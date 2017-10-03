Las Vegas victims, family members share their stories

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 3, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And thanks, Tucker. And this is a Fox News alert. Welcome to "Hannity." And we are reporting tonight live from Las Vegas near the scene of the most deadly shooting in American history. Now, we are awaiting a police news conference. We will bring it to you any news at it happens.

Also tonight, we will speak with multiple eyewitnesses, heroes, and we have reporters on the ground tonight. But first, in the wake of this horrific mass shooting, Democrats, late-night comedians, celebrities and members of the liberal stream media, they are racing to politicize this national tragedy. It is beyond shameful, beyond disturbing, and we will have more on that in just a minute.

Also, President Trump, he travelled to Puerto Rico today to survey the recovery efforts after the island of course was devastated by two hurricanes. Now, Geraldo Rivera caught up with the President for an exclusive interview. You will only see right here on "Hannity." All of that and more from Vegas in tonight's opening monologue.

We are on the ground in Vegas tonight, where 59 people have died, 527 literally were injured -- 527 people, innocent civilians, Americans, and of course, after a mad man went on a rampage during a country music festival. So tonight, authorities are still working to determine the motive behind this shooting.

But here's what we know so far about this mad man: His name is Stephen Paddock. According to his brother, he was a multimillionaire who was a frequent gambler. There are also reports that the gunman's father was a convicted bank robber, once had been on the FBI's 10 most wanted list. And according to authorities, Paddock extensively planned this massacre.

There's also newly released video of the hotel room crime scene where you can see the guns that Paddock used to carry out this deadly attack laying on the ground. And according to police, 23 guns were found in the room including some that were modified in order to fire, like an automatic weapon. And according to reports, Paddock, he set up a camera inside the hotel room to actually film his rampage.

And he also by the way set up security footage and we are asking the hotel tonight, release this. The American people deserve to see what happened. Police also say that Paddock put a camera inside of a food cart that was left outside of his room in the hallway so he could see if any police were coming.

And also tonight, we are learning more about the shooter's girlfriend. Her name, Marilou Danley, authorities are now saying as a person of interest. Sources are telling Fox News that Paddock sent thousands of dollars overseas that may have been for his girlfriend as she's currently traveling in the Philippines. However, it remains unclear who actually received this money.

And U.S. government sources are telling Fox News that investigators have interviewed an immediate relative of Stephen Paddock's girlfriend. This relative described the gunman as, quote, "unstable" and said he made them feel very uncomfortable. We will have much more in the possible motive all throughout this hour tonight.

But first, Democrats, liberals and the mainstream media, celebrities, late-night comedians, all predictably rushing to politicize this tragedy and predictably calling for more gun control.

Now, we're going to get those examples in a second. But unlike them, we promised you on this show -- we care about truth, we care about facts, we care about victims and families and we are not peddling conspiracy theories or rushing to judgment. We are not trying to use this incident to score cheap political points. Now, it's probably why we almost doubled our competitors in the ratings last night. The American people, you can no longer trust these people in the mainstream media. It is sad. Journalism in America is dead.

Now yesterday, we told you for example, liberal CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny, he said the only reason that President Trump cares about the Vegas shooting is because the victims were probably his supporters. We also told you about CBS having to fire one of their lawyers. Why? For mocking the shooting victims and not even caring.

Well tonight, unfortunately, things are getting much worse. Now before we show you these grotesque and appalling examples, I want you to watch this ever so powerful video. This is from the concert last night. About an hour before the shooting took place, almost 30,000 people in that crowd. My friends Big & Rich led the crowd, honored the military. Almost everyone in the crowd raising their phone with their light and singing collectively "God Bless America."

Watch this powerful video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(BAND AND CROWD SINGING "GOD BLESS AMERICA")

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So powerful, so necessary. We all need to come together like the people in that crowd did one hour before that massacre. They weren't Republicans or Democrats, liberals or conservatives, Americans singing "God Bless America."

Now, I'm going to get back to my monologue in just a second. There is a press conference going on at this hour. We want to get the latest information. We will head to that and come back to our monologue.

UNDERSHERIFF KEVIN MCMAHILL, LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE: I'll make it very clear to you that I need some patients from you. This investigation is a long time from being concluded. We recently went down to Mandalay Bay. I can tell you that we are days away from completion to processing of that room. We are getting very close to the completion of the processing of the site. We have a significant amount of time left there as well.

However, the southbound portion of Las Vegas Boulevard is now completely open. We are also working diligently as we speak. I believe we just opened up two of the northbound lanes. And the completion of the northbound lanes should occur sometime this evening. So bearing in mind that the investigation is dynamic, ongoing, continuing, and I don't have a lot of answers for you yet.

And clearly understanding that nobody wants answers to "why?" more than the police and the victims' families. We have a responsibility to get it right. And so, that's why it is going to take time. And that is why we are going to take that time. However, there are some I guess at best interesting reporting about how long the shooting lasted and how long it took us to get into the room. First question is how long that the actual shooting last?

I'm prepared to give you some information on that. And the first call came into our dispatch center at 10:08 p.m., about shots being fired. The suspect I can tell you that we know now that he fired off and on for somewhere between 9 and 11 minutes. We know that the suspect fired over a dozen or so volleys. And we know that the firing by the suspect ceased at 10:19. So, I want you to think about that.

The first minute the police are aware of shots being fired at 10:08, and it stopped at 10:19. That is a remarkable response by the Police Department. Also, another question that came out, how long was it before our SWAT team entered the suspect's room? Somebody said, you heard that it was 72 minutes. And if why so long? As I just mentioned to you, as the sheriff mentioned previously in the briefing, we had patrol officers actually working in another event at the Mandalay Bay who heard the shooting and they took it upon themselves to form into a team and entered the stairwell, begin ascending the floors and also evacuating hotel guests.

The SWAT team had to arrive first at Mandalay Bay before they could take any action. As I mentioned earlier, there was a very heroic security guard who was shot during the search of that suspect. That security guard went up to the room, he was advancing towards the room when the suspect fired towards the door at the security guard and struck him. He was able to provide additional information to the police on exactly what room that we were looking at.

However at that time, it is important to note that the shooting had stopped. We are considering it a barricade at that point because it is no longer an active shooter. We're not hearing any further shots. The floors had already been evacuated with the gas. The suspect was now isolated and contained within a room. At the point that the SWAT team made their decision based on what it was appropriate to enter.

I want to make it clear again to you that while there was that slight delay, the suspect was no longer firing into the crowd. There was a question about the validity of the crime scene photos that somebody had leaked. I can confirm those are in fact photos from the inside of the room. They are in fact photos of our suspect and as the sheriff mentioned previously, we have all opened up an internal investigation to determine the source and leaks of those photos to the public. You ask what we found in the suspect's room and the sheriff spoke a little bit about cameras being located.

To clarify, there were two cameras located in the hallway. So that the suspect could watch as law enforcement or security approached his room. And there is another camera placed inside the hotel room door peephole so he could see down the hallway. At this point, you had a number of questions about the weapons and the SAC from the ATF to my right, Jill Snyder will answer or provide a statement to you but not take any questions.

JILL SNYDER, SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE: Good evening. I am special agent in charge, Jill Snyder of ATF San Francisco field division. Special agents from the San Francisco field division Las Vegas field office responded to the shooting that occurred on Sunday. Additional agents from other locations within the San Francisco field division as well as agents from ATF's Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, and Boston field divisions have been working on this investigation.

We know that you have many questions regarding the firearms in this case. There's also been a lot of unofficial information being recorded -- reported regarding the guns. We would like to clear up any conflicting information regarding the number of firearms and the current status of the trace information. Please understand that this investigation is ongoing and I won't be taking questions at this time because we are still working through all of our investigative findings.

I will give you the facts that we have as of this time. Currently, 47 firearms have been recovered. These firearms were recovered from three different locations. Those locations consisted of the hotel room, as well as Verde and Mesquite, Nevada. They were purchased in Nevada, Utah, California, and Texas. The gunman purchased rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

At this time, none of the guns recovered appear to be homemade. There were 12 bumped fire stocks identified in the firearms in the hotel room. The ATF firearms and ammunition technology division provides determination on devices such as bump fire stocks and their legality. The classification of these devices depends on whether they mechanically alter the function of the firearm to fire fully automatic.

Bumped fire stocks while simulating automatic fire do not actually alter the firearm to fire automatically, making them legal under current federal law. It is still being determined which firearms were used in the shooting. All of the firearms have been traced. We are still awaiting results from some of the firearms that were located at the Mesquite residence. As the investigation proceeds, ATF will continue to conduct interviews and provide our resources and full support to the sheriff and all our local law enforcement partners. Thank you.

MCMAHILL: Thank you. As this investigation continues on, we continue to hear stories of heroic by police officers, first responders and average citizens alike. I commend all of their actions as they showed immense courage in the face of extreme danger. I want to mention that one of those brave people was Las Vegas metropolitan police officer Charleston Hartfield. Officer Hartfield was at the route 91 concert that night along with his wife when shots rang out.

Even though officer Hartfield was at the concert as a civilian, he immediately took action to save lives. In that moment, he was acting as a police officer. He ultimately gave his life protecting others. Officer Hartfield was an 11 year member of the LMPD and leaves behind a wife and two children. We are very grateful for his sacrifice. There will be a vigil remembering Officer Hartfield this Thursday October 5th at the Police Memorial Park at 6:00 p.m.

As you all know, that park is located at 3250 Metro Academy way. That is being hosted by our Police Protective Association. As his community has become accustomed, when we do provide information in regards to our critical incidents, we release body worn camera footage to you. There is a significant amount of body worn camera footage that were going through.

However, I am going to play a clip on our new very large monitor for you. A compilation of a number of those body worn cameras. You will see that the officers were dealing with some uncooperative citizens at times but at all times, they were trying to locate the source of the gunfire as well as evacuate those citizens that were in the line of fire. I think the video will speak for itself. So, if you would like to try and narrate this a little bit for you as we try to go through.

Carlos, if you could play that for me. Please?

MCMAHILL: That wall faces Mandalay Bay and they are hunkered down behind that wall after an initial firing of shots.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get down! Go that way! Get out of here! Go that way! Go that way!

(GUNSHOTS)

MCMAHILL: At this point, they are still trying to figure out where the rounds are coming from.

(GUNSHOTS)

(SIRENS)

(GUNSHOTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody stay down. Stay down.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mandalay Bay.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get behind. Cover.

MCMAHILL: A couple of officers hunkered down next to a patrol vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard. One of our officers gets shot.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get back! Get back! Get back!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get in there.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mandalay Bay.

MCMAHILL: This video is obscured. He'd noticed that the officers were wearing those yellow reflective vest, that's what you are actually seeing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody get down, get down, get down, get down!

(GUNSHOTS)

Very difficult to tell from that video but the officer is actually standing over another woman.

(GUNSHOTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get down, get down, get down!

MCMAHILL: I heard him say "I have a vest on."

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Go. Go. This way, this way, this way. Go, go, go, go. That way, that way, that way.

MCMAHILL: So, before I take some questions, I understand that the coroner is here now. Oh, I'm sorry, I was looking right past you, John. This is John Fudenberg, the Clark County coroner.

JOHN FUDENBERG, CLARK COUNTY CORONER: Thank you, Undersheriff. Again, I would like to just start by saying that my condolences go out to all of those that are involved in this incident. Specifically the family and friends who have lost loved ones in this incident and I would like to provide some information, some updated information on what is happening at the Family Assistance Center, at the Convention Center.

We are fully operational all evening, all through the night and tomorrow at noon, we will make a determination whether or not we will going to be open 24 hours going forward but at minimum, we will be open from present time to 5:00 p.m. tomorrow. So, we are still fully operational to answer any questions that the families may have, any friends of the families. I would also like to clarify we are not releasing property at the Family Assistance Center.

That is as the sheriff mentioned earlier, that is going to be released. They are developing a plan currently to release that property in the future and I am certain that will be put out to one of these press conferences. I would like to also discuss some of the numbers that we have been dealing with over there, we had that question earlier. By multiple media outlets. It is estimated we have served well over 1,000 family members and friends there at the Family Assistance Center. We are providing all sorts of services to include bereavement services and our staff at the Clark County coroner's office has been meeting with every family that comes in there.

And I'd like to again thank them. They are an amazing group of people and they have been doing an amazing job and serving these families. I think everybody except for the families would consider this a huge success at the Family Assistance Center and rightfully so. I think the reason the families may not is because if they are waiting one minute longer for us to provide information, it's too long.

So, they've been very patient. I appreciate that. And I just want to send a message to them that we are doing everything we can to communicate with them and get them the information that they need. If they want to come down to the Family Assistance Center, we are there to receive them and communicate with them. If they are not able to attend the Family Assistance Center, I would like to provide you with the phone number that has been previously published and that is within the state of Nevada, 211, outside of the state of Nevada, that is 1866-535-5654.

We have call takers standing by to take missing person's reports. I believe that is tailored off quite a bit. To date, we have received over 3,000 missing persons reports. And I'd like to clarify what that means so people don't miss report the intent of that number or the intent of me giving you that number. That by no means that we have 3,000 people missing. We believe that all 59 of the deceased are identified tentatively.

We are working on positively identifying the rest of them. And we believe that will happen by the end of this evening. We estimate in between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. So, that's very normal for us to receive an excessive amount of missing persons' reports. Following an incident like that.

So, again, that by no means we have outstanding missing persons, we have very detailed manifest and we believe that everybody involved in the incident from the decedent's standpoint is accounted for and we are awaiting to communicate that with their families. So, I am available to answer any questions that you may have. I have limited time to answer questions so I will take a few. Yes, go ahead. Excuse me?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE QUESTION)

FUDENBERG: Yes, the majority of them did. I'm not at liberty to tell you whether or not all of them did die as a result of gunshot wounds, simply because I don't know at this point.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE QUESTION)

FUDENBERG: I'm working with the Metropolitan Police Department to develop that list and we will make that public. I would imagine that's not going to happen until at the earliest tomorrow morning.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What about the ones that have not been identified? Is that because their families not heard from them?

FUDENBERG: We, as I spoke to earlier, we have tentatively identified them. But we are working on some confirmation issues. And I am confident they will all be identified. We believe we know who every single one of them is. It's just a matter of confirming that. We don't have the liberty to make any mistakes. So, we have to get it right as the Undersheriff mentioned earlier. We've got to get this right so we need your patience and we are going to work through the night to get that right. And I am hopeful that we will have all of those confirmed by tomorrow morning and the families notified. Yes, sir.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE QUESTION)

FUDENBERG: I don't believe so. But again, I cannot confirm that right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you've completed an autopsy (INAUDIBLE) --

FUDENBERG: I am not going to speak to the details of the examinations at this point. Excuse me?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE QUESTION)

FUDENBERG: Again, I'm not going to speak to any of the details of the examinations at this point. Primarily out of respect for the families. I hope you understand that. Yes, didn't you have a question?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE QUESTION)

FUDENBERG: Well, that is quite a lengthy process but in a nutshell, the families of the decedents will make arrangements with the local area mortuaries and they are the folks that provide details and provide the transportation back to their home states. Yes. One last question if you would.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE QUESTION)

FUDENBERG: I don't have that estimation but we're putting it together and we should have that by the time our list is finalized and confirmed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE QUESTION)

FUDENBERG: It does not. Excuse me, could you -- I'm not sure I understood that and I want to give you an accurate information.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE QUESTION)

FUDENBERG: No, no, we have 58 dead plus the shooter for a total of 59.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE QUESTION)

FUDENBERG: This is the last question. I don't know.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay.

FUDENBERG: But that will be announced through one of these press conferences probably later today or most likely tomorrow at some point. And that's all the questions I'm going to take. Thank you very much for your time. I can clarify the 59. We have confirmed 59 dead in our office. Yes. Fifty eight plus the shooter for a total of 59. And that is confirmed. Okay? Thank you very much, Undersheriff.

MCMAHILL: You are welcome. Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. As you just saw, police wrapping up that news conference. Now, they did release some body cam footage and we will analyze that. We are really rocking it as we speak. Now, here's what they just told us in the presser. The suspect, he fired 12 bursts. The shooting rampage lasted between nine and 11 minutes and had devices attached to 12 separate weapons to allow those guns to fire like automatic weapons, in other words, they were altered. The government had two cameras in the hallway and one in the rooms' people. Authorities were also saying that they recovered 47 weapons from three separate locations.

Now, as we were explaining, you know, this is what exactly is happening. And as we get more details, we will bring it to you. In the beginning of that monologue, I just played as we were going to break how one hour before this all took place, Big & Rich were on stage. And they had everybody in the crowd, almost 30,000 people holding up their cellphones in light and unison, singing "God Bless America."

But yet, you saw within literally hours the left politicizing this event before any facts were known. Let me start with the late-night comedians for example. They were lining up literally at the chance to exploit this incident for political purposes when what they should have been doing is what we plead to you earlier in the program. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST, "THE LATE SHOW"/CBS: Congress can be heroes by doing literally anything, universal background checks. Or come up with a better answer and force Obama's executive order that denied mentally ill gun purchases. Or a better answer. Reinstate the assault weapons ban. Or come up with a better answer. Anything but nothing. Doing nothing is cowardice.

JIMMY KIMMEL, HOST, "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE"/ABC: With someone with a beard attacks us, we tapped phones, we invoke travel bands, we build walls, we take every possible precaution to make sure it does not happen again, but when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans, then there's nothing we can do about that. And Second Amendment I guess -- our forefathers wanted us to have AK-47s.

TREVOR NOAH, HOST, "THE DAILY SHOW"/COMEDY CENTRAL: We seem to do everything to avoid talking about guns. I've never been to a country where people are as afraid to speak about guns.

JAMES CORDEN, HOST, "THE LATE LATE SHOW"/CBS: How has every other developed country to a better job by preventing these attacks? We can't be surprised that gun crime will always occur where there is such a wide availability of guns.

SETH MEYERS, HOST, "LATE NIGHT"/NBC: To Congress, I would just like to say, are there no steps we can take as a nation to prevent gun violence?

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: This is beyond shameful, making political statements, calling for things like gun control less than 24 hours after something like this happens, while people are grieving, while victims are still in the hospital, before we have any and all facts. It is utterly disgraceful. Mothers and fathers in hospitals hoping and praying their children who are literally fighting for their lives are going to be OK.

Really, late-night hosts? You can't resist the urge for one night, put aside your radical left-wing policies? And by the way, you are often so wrong about the issue. It's sad.

Then you have celebrities taking to Twitter, they make their cheap political points. Lena Dunham for example. Oh, "No way not to politicize this tragedy. It's about gender and race as well as access to guns, considering it's random is comforting and dangerous."

Lady Gaga, oh, the great political philosopher she is. She writes, "Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan and @realDonaldTrump, oh, blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate." And she writes "#gun control, act." Hey, Lady Gaga, where you when all the violence in Chicago was happening? Gigi Hadid. "It sickens me, the ease with which a terrorists can be sold a gun. Is the ease, really worth all these lives? This needs to stop." Or Sophia Bush tweeting, "Dear Donald, f*** you for this. Truly, sincerely, America." Alyssa Milano tweeting, "Doesn't our children's safety mean more than your right to own weapons that can kill on a mass scale? F*** you, NRA."

Now, here is the hypocrisy. Celebrities are completely out of touch. Now, shouldn't they be focused now -- they are also carrying on victims and their families -- instead of trying to score cheap political points against the president and advancing their left-wing ideology?

By the way, here is the hypocrisy. They want to disarm all of us, all of you, the American people, prevent you from having the right to protect yourself, protect your family. How many of them live in expensive multi-million-dollar gated communities? How many of them have armed security any time they leave their house? So, the attacks from these celebrities shouldn't surprise anybody.

Look what "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend said about President Trump. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "SNL"/NBC)

MICHAEL CHE, CO-ANCHOR, WEEKEND UPDATE: Oh really, Donald? You bitch.

This isn't that complicated, man. It's hurricane relief. These people need help. You just did this for white people twice. Do the same thing. Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels. Get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl T-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Really? You have to wonder, with ever say that about Barack and Michelle? Here's Hillary Clinton also lashing out in her effort to exploit what happened. Watch her.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP, "THIKING CAP" PODCAST)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: This is nothing but pure unadulterated greed motivated by people who want to sell as many guns as they can to engage in a falsity with fear and rhetoric about why everyone has to have guns. And you know, the evidence is just so clear that more guns do not keep you safer.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: No, read John Lott. More guns, less crime. She waited a whopping nine hours before she is started playing politics with what happen here. She is just bitter and angry and frankly disgrace ex-presidential candidate, beyond disgraceful.

Other than Democrats they are also following this example. So predictable. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know these are harsh words but I believe it in my heart. I think there's an unintentional endorsement that gets sent to these mass murderers one after slaughter after slaughter, Congress does nothing.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y., MINORITY LEADER: In the face of tens of thousands of gun deaths every year, too many Republicans in Congress have tried to enact a dream agenda of the NRA and gun lobby.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D-CONN.: Evil attacked Las Vegas. But we can do something about it. We can say enough is enough.

We are saying enough to the evasion and the euphemism. They can take those euphemisms and stuff them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think we have to ask ourselves the same question again. Is there nothing that we can do? No law? Nothing that we can do?

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Do you want to know what pathetic looks like? Look at these tweets. A Democratic elected congressman, his name is Seth Moulton, "As after Orlando, I will not be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction. Now is not a moment for silence. It is a time for action." Really, Congressman? You are that petty, you are that bitterly partisan that you cannot even bow your head and honor those that died and those that are fighting for their lives in hospitals? You are pathetic.

He wasn't alone. Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark also refusing to honor victims with a simple moment of silence. These liberals, these people on the left are so blinded by their hatred of the president, the Second Amendment, anyone conservative, they can't even focus on what is important.

Just like these celebrities, Democratic politicians are massive hypocrites when it comes to guns. Right? Don't they have their own armed police force just to keep them safe? Most Americans don't have that.

And like a lot of celebrities and all these late-night hosts that have paid their millions of dollars, you want to have a debate? That is fine. Facts aren't on your side. Take a look at this headline, John Lott, Jr. "Gun control in Europe is almost total. It hasn't stopped mass shooting attacks like Las Vegas." And then Lott points out that Europe has some of the strictest gun control laws on the planet yet there are still mass shootings there.

And by the way, the left are always morally outraged over these mass shootings, but do you even remember them talking about the out-of-control violence, the unprecedented violence in Chicago when Barack Obama was president? Let's look at the videotaped statistics here.

During the Obama presidency, there were over 3,900 murderers in his adopted hometown. Did you hear anything from the left, the late-night comedians, Lady Gaga, the genius that she is? Or what about the more than 18,000 people shot in Chicago just during the last six years of Obama's presidency? Did anybody on the left, all these people out there, did any of them go to Chicago to try to help those people being shot? We listed their names on this show. Take a look at the side of your screen. We will show you the victims of this shooting here in Vegas throughout the hour. This is the only thing that matters right now, honoring those victims, supporting their families, praying for their recovery. That should be the main focus of the moment.

Now is not the time to make cheap political points, to divide the country and push your cheap political agenda and try to use the tragedy to further a bitter partisan agenda. How about the country can come together like they did an hour before this terrible shooting and nearly 30,000 people with their cell phones in the air, lights bright as the lights can see, singing "God bless America."

Joining us now, retired Vegas Metropolitan police officer, SWAT officer Bob Lewis is with us. Bob's daughter was at the concert Sunday night. He rushed down to the shooting scene to find her. Also with us, Iraq war veteran, Colin Donohue, Colin was attending the festival on Sunday night when the gunman opened fire. Also joining us, Tony Robone his son Nick shot in the chest. Currently in ICU at the hospital. Nick's friend, Philly he is also with us. He was at the concert with Nick. He helped save Nick's life. We are also joined by Russell Bleck, who was at the concert and taking videos of this madness after the shootings started. Let me start with you, your son was shot on the chest, thank you for being here, how is he doing?

TONY ROBONE, SON WAS INJURED IN LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: We were able to take the breathing tube out this afternoon. He is sitting up and speaking a little bit. He had about two and a half surgery Sunday night. He is doing much better right now.

HANNITY: You said because he was such a big strong kid that his muscle actually helped save his life?

ROBONE: The surgeon said he is not used to operating on someone with pecks like his.

HANNITY: That make you a little proud. Will there be any lasting injury?

ROBONE: Fortunately, no. We don't think there will be, but when he came to today --

HANNITY: By the way, thank god.

ROBONE: We do. Tremendous support. His main concern honestly -- he was a little upset when he heard that he is getting a lot of national attention because he is a hockey coach here at UNLV.

HANNITY: He is a hockey coach? I played hockey growing up. I'm a big fan.

ROBONE: He is been getting a lot of attention. He was really upset because there are 59 people that died. And he says I didn't do anything. My brother save me, Billy saved me. He said it's really difficult for him. All the people in the hospital, it's been totally amazing.

HANNITY: Billy, you are his best friend. If you are a hero and a paramedic, right?

BILLY: No, my brother Anthony that was with us.

HANNITY: He is the paramedic. Ok. But you helped him. You helped save your buddy's life. That is got to make you feel good for the rest of your life.

BILLY: We are grateful that he is hearing that we were there with him.

HANNITY: Thank you for what you did here. Your daughter was there. You hear about this. He served on the police force for how long?

BOB LEWIS, RETIRED LAS VEGAS POLICE OFFICER AND SWAT TEAM: 27 years. 20 of them on the SWAT Team.

HANNITY: You know how dangerous the situation is.

LEWIS: She called me. She was at the intersection. With Mandalay bay. She calls me screaming petrified. She says dad, the police are making me get down and I hear firecrackers. She said it sounded like firecrackers and I'm hearing the rapid-fire of an automatic weapon. I'm like Emily, that is not firecrackers. Can you see anything? She said I'm literally in a dog pile of people. A police car just pulled up to block where they believe the shots were coming from. She said I can't get across the street. I said ok, stay down.

HANNITY: Let me guess -- dad went running.

LEWIS: At that point Sean I was in flip out, shorts and a t-shirt. I did not grab keys. I was so terrified.

HANNITY: You went and got your gun?

LEWIS: I jumped back in the car and I got down here. The whole time I am on the phone with her telling her what to do and she is running. I'm telling her I need to know which way you are running. But she is yelling out landmarks. She said I just passed the building Oasis. Hayden street. The street we are on, just doesn't go through. She said I'm running to a building that says video poker.com. I'm running like a unit like a lunatic get down. It took me 53 minutes to get to her.

HANNITY: Scary.

LEWIS: The nice thing was as she was running, the gunfire was lessening. I could hear it weakening.

HANNITY: Colin you served in Iraq. What does it say? Operation?

COLIN DONOHUE, LAS VEGAS SHOOTING EYEWITNESS: Operation (inaudible), I got back on September 7th.

HANNITY: You are at the concert, you know the sound, you knew it immediately.

DONOHUE: It sounded like fireworks but at the same time, I had heard those sounds before. It was surreal. I talked to a guy my left. He dropped. I looked at him. I was like are you all right? And he said I just got shot in the leg. It I was like yep, that is a bullet hole. Put a finger on it. Everybody dropped on the second volley. Once the volley has ended, I was trying to push people to cover and once we started clearing out the areas, we started doing some hasty triage to make sure people were all right. One of my friends, Olivia is a nurse. She followed me around. We were verifying whether people were breathing or not. Then doctors, medics, numerous people were helping out. It wasn't just me.

HANNITY: You were able to help.

DONOHUE: Roger, I was --

HANNITY: I can't tell you are in the military. Roger.

DONOHUE: I will continue --

HANNITY: Thank you for your service. If you were able to help save lives.

DONOHUE: We tried. We definitely tried. Tons of other people that were doing the same thing I was doing.

HANNITY: Russell, you were there. If you taking videos. What were you thinking as you are watching the horror unfold?

RUSSELL BLECK, LAS VEGAS SHOOTING EYEWITNESS: I saw people dropping. We were in the VIP tent closest to the shooter when I heard the first three rounds. I started shooting video. I was shooting video at the concert. It was the last song.

HANNITY: Right back here.

BLECK: Yes. It took us 15 minutes to get out of the tent right behind you. Running one way. And running the other way.

HANNITY: Listen, you are a hero. You got out safely, thank God. Hoping other people. Thank god you were there for your buddy. I'm glad your daughter is all right a we are still praying for your son, the UNLV hockey coach. You've got to be proud of him too.

LEWIS: I am proud of everyone.

HANNITY: You are right, everyone. Absolutely.

LEWIS: Las Vegas metro police department did a fantastic first responders.

HANNITY: I've met so many. Amazing.

LEWIS: All the other people here. It looks like a war zone. Triage everywhere. Some new people helping, yelling. Cars were being loaded up. It was fantastic. I'm conflicted by being here. I'm fortunate -- so many other people were hurt. I've been in this city for 27 years as a police officer. I have never seen anything like this.

HANNITY: You represent them. Going to get back to the video in a second. We saw that and heard the scanner. The cops say we are going to have a breach. The guy they are breaching has a machine gun.

LEWIS: Those officers...

HANNITY: Everyone else's scattering and they are running to save lives.

LEWIS: Absolutely.

HANNITY: Thank you for 27 years of service. Guys, thank you. Thank you all for joining us. Moments ago, the authorities had this press conference right here in Vegas. Which did shed new light on the gunman. His name is Stephen Paddock and used this to carry out his heinous crime and let us watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Currently, 47 firearms have been recovered. These firearms were from three different locations. They consisted of the hotel room, as well as Mesquite and Verdi, Nevada. They were purchased in Nevada, Utah, California, and Texas. The gunman purchased rifles, shotguns, and pistols. At this time, none of the guns recovered appear to be homemade. There were 12 bonfire stocks identified in the hotel room.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now, Fox News Senior Correspondent Adam Housley. Wade Tyler Millward, A reporter for the Vegas Journal Review. I always see on satellite -- I don't get to see you. You have really good news that you are breaking tonight. Tell us what you found out.

WADE TYLER MILLWARD, LAS VEGAS JOURNAL REVIEW: Yes a couple of things. We know the woman that they have been looking for -- I'm told she is going to be landing in Los Angeles tonight. They brought her back. No direct flight from the Philippines to Vegas. From Malaysia but not from the Philippines. You assume she will be on a flight from Los Angeles to here on I assume the same night.

HANNITY: You also spent time in the neighborhood where this guy was. What can you tell us about it?

TYLER MILLWARD: Yeah, Sean. In this neighborhood, the shooter was basically a ghost. No one would really interact with him. He ate at taco bell and played at the casinos but --

HANNITY: Millionaire, played a lot.

TYLER MILLWARD: Definitely wealthy. It lived in a very nice neighborhood in Mesquite. 55 and up community that is still growing. But wasn't very flashy. Not a lot of furniture outside. Just a single chair in his backyard.

HANNITY: Did he talk to neighbors a lot?

TYLER MILLWARD: No, neither did his companion.

HANNITY: There some story here, guys.

ADAM HOUSLEY, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: It's interesting. We talk to people at the hotel. He is known. Some of the workers were shocked when they saw his face. He was known as a big gambler. He stayed into different cabana. I'm told from people in the casino where they send the guys or gals, the high rollers, they knew who he was he was.

HANNITY: Maybe that is how he got all the guns in to the room.

HOUSLEY: There are thousands of people coming in with bags every day. If he was here for four days, he could have brought into a day. He were dragging bags there all the time.

HANNITY: Yes that is probably a good point. But they did know him?

HOUSLEY: Yes.

HANNITY: Let's go back to the girlfriend. Obviously she is not a person of interest. She is going to land in Los Angeles tonight. Good reporting on your part. We got this money -- they wouldn't answer at the press conference. There is some story. I've been seeing pictures online. I am very wary about what I'm saying. I'm reading at a lot of different things out here. That he had been to the Philippines with her. I'm sure you've seen the same photos online but we have not confirmed it.

HOUSLEY: There is a lot going to the neighborhood, maybe this is the only woman that had any kind of insight with him. That is what everyone wants to know.

HANNITY: A little bit of insight from the other relative that was uncomfortable. I guess that was her brother? The relative but said he wasn't comparable just being around him.

HOUSLEY: That would point to some problems with this individual. For me it was interesting. Talking to folks at the hotel. They have been getting a lot of phone calls from people blaming them for not stopping it. It's tough for a hotel. With that magnitude, that many people going through? This guy could have easily done this without anybody noticing anything. He was a quiet guy, the employees say. They knew him. A lot of employees -- certain employees did not recognize him right away. Some were at the concert.

HANNITY: In the age and they have social media, granted he is in a different generation -- you can get something about somebody. It's like he is a ghost. This guy. I think there's a bigger story we're going to find out. Guys, good to see you. I don't get to see you much. Thank you for your good reporting. Next time -- no tie. We are outside. All right Geraldo Rivera was on the ground in Puerto Rico covering the devastation there for over a week. And just a few hours ago, he caught up with President Trump while he was touring the damage for an exclusive interview you will only see tonight, right here on "Hannity." watch this and we will come back to Vegas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEW ROAMING CORRESPONDENT: President of the United States. Thank you for coming. I'm sorry you are seeing the island under the circumstances. Many people fear because of the awful tragedy in Vegas he would be diverted. You came anyway. Why?

TRUMP: Well there are special people -- I know many people from Puerto Rico, I come from a place called New York and I love the Puerto Rican people. I know the island very well. I've been here many times. We have to help. We've done a fantastic job. It was a very tough one. An a+ in Texas. An a+ in Florida. And we may have done our best work here but it hasn't been appreciated but actually if you see over the last couple of days, people are seeing what we've done. The runways are open. The ships are pouring in. A lot of things are happening. It's great.

RIVERA: On the note of not being appreciated, I know the mayor of San Juan -- she is a probable Democratic candidate for governor in 2020. She did not applaud. Welcome to the bitter partisan politics of Puerto Rico. We've been blamed from everything the kids dying to cholera epidemic that didn't exist.

TRUMP: I don't know the mayor but she was very, very nice at the beginning. She says it's incredible what happened and all of a sudden she went a little bit on the nasty side. And I guess she is running for office and it turns out I was right. Isn't that a shock? Your current governor, he is been amazing. Your congresswoman has been absolutely amazing and the people, I met your state Senators and lots of other people. Virtually every mayor has been so thankful. The job we've done. It's the job of the navy and army and air force and marines. The whole thing. The U.S. Coast guard, what they've done, the lives they have saved -- the people are really very thankful.

RIVERA: battered by two historic storms that wiped out a power grid that was already indicated. Poorly maintained. Corruptly managed. What do you do? Is the Marshall plan rebuilding, will we see a Trump plan to rebuild this poor island?

TRUMP: We are going to help the people. A lot of people and a lot of debt, they have 72 billion in debt before the hurricane hits. And had a power plan that didn't work before the hurricane we are going to help them. We are going to get it back in its feet. I'm very proud of the fact that if you look at one statistic, 16 deaths. That is a lot of dust. But 16 -- if you look at Katrina, they had in the thousands. This was a storm, the likes of which nobody has ever seen.

We had FEMA before the storm even came. They were on the island during the storm, they were on the island before the first storm. They got hit by two hurricanes. We are very proud of the job we've done. Now we will have to try to get them back, the power is slowly getting on. The roads are open. The runways are open. These people that you've met today, the first responders, these are incredible people.

RIVERA: I totally agree. It's been so impressive to see, the message to the Puerto Rican people, to what extent do you commit to help rebuild this battered place?

TRUMP: We are going to work something out. They owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street. We will have to wipe that out. It's going to have to be, you can say good-bye to that. I don't know if it's Goldman Sachs but whoever it is, you can wave good-bye to that. We have to do something about, because the debt was massive on the island.

RIVERA: My aunt Ellie doesn't care about that. She wants some help -- she wants to hear from you.

TRUMP: We are going to help the people out. We are going to get the electric going again. It was a complete wipeout. It was a lot of very valuable equipment. It was equipment in bad shape but we are going to put it in good shape.

RIVERA: I really appreciate it.

TRUMP: You've been a great friend. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Live with more on this exclusive interview with the President in Puerto Rico, our friend Fox News correspondent at large Geraldo Rivera. Geraldo, here's my main question for you, 15,000 people on the ground between the military and FEMA and only government workers. Food, water, medicine, supplies. The Navy was there. We got top military commanders from Afghanistan and Iraq there. I mean pretty unbelievable stuff. Do you like my hairdo? And the attack by only one mayor got picked up by everybody and it wasn't true. What did the President say about that?

RIVERA: He obviously is hurt by that. I have to add one melancholy note, Sean. We heard just minutes before we went on air that the official death toll has risen from 16 to 34? And that is tragic, what I would just like people to understand is blame Hurricane Maria for those deaths. Don't blame President Trump. He really is trying. It's frustrating, the endeavor. The supply chain in Puerto Rico, its 1,000 miles away. It's a very difficult and logistically challenging operation and you are dealing with a dysfunctional government that really gave bad information to FEMA to begin with. The power plants for example are not damaged. It's the power lines that are down. I think we will get this done. The President going there was really important.

HANNITY: Geraldo, you were on the ground I think 7, 8, 9 days, I promise you on Twitter I will match with whatever you've made -- I'm sorry, I was watching you, I am proud of you. I will match you a dollar for dollar. Samaritan purse, whatever you like. Done. Congratulations on the exclusive with the President. Thank you for sharing it with us, we appreciate it. Joining us now live on the ground in Vegas, three friends of mine. Recording artist Kaya Jones, she was on the stage one hour with Big and Rich just before the massacre. Also with Fox News legal analyst our friend Bob Massi and a national spokesperson for CORE and conservative commentator Niger Innis. We all saw this video. I actually played it earlier in the show. This is one hour and 10 minutes. We won't play it but -- they played it earlier. I put it on hannity.com. Everything single person, Kaya, in this crowd is holding up their - I mean --every light. Look at this. 30,000 people.

KAYA JONES, RECORDING ARTIST: That is the take away, Sean. We were united in that moment. Millions of Americans can see that we were completely united. Not divided and this is the final moment -- loved ones that lost someone that night, hold on to the fact that they bless America. It was an honor to do that.

HANNITY: You were on stage with Big and Rich.

JONES: Yes. 100 percent.

HANNITY: I think Big and Rich are friends with everybody. They really are. Bob, Niger, you guys have been both longtime friends. You know everybody.

BOB MASSI, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: I've been here 44 years. I'm so proud about the way the City has been coming together. The first responders as we know are phenomenal. Ironically how that song was played and then we have to face this. Do what they have to do, we have great leaders. People like you to come here and show how great it is and tell this story.

NIGER INNIS, CORE NATIONAL SPOKESMAN: It is right here.

MASSI: I've been in that casino 100 times. There's a pub called the foundation room. It's a fabulous casino and when I look at those windows, all it does up at a lump in your throat. This maniac.

HANNITY: You always try to put yourself in this position -- Niger, I've known your father before he passed away. God bless him. Such a hero to me. All those years, we did these dinners together. Martin Luther King dinners.

INNIS: We were both in New York on September 11th. Totally different atmosphere. The unity is the same. The unity among us, here in Nevada. It is the same. I was going to applaud Dena Titus. A total contrast, the congresswoman of this district. Total contrast from what Hillary Clinton and some of the other folks are doing. Good move on her part to be responsible and a real leader.

HANNITY: Your children are in the hospital, hanging onto life. On your knees crying and praying that they will survive this thing. You see what might have been their last moment or for those who lost their kids. You are on stage watching this. It just breaks your heart.

JONES: It's heartbreaking. Look behind us. There is a gate that is been broken because people were trying to get out. I mean, it was mayhem. Complete mayhem.

MASSI: I was talking to this police officer. Broken window and blood. And up here where there are these big reservoirs, this gentleman -- they're actually bullet holes. Trying to blow things up. That is how bad it was.

HANNITY: You have not slept. You are having trouble dealing with this.

JONES: I am. In waves. Guilt, sadness, anger. This is my hometown. We knew an attack was imminent. They had made it abundantly clear eventually something is going to happen. We have to now come together, do not allow this to affect us. You know 3800 plus law enforcement is working right now on the ground. This is a time where we have to be so thankful for our first responders.

HANNITY: I can't believe, Niger. It is like this guy is a ghost. There is something here, people just don't -- this was premeditated.

INNIS: Absolutely. It was planned. No, no, no. This guy had been thinking about doing this for a long time and look, I don't want to add to the speculation in the social media conspiracy theories, but I do not believe this was spontaneous. This was planned for a long time. I was just talking to somebody -- there is a church behind us. A Christian church. I don't think the target that he had planned, the time he had planned to do this is an accident. This was a purposeful attack.

JONES: Those rooms get sold out. They were all sold out. Weeks in advance. To get that exact vantage point? Come on.

MASSI: This guy had to visit the place many times -- you can request a suite. I've got to believe he requested that suite. Speculation. Sean, it is right -- god forbid it's a perfect vantage point to accomplish what he did. This is irrelevant what I'm going to say but I always say to myself with these rooms comped? Was he a gambler there? Did they comped all this rooms?

HANNITY: Big gamblers get their rooms comped.

MASSI: I'm not saying Mandalay bay did -- I'm just saying, these come to my mind. Was this a comped room because he was in gambler? He requested that suite.

HANNITY: You are an attorney. If see people lost a lot of money.

MASSI: And made a lot of money.

HANNITY: Is this a normal reaction?

MASSI: Of course not. 47 guns in three locations.

INNIS: 20 in his room.

HANNITY: 20 in his room.

INNIS: Sean, you wrote a wonderful book. "deliver us from evil. All the speculation, he was mentally ill -- this is evil. An attack on good, innocent people.

JONES: Innocent people.

MASSI: We saw a lot of good that night with first responders.

HANNITY: This is Vegas right here. Three great people. We are praying for your City.

MASSI: God bless you.

JONES: Thank you Sean.

INNIS: Thank you for coming here.

HANNITY: Thank you. That is all the time we have left. As always, thank you for being with us. We will not be like the destroy-Trump-media and politicized things. We will be live from Las Vegas tomorrow night. The president will be here with first responders. Stay tuned, Fox News Channel will continue with Brian Kilmeade next.



