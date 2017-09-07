'The Five' reacts to President Trump's debt deal with Democrats

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 7, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I am Greg Gutfeld with Lisa Boothe, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and had a picnic on a boat, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

Fox News weather alert: Hurricane Irma remains an incredibly destructive Category 5 hurricane. That is trudging its way towards Florida, with an expected landfall this weekend.

For the latest, let's go to Adam Housley who is in the storm's path in Key Largo, Florida. What's up, Adam?

ADAM HOUSLEY, FOX NEWS: Yes. Greg, the latest news that just came in. Actually, Governor Rick Scott here in Florida has ordered all schools, that's universities, junior college, high schools, elementary schools, all schools closed in the entire state tomorrow as they prepare for this massive storm basically the size of Texas as it heads this way. The storm actually is so concerning that people here in this area have already gotten out.

The reason why some people left a couple of days ago in some cases was, the video and the pictures that have been coming out of the Caribbean in the last couple of days -- we've seen them. Every time we see the new video, it's just unbelievable, the destructions taking place. Right now in fact, the destructions taking place in Turks and Caicos, we expect to see the video from there tomorrow morning when the sun comes out.

And everyone is worried about that island are basically because there are no mountains there as well. And it's very flat. The storm surge, the winds, the massive storm, it's heading right over it as we speak. A very strong concern for so many people. And because of that, if you are on the road here today, so rough a day and a half before Irma is expected to reach here in the Florida Keys and Key Largo, the roads were empty. People were already gone as we came in today.

The roads were still open here. There are still a few locals around. Gas lines, if you can find a gas station open, our pretty long and a lot of the gas choices are down to just one as people tried to do what they can to keep the fuel in their car. The locals that did stay are waiting until the last minute in some cases to evacuate. People we've met on and on and on were here for 25 years ago. So much destruction in this part of the country, they rode it out then and they aren't going to write it out now.

What is concerning though, guys, is as we've talked about the path and that path continues to change. It's coming right at the middle of Florida. Right at the bottom. And a lot of people from here went over to the Fort Myers side. Because the original track was thought to be more to the East of Florida but I guess this saying continues to change. Now it seems like the West may get it just as hard as the East.

So, you have a problem with people already evacuating to one place and have to evacuate again. So, there is a lot of concern here in Florida. Rick Scott, also the governor, he ordered all emergency officers basically to go. I mean, to get ready because this thing is going to go a massive storm hitting the state. Most people believe at this point. We have seen some of those emergency services here that have staged not far from we are located. Key Largo which is the northern most keys. Of course, we'll have 24-hour coverage for you guys. This storm continues to come towards us. By this time, tomorrow night, we will be feeling the wind. Back to you, guys.

GUTFELD: Thanks, Adam. I love that sign behind you. Let's get the latest now on Irma's path and power.

Chief meteorologist Rick Reichmuth is live at the Fox Weather Center. Rick?

RICK REICHMUTH, FOX NEWS: Hey, Greg. Yes. Probably we'll just have to go north into Georgia, and may be West Georgia to get out of the path. The storm as Adam was just saying right now battering Turks and Caicos. It's been doing that for about the last six hours. What we saw yesterday from the Virgin Islands, as well as Lesser Antilles. We are dealing with that exact same thing in Turks and Caicos. Probably the strongest storm they've ever had go through that area at a Category 5, making a direct impact there.

So, all of our models are kind of doing the same thing. Just like I said yesterday, this hard right turn, where we can't exactly say where it's going to go. Something happened though this afternoon. Everything is been kind of trending a little bit towards the East and then this really reliable model, one of these that we like a lot took this big jog towards the West. And that made the National Hurricane Center. Just to cone a little bit towards the West.

The point is, when you see one run like this, you don't like to see that. It could jog back again by the next model that comes in tonight. Bottom- line, everybody in South Florida, you've got to watch this. If this ended up happening, we would probably watch hurricane force winds extending the entire length of the Peninsula. Hurricane force winds is about 70 miles from the center. Both sides of that. That is about 140 miles.

This right here is about 90 to 100 miles wide in Florida. So, that would probably split it with hurricane force winds across the entire Peninsula. Here's what's also going on, it's about to go over some of the warmest water that has gone over during its entire life span. And it's already Cat 5. The water here is incredibly warm and so, if you look here at this future radar. Watch what happens over about the next 36 hours.

The storm actually looks like it gets even better organized, at least according to this one simulation. And based off the water temperature here. And the situation is happening with the storm. In fact, the pressure is continued to drop again this afternoon. We could be watching this still maintain a very strong storm. So, we always say, don't look at the center of the storm. We do kind of want to point it out a little bit. If it goes in towards the center spot, kind of like Adam is saying here, around the key largo area, everywhere to the right of this would be dealing with a really, really devastating flood situation as well as those winds.

We were kind of hoping it would go a little bit farther towards the east. That's still a possibility. Little bit too early still to tell. We probably won't be able to say the exact path guys until we get maybe in towards Saturday and we see finally that right-hand turn. Greg, one last thing I want to tell you. So, yesterday, Irma went through parts of the Lesser Antilles and the Virgin Islands as a Cat 5 storm.

This year is hurricane Jose is now a Cat 3 storm. And take a look at the path of this. This is Saturday. Potentially another major hurricane across that exact same area. So, all that devastation, these pictures that we've been seeing -- another storm right on its heels about five days later.

GUTFELD: Thanks for that.

REICHMUTH: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Jesus!

So, as another big hurricane heads our way, let's not forget Harvey and what it showed us after all that havoc. We saw a Category 6 downpour of compassionate action. Anyone still bickering over politics appeared petty, no different than the guy complaining that his steak is overcooked to a starving child. The extremists who before could easily find a spotlight are left shouting at the bedroom mirror. So, what's left? Cooperation.

Let's take this debt deal. I know: How dare Donald Trump make a deal with evil Nancy Pelosi? Conservatives are really ticked. But this is clearly related to the hurricanes. What's he supposed to do? And should you be surprised? He was a dealmaker before he was a Republican. We knew that. It's one reason he won. Trump does which suits him or what suits America. And that's the point. You can disagree with him on small stuff. But if you think that he gets the big picture, then so what? That "America first" stuff? What if he means that? Then party line deviations are forgivable. After all, all he did was put America first -- or in this very case, an American crisis first -- figuring that the food fights can happen three months from now and they will.

The media is shocked but you are not. Trump may know what America is looking for right now and it is not a fight. Not when you are reeling from two hurricanes. You want help, not haggling. The tiffs can come later when everyone is safe and dry.

And so, as we unite to face this threats, I feel for the critics. But as Rachel Maddow said to Chris Matthews: Darling, we'll always have Russia.

All right, Dana. I think Donald Trump acted in good faith to keep the government going while dealing with these disasters but the conservatives, if you go on Twitter, they are ticked off. They feel that they've been -- they were proven correct. He's not really a conservative. Do they have a reason to be upset?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, in some ways, yes. Partly because President Trump had all the leverage going into the meeting in order to get the debt ceiling passed for 18 months. So that he could clear the debt into all the other things that he wants to do. One of the reasons that you had that debt ceilings is, well, actually, I actually think that you don't necessarily need them anymore because it always gets raised.

And they're supposed to be used in order to cut spending. That's what the Republicans actually wanted to do. That wasn't going to happen when you have the hurricane relief happening at the same time. So, I can see the frustration though because it was the treasury secretary that wanted the 18 months and President Trump did not make a deal. He just took the first offer that was made. And so, three months from now, we will be sitting back here.

The reason I think that there's also frustration is that if you go in with the plan because you have all of the leverage against your opponent and you give that away, if the most important thing is tax reform and you want that done before December, you actually know how to have another debt ceiling fight in December and it muddies the waters and it makes things difficult.

GUTFELD: Speaking of muddy waters. Jesse, don't you think though that if he got bogged down in this sort of thing, it would look bad. And it may have been bad because you are dealing with some serious devastation and maybe he's saying like, I will deal with this now, you can have this and later I trust you in good faith, that we will work together. That is my theory.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: I agree. I think Trump got trapped this summer and Harvey gave him a little bit of an escape hatch. He wasn't able to govern with Republican majorities. They failed him especially with ObamaCare. So, now he has brought him to Charlottesville, but then he got a little life line with Harvey because he recognized the spirit of unity that came out of Texas. And he seized on it. And he capitalized on it. And he is a dealmaker.

You say the President is like the weather where he's always swirling in and he's always around. He's not an ideologue. So, he goes into this debt ceiling battle and both sides are on this side, those sides are on that side. They are dug in. And he says, you know what? Listen, we are not going to do this. He reaches across the aisle, shakes hands with the Democrats and that's a signal for the Republicans and say, you know what, you guys better uniting and get your act together because I'm in a wheel and deal and triangulate.

Anyway, the Republicans always lose on that ceiling fight. They always cave. He just did it early and is now going to take the hit. So, he gets rid of Harvey. He gets that money out there. He funds the military and the government keeps spending. And at the same time, the next three months, he can go out and sell tax reform. What this does though, it does set up this huge intent showdown in December where you have DACA, you have the wall funding, you even have ObamaCare fit, you have tax form. So, that's going to be a huge fight.

PERINO: Can I be honest? Can I just be honest?

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: If McConnell and Ryan had come into the meeting and said you know what? We think that we should take the deal, that the first offer that Pelosi and Schumer are offering, then what would the Trump supporters have said? They would have said, oh, they are the weak ones. I mean, this is why I think the debate is actually very frustrating because you can defend this on either side. But let's just be honest about it. If they had done this, you guys would have gone crazy against them.

WATTERS: I think he was looking for a moment to say, hey, you know what? We are going to be bipartisan come together. This is a new governing coalition.

PERINO: That's why he did that to his treasury secretary in the meeting?

WATTERS: This is, well, the Treasury Secretary now says, we can now sell tax forms for the last three months. Everybody is on board. And I don't know if the country didn't want our stomach rolling over a debt ceiling.

PERINO: The democrats were going to vote for it.

LISA BOOTHE, GUEST CO-HOST: But here's the thing too. So, Republicans have gone concessions before with the debt ceiling. They did it with the budget control act against President Obama working in Congress at the time where we dig at concessions. And the problem is, Democrats are going to do that in a couple, in three months from now, on issues like immigration and tax reform --

WATTERS: But I think like -- we have money for Harvey coming in. You have North Korea right now on the point of distraction. You need to phone the government.

BOOTHE: I think this is shot across the ballot. It is Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, because they think President Trump is very frustrated at their failure to get things like health care reform done. But I mean, to be fair, this was not a deal. Right? Like we talked about the art of the deal, this was not the art of the deal, this was art of the giveaway. He gave the Democrats every single thing that they wanted.

To add insult to injury, he went out to North Dakota, he won by 36 point. Heidi Heitkamp, one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the entire country onstage, and said she was a good woman. I worked on campaigns. You have to believe that her people, her re-election campaign were sitting there saying, you just threw us a lifeline. This is the golden ticket. They are going to use this in campaign ads and also one of the --

WATTERS: She's going to vote on the tax package and then she's going to lose to a Republican the next elections. So, I think he accomplishes both goals.

BOOTHE: Look, I think bipartisanship, we need more of it, I don't blame him for wanting to reach across the aisle. I think there's room for that with tax reform. And I honestly, I think the reason people elected him, they wanted him to get things done. They wanted something different. That being said, this was not a deal. He could have done better. This is a giveaway and even given the circumstances, he could have got more from them and he didn't.

GUTFELD: All right. Juan, I want to add this other piece to this. Donald Trump tweeted reassurances about DACA at the behest of Nancy Pelosi. Did you see that? Other story. So, this should make you happy, right? It's like him and Nancy. And Nancy is saying, hey, you've got to tell everybody that nothing's going to happen and he did it, that's got --

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: She got him to go on the record.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But you know what strikes me in all this is, I'm sitting here and I'm listening to you guys and I think boy, the Republicans and how, you know, you've got a Republican majority in the House or a Republican majority in the Senate, you got a Republican president. And they've been unable to govern. And so, now you see the factions splitting and in fact Trump is accentuating the differences and I think you know, I mean, he had dinner with Paul Ryan tonight but the fact is, he threw Paul Ryan under the bus. Big time.

Because Ryan has said this was an unacceptable deal. He said it explicitly. And you have Mitch McConnell up there who's trying to push the situation so that you can get tax reform done. That's what Steven Mnuchin was talking about. Mnuchin wants the tax reform deal. Ideally more than just a tax cut. Trump apparently was more interested in avoiding the idea of a jam-packed potentially explosive September and giving himself time.

But he didn't do so, in fact your way that he would actually resolve the problem. In fact, as you were saying, if now becomes more of an explosive situation in December and Democrats holy advantage.

BOOTHE: And you get things like the wall, trying to get funding for the wall. He loses leverage in that debate because Democrats could tie the debt ceiling vote to immigration and blanket in the sea and not getting things like the wall done. So --

GUTFELD: Yes. I think these are all important issues if there were no hurricanes. If there were no hurricanes, I would say, you are absolutely right.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: But we have two hurricanes, and I think he set on good faith, you know what? We've got three months. I'll see in three months. It's going to be bad pretty much but right now, let's focus on what happened.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, let me get this straight.

BOOTHE: I think Democrats would vote on it anyway.

WILLIAMS: I'm looking into this other world here. You know what I am saying? So, you mean, Trump supporters would back him no matter what he does. Even if he sticks his finger in their eyes?

WATTERS: I don't think Trump supporters have a lot of sympathy for Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan.

WILLIAMS: What?

BOOTHE: It's not fair to be frustrated at Paul Ryan --

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, these are Republican leaders. They're elected officials.

WATTERS: We would have had ObamaCare repealed.

GUTFELD: I want to respond to Juan's questions because it's a good one. How can they deal with this? Number one, I go back to the big picture. The big thing. Trump did a few big things. Number one, he beat Hillary, that's number one. Number two, he got Gorsuch. Number three, he killed the Paris accords. Number four, he plotted ISIS. He reduced regulations, he responded swiftly to disaster. You get to this point, it's like -- I kind of think he gets me. I'm okay with this.

WILLIAMS: Yes. But you look at the numbers. Look at the numbers among Republicans. You see them declining even among his core supporters, Greg. And I don't think --

GUTFELD: I don't mind. I think they feel like he has disappointed them and of course, you have all the constant tweeting and controversy that I don't think helps to unify the Republican brain.

WATTERS: And we will talk to you about the Republican Party and you stick with the Democrats.

WILLIAMS: Yes. You are in crisis. You are getting wet I think right now.

GUTFELD: All I know is I really enjoyed watching CNN and had to admit what a great job Trump did talking about --

BOOTHE: How awkward were those newsroom meetings?

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Well, he did a really good job.

BOOTHE: He used to say, what?

GUTFELD: But let's talk about Russia now. I was watching CNN after that presser where he brought up and like they sat there like, I can't beat that.

WATTERS: And can Juan talk about how great of a statement the President is for agreeing with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Isn't that what you guys want?

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes.

WATTERS: What will you call that, Juan?

WILLIAMS: The Chuck and Nancy show. But I just can't believe it. Republicans are sitting here and saying, oh, he did a great job, just wonderful. Wow! If I say that you guys would be down my throat.

GUTFELD: That is true.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: No, it's not.

(LAUGHTER)

More to come on hurricane Irma. But first, we're going to find out what happened at tonight's dinner Juan mentioned between President Trump and Paul Ryan. He is always for shadowing. We are live at the White House, ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: At the White House a little while ago, President Trump dined with House Speaker Paul Ryan. A day after the President made a spending deal that we were just talking about with the Democrats. With Mr. Ryan opposed that of course.

And for details, let's go to chief national correspondent Ed Henry live at the White House. You are not a fly on the wall during the dinner but what have you heard?

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS: Well, Dana, I don't know if crow was on the menu. May be a nothing burger and out of her friend Greg Gutfeld since he hates that phrase so much. But in all seriousness, we just got a news statement a few moments ago from a top White House official saying that it was a productive working dinner, in their words between the Speaker of the House where and the President where they covered everything from taxes to the debt ceiling to the budget, the continuing resolution to keep the government open.

Look, they needed to have a productive working dinner because tension has been growing because of what you mentioned a moment ago. What played out yesterday where Speaker Ryan basically had the rug pulled from out from under him by saying that the Democratic idea on a three-month raise to the debt ceiling was just unworkable. And then almost moments later, at this meeting at the White House, the President does just the opposite because as you were noting, the President believes it's smart to clear some brush, clear some of these roadblocks and try to get onto taxes and other issues he wants in the agenda and in fact, Speaker Ryan before this dinner was trying to downplay any tension in an interview with our own Martha MacCallum. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS: The word was that you are furious about what happened.

PAUL RYAN, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: No I wasn't furious. I have a belief on debt issues that we should put on credit markets to have longevity on these things. But I completely understand why he was doing what he was doing. Do you expect the President to talk to the other party? I mean, isn't it natural that a president should be speaking with members of leadership of the other parties?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: So, he wants to bash things up but later in the interview with Martha, it's interesting the speaker seemed to not like the idea the President is talking about now, about maybe ending these debt ceiling votes altogether so you don't rattle the credit markets. Ryan saying look, Congress has the power of the purse. And this is a mechanism -- raising the debt ceiling tying some spending guts to it.

As Dana mentioned a few moments ago because clearly Ryan wants that prerogative but also he wants to show conservatives, he wants to cut spending because you've got these reports that Steve Bannon and others are looking at potential replacements to the speaker -- Dana.

PERINO: All right. Ed, thanks so much. Lisa, let me ask you, you work on the House side for Republican members. Tomorrow there's a House Republican conference, Mnuchin and Mulvaney, the two Trump administrations, they will supposed to come to the meeting tomorrow and try to sell them on the deal. How do you think that will go?

BOOTHE: It is going to be interesting. And, you know, there's a reason those things happen behind closed doors. But, you know, there's a ways and things like that. So, I'm sure we will hear how it goes. But I think for Paul Ryan and for the President, there are more things in common, of common objectives particularly of tax reform. Senator Mike Lee said that if Republicans don't get tax reform done, they are dead. And I really do think --

PERINO: I don't know why they keep saying that. Because --

(LAUGHTER)

BOOTHE: Why do you say that?

PERINO: Well, it's just because like everyone saying that if you don't get it, they're dead, exactly which is probably not true. And also, you might not get it. Right, Jesse?

GUTFELD: Then you are dead.

WATTERS: Yes.

BOOTHE: But I think Republicans have to deliver on something. I think it's the point that Senator Mike Lee and I think if you're --

PERINO: If you live in a three month debt ceiling, it's going to be awesome.

BOOTHE: But I think they both have the same objective to get something done on tax reform, I imagine that that's what a lot of the bulk of the conversation.

PERINO: But that Jesse is not what Steve Bannon thinks. We'll take a listen to -- he has an upcoming interview on "60 Minutes." I mean, we've got a clip.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON, BREITBART NEWS: The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election. That's a brutal fact we have to face.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Republican establishment.

BANNON: The Republican establishment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wants to nullify the 2016 election.

BANNON: Trying to nullify the 2016 election. Absolutely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who?

BANNON: I think Mitch McConnell. Speaker Paul Ryan. They do not want Donald Trump populous economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It's pretty obvious.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Was that fair, Jesse?

WATTERS: Oh, I think it's a fair fact. He can say what he wants. He's not responsible anymore. He can take shots from the outside. I can't tell if the Republican establishment is just sloppy and discombobulated or if they are actually trying to undermine the President. It's kind of hard to tell when they keep messing things up. Trump is not a deficit hawks. He wasn't elected to slash spending and reduced the government.

He's always been a big spender. He's always been a builder. He doesn't really care, throw it on the credit card. Make America great again. Yes he wants massive tax relief but you're also going to throw in about $300 billion in hurricane Harvey and Irma spending. You're also going to boost spending on the military. You have to fix ObamaCare. There's a lot of big-ticket spending items coming up and the President is not going to be blackballed by the Freedom Caucus deficit hawks in the house. And that's one of the reasons I think he cuts this deal to kneecap these guys. Push it until three months out and then do it again with some different types of leverage.

PERINO: Well, that's interesting actually. Because the Freedom Caucus guys that Jesse is talking about, they are not their establishment. There's basically three groups within the tent.

GUTFELD: Uh-hm.

PERINO: Establishment Republicans and then you've got your Freedom Caucus Tea Party guys. And then you have the new people that came on board with President Trump. So, it is difficult to get everybody on the same page.

GUTFELD: Especially, I mean, the other parties -- all of the parties, there's the China shop. And Trump was the bull. What we're dealing with - -

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: It's kind of a long-term aftermath. I mean, it's hurricane Trump. He came through -- there's all this debris. And it's like people are trying to figure out, how do I deal with this kind of completely different animal? I don't know what he's going to do. We kind of predicted that this was going to happen. So, I'm not that surprised because --

PERINO: Yes. He was disruptive -- he wanted to be a disruptive force in Washington and he certainly is, Juan.

WILLIAMS: There's no question but the thing that I can't get over is, is that he's blameless. All the things that he does that it causes difficulty for himself and then subsequently, for his party. Forget about it. Nobody seems to be -- instead they want to --

GUTFELD: What about Obama?

PERINO: Or Hillary.

WILLIAMS: Instead they want to stick knives on Paul Ryan, they want to stick a knife on Mitch McConnell, they want to blame the Congress that Congress has a clear agenda that I think is a Republican agenda from what I can see. I don't think they've all of a sudden become a bunch of libs. I mean, to me, they have an agenda that says, here's how we achieve small government and tax reduction. I don't see that President Trump is on that bandwagon. So, he definitely said, oh, he's never been a small government guy. He's never been a -- wait a minute, that's what he campaigned as.

WATTERS: He campaigned as a small government guy. He campaigned as a businessman. He's going to come in and fix things up. And he's also not blameless. He's a terrible rollout of the travel ban and he could have solved ObamaCare repeal a little bit harder. But I still blame Mitch McConnell for not delivering on ObamaCare repeal. And I think that's why he said, you know, what? I don't trust you guys anymore, we did it your way the first eight months, now we are going to try it my way.

WILLIAMS: Well, he should have been the go out on this stamp and stamp for it and make a case.

WATTERS: He's going to start stamping on tax reform. He's going to stamp so much, you are going to get sick of that, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh, fine.

GUTFELD: Sick of stamping.

WILLIAMS: All the winning is just knocking me --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No. But I'm going to say this. I don't understand why you make excuses for Trump no matter what he does.

WATTERS: I just said he blew the travel ban and the ObamaCare --

WILLIAMS: But I don't get why are Republicans sticking knives in each other specially, I mean, Mitch McConnell?

BOOTHE: You guys are doing the same thing a little bit. You have got issues like abortion that are splitting the party. It's going to be an issue as well. It's not like your party is just like a Kumbaya list link arms.

PERINO: The d-block, we will talk about the Democrats. Right.

Up next, the latest about hurricane Irma, we'll tell you what you need to know. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: President Trump is gearing the federal government up to respond to what is expected to be a historical storm in hurricane Irma. Just tonight, he tweeted quote, I encourage everyone in the path of hurricane Irma to head the advice and order of the local and state officials, end quote. Here's what he said earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We are very concerned. We are working very hard, we are with everybody. We have tremendous talent. And really tremendously brave people to be there. Hopefully it's going to work out all right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining us now to tell if it's going to be all right, is Chief Meteorologist Rick Reichmuth, Rick?

RICK REICHMUTH, FOX NEWS: Probably not, to be honest with you. We have three storms out there right now, to worry about Jose, across part of the British Virgin Islands. This is one we are worried about it here in the U.S., Irma. It looks like it's going -- it will certainly have impacts across Florida. It looks like a very real possibility to make landfall. Go over some really warm water. We know that strength and storm. A lot of indications so it will continue to strengthen. We had been talking along, where does it go? Does it go straight up Florida to the east or west? We still can't say for sure, but I will tell you this, the two major models we look out is when you look at their latest runs, it's all trending a little bit towards the west and they are in good agreement. We start to have a little more confidence. Confidence tomorrow after I see these a couple more times but at this point, I am more concerned for Florida than it was yesterday at this time and that is not good news. We could have a major storm, category 4, Category 5 somewhere around the keys sometime on Sunday, Jesse.

WATTERS: All right Rick thank you very much.

REICHMUTH: You bet.

WATTERS: When we come right back, Hillary Clinton appears to be going for the all-time record in the blame game. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOOTHE: Hillary Clinton's new book, she blames everyone under the sun for her loss to Donald Trump, including James Comey, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. The finger-pointing is giving Democrats headaches and comedians funny material.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are reading a book of why the titanic sank when you're sitting at the bottom of the ocean.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are not President but that is not Bernie's fault. He is the one guy you did beat. Also, she didn't tell you not to go to Wisconsin or do paid speeches for Wall Street. He helped make you a better candidate. The candidate that beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes.

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Greg, do you think Hillary Clinton realizes she is not helping herself, she is just becoming the punch line?

GUTFELD: I am starting to look forward to this book. You've heard of the word of the day calendar. This is a third a day calendar.

(LAUGHTER)

BOOTHE: Sounds disgusting.

GUTFELD: A pathetic nuggets of stinky failure. I feel so bad. The real victim is Bill Clinton. He had so many plans for the White House. He wanted to replace Michelle Obama's garden with a stripper pole. She does this thing again where she done this, I should've done x? I should've have talk about James Comey, she said that was Sanders, I should have said this, about Trump, I should have called him a creep. She is a profoundly weak woman. Could you imagine her as president, four years later, I should have said this to Putin or Kim Jong-un? We are so lucky we avoided this whole disaster.

BOOTHE: Dana, Congressman Jared Huffman said this is coming up at the worst possible time, some of the biggest high stake battles to make battles when they are trying to bring the Party together.

PERINO: It is pretty quick, Senator John McCain said he didn't even bother writing a book after he lost because he lost. It was time for him to move on. It's a quick turnaround and Democrats are certainly being pulled under by their decision. I think the way that she accepts blame is by saying I should have done all of these other things that are actually other people's fault.

I could have done all those things but I do think it gets to a point where you -- even to say it wasn't Donald Trump running for office. I actually have begun to think I don't think any of the Republicans would have beat them, because of their economic - because of the ridiculous identity politics that has consumed the Democratic Party.

BOOTHE: I think Trump would be the only person I could pull together that coalition but who knows. Juan, big question for you. Are you going to be at the union square Barnes & Noble on Tuesday for her book signing?

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: I think I will miss that one. You know it is not any distaste for Hillary Clinton. I think Hillary Clinton is a major historic figure. First woman really to run for --

BOOTHE: You are going to be there?

WILLIAMS: No I won't be there, because I'm not buying the book. There are some things that interest me. Her call to Donald Trump. This was like -- she goes to the inauguration. She says she was worried that people were going to shout and lock her up and she concerned that since Trump was elected it, what he really put her in jail? I did know that she took it that seriously.

BOOTHE: But Jesse, how can a picking Juan interest, what does this do outside of driving the Democrats a part, blaming Bernie Sanders -- what are your thoughts on this?

WATTERS: I think she should fire her ghost rider. Because at the end of this thing, they are going to finish this book and still ask the questions. "What happened"?

(LAUGHTER)

She says oh, you know, you attack Bernie, to attack Russia. I didn't know robots has instincts. Second of all she must had hired the worst people, because as Greg said all these people were telling her what to do. Obviously they were telling her the wrong thing to do. She never says this -- she never says I never should have bleached my server or called half the country deplorables. Maybe I should have had Bernie be my VP. Those are the things that really cost her the election. Not these peripheral things on the side.

WILLIAMS: Do you think Bernie --

WATTERS: If she had attacked Comey on letting her escaped on felony charge that would look ridiculous.

BOOTHE: In the feast today called her next book what also happen, she blames Barnes & Noble for completely sabotaging her, her editor. That is what's next. President Trump's new remarks on the North Korean threat, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: North Korea tested its strongest nuclear weapon on Sunday, dramatically raising the stakes with the long conflict with the U.S. Take a listen to what President Trump said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Military action would certainly be an option. Is it inevitable? Nothing is inevitable. It would be great if something else was worked out. Each day, new equipment is delivered. New and beautiful equipment. The best anywhere in the world by far. Hopefully we are not going to have to use it on North Korea. If we do use it on North Korea, it will be a very sad day for North Korea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Dana, this is a different line coming from President Trump. He is now trying to tamp down expectations that he is going to deliver fire and fury.

PERINO: The reason I really wanted to talk about it tonight, you seem think about the different audiences that we have to talk about. The speech in Afghanistan, it was a very specific message especially to our military. The message President Trump was delivering was meant for Kim Jong-un's ears himself. America rest assured, the President has this on his mind. An excellent national security team. What he was saying today was meant directly to Kim Jong-un. He probably won't pick up the phone and call him. There's a way to do this that reassures the American public but also let's North Korea know that we are prepared to do something if we have to.

WILLIAMS: Greg the President has proposed a global oil embargo to shutdown North Korea supplies. But the Chinese don't seem to want to join in.

GUTFELD: That is the problem with the Chinese. They've got a get involved. I've been saying this all along. I said this back in the early '80s. The solution, it's a discussion. Someone needs to invent a marriage counselor for countries. You bring the North Korea guy and the American President guy, sit them down and say okay, let's get all this stuff out. They are terrible at it. Get in the room and get all of this out. We are going to have a problem list. Why should we point missiles at this person here? What is he doing to you? Why do you think you should be arming the South Koreans question mike why do you feel threatened by him? I said that would make more progress. Maybe have broad there.

WATTERS: Wife swap. A switch and see if that works for a while.

GUTFELD: You are referring to the TV show, of course.

WILLIAMS: But you know the thing about is you have to believe that Kim Jong-un is a rational person. If we are going to negotiate with you, it feels like -- he is done 80 or more missiles or bomb tests since 2011. His father only did about ten the whole time he was there.

WATTERS: He may be rational but he still a teenager and China is the parent. I think we are still getting played by China. China is still dealing with them, I think 90 percent of trade with North Korea is through the Chinese. They are invading sanctions through China. I think we are getting played and they are manipulating us and saying we got this, we are going to use our leverage. Meanwhile, two navy collisions in the sea the other day? It seems a little suspicious to me. Trump got elected as a tough on China kind of guy. He was going to slap on the sanctions, tariffs. All of a sudden, very coincidentally, he gets into office and North Korea starts acting up and then all of a sudden, we need China? Meanwhile, we are so distracted on the Korean peninsula. Who knows what China is doing in Africa and the peninsula? I say what we need to do is, someone said this the other day on Fox, I am going to take credit for it -- you threaten to label the bank of China as a money laundering. What that does to a bank, it could totally decapitate the bank. It's China's largest bank. That is the only way you can get the message for the Chinese, through a financial sanction.

WILLIAMS: I think they had. I just want to turn to you and say Steve Bannon, before he left, delivered a message. There is no military solution because guess what? All of South Korea would be gone.

BOOTHE: We had Secretary Mattis says this is fundamentally a war we do not want. You also have former CIA Director Michael Hayden saying that North Korea is the most difficult intelligence target. We don't know where everything is. There's more we can do on the China front. There's more you can do both -- legal things, banks and individuals both legally and illegally who conduct business with the North Koreans but my only concern with that, and best of John Bolton says North Korea is not an economy. It is just a waste of time. They are a prison camp. The concern here is out of everyone -- military advisors reading on this, we don't have any leverage. That is the biggest point. Kim Jong-un, as long as he is a nuclear arsenal, he has leverage. He is keeping us in fear. What's the military option? Massive loss of human life in South Korea with a densely populated Seoul, I think that is the concerned here what is the leverage? I don't know.

WILLIAMS: The question is how we use it, because we have to think about the consequences with the Chinese. We are not acting against them and they act against us. Guess what? We are the USA. We All right the number one military power. "One more thing" up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: "One More Thing." Juan.

WILLIAMS: So if you've been watching the show this weekend, you know I got pretty upset about President Trump's decision ending DACA, the program protecting young people brought here illegally but as children from deportation. Guess what? I'm not the only one upset. According to a few polls, 82 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Republicans favor having people who came to the U.S. Illegally as children stay here and gain legal status. Another recent poll shows the majority of Trump supporters want the young people to stay. Bottom line, let me quote the Catholic bishop. They called this decision a heartbreaking moment in history. It shows an absence of mercy and goodwill.

PERINO: President Trump agrees with you.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that is why he ended it.

GUTFELD: I thought "One More Thing" was politics-free because we can't debate at this point. Jesse.

WATTERS: I have an animal video there is no political about that, watch this people trying to get a bat out of the kitchen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Catch him, catch him, Daddy!

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mary, will you stop looking at the door? Oh!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: They caught the bat.

GUTFELD: Take a Quakers oat canister, duct tape it to the end of the broom and you just go up into the corner it goes right in. I used to have to do that. Don't ask me why. Speaking of animals, I can't remember. Oh -- I'm not doing the animal thing. I'm doing this. Spotlight on talent. Reporting on the upcoming Irma. Watch this adorable child in the back. There he is. The next star until his parents rolled the window up.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: All right. Dana.

PERINO: Giving people advantage in professional sports but now there's technology and robots, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry saying that the Red Sox were cheating. Stealing signs signals, which is not illegal. Using extra devices like an iPhone watch and something like that. Now the Red Sox said that they have video of the Yankees cheating too using a network camera. Basically, we are going to have technology fighting each other.

GUTFELD: Yes. What a great thing that will be. Robots fighting each other.

WATTERS: A billion dollars a season.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WILLIAMS: Why do I think the Red Sox are so bogus? Lisa?

GUTFELD: [laughs]

BOOTHE: A Houston police officer with terminal cancer helped save 1,000 Harvey victims. He was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer back in March 2016. Doctors said he had six to eight years to live but despite himself being sick, he still risked his life to save nearly 1500 people. He is a 24 year veteran of the Houston police department. He saved all these people despite battling stage IV cancer. God bless you, Bert. We are praying for you and your recovery. Staying strong. God bless you.

GUTFELD: Excellent. That is it for us. It set your DVRs and never miss an episode of "The Five." "Hannity" is up next.

Content and Programming Copyright 2017 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.