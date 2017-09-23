DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

New calls for across-the-board tax cuts with release of GOP plan just days away

Gary Kaltbaum: We need it bigtime, the trajectory of this country for years now has been higher taxes and major government spending. Unfortunately I don't think we're going to get big and bold I think we're going to get small and wimpy.

Jessica Tarlov: But we like small and wimpy tax cuts so that could be the big grand bargain here. I don't think that would bother Democrats one bit if there wasn't a slashing of the top-rated tax. I do think that where we should go big and bold is on the corporate tax rate.

Scott Martin: If you look back at the last few years this economy has suffered under oppressive tax regime and anti- growth policy.

President Trump: U.S. pays 22 percent of entire U.N. budget

Scott Martin: Isn't that a lot to pay for one voice, one objective in the whole U.N. organization. The U.N. since its creation has done some great things for the world but I think the world has almost outgrown the U.N.

Jessica Tarlov: My issue with President Trump when he does this at the UN and when he made that speech also about NATO and says all the time that NATO should pay its fair share. The only thing that he seems willing to attack are our allies these important diplomatic relationships. I think we can have an important conversation about saving money, efficiency, and cutting through bureaucracy. I think we need to have that home as well.

Gary Kaltbaum: Forever the four words have been "just cut the check" and that's all we have been doing with everything. If you look at the climate change deal also, we're cutting the check for everybody else. It's got to stop. It's called accountability in government.

Report of new leak from special counsel in Russia probe sparking outrage

Scott Martin: It's against the law these leaks are terrible. If you look at the makeup of the counsel, look at the political contributions they tend to lean quite democratic. It's basically to get it out into the court of public opinion and let Americans pre- judge the investigation in a bad way.

Jessica Tarlov: Paul Manafort, the wiretapping occurred in 2014 which clearly had nothing to do with Donald Trump. It had to do with the fact that he was shady and he had dirty dealings with Russia.

Gary Kaltbaum: Nothing happens by accident, it is done on purpose and it is also to move the needle on witnesses. They are hoping that Manafort maybe has something on the president and maybe something comes out. The bottom line is, unfortunately as a tax payer we have no say in the situation.

