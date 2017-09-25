Steve Bannon blasts GOP establishment's role in Alabama Senate race

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 25, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to a new era. Welcome to Hannity and we are following two major breaking news stories tonight begins a new chapter in the cable news wars. Yes. We're now back live at 9 p.m. We'll have more of that in just a minute.

Also tonight, the president takes on the NFL and players who refuse to stand for the National Anthem and our flag. Now Vice President Mike Pence is at a political rally tonight and he's standing with President Trump in that race down there for the Senate. We'll going to have his comments in the course of the program this hour. Steve Bannon will join us in his first cable interview since leaving the White House.

Also tonight, Newt Gingrich, Laura Ingraham and these announcements, they're massive, you don't want to miss it. But first, tonight's all important opening monologue. Right. So, we're now back at our old time slot, 9 p.m. Eastern. We're glad you're with us. We're living in very interesting times in America. Now sadly many big institutions, they are failing you the American people.

We're now living in a time you have powerful groups within the government, they decided they want to undermine a sitting president that you elected. The deep states bureaucrats, they're selectively leaking in a rate of almost a leak a day. It is all unprecedented and it's all an attempt to damage and destroy the administration. Now, the Democratic Party for their part, they are void of any and all ideas.

They just want to attack the president, 24/7, 365, they're not offering any solutions to you the American people. You have Republicans, you have never Trumpers. They're too timid. They're too weak to take the necessary bold actions we need to get the economy and healthcare in our nation's security back on track. And as it relates to the cable wars, all the media is more corrupt than ever.

Almost all of the mainstream media is now abusively biased and ideologically driven. They're advancing on like a minute by minute basis, their radical left wing agenda. You got websites, magazines, newspapers, you got the New York Times, the Washington Post, and especially cable TV, fake news, CNN, MSNBC conspiracy TV. They are purposely propagandizing the country 24/7.

So, tonight as we begin this new journey together and this new time slot, I promise to you this, I'll be working diligently every single night to take on those groups together because there's so much at stake for this country. And we do hope you will join us every night, we hope you tell your friends. Now unlike the rest of the media, this show, we're going to present news and information that the left wing media will never tell you about.

This show, we're going to be setting the record straight. We're going to be presenting strong thoughtful powerful opinion, no conspiracy theories, unlike our so-called competitors. And here is my promise to you. We'll also do something the mainstream media never does, we'll be offering solutions on a regular basis and ideas to the countries many challenges. So, moving forward tonight, this show is going to be about looking out for the forgotten men and women in this country. What this election was about.

We have nearly 50 million Americans on food stamps, nearly 50 million Americans in poverty, 90 plus million Americans out of the labor force. Fifty one year low home ownership break. We've doubled the national debt. My promise to you is this. We will hold Washington accountable together. That includes all the politicians, both parties, those who have failed this country. And the people of this country. And those who think that they should be served instead of being public servants which is what they were elected to do. Now, a reminder.

This is a marathon, it's not a sprint. There are many, many people, I'm telling you, in the mainstream media and on the left, they want me to fail and fail miserably. They wanted that now. I'm beginning my 23rd year at FOX. And many, they'd even like to silence all conservative voices. I'm not doing the show for media critics, I never will. I'm doing the show for all of you and the forgotten men and women in this country.

So, tonight as we begin, I hope you'll join us every night, 9:00 Eastern, we hope you'll tell your friends, we hope you'll say it DVR, we hope you'll never miss an episode. The goal of the show is to make America the strongest it can be, the land of security, prosperity, where every single American can fulfill their dreams. And we do thank you for tuning in.

All right. Now, tonight our top story, President Trump taking on the NFL for players who refuse to stand for the national anthem. Here is what the President said on Friday. Take a look.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say, get that son of a bitch off the field right now out? He's fired.

HANNITY: Now, after President Trump's comments on Friday and over the weekend, many NFL players, coaches and owners responded in a massive protest. One in eight NFL players did not stand for the National Anthem. Three teams, they even refused to take the field during the Star Spangled Banner. And one Pittsburgh Steelers player Alejandro Villanueva, a former army ranger, he was brave enough to defy his coach and his entire team and stand proudly for the National Anthem. I'm going to have something to say about him later in the program.

Now, two National Anthem performers, even they took a knee while singing. And multiple owners in a statement condemning President Trump, why for daring to call players out?

Let me tell you the facts here: This is beyond disrespectful to the country, to the men and women, the millions who have fought, bled, died, were injured defending and fighting under that flag. Look, NFL players, you want to protest, go knock yourselves out. But when you disrespect the flag, you're doing nothing for the people in this country to advance the ball for the forgotten men and women that are suffering. And frankly, you're spitting in the eye of every service member who did serve, fight, bleed and die under that flag. And what's even more sad, a Pittsburgh Steelers player, a former Army Ranger, Alejandro Villanueva, he was even criticized by his own coach. After the game, his own coach, Mike Tomlin said this. Take a look:

MIKE TOMLIN, NFL COACH: Many of them felt like something needed to be done. I asked those guys to discuss it and whatever they discussed, that you know, we have 100 percent participation or we do nothing. They discussed it for an appropriate length of time. They couldn't come to an understanding. So they chose to remove themselves from it. They were not going to be disrespectful in the anthem. So, they chose not to participate. But at the same time many of them were not going to accept the words of the president. So, we decided to sit it out, to not take the field. I was looking for 100 percent participation. We're going to be respectful of our football team.

HANNITY: Now, as I said, we'll have more on Alejandro later in the program. Surprise to say, his jersey skyrocketed to No. 1 on NFL.com. That speaks volumes.

Now, I'm not sure why it's so hard for so many NFL players to understand why Americans don't want to see the flag and the National Anthem disrespected on Sunday, on game day. And to me, one of the best moments, you watch an NFL game and when it's over, you have warriors, the best of the best athletes, both sides, they unite, they get in a circle, they say a prayer of thanks -- that I love.

If the NFL players, you want to choose, to make political statements, you have every right to do it, and I'm predicting here and now that tonight the fans that disagree and find it offensive, they are going to flee, that's also their right. Look, I don't support boycotts and I never have. But I'm also not interested in watching this behavior and the sign of disrespect every Sunday. As of today, Saturday is now my football day, unless this changes.

Not to mention this so-called show of unity at the NFL is already showing signs of cracking and is getting a negative response. Take a look at some of these headlines. Hollywood Reporter: "Ben Roethlisberger regrets Steelers boycotting the anthem; Trump supports fan boos." Deadline Hollywood: "Sunday night football ratings down again on day of player protests." Grabien: "Roger Goodell ignoring leagues own rules and letting players protest anthem." CBS Denver: "Von Miller ads being pulled after anthem protest" -- he's a star player for the Broncos. The New York Post: "Pushed to my limit: Stadium worker quits after the bills protest anthem."

And just to put things into perspective tonight, for all of you out there, for all these NFL players that want to take a knee and disparage the flag and the men and women who fought and died for it, let's do a little comparison. It costs on average, $92.98 cents for a single ticket to an NFL game and that's just the average. Family of four? They are spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars just to attend, never mind, you want to the buy a beer, hot dog, a coke? Forget it. The average NFL salary, $2.4 million. Some players making tens of millions of dollars and even hundreds of millions during the course of their career. And, by the way they deserve it. That's fine. They are great athletes. Meanwhile, the average salary for private in the military is under $41,000 a year.

Now, think about this for a second: NFL players, they have an opportunity to make millions of dollars because of men and women who make a modest salary that risk everything, their lives to give them the freedom to play this great game. And here is another dose of reality: If average men and women protested and pissed off their costumers at work, they probability wouldn't have a job. We are all the costumers by the way, for the leftists in Hollywood and all of these pro-sports athletes. So, should the same standard apply to them?

And as for the president's comments: Under President Obama -- get this -- millions and millions more Americans went on food stamps. And by the way, we didn't keep our doctors, we didn't keep our plans, millions more in poverty. And by the way, he doubled the national debt for our kids and grandkids. And the president right now, he is trying to make policies that are better for the people in this country, especially those left behind. So, it seems to me you people protesting you have no clue what the president's plans are. And as the president said, this is about respect. The one thing that should unify us, respect for the flag, respect for our anthem, respect for the service men and women that fought under that flag.

And for those claiming this is all about freedom of speech, freedom of expression, yes, I'm a total believer and I make my living doing this. But you know what? These players have every right to protest. But some of them are massive hypocrites when it comes to freedom of speech on the field. You know, there's a reason the NFL, some people call it the "No Fun League." Take a look at these examples: Celebrations banned, including twerking and shooting a bow and arrow in the end zone. Is that a violation of free speech? They are not allowed to taunt another player or team. They are prohibited from using abusive threatening or even insulting language or gestures, players are not allowed to remove their helmet in the field of play or the end zone. And players have been fined for wearing special cleats to raise awareness for important issues like mental health and domestic violence. And the league, by the way, refused to let a player wore pink to honor his mother who was a breast cancer survivor after the month of October. And the NFL even turned down the Dallas Cowboys request to wear decals to honor the five police officers who were killed during a shooting rampage if you remember back in 2016. Aren't these violations are freedom of speech? Where is the outrage over all of that? Where are the protests?

And by the way, where are the so-called displays of unity? Not to be cynical. The NFL threatened to fine Avery Williamson of the Tennessee Titans. He wanted to wear "9-11-01, never forget" on his cleats for the 15th anniversary of the worst terror attack in our history. I happened to be a big fan of RG-3. He got in trouble for wearing a No Jesus, No Peace t-shirt K-N-O-W. And they made him turn it inside out. And RG3 also got fined 10 grand for wearing a Reebok t-shirt because it wasn't Nike. And Nike sponsored by the NFL or sponsors the NFL. And some NFL players, they get fined for wearing Beat headphones on the field. The NFL only cares about freedom of speech because they are sponsored a Bose.

So, nice try Roger Goodell. You're arbitrarily enforcing the so-called rules, rules as it relates to free speech. And of course the media is going insane over President Trump calling this NFL players out and those in the left trying to make this about race even though it clearly is not. Let's take a look:

KATY TUR, MSNBC: Race. And you can't help but talk about race with this.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: If you have any question in your mind as to whether or not he is race baiting at a certain point in time, just think of Charlottesville. It will give you some clarity.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: If the President comes out and says, this is not about race, it's a little bit like saying, I'm not a crook. If you have to say it, you're already in trouble.

ROBIN ROBERTS, ABC NEWS: SOB? Referring to NFL players who peacefully protest racial injustice. SOB? That language far stronger than what the president said about white supremacists in Charlottesville.

JIM ACOSTA, CNN: I don't think it's a stretch to say that it's a bit of a dog whistle that is being played out there.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: Protesters were almost entirely black and the team owners whom the president was calling upon to fire or suspend those players are almost entirely white and the president chose to launch this campaign in front of an almost all white crowd in Alabama.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN: Is President Trump a racist? Is he making racist appeals to his supporters?

HANNITY: See, we're going to be different on this show than all of those shows. Now, the president came out and said specifically these comments he made have nothing to do with race. Watch the president:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I watched a little bit. I was not watching the games today, believe me, I'm doing other things. But I watched a little bit. And I will say that there was tremendous solidarity for our flag and for our country.

This has nothing to go do with race. I never said anything about race. This has nothing to do with race or anything else. This has to do with respect for our country and respect for our flag.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You know, the only person that's tried to make this about race is the person who started these protests. Remember? Colin Kaepernick called President Trump, Hillary Clinton both of them racists? Watch this:

COLIN KAEPERNICK, NFL QUARTERBACK: You have Hillary who's called black teens or black kids super predators. You have Donald Trump who is openly racist. So, what is this country really standing for?

HANNITY: Again it's perfectly fine. Kaepernick, you want to say that, go right ahead. But when President Trump defends the military, defends the flag, defends the anthem, you know what? They all fought for this, it's a massive issue. And if the NFL wants a league full of Colin Kaepernicks, good luck with that. Because I predict -- Roger Goodell pay close attention -- people will change the dial. They'll stop going to games, as a matter of fact, they already are. Saturday is going to be my football day and Sunday, you'll watch ratings and revenue decline precipitously.

Joining us now with reaction, former Secret Service agent, NYPD officer Dan Bongino and civil rights attorney Darryl Parks. Gentlemen, welcome back.

DARRYL PARKS, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Thank you.

Darryl, let me start with you. Real simple. You respect our flag.

PARKS: Yes, I do.

HANNITY: You respect our country. You respect our anthem. I've known you for many years, we've disagreed. Tell me and the men and women that fought, bled and died fighting under that flag, now I'm all for protests, I honor your right to protest. We've disagreed on issues. Why would you choose something that's specifically insults men and women in uniform?

PARKS: Sean, I don't think the intent is to insult men and women who wear the uniform nor our national anthem. I think the athletes are using their platform to bring a very important issue to the American attention, racial inequalities and racial injustice in America. That's the only purpose. Never intended was the insult our men and women in the military or our flag.

HANNITY: Wait a minute. Really?

PARKS: Sure.

HANNITY: Colin Kaepernick, correct me if I'm wrong, Dan Bongino you made this point to me that, you know, he had socks on, Collin Kaepernick did that referred to cops as pigs, supports for Fidel Castro, Dan?

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT AND NYPD OFFICER: Yes. Let's remember how this started, Sean. That is exactly correct. He walked on the field, Colin Kaepernick with a pair of socks depicting cops as pigs. So, let me get this straight. NFL, this is the hill you want to die on? You want to get on the back and ride this Colin Kaepernick wave to what? And let me get, Darryl, just to be clear on this, listen I get it.

Conversation about race is always a good one to have. But it's not the conversation Americans are concerned about. It's the format you choose to do it. Kneeling during the anthem is universally accepted as an act of disrespect. Why would you do that and insult everybody who you're trying to, quote, "engage in a conversation on race?" It's ridiculous.

PARKS: Let me say this. There's a way and time to have a conversation on race. What we expect though from our president is that we have a problem where many African-Americans and people of color disrespected by some of the things that happened in our country where there is inequality --

HANNITY: Let me ask you a question, Darryl. Darryl --

PARKS: Yes.

HANNITY: The Dallas Cowboys wanted to put a special memorial on their helmets for the cops that were killed in Dallas. One player wants to put remember 9/11 on the 15th anniversary of 9/11, 2001. There are plenty of restrictions on the quote, freedom of speech rights of players in the NFL, how they celebrate, how they talk to the refs, there's plenty. That's never come up. But the American people are viewing this differently. So, tell me why this is okay, and honoring dead police officers, murdered in the line of duty is not.

PARKS: Well, Sean, certainly, I can't answer for the NFL.

HANNITY: You don't want to try and answer for the NFL. By the way, I'm going to put up the socks. Look at that. Cops as pigs. That's what Collin Kaepernick wore. Do you support that?

PARKS: Without a doubt, I don't support that. But what I do support though is that America needs to have a conversation about some of the inequalities that we're dealing with, that's the conversation we need the President to lead.

HANNITY: All right. Last word, Dan.

BONGINO: All right. That's great. But you don't kneel in front of an audience, the national audience while the national anthem is playing, slapping in the face ever veteran and cop and every patriotic American who believes that those colors mean something.

HANNITY: All right. We've got to run.

BONGINO: It's not the way to do this.

PARKS: That's not what this is about. Not at all.

HANNITY: Thanks for being with us. Steve Bannon, his first cable interviews since leaving the White House. At the end of the show, we will reveal what big guests are coming up this week. The surprise is huge. Straight ahead.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't take a knee. Don't sit down. Don't do anything like that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don't want to be here? Leave.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think it's American at all. If you're going to do that, don't play in America.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For them to not come out at soldier field, that's dedicated to the military. And for them to be that disrespectful and not come on soldiers field, I'm done with it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There's other ways that you can give a stance and you give a say and I don't think it should be through our national anthem.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's shameful and I would like to see those coach players leave the country and leave the team.

HANNITY: Welcome back to Hannity, our new time live 9:00 Eastern now. Those are some NFL fans who were not happy with the players who disrespected our national anthem and our flag. Earlier tonight, the Vice President Mike Pence, he spoke out on this very issue. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: I stand with President Donald Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

And I will always stand for our national anthem. We've all got a right to our opinions. But I don't think it's too much to ask the players in the National Football League to stand for our National Anthem. It's about respect for the flag, respect for the country.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amen.

PENCE: And most importantly, it's about respect for all those who fought, and died to defend it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here now with reaction, former Trump White House chief strategist, his first cable interview since leaving the White House. Executive chairman of Breitbart News Steve Bannon. Mr. Bannon, you're like, you did one interview that I've seen my entire life of you. Although you've been on the program before. Good to see you. And you're joining us from Alabama. Tonight, we'll get to football in a minute. Tell us why you are in Alabama? Mike Pence was at one rally, you were at another for Roy Moore. Tell us why.

STEVE BANNON, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, BREITBART NEWS: I'm here to support President Donald J. Trump. What I'm here to do is to support Donald J. Trump by having folks down here support Judge Roy Moore. I think Roy Moore is the guy that's going to represent Donald Trump and fight the establishment. I mean, it's very simple, this election, $30 million being spent by Mitch McConnell and that crew of corrupt and incompetent politicians and consultants.

They've raised $30 million of outside money to destroy Judge Moore. Judge Moore has raised about two millions. So, Sean is very clear to me. That's why you've got Laura Ingraham and Levin and Dr. Savage and, you know, Mark Meadows everybody have been hard-core Trump supporters, and Sean Hannity. Hard core Trump supporters that have thrown down with Judge Moore. So, I'm very proud to be down here. This is the first time I've ever done a campaign event. I have got my, the old bomber jacket on the -- the complete rig I used to we're during the campaign with President Trump.

And I said tonight, you know, Sarah Palin, Louie Gohmert, all of us, the hard core Trump people. We're not here to defy President Trump, we were here to praise and honor him. And we think the best way to do that is to send somebody to Washington, DC out of Alabama, the good folks of Alabama to send somebody that's going to have Donald Trump's back.

HANNITY: I totally -- I believe Roy Moore is going to be more the outsider. And the fact that Mitch McConnell and the establishment are pouring millions of dollars into this race, into that state tells me that Luther Strange is going to end up being in some way ways, you know, having to support them and more inclined to support them. And frankly, I think the biggest disappointment in DC, you actually said it in an interview, I think to a certain extent Mitch McConnell does not support the President's agenda, economic agenda and it's obvious. He hasn't gotten a thing done, Steve, in eight months. We're now in the 9th month of the Trump presidency. There's no excuse for that in my opinion.

BANNON: It's very simple. You know, strange can't sit there and say, I'm going to stand up to Mitch McConnell, I'm going to Washington to stand up to him. Mitch McConnell is giving him $30 million. Thirty million dollars, not to come down here to Alabama and debate the issues. They're not debating illegal immigration or the trade deals or anything like that. What this was about was the politics of personal destruction, the exact same game plan that they ran on Donald Trump. This is not about doing the -- this is not about doing everything, about a debate. This is about trying to destroy Roy Moore just like they tried to destroy Donald J. Trump.

HANNITY: You know, in many ways I think the destroy Trump media will misinterpret the list of people that you mentioned including myself. I want Roy Moore to win this race tomorrow. And they'll try and create a divide. It's actually to support the President. And I understand the President is a loyal guy, had a relationship with Luther Strange. I endorsed Mo Brooks in the first go around here. I've known him 27 years. I know he is a good man. But I do believe what you're saying here and explain the ads that are being run because they look like they could have been written and produced by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

BANNON: They're worse. I mean, this is what Karl Rove and Steven Law and Ward Baker. This is what they have done. They have tried to give ammunition to the Democrats later on, if Judge Moore wins tomorrow. I mean, this is unacceptable. They've done the cruelest nastiest ads I've ever seen to destroy Judge Moore who is a righteous man, and his wife and his family. It's the same thing they did with Donald Trump. This is not about debating the issues.

They tried to destroy Donald Trump, the same gang that is going after Roy Moore is the same gang that went after Donald Trump. And I have to tell you, I think at some time later after tomorrow, a real, you know, review has to be done of how President Trump got the wrong information and came down on the wrong side of the football here because I agree with you. I loved Mo Brooks and I was really shocked to see Mo Brooks not get into the second round.

Mo Brooks is a good man. Mo Brooks has stood with us. He stood with Jeff Sessions for many, many years and he is a good man. This should have never happened. This shouldn't have never had Hannity and Palin and Levin and Dr. Savidge, and Laura Ingraham, all the people that are die-hard Trump people, all the people that were there from the beginning, we're not sunshine patriots, we're with Donald Trump through thick and thin. This shouldn't have happened, Sean, and this has got to be reviewed.

HANNITY: And just to be clear, this is not a referendum on the President, the way the media wants to do. I would argue. This is a referendum on McConnell. Do you agree with that analysis?

BANNON: This is the referendum on the parties of Davos and the elites. In Davos and in the United States and Washington, D.C. that Mitch McConnell is the face of absolutely. That's what the referendum.

HANNITY: Yes.

BANNON: It's very simple. Tomorrow the good folks of Alabama are going to decide. If sovereignty rests with the people or rests with the money, is it going to be the muscle of the grassroots versus the money of a corrupt and incompetent permanent political class that rules Washington, DC like a new aristocracy?

HANNITY: You know, we've had similar attacks over the course of our careers. I know they called you dark vader. I did like your line when you are on "60 Minutes" when you said, I am street fighter. So, that's kind of how I view things. I fight for the things I believe in and the people in this country that have been left behind. I don't know who would win in a fight. But we fight for principle and things that are important and helping men and women that are suffering. But I resent the tactic when they used Republican on Republican, whatever happened to Reagan's 11th commandment?

Every two in four years, the Democrats say Republicans are racist, sexist, misogynist, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamaphobic. Those ads I saw down in Alabama, against Roy Moore, a conservative were run by Republicans, Steve. What's happening here?

BANNON: The Republican -- the elites represented by Mitch McConnell, right? Hold me in contempt, right? They think I'm a bad guy. They think I'm a dangerous guy. I wear their contempt is a badge of honor. Ok? They have helped destroy this country. They have done nothing but allow economic hate crimes against the hard working men and women in this country. The factories went to China and the drugs came in. The good folks of Alabama have a choice. This is Jeff Sessions' seat, Sean. You know how close I am to him, I know how closure to him. Jeff Sessions he is been our mentor. This seat is Jeff Sessions' seat. That is why tomorrow I hope the folks in Alabama send another righteous man like Jeff Sessions, I hope they send Judge Moore into the runoff with the Democrat.

HANNITY: One comment you made since you left the White House I didn't like. When you said to the extent that the Trump presidency that a lot of us fought for, which I think is the forgotten men and women agenda of this country and they deserve to be served, especially after eight years of Obama. 13 million more on food stamps, 8 million more on poverty, these are real people, real lives, and real damage. I didn't like when you said the Trump presidency we fought and voted for you thought was over. You're still fighting for it, I'm still fighting for it. People in this country are fighting for it every day. And I don't think it's over yet. I think this is only beginning in a lot of ways.

BANNON: It's not going to be over if we fight and help President Trump. He needs help. It's the reason I left the White House. I told him I was going to go after the establishment, go after the establishment first and the Democrats later. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have allowed three investigative committees on Capitol Hill with full subpoena power, they're going after President Trump every day.

HANNITY: Let me ask you last question. I never heard of the term alt- right until this election. I don't know what that means. What does it mean to you? Secondly, because they try to imply it's racist. I wanted to get your comments about the President speaking out rightly for the flag and the anthem and the men and women who serve this country.

BANNON: You know about taking the knee for the national anthem, I said in the speech tonight. If people in this country take a knee in the national football league they should take a knee at night every night and thank god in heaven Donald J. Trump is President of the United States. He has saved this country so much grief, he has done such a tremendous job with virtually no help. I stepped out to make sure that Mitch McConnell and the Republican agenda starts to have a Republican back. Mitch McConnell wouldn't be majority leader if Donald Trump didn't drag a half a dozen Senators across the end line in November. It's time for the Republican establishment to step up and have the back of President Trump.

HANNITY: All right, Steve Bannon, hope you come on the program more, I appreciate you being with us, thank you for coming on our first 9:00 p.m. show. We have a huge announcement at the end of the show, but first Newt Gingrich, Laura Ingram straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to Hannity live at nine our new time. A few moments ago that was Cowboy owner Jerry Jones, he locked arms with his players and kneeled just prior to the national anthem after a giant flag was rolled out, Jones stood and remained standing arm and arm with two Dallas cowboys during the entire performance. So what do we make of the latest protest. What's the ramifications of all this? Joining us now author of the number one New York Times' best seller, Understanding Trump, Fox News Contributor, former Speaker of the House, also with a brand new online series called Defending America, which we better be prepared with North Korea, Mr. Speaker, great to see you, as always. I'm watching this, and it's amazing to me, I don't think many people get this. Except the fans. There are some that are so locked in that they think they're right. What's your reaction?

NEWT GINGRICH, (R) FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well first of all, the reason I developed the course on defending America, which people can see at defending Americacourse.com is simple, it's not about foreign policy or North Korea it's about exactly what you and I are watching. We've had people playing the national anthem at sporting events since 1862 during the civil war. It became really popular in 1942 during World War II. It was seen as a symbol of being together, of being American, of something we could all be proud of. What we've had on the left, is this continuing steady erosion of belief in America. This constant attack on our institutions, our history, our personalities and now you have this fiasco, I mean think about what you're watching. Billionaire owners, associated with millionaire players, who make an enormous amount of money because the U.S. Government has granted them an exemption from antitrust, and many of whom play in stadiums paid for by the taxpayer, in what is a multibillion dollar company, in effect we think of the NFL as a company. They feel oppressed. They feel they have to somehow bare witness. My view is, look, every person who is a multimillionaire player, who wants to go out and the help people, I'm for you, every person who wants to go out and run for office, because you are multi-millionaires, I'm for you. What I'm not for is for you to take a sporting event, that we all tuned in to, as a unifying act and destroy it by your personal bias and your personal ideology and that is what we're currently watching.

HANNITY: Let me add emphasis to your point. According to Fox Sports, 7 billion dollars, taxpayers have paid for new stadiums and renovations. 5.4 million, that the military paid the NFL to salute the troops. Listen to what Hillary Clinton said earlier tonight. I want to get your reaction to her vicious statement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: He attacks black athletes as he did, starting with his rally in Alabama, continued on twitter. And he attacks them for protesting peacefully for equality, for standing up for what they believe. And he does it once again to dog whistle to his base and to try to detract attention from other things that are going on. But it's quite telling that he is willing to attack black athletes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He never said a thing about race. Isn't this about respect for the anthem, the flag and the men and women in military that fought and died?

GINGRICH: Look, let me say first of all, Hillary Clinton is a racist demagogue. I mean let's be blunt and straight out about this thing. She can't possibly debate on the merits any of the things we're talking about.

HANNITY: You have the meant racial demagogue.

GINGRICH: I mean she is using racism as a deliberate weapon. She is dividing the country on racial grounds as a deliberate political weapon in exactly the modern liberalism, which can't possibly survive if they don't constantly go back to racism. Donald Trump said nothing that had anything to go do with race. He talked about defending the flag. He talked about defending, you know, our national anthem. Now, how you take that, and translate it into a racial attack, tells you everything you need to know about the sickness of the modern left and the sickness of the Democratic Party. They cannot survive if they can't constantly yell race. As a result they have become one of the most divisive and destructive forces in America today.

HANNITY: Where does this end? Will Americans say I'm a Saturday football watcher?

GINGRICH: I don't know. I think the American people have to have an honest open conversation. I think let's go back to the idea of first amendment rights. I am totally for the rights of every athlete in America on their own time to go out and the say anything they want to it. I'm totally for their taking their multimillion dollar salary and if they want to spend it on left wing causes, go do it, go to left wing rallies. What I am not for is them deciding that they'll take an event that you and I tuned in to because we thought it was a neutral sporting event. This is the opposite of the spirit of sports. You know, because it defies everything about why we love sports and it's truly sad to see politics do this to our political system.

HANNITY: Alright Mr. Speaker, your online course is linked to my website Hannity.com, understanding Trump, no.1 is bestseller list, 12 weeks and running on the list. When we come back our newest edition as a host, Laura Ingraham is here and we have a really big surprise. Three big announcements. Not one, not two, three, you don't want to miss, straight ahead. I'll tell you about that.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, THE VIEW CO-HOST: Over the weekend the bumping chief decided he was going to make some noise at the NBA and then also at the NFL. And then he sort of went crazy and was in Alabama saying wild stuff.

JOY BEHAR, THE VIEW CO-HOST: That is scary. That rage.

GOLDBERG: Yeah. The other thing I really think this is all about, besides his derangement.

HANNITY: Crazy, respecting the flag and anthem and our troops, crazy. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar Co-hosts of The View, slamming President Trump. Here now is the upcoming host, she stole my hour, of the new 10:00 pm show, she stole it right out from underneath me, debuting October 30th here on the Fox News channel called the Ingraham angle, Laura Ingraham, we're really proud of you. Listen to the title of this book, billionaire at the barricade, the populous revolution from Reagan to Trump. That is so true. I'm so proud of you, you so deserve this show, you worked so hard.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX & FRIENDS HOST: Thank you.

HANNITY: You've been a part of our Fox family forever. I couldn't be happier and prouder for you.

INGRAHAM: Thanks so much Sean. You were always such an inspiration and I feel like you're my much older brother. It's always great to be on.

HANNITY: I like the bridge between the new generation of Fox and the old. Who would have (inaudible) I'm the last one standing. Fire away, everyone else does.

INGRAHAM: Hannity I've been hearing about this surprise like you're teasing this from the beginning to the end. I'm hearing about the surprise, I am sitting here listening to Newt and hear about the surprise. I actually, one of your producers, I love her by the way, she is awesome, one of your producers told me I get to announce one of the surprises.

HANNITY: No, this scheming behind my back, what's that? That is like Lawrence O'Donnell producers, they stab you in the back, go ahead.

INGRAHAM: Sean tonight is announcing that he will be starring in a mixed martial art competition with Michael Moore and this is November 14th in Vegas. I got the tickets already. So it's going to be awesome, Sean.

HANNITY: That would be like McGregor and Mayweather in the octagon, it would be over in a second.

INGRAHAM: Get a little better competitor, next time. I know you want to roll into slowly compete.

HANNITY: Here is what I want to ask you, this is important. I want to get your reaction to the President and the NFL and how out of touch people are with the men and women that love our flag, love our anthem, have such a deep abiding respect, and the troops? What's your first reaction to this?

INGRAHAM: I wrote a piece in Lifezette today and the title is, basically it's called it's time to get real, guys. Number one, standing for the anthem, Roger Goodell and all the players does not mean that you agree with President Trump. Number two, standing for the anthem doesn't even mean that you agree with what our current government is doing at all. Number three, standing for the anthem does not mean that you think America is always just. If any of those things were true, Sean, I can think of a group that would probably never stand for the anthem. That would be social conservatives. Because for them, on the issue of marriage, they saw a big loss, on abortion now for 40 years. They think that is basically murder, and look at what the Supreme Court has done on that. On any issue regarding Hollywood and the sexual evasion of the culture they've lost ground and they feel like the country is sometimes a foreign place to them. Yet social conservatives stand because the ritual of the anthem is really important for our civic pride, our civic cohesiveness. Perhaps the NFL might think about sponsoring a conversation about teaching real civics in school.

HANNITY: That is a good point.

INGRAHAM: I think a lot of them sadly haven't learned what basic civic is. It doesn't mean you agree with Trump or even like him. It's about the nation, it's not about you.

HANNITY: Barry Farber, one of great pioneers of talk radio, once said of course we're not a perfect nation. Our founders put in place a system to right wrongs, evil, in justices and he said never has a country accumulated more power and abused it less than the U.S. and used its might for so much good. You would think they would just remember that. That is why we honor those that fought, bled and died under that flag.

INGRAHAM: They will see, a continued diminishing of their ratings, we already saw that last night's games down 8 percent, it will hurt them in their pockets. Maybe they won't care. I have no idea where this will end. We are already hearing people on the left demanding that the anthem no longer be played at games. They'll tear down the statute of our uncomfortable past, now they think that will help race relations, of course they won't, now they think taking anthem away from nationally televise sporting events will somehow calm things down. None of that will.

HANNITY: One of the things I love about the new lineup, I'm going it start my 23rd year on Fox News.

INGRAHAM: Wow!

HANNITY: Take another shot. You already made that shot.

INGRAHAM: Think about you and a good wine age really well. Don't worry about that Sean, 23 is young.

HANNITY: I would be very careful here miss -- well you're like a sister to me, I agree with that.

INGRAHAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: One of the things I love about her lineup, I love the five, I love Bret Baier's show, and I love Martha. And Tucker, myself, you, we all have our different styles. We agree on a lot but we disagree. We'll have people that disagree with us. Tell us about your new show in the minute we have left.

INGRAHAM: The show will be a little unpredictable, unexpected, and informative, I hope very entertaining. There will be lots of surprising in the show, unlike anything I've done before, I will have my own surprises, thank you very much. The good thing is you won't be able to tease me about them too much in the 15 seconds you get to throw to me. I have a question, through the boxes you will be in one box, I'll be in another box, and can we pass something across the box to each other.

The Hannity football, get one with your name on it.

INGRAHAM: We have to retire that tradition. Is it going to be an NFL football? It has to be a college football.

HANNITY: I have to pay for them. Laura Ingraham. .

INGRAHAM: I guess not.

HANNITY: October 30th, when we come back, three huge announcements about this week.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." Before we go the big surprises, quick programming notes. All right it is our first week back in our old time slot, nine eastern, tell your friends, special huge lineup for you this week. Tomorrow Bill O'Reilly will join us to talk about the news of the day and his new book. Wednesday I travel to Washington, holding Washington accountable, we have an interview with House Speaker Paul Ryan about President Trump, congress's agenda, the push for tax reform, healthcare. And on Thursday, a rare interview, I travel to Florida and interview the one and only Rush Limbaugh. Jam-packed week. We hope you'll join us. Unfortunately that is all the time we have left this evening. Remember this show is not the establishment destroy Trump media. We'll be fair and balanced and be your alternative. Stay the tuned Dana Perino, she is next, and she is hosting Fox News tonight. We'll see you back here tomorrow. Thank you so much for being with us. Tell your friends, thanks for being with us.

