The plan may have been to detonate a car bomb. The explosives were not in the form of pipe bombs or other IEDs.

And there are reports today that Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, has told investigators that recently Paddock has occasionally woken in the middle of the night agitated, moaning, and he also apparently has gained a lot of weight recently and also became obsessed with Danley's ex-husband. None of which points to the carnage that he unleashed Sunday night -- Jason.

CHAFFETZ: Thanks, Dan.

Kimberly, I -- I watched that press conference, and it was a little disconcerting to me that here you have the special agent in charge of the FBI field office, and he goes to the microphone. And you want to hear something. And he talks about how they're going to put up a billboard, hoping that people call in with more information. Where does this go?

GUILFOYLE: Well, the problem is, you know, a lot of times some of your best resources are the people out there with eyes and ears, with iPhones, that might have seen or heard something. So you always want to reach out to them for sure.

And I think it's because they're feeling a little bit frustrated, because this wasn't somebody that left any kind of real digital footprint to give some clues as to who he was associating with. And that's why they're doing this deep dive, going back so many years. Also especially concentrating on the last five years in terms of any contacts, any associates, any affiliations.

That's why his girlfriend was so important and integral to the investigation. Because right away, they were able to get some of his items, you know, personal items and telephones, et cetera, to see what's on there.

But this is obviously a person of very high intelligence. There's something that went wrong. There was some kind of catalyst or some kind of intervening factor, incident, association, contact that he had and also perhaps a different change in his mental state.

But what we see is that he wasn't criminally insane to the point that he wasn't able to premeditate and plan and carefully think out and try some different venues in terms of booking rooms, making charges in advance to be able to do this, versus some of the cash items we talked about on Dana's show, purchasing homes for large, hundreds of thousands of dollars, three hundred and, you know, fifty thousand dollars.

PERINO: That's right.

GUILFOYLE: So I think they have more questions right now than they have answers. But when you hear them come out and do a conference like that, it's not making sense to them either. And even the elaborate set-up in the room with the two, you know, the sniper nest, the two shooting platforms, and just a lot of that went into it, I feel that he definitely had to have someone that was assisting him along the way.

CHAFFETZ: Now, part of what's going to change here is going to be the atmosphere in how you deal with these large venues and large crowds. And it's interesting to me what happened with the Department of Defense.

Because the Pentagon actually went out and studied, how do you fight improvised exposed devices? How do you find weapons? And you know what? They spent $19 billion, and they came to the conclusion the single best way to find these weapons and guns?

PERINO: Dogs.

CHAFFETZ: Is a dog.

PERINO: Yes.

CHAFFETZ: How is this going to change what happens in big venues?

PERINO: Well, that's always -- that is really important in the training. But I think what Greg's been talking about all week, which is trying to figure out, then, how -- if civilians are going to become the targets on the ground, and we have capable -- civilians who might do bad things, have the capability to get up above with a drone or a higher up, that at some point do you have some sort of security measures that are also up in the sky? I don't know.

CHAFFETZ: And we have heard that terrorists are training to use swarms of drones to come at us. And we have to figure out how to -- how to defend against that.

But we are supposed to be running around scared? I mean, do we go to big venues? What do you see happening here?

HARF: You make a good point. Drones can be used for good or for evil. Right? And you're absolutely right that terrorists like ISIS or others, al Qaeda in Yemen, have posted videos online using these things and, I think, to scare people.

No, we can't live our lives scared. We can't. That's not who we are as Americans. That's not what we can do. But we also have to recognize that we have a ton of soft targets in America, right? Every, you know, huge sporting event, concert. And most people don't want to stand in line in a magnetometer for three hours before the concert, right?

PERINO: But even if you do, it doesn't matter.

HARF: And even if you do, it doesn't -- exactly. So I think that we have to figure out a way to prevent some of these things.

With terrorism, for example, every time there's a new threat, we try to take steps to prevent that from happening. So I don't know what -- again, I don't know what the answer is. I feel like the thing with today is we don't have all the answers yet, but we have to figure out how to handle some of this.

CHAFFETZ: What did you -- Greg, what did you get out of that press conference today?

GUTFELD: Not much. I think what -- we have to ask ourselves, what if all we get from this is stuff about him but never a motive, which would be the final trick in this crazy fantasy?

I mean, he could be a high I.Q. psychopath, and this could've been a long-standing fantasy of his that he believes he could've pulled this off. Could've been a brain tumor like Charles Woodman in the Texas tower. But he deliberately, it seems to me, left -- he disappeared.

And I think that this might be just an exercise in "What if I could do this" and a purely evil thing that -- and if somebody puts their mind to it and that mind has a high I.Q., they could do it.

Having said that, hardening soft targets should be an industry. It should be an industry as big as the entertainment industry, media, academia. It should be a major. You should be overpaid for it. And it should be -- it should be all the best minds. Silicon Valley, they should be on top of this.

GUILFOYLE: They worried about that in Vegas, and that's why Steve Wynn did that. He hardened the soft target with their hotel and had security experts, former Navy SEALs, come in and do just that.

CHAFFETZ: Dogs. They spent $19 billion in studying this, and dogs was the solution.

"Facebook Friday" is up next. Don't go anywhere. Aim, but... You know how they send you money to cover repairs and...

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: You don't like that?

PERINO: It's scary.

GUTFELD: All right. It's been a tough week, and it's been a long week. So we're going to lighten things up a bit with some of your questions for "Facebook Friday."

All right. The first one is a good question from Sandra M.: "Who is your favorite person to follow on social media and why?"

I'm going to go to Marie first.

HARF: Well, I'm not on Twitter anymore. But my favorite person is the fake Marie Harf, which is @MarieBarf.

GUTFELD: Marie Barf.

HARF: On Twitter. Which scarred me as a child. I have -- I think it was Greg.

GUTFELD: No, no. It actually is Lou Dobbs. But that's so nice! Does it make you laugh when you see it?

HARF: Sometimes.

GUTFELD: Yes, but...

PERINO: It's pretty mean. It's pretty mean.

GUTFELD: But you know what? We're grown-ups. We can handle that, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, sure. I don't think that's very nice, though.

GUTFELD: What's yours? Well, who's nice on Twitter? No one is nice.

HARF: That's why I'm not on it anymore!

GUILFOYLE: OK, so for real life...

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: I like Sean Hannity's. Because when he fights with, like, Joe Scarborough, I find it unbelievable entertaining.

GUTFELD: They're out of control.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I, like, stayed up one night with my friend, Ann, and we were just, like, reading them back and forth to each other.

GUTFELD: That is. It's like watching a crazy ping-pong battle between Godzilla and King Kong.

PERINO: It's a modern barfight.

GUTFELD: Yes. It is. Without the broken bottles.

PERINO: Well, maybe.

GUTFELD: All right, Jason. Who do you follow? You can say me, it's OK.

CHAFFETZ: I hadn't thought of that. I should start to follow you.

GUTFELD: And I mean on Twitter.

CHAFFETZ: I actually -- I actually really like David Beckham. I'm a huge English Premier League fan.

GUTFELD: Interesting.

CHAFFETZ: I love soccer. Grew up playing soccer.

GUILFOYLE: Wow.

GUTFELD: Wow.

CHAFFETZ: David Beckham makes it really fun.

GUILFOYLE: I follow him, too.

CHAFFETZ: He's a great guy, does his stuff with his little kids and it's -- I don't know. It's clean. It's fun.

GUTFELD: He plays that -- he plays that interesting sport with a ball.

CHAFFETZ: With the ball. The real sport. The beautiful sport.

GUTFELD: "You cannot use your hands."

CHAFFETZ: The beautiful sport, yes.

GUTFELD: It makes it extra difficult, Dana. You can't use your hands.

What -- who do you follow that you enjoy?

PERINO: I love Iowa Hawk.

GUTFELD: Oh, Iowa Hawk. He's great.

PERINO: Caged bird (ph).

GUTFELD: Yes, he's very good. Very good, very good.

PERINO: Hilarious. And he's been great for years.

GUTFELD: Yes. Well, do you know who I'm going to pick. I'm going to go off Twitter. I'm going to say Tom from MySpace.

GUILFOYLE: You're hilarious. Barsell Sports (ph) is pretty funny, too.

GUTFELD: Actually, you know, I -- every morning, because I quote him a lot, is Scott Adams. He does this thing every morning, which is a periscope. So he gets up in the morning, and he goes, "Hello, everybody, grab your coffee." And he grabs his coffee, and he drinks his coffee. And for, like, 30 minutes he talks about the news of the day. And he's uncannily able to predict certain things, and it's very relaxing.

GUILFOYLE: Why don't you do something like that?

GUTFELD: I'd rather...

PERINO: Do you want to see him in the morning, drinking his coffee?

GUILFOYLE: In the shorty robe? I'm scarred already for life.

GUTFELD: It's a normal sized robe.

This is from Luciana R.: "The first thing that pops into your head to describe 2017 so far." Dana.

PERINO: It feels like five years in one.

GUTFELD: That's good, but that's more than one word.

PERINO: One word?

GUTFELD: You'll have to leave the table. Get your things and go.

PERINO: "Chaotic."

GUTFELD: Chaotic?

HARF: That was mine.

PERINO: Well, press secretaries think alike.

GUTFELD: What about you, Jason?

CHAFFETZ: Is "Crazy-town" one word?

GUTFELD: It's a terrible band.

PERINO: Hyphenated, I think.

GUTFELD: What was that song called?

CHAFFETZ: I want everybody at home -- this is the first time I've done this. I want everybody to know...

GUTFELD: "Butterfly."

CHAFFETZ: ... they don't give you these questions in advance.

PERINO: Yes. It's a very hard test. Very hard.

CHAFFETZ: They don't give you the questions in advance.

GUTFELD: Is the song "Butterfly?"

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Wasn't "Donnie Darko"?

PERINO: I think so?

GUILFOYLE: Keep it going, Greg.

GUTFELD: Sorry. I got -- OK.

GUILFOYLE: You're losing control again.

GUTFELD: She took your word.

HARF: "Exhausting."

GUTFELD: Exhausting. Interesting. Everybody is saying kind of the similar thing, Kimberly. Break it up.

GUILFOYLE: Well, since I can't say two words and the hyphen thing has been done. Instead of political revolution, I'll say, "My guy" (ph) because that sort of sums it up.

GUTFELD: You know what I'm going to say "deceptive." Deceptive. Because it feels chaotic.

PERINO: It's one thing, and it's the other thing.

GUTFELD: It feels chaotic. Like, for example, a lot of the horrible things that have happened are out of our control, whether it's tragedies or hurricanes.

When you subtract that out, it doesn't seem all that different, in my view, from any other time. I mean, it's not like there was some evil coup. It's just a lot of stuff that happens, but it's just -- life goes on. Low unemployment. People are optimistic about the economy. Anyway, I'll shut up.

I'm sorry.

PERINO: Look at you being the optimistic one.

GUTFELD: I'm sorry.

PERINO: Boy, that's a long question.

GUTFELD: This is a long one. I'm going to get to -- OK, Thomas H.: "You wake up one morning and everything is the same. Instead of Donald Trump, the president is Greg Gutfeld. What would your first reaction and would you want to return to your original universe or stay?"

That is a brilliant question! So they're saying you wake up tomorrow morning, and I am president; and you have a choice: to return to your original universe or stay in the Gutfeld presidency. Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: OK, I would stay in the Gutfeld presidency. Because I know you would cranky and tired of being, and I would most certainly be your vice president, and I would take over everything.

GUTFELD: That is true.

GUILFOYLE: And kill all the bad guys!

GUTFELD: That is so true.

Marie.

HARF: I would definitely stay.

GUTFELD: Really?

HARF: No explanation needed.

GUTFELD: I would be one heck of a president.

CHAFFETZ: I am going to Gutfeld world. Because earlier, before the show, you told us the No. 1 thing you want to achieve in life is comfort.

GUTFELD: Yes. That's right! Exactly. I would be the first comfort president. I just want -- I don't want, like -- I want everybody to be comfortable. Couches on every corner.

GUILFOYLE: You'd do a little recliner, like a La-Z-Boy?

PERINO: I think that I'm going to go with -- I'm going to -- I'll stay with you. And that your hashtag could be #gaga.

GUTFELD: That's pretty good. That's very funny. And then the first lady could be Lady Gaga. You know, but the first thing I'd do if I was president?

GUILFOYLE: How about your wife?

GUTFELD: That's what I said. She's the first lady. Lady Gaga.

Now, the first thing I would do is I would remove all those signs from amusement parks that have a height requirement.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Because that is a problem for many people. That is bigotry against the height challenged!

PERINO: Are you going to do that when you walk under a...

GUTFELD: Oh, stop it.

PERINO: ... dispenser or Purell?

GUTFELD: So I hit a Purell, and I got it all over me.

"One More Thing" is up next.

GUILFOYLE: Drip on him.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for "One More Thing." I'll go first. So I just finished my first week of hosting "The Daily Briefing" at 2 p.m. Thanks to everybody. Kimberly was on today, and she was brilliant in talking about the investigation in Vegas.

GUTFELD: Thanks for having me on.

PERINO: You're going to be on soon. I'm making -- I'm going to gear up for that. I'm not going to be there Monday. I have to go to a previously planned trip to Vegas.

GUTFELD: Already taking a vacation day!

PERINO: On Tuesday, I'm going to be at the Bush Center in Dallas, and Laura Bush will be one of my many guests that day. So I hope you tune in for that.

GUILFOYLE: But she's working.

GUTFELD: OK, never mind.

PERINO: I'm working. Hello?

GUTFELD: You win this round.

GUILFOYLE: OK, so I was off yesterday, thank you so much everyone for letting me have the day off. It was for Ronan's birthday. He turned 11, little Ro-Dog. There he is with his mama.

PERINO: That's so pretty.

GUILFOYLE: He's so cute, isn't he? And then a picture with his father, Eric. And that was over the summer. And we had the party at Chelsea Piers of Bowlmore Lane (ph).

GUTFELD: I wasn't invited.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, but you would've been -- fit in perfectly inside.

We had a lovely time bowling, arcade games, red velvet cupcakes. Of course, pigs in a blanket, my favorite. That's us there, having a fabulous time. And then there's a little video here. There's the Ro-Dog killing it with the Titans. That's another touchdown.

PERINO: Wow.

GUILFOYLE: Baby's got wheels. The kid's frustrated.

PERINO: Wow, good catch!

GUILFOYLE: Yes. There you go. So he's -- it's flag football. So please don't write in and...

PERINO: We don't need that.

GUILFOYLE: Happy birthday, Ronan! Love you, baby.

PERINO: All right, Greg. What do you have?

GUTFELD: All right. Saturday, October 7, that's tomorrow, 10 p.m. we've got a great show. We've got Mark Stein, Pete Hegseth, Kat Timpf and Tyrus. It's going to be a real barn burner, as they say.

Now it's time for this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg's What's This?"

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: All right. Let's roll this tape. This is very interesting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CAT AND DOG ON STEPS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You've got a cat and a dog on the steps, right? So the cat, like, is looking at the dog. The dog is just checking him out. And then he does that.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: So just when you think that's all that happens. And then something happens to the dog.

PERINO: I love this.

GUTFELD: So what is this? I want to ask people at home to write to me and ask what is going on here?

PERINO: It's called the Zoomies.

GUTFELD: The Zoonies?

PERINO: The Zoomies.

GUTFELD: The Zoomies. Look, it's just...

GUILFOYLE: Is that in real time?

GUTFELD: You know, this goes on for six hours. And we're going to roll it. We're going right into "Special Report" on this.

PERINO: He's taking all his frustration out.

GUTFELD: Very crazy. They're going to have to do this again.

All right. I'm going to shut up now.

GUILFOYLE: I thought the dog was going to pounce on him.

PERINO: No. Dogs don't do that.

All right. Jason, you're next.

CHAFFETZ: Jon Huntsman has become the new ambassador from the United States to Russia. And once upon a time, I was his campaign manager and his chief of staff.

GUILFOYLE: Fabulous.

CHAFFETZ: Here's a story about him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They're brothers. They're serving this country, and they're proud to do so. Do you worry where the country is right now? That we are losing that sense of service?

JON HUNTSMAN, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: I think we are still the greatest country on the face of the earth when it comes to our commitment to service, our volunteer spirit. Show me another country in the world that turns out during a time of need. It's hard to even talk about.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're going to make me cry.

HUNTSMAN: It's a great place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: So cute.

CHAFFETZ: That, of course, was his daughter Abby.

GUTFELD: Really?

CHAFFETZ: Yes.

GUTFELD: I didn't know that. I thought it was just coincidence that their last name was "Huntsman." Thanks, Jason.

PERINO: And now you've been truly initiated into "The Five."

CHAFFETZ: Could be an oversight that I gave. I just want to make sure the record is...

GUILFOYLE: Fabulous family. Really wonderful.

PERINO: Marie, take it away.

HARF: Well, for Greg or any of our viewers who are looking for a new workout regime, on October 17, a book called the "RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong, and You Can, Too" will hit bookstores. It's written by Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer and is apparently no joke. She does squats, planks, full push-ups. It's 112 pages about how the 84-year-old Supreme Court justice stays in shape.

GUTFELD: Wow.

CHAFFETZ: Planks? She does planks?

HARF: You might want to try this!

GUILFOYLE: You know, you've talking about getting a little -- you know.

GUTFELD: What does that mean?

HARF: October 17. Mark your calendars.

PERINO: All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of this amazing show, "The Five." We'll see you back here on Monday. "Special Report" up next.

END

Content and Programming Copyright 2017 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.