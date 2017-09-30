Could tax cuts double our GDP growth rate?

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

Economy grows 3.1 percent in 2nd quarter; GOP hopes tax cut plan will spark major boom

Steve Cortes: Most people when they talk history here and tax cuts they go straight to Ronald Reagan, he's a great case. I'd like to go further back to John F. Kennedy because he was a tax cutter. A lot of people don't know that. He was the last Democrat who really believed in cutting taxes and what happened, sadly, he didn't live to see a lot of this.

Juan Williams: You were cutting from a much higher level of taxation than we have today and even as we consider it high taxation at 39 percent for an individual, people would say, my God, that was 70 percent. So that's a big difference.

Gerri Willis: This is a comprehensive tax change and I think the real beneficiaries here are corporations that are going to be able to bring money back and not pay the huge corporate tax rate of 35 percent.

Rachel Campos Duffy: I just read an article today about lobbyists scrambling because they're seeing their loopholes going away in this new plan. That's draining the swamp. That's what makes people excited about this plan. I think it's a plan that's going to help the middle class, and I think that Donald Trump was very invested.

Private companies delivering money and supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

Gerri Willis: You see companies like Delta and JetBlue sending planes down full of food and supplies for these folks who have been devastated in Puerto Rico. It's so heartwarming to hear.

Steve Cortes: It's heartening to see. A lot of Americans are hurting down there, clearly, and praying for them is not enough. We also need tangible help and the companies are stepping up. I was impressed with the telecom companies, AT&T and I think Verizon also, offering free data, unlimited talk to anybody who has their phones.

Juan Williams: Well, I think that people like corporations. I mean, these corporations provide us jobs, income. There's a lot of good to it, but to pick up on what others are saying, people often times demonize the point to greed in excess, and we live in an era that's kind of gilded for those of us lucky enough to have money in our pockets.

Rachel Campos Duffy: The debt crisis is an enormous problem, and part of the reason why the response has been so difficult for the government is because the economy in Puerto Rico, in many ways, didn't have the infrastructure and many of the resources it could have had if it hadn't been struggling from the debt crisis.

FBI accuses several college basketball coaches, staff of bribing players and getting kickbacks from sponsors

Juan Williams: If you put money on the table in plain view of everybody and you said to the NCAA, you can control this now and you don't have to rely on minor AAU and other coaches who are going to be influenced by big corporations. This is corruption and it's got to stop.



Gerri Willis: Look, these guys are professionals. Their images are used by the universities to promote their football and their basketball programs. At the end of the day what they're doing is no different from what a paid professional athlete is doing.

Steve Cortes: The answer is to pay them, at least it's part of the answer. And it's true they get a scholarship, but guess what, too few of them graduate. For instance, at Michigan state only 40 percent of black players graduate. That's an atrocity.

Rachel Campos Duffy: They should make money off licensing of their name and their number on their jersey at the stores where they're sold. I think that the money that the university makes that is going to these outrageous salaries for coaches should be funneled back into the university.

Fox on the spot

Rachel Campos Duffy: Bipartisanship moment for return of House Whip Scalise won't last

Juan Williams: Democrats make a tax cut deal with dealmaker-in-chief

Gerri Willis: Scrapping the deduction of state and local taxes won't happen

Steve Cortes: Fuel up your profits with (XLE) energy