Did the Las Vegas gunman act alone?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Lisa Boothe, Marie Harf, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

Day four of the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in American in our lifetimes. We're learning more about the killer, but not enough yet to find out his motive. Why? Why did he do it? It remains a mystery. But investigators are working feverishly for answers. They're skeptical he acted alone. Is an accomplice at large?

CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF JOSEPH LOMBARDO: It's troublesome that this individual was able to move this amount of gear into a hotel room unassisted. It's troublesome for the amount of stuff that he had had both residents. Unassisted. So what could be more beneficial than to find people associated with him either by friendship or accomplice and for us to determine that. Maybe he's, you know, super -- has working out all this on his own, but it'd be hard for me to believe that.

WATTERS: Lots of questions including whether Stephen Paddock plan a getaway. Let's go to Trace Gallagher for more on that. Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS: Jesse, the sheriff's is now on the record saying that he believes Stephen Paddock had an accomplice. What's interesting about that is we know in the run-up to this attack inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel that Stephen Paddock was gambling very heavy in the days before that. Sometimes 7, 8 hours at a time. And there are now numerous reports saying that while he was gambling he was with a female companion who was not his girlfriend. The police are now trying to track down that female companion. We have also confirmed that Stephen Paddock did in fact rent a room in Chicago in August, the same time as the lollapalooza concert. The hotel, the Blackstone, is a 21-story hotel that overlooks Grande Park where the concert was being held. The hotel confirmed that he did make a reservation though he did not show up for the reservation. We have also confirmed that in fact Stephen Paddock booked a hotel room in downtown Las Vegas the week before this shooting at another event, a hotel that overlooked the Life is Beautiful concert down there. And we should note that police think the shooter was in all of this trying to get out of it alive. Listen to this:

LOMBARDO: I believe because of his countermeasures placed in the peephole and in the hallway, he observed the security guard, and he was in fear that he was about to be breached. So he was doing everything possible to figure out how he could escape at that point.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Did you see any evidence that he planned to survive this or probably escape?

LOMBARDO: Yes.

LOMBARDO: I can't tell you.

GALLAGHER: The police will say there was no chance of him walking out of that hotel room alive. I just want to address something very quickly. We're talking about these aviation fuel tanks on the edge of McCarran Airport. They did have some bullet marks on those, and there was a report that he was actually, Stephen Paddock, trying to attack those aviation fuel tanks and blow them up. We don't have enough information to say, yes, he was trying to. We certainly don't have enough information to try to rule that out. We've just know that some experts say would be very hard to breach those tanks because they're double lined, and he was very far away while he was shooting. Jesse.

WATTERS: Thanks a lot, Trace. All right. Well, a lot to digest. Dana, we'll go to you first. Several targets they've talked about, Fenway Park, Chicago, another event in Las Vegas, earlier. What does that tell you?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, it does, I guess, point to a lot of the premeditation in that, it wasn't spontaneous, and that it wasn't necessarily targeting country music fans per se, if he was looking at other possible venues, or maybe just looking for a large urban centers that had a lot of people that were not going to be able to run from -- if he had a vantage point that was higher than him. I think the investigators are doing an amazing job. I also think they're completely overwhelmed. And the public is wanting answers and they can't necessarily provide them right away. They're getting closer. The fact that we know now that he was at least seen with another woman at the time. Hopefully they can track her down and find out some more information. In addition to that, I also think that when the investigators have been speaking, it's clear that they have more than they can say.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: And so, I feel like in a way, they could stop doing as many press conferences because if you don't have that much to say, Marie, you know this, it's hard to stand up there and keep saying the same thing over and over because people get frustrated, and then you get frustrated and you seem to look a little bit unprepared.

WATTERS: We have to feed the beast.

LISA BOOTHE, CO-HOST: When we saw some of that frustration last night at a press conference because, you know, they kept pushing back and saying you guys, you're asking the same questions over and over again. We're doing our best. You want us to get this right. Please allow us the space and time to get it right. You're absolutely correct in your assumption that maybe they're doing too many press conferences because they do continue to get the same questions and getting a little frustrated.

WATTERS: And one of the things that the police chief alluded to about information he may know but he won't share is the escape plan.

BOOTHE: Exactly.

WATTERS: I don't understand what he could have been thinking in terms of - - he has a parachute to jump out the window? What do you think?

MARIE HARF, CO-HOST: It's insane, I mean, that's a critical term, but it is crazy that this guy would think he would do this and get away with it. But he also clearly was crazy to begin with if he decided to shoot at this many people with all these weapons he accumulated, you know, in a very preplanned way. Clearly, this is not, he woke up one day and was mad at the world.

WATTERS: Right.

HARF: One of the places that I think will be interesting if the investigation goes is his online behavior. We haven't heard a lot about that. Did he have emails that talk at all about his state of mind? Did he have a Facebook account? Did he have a twitter account? Was he on websites that -- I don't know, right? I don't know any of these answers. Maybe that's a way for the investigators to get some answers here. And it's human nature for all of us to want an explanation, right? There can't not be one.

WATTERS: No.

HARF: . for someone to decide to do this. And I think that's what we're all grappling with today. We don't have that, and that's pretty unusual in this kind of mass shooting. In other ones, it becomes pretty clear pretty quickly.

WATTERS: What I'm interested in, Gutfeld, is this woman that he was seen with. And that reminds me of the conversation you and I had about that woman in the local news report who, I guess, told someone you're all going to die soon. Do you think that possibly could have been the same woman?

GUTFELD: I don't know. It's hard in Vegas when you say there's a man seen with an unidentified woman.

PERINO: That was not his wife.

GUTFELD: That was not his wife. I know the interesting thing that I've notice about this entire plan, I do think he wanted to get out. I think perhaps the fuel tanks would have allowed him away to escape if there was an explosion. But the one thing in common with all of these places whether it's Fenway Park, Lollapalooza, or the Vegas target, was open-air targets. So you've got to move away from the question of how do you stop a high I.Q. individual with no kids, a lot of money, the means and the fantasies to exact terror. Chances are you're not going to be able to stop his intent. You could slow him down in certain ways. But the solution is going to be enhanced security, 7.5 billion people on the planet, 99.9 percent of them are good. One person can actually create a larger carnage footprint, affecting thousands of lives by targeting an open-air arena.

So the function is to protect citizens by identifying ways to do that, using, I think, high-tech protection. I've been talking to John about this. You know, drones, highly specific drones. Robotics, things we need to start talking about protection, security. Stop thinking about the weapon as much as you can to prevent -- protect an area. The idea of specific SPI, you know, the defense of targets. It's really going to be the future. And it will be the industry that people should really think about. We should be rejecting fear, embracing security, and reducing the media footprint of fiends so we spend less time talking about them and more time about enhancing the security.

I think that's the way to go because I don't think you can stop a high I.Q. individual with the means from exacting terror because he planned this. He thought of everything. And when somebody thinks of everything, even if you took away the bump stocks, which we're going to talk about later, even if you took that away and that might have slowed down one aspect, one aspect, he would have found a way to make them himself.

PERINO: Plus the ammonium nitrate.

GUTFELD: Yes, the ammonium -- he had other ways and means. He thought about this. It's clear that you can't stop evil when evil decides to committed. Now, do you think -- I kind of think he acted alone because if you're acting in a larger group, it's usually part of a religious extremist group because they all share the same ideology. It's hard to convince friends and acquaintances of doing something. It's hard to get somebody into a car that you're going to blow up unless it's for a greater apocalyptic vision. And if there isn't one, then it's harder to -- hey, look, this is my dream, my fantasy is to do this.

PERINO: You're on your own, Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: None of you're going to go with me. But if we're all radical Islamists and I'm going, look, we're all going to get -- this jihad is going to take us straight to heaven, I can get all of you involved.

PERINO: The interesting is the algorithm possibility. Like could big data have figured out some sort of ways -- like, if you're tracking weapons in some way, is there a way that a robot.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: .could have identified it?

GUTFELD: I think drones in terms of protection. They -- if you are at a outdoor events -- because outdoor events aren't going to go away if we don't solve this.

PERINO: Right.

HARF: You have full of soft targets, too. Malls, sporting events.

PERINO: Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel just said that they were triple checking security because they have the marathon.

HARF: The marathon.

BOOTHE: Well, that's going to be, obviously, the concern throughout the country. But I am interested because there were reports that he was, you know, potentially verbally abusive to Marilou, and so I'm wondering if there was a female accomplice. You could potentially see someone like that going along with him, if he is so, you know, abusive in nature, verbally. We don't know much about him in terms of that, but you could see a scenario involved where he sort of beats down someone so much emotionally that potentially they go along with something like this.

WATTERS: There's also a very emotional moment yesterday, I believe. His name is Thomas Gunderson, he was in the kill box in the area where the event was, and was visited by the president. Let's take a look.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Hey, this guy looks tough to me.

(INAUDIBLE)

WATTERS: Wow. So that gentleman, Thomas Gunderson, later on the Facebook page, I will never lie down when the president of this great country comes to shake my hand. And he's going to be on Hannity tonight, so hopefully everybody checks that out. Do you have something you want to add?

GUTFELD: Yeah. I just wanted to add, we've talked about the first responders and we've talked about a lot of the brave citizens. The one thing we don't talk about are the dispatchers which are the police, fire, and hospital dispatchers that are just inundated with information and misinformation. And they're basically advising the people on the street. I guess you would call it an emerging situation. They were overwhelmed. We often forget about that.

WATTERS: You know who else we haven't talked about, a lot of the doctors and the nurses that are in there performing amazing life-saving surgery, reconstructive surgery.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: People who have lost limbs. People who have been shot through the eye, and they're doing an amazing job working around the clock to save a lot of people.

HARF: And the mental health professionals who will be dealing with this for decades. I mean, there are wounds that are physical and that will heal. They will take time. But the people who live through this, the PTSD, the kind of mental health care they're going to have to do. We have to make sure that's not overlook.

PERINO: I had the guy on the 2:00 show, he is a fireman for the Las Vegas fire department, but he was not on duty that night. He was a fan. He was there. So he became a first responder as well trying to help everyone. And he was saying that he feels bad for the civilian heroes that were helping others because he, as a law enforcement and fire department official, has access to psychiatric help. But, that all of those people that saw that trauma won't necessarily think that they need to seek out help. And he was hoping we could all spread the message that if you were one of those people, you should definitely do that.

WATTERS: Yeah. Very traumatizing experience. All right. Our Democrats and Republicans close to an agreement on a new gun control measure following the massacre? An update next.

PERINO: Democrats and Republicans in congress have long sparred on the subject of gun regulation in America, but could they be nearing an agreement on at least one new measure in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre? Banning the sale of bump stocks, designed to increase the rate of fire on semiautomatics. Well, the White House appears open to it as well.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: We've always welcome a thoughtful conversation on policy and issues. The second amendment is bedrock within our constitution along with the first amendment. And these rights must be protected. But we've also are listening to -- we've heard yesterday a number of these Republican senators, many of them saying that they support the second amendment. They are gun owners and hunters and sportsmen themselves. But the bump stock -- I know that this is something that many legislators have been telling us and I read publicly that they'd never even heard of the device before and they're in congress. So many of them are open to a conversation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Even the NSA today said it supports a new federal review on bump stocks. So Jesse, maybe we have some agreement here and something done this week.

WATTERS: Bipartisanship in Washington. It's amazing. I think, we said on Monday and Tuesday, let's look at regulating bump stocks. And now they're going to do it. I think that's a good thing. It wouldn't prevent mass shootings, but it would maybe decrease the casualty count. It's a symbolic measure. It's not a fix all, but the NRA supports it. I've seen a lot of Republican senators and congressmen, NRA type people, they're very supportive of it. Ironically, it was President Obama's ATF that deregulated the bump stocks in 2010 and 2012. And the justification for that was people that lack hand mobility would use the bump stock. That could just be a ruse. That's one of those things is like smoking weed is illegal but the bong that you sell is legal if it's for tobacco. One of those kinds of things. So, we'll see what happens.

It's also reminds me of -- so something gets done under a Democratic administration, it blows up under a Republican administration, and then the Democrats blame the Republicans. That happens all the time. But, I think what I heard from people is when you go down the slippery slope. This is not a slippery slope because machine guns are already banned. When you add taxes and regulations and background checks and classes that you have to take, it makes gun ownership more expensive. To the point where poor people can't afford all this stuff. Guns are expensive as it is. It gets to the point where only wealthy people can afford firearms with all of the onerous things that you lay on the purchase. And the poor people who want to defend their families in their homes can afford it. And people are worried that the more you lay on the gun purchase, the harder it is for them to be able to obtain it.

PERINO: Marie, will Democrats take yes for an answer on bump stocks?

HARF: I'm not sure. I think that -- certainly, we all agree on bump stocks. The NRA agrees on that. So I think we are where we are on that. But let's take a setback here, we need to have a conversation as a country on a bipartisan basis about why this keeps happening and how we can prevent it. There have been 1500 mass shootings since Sandy Hook. We're the only country.

GUTFELD: That's an exaggeration and you know it.

HARF: It's not an exaggeration, Greg.

GUTFELD: Define what's your mass shooting is? Defined it specifically.

HARF: The studies that I have looked at that I'm quoting from are over four people killed.

GUTFELD: Four people killed in the United States, 1,500?

BOOTHE: That's also includes guns -- that's also includes gang violence.

HARF: OK.

HARF: So it doesn't make it OK.

GUTFELD: You're using a specific term.

HARF: Yes, and I just defined it for you.

GUTFELD: Yeah. But it's a miscalculation. You're encompassing. You're using a specific term. And you're talking all these others. A little bit dishonest.

HARF: Whatever you want to call it, I don't think it's acceptable that we're the only developed country in the world where this number of people are killed.

GUTFELD: Not true.

HARF: . by guns.

GUTFELD: What about the machine gun attacks in France. They have a total ban, and they have machine gun attack in Europe.

HARF: They don't have anywhere near the number.

BOOTHE: This is going to happen. The NRA has basically said that today, Republicans have already introduced legislation. This is absolutely happening. The problem is, my understanding, is you can essentially replicate this on your own. And therein lies the problem is because bad people will find a way to hurt people. You look at cities that have very strict gun laws, whether Chicago or Baltimore. 4300 shooting victims last year in Chicago, 900 in Baltimore. Nice, France. You take guns out of the equation. You take a truck, kills 86 people, injured 250. You look at the Oklahoma City bombing, killing 180.

BOOTHE: . more than 680. And then also you look at the fact that -- let's go through some of the things.

WATTERS: You know when someone sets a bomb off, you don't guys blame the bomb. You blame the person.

HARF: We regulate being able to buy things.

HARF: Can I ask you a question, or for anyone? Why has the balance shifted so far in this country that we are so obsessed with the rights of gun owners and don't focus as much on the right of Americans to not get shot and killed.

GUTFELD: Because the suggestions you make don't work. Everywhere a gun ban.

HARF: Then let's find one that do, Greg.

GUTFELD: But that's what we're here for. I will respond to that.

GUTFELD: OK. Number one, wherever there's a gun ban, homicide rates, murder rates go up. There're stats on that. It's pretty clear. All right. So, now we're sitting here talking about something about a bump stock, no one's heard of it until now, except, however, it's been around for a long time. Act on bump stock. Fine, it's a no lose situation. If the device was able to broaden the carnage, then ban it. However, wiser folks will tell you they're notoriously unreliable and they can be made, they can be homemade. So what you're going to have is symbolic gesture that may not do any good, but if it does a little good, I agree with you. Let's do bump stocks. But you said something interesting, it's time to have a real conversation. So what you've did is you shifted from bump stocks to basically what the road you're going down to which is let's ban guns.

HARF: No. Wait, that's really unfair.

GUTFELD: But you used misleading stats.

HARF: I don't think they're misleading. And look, the litmus test can't be for us to agree on any legislation or any regulation that has to stop every mass shooting.

BOOTHE: But you look at background checks. And you look at someone like this guy, he didn't have a previous criminal history, mental health history. That is often the case with this. You also look at the fact for a lot of mass shootings, even the one that you would describe, four or more, typically happen with handguns, OK? So even if you got rid of things like AR-15, OK? So our handguns next? So I think that's what Republicans are thinking about. And the problem is -- you remark about seeing, you know, an increase, or at least what appears to be an increase in some of these mass shootings. Don't you think that means there may be a bigger underlying problem with society as a whole that people are evil and feeling compelled to do things like that? Maybe those are the conversations we need to be having. Or suicidal and outside of anything that gun control.

HARF: We need all of them.

GUTFELD: I will go back to the fact that there's 7.5 billion people on this planet. One of them was this fiend. So, figure that out.

PERINO: We're going to have a stat-off.

GUTFELD: Stat-off tonight.

GUTFELD: I think we have a new show. We have a new show. It should be on at 3:00 AM when you're coming home from a bar. It should be call stat-off and we should all be drinking.

PERINO: And we'll be drinking.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

PERINO: And your Google ready. All right. Tucker will be interviewing Chris Cox from the NRA at 8 PM Eastern. And then at 9 PM, Sean talks to the NRA's Wayne LaPierre. Ahead, there are also suggestions about scrapping the second amendment altogether. Two people with very different politics in agreement on that. Next.

HARF: Back now to the push for more gun laws in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre. Some people like filmmaker Michael Moore called the second amendment, quote, outdated. He wants it repealed and replaced. Conservative New York Times columnist Bret Stevens is actually in agreement with him. Stevens says he's never understood the, quote, conservative fetish for the second amendment. He wrote, Americans who claim to be outraged by gun crime should want to do something more than tinker at the margins of a legal regime that most of the developed world rightly considers nuts. Guns ownership should never be outlawed, but it doesn't need a blanket constitutional protection wither. OK, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes.

HARF: What say you? Repeal and replace?

WATTERS: To make everybody aware.

BOOTHE: Not on this issue.

WATTERS: That guy is a conservative's.

HARF: Bret Stevens?

WATTERS: He's a New York Times conservative. I just want to make sure everybody.

HARF: And The Times got a lot of criticism when they hired him because he's a conservative.

WATTERS: Oh, yeah.

HARF: So what do you think?

WATTERS: Hundreds of thousands of Americans die each year because of heart disease and diabetes. Are you going to ban fast food? A million people die from alcohol. You're going to ban booze? When someone gets stabbed, do you blame the knife? No. When someone hit someone with their car, do you blame the car or do you blame the person? Then why when you shoot someone you blame the gun. It makes no sense. I research a segment. Got some great stats.

GUTFELD: Finally, for once.

WATTERS: Two-thirds of gun deaths...

PERINO: He's going to read them.

WATTERS: ... in the United States are suicides.

PERINO: That's right.

WATTERS: Let that sink in. One in five were young men aged 15 to 34, killed in homicides. Gang-related, something along those lines. usually illegal guns, handguns.

Most mass shootings are an infinitesimal percentage of the gun deaths, and most homicides are committed with a handgun, not AR-15s. So that should put everything into perspective.

You guys were arguing in the break. I just want to make sure everybody understands this. When people get shot in Chicago on the weekend, dozens, the left says nothing. But when the same amount of people are killed by one shooter, they go after the guns. What's the difference? What's the difference?

HARF: But also -- I don't actually think that the left says nothing. I think when you hear...

WATTERS: I haven't heard anything.

HARF: You don't watch MSNBC a lot probably.

WATTERS: No one does.

HARF: But wait.

GUTFELD: Lately, it's been OK.

HARF: Let me read One More Thing from Bret Stevens. He said, "From a law and order standpoint, more guns means more murder. From a personal safety standpoint, more guns means less safety."

You're shaking your head.

GUTFELD: Yes. I think that this column was brilliant. First, he cites a deeply flawed study in which the correlations are off. He looked -- the study didn't look at gun ownership in homicides. It looked at a measure of gun suicides and gun homicides. An example of why this is flawed is that if you look at gun ownership among woman -- women, you see very little increase in suicides by gun among women. So it's a weird flaw.

Then after he does that -- this is the brilliant part of the column -- he sucks in all the liberal readers, saying this flawed study. Then he goes on and debunks every single flimsy argument the left has, revealing their shallow suggestions about -- could not stop any fiend if possible.

So then he does the genius move. He suggests political suicide at the end, because he's really smart, this Bret Stevens. He says -- he's challenging Kimmel, he's challenging the Schumers to say what they really want to say. Ban guns. He went to the place that they are too chicken to go to, because they prefer to hide behind the rhetoric of demonization that, if you don't just go for a little bit of gun control, you must be evil. He's going ban it, ban it, ban it.

PERINO: So right. He was laying a trap.

GUTFELD: He was laying a trap. It was...

PERINO: ... for the Democrats. (UNINTELLIGIBLE) has fallen into it.

WATTERS: I change my opinion.

BOOTHE: I think this coaching this as a Republican/Democrat issue is just wrong. I mean, Josh Krauscher (ph), who's a really good reporter -- I've worked with him in the past -- has a great article saying why gun control is a losing issue for Democrats.

You think about the fact that "Wall Street Journal" has a poll, back to stats, 48 percent of households have a gun in them. Right? So I mean, that's a significant -- we're talking about almost half this country. And basically, his argument -- or article points out the fact that you look at some of the six senators that are running in states for reelection, Democrats in these red states, have been especially silent on this issue, even in Nevada. The congresswoman, the Democrat congressman who is challenging Dean Heller has also been silent on the issue, as well.

So I don't think -- I think just couching this as a Republican-Democrat issue is just wrong on its face.

HARF: How do you think this -- I hate to jump to 2018 in politics, but it's coming faster than we think. Do you think this will continue to be an issue? How do you think all this plays into things?

PERINO: Well, I think certainly, if you just even look at the Virginia governor's race...

HARF: That's right.

PERINO: ... that's also happening in about six weeks. Michael Bloomberg's group that is basically wanting to ban guns. They might disagree with that, but they have poured so much money into that race. And that's just one example.

So the NRA, all the groups on the left and the right, the members of Congress trying to raise money. Chris Murphy already, the senator from Connecticut, already doing fund-raising off of this tragedy. And -- and the massacre in Las Vegas.

So yes, I absolutely think it's going to continue. I do think Bret Stevens was laying a trap for the Democrats, and they've fallen into it. And if you read that Josh Krauscher (ph) column from yesterday, basically, he's saying the smart Democrats, the ones who want to get reelected, will stay away from it. Let's not run (ph) for bump stocks.

GUTFELD: Bret Stevens, sneaky, sneaky, little man.

WATTERS: Sneaky, sneaky.

GUTFELD; Sneaky man.

HARF: Well, I think we've all put a lot of statistics on the table tonight.

GUTFELD: It was a stat-off.

HARF: A stat-off, and it's not over yet. But coming up next...

WATTERS: Actually, it is.

HARF: ... Hillary -- Hillary Clinton on a new tear about President Trump when we return.

GUTFELD: Like a drunk neighbor in your front yard, Hillary Clinton wandered onto yet another TV show to crap on the president:

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I was right in the middle of our government responding to the horrible effects of the earthquakes in Haiti. So I knew what we're capable of doing. And you know, I waited because I thought, you know, they don't need me saying, "Hey, send naval assets. Get the hospital ship Comfort down there." But a couple of days later, nothing was happening. So I tweeted.

If they aren't the highest priority of your government in responding to such a natural disaster, what are -- what are you people spending your time doing? Right? Golfing, tweeting, watching cable TV?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: She's a real piece of work.

Look, I don't blame her. She's still angry, still bitter, still Hillary. Apparently finding her grandchildren boring, she cruises the airwaves, slamming the guy who beat her, still, as people suffer and the guy who won consoles them. At times she sounds like she's campaigning. But for what? It's like this is high school, and she's vying for Most Likely to Clear a Room With Her Blood-curdling Laugh.

There's tragedies going on from Vegas to Puerto Rico and Hillary sees fit to remind people what she would've done if she were in charge. She would have done something. But during the election, she did almost nothing but lose. She's like a dumped ex who keeps writing long letters to the guy's parents, reminding them how their son screwed up.

Oh, but I saved the best for last. You're going to love this. Check out the female writers at Jimmy Fallon, writing Hillary thank-you notes. Warning to viewers: Have a bucket nearby.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you, Hillary Clinton, for handling this difficult transition with more grace than than I ever could've imagined. That being said, call me day or night, and I will be there with a gallon of ice cream and two spoons to tell you, girl, you are so much better than him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you, Hillary, for always sticking to the issues even as people criticized you for superficial things like your hair, your wardroom, and your appearance. You showed girls everywhere that politics isn't a popularity contest. Because if it were, you would've won by about 3 million votes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was with her. I'm still with her. And right now I literally am with her. Can I take a selfie?

CLINTON: Yes, of course. Of course.

MILEY CYRUS, ENTERTAINER: Can I give you a hug?

CLINTON: Yes, yes, yes. Yes, yes, yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That is amazing. They're treating her like a lonely friend who lost one of her six cats. No, that's not Joan of Arc, not even Joan Crawford. It's Hillary Clinton, the reason why we have Donald Trump. And the more that we see of her, the more reassured Americans are that they made the right choice.

So Hillary, there's the door. To quote Sam Malone of "Cheers," "You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here."

All right, Dana, there has to be something better for her to do.

PERINO: But you have to say, you've written several books.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: You've done book tours. Have you ever seen anything like this?

GUTFELD: No. Not for me.

PERINO: Even our former colleague is like "I've never seen anything like this." This is the longest book tour in the world.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

PERINO: On every night and getting all this attention.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

Jesse, those letters kind of show you the mind-set of those who work in TV comedy and entertainment. It's kind of cute. I mean, it was cute and sad and cute and sad.

WATTERS: I don't even want to say anything about this. I mean, I'm going to get in trouble if I say what I really think about that.

BOOTHE: They didn't read your own letter on the air.

WATTERS: That was really...

PERINO: It must have gotten lost in the mail.

WATTERS: ... embarrassing. That was humiliating. And they should be mad at Hillary, because she blew it, instead of beating Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: True.

WATTERS: First of all, Hillary isn't only crooked, she's a liar. They had the naval assets in place outside the coast of Puerto Rico. They had the hospital ship Comfort off the coast of Puerto Rico. That's not true.

I also want to know something. Has the Clinton Foundation donated to Harvey? To Puerto Rico? I want to see the receipts. Show me the receipts. Has Hillary been to Vegas? Does the book tour not go to Vegas? She could easily be in Vegas comforting victims. No. But she's the one tweeting. She's hawking her book for cash while Trump is comforting victims and Trump's bailing out people.

So I don't want to hear it anymore. She's a punch line.

GUTFELD: I want to ask Marie, because I think it -- it's kind of her fault. I mean, she should have won.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: I mean, she had the opportunities. If she had gone to Wisconsin, she should have won. So them -- they should be admonishing her.

HARF: Many things could be done differently. I think, first of all, there are legitimate criticisms with some of the things President Trump has done. And I think the fact that Hillary is making them should not mean the rest of us should not take them seriously. We can't just laugh them off.

I understand that was, like -- even I was uncomfortable with that.

GUTFELD: Yes, I could see you were betting nauseous.

WATTERS: Where's your bucket?

HARF: But one -- but one thing you said in your intro, I mean, you said that every time they see Hillary Clinton, American voters are more confident in their decision. I actually -- if you look at the president's poll numbers...

GUTFELD: They're going up.

WATTERS: Wait a second.

HARF: From the basement. I mean, they're so far down, Greg.

WATTERS: He still beats her. He still beats her today if you look at the poll numbers. So that's not true. Stat-off.

HARF: And I've also said -- well, his poll numbers, you would not want his poll numbers. You agree with that.

GUTFELD: Jesse might.

WATTERS: Congress would love his poll numbers.

HARF: But Hillary Clinton -- Hillary Clinton is not the future of the Democratic Party. I've said that many times. And so, while I think, yes, it's interesting that she was the first female nominee, in ten years, I want to read her book, I'm ready to move on as a Democrat.

BOOTHE: You -- you say there's some things she could have done. I think, like, visiting Wisconsin is a really big thing.

GUTFELD: The Russians went there.

HARF: Also -- exactly.

WATTERS: So the Russians have better advertising than the Clinton campaign.

HARF: And where did they get the...

BOOTHE: Advertising in Omaha, Nebraska, like she was, instead of Wisconsin and Michigan.

HARF: Microtargeting data.

BOOTHE: But here's the thing.

WATTERS: They just advertised in blue states. That's all they did.

BOOTHE: Hold on a second. How tone-deaf is it, as well, for her to be speaking and criticizing the president yesterday while he was in Vegas comforting the victims of the mass shooting. Not to mention the fact that he was also in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

So instead of uniting the country at a time where we really need to be unified in the wake of something so tragic and horrible, she is dividing the country. And we also saw that from Michelle Obama, who recently made comments criticizing the Republican Party and saying that, basically, we're responsible for all the bad, you know -- bad...

HARF: We're allowed to criticize.

BOOTHE: Not saying that, basically, the entirety of the Republican Party are all white and men; and that's part of the, you know, poisonous part of politics. No, it's divisive.

GUTFELD: It's what we do. We do it. They do it. Everybody does it.

HARF: Thank you.

WATTERS: We just do it better.

GUTFELD: All right.

HARF: Just wait until 2018, my friends.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I have all the time in the world.

GUTFELD: Yes, Bernie will still be around.

All right. Ahead, one of CNN's star anchors takes issue with referring to the Vegas mass murderer as a madman. That's our E-block, next.

BOOTHE: A ruthless, heartless, demented killer slaughtered as many people as he could on Sunday in Las Vegas. But today CNN cautioned the White House to be politically correct when referring to gunman Stephen Paddock. Watch.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN: So you want to be sensitive and respectful but you don't want to talk about how they died? You don't want to talk about that, but you want to be respectful?

CONWAY: Here is how they died. Here's how they died. Innocent people enjoying themselves at a concert in the greatest country on earth, where we are free to come and go, who were victim by a madman.

CUOMO: We don't know that he was a madman. He could've just been really evil.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Greg, what do you make of that?

GUTFELD: What's his name?

BOOTHE: Cuomo.

GUTFELD: Cuomo? He only has one speed: Look how fearless I pretend to be, when he's with her. He has to impress all the peers at CNN who are smarter than he has.

He knew exactly what she meant. He knew that it was a word that you use to describe somebody who does awful things. She -- he was parsing her words to impress others.

Remember, I mean, he should be careful. He's the guy that compared fake news to the "N" word, if you remember that. He said it was the "N" word for journalists. So I'd be -- you know, he's the last person to criticize the use of words. And me, too, for that matter.

BOOTHE: Watching the coverage of this White House now and taking yourself back to when you were in the White House, how different -- how do you characterize the differences in what you saw then and now?

PERINO: Oh, my gosh. Well, I only have 2 minutes, so I'll save that one for another day.

BOOTHE: OK.

PERINO: But I do want to say one thing about this, which is that throwing around psychiatric terms and labels is something that everybody does. Even President Trump said this guy is demented. I think we can probably all agree with that.

But what he was asking Kellyanne Conway is to be very judicious and not to rush to judgment. But the left doesn't have any problem labeling President Trump a narcissist, which is a clinical term in psychiatric studies.

BOOTHE: We've seen a lot of coverage of that, as well. But Jesse, what do you think?

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, I don't care what you call him. I call him dead.

Remember when Hillary Clinton had that hearing about Benghazi and she said, "Who cares what they did? What difference does it make? They were here to kill Americans." And everybody supported Hillary Clinton, including Chris Cuomo.

That's exactly what happened here. Who cares what you call him? He's either sick, he's crazy, he's evil. He's all of the above. He killed Americans. We've just got to find out the motivation.

BOOTHE: Marie, watching that interview, what comes to mind? Like, do you ever feel -- Obviously, we've have seen all the studies about how this media treats President Trump. The coverage has been extremely negative. Do you ever see interviews like this and are like, that's just out of line?

HARF: I actually don't think this one was out of line. I'm going to disagree with Greg. I actually like Chris Cuomo. I think he...

GUTFELD: I like him, too, and I don't even know him.

HARF: I like him as a reporter, I guess I should say. I don't know him.

GUTFELD: He has great hair.

PERINO: He has good hair.

HARF: I'm not sure why he said that thing about the madman. I think that was kind of stupid.

But you know, this is a different kind of White House. They treat the press differently. It's like the chicken and the egg.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. That's true.

PERINO: Profound.

HARF: That's it.

BOOTHE: All right. Well, we've got to go. Stay tuned because "One More Thing" is coming up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "One More Thing." I will lead the way.

So this happened on "Happening Now" on FOX News earlier. There was a foreign policy guest. His name was Andrew Peek. Take a look.

ANDREW PEEK, FOREIGN POLICY ANALYST: I'm actually in Dallas to try to convince a girl to marry me. It's not a sure thing. There's, you know, another suitor in the picture.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No!

PEEK: But look. Yes, there are. So I'm trying to muscle them out on your show, you know, possibly with the help of your audience. They're very data-driven, her and her family. So I think any amount of tweets and so forth could -- would help.

But you know, Any Bradshaw, if you're out there, I'm the guy for you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: We're still waiting for Amy's response. We haven't heard it yet.

PERINO: Wow.

WATTERS: But we will be listening.

Greg.

GUTFELD: I don't know if that technique will work.

WATTERS: That's a risky move.

GUTFELD: It is. It's like when you do it at a baseball game.

WATTERS: Anything could happen.

GUTFELD: Yes, I tried that once.

Anyway, time for this.

GUTFELD: Greg's Escalator News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You know, it drives me crazy, Dana, when my gilded escalator on my private jet gets stuck.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Take a look at this. The Saudi Arabian King Salman, who's visiting Moscow. This is the thing, is you've got to clean underneath the steps. You get dirt and debris underneath the moving straps. And then all of a sudden you stop. It's very embarrassing, because you forget how to walk down escalator steps. It happens to me all the time. I forget how to walk. It's like what do I do? And then everybody just stands there. And they're going, like, well, maybe if we moved earth up. If we moved earth up, you could just hop off. Anyway.

WATTERS: Does he ever walk? OK.

HARF: How did you find that?

GUTFELD: I think Sean O'Rourke found that. Thank you, Sean.

PERINO: I love it.

BOOTHE: That's awesome.

GUTFELD: All right. Dana. Oh, wait. You found that.

PERINO: What?

GUTFELD: You sent it to me.

PERINO: Did I?

GUTFELD: I don't remember.

PERINO: No, I didn't send that to you. But I wish I would have had it for my "One More Thing." But I have a better "One More Thing."

So Eric Church is a country music singer. He was one of the performers at the harvest festival in Vegas at the weekend. He performed Friday night.

Well, last night he was at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, and during the show, he opened up about how he didn't want to perform that night. But then he heard about Vegas victim Sonny Melton. Sonny's wife, Heather, said they had been in Vegas to see Eric Church, because he was Sonny's guy. Heather said they had tickets to see Church that night in Nashville. This is what Eric said.

ERIC CHURCH, COUNTRY MUSIC SINGER: Over here. Section three. Row F. There's some empty seats. That's their seats. And I'll tell you something: the reason I'm here, the reason I'm here tonight is because of Heather. It's about Sonny, who died.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: I tweeted our article today. You can see the whole thing of what he said. He performed a new song and said that music is the only way he knows how to fix anything.

WATTERS: Marie.

HARF: There was a remarkable moment yesterday when Rex Tillerson had to basically tell the president he was still loyal on camera. And what was interesting afterwards is Bob Corker, Republican senator who's retiring, came out and said it was Tillerson, Secretary Mattis, and John Kelly who are the ones who are separating our country from chaos.

Corker is retiring. I think you're going to see a lot more truth telling from the senator. Watch this space. It's a watch this space "One More Thing."

WATTERS: All right. Hello, Marcia Blackburn.

Go ahead.

BOOTHE: Everybody knows that dogs bring a lot of love and needed love in this case. The Lutheran Church Charities and their canine comfort dogs left for Las Vegas on Monday to bring comfort for the victims and those affected.

WATTERS: Very nice. All right. Dana loved that one.

Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" up next.

