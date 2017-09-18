Iran, North Korea and reform top Trump's agenda at the UN

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 18, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I am Dana Perino. Along with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. It's 9 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

Some breaking developments tonight, there is a report that the FBI wiretapped former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort both before and after the election. For more on this stunning story, let's bring in chief national correspondent Ed Henry in Washington.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS: Good evening, Dana. The leaks just keep on coming. In fact tonight, not just about the possibility of an indictment coming from former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort but also new information raising questions about whether President Trump was correct about his claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped by the Obama administration.

First The New York Times breaking fresh details about Special Council's Robert Mueller's raid Manafort's Virginia home in July. They say agents picked the lock to Manafort's door as he was sleeping. The Times also reporting that Manafort in his legal team were told he is likely to be indicted. Not necessarily shocking to the Trump legal team. People close to the President have told me they've been expecting potential charges against Manafort and retired General Mike Flynn who today announced the creation of a legal defense fund.

But a source close to the President told me tonight, we should pay close attention to the second leak to CNN claiming Manafort was wiretapped based on secret court orders before and after the 2016 elections. The first wiretapped we should note dating as far back as 2014 before the campaign. But this source tells me, the second wiretapped after the election came after the FBI embraced some of the details on the Russian dossier of then President-elect Trump that has been discredited.

I'm hearing that the judges who approved this court order at the FISA court, the foreign intelligence -- that court, are privately miffed that this wiretap of Manafort was tied to what is now a discredited report. So tonight, the plot thickens. Not just on whether Manafort and others in the Trump orbit will face indictment but the plot thickens on whether the President was correct about his claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped and this was a witch-hunt.

The President's critics laughed that off but remember, we've been told Manafort also owned a home, yes, in Trump Tower. CNN is reporting that Manafort was wiretapped during a time period where he was still in phone contact with President Trump. So, there's a lot developing tonight and we are still digging on the facts -- Dana.

PERINO: All right. Thank you, Ed. President Trump is back in his hometown of New York City this week for the annual United Nations General Assembly where he's meeting with federal heads of government including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron. With his America first slogan, Mr. Trump is an intense critic of the U.N. for what he believes is a waste and mismanagement. In his first visit to the body as president, Mr. Trump called for major reforms.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We seek the United Nations that regains the trust of the people around the world. In order to achieve this, the United Nations must hold every level of management accountable, protect whistle-blowers and focus on results rather than on trust. We encourage all member states to look at ways to take bold stands at the United Nations with an eye towards changing business as usual and not being beholden to the ways of the past which were not working.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right. Greg, so previous presidents may have said it but I think that the United Nations thinks that this one really means it.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yes. First of all, we have to talk about him calling Kim Jong-un "Rocket Man." I think he should continue this. He should refer to Netanyahu as Benny and the Jets and Macron tiny dancer.

(LAUGHTER)

Donald Trump is closest to American attitudes about the U.N. that you all ever find.

PERINO: Angling to say so.

GUTFELD: Yes. We've all figured this out -- especially people who live around this horrible place. Basically, Epcot center without the amazing food court. And like finally, we have a president that says, we are going to reform it and for the longest time, the U.N. has always pointed fingers at us. Passing judgments on us while they double parked their limos, they don't pay their parking tickets, they harass our call girls. They close down department stores so they can buy their mistress a stuffed boar.

PERINO: That happened?

GUTFELD: No, I made that up. But what I am saying is, that they come here and take advantage of this country. They have a free ride here. And it's nice that the President is saying the word reform. Because reform means, we are now looking at you. We are looking at you. You have to change your ways. Enough about us.

WATTERS: I have to take issue with something Gutfeld just said. I've been to the U.N. and their food court is fantastic.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: It's like, can you get everything from all around the world?

WATTERS: Everything.

PERINO: What's your favorite?

WATTERS: Mongolian. It is terrific.

PERINO: Okay.

WATTERS: I can't believe I'm saying that. Of course. Thanks for clarifying, Kimberly.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Thank you.

WATTERS: After some of the other commentary. I can't believe I'm saying this. I miss Gaddafi. Remember when Gaddafi would come in? He would not sleep in the hotel. He would pitch a tent in Central Park.

PERINO: Oh, yes.

GUTFELD: We did not let him do that, did we?

WATTERS: Oh, yes. We absolutely did.

GUILFOYLE: Amazing.

WATTERS: I know. In Central Park.

PERINO: The good old days.

WATTERS: I think the U.N. is as strong as the U.S. makes it. And President Trump puts the bully and bully pulpit. He is going to come and then say, just like he did with NATO, pony up and pay your fair share. Carry your own burden because he realizes the United States is not going to be able to pay for this and do all this stuff forever. Just like he did with NATO.

Now, the Security Council has been more useful to the President than the House and the Senate to a certain extent. He doesn't have a lot legislatively done. He's got two unanimous U.N. Security Council resolutions through, sanctioning the North Koreans. So, I think Trump does well in the world state because he's used to dealing with CEOs and executives. Not legislature where it's really hard to come together with a big coalitions. And you see him as a man of action dealing with other world leaders very effectively and I think this speech tomorrow can be prevented.

PERINO: Well, and even tomorrow, before today, excuse me, I will talk about it in a second but even before today, you had people in the region of Asia, China, Japan, South Korea all sort of changing and defense posture is because the time is now to deal with North Korea. And President Trump made it clear over the weekend and then as he is talking to everybody today, I'm sure behind the scenes, this is priority number one.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely. And this is really a great time, you know, in terms of the time and to try to build these coalitions and strengthen the resolve to do something with North Korea now because it's not going to get any better if we just delay a game. Right? So, we've got to do something. I think people are ready for it. And I think they feel that President Trump is the man to get the job done.

So, I like kind of coalescing the interest and resolve towards that common goal. And I think today what we heard with the President, you want to talk about in a second but it really shows like Jesse said, he is very comfortable on the world stage in dealing with world leaders who he sort of interacts with like CEOs of major companies. It fits his business model and his mind-set versus like the desperate people and, you know, the legislature et cetera, that he can't quite get a grasp on. He likes when he's one-on-one. He likes when, you know, pocking to that in South Korea about rocket man. You know, he likes those type of one-on-one conversations.

PERINO: And he really gets to have the main world stage, Juan. Because President Putin and President Xi, Russia and China, those leaders did not attend this week so he can basically can run the table.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I don't know if he can run the table but I think this is his show. And I mean, everybody is looking forward to his appearance tomorrow before the general assembly. This is Trump on the world stage in a way that I think we have not seen before -- we've seen him overseas. He dealt with NATO, in terms of another multilateral group and said, basically you should pay up. Well, of course, everybody then said, well, exactly, the GDP, the percentage of GDP, actually the United States and other countries are paying up but he wants them to pay more and he has seen some of the countries then pony up more money.

So, it did have some effect, and I think that similarly tomorrow, you know, people have trouble with Trump with rocket man or this weekend, the business about, you know, re-tweeting the image of a golf ball hitting Hillary Clinton in the back and her stumbling. People think, this is -- but tomorrow, it's hard to look at him as something less than a world leader standing in front of the U.N.

And speaking about something that the entire world is concerned about which is North Korea. I mean, that is what is front and center. There are other issues and we will going to get to some of them later in the program dealing with Iran or the Paris climate deal. But tomorrow, he's got an audience that wants to hear from him. That wants to support him, wants to see leadership in terms of dealing with Kim Jong-un.

GUTFELD: I also want to see more of that golf ball video.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: Can't get enough?

GUTFELD: I thought it was funny.

GUILFOYLE: Easy to play.

GUTFELD: I am okay saying, it's funny.

WATTERS: Roll it.

WILLIAMS: I don't think it was funny. I think it's sad that the world leader, the guy that you want to see --

GUTFELD: He didn't put it together, he just re-tweet and not endorse it. Tweeting is not an endorsement.

WILLIAMS: Oh my gosh!

GUTFELD: If it's just funny, you re-tweet it.

WILLIAMS: If you're president of the United States?

GUTFELD: That's what makes Trump, Trump. He doesn't care. If you got to look at Twitter the way he looks at it. He just looks at it as something fun and interesting. And it drives people nuts and makes them crazy. They get all upset about it. If you don't get upset, then it's nothing.

WATTERS: And it wasn't presidential, Juan. It was modern day.

WILLIAMS: Yes. It wasn't modern day presidential for a president that is trying to expand the base. I think he was playing to the worst of his base.

WATTERS: He can walk and chew gum at the same time.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes. Insult it, why don't just punch a woman in the back with a golf ball?

WATTERS: Why not bring sex into it? It has nothing to do with gender.

WILLIAMS: Oh, nothing. Nothing.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Hillary Clinton is not a woman --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It was real. It was doctrine. The golf ball never actually hit her.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

GUTFELD: You said, it, punched her.

WILLIAMS: That is the image that he wanted to send to the world.

GUTFELD: People know that it's not real.

WATTERS: Oh, yes.

PERINO: And also, the play in Central Park about President Trump, it wasn't real either.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Yes. They killed the President.

PERINO: It was hilarious. They did it for seven days straight.

GUILFOYLE: "Watters' World" did it too.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Of course it's not the same. Do you think Kathy Griffin holding ahead, that's the same as that?

PERINO: Actually, I think all of it is bad. How about that?

GUTFELD: I can see that a few little golf ball, tapping her on the back and married to her stumbling is a little bit different, it's playful, it's funny.

WATTERS: He is just responding to the book. His way of responding to "What Happened."

GUTFELD: I just love the self-righteousness. That's all.

PERINO: All right. Kimberly, in addition --

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: On more important topics. The President met with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu today and they're trying to talk about --

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Okay. So, listen, another great relationship and alliance between these two countries. And we saw right away in the beginning of the Trump presidency that he had the favor of Netanyahu, that they were like minded people working very closely together with confidence and I would say also, trusting one another. He really believes that President Trump is a friend to Israel and Israel has reiterated back and said they are a friend to the United States. So, I think that's one relationship that is going quite well. And they seem to be on the same page. It's about something they're acting in concerts towards a common end.

PERINO: All right. Well, coming up, breaking news, Hollywood does not like President Trump. That is not a news flash. The Emmys got political last night of course. We have analysis when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: The Emmys are held every year to celebrate outstanding achievement in television but at the award show last night, it seemed to be a competition over who could attack President Trump the most.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are over 450 original scripted shows made this year. Of course, there's no way anyone could possibly watch that much TV other than the President. Who seems to have a lot of time for that sort of thing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Imagine if you're president was not beloved by Nazis.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I supposed I should say, long last Mr. President. Here is your Emmy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.

WATTERS: Whoa! President Trump's former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also made an appearance where he lampooned his press conference where he claimed more people witnessed President Trump's inauguration and President Obama's.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there anyone who could say, how big the audience is? Sean, do you know?

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wow. That really soothe my fragile ego.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Given the backlash, Hillary Clinton received for frequently using out of touch celebrities at her rallies. Is Hollywood inadvertently setting up a reelection victory for President Trump? So, I watch football, I didn't watch the Emmys, Gutfeld. Did you watch?

GUTFELD: Of course I did, Watters. Anyway, let's show there's some mercy. Jesse always calls me Gutfeld. It's an O'Reilly thing. So, I have to call him --

WATTERS: I got to go.

GUTFELD: Show mercy. They are the losers.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Right. They lost. All right, they lost, Trump won. But you know what the really important message? That is funnier. Like, when I watched that, you don't have any, you don't feel natural laugh. When you're watching it, it's just like -- it's just kind of like, they are just kind of like soothing their wounds.

PERINO: You can see the joke is coming.

GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly. And the thing that won big is handmaid's tale. All right. This is a dystopian fictional universe, women are mutilated and in somehow a lot of them draw inferences to a contemporary western society while ignoring that this is actually happening in certain Islamic countries and that the right gets, you know, gets held for it from the left, for pointing, this reality exist. And yet they gage Emmys to the fiction based on a terrible book by Margaret Atwood.

WATTERS: What did you think about all of the heat that this award show got by humanizing Sean Spicer? Everyone said, why are you laughing with this guy? I mean, he is supposed to be the devil. What's going on?

PERINO: Well, I mean, he got heat from both the left and the right because it was basically kind of going after Trump too. I mean, that was, we were here and live on "The Five" when that actually happened. I remember Kimberly said Dana, what do you think?

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: And I was like well, imagine if you drink caffeine? But actually, it turns out that the biggest laughs wasn't him. The thing is, is that the joke is kind of on him but he's laughing about it too.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: I think that part of the argument would be, you know, the press secretary is supposed to live by some sort of professional code.

WATTERS: Uh-hm.

PERINO: And look, I just never would have been invited to the Emmys. Nobody in Hollywood ever knew my name and I liked it that way. That was perfect for me. But I'm glad that he has a sense of humor. I've always known him to be a pretty funny guy. So, that's good.

WATTERS: A lot of these Hollywood people are hypocrites to me, Juan, because you know, they are criticizing the President for being un-American, lacking moral virtue. And they have Jane Fonda up on stage, all these sexist and at least hypocrites out there, they don't really have a leg to stand on. Do they?

WILLIAMS: What do you mean? What sexist? What are you talking about?

WATTERS: Hollywood is like the most sexists industry there is.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't know. But could be, but what I will say is that in terms of the Emmys last night, that it was basically the Trump show. And I think all of you should say, my gosh, look at the honor. Donald Trump is not only president of the United States, he is the leading figure in American television.

GUTFELD: I agree with you completely.

WILLIAMS: Oh, thank you. And not only that, you have Alec Baldwin up there who gets an Emmy for playing the President. He says, here is your Emmy, Mr. President. And you know what? It seems to me that time and time again, you have people who are real people inside the costumes and behind these cameras, it is just like with the ESPN thing with Jemele Hill. She is a real person. She has real opinions. Yes, we work for corporations and so forth but she's a real person. She expressed herself. These folks are expressing themselves for better or worse. And by the way, I did not think it was as harsh as it serve because it was last year.

GUTFELD: Juan, can I just, I'm sorry, real quick. You brought up ESPN. It's a good point. And both ESPN and the Emmys and if you look at the NFL and if you look even at even the decline of Rolling Stone or New Republic - - its identity politics. Whenever identity politics insert itself, by its very nature, it's divisive and everything implodes. I mean, you brought up ESPN. They are in decline, the Emmys are in decline. They are selling Rolling Stone. The NFL isn't trouble. The New Republic is shambles. It's all identity politics.

WILLIAMS: I don't think so. I think that identity politics extends both ways.

GUTFELD: Uh-hm.

WILLIAMS: So, you have for example a Republican Party that right now is just being divided, feels like his Trump with us or not with us? Trump plays his own politics, Greg.

GUTFELD: Okay.

WILLIAMS: And sometimes his politics by the way on the identity politics front, people like me might interpret it as being white identity politics.

GUTFELD: Uh-hm.

WATTERS: What about Kimberly, what do you think about all these actresses and actors? Do you care about their political opinion or not?

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: Wow. So, apparently Donald Trump is the most interesting man in the world. Right? He is the new -- because he is, I mean, he is the guy the temple holding up the whole Emmys last night. They didn't have him to talk about. They wouldn't even have had a show. I mean, right? It's unbelievable. I mean, we should all be very grateful on sending little thank you notes. But he is, he's a fascinating, modern president that tweets and says what he thinks and, you know, acts like a businessman versus a traditional politician. And so, there's a lot of material to work with. And we saw that last night. Because that's all they were talking about.

WATTERS: That's right.

PERINO: I also think that identity politics is certainly part of it but I also, I was on a plane last night, and there were 500 channels that you could watch. Everybody was watching something different.

GUILFOYLE: Wow!

PERINO: And completely like the NFL, You don't actually have to watch the NFL game because you can watch it partly on your phone or somewhere else. You can get Rolling Stone but people aren't buying subscriptions anymore. I don't know, the whole media landscape is changing.

GUTFELD: It does feel though that there is, if you take Trump out of the picture, the cool kids making fun of the dorks. And the dorks are the people, the rest of America. There's a sense of contempt behind this veil of like, we are just being funny. And I think that is something that they have to think about when their tickets decline and when people no longer want to see their movies because they think that these people --

WILLIAMS: But do you think that's the real -- I am very interested in this.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Because to me, what it suggests is that the people involved here have some rage.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: They are really not happy Trump as president.

GUTFELD: I agree.

WILLIAMS: Right. But you said it is not funny. I don't think they want to come across as funny. And they really are trying to convey that they are upset that Donald Trump is president.

GUTFELD: Then, they did it. They weren't funny and they prove their point.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: And if any of those people got on one of these shows and tried to debate real ideas, they'd get smoked in a heartbeat.

President Trump helped make a young boy's dream come true last week but of course, the mainstream media would find fault with it. An asinine takes away from that heartwarming moment, up ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: So, remember that tyke named Frank who offered to cut the White House lawn for free? And Donald Trump, knowing a good deal, said, sure. It was great:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This is Frank. He's going to be very famous. He is going to be a Navy SEAL someday. He's going to do great things for our country. Thank you, man. You take care of yourself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So that's adorable, unless you are Steven Greenhouse, who thinks it's horrible. A former New York Times writer tweets that this sick act boosts child labor and mocks occupational safety. So, while we saw a cute kid experiencing the dream of a lifetime, this wet rag tweets out stats on mower injuries. So, nothing is safe -- especially fun -- if you are around Steven. The dude must be a blast at a picnic. Volleyball? Nope, too many eye injuries. Tug-of-war? Nope, all of those rope blisters. Bobbing for apples? A child in New Zealand drowned once.

But I wonder if you would have been so panicky under President Obama? Remember, he rode bikes in mom jeans. He went hand gliding. He body surfed and casually smoked. I'm pretty sure that is all riskier than a once-in-a-lifetime grass cutting.

But in the Trump era, everything is extra harmful to your health. Including Donald Trump. Washington Post writer Dana Milbank details a physical where he reports suffering from chest pains, headaches, high blood pressure and blames, quote, "Trump hypertensive unexplained disorder" or what he likes to call THUD. He's joking. But once healthy, now eight months into Trump's presidency, he's really sick. So, is it Trump's fault? Of course it is. But the bright side for Milbank, the president helped him craft a cheeky piece out of tired, predictable whining. As thanks, Milbank should trim the White House hedges. Better wear a helmet or Mr. Greenhouse will come after you.

GUILFOYLE: It's cute.

GUTFELD: It is cute, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: It's fun.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's fun. You know, why can't somebody just let the moment be? The kid is having the time of his life. You know, true? Everything has got a risk. You know?

PERINO: Right.

GUILFOYLE: No, no, no.

PERINO: Come on!

GUILFOYLE: But it's like heinous child labor or lemonade stand? More abuse of children, mowing the lawn? Like it's everything has to be something with a bad intention or mean-spirited or abusing someone. I mean, this is like the best moment of these kids so far young, fabulous life. How cool is that? And to go along and then say, why not? Come over and cut the grass at the White House. You know? Get it ready for next year's Easter egg hunt.

GUTFELD: Juan, it's better to cut the grass than smoke it.

(LAUGHTER)

They should be applauding this young man.

WILLIAMS: I didn't -- well, you could vape it. Vaping is --

GUTFELD: That is true. But wait till your age.

WILLIAMS: OK. Thank you. I think it is like Tom Sawyer, whitewashing the fence.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, FOX "The Five" SHOW HOST: So nice.

WILLIAMS: It was nice. On the other hand, it's worked, but you know what for me, the work here is political. I think President Trump used this young man as a symbol of industriousness and someone who wrote a letter to the White House. So President Trump was sort of, you know gracious in allowing him to come and actually do it and have this moment, but if you are talking about the political power now the other side of it, is the left leg Steven Greenhouse comes back and says don't forget, people do get a lot of kids, I think it is the number one source of injuries is with these devices as kids.

GUTFELD: Really? I can figure it out. There were like minor injuries, but you are on a hospital, I read one of the articles where it is like, toddlers like that fell off or should not have been on it, the first place.

WILLIAMS: I think its burning their hands?

GUTFELD: they burn, yeah. But they are minor, they are minor things. Believe me, there's worse things you could do as a kid.

WATTERS: If I was 11 and my father said Jesse, go mow the grass. I would say but dad, the American child labor pediatric - come, he would lash my ass.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Listen the other things is, the moral of the story --

PERINO: You know what? You're not going back to The Five.

WATTERS: Illegals are doing the jobs that Americans won't do? This kid is proving them wrong. He is 11 year old American citizen doing the lawn. Also, I had this kid on my show on Saturday night. I said what will you do with all the money that you are earning from mowing the lawn?

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute, does the President pay him?

WATTERS: No, he did not.

GUILFOYLE: Don't start another rumor.

WATTERS: He said I'm going to take the money for mowing lawns and invest in buying a leaf blower so then I can blow leaves in the fall. He is a straight up capitalist.

GUTFELD: There you go.

PERINO: We will all be working for Frank one day.

GUTFELD: When you are a child, you drove tractors, right?

PERINO: Yeah.

GUTFELD: How old?

PERINO: Yeah. I was young. My cousins, two boys were more active and they still ranch Wayne and Press Perino and their children are active and healthy. I remember during the Obama administration, on this show, they proposed -- the labor department these farm family rules it would put on families so my uncle would be able to say to my cousin hey, I need you to go get those hay bales. They were going to make details and make them respond to the government and thankfully, the agricultural community got together into the hashtag. The chief of staff or Obama promised that even if you won reelection, he would not propose this rule anymore. Families and communities can stand up for themselves against government intrusion.

GUTFELD: It is an example of not just seeing the obvious. It's just a kid mowing the lawn.

GUILFOYLE: He has little earplugs in.

GUTFELD: Talking about safety. By the way he had gloves on.

GUILFOYLE: People will freak out and make complaints saying its child abuse.

PERINO: And I can't believe they didn't complain about the Honda lawn mower?

GUTFELD: Ow that is a good point.

GUILFOYLE: Now you've done it.

PERINO: If you want to complain.

GUTFELD: All right is President Trump in or out? A big update on the Paris climate deal, when "The Five" returns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: And one of the boldest moves of his presidency back in June, President Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord saying it was a bad deal for America, but over the weekend Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said it was possible for America to rejoin the pack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE: I think the plan is for Director Collin to consider otherwise in which we can work with partners in the Paris Climate accord. We want to be productive and helpful.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's a chance the U.S. could stay in the accord, is that right?

TILLERSON: I think in the right conditions the Presidents that he is open to finding those conditions where we can remain engaged with others on what we all agree is still a challenging issue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: In a statement, the White House said it had not changed its positions and that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris agreement "unless we can reenter on terms that are more favorable to our country." ok, do you see any difference of this in terms of what the previous position was and despite the comments by Rex?

WATTERS: Exactly the same. If you listen closely to what Rex said, he said we will stay in if the conditions are right. But the President said - - if we can hammer out a better deal, better terms, we will stay. Or reenter or whatever it is. What's may be happening is that we have said we are leaving and maybe some of the other countries try to come back to us and say you know, maybe we can work something out. We were flirting with that idea. Then "The Wall Street Journal" broke the story and all heck breaks loose. The United States of America has actually reduced its carbon emissions over the last 10-15 years. Meanwhile ECU countries are predominantly E.U. countries have increased their emissions. So we've had this debate already. The United States as a leader in reduction of carbon emissions. We don't need to do this. We've said in 100 years that if everything goes according to plan and reduce the world temperature by .01 percent -- which is nothing.

GUILFOYLE: OH my goodness. "Watters' world." Will still be just water?

PERINO: I agree with everything. Because I think right before you go to a big international meeting like this one, you want to sound like the United States is open to hearing ideas. The United States could return to the pack is favorable. That is probably what happened. Just today, another report that the modeling so far has been done on climate change looks like it might have been wrong. Maybe it's actually not going to be as bad and you are trying to make decisions about the economy based on modeling that keeps changing. That is difficult for anybody to do.

GUILFOYLE: Especially because it's financially cumbersome for the United States, really bearing most of the financial burden. Which is unfair. That is what he is saying look, we are not trying to kill the environment but why should we stick with the deal that is not economically feasible or favorable? And in fact presents an undue burden.

GUTFELD: It is interesting watching the press cover this yesterday when it came out. It was this massive, chaotic convulsion of oh, my god. All he did -- it remains -- the story is the same. Show me a better deal. That was the whole story from the beginning. I will be disappointed if it seems like he jumps back into a deal. I have a feeling that this is what he has been doing. I've been watching this for the last nine months. Send them all back. He doesn't send them all back but he creates a discussion where people have to move towards him. Kill their family. No, we just go and kill ISIS. We don't kill all the terrorist families but he got people to think harder and accept collateral damage. Whereas before, maybe they would not. We start in a place way over here and everyone goes oh, my god. They start moving over to him.

GUILFOYLE: Incrementally. Like the wall.

WATTERS: I want to pick up quickly on something Greg said. The press when I heard about him maybe staying in the deal, instead of being happy like they should be -- they focused on the flip-flop.

PERINO: Like with DACA.

WATTERS: What that shows is exactly is they really don't care about the environment as much as they lead on.

GUILFOYLE: The outcome that they originally were invested in and they care more about criticizing the President for his position, whether they are favorable and in agreement with him or not. Juan?

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, last week, I think they were people on the right who are upset with this President. Not over DACA but all sorts of deals. Saying that he had gone back on what he said he stood for before. This is Steve Bannon and Ann Coulter.

PERINO: They were trying to stir that up. When you actually peel back the layers and realize it's the same thing the President said three months ago.

WILLIAMS: I think on the climate deal, he said we are out. Instead of what we are hearing -- what Jesse is saying is true, maybe some of the partners, there are 197 countries who said that we are not going to renegotiate. If what Jesse said is right and some of those partners have come and said to Garry Cohn who is the economic adviser.

WATTERS: Yeah, because they need our money.

WILLIAMS: I don't know.

GUILFOYLE: Gary wants the President to reconsider it.

WILLIAMS: What I am saying, let say they did that and the President emissary said yeah, OK and so let's talk about it. I would indicate they want to stay in the deal.

WATTERS: So they want to stay in the deal under favorable terms.

WILLIAMS: But Jesse, we don't know what the idea was previously. He just said it was a bad deal and we are out of here. He said it was a bad deal.

PERINO: If they actually really want to deal, what they should do its back off. Let the deal get done and let the President announced that and don't try to Enron him. Let him do it on his terms and be happy about it.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. How does the far right going to react? Another flip-flop by President Trump or as Bannon said, this is not the guy we voted for.

WATTERS: I think the sea levels are rising over by Juan Williams.

WILLIAMS: Oh there's Watters world in here.

WATTERS: That is right, it's flooding.

GUILFOYLE: Get your bathing suit. We've been teasing a big announcement throughout the hour. You will find out what it is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. We have a big announcement to make. By popular demand, "The Five" is returning to its original time slot, 5 p.m. Eastern time. Yes, your wishes are granted, America. While we greatly enjoyed connecting with our audience during prime time, we are also very excited to go back to the 5 o'clock hour. After all, it's our favorite number. There's lots of things happening here. Not only do we go back to 5, "Hannity" comes in at 9 and there is Laura Ingraham, she is going to join "The Ingram Angle" at 10 p.m., what do you think?

GUILFOYLE: I think it is going back to original, right? This is our show, 5 o'clock, five people, 5 p.m. Boom, boom, boom.

PERINO: Five days a week.

GUILFOYLE: Exactly.

GUTFELD: Five shots of tequila.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: Not exactly. Besides that, "Hannity" goes back to 9. When I first joined Fox, "Hannity" was at 9 o'clock every night. He is going back to where he used to be, when he was the "Hannity" show. There's something nice and vintage about that.

PERINO: You really can go home again.

GUILFOYLE: You can. All the fans that are very passionate, what I want to say is to those of you experienced us in prime time at 9 o'clock, if you could come hither.

PERINO: Because we are even funnier at 5.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: We are usually high-energy at 5.

PERINO: Right now is usually my bedtime.

WILLIAMS: So usually when that guy in the gym who puts the bottle down and claims every station, he is watching "The Five." Isn't that right?

GUTFELD: Yeah, it's true. The great thing about this is, I will finally lose the weight that I gained doing this show at 9 o'clock and eating at 11 o'clock at night. The other part is that we are all sitting down at 5 a.m. We are doing a live show. We're doing 5 and 5.

PERINO: Perfect for me.

GUTFELD: They told me to keep this news from you guys until now. So we will do a 5 a.m. morning show and then we come back, we do 5 p.m.

GUILFOYLE: And that is called "Fox & Friends First."

GUTFELD: I should have told them. They are probably asleep right now. They have no idea.

WILLIAMS: But Laura doesn't come on until the end of October, Jesse. They will have people standing in in the 10 o'clock hour. What you think of that?

WATTERS: I guess they will do a good job of keeping that seat warm for Laura.

PERINO: I'm doing it next week so I expect all of you to show up --

WATTERS: I'm not available that day. I'm not going back to 5 because I was never at 5. It's going to be fun and new experience. I just got to figure out when I'm going to eat and what I'm going to eat. It will change my entire eating schedule.

PERINO: It's a big consideration. I never figure it out.

GUILFOYLE: I think it will be very good for you, Jesse.

WATTERS: You think so?

GUILFOYLE: Much better lineup.

GUTFELD: Ok, good.

GUTFELD: It changes my commute? It used to be so much easier to go home at 10 o'clock. There's no one on the roads. I could go as fast as I want. No one sees what I do.

WATTERS: You can take the subway now, Gutfeld.

PERINO: I am excited.

WILLIAMS: I think our competitors are worried. We've been doing pretty well at the 9 o'clock hour. We will kick butt in the 5 o'clock hour.

GUTFELD: We have the best show in television.

GUILFOYLE: We were always number one at the 5 o'clock in all cable.

WILLIAMS: All right "One More Thing" up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It is time now for "One more thing." Jesse.

WATTERS: If you watch any of these press conferences regarding hurricane Irma, you saw these local politicians. To the left, you would have the sign language person who does a great job communicating all the information to the people who are deaf. Apparently this guy was a lifeguard. Not an actual official sign language interpreter. He apparently was saying things like bear monster and pizza. It think had nothing to do with hurricane Irma.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: How does this stuff happened?

WATTERS: It got flagged almost immediately. Apparently he had a brother that was deaf. They called him last minute.

GUTFELD: He was trying to do his best.

WATTERS: He was trying to do a favor in a pinch. But warning about bare monsters and pizza -- it might have scared a few people. More than they need to be.

PERINO: At least he was trying. Remember that guy in South Africa? With President Obama?

WILLIAMS: He wasn't a phony.

GUTFELD: What would you do if you were in this situation? It's like knowing CPR. Like what if you screw up?

PERINO: I was just saying, I might have sign, for full disclosure I might not have all of this correct.

WATTERS: He might not have even known how to do that.

PERINO: All right I will just go next, so this weekend, I was in Colorado, one of America's most patriotic towns, I went to college there as well. It was a Congressional Medal of Honor society annual convention. 37 of the 43 Medal of Honor recipients were there. I got in the world, really premature but I enjoyed the experience so much. I got to see my college roommate Andrea Aragon. She runs united way in pueblo. Everyone should get involved. I also met Herschel Williams, he received the Medal of Honor in 1945 from President Truman, 1 of 4 remaining World War II Medal of Honor recipients. He was at Iwo Jima with the marines. He started something called gold star families and fallen heroes foundation. He is creating memorial monuments, trying to do this in communities all across America. If you are interested and you know a family in your community that lost a loved one in a war. He is willing to come and help you. Use the money and he will come and do the dedication for you as well. Okay, Greg. I have chocolate, too! The hero bar. These are great.

GUTFELD: Are they dark?

PERINO: Legendary chocolate dark.

GUILFOYLE: You don't like it?

GUTFELD: I'm okay with it. I know, I know.

PERINO: you get to go next.

GUTFELD: I am sick and tired of this word -- normalizing. And slowdown from the teachers lounges of academic state of social justice warriors. For example, Sean Spicer at the Emmys -- all of the blogs said you can't normalize Sean Spicer by showing him funny. We can't normalize behavior. Make something acceptable. Let's not normalize the word normalize. When anybody says that, bite them in the shin.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: That would be new. How's the chocolate, K.G.?

GUILFOYLE: I wanted to save mine so I ask Jesse if I could have some of his.

PERINO: That would be fun to take to Ronan.

GUILFOYLE: That is what I am going to do.

PERINO: you could read it over breakfast.

WILLIAMS: Do not give it to Jesse. When I got out of college at 21, "the Washington Post" hired me as an intern and I was covering night police. So I was covering murder, mayhem, and protest. You've got to believe me when I say in the last four years of looking at protests on the national wall, I've never seen anything like the one that occurred this weekend. More than 1,000 supporters of the late '80s rap duo insane clown posse marched on Washington to protest the FBI's labeled supporters a hybrid gangs, similar to the infamous street gangs like the Bloods and the Crips. The colorful supporters dress in clown costumes covered in clown makeup and were chanting, family, yelling obscene descriptions of the FBI amid clouds of marijuana smoke. They weren't vaping, Greg.

GUTFELD: I've had them on redeye. Insane clown posse. A nice group of people.

WILLIAMS: Yes! The bands fans are known as juggalos. They turned the streets of D.C. into a carnival. Unbelievable.

GUILFOYLE: All right. OK.

PERINO: Kimberly, we are going to give you the whole minute.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you so much. I heard about that one. 70 years ago today in 1947, President Truman - you mentioned him earlier, Dana -- signed a national security act which established this new defense organization. Can you guess? And the U.S. Air force.

PERINO: It's almost the CIA's birthday.

GUILFOYLE: Equal to the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. The mission of United States there is to defend the United States of America and why? Right, win in air space and cyberspace, Greg. Pretty incredible. They have trained for all of these conceivable terror attacks, et cetera. And President Trump believes to say that our nation owns gratitude to these American heroes.

PERINO: It's also the CIA's the 70th birthday. I know that because of President Trump. "Hannity" is up next.

Content and Programming Copyright 2017 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.