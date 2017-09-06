Gutfeld on SPLC's finances exposed

So, this is funny: Have you ever heard the Southern Poverty Law Center? The hard-left outfit that loves to label people as extremists. Their ever-growing list seems to defame everyone: Ben Carson, he's an extremist; Rand Paul; they called Maajid Nawaz an anti-Muslim extremist and get this, he's a moderate Muslim battling religious extremism. It makes no sense. There is Hirsi Ali, a black feminist who protest against genital mutilation. SPLC placed her name in a guide to anti-Muslim extremists. So, that's extreme? Being against genital mutilation? I wonder what they would make of Gandhi.

But that's not the funny part. It's the money. This "poverty center" has loads of it -- a $320 million endowment -- and chucks almost 20 percent of it into offshore equities. Cayman Island stuff. I don't understand it.

So, this poverty group sits on a pile of offshore dough. That is like a personal trainer with a gut or a priest with a harem. The center paid out $20 million in salaries in 2015, but provided just 61 grand in legal assistance. So, the Southern Poverty Law Center appears to have no poverty and do virtually no law. It is the most misleading name since the Democratic Party.

Worse, their love for calling people "haters" incites haters into action. The maniac who shot Steven Scalise "liked" the law center on his Facebook page. And a terrorist who attacked the Family Research Council back in 2012, shooting a security guard, did so after the SPLC labeled them a hate group. He was a fan too.

I don't know, filthy rich and linked to violence? I think the SPLC might end up have to put itself on its own list.

Greg Gutfeld currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays 10-11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 9-10PM/ET). He joined the network in 2007 as a contributor. Click here for more information on Greg Gutfeld.