Senate Republicans ready to take another swing at ObamaCare

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Dana Perino and Kennedy, in for Greg Gutfeld. It is 9 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

Senate Republicans are going to try again, a last resort effort to repeal ObamaCare is in effect. But can they shore up enough support this time? A vote is expected next week on new legislation put forward by Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham. This one, still not getting Rand Paul's seal of approval.

SEN. PAUL RAND, R-KY.: This is not repeal. This is not what we promised and the thing is, this is not the last chance. We will have many more opportunities. ObamaCare is unwinding and there's nobody for repeal more than I, but I can't vote for something that's not really repealed.

WATTERS: President Trump calls the bill, "Great," and says, "Rand is a friend," but singles him out as "a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare." Here is more from earlier from the President.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think there's tremendous support for it. I think it is actually much better than the previous shot, which was very sadly, a letdown. I think of a lot of republicans are embarrassed by it, but I have to tell you I think that they did a great job. If this happens, it will be a great thing for the country.

WATTERS: Former President Obama sounded off today on the new attempt to overhaul his signature legislation.

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: When I see people trying to undo that hard one progress for the 50th or 60th time, it is aggravating and it is certainly frustrating to have to mobilize every couple of months to keep our leaders from inflicting real human suffering on our constituents.

WATTERS: All right, let's begin with Rand Paul, Kimberly, tell if there is anything you can do besides fully uprooting ObamaCare from the ground to please the senator from Kentucky?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I know, that's the thing, but you know what? He holds his ground on.

WATTERS: I think we all respect that.

PERINO: He does. So he said, look, he is being consistent, he said, and every time an alternative, in case somebody would like to choose that instead because I feel this isn't sufficient.

So if you like someone who stands on his principle, okay. But if you are like, "Hey, it seems like you are in the hot hole."

WATTERS: That's not Rand.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: But he voted for it two weeks ago.

PERINO: So now, let's see what happens.

WATTERS: So what's the difference?

PERINO: But today, he is saying, listen, he has no bid for it. So I am not sure that he is going to go for it at all, but the President, I think in kind of one of his kind of charming ways to call someone.

WATTERS: He is my friend, but.

PERINO: But, he is like.

(INAUDIBLE) and said nothing is going to going to please him. He has been tough on this, but we really should do this. This is our chance, so it is sort of like, "Come on." You know, the clock is running out. This is the chance for the GOP to deliver in a serious way what has been promised to the Americans, but you can't sit there and criticize President Obama and ObamaCare and say that you could do it better and then fail in this measure over and over again.

So this is kind of their last ditch effort, but I think the expectation level is a little bit low, so perhaps they are going to exceed it.

WATTERS: Well, one if ObamaCare was working, the republicans wouldn't have to repeal and replace it at all, would they?

PERINO: He thinks that it is working.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: I think it is working and so here is why republicans have to repeal and replace.

WATTERS: Is it working on, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Yes, it is working. More people have insurance.

WATTERS: . insurance companies.

WILLIAMS: No, more people, in fact the insurance companies are the ones who have to get subsidies and bumpers and all of the.

WATTERS: Exactly.

WILLIAMS: . to keep them working, but a minute ago, you said it was a thing with the insurance companies.

WATTERS: They are getting free money.

WILLIAMS: No, they are not getting free money because guess what? There are more Americans insured. They were able to in fact give Americans guarantee against positions like pre-existing conditions.

WATTERS: Then why are they leaving the exchanges?

WILLIAMS: Well, some are. Not all.

WATTERS: Those are.

KENNEDY, GUEST CO-HOST: Oh actually, no. They refer to the counties and the country. Actually, they are completely leaving the exchanges.

WILLIAMS: Right, and you know why, Kennedy? Because there is uncertainty caused by republicans including President Trump who keep withdrawing.

WATTERS: They were leaving before Trump was elected.

KENNEDY: Unfortunately, the system created the uncertainty and that's a problem and it's incredibly cool to say that ObamaCare is working because if your premiums have gone up 116% like they have in parts of Arizona, saying that it is working for you, that's not working.

Forcing you to pay for insurance that you don't need. That's not working. There are young people in this country, young healthy people in this country who only want catastrophic insurance. They can't get that under ObamaCare, so they would rather pull out of the system entirely and that causes a great destabilization and pay the penalty and just go uninsured.

WILLIAMS: They have to pay a penalty, so that's part of the equation. The fact is that you see more people with insurance, you see consumer protections for people who have preexisting conditions, you see Medicaid expanding, you see in fact the growth of a healthcare system that is market-based Kennedy and so you are saying, for some people.

KENNEDY: Forced entitlement, that is not growth.

WILLIAMS: No, premiums.

KENNEDY: That is not a free market. That is not a symptom of a healthy economy.

WILLIAMS: What is not?

KENNEDY: Having the federal government prop up insurance companies to the tune of billions of dollars and that's exactly what would happen if Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray kept going down their bipartisan path in the Senate.

I am actually happy they are not and you know, this is what I will say about Rand Paul and you pointed this out Kimberly. There are people who listen to what the President said when he was on the campaign trail. Agree with them or not, but he said, "I am going to build this wall." That's a man of principle promising something trying to deliver.

That's exactly what Rand Paul is doing. I mean, it is the same idea, the same mechanism. The same principled action and therefore, I don't think you can criticize and ride most of that.

PERINO: Can I ask you though because I really don't know. Why did he vote for the bill two weeks ago then?

KENNEDY: This is what I think and I don't want to speak for him because...

GUILFOYLE: As his self-appointed spokesperson of the evening.

KENNEDY: The skinny repeal bill actually was meant to be gutted. You know, it was meant to be completely hollowed out and it was going to be a sort of Franken bill that was not going to resemble itself at all by the time it got to the House.

WATTERS: Of course.

WILLIAMS: I think that's what people fear is in fact.

GUILFOYLE: Like the skinny girl margarita.

WILLIAMS: You have a situation where republicans are in fear about this. I mean, Kimberly said at the very start, is this - let me just say this Jesse, is this a bill as was promised over seven years, 50 or plus votes that is better than ObamaCare?

Well, answer, 60% of Americans say, "No, let's keep ObamaCare and fix it and make it better at this point," republicans are intent on some kind of political victory because they have none and they say, "Oh let's push this in a week even though it is not better for the American people."

PERINO: Well, perhaps one of the ways to make it better is to what America does best which is to take it out of Washington DC and let the states decide. This is a bill that would - this would go back to federalistic principles and one of the hang ups is that the Congressional budget office hasn't scored it. Meaning, they haven't said how much this will cost.

Well, I can imagine what the guys at CBO are trying to do. How do you know what 50 different governors and citizens of those states are going to decide?

WATTERS: You don't.

PERINO: How do you do know how insurance companies.

KENNEDY: To your point, how do you know how they are going to react? How they are going to raise premiums and how that is going to affect the market and the number of people insured?

WATTERS: And just so the audience knows, I guess what you do is you keep ObamaCare, all the taxes and the regulations but you just take all the money and send it to the states and then they can decide within the state how to deal with it.

GUILFOYLE: There is a complication as well with that because five republican governors have also you know, explained and voiced their displeasure with trying to manage. They don't want to take on the burden of managing government healthcare that they think perhaps might not be, you know, run optimally.

WATTERS: And then is it going to have to change.

GUILFOYLE: Then the burden calls on to them.

WATTERS: Every time a new governor is elected, they are going to tinker with it again?

GUILFOYLE: Right, well they can.

WILLIAMS: Yes, so what you get here is you also put a cap on Medicaid spending because you are giving this money to the states, but then you put a cap on the spending that does away with the guarantee to help pay for a share of their healthcare cost for low and moderate income Americans.

That's a big burden and potentially on the states, so essentially what you have the republicans at the moment doing is saying, "We don't know a form of a better healthcare plan," the last plan, the so-called skinny plan and I think as you said, Kennedy was intended to implode.

KENNEDY: Yes. Why I don't know if people.

WILLIAMS: They don't have a better.

KENNEDY: . it was intended to metamorphosize.

WILLIAMS: To go away. To go away.

KENNEDY: But it was intended to be.

WILLIAMS: But they - so now, they are saying, "So we don't have a better plan," I will tell you what, we will shove it down on the states and let the governors do it.

KENNEDY: Okay, but what if there is something about a federal bureaucracy? What if there is something about a centralized system that makes it very inefficient to get that necessary help to people who need it most and we see that happen all the time.

PERINO: And that's why Senator Murkowski says - she said, if the states were given the flexibility, then Senator Murkowski said, that's something I can sell to the people of Alaska.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but she has given in fact what we see is the people of Alaska will get less money under this new plan so they will have less capacity.

KENNEDY: But more flexibility.

WILLIAMS: But they have loss money. The governors.

KENNEDY: More flexibility and they have more pay.

GUILFOYLE: But maybe that's what matters to them.

PERINO: And make the cost go down.

GUILFOYLE: . the decision making and more flexibility in terms of where their dollars go. Perhaps people are into that.

WATTERS: Yes, and you know who is not into it? Jimmy Kimmel. Very, very upset. We know the backstory. He had a young son who needs a lot of emergency surgeries and he did a huge monologue that got a lot of attention and one of the things he wanted to say, if anybody is in his position, but doesn't have Kimmel money then that surgery should be covered. He spoke about this new repeal bill effort the other night.

(VIDEO CLIP BEGINS)

JIMMY KIMMEL, "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!," HOST: They are not taking care of you. They are taking care of the people who give the money like insurance companies. Most of the Congress people who voted for this bill probably won't even read it and they want us to do the same thing.

They want us to treat it like an iTune service agreement and this guy, Bill Cassidy just lied right to my face.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Bill Cassidy was the sponsor from Louisiana. He was on the show. He is responding to Mr. Kimmel.

(VIDEO CLIP BEGINS)

SEN. WILLIAM CASSIDY, R-LA.: He is wrong. It will increase coverage and will protect those with preexisting conditions, particularly for those states who have not had the benefit of Medicaid expansion. We help those in those states and those are millions of Americans.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: You think Kimmel is being helpful to the debate?

PERINO: I think he has - everybody has a right to say what they think. I do think that there are times when, and I do this to. When you talk to somebody who has had a personal experience with something, you tend to listen to them.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Because they have a compelling story. It is moving and you think, "Gosh, there is a good point there." But that's not the best way to make public policy at large and Cassidy from Louisiana, he is a doctor himself and he spent years working in charity hospitals.

This is not somebody who is just basically trying to like a get-rich-quick kind of doctor. So I think that there is a lot of momentum this week. I thought maybe it lasted 48 hours for this bill.

Now the Congress is going home and can they withstand the pressure from something like the Jimmy Kimmel appearance last night, the Facebook comments that will go around to all of the people.

WATTERS: President Obama.

PERINO: Like can they withstand that and come back and vote for it next week?

KENNEDY: But you bring up a really good point and that's charity hospitals and that's something that we don't talk about because some of the very best care in this country comes from places like Shriners and St. Jude's and you know the various children's hospitals across the country.

PERINO: Like the Children's Hospital in LA.

KENNEDY: Yes, and if you talk to people who have done surgical residencies, they will tell you they work in county hospitals and there are so many surgeons who do a lot of pro bono work and those are some of the most challenging cases where they actually learn the most.

Any child who goes to the hospital who has a life threatening heart condition who needs surgery is not going to be turned away.

PERINO: That is so true.

KENNEDY: There is something in this country called the Hippocratic Oath and you know, if you talk to - one of my very best friends is the Head of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery in Arkansas and what he does and taking those lives and those tiny hearts into his hands. It takes so much dedication and hard work and guts and grace and a soul.

And those are the human beings who would never turn away the kind of people that Jimmy Kimmel is talking about.

WILLIAMS: Well, but Kennedy, your friend Rand Paul is a doctor too and he is saying no and not only that, the hospital association is saying no. The doctor.

GUILFOYLE: He is an eye doctor.

WILLIAMS: What?

GUILFOYLE: He is an eye doctor.

WILLIAMS: Yes, okay, so the hospital.

GUILFOYLE: Just like a dentist, he is not a real doctor.

WILLIAMS: So the hospital association is saying no. The AARP is saying no. The AMA is saying no. I mean.

WATTERS: Well, all of those groups said yes to ObamaCare and then it imploded, Juan.

WILLIAMS: It did not implode. There is such a thing. This is like a.

WATTERS: We are in the death spiral and you are not even paying attention.

WILLIAMS: This is like you know, conservatives say something to each other back and forth and they say, "Oh yes, let me through."

GUILFOYLE: No, but those are the facts.

WILLIAMS: No, the.

WATTERS: But is ObamaCare doing well?

WILLIAMS: The fact is that it is more people insured, premiums, Kennedy said going up, but not at the rate they were going up and in fact.

WATTERS: Okay, he said that he was going to lower premiums, Juan.

WILLIAMS: When the bill was put in place.

PERINO: And less doctors taking those patients and in fact for example, on some of the ObamaCare plans and I am going to use - not my own personal story, but somebody that I know. They are independent business owner. They buy have to buy on the ObamaCare market. They have a preexisting condition with a back condition. They need MRI. There is not a doctor on the island of Manhattan who will see him.

So they have - he has to take a day off of work, go to the Bronx that's triple the money they used to pay. The deductibles aren't there and it is not like it is working perfectly because even Hillary Clinton said during the campaign, I am going to have to try to figure out how to fix this if I am elected.

WILLIAMS: I agree and that's what I was saying, why can't people have good faith and sincerity.

GUILFOYLE: And Bill Clinton said more than that.

WILLIAMS: . work on this together instead of this last minute rush to somehow give a bid for a political debrief when real life, real people.

KENNEDY: ObamaCare and the party line vote? The horror.

WATTERS: It's because it is Washington DC who won.

WILLIAMS: Okay.

WATTERS: The entire island of Puerto Rico now in the dark after Hurricane Maria lashes the US territory. Where the monster storm is headed next, up ahead.

PERINO: A Fox News Alert. Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 2 storm but still remains very dangerous as it tearing through Puerto Rico. Power is knocked out across the island and there is widespread devastation.

Let's go to Steve Harrigan with the latest on the ground in San Juan. Steve?

STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS, CORRESPONDENT: Dana, the strongest winds came through here about nine or ten o'clock in the morning. Gusts of more than 150 miles per hour. It just ripped right through on a diagonal across the most heavily populated part of this island of 3.5 million people.

A US territory, there are chunks of buildings all around behind me, balconies, satellite towers, sights of roofs, wall down. All across the island too especially along the northern coast, some small communities might have to be entirely rebuilt especially those wooden structure.

And when you say power is out across the island, it is practically 100% out unless you have a generator; 3.5 million people in the dark. They have established a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. So far, there haven't been any reports of looting yet.

This island was hit hard by Irma just two weeks ago. That was a glancing blow. This hurricane, worst case scenario, a direct hit, they could be waiting for the lights to come on here for weeks or months ahead. Dana, back to you.

PERINO: All right, Steve, that is extremely troubling. We will stay on top of that story and Maria is now a Category 2, but could regain major hurricane status by tomorrow, but Rick Reichmuth is tracking the storm from the Fox Weather Center. Rick, you guys have been working nonstop with these storms. What's the latest on Maria?

RICK REICHMUTH, METEOROLOGIST, FOX WEATHER CENTER: Yes, I mean, when you think of all the devastation especially this northeastern part of the Caribbean, the islands by the way right here, the northern islands, the Virgin islands took the direct hit from Irma and now, St. Croix getting the eyewall going over it and cutting this diagonal stretch right here across Puerto Rico.

Incredible flooding, almost all the rivers are above record flood stage. Some of them feet and feet above it and in fact, one of the rivers is recording 50 feet above its record flood stage. It is unimaginable. I mean, by tomorrow afternoon. The pictures are going to be out of there and we are going to see all the devastation coming in.

Also, storm getting a little bit organized now that it is back over water. Here is some good news for us. It is over water and away from land and all of our model guidance at least in the short term pulls this off towards the north and you get an idea here. We are talking about something in the states, well off shore, at least in the short term.

Good news for Florida. No impacts at all from this expect for maybe some choppy seas, but certainly, people who are dealing with Hurricane Irma, we don't have to worry in Florida. You don't have to worry in Georgia or South Carolina.

Once we get towards the middle part of the week, areas of the mid-Atlantic out around Cape Hatteras and then towards the northeast, but watch this. But I will tell you most of our guidance keeps this offshore which will certainly be good news if that does continue.

We have a long ways out here. We could be talking about a week before we have these impacts towards the northeast, but again, the trend right now is certainly towards a better situation for us across parts of the US. Dana?

PERINO: All right, Rick, thank you so much.

And there is a race for time in Mexico to find survivors who might be trapped after yesterday's devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake. More than 52 rescued from the rubble of collapsed building today. The quake has killed more than 200.

A live update now from Jonathan Hunt in Mexico City. Jonathan, how is everything going there tonight?

I think that we have lost Jonathan, so I guess will try to get him. If we get him - we are going - we are not be able to go around here because I want to ask Kimberly, you have ties and I know that, Juan you go to Puerto Rico quite often and Kimberly, you have possibly even family there.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I have family there.

PERINO: Any thoughts?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, in San Juan. So it is obvious, now the devastation is terrible. The people are suffering. There is no power and electricity. I mean, can you all imagine, we have been seeing this go on, but people please don't become desensitized to the fact that this is so real for so many people and you know, we all enjoy many people that we know like Juan you know, who goes to Puerto Rico.

I go to Puerto Rico, have a wonderful time. It's a great place to go for vacation for your family and now, everything that these people count on for their economy, for money coming in from tourism to be able to support their families is in jeopardy just by the sheer force of mother nature.

PERINO: Yes, the island was already in dire straits, Juan, when it came to its finances and its governance.

WILLIAMS: It's in bad shape right now.

PERINO: They are talking about not having power for four to six months for 3.5 million people. That is unimaginable.

WILLIAMS: Right, and remember that period covers the holidays. So if you're thinking about going there for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's or the early part of the winter -- you're not going to be able to go or you are going to have a disincentive because you are not sure about whether or not they will have recovered.

PERINO: Juan, they actually think they have Jonathan live in Mexico City. So Jonathan, if we could get an update from you from that city that would be great. Jonathan?

JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, good evening. There are dozens of increasingly desperate search and rescue operations going on across this city tonight. Behind me is one of them.

You are looking at the remains of an office building that collapsed when that 7.1 earthquake hit more than 24 hours ago now. We've seen similar scenes across the city as we have driven around it today.

An apartment building for instance that had some 40 apartments in it. It was a five-story building, it is now pancaked to something like a two-story building.

One of the main focuses of course, is that school that collapsed in the southern part of Mexico City. Rescuers there have been digging through the rubble and they hold their fists in the air every couple minutes, calling for silence.

That is a signal that they want the crowd gathered around them and everybody there to be silent as they listen for the sounds, particularly the sounds of any children who may be trapped still in that rubble. They did find one girl alive today. They hope and it is hoping against hope almost that they may find more.

But obviously, Dana, with every passing minute, the hopes begin to dim of finding anymore survivors. But Mexican President Pena Nieto says this will remain a rescue operation and the rescue workers, there are hundreds of them and thousands of civilian volunteers who are pitching in to help will not give up, unless they are absolutely certain that all hope is lost and no more survivors can be found. Dana.

PERINO: All right, thank you, Jonathan. That was an important report. We will keep you updated and hopefully we will have good news about finding some children alive in the rubble.

Now, we are going to move on because rocket man continues to be a fallout for President Trump. Hillary Clinton, she has got a lot to say about his controversial UN address. We will have that next.

GUILFOYLE: President Trump put it "Rocket Man" Kim Jong Un on notice before the world yesterday at the UN and critics are counting. Hillary Clinton joined in the chorus.

(VIDEO CLIP BEGINS)

HILLARY CLINTON, D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I thought it was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering.

What I'd hoped the President would've said was something along the lines of you know, "We view this as dangerous to our allies, to the region and even to our country."

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

GUILFOYLE: The President's response after allowing North Korea to research and build nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), crooked Hillary now criticizes.

The US Ambassador to the UN stood by the tough talk today.

(VIDEO CLIP BEGINS)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC, NEWS ANCHOR: Do think it's appropriate to use a term like rocket man to talk about a leader of another country who has got nuclear weapons?

NIKKI HALEY, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: I will tell you George, it worked. I was talking to our President of an African country yesterday and he actually cited rocket man back to me. I will tell you that this is a way of getting people to talk about him but every other international community is now referring to him as rocket man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my goodness. It is kind of catchy. You see everyone referring to it. The President loves that. He is put it in his speech. He loves that. It right, Juan? It seems to be catching hold of everyone.

PERINO: And the entire world has had the song in their head for about five days. I was singing it before I got in here.

GUILFOYLE: Elton John is crying.

PERINO: I do think --

WATTERS: Or cashing checks.

PERINO: It was really interesting and maybe hopefully one day we will be able to hear what Kim Jong-un actually thinks about the nickname. Does he know he is being ridiculed? Probably. At maybe imagine there is somebody in his orbit that could tell him that. What I like about what President Trump did. He was very clear that the United States is ready, willing, and able to take action if we have to and I think a lot of people are forgetting the if part. They are focusing on President Trump saying we would retaliate. Retaliation is not a war crime. What we are looking at it as a situation that no President has had to deal with. We knew we would run out of road at some point and it just happened that President Trump is holding a hot potato.

GUILFOYLE: He is, he needs six pairs of gloves on to hold that hot potato. Juan, people are saying the message is dangerous, menacing, and irresponsible. Hillary is being all bunched up about it. Her jacket was like that. She is not happy.

WILLIAMS: That was good. I liked that. I will say, she is. I was reading the morning paper. I was looking at "the Washington Post" and they were talking about the idea. Talking about rogue regimes and Iran and North Korea. Then "The Wall Street Journal" says, where is American leadership? They really wanted the idea that the United States remain a major player on the world stage and when President Trump was talking about America first and we are not going to impose our values and of course I think human rights and democracy are values that we want the world to emulate. They wondered. I was struck that this was coming especially from the conservative point of view. People are concerned about what he had today. The final point I have to make is the Iranian President had some very interesting responses to this speech. By the way Vladimir Putin loved it.

KENNEDY: And Benjamin Netanyahu.

GUILFOYLE: Benny and the jets.

WILLIAMS: Yes. I have a different point of view Kennedy on the Russian. I will say the Iranian leader said if the United States pulls out of this deal, there goes their credibility for any future negotiation on any difficult path and what will resume going after nukes. How, I thought, are we supposed to stop them if we pull out of the deal?

WATTERS: I can think of a few ways Juan and it would not be good for the Iranians. Under the Obama administration, we gave them hundreds of billions of dollars yet they've tested 18 ballistic missiles since the deal was signed. They are stirring up trouble and causing civil wars in Syria. They are harassing our vessels in the streets. I don't think this deal was good for America. I don't think it was good for Israel or our allies in the region. What makes us think that North Korea, took hundreds of millions of our dollars, they nuked up. We are going to give hundreds of billions of dollars to Iran and expect them not to nuke us?

PERINO: Especially if they are not complying with the deal.

WATTERS: We are still not allowed to inspect military sites.

WILLIAMS: I will be quick. President Trump's administration twice certified that Iran is complying with the deal.

WATTERS: They are still complying.

GUILFOYLE: At Lady Kennedy the floor.

KENNEDY: I just think that Hillary Clinton need not talk about the Kim Jong-un when they have the same tailor. They are obviously shopping. One tight black fete haircut away from being that person and it's so incredibly desperate for her to go on TV and say things like this is what I would've said if I was President. Well, you are not. That is what happened. So stop and go away.

PERINO: She is selling a heck of a lot of books though.

GUILFOYLE: That is good. It's nice to find something to sell.

PERINO: North Korea, her style made.

GUILFOYLE: Listen, next stop, one of our nation's top lawmakers is heaping praise on lawbreakers. Nancy Pelosi is added again, coming up.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. Earlier this week Nancy Pelosi was shouted down by pro-immigration protesters demanding she do more to protect the undocumented. Today, the house minority leader may have been trying to make nice with the dreamers. Heaping praise on illegals who snuck their kids into the U.S.A

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., MINORITY LEADER: Speak of their families to things, bringing their kids here who are working and in the military and in school, who are a billion part of our future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So you know sometimes you just want to get out of the way. Jesse?

WATTERS: I will take the floor, Juan.

You have created a monster and you know she sat idly by her people -- are occupied people, black lives matter people yelled and harassed and shouted down. Now she is getting a taste of her own medicine. These people protesting her are getting fed by fake news. There are two narratives coming out of DACA one of them is erroneous. Trump is getting rid of DACA and just deporting all this illegal dreamers and then the other is Trump, he kicked it to congress to salvage his networking with Pelosi to get status for these dreamers. That is the truth. The dreamers need to wake up and understand the president is trying to save them, but --

GUILFOYLE: That is Pelosi argument.

WATTERS: That is right, I mean she got rolled by the Latino lobby the next day she comes out and says yes, smuggle your children through a treacherous hot terrain and desert illegally and put them in legal jeopardy. That is a great thing? If she wasn't such a local district, she'd be out of there in a heartbeat.

WILLIAMS: I don't think you don't appreciate the level of anxiety and fear among those kids.

WATTERS: They should watch Fox News. We've been reporting accurately that dreamers are trying to be saved. That is the truth.

GUILFOYLE: That was a really good come back, I've to say, Jesse. Get the facts.

WILLIAMS: You don't think it's a fact that those people are in fear of being deported?

GUILFOYLE: I know -- the fact that they are in fear, but the point is there's so much material out there that heightens and exasperates the fear that they might have. Now you have two sides working together. People should be applauded that effort. They are acting out against her when she is trying to rise to the occasion.

WILLIAMS: I agree that she is trying to help them.

GUILFOYLE: It is not a charming life. Taking advantage of these coyotes, people suffering and dying of dehydration. Being sold away.

WILLIAMS: That is what I said to Jesse. You had a point to make.

KENNEDY: They are political ponds. She is not try to help them. They are deeply resentful of leader Pelosi. All she is done -- that is all people do in California. That is all these politicians know. The pander to an entire group of people. To generalize and stereotype. Their lives are completely trivial. She doesn't care. It is totally disingenuous what she is saying. She is trying to save face. The people who are in the audience were booing her. They did it with delight and glee. They were not necessarily dreamers. They were northern California liberals who are sick of establishment hacks like Nancy Pelosi who just pay lip service. They no longer care about the human condition. If it's so wonderful what these parents did putting these kids in legal jeopardy and limbo, for parents that is pretty irresponsible.

GUILFOYLE: They had no bid for California politicians. She tells me all the time.

WILLIAMS: All right what I hear is that they resent the idea of being used as a bargaining chip. They don't want her to bargain with President Trump over border security with ICE or any other kind of deportation center in exchange for their not being deported. So what do you think?

PERINO: This is why we need a conference of immigration bill. She should have shown a little tough love. I think when she got out of the situation she was in the other day which is pretty much impossible for her to actually -- short of getting up on the podium and yelling at them was not going to work. These dreamers need to understand -- do you want to be a part of this country? I have a pack for us to do that. I have a packed press to do that. You can't look and sound like you did the other day. If you want President Trump to be able to do and support this idea, you better get with the program and provide for what's going to happen. You're going to have more border enforcement and that is good for you. I could write her talking points. It be a beautiful speech. If she'd only give it.

WILLIAMS: I don't think those kids would buy it. They have a right to protest but gosh --

PERINO: With all of these young people, 51 percent of college students don't think that the first amendment actually should be in existence. They don't understand what it means.

GUILFOYLE: They think hate speech is not protected by the first amendment.

PERINO: I think all of these young people need a lot more love. Nancy Pelosi is in a position to give it. They would at least give it to her.

WILLIAMS: Coming up, Leo DiCaprio sounds another climate change alarm. At this one is down to get President Trump all fired up and probably even Jesse Watters, too. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KENNEDY: Mr. Heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio, he spoke at gala yesterday with former secretary of state John Kerry and both warned that the planet is in great peril. Leo lashing out at the Trump administration for not jumping on the bandwagon, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, HOLLYWOOD ACTOR: Vote in next year's midterm election for politicians and candidates who admit that climate change is a real who believe in the science and believe that it's one of the most important issues we need to address as a nation and make sure that the next administration believes in the science of climate change and is committed to bold action.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KENNEDY: What are they looking down at the Victoria's Secret catalog?

GUILFOYLE: Wouldn't that be funny?

KENNEDY: Funny enough, surprising -- not at all. The planet is getting hotter. Kimberly and it's a terrifying prospect. People like Leonardo DiCaprio make a lot of money. He actually donates a lot of money. Latching onto climate change hysteria. Although we are supposed to believe in science, they are making connections between some of the weather events we are having now and global climate change and frankly, there are scientists that save the date it is not quite in you have to say its causation. What say you?

GUILFOYLE: The climate stretch. It really -- trust me, pushed a little further. You will bleed too. Here's the thing, this is a guy who really believes this. He does donate the money. He buys tesla. Give him some credit. Yet, he flies around in all the planes. He flies around in the planes. He has a huge carbon footprint. Let's be honest. People say wait a second, if you're that concerned, you would radically change your life a little bit instead of doing that. Right? Like all the rest of us. At the same time, I will say this. He did come and sit down with President Trump during the transition time to try to have a meaningful discussion about it.

KENNEDY: Juan, is this leftism gone awry or should we all sell our homes and stop using oil and live like hobbits in order to satisfy King Leo?

WILLIAMS: I don't think he is living like a hobbit.

KENNEDY: No, do as I say not as I do in the DiCaprio household.

WILLIAMS: I think he made this documentary. I thought it was pretty good. He is making the case along the likes of Al Gore and John Kerry that there is a real problem here. You are right when you say there's no way to say that climate change has prompted this rising ocean levels and rising ocean temperatures make these hurricanes all the more intense and more serious. Flooding is a big part of it. I would listen. I don't know if there's anything conclusive. I think climate changes real.

KENNEDY: Should we sacrifice our duty be economy in order to satisfy the science?

WATTERS: Absolutely not, and I think John Kerry has great cheekbones. Kennedy. He is very upset if you miss that.

I think Leo's worth about $250 million. There is, trafficking, opioid addiction. He is spending money on recycling and saving turtles. I'm not saying he is not a believer. He is nobly into this thing but the priority is still out of whack.

GUILFOYLE: It run askew.

KENNEDY: Is that white people don't put climate change at the top of their ten greatest fears?

PERINO: Probably. I would be for this. Let's do all we can to improve our economy. Increase our GDP so we have more money to invest in innovations that will get us a cleaner power.

KENNEDY: Absolutely right. Dana Perino. The free market and technology combined, that will save the planet. Alleluia. "One more thing" is up next.

GUILFOYLE: Amen, amen.

WATTERS: Time now for "one more thing." a birthday Party in Maryland, a crazy video running around the internet. Check this out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let me see that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A knife!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Before you missed that, let's see it again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let me see what you have. No!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, she is at this party. The kid is a great kid. He picked pocketed his uncle. Nobody got hurt. The parents were there. Everyone is fine. The kid is a good kid. Everyone was vigilant.

GUILFOYLE: Who stopped him doing laps around the pool?

WATTERS: He likes to run around.

GUILFOYLE: Really?

WATTERS: Everyone is safe. Just to make sure. Juan?

WILLIAMS: Earlier this week, I mentioned the incredible demonstrations in Washington, D.C. this past weekend. The insane clown posse. Demonstrating on the mall. I've seen something even more incredible today that is the equivalent of cats and dogs playing together happily. Yes, last week at on the mall at this mother of all demonstrations -- Trump supporters handed a black lives matter activist the microphone.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If we really want to make America great, we would do it together.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: He said if we want to make America great, we can all work together. He also got applause when he said black lives matter, love good cops. We are just opposed to bad cops. I was so pleased. I think it was great.

PERINO: I love that.

GUILFOYLE: I love this, Juan.

PERINO: There's a gubernatorial race happening -- about six weeks away in Virginia. The latest Fox News poll came out. Republican (inaudible) is neck and neck with the Democratic challenger Nortum. A little ground to make up the guess what? Last night they had a very civil debate. Never seen two nominees be so respectful and then, this this. NBC contributor Sofia tweets, Gillespie is the more attractive and articulate and commanding candidate. And he said I would say Gillespie won the Virginia debate. If you love politics, watch this in the next six weeks.

GUILFOYLE: He is unbelievably talented. They put a little bit more money behind him, he would have won. Make it count this time.

WILLIAMS: He was a big supporter of Tony Williams when he was running.

WATTERS: Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Kudos to New Jersey police officer who came to the rescue of a woman who lost her diamond engagement ring on a highway while she was changing a flat tire. Kimberly Garcia lost her ring after pulling and changing her tire. The police couldn't find it but the officer went back. He didn't give up. He spent all his free time scouring the area and she found it. Just a reminder of all the selfless things that officers do.

PERINO: Kennedy's more thing was fabulous.

KENNEDY: Rihanna's last name is Fenty!

WATTERS: Set your DVRs, never miss an episode of "The Five." "Hannity" is next.

GUILFOYLE: What was it?





