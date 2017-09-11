Floridians survey damage after battering from Hurricane Irma

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 11, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 9 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

This is a FOX News weather alert. Hurricane Irma is now a tropical storm but not stopping the cyclone from continuing to wreak havoc on the southeast. The storm battered Florida yesterday first landing in the Florida Keys as a category 4 storm before slowly making its way northward. Over 12 million Floridians are still without power and over one million people in Georgia also had no electricity today.

For more on the story, let's go to Steve Harrigan live in Naples, Florida. Steve.

STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS: Kimberly, giant trees like this were just pulled out from their roots by winds gusts up to 142 miles per hour yesterday afternoon in Naples. It has been tough going for the people here. No electricity, a very dark, quiet area. They've been trying to make their way through the streets, downed power lines, down trees, rescue crews are trying to clear the streets. A lot of neighborhoods still flooded.

Twelve inches of rain here during that storm as well. But the promised storm surge that people were afraid of it could be 10 to 15 feet come up suddenly and kill people. That simply did not materialize. The back end of the storm just too weak to make that happen. So, while there are roofs down, trees down, power lines down, some serious destruction, not devastating destruction and most important, no lives lost in the storm in Naples.

The big challenge now is electricity. More than 200,000 people without it. No A.C. A lot of schools damaged as well. So, a lot of families will be having some tough times over the next few days as we wait to get back to normal here in Naples. Kimberly, back to you.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Thank you for that report, Steven. We turn now to Rick Leventhal who is on the ground in Daytona Beach. Hi, Rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS: Hey, Kimberly. The storm dumped eight to 12 inches of rain here in Volusia County in a very short period of time flooding countless streets and neighborhoods like this one in low lying areas and knocking down trees and power lines leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark in this county alone.

But some of the locals in the neighborhood just a few miles from us in Armand Beach say, it was a twister, a tornado that did the worst damage in this storm roaring through like a free train at about 9:30 last night, splintering trees and knocking down utility post and ripping roofs off of houses, dropping them in neighbor's yards and right in the middle of the street. We talked to some folks who hunkered down inside the Armand Beach masonic lodge nearby. They'd thought they'd be safe there and instead, the storms ripped the roof, the brand-new roof off the structure and had the people inside thinking that the end could be near.

DAVID POULIN, SENIOR WARDEN: They were sitting there playing cards. The lights flickered three times and they went dead silent and all of a sudden it sounded like a bomb going off. He did two tours in Vietnam, three. And I said how close was that to Nam just last night and he says, it ain't going to get no closer than that.

LEVENTHAL: There is a county-wide curfew from 10 am to 6 am impart because of all the debris in the road and 150 traffic lights that were knocked out and the cleanup is going to take some time. We shot some additional video on a 360 degree camera and you can see more of that if you want. You can log on to the FOX News Facebook page @Facebook.com/FOXNews. You can see that 360 degree video and a lot more stuff. But again, the situation here in Volusia County, not great tonight. They got a lot of work ahead -- Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Thanks Rick for that update. And let's go now to Mike Tobin who is live in Tampa with the very latest. Mike.

MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS: And Kimberly, it never got as bad as people feared here in Tampa. The biggest difficult like some of the other area is power outages. More than half the population is without power. The primary cause is debris, things like trees hitting the power lines. Crews were staged out of harm's way but that meant they spent today driving. Works starts tomorrow. Some communities are talking about weeks until the power comes back on.

Tampa Electric is saying it will be a matter of days. The primary source of damage out here flooding and downed trees. Leslie Wilson never doubted the tree in her front yard because it was so big until it came crashing through the roof during the middle of the hurricane last night, they trashed her husband's car. She said she never liked that car. Anyway, she is glad no one was hurt. The steeple at the historic Salem Primitive Baptist Church came off during the worst of the storm last night. The Pastor, Bishop Benjamin Curry, thanks God that no one was hurt in this. With the new hole in the roof, you can see all the way to heaven. Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Hey, Mike, thank you for that update. So, a lot of news that happened this weekend and just you see the devastation and what people had to deal within a daily basis, very touching go in terms of whether or not they're going to be okay. Their family members, their loved ones, children, their homes, everything that they know and love that it was just really kind of like minute by minute trying to get the updates. Let's take you around the table and just get some of your reflections. Greg.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, one positive thing that I, when you see something like this is the power of decentralized government. Here you have one of the largest evacuations we've ever seen and the rest of the country rolls on. That is because the bottom up decentralized country. Something that could happen here. Everything else is happening here okay. It would be total paralysis in a top down centralized socialist country. We know how to deal with these things.

We can run our governments and our military and capitalism while something like this is happens. And that's the good thing. I'm not going to miss all the weathermen competing for who can stay outside the longest. And I'll tell you why, it's an unspeakable truth that it looks like fun. Like, when you were a kid and there was a storm, you wanted to be outside and so you are watching this and they're telling us to stay inside, stay out of harm's way, yet you turned on every single channel and there is a guy doing, looks like he is doing leg splits or, you know, he is stretching his Cavs and he is leaning in like this and I'm just watching, I am going like, I get it. I get it. But this is like -- like, if I were a kid I would go, well, maybe I will go outside.

GUILFOYLE: You want them understand you next time?

GUTFELD: No, I'm just saying, it looks like fun and I don't know if that's the message you want to send.

GUILFOYLE: Right. You don't want to look like --

GUTFELD: It was wet --

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Okay. You're into that. Dana?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, I think Governor Rick Scott and the mayor of Miami and other cities demanding the evacuation early so that people had enough time to get out was smart. They had a little bit of a problem with the storm going -- they thought it would go up the East Coast and ended up going west. A lot of people evacuated from the East to the West and then, they all tried to get north.

But it looks like aside from the debris. It will be tough to deal with and heartbreaking for a lot of people when they have to get home and realize their possessions have to be replaced. But I do think that again, local government did a very good job. They were smart to demand it and I also saw today they were cautioning people not to try to return home too quickly because there are like, one, there is no power and I also heard, there is no power and no sewer. So, we know that Gutfeld wouldn't definitely want to go back home in that.

GUILFOYLE: He wouldn't do well.

GUTFELD: I would.

PERINO: The other thing I wanted to say is, we did not have reporters for this particular show in two places that were really hit hard and maybe didn't expect it to be as bad. And that is in Jacksonville, Florida where they had record flooding.

GUTFELD: Uh-hm.

PERINO: And just also incredible flooding in Charleston, South Carolina which is sort of used to it but it is so beautiful and historic. It is a shame that it has to keep going through it.

GUILFOYLE: Well, it just shows, you know, the unpredictability of Mother Nature.

PERINO: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: And you try to anticipate and prepare and that is one of the ways you, you know, prevent the damage that can happen to people's homes or the loss of life and trying to anticipate to try to out think, you know, the storm. But we've seen with the way this has changed in its path and pattern and trajectory like Dana has mentioned and other places that we weren't able to show. Tonight, that really got hit hard that weren't anticipating of it.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: That's what. So, dangerous when you underestimate a storm like this. You have a lot of naysayers who are now looking at the TV. Oh, it started as a Cat 5, 150 mile an hour winds. Now, it's a tropical storm. We all heard about the catastrophic impact it was going to have. And then people turn the channel and they see flooding and they see this and they see, oh, you know, the weathermen overhyped it, the media over sold this. But you know what, that's not true.

You want to be safe. You want to over hype it. If you do believe the stats showed that it is going to be catastrophic and look, even if it wasn't Armageddon, there is horrible flooding and the Keys are totally devastated and Jacksonville is not out of the woods yet. So, there is a real human tragedy still unfolding right now that people shouldn't be too flipped with. The other thing is, we heard the sound bite of the guy saying, he did three tours in Vietnam and this is close to Vietnam.

Weather is war sometimes. The impact is very similar. There is a similar human toll. There is a similar physical toll. It takes on the environment and when governors like Scott or Governor Abbott prepare for something like this, in a way you are preparing for war because it is so unpredictable. You want to just make sure you have all the men, all the assets in the right place because anything can happen and it looks like the contingency plan of the Governor was perfect. I'm not saying there weren't mistakes made but he erred on the side of caution and I think he saved a lot of lives. And now, the cleanup starts and it is going to cost a lot of money.

GUILFOYLE: Well, it's true. And you know, it is not just the hurricane. In fact, you have the winds to contend with, you had the record flooding like Dana mentioned in Jacksonville and also in Charleston. A tremendous amount of damage comes, Juan, when you have that kind of heavy winds just ripping things apart and the water. I mean, you just really are always constantly reminded of the strength and the power of the flow of water that comes down from these surges.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I don't think there is any questions about it, Kimberly. And the thing that strikes me is of course most people today are giving thanks to God that it wasn't worse. And the sense was that, this was going to be a devastating storm, it is going to wipe out things.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

WILLIAMS: If you're in Miami, that's not the case. There are some flooding. But even as we heard, the surge did not appear and the surge what was, you know, held the potential to, you know, take people off the streets --

GUILFOYLE: In Miami. Right.

WILLIAMS: -- and to damage people and property in ways that we can't anticipate because we haven't seen something like that. I think that one of the things that is important to note here is that there is real damage and real lives lost in the Caribbean in much higher numbers where the storm hit earlier.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

WILLIAMS: Places like Saint Maarten reportedly just devastated and wiped away and you go to Barbuda and some of these other so-called Lesser Antilles and again, damage just unbelievable kinds of damage that is going to impact them as we head towards the holiday season when they make their money. But you come up the U.S. East Coast and again, it is not over and what I'm hearing is that it goes now into not only the Carolinas but Tennessee, potentially Alabama and these areas are now going to be hit with heavy rainstorms.

So high rainfall that could do tremendous damage. You know, a lot of us -- it gets back to what Greg was saying. We watch on TV and it almost becomes like we're watching storm porn. You know? It's like, oh, look at that. Did you see that? Did you see that? Well, you know what? At some point you have to breakaway and say, you know, thank God, it didn't devastate a state with so many people with such a large population of elderly.

GUILFOYLE: Very good point. Yes. And we don't want to forget about the people, you know, in the Caribbean that have been very devastated impacted by this.

Coming up, Greg tells us about one of the most important lessons of 9/11. Please stay with us.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: I will always believe that I and many others in our nation's capital were able to go home that day to hug our families because of the courage and selflessness of the heroes of Flight 93. So for me it's personal.

GUTFELD: On every September 11th, I'm reminded that Flight 93 was the bravest act I've ever seen. But it's more than that, it's a lesson that teaches you how to deal with all challenges. How does an amazing selfless act 16 years ago help you now? Well, what if you thought about their heroic response to terror in times when you are experiencing hardship?

Look, I'm not saying that foiling a hijacking and saving thousands of lives, maybe even the president's, is like breaking a leg or getting food poisoning. But that's the point. It relegates all challenges to their appropriate place in the universe and then, on top of it, it gives you a model response for all of them: Let's roll. It's the perfect mindset against fear and pain and it works anywhere.

It is a fact: You can't hold more than one thought in your head. Go ahead, try to pay attention to two thoughts right now. You can't do it. When you are faced with a stressful event, we fill our heads with just one thing and that's fear. It's in charge. But it shouldn't be. They should.

So when you are faced with something daunting, what if you simply thought about the passengers of Flight 93? Don't rely on yourself for inspiration, go to them. Thinking like 93, obliterates the prison of your ego. You get over yourself.

So, 9/11 isn't about never forgetting, it's about using it to forget yourself. Turning their powerful act into a powerful tool to grab when times are tough for you. Let the souls of Flight 93 help you. Their assistance is eternal, their gift to you. Lord knows we could use it.

It sounds really shallow maybe, Dana but I do think when I'm anxious I think about this.

PERINO: I don't think that's un-shallow at all. I think it sounds smart. So, last September I got to go to Shanksville and I hadn't had a chance before even when worked for the President and it was very emotional. And I can understand why -- there it is, why Vice President Pence choked up today. I imagine that he had probably just gone through the exhibit and in the exhibit you have the opportunity to pick up the phone receiver and listen to several of the phone calls that were made from passengers on that flight. Here's another thing about how remarkable they were, Greg. They voted. Right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: There was chaos and there was -- but they took a vote and which is probably the absolutely most American thing that you can do. And let's roll, as you said that reminded me of my favorite bible verse, it is only words, it is fear not. So, it is, I thought your message is very good about how on 9/11, it is like that's the longest day ever. And a day that never ends. There is before 9/11 and after 9/11. And after 9/11, you actually have something like the passengers of flight 93 to give you a sense of bravery and courage.

GUTFELD: Yes. Kimberly, it is not to diminish any other acts of heroism that day. I just feel like there is a message here about a mindset of knowing you are doomed and you are going go and you're going to fight and you know that you're going to do good.

GUILFOYLE: I mean, to me, it's just so symbolic of the American dream and fighting for what you believe in and solidarity, coming together, being fearless in the face of evil and adversity and deciding to come together for the greater good, for the possibility to save lives and untold even further tragedy than one experienced by this country by people being brave and sacrificing themselves.

I mean, really, there is no greater sacrifice. There is no greater honor or commitment that you could make to your country and to those people that you don't even know but you share a common bond and unity, you know, as Americans and people that, you know, love and cherish this country and said, listen, we'll going to do something about this. We're going to take ownership of this and we're not going to let them have, you know, their way. I mean, God bless them. It's very touching.

GUTFELD: Juan, do you worry that, you know, it's been 16 years and with time it just wears away memory? People move on, they don't think it because we haven't had anything that devastating? We've kind of let our guards down?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, I remember being struck by the period right after 9/11, so it was 16 years ago, Greg, that no matter where you went there were flags, red, white and blue and people were so proud to be an American. People did not hesitate to say, you know what? I know which side I'm on. I'm standing with the Americans here and you saw that globally in addition.

And today by contrast 16 years later, it is not simply that there are so many young people who really don't remember, it's that even among us as the adults in the room, there is so much division and so much of the kind of constantly harping at each other and maybe this goes back to, you know, focusing on things that are small but nonetheless give you the opportunity to skewer somebody or stick your finger and say you are an idiot or something.

As opposed to saying, hey, wait a second, I know what counts. You know, for anybody who has ever been overseas, for all the back and forth that we have as Americans, you go overseas and there is no question, you are an American. People see you as an American, you feel it, you miss home, all of the stuff that we take for granted. And on that day I remember, you know, being in D.C. I remember being in fear because people were worried as the Vice President was saying that not only about the plane that we heard that was headed towards the capitol but that there were subsequent attacks then planned for the State Department and for other areas and my son was in school right across from the Pentagon.

President Trump today spoke about a policeman at the Pentagon who rushed and saved 20 people. This to me as America at its best in terms of their responds. What came afterwards, arguments about the war, the patriot I call that, even that to me is important. But I do lament the idea that 16 years later, some of us can't even talk. That to me is crazy. We're Americans.

GUTFELD: Jesse, last words. And whatever you want.

WATTERS: I mean, flight 93 makes me just proud to be an American to learn your plane is a weapon and it's on a suicide mission by Islamic kamikazes and then rush the cockpit and do hand-to-hand combat with guys with box cutters and then rustle the Yoka way (ph) and then down the plan to survive. It's incredible. It was the first time the enemy really saw the bravery but it wasn't the last.

And, you know, there were a lot of heroes that night or that day and that was because they were united on United Flight 93. It wasn't just, you know, one single person that went and took the plane down. It was people that united from all races and creeds and colors to take the plane down because the terrorists, they don't care if you are black or white or whatever. You are an American. And they don't discriminate.

So, the terrorists only see us versus them and I think we need to rise up and say, you know what? We're going to unite and do this. But we're so divided right now because politicians and the press prey on these divisions in order to exploit hatred for money or for ratings. You have the anti-fa versus the Nazis, men versus women, Black Lives Matter versus police and we've lost a lot of unity in this country.

And I think, you know, after 9/11 it kind of subsided but now you have the hurricanes coming back around the same time as this anniversary. And it gives us an opportunity to say, you know, we're all Americans. Let's find that solidarity again and let's try to preserve that. Because there is going to be more storms and more wars that we're going to face together.

GUTFELD: All right.

GUILFOYLE: It's nice.

GUTFELD: Very good. Up next, you won't believe who Hillary Clinton is blaming now. I think she is running out of people. Yes. We'll be right back.

WATTERS: Hillary Clinton's new book comes out tomorrow. And she is using her promotional tour to partake in her favorite past time. Blaming others for her loss to President Trump. She is now going so far as to blame an entire race for her defeat.

PERINO: Oh my God!

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: He was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What you're saying is millions of white people?

CLINTON: Millions of white people. Yes, millions of white people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, Hillary lost because of white voters yet Obama won twice. So, how does that make sense?

PERINO: Oh, that is a good point. I do think in a way that that was a longer interview. Another headline out of it for me was that she said, she will never be a candidate again. So, we can put that to bed. She said so. Also just in terms of book sales which we sometimes pay attention to at this network for our own selves. Her pre-orders have already surpassed Bruce Springsteen's.

WATTERS: Oh, wow!

PERINO: She'll probably hit a million books before it even goes on sale tomorrow and it actually is getting decent reviews for being pretty well written and that it is open and candid. I mean obviously, I would disagree with several things including there is something in there about that the Democratic Party should have a litmus test for abortion --

WATTERS: Really?

PERINO: -- which I think is something that if you were paying attention just a couple of months ago, the Democrats were having a big internal feud about that. And so, I think that the party will be glad when she has got this book tour behind her and that they can move on. But I think she is feeling disappointment, grief, guilt and some shame and then she talks about also how she was like even doing yoga and alternate nostril breathing in order to calm herself down.

GUTFELD: Who cares about her feelings? I mean, it's a non-stop monologue of failure. You know what I can't wait? This is a perfect Broadway play. This is like -- this will be all these -- what happened is everything will be a segment on blame. She is like a t-shirt cannon that is shooting out. You are to blame, you are to blame. By the way, she blamed the Electoral College.

Every president that has faced the Electoral College since 1789 and she is saying, that's not fair. I don't want --

PERINO: The Democrats don't like it because of red state.

GUTFELD: I love it.

PERINO: I love though.

GUTFELD: My favorite part of the book is when she said she had purchased a second house --

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- next door to her house in Chappaqua for the White House staff during vacations. What an arrogant. Is that where Bill is going to sleep?

GUILFOYLE: She blames him, too, right? You really don't want me to be President.

WATTERS: Atlanta Falcons had a 28-3 half- time lead over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl and then they obviously lost in an embarrassing comeback. This is like the quarterback for the Falcons, wrote a book about why he lost and blamed his uniforms, the crowd, the refs, the defense, the coach, the ball, the turf, everything under the sun. Would anybody want to hear that?

GUILFOYLE: No but people are impressed when you handle yourself well and with dignity. Look, you shouldn't blow a lead like that. If you blame it on -- be like Tom Brady. You can't count the guy out. This is the thing. So that is what happens and Hillary got out played by Donald Trump. There is a whole lot of reasons why she wasn't able to prevail and it's true, they all thought she would win, including President Obama. You got this, no problem. You know, the realtor over there in Chappaqua was no problem. Let's get the house to put up your White House staff and all the secret service. That didn't turn out to be the case. So, you know, it's a lesson to everybody. Do I think she could have pulled it off? Yeah. She was a completely different person and had a different campaign and actually showed up in face and that man President Obama went to and campaigned vigorously. Do I think it is helping her blaming white people? No.

GUTFELD: She will make a lot of money.

GUILFOYLE: Blaming deplorables. I think the Democratic Party has had enough of her. Look at what they are doing in California they'll change the Presidential primary. That will help whoever has California. They're making a big move for that.

WATTERS: So Juan, she is also blaming Russia because they bought $100,000 in ads on Facebook that were mean to Hillary. I found out this. She spent $141 million in ads and she is complaining about $100,000 that Russia bought on Facebook?

WILLIAMS: Well it is more than a $100,000, I mean the idea is its one specific buy that Facebook wasn't owning up to until they admitted it to congress recently. Clearly there was a kind advertising being done by Russians or whoever. So my take on this look by the way this is not the kind of book I read even though I love politics but I'm actually interested in hearing politicians who maybe feel like you know what? I can say it because most of my party agrees with me. Most Democrats agree that it's Jim Comey, it's the Russians, and that all of these things and, in fact, playing to racial antipathy helped Donald Trump. She is not saying something that is so different than most Democrats are saying.

GUILFOYLE: I don't think he really thought she was a very good candidate.

WILLIAMS: No, nobody is saying that.

GUILFOYLE: You were honestly critical of the Clinton foundation.

WILLIAMS: I was but what I am saying when I hear her say in this book, she writes that you know what? People wanted to hear that I understood their pain coming out of the financial meltdown and crisis and what is going on. And instead I was busy, like I think of this as like husbands talking to wives. I was busy saying I know how to deal with this. I have the answers for this and people didn't want my answers. People wanted somebody who reflected their discomfort, their pain, their desire to be in Donald Trump's mode the great disrupter in terms of government that they didn't think was responsive to their needs.

GUTFELD: They wanted a human being and she wasn't a human being. She was as far as being human as humanly impossible can be.

WILLIAMS: You got to remember, lots of politicians Greg, are not human. They play the poll game. They say what they are supposed to say. Exactly. To hear her -- I think her voice comes through in this book that you do hear her saying this is my reflection as to why she lost. And on the race thing, come on. You said that Obama -- Obama didn't win white folks the second time.

WATTERS: I don't think he won either time but he won the White House twice.

GUTFELD: A lot voted for Trump, right?

WILLIAMS: Correct. There is an interesting especially in the swing states. But to sit here and say race had nothing to do with it, I don't think that is true.

WATTERS: I just think it is funny that she is making fun of Trump saying the whole things is rigged and she loses and writes a book saying how it's rigged. Ahead the biggest mistake of the Trump presidency according to Steve Bannon, we'll show you next on "The Five."

PERINO: All right and you probably remember, President Trump controversially fired FBI Director James Comey way back in May. His termination caused a media firestorm and eventually led to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to take over the Russia investigation. President Trump's former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is speaking out about Mr. Comey's ouster in his first TV interview since leaving the White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLIE ROSE, THE CHARLIE ROSE SHOW HOST: Someone said to me that you described the firing of James Comey, you are a student of history, as the biggest mistake in political history.

STEVE BANNON, CHIEF STRATEGIST TO THE WHITE HOUSE: That probably be too bombastic even for me but maybe modern political history.

ROSE: The firing of James Comey was the biggest mistake in modern political history.

BANNON: If you're saying that is associated with me I'll leave it at that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right, that was a lesson if you are doing a media training, people in P.R. that was a good one to look at, because he knew he probably said something similar, but today Kimberly, Kellyanne Conway from the White House said Steve Bannon speaks for himself and Sarah Huckabee Sanders the Press Secretary defended the Comey firing and suggested that Comey gave false testimony and leaked privileged information to journalists. That was another way to turn the tables on this story.

GUILFOYLE: Look all that could be true. It could be true, right? That is why there is an investigation to see whether or not he gave factual information or perjured himself, what he knew when he knew it and whether he told the truth about it when questioned. Number two, the information I had at the time that he did feel it was a big mistake that the President went ahead and dismissed Comey in the way that he did and the timing of it, because he thought it would have a political backlash against the President. It did prove to be a firestorm but I think it was also part of what was going on in the White House between what Jared and others thought and what Bannon thought should happen in respect to Comey. The story is not written yet in terms of what the outcome and what did Comey actually know and do. That is what's very interesting from a legal perspective to get to the bottom of that. There are some serious questions.

PERINO: I just think Steve Bannon has a point Jesse, that it could turn out to be a bad decision. When it was Comey, the only thing you could investigate was collusion. Firing Comey adds the attempts to interfere and obstruction of justice and you get the other stuff and it starts to balloon.

WATTERS: Well it definitely worries me if that is what Steve Bannon thinks. Maybe he knows something about the investigation and maybe he thinks it is going in a direction it shouldn't be going.

PERINO: I think it was his instincts, I don't think he knows anything.

WATTERS: I think he could possibly smell possibly where it's going. I could think of some bigger political mistakes in recent memory. Nominating Hillary Clinton, Obamacare, WMD's, Lewinsky, Watergate break-in.

PERINO: Maybe he was defining modern.

WATTERS: There were a lot of great nuggets from this interview, besides Mitch McConnell wants Trump to stop saying drain the swamp. That is great. Christie didn't get a cabinet position, because he didn't show up for the plane after the access Hollywood tape leaked. I think the way he pulled the Charlie Rose too, was phenomenal. He didn't let Rose really get a word in edge wise and kind of avalanche in his commentary and at one point when Rose accused him of being racist, he said I don't need lectures from diversity from limousine liberals like you.

PERINO: that was very interesting too. I think media training professionals should watch that. Steve Bannon himself did a good job. I don't know about the interviewer. Your thoughts on the interview?

GUTFELD: Who had the biggest impact in modern political history? Andrew Breitbart. When I look at this and see nobody knew who Steve Bannon was four years ago. Some people did. We knew him but America didn't know him. Andrew Breitbart gave America Steve Bannon. Steve Bannon gave America Donald Trump win. So it all kind of goes back. I think the biggest political story that hasn't been reported is the impact of a prankster named Andrew Breitbart.

PERINO: Juan?

WILLIAMS: I was taken by the idea that Bannon is saying that people like Gary Cohn should quit. If you can't stand with Trump after Charlottesville you should quit. He would then apply the same to Rex Tillerson who said the President speaks for himself. But I think that what -- you know, when you put this together, I go to with what Jesse said. What Bannon sees is this is a great political mistake, because of what is likely to come. That there is something to the investigation. Otherwise --

WATTERS: Potentially.

WILLIAMS: There is no reason for him that this is the biggest political mistake in terms of Watergate and the like. This to me is really kind of - - you know, looking inside. Also the second thing is that he is willing to attack people in the administration. Even in the interview with Charlie Rose he going after people that he used to work with. And then he said he is going to be the president's wingman on the outside. I'm not sure he is being self-aggrandized and making himself a bigger player than he is because he wants to keep the audience.

WATTERS: Obama had a lot of wing men on the outside, CBS, ABC, NBC comes to mind. Trump has one guy and that is at Breitbart.

(CROSSTALK)

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: Why do you put Trump down like that? Where is your self- confidence? Directly ahead more climate change mania. We'll show it to you next.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back to "The Five." The devastations brought by hurricane Harvey and Irma this month has the mainstream media once again challenging the Trump administration on climate change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, CNN: When you see three category 4 hurricanes on the same map at the same time does the thought occur to you geez, you know, maybe there is something to this climate change thing and its connection to powerful hurricanes? Can you separate the two and say boy these are a lot of hurricanes coming our way.

TOM BOSSERT, WHITE HOUSE HOMELAND SECURITY ADVISER: There is a cyclical nature to a lot of these hurricane seasons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: You know this is an interesting moment, because I think there are people out there who would say what better time to talk about climate change than right now when everybody sees there are these tremendously big storms. But you have people, Greg, who say no.

GUTFELD: You know what you saw there is Jim Acosta is anti-science. What he just did is looked at anecdotal evidence instead of large samples of data. Which was scientists do, they look at large samples of data and they come to conclusions. They're never 100 percent sure. What he said. He does what we get criticized for. Look out the window. Look what is happening. Weather is changing. That is how it works. You have to look at large samples of data. You look stupid there, Jim. Land falling hurricanes have been decreasing over the last 140 years even as co2 goes up or carbon goes up. It's kind of a contradiction. Maybe there is science we need to look at. Right there anecdotal evidence you look dumb.

WILLIAMS: But you know Dana, it looked so political for Jim to be doing this, like he was trying to force an argument.

PERINO: He wanted to --, I am sorry, what was your question?

WILLIAMS: I was going to say to you, though, to be respectful of Jim Acosta the scientists do say you have warmer waters, that makes for more intense hurricanes. Is there -- can you fairly as a reporter say there is a correlation between the hurricane and climate change?

PERINO: What Greg explain to you, I know last week Greg spent time going through all the data so we don't have to. What Greg said is a hate fact when it comes to climate change believers. I'm not saying it isn't happening. I believe it is. I think the conversation needs to change to what can we do about it? The answer is not a lot. How to mitigate it and adapt so people will be more prepared. Building codes, smarter evacuation. That is what we've been talking about for a while and it gets glossed over.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, how would you respond to what Dana said? I think EPA, National Oceanic, Weather service, NASA, they all need to be thinking about climate change right now.

WATTERS: Liberalism is about guilt, Juan. Liberals don't like America because they think it is a flawed nation and they believe that capitalism contributes to climate change and climate change makes hurricanes worse. Therefore, they feel like they're being punished for their success, because of capitalism. Their solution is, I'm going to be the priest of global warming religion and I will control everyone else's life. I'll tell you what to drive, how to eat, how to live and I'll be your savior. It is almost like the tribes in ancient times when there is an eclipse they say, oh my gosh, we have to sacrifice a virgin or floods, oh my gosh, burn the crops. The water god is angry, what do we do? You know what the answer always is? We'll control your life.

GUILFOYLE: I thought we jumped into like Watters' World for a second there that is so crazy.

WILLIAMS: I'm safe. I'm afraid he will sacrifice me.

GUILFOYLE: I wouldn't turn your back on him if I were you. I don't know if your friends are safe this way, either.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: I have Reverend Jesse here. What do you think of Acosta's behavior and the climate change?

GUILFOYLE: It is interesting, I am looking more like Jim Acosta has become sort of the personality of the newsroom. He is in the middle of every story. And he has been parodied on "Saturday Night Live", the whole thing. And so now I think, though, he is bringing this up. It seems politically opportunistic and a little dishonest, because these weren't record setting. He is trying to glum them all together when the statistics don't support his argument.

WILLIAMS: Well you know it is interesting because to me I listen to all these ministers who say America is being punished. I'm more interested in climate change than hell and dam nation.

WATTERS: It's the same thing.

PERINO: Jennifer Lawrence said we're being punished by the hurricanes because of electing Donald Trump. That is the most anti-science.

WILLIAMS: All right we got to go, because we have a special moment coming up. Please stay with us. "The Five" returns in just a moment.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back to "The Five."

We have some very difficult news to report to you now. A former member of the "The Five" lost one of his loved one this weekend. Eric Bolling and his wife Adrienne, their beautiful son Eric Chase passed away Friday in Colorado where he was attending college. He had just started his sophomore year and he was only 19 years old. It's not clear yet how he passed and an autopsy will be performed next week. In a post on twitter Eric said that he and Adrian are overwhelmed by the love and support that they have been receiving and they ask that you please keep them in your prayers. They are in our prayers and the prayers of the entire Fox News family. Eric Chase brought so much love and joy to his parents' life. If you watched our show over the years you probably heard Eric proudly talk about his sweet son who was a baseball player like his dad, played left field. He was an amazing young man. He did so much to help others and he was an A student and excelled in mathematics. We are very proud of him. We are truly heartbroken and we want to extend our deepest condolences to the Bolling family. Eric Chase, may he rest in eternal peace.

Just want to take a moment to take it around the table to share some of our reflections.

WILLIAMS: I know Eric, sat next to Eric and I did not know Eric Chase but this I do know, that there is nothing harder than losing a son, a child, and I just wanted to say to Eric how much we pray for him and offer him comfort.

GUILFOYLE: Dana?

PERINO: I'm not a parent and one thing that I learned from him was that is the best part of Eric. He was so dedicated and I learned a lot about selfless love from him and his son.

GUTFELD: I'm still blown away by this news and I think -- if I feel this way I can't imagine how they are feeling.

GUILFOYLE: We're out of time.

