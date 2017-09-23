Trump hits campaign trail for Strange ahead of Senate runoff

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

Senate GOP Runoff in Alabama Is Key Test for Trump and Taxpayers

Gary B. Smith: Unless the Congress is stacked with people who think like Trump, i.e. not an ideologue, a dealmaker or 500-odd dealmakers no tax legislation is going to get through.

John Layfield: I do agree with Gary B. that you need some like-minded individuals you need someone to reach across the aisle I think it's just abominable that ObamaCare passed with a one hundred percent partisan vote and if it is repealed it's going to be a one hundred percent partisan vote. These guys refuse to work together on what they think is the best or the worst thing in the economy.

Emily Jashinsky: There are some key differences between Luther Strange and Moore, but there's one similarity. Moore is seen as more of an ideologue, Luther Strange is seen more of an establishment guy who will cooperate with Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell is spending a lot of money to make sure that Moore is not elected. So if Moore is elected there is going to be a lot of hostility between him and Mitch McConnell which could make it difficult to pass the Trump agenda.

Jonas Max Ferris: There's no question that the person Trump is backing is going to help go in that direction. But it's like 9 people short of the job, you're going to have to have a lot more people like this elected.

Chuck Rocha: Why this matters is because you have Luther who Trump is with, you have Roy down there that Steve Bannon and other folks are with. The reason this really matters and Trump needs this win is because were heading towards a midterm election normally where the incumbent president loses seats, if you really want to get taxes done the president is going to need to make some headway in those elections.

U.S. Sending Aid, Disaster Relief Teams to Mexico and Areas Hit By Hurricane Maria

John Layfield: In the history of the world America is by far the most generous country. We gave 50.1 billion dollars last year in foreign aid. Look at what American billionaires are doing in Africa trying to cure malaria. I'm very proud of America's generosity.

Gary B. Smith: I guess there is the perception of the "ugly American" that has persisted since the 60s I suppose but it comes down to the facts. We give on a per capita base as a percentage of GDP almost twice as much as the next country, New Zealand.

Chuck Rocha: I come from the reddest part of America and I'm as blue as the day is long. All of my boys, they love Trump, they love Republicans. If I got in a bind, who I would call and would be there in a heartbeat would be my friends. We may disagree on policy and politics but we love each other and will always be there.

Emily Jashinsky: That's why too often it's fun for people to focus on the negatives about America or the negatives about religion. That's why its important for us to have these conversations in times of devastation or tragedy. Because there is a lot of good that comes from both of those entities.

Jonas Max Ferris: At the end of the day a lot of these bashers would take US citizenship around the world if you offered it to them. They might complain about us but no one is more generous than us and everyone knows it. I will say that our generosity can't bankrupt us so we need to have a plan to always be able to do these things.

Lawmakers Calling For New Federal Regulations After Massive Cyberattack At Equifax

John Layfield: All it will do is open these companies up to more liability and more lawsuits. I wish there was a fix but the way that technology works is that you make a law this year, it's going to be outdated by next year.

Gary B. Smith: Here's the difference and I can't believe that I'm going to say this, if you get your data breached at Target, you can rip up your Target card and go shop at Walmart. The problem with these three credit reporting companies is that they have a mote around them. They are basically like public utilities, there's no competition. So they need to be treated like public utilities with regulations.

Chuck Rocha: I think you should figure out, maybe not regulation but standards. Everything now is bought online; I'm not telling anyone anything that they don't know. We should be able to protect that.

Jonas Max Ferris: These three companies have abused their relationship with Americans, that said, the top regulator of Equifax is probably the Securities and Exchange Commission. They just came out and said that they were hacked in 2016 and that was used in insider trading which hurts other investors.

Emily Jashinsky: Everything that's said is why the Republicans are doing to right thing here. Republicans in congress have said they are going to listen to both sides of this argument, Democrats have sought more regulation. Republicans are saying "Internet is still a new frontier," hard to believe but it's true.