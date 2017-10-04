Gutfeld: The heroes and zeroes of the Las Vegas tragedy

President Trump and first lady Melania met with doctors, first responders and survivors of Sunday's massacre. Roll the tape:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The patience. The bravery. Some were very, very badly wounded. And they were badly wounded because they refused to leave. They wanted to help others because they saw people going down all over. And it's an incredible thing to see. This tremendous bravery. The police department, incredible. The people themselves, incredible. People leaving ambulances to have somebody else go because they felt they were hurt even more so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Meanwhile, here's new body cam footage taken from police officers from that night. Remember when body cams were used to capture police infractions? But here they reveal men running into a hail of bullets. Pure heroism that vastly dwarfs the abuses that the media magnifies and players kneel over.

So, from heroes to zeros. See this cartoon from a Vermont paper? It's a pile of bodies with the caption, "what happens in Vegas" etcetera, by Randall Enos. It reveals how detached leftists are from humanity. The paper, the Bennington Banner, apologized. They claim they were just trying to spur debate. Well, there's no debate: Your paper sucks.

Speaking of pathetic attention seekers, a Drexel University professor blames Trumpism for Vegas, tweeting, "White people and men are told that they're entitled for everything. This is what happens when they don't get what they want." That's a Drexel professor. The same ghoul who once called for white genocide. You know, it seems like there's more racist creeps at academia than the general population. I asked parents why send your kids to Drexel? I think that might be child abuse.

Back to the heroes. How about that Marine vet who stole a truck to help transport victims from the killing field to the hospital:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Lucked out on the first truck. I opened the door and the keys were there. I looked at Jen and said let's go get some people. Each trip was 10 to 15 people -- as many as we could cram in there. We were just trying to go down the line of the dozens and dozens of people that were already being pulled out to the street. It was really hard to pack up and leave because you can only fit so many people. And there were so many people that still need help. I know the ambulances weren't on scene yet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

So there's a comparison: a military hero and a professor zero. One inspires the other repulses. I'm thinking the military offers the far better education than academia. At least in moments that matter in life, I ask myself would I've learned more in a barracks instead of going to Berkeley?

The answer is yes.