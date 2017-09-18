Puerto Rico governor fears 'devastating' blow from Maria

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," September 18, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, HOST: All right, markets night not be worried about all these developments, including storms, but maybe folks in the affected regions should.

Maria now is taking aim at Puerto Rico, could be a Category 4 storm when it hits, if not later tonight, as the Northeast braces for Jose.

We will be talking to the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, who is already telling folks in affected areas to get out.

AccuWeather meteorologist Geoff Cornish on what is going on here.

Jeff, here we go again.

GEOFF CORNISH, ACCUWEATHER METEOROLOGIST: Yes, thank you very much, Neil.

We have some local concerns and then huge concerns in the Caribbean. Hurricane Jose is where we will begin here, close to home. It is offshore. It's beginning to look a little bit less like a hurricane and more like a nor'easter in some form, with winds of 75 miles per hour, large waves. You could see waves up to 25, 27 feet near the storm.

This is going to be just a brush of a hurricane near the East Coast, the middle Atlantic Coast, but it will be a big problem for Southeastern New England and also Eastern Long Island. We expect to see this storm curve just in time to avoid a direct landfall in Southern New England, but we do expect to see a lot of wind and a lot of rain.

You could see a tropical storm warning in effect from coastal Rhode Island east to the cape. And we're expecting to see the possibility of gusts up to near 60 miles per hour at Cape Cod, probably 50-, 55-mile-per gusts at Montauk Point on the east side of Long Island.

In New York City and places like the Jersey Shore, probably gusts to near 40 miles per hour. But there could be some spotty power outages in Southeastern New England and other issues associated within that.

The bigger concern on the international level is Hurricane Maria, now a powerful Category 3 storm, soon to become a Category 4 storm. It's on a path just a little further south compared to what Hurricane Irma did. But we're dealing with a huge concern across the Northern Windward Islands and the southern parts of the Leeward Islands.

And this looks like it may be a beeline for places like St. Croix and Puerto Rico into the middle of the week.

CAVUTO: Amazing, as if those folks have not had enough to worry about.

Geoff Cornish, thank you very, very much.

And, again, we will talking to Puerto Rico's governor in just a few moments.

In the meantime, President Trump is holding bilateral talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. I love saying that, because I sound French. And I am not, remotely.

Anyway, it's heightened tensions with North Korea and how the two sides hopes to deal with that and put the pressure right now on anyone and everyone who can exert some influence over North Korea. Again, easier said than done.

John Roberts here in New York for all the big events.

Good to see you, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Good to see you too, Neil.

CAVUTO: How is this going to go?

ROBERTS: I think the president is going have a tough speech tomorrow. I don't think there's any question about that.

He is going to call out North Korea. He is going to call out Iran. As Nikki Haley said to us in a briefing at the White House on Friday, he is going to slap the appropriate people and he's going to hug the appropriate people.

And speaking of hugs, I don't know if you saw those two bilateral meetings today between the president and Bibi Netanyahu from Israel. It's third time they have met since he was president, fourth time in total.

CAVUTO: Right. And they are buds. Right?

ROBERTS: They are buds.

But the budding bromance between the president and Emmanuel Macron.

Do you want to say it again?

CAVUTO: Much better. No, you said it much better. I usually do like a...

ROBERTS: Of France is really quite extraordinary.

The president was there on Bastille Day. He sat there in the Champs Elysees for the big military parade. I happened to be there as well. It is a very impressive parade. And then he went out and he had dinner with Emmanuel Macron and his wife at the big -- the Michelin Star restaurant at the Eiffel Tower.

ROBERTS: And, today, Emmanuel...

CAVUTO: Macron.

ROBERTS: ... said that he so much appreciated the president being there for Bastille Day, and the president said that he was so impressed by what he saw -- and if you have never seen it, it is a big military parade where they had flyovers of all these aircraft. And there was a USF-22 Raptor there as well, very impressive aircraft.

There roll tanks down the Champs Elysees. They have parades of troops paired. The president said he was so impressed, he wants to have a big military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue on the Fourth of July.

CAVUTO: Oh, I you were talking about next inauguration.

Let me ask you a little bit about, parades notwithstanding, the pressure now the president is on to deliver or get some follow-through on dealing with the North Koreans. It doesn't seem like, no matter how tough sanctions and all get, any behavior changes.

ROBERTS: His biggest problem, of course, is with China and Russia, neither one of whom is at the United Nations this week.

But China, he has a good relationship with President Xi. He was speaking to him just the other day. He told me on Air Force One on Thursday that there are some things going on that he could not really divulge. But he thought that there were things that might begin to bear fruit, though China is always going to say one, do another.

He has got a real problem with Russia, though. And the problem with Russia also dovetails into this whole Russia investigation, which is one of the reasons why we see this disagreement between attorneys in the White House, between Ty Cobb, who is the president's representative on the Russia issue, and Don McGahn, who is the chief White House counsel, who is saying, we can't give Mueller all the documents that you want to give him, Ty Cobb, because what happens if we have to executive privilege, not in this presidency, but two presidencies down the road?

And Ty Cobb is of the point where we have got to get all of this stuff out there and off the table, because what is going on with the Russia investigation is impeding the president's ability to deal with Russia on the North Korea issue.

There's some really difficult points at the White House right now that the president is facing.

CAVUTO: Is there any reason why the Chinese and Russian leaders aren't going to this?

ROBERTS: I do not know the reason why they're not here at the U.N.

CAVUTO: OK.

Thank you, buddy.

ROBERTS: But Iran's leader is, and we will hear from him later.

CAVUTO: Oh, yes, indeed we will.

ROBERTS: After he is one of the people who is slapped by the president.

CAVUTO: Yes, but he's no Macron, is he?

CAVUTO: There we go. That is the extent of my French. His is much better.

All right, can we trust the United Nations then to deal with North Korea and Iran?

General Jack Keane has his doubts.

General, to this point that you do not have the Russian leader or the Chinese leader there, it might just be scheduling conflicts and the rest, but those are two big missing leaders.

GEN. JACK KEANE (RET.), FORMER U.S. ARMY VICE CHIEF OF STAFF: Yes, well, that is not unusual.

Putin went almost 10 years, I think, without attending any of it. And the Chinese leaders often aren't. This is not the place where much gets done anyway. Let's be frank about it.

We are involved in the U.N. certainly dealing with North Korea, and because we want the entire international community to line up against North Korea. We did not get all the sanctions we wanted out of the last U.N. resolution, to be sure. FOX obviously reported very accurately on that.

But, nonetheless, we're going to stay in it for the time being because of that international community support that we enjoy. And you are right. We have to go through China to get a final deal, if there is going to be a deal for certain, and that bilateral takes place behind closed doors.

It is Tillerson talking to the foreign minister. It's Trump on the phone talking to the president on a regular bases that is going to make this happen.

CAVUTO: Do you ever get a feeling -- and I know you and I have addressed it before -- but the more and more I see of the inability of the Chinese to deal with the North Koreans, maybe it is just that. They are unable to deal with the North Koreans, that the North Koreans have gone rogue or they really do not care and China cannot get a handle on this.

KEANE: I still think China has tremendous leverage over the North Koreans and can coerce them in the right direction.

I think China is slow-rolling us to a certain degree, because they are concerned. From their perspective, you can understand this. They don't want to North Korea to collapse economically because of the exertion of the economic sanctions.

But, at the same time, they are trying to get North Korea's attention. I think what is really happening here, Neil, is Kim Jong-un is racing to nuclearize ICBMs before the sanctions actually do harm to him. He knew these sanctions would indeed be coming. And that's his objective.

And he believes, once he has the capability, he believes the United States will accept nuclearized ICBMs, likely accept that, almost 10, 12 years ago, nuclear weapons in North Korea. That is the path he is on.

CAVUTO: Now, we have a history of seeing the most unlikely countries get this capability. Pakistan comes to mind. We weren't tickled pick when they did get that ability. But we grudgingly had to live in a world where Pakistan does have it.

What changes if North Korean does?

KEANE: It is the ICBMs that can reach the United States and his ability to nuclearize them is truly the issue.

That is not that case with Pakistan. North Korea wants to be treated like Russia and China, the way the United States treats them, because they both have speech nuclearized ICBMs.

Kim Jong-un parted with his grandfather and his father. He believes that the only way to keep the United States out of a regime change is also to hold the United States people at risk. That is his strategy. It's a pretty sound strategy, to be frank about it.

But the calculation was made during the Obama administration. He has to recalculate somewhat now because President Trump put the military option back on the table.

CAVUTO: Yes.

Real quickly, the markets were racing ahead today. The Dow and the S&P 500 had records. So, if they worried about what could be something pretty scary in the weeks, months, and a year ahead, they have a funny way of showing it.

Are just whistling past the graveyard? What do you think?

KEANE: I think they are pretty savvy. I think they know, that, look, if we are going to really have a problem here militarily, I think we are likely to pull our families out of South Korea.

We are likely to start moving forces, pre-positioning forces that are not in the theater and some other capabilities that would have to be put and staged properly. Those kind of movements, while we do some of those secretly, largely, they eventually get leaked, to be frank about it.

CAVUTO: Yes.

KEANE: So, none of those moves have been made, and savvy guys who work the market, they understand all of that.

CAVUTO: General, thank you very much. Good seeing you again, my friend.

KEANE: Yes, talking to you.

CAVUTO: All right. The rap against Donald Trump is that young people just do not like him. Then how is it that young people turned out in droves away from an Emmy telecast in which the younger viewers were the lowest we have seen like ever?

It the joke on Hollywood after this?

STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST: There is no way anyone could possibly watch that much TV, other than the president, who seems to have a lot of time for that sort of thing.

ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.

LILY TOMLIN, ACTRES: In 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

CAVUTO: I am just going on a hunch they do not like the president.

The left has no problem, of course, ripping President Trump during the Emmys. Ratings for the Emmy Awards, not so great, the lowest ever, in fact, for young viewers, that demographic considered between the ages of 18 and 49.

Now, the left has a very big problem when the president makes fun of Hillary Clinton, not necessarily when they make fun of, well, the president.

Washington Examiner's Emily Jashinsky on all these developments.

I can't say I was surprised. And I understand. Everyone is entitled to their view and opinion. Whatever. But I have to tell you, it has been almost a year now. It is really time to move on. EMILY JASHINSKY, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Yes, exactly. And it is not entertaining anymore.

What is entertaining about them doing exactly what you expect them to do and watch a bunch of elite, multimillionaire holiday -- holly -- Hollywood celebrities pat themselves on the back for affirming that they believe in something that everybody else in the audience believes in?

It is really not that entertaining. It's what we expect. And it's how they're going to throughout Donald Trump's presidency, but it is definitely not going to increase the ratings. That is for sure.

CAVUTO: It's almost as if they were talking to each other or the established choir that is built in there.

And I can understand that. You like who you are with, and you're with who you like. But you are celebrating some gifted performers and entertainers, and just leave it at their gifts and their entertainment.

But there is this great temptation to, even in the event of a telethon last week for hurricane victims, to let, in the case of a few, politics intrude. Why?

JASHINSKY: Well, I think they actually underestimate how out of touch they are with the rest of the country.

I don't think they actually realize how out of touch those ideas are with what people in the rest of the country believe. And I don't think they actually -- I think they underestimate how sick of them the rest of the country is.

I think they underestimate how much people in Middle America are suspicious of elites and they're actually tired of this endless political posturing from elites, who are vastly privileged and have all of these great things going for them, while the rest of the country struggles. I think people are sick of it. And they don't understand that.

CAVUTO: You think that a joke or a series of jokes scattered among the three or plus hours of the broadcast is one thing. But it was like constant.

And I guess the question that comes up is whether they even care about the ratings of a broadcast, or whether they're connecting with people who are watching. I know, for individual performers, Colbert and late night and others, it has been a ratings bonanza going after the guy.

And I can see the method to that madness, but it permeates everything they do now.

JASHINSKY: Yes.

We never get a break from it when it comes to enjoying what Hollywood has to offer. And I actually think what would be really refreshing is if, at one of these award shows, someone said, you know what? I want to -- I talk so much about uniting the country. And I care deeply about politics and I disagree with a lot of country in voting for Donald Trump, but I want to understand them.

And it's Hollywood. I want to start telling their stories. I want to look at blue-collar America. I want to look at why someone would vote for Trump. And I want to use my art to do that.

There is none of that going on. And I think that would be really refreshing and actually might do something good for their industry.

CAVUTO: What I do wonder about, though, is their mixed messages they are sending, delight in trouncing Donald Trump, but anything that hints of anything untoward toward Hillary Clinton, whether it is a silly video that went viral as a retweet on the part of the president suggesting him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball, that is a problem, but a decapitated President Trump, not a problem.

I think the rage over that is a bit weird.

JASHINSKY: Yes, it is totally weird.

And let's talk about something that happened last week. We had Chelsea Handler, who is a darling of Hollywood and of the elite media, called HUD Secretary Ben Carson a -- quote -- "black white supremacist."

And there was no outrage from anybody on the left. They can get away with this rhetoric when it's directed at conservatives and when it's directed at Republicans. But, of course, when they want to do it -- or when anybody else fires back, no matter how mild it is, they're up in arms.

CAVUTO: No, it's a double standard.

I had Ben Carson here last week, a controversial interview, in which I requoted an attack line against him from a Michigan newspaper that said he was the administration's house Negro, mainly because he espoused views that were not in the consistence of the left.

But you try that with anyone else at any other time, you would rightly be called on the carpet.

JASHINSKY: Yes.

And that's -- exactly. It is right for those people to be condemned, but it never happens when it is directed at conservatives. Everybody gets a pass as long as they are liberal.

CAVUTO: Incredible.

All right, Emily Jashinsky, thank you very, very much.

Emily, The Washington Examiner commentary writer extraordinaire in Washington, where all this stuff comes up for some reason.

Meanwhile, police in London are now detaining two refugees from Iraq and Syria, and their links to that U.K. bombing. Does it make the case for the president's extreme vetting? He says it does. A lot of his critics at the U.N. who are itching to hear from him say it does not.

After this.

CAVUTO: They are getting closer, but not close enough.

Police in London detaining two refugees from Iraq, the other from Syria, in connection with the U.K. bombing -- or the attempted bombing. Could have been a lot worse.

Does it make the case for the president's extreme vetting?

Senior fellow at the Hudson Institute Rebeccah Heinrichs.

Rebeccah, we do know that in case of at least one of the refugees, he lives with a foster family. The family was heralded by the Brits as being an example of how to treat refugees, no fault to them, but the signal it sends about being careful vetting who comes in. Right?

REBECCAH HEINRICHS, HUDSON INSTITUTE: That is exactly right.

And this is sort of a -- again, tells the United States that we have to be really careful here, because not only can the Islamists, those who can be radicalized, take advantage of our open society, but they will exploit our compassion.

This is a perfect -- again, this couple ,it looks like they fostered maybe even both of these individuals, definitely one, one from Syria, one from Iraq. So, yes, there is nothing compassionate, of course, about endangering your own people. And it appears as though that is exactly what happened.

These two individuals were radicalized and then of course tried to carry out this terrible crime against the British people.

CAVUTO: President Trump right afterwards said of the attack: "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive."

Then we get comments from British officials, including Theresa May, the prime minister, that the president was essentially jumping the gun and complicating things.

What are your thoughts on this?

HEINRICHS: Yes.

I don't think it complicates anything. What the president is trying to do, too, he's trying message that these individuals should not be honored, that there is nothing -- this isn't not martyrdom, that they -- if they were to carry out a terrorist activity in which they were killed, that there is nothing -- there is no glory in what they are doing.

And so he's trying to carry out I think what he has called in the past a humiliation campaign to humiliate them. So, he's calling them losers, which is exactly what they are. And they're trying -- what the president is trying to do, what the administration is trying to do is to dry up the recruiting, dry up the appeal to would-be terrorists who look at these individuals and see something honorable.

I would actually argue that when we do find out who these individuals are, we should not even show their pictures or show their names. Do not give them any glory in what they're doing. So, that is what the president was doing.

I understand that we didn't not know for sure who these individuals were at the time, but there's enough evidence that we can see patterns here. I don't think there's anything wrong with what the president said.

CAVUTO: You do wonder, though, about why this keeps happening and why these malcontents get sort of indoctrinated or swept in to this terror cause, and that it seems to be arbitrary.

It seems to be, whether you are taken in by a family, a sympathetic family, or you're recruited just as an angry single male -- and usually that is the case -- in other countries, what is it, what is their grip, groups like ISIS and others, to recruit?

HEINRICHS: Well, all of us, all human beings are looking for meaning in life.

And so what we see is this very attractive ideology to some, this great zealotry, seeking martyrdom in some cases or killing others for the sake of this greater Islamist ideology. And that is what it is. They find it attractive. There are finding meaning in life.

And many of these, as you said, they're already individuals who are troubled. Bad things have happened in their life. And so you can see who is going to be more prone to -- more susceptible to being attracted to this sort of thing.

But in order for us to really get ahold of this and really see and try to preempt these attacks from happening, we have to come and face the fact that this ideology, this Islamist extremism, this militancy, not all Islam, of course, but this militancy in Islamism, this political Islam, is serious.

It's an ideology. These are not lone wolves. They operate with one another. And you see how these other groups are taking credit for them. We have to admit that. We have to understand that. And we have to avoid this political correctness that says it has nothing to do with Islam.

We have to recognize that. And that way, we can actually see which individuals are more likely to be susceptible to being indoctrinated.

CAVUTO: Yes. Just stop being politically correct about it, to your point.

Rebeccah, thank you very, very much.

All right, another night and another tense one, at that, in Saint Louis. You know the story by now, a white police officer exonerated in the killing of a black man. So, why are the protesters targeting all types of businesses, whether they are run by anyone of any race?

After this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: Puerto Rico in the face of another hurricane, Maria.

And this time, the governor is not taking any chances, as he did not last time, urging folks to get out. He is here. He's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, business owners in Saint Louis are being forced to pick up the pieces yet again after protests turn violent. And they are concerned right now that it ain't over.

A judge finding a former Saint Louis police officer not guilty of murder, the murder of a black man. The officer was white.

Are businesses coming under attack, and that is simply going to be the case, no matter what happens?

Defense attorney, former D.C. Police Detective Ted Williams.

Ted, I have seen this same thing play out, and ironically, oftentimes, in minority community where those businesses are the lifeblood for minority communities. Why?

TED WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you know, Neil, it is a common thread.

As you know, FOX News had me out in Ferguson, Missouri, doing the Michael Brown case, where the individuals out there that were law-abiding citizens who would demonstrate during the day, but at night you had outside agitators who had their own personal agendas that would come in.

And that, Neil, is what is happening, unfortunately, in Saint Louis at this time.

CAVUTO: I guess it doesn't surprise me. You hit anything that is open and doing business, but a lot of times, they were ransacking the stores that weren't even open. And these are -- a lot of them were minority-run -- not all of them -- minority-run businesses that were to help that community in that locale.

So, what happens now?

WILLIAMS: Well, it is unfortunate, but you're absolutely right.

I have seen again in Ferguson, as well as in Saint Louis, because I lived at one time in Saint Louis, where you had individuals in the minority community. They would not go to the majority white community. They would always, unfortunately, burn their own communities.

And it has been the $64 million question as to what the rationale is for that. And that is a sad commentary of what is going on now in Saint Louis.

CAVUTO: How are minority officers, African-American officers dealing with this themselves? Because, oftentimes, they are the ones between a rock and a hard place.

WILLIAMS: And you are absolutely right. They are between a rock and a hard place.

Minority officers are dealing just in the manner in which they should. They are doing their job. They are there to serve and protect the citizens, the majority of the citizens of Saint Louis.

It is very demoralizing to them to be able to called all sorts of names.

And, Neil, one thing we must realize. A bullet does not say anything about white and black. It is just a bullet. And the sad commentary is, one of the concerns is that one of these law enforcement officers is going to get hurt as a result of all the havoc that is going on out there.

CAVUTO: There has been talk as well, as you know, Ted, about sympathy strikes and demonstrations in other cities across the country. We have seen this before, Saint Louis, of course, no stranger to this in the past.

Where do you think this is going, as we get into the fall here?

WILLIAMS: I do not know where it is going.

There are, unfortunately, incidences where you have rogue police officers doing bad things. But what, unfortunately, is happening now is, we are pointing -- painting all police officers with one broad brush.

The law enforcement officer out there, Stockley, or if you look at the circumstances, where all of a sudden, as his car is being rammed, they are sane, a gun, gun. So, as he chases this guy, he is in a heightened state of alert.

And the law says, Neil, you don't have to wait until you see a gun in order to take deadly force or deadly action. If you fear that you are in imminent fear of bodily harm, you can take the action that Stockley did. I think the judge ruled right and properly.

CAVUTO: Ted Williams, former D.C. police detective, defense attorney, FOX News contributor.

Always appreciate your comments and calm reasoning. Thank you very much, Ted.

All right, in the meantime, we are getting different vibes on this whole tax cut thing, the White House saying one thing, a very prominent congressional leader on the same issue saying another.

And then I hear Senator Orrin Hatch, who is part of that group of six, saying that health care -- remember, how difficult that was, and tax cuts had to be easier? No, no, quite the opposite, according to Orrin Hatch, a lot harder to get tax cuts done and agreed on than the health care thing. And that did not go that well.

After this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Do you consider $131,000 among the highest earners and the people that are not going to get a tax cut?

REP. KEVIN BRADY, R-TEXAS: Well, I certainly don't. And I do believe anyone does.

One, we are unified around a -- very strong middle-class tax cuts. I want to lower the rates at every level, so people can keep more of what they earn.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, that was interesting, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin telling our Maria Bartiromo he wants tax cuts for everyone.

As you know, President Trump has said, well, everyone but the rich, because he wants to keep them out of this. Now, the markets really seem kind of nonchalant on all of this. If it means that the rich, which would be a lot of them, do not get a tax cut, they're fine with it because, presumably, they're getting big corporate tax cuts and the like.

So, they're off to the races, markets are off to the races and records and all of that.

But it is setting up an intriguing battle on Capitol Hill, not so much between Democrats and Republicans, but between Republican and Republicans.

Independent Journal Review's Erin McPike.

You saw, Erin, I want to tip my hat to you. You saw a lot of this coming. And a lot of it has to do with what Republicans really want. A lot of them, to a man or woman, say tax cuts for everybody, because we cannot show bias for one group over the other.

The president, though, seems to be hoping that he can get Democratic votes if he leaves out the super wealthy. Is that your sense of it? And where is this going?

ERIN MCPIKE, INDEPENDENT JOURNAL REVIEW: Yes.

You know, obviously, he is trying to make an appeal to some Democrats, but I think they are a long way off from getting even close. Before the break, you mentioned what Orrin Hatch had said. But I think there are several things that you need to look for between the House and the Senate, and that is that the Senate is really coming down hard on the fact that Republicans have not agreed yet on a way to finance these tax cuts.

And you are going to see two big deductions come up for a big fight. And, obviously, there are number of Republicans who aren't sure that they want to get rid of those deductions, some in blue states.

And they have a long way to go before they even get Democrats to the table on this one.

CAVUTO: You know, what Orrin Hatch was getting at here -- I guess he has an instrumental role in all of this, being head of the Senate Finance Committee -- is that, as laborious and difficult as it was getting consensus on health care, the thinking has been, on tax cuts, there's broader agreement among Republicans.

He seems to be saying just the opposite. This is going to be tougher than health care. That was news to a lot of folks. What do you think?

MCPIKE: Well, I think we have heard that from a couple of people.

I have heard that from a number of lobbyists over the past couple of months. But, Neil, look at what is going on, on the Hill just today. The Republicans are trying to revive health care yet again. And they think, maybe this time, they can get the math there.

I do not see how. Rand Paul has already come out against it. It is pretty clear that Susan Collins is probably not going to be there yet. And we're still looking at Lisa Murkowski. But here's the thing. Susan Collins at Lisa Murkowski voted against the bill before -- rather, wouldn't vote for the bill -- because Planned Parenthood had panned it.

Planned Parenthood has panned this bill again. So, this looks like the Republicans are kicking the can down the road. They do not want to pivot to tax reform, because they do not yet have the answers on this bill and how they would finance those tax cuts.

CAVUTO: Well, then do you think that we're even going to get the tax cuts this year?

MCPIKE: I don't see how.

CAVUTO: Really?

MCPIKE: I just don't see how.

If they continue to kick the can down the road on health care for the next two weeks, that gets them to the end of September. There are not very many legislative weeks yet -- left.

CAVUTO: Right.

MCPIKE: And they have a couple more things that they still have to do. They're still fighting over this budget.

CAVUTO: All right, well, aren't you the font of good news?

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Thank, Erin, very, very much.

MCPIKE: Sorry, Neil.

CAVUTO: You have just destroyed everyone's day.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Erin McPike, thank you very, very much.. Good read on things.

We will follow this for you, though. We kept telling you, this looks a lot easier on paper than committed in real life. We will keep, again, very, very close eye on what each of them are saying.

In the meantime, believe it or not, another hurricane, this one Maria, this one Puerto Rico, again -- its governor here warning again after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: Can you imagine being the governor of Puerto Rico when you get news that there's another hurricane, this one named Maria? It could make landfall as early as tomorrow. And, yes, by the way, Puerto Rico is in its path.

The governor right now, Ricardo Rossello, joining us.

Governor, here we go again, huh?

GOV. RICARDO ROSSELLO, PUERTO RICO: I know, Neil. And it is a tough situation.

But we were we are on our way to bounce back with the help of the federal government and great collaboration from Puerto Ricans. Great preparation after Irma. We were even able to help stranded U.S. citizens in many of the smaller islands, but we now seem to be facing a deeper, much more challenging hurricane in Maria.

CAVUTO: Yes.

Yes, it looks like it's right on the path. And I know, Governor, you had urged many to evacuate as just a cautionary, wise thing to do. Have many taken you up on that?

ROSSELLO: Well, it is always a concern.

I was today actually on the ground making sure the people in flooding, flood-prone regions could move to different shelters. We have now over 500 shelters in Puerto Rico, Neil, making sure that anybody and everybody that needs a safe place can have one. We have plenty of water and food, at least for 20 days, for those who are sheltered.

So, this seems to be very ferocious, intense. It is going to bring a lot of water. It is going to bring strong winds. So, we are cautioning people that, if you're in a flood-prone area, or if you have a house that is not made out of the best materials, it is imperative for you to move, because it could be a decision that is between life and death.

CAVUTO: But where do they move to, Governor? Where do you recommend they go? Leave Puerto Rico altogether or go further inland? What?

ROSSELLO: Yes, well, we have, as I stated, 500 sanctuaries that are built of concrete. They are made to sustain Category 5 five winds.

And, as I stated, they have plenty of food and water. So, we have made a digital map so that it gives a reference to all the citizens of Puerto Rico. Actually, anyone can go into it and see all of our shelters. They can go to them. They can see which of the areas are flood-prone.

So, there's a lot of information out there now, but the critical objective here, Neil, is, this storm could be the worst storm in over a century in Puerto Rico. And our biggest challenge is to make people aware that this is not going to go away, that it's apparently coming through, and that the damages, aside from the infrastructure, could be devastating and very much life-threatening.

CAVUTO: All right, now, I am sure you are hoping for a more northerly, eastern track that takes it away not only from your neck of the woods, but any land neck of the woods here.

So far, that doesn't look to be the case, but if so, it would be the first really serious back-to-back storms your area has ever encountered. Are you ready for just that?

ROSSELLO: Yes. Well, it was a challenge, but, fortunately, we have planned for such an event once we came into the administration. Of course, there's some added challenges. The soil is saturated with water, which obviously make them more prone to flooding.

CAVUTO: Yes.

ROSSELLO: People were already on the rebuilding mode, and it is kind of hard to switch from -- on the drop of a dime, from rebuilding to preparation and prevention.

But we have made every effort. And, of course, Neil, as was with Irma, with Maria, our first and our only objective right now, critical objective, is making sure people find their way to a safe shelter built of concrete that can withstand the wind. And then, after the aftermath, we will figure out how we're going to rebuild Puerto Rico.

CAVUTO: Yes. Well, you have got your priorities right.

Governor, I wish you well and your wonderful people well.

Ricardo Rossello, he's Puerto Rico's governor, dealing once again with another natural crisis. Man, oh, man. All right.

CAVUTO: All right, and Hollywood and the media having a fit over the president's retweet and then a kid moving a lawn. Really?

After this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: You're always in this sort of tough position, working for the president of the United States, who we're told not too long ago had referred to his attorney general, over the anger of recusing himself from the whole Russia investigation, an idiot, browbeat him in public, humiliated him.

What did you think of that?

BEN CARSON, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY: Well, it's probably not the way that I would handle things.

(LAUGHTER)

CARSON: But, again, you know, we're adults.

CAVUTO: Well, if you were treated like that, Dr. Carson, would you stay on?

CARSON: If I had something important that needed to be done, I wouldn't let personal insults deter me from doing that.

CAVUTO: So, if the president of the United States called you an idiot or browbeat you in front of others.

There's been some surprise expressed, why is Jeff Sessions still staying in the job?

I know you don't want to judge him, but if the same thing were done to you, you would stay, depending on the importance of your mission?

CARSON: Yes, I think the importance of the mission far exceeds any personal insults.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: I still have trouble seeing Ben Carson taking that kind of browbeating, and worse that Jeff Sessions has.

Does any job, no matter how important, trump getting publicly humiliated by, well, Trump?

Connie in New Rochelle, New York, has a problem with the question.

"Cavuto, please tell me why it's relevant for you to go tabloid with Dr. Carson over an issue that doesn't concern him or his Cabinet position."

Nick e-mails: "What the hell was that with Dr. Carson? Instead of discussing his job, you got into all of this searching for a gotcha quote. You suck."

Curtis tweets: "Discussing how you tried to create controversy between the president and Dr. Carson. Who were you trying to help? Yourself?"

Joe wants to give me the Trump treatment: "Hey, I just called Cavuto an idiot in front of his friends. Then I turned the bastard off, never to return to the slimeball."

You use a lot of bad words.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Alvie SVC (ph): "You look like someone who was bullied a lot as a kid, and now you're taking out your frustration out as an adult. I happily beat the crap out of wussies like you back in school."

Is that -- is that you?

Anyway, Mad Dog tweets: "Cavuto is the idiot."

Kevin via Gmail: "You tried and tried to get him to trash others, including President Trump. The only thing worse than fake news is made-up news to force or try to force a response. FOX should make you apologize.":

Then there's Captain T., who e-mailed: "I like the way you held the good doctor's feet to the fire. It seems pretty clear that he would not take the nonsense Jeff Sessions has had to take. No self-respecting human being should."

Roger in Rockford, Michigan: "Your interview with Dr. Carson was terrific and showed what an intelligent and thoughtful man he is and how those who throw rocks at this administration need to grow up."

Then there's Petra (ph), who tweets: "Good interview. Got to love Ben Carson. Smart man."

Rmiserow (ph) at Gmail.com: "Why do you show such criticism, anger and disdain for our president? I just saw your interview with Ben Carson, and you should be ashamed. Perhaps you might be better at CNN or MSNBC."

Cliff via Yahoo: "You find the one Cabinet official who is not a total embarrassment to keep sucking up to Trump. How much does the president pay you to carry his water, Cavuto?"

Well, actually, it's $78.

And they are watching the same interview. Amazing.

Lucy in Ashburn, Virginia: "I have no interest in viewing your show anymore. What happened to you? When they did your triple bypass, did they remove your heart?"

Sadly, yes, and I don't know what I'm going to do.

Perhaps Scott via Gmail sums it up best, when he says: "This is why the president isn't about to cut my taxes. He has had enough. When you see a plump animal, you do not get the urge to run up and feed that animal. When you are formulating a plan to tax people, your first reaction to the wealthy is to shy away from fattening up those who already are fat. Yes, that is just the way it is. Good luck with your on-air drive to get fatter."

Wait a minute. Are you saying I'm fat?

Get this.

A former New York Times reporter thinks the president is taking advantage of that kid who wanted to mow the White House lawn, that he is not sending a great signal on child labor, minimum wage, and occupational safety.

What?

Many on the left agree that it is not cute; it's cruel. Ditto the president's retweeting an edited video showing him taking a golf swing and the ball hitting Hillary Clinton on the back.

Suddenly, the president is encouraging violence against women? What?

Or an otherwise solid media reporter on CNN belittling Sean Spicer's appearance at the Emmys for dangerously normalizing Spicer's usual dishonest behavior.

Really? That is dishonesty? Dangerously legitimatizing the leader of the free world is dishonest, yet everyone in Hollywood piling on and delegitimizing the leader of the free world is honest?

You see a pattern?

Adam Schiff is honest when he states that Donald Trump has no ideology other than just being pro-Trump. But Democrat Schiff is the paragon of virtue when he has no ideology other than just being anti-Trump? No, he no, is a saint, Trump is a sinner.

I am at a loss.

Take it from someone not in the present's good graces. This type of blatant, over-the-top, condescending contempt ain't exactly making the media look graceful. Hateful, yes. Graceful, no.

And obsessing over the president's tweets risks the media looking like twits. Not fair, not balanced, not bright.

I seriously doubt, if Barack Obama had a kid mowing the lawn at the White House, it wouldn't create a tenth the fuss. But isn't the kid just as cute and the president's inviting him to the White House just as cute too?

Or maybe it is not the kid. It is the president, this president. He is the one who is the real pain in the grass, the one Stephen Colbert reminded yet again lost the popular vote, the one Hillary Clinton reminded yet again lost the popular vote, the one countless entertainers bemoaned yet again and again and again lost the popular vote, as if our Constitution didn't matter, and this thing called the electoral vote didn't matter.

I suspect it very much would have mattered if the outcome was reversed and the outcome this crowd wanted was the outcome, well, that this crowd got.

If Hillary Clinton won the electoral vote and lost the popular vote, no one, no one would be joking about her losing the vote that didn't count, just the count that did, because he is Donald Trump and they hate him, and she is not, and they do not hate her.

Admit to the bias everyone can see. Whether you are raising money for hurricane victims in states you cannot fathom Donald Trump won, or patting yourselves on the back during an awards show where, no matter what Trump does, he can't win, because you won't not change and your hypocrisy won't stop, furious over a silly video purporting to show Hillary Clinton getting hit with a golf ball, but funny fodder if you can show Donald Trump getting hit with much more.

So, her getting hit in the back, hmm, cruel. Someone cutting off Donald Trump's head, comedy. Now who is hysterical, and now who is the one in the rough?

Good night.



