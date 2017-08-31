Texas lieutenant governor talks rebounding after Harvey

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 31, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, GUEST HOST: This is a Fox News Alert. Welcome to "Hannity." I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle, in tonight for Sean.

Rescuers go door-to-door searching for Harvey victims in Texas, as officials are getting a better understanding of the massive amounts of devastation caused by the hurricane. So far, nearly 100,000 homes have been damaged or completely destroyed.

Vice President Mike Pence was on the ground earlier today to survey the destruction firsthand and offered support. Take a look.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: As the president said in his visit here earlier this week and said again yesterday, I say today, on behalf of the American people, with the leadership of President Donald Trump to the people of Texas, we are with you today. We will be with you tomorrow and we will be with you every day until this great state and these great communities recover and rebuild to be even better and stronger than ever before.

GUILFOYLE: President Trump has also pledged to donate a million dollars of his own money to victims of the natural disaster. And also tonight, growing concerns over the potential for a new storm system to develop in the Gulf. A full report on that in just a minute.

But first, Trace Gallagher is on the ground in The Woodlands, Texas, tonight -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And Kimberly, if you look at the headlines, it shows that Beaumont, Texas, and Port Arthur, Texas, the water there is rising, and in Houston, the water is receding. And it's true there are people now going back into their homes in some neighborhoods, being able to assess the damage.

But that only tells half the story because there are a lot of neighborhoods around the Houston area where the water is just now coming in, where the flooding is coming in and the rescue effort is back in high gear. Watch.

GALLAGHER: ... flooded Houston neighborhood six days after the storm. And the sun is shining and the water is rising. Imagine if you will, that five, six days after the storm, someone comes to your house and says you have to evacuate. That's what's happening at several neighborhoods around this area because these are all vulnerable to the reservoirs.

And what happens is, the reservoirs -- the water keeps flowing over. If you don't let enough water out, you have the possibility of the dam bursting and then everybody gets flooded. So they let enough out that only certain neighborhoods get flooded, and the rescue effort ramps back up.

And how many rescues have you had here in the past couple of days?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Over the last two days, me and him pulled more than 50, 60 people out.

GALLAGHER: Sixty people out of this neighborhood. And it goes on in several other areas around this Houston area.

GALLAGHER: Yes, and the thing is, is some people decide to stay and they do it for a multitude of reasons. But because their lives are not in danger, the rescue teams are not pushing them to mandatorily leave. And in some cases, they're actually going back in and delivering food and water because many people who decide to stay in their homes, they have no way to get in or out.

But remember, these are people who just two days ago thought they had dodged a big bullet, and it did not turn out that way -- Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Trace, thank you so much.

Let's go to Steve Harrigan. He's in Silvie (ph), Texas, tonight -- Steve.

STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX CORRESPONDENT: Kimberly, the waters are rising. East of Houston in this area where I am, it is still very much an active rescue operation.

Throughout the day today, we saw a number of water rescues, people going out in flat-bottomed boats trying to save who they could, while in the sky, it was much more high-tech, Blackhawk helicopters and C-130s, a real mix of people going door-to-door trying to save who they could. A number of people out in the boats are volunteers. Some of those have come from far away, like this man we spoke to.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They needed help, and we had the resources to take care of (INAUDIBLE) We were fortunate, and we helped them in a time of need, and that's what it's all about.

HARRIGAN: He came from Arkansas on his own dime. He's been rescuing people here for the past two days. Even the people who survived the flood, who evacuated early, who got out on time, they're suffering now. Many just brought enough clothes for a day or two, not thinking the water would stay this high for this long. We've seen them come out during the day to the edge of the water here, and they point down this street to their neighborhoods. Some of those neighborhoods now, some of their houses completely invisible under water. Kimberly, back to you.

GUILFOYLE: All right, thank you, Steve.

In Orange, Texas, tonight is Rick Leventhal with the latest -- Rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And Kimberly, we're in Orange, Texas, just off of I-10, one of the many communities here that is also under water in southeast Texas tonight, even though there wasn't a drop of rain today. Difficult to see because it's not well-lit, but as you can see, there's a lot of water out here. In fact, the National Guard's been sending out boats from this location all day to pull people out of homes.

And one bit of good news, Kimberly. They were using this big boat, this Martin Luther King-2. They had to pull this out of the water because it's starting to recede, and this particular boat is top big now for this particular area. So they're sending out Zodiacs and other flat-bottom boats to effect the rescues, and that will continue overnight and then again in earnest tomorrow morning.

Obviously, flooding is a major issue in this region, including Beaumont, where another major issue is the lack of running water. The main pump station and the secondary pump station both inundated overnight, and they lost water for 120,000 residents of the city of Beaumont. So that forced the hospital to then effect evacuations of nearly 200 patients at Baptist Beaumont.

The first 16 to be taken out were elderly patients who were taken out of a nursing home the night before. They spent the night in the hospital, and then this morning had to get onto helicopters and be flown to another hospital where there was, in fact, running water.

But Kimberly, not just people being rescued and evacuated but animals, as well. We were on the north end of Beaumont earlier today where Beaumont firefighters were actually rescuing a couple of horses that had escaped their stables and wound up on the front porch of a house that was engulfed in very deep water.

The horses were scared and trapped. And these firefighters worked tirelessly to encourage the horses, in one case pulling one with a rope, and then the other, just sort of guiding it out of that flooded neighborhood so those two horses could be brought to dry land.

That neighborhood, Kimberly, flooded today even though, again, it wasn't raining. So in some parts of Texas, the water was rising today, and that's an ongoing concern. And the rescues will continue around the clock.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Thank you so much, Rick. As you see, a very developing situation.

And as Texas continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey, a new storm system may be developing in the Gulf. Adam Klotz is in the Fox News Weather Center with more -- Adam.

ADAM KLOTZ, FOX NEWS METEOROLOGIST: Hey, there, Kimberly. Yes, the peak of hurricane season isn't until September 12th, so still plenty of time, plenty of activity to be tracking.

Let's begin with what once was Harvey. There's that low pressure system now lifting (ph) the northern portions of Louisiana, beginning to run up, and we're going to see Nashville, eventually Lexington get hit just by that low pressure system. That'll be arriving on Saturday.

Still, as it moves that direction, not those 30, 40 inches, but still some pretty significant rainfall as you're looking at places like outside of Nashville maybe getting up to close to a foot of total rain. And then that rain just scatters off towards the east.

You're looking at widespread rain, and it is all going to be because of what once was Hurricane Harvey. Otherwise, and yes, there are a couple other systems we're paying attention to. Real quick, this one only a 10 percent chance of becoming a storm in the next five days. But look at where it's at, right there in the Gulf of Mexico. This is not a place where we want to see a rainmaker form. It could easily drift up the coast and get into the Houston area right along the Gulf Coast. Let's hope that one doesn't come to fruition.

One that's already been created, and this is a monster moving across the Atlantic, still a long ways away, already a Category 3, bringing it up to Category 4. Some models are going to bring this up to Cat 5. Still a long ways away, and as you pay attention to our timings there, you're going to be running all the way up until Tuesday, and it still hasn't made landfall yet.

At that point, it becomes a little bit indecisive. We're a ways away. One model brings it running up towards the East Coast, the other taking it down through southern portions of the Caribbean.

But this is one we're going to be watching very closely here for the next week or so, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: All right, Adam Klotz, thank you so much, in the Fox News Extreme Weather Center.

And joining us now with more on the recovery efforts in the Lone Star State is Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick. Lieutenant Governor, thank you so much for being with us tonight...

DAN PATRICK, R-TEXAS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: Hi, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: ... for this very important story. So please tell our viewers where you think that things stand right now tonight in terms of the rescue and the recovery efforts.

PATRICK: Well, the storm has shifted, as you know. It started in Rockport and near Corpus, and it's moved across the state about 300 miles. So now that's why you have the most current and most important rescue going on in Beaumont, as you just reported. That's where the water is the heaviest.

But the rescue continues in Houston. It was a wind-damage storm in the west, and it's become a flooding storm. We have about 35,000 people in shelters. We think about one out of every 10 people that leave their home are in shelters. That means 300,000 or 400,000 people have been displaced. They're with friends or family or somewhere else. Some got hotel space.

And then we have 14,000 Guard troops deployed, so we have security and rescue efforts going on. And we have about 500 roads that are still closed.

But I want to thank President Trump, who has been on this before the storm hit. We've gotten just tremendous cooperation and service from FEMA and the president. Governor Abbott is doing a great job in command.

And I'll tell you what, Kimberly. We are Texas tough. And as the word from literature once said, the worst of times and the best of times. This is the worst of times for many, but the best of times by seeing the quality of the American volunteer coming from other states and the quality of the volunteerism of Texans. You saw that first responder swimming next to that horse -- his life in danger to save a horse!

All these volunteers -- we've had our own Dunkirk flotilla come in to save thousands and thousands of people. We'll never get the official count. I bet 10,000 to 15,000 people have been rescued, many by volunteers and our brave first responders.

GUILFOYLE: What else do you need tonight in your state in terms of viewers watching at home? What is the best way for them to direct their efforts to provide assistance or help for those in need?

PATRICK: First of all, give to either RedCross.org or Samaritan's Purse, to charities that we know are here on the ground. And there are many others, but those are two. We need a lot of money.

Kimberly, many of these people didn't have flood insurance. They've lost everything. The only thing they have is the backpack on their back. Their kids don't have any clothes for schools. Their kids have lost their toys. The parents have lost their cars. They've lost their furniture. But they have their lives.

What is remarkable, Kimberly, the biggest disaster probably in the history of America, natural disaster, and every life is precious. But right now, there are, we think, somewhere around three dozen people have lost their lives. That's a miracle. That is a miracle. But we need prayers. We need the financial help.

But remember this, Kimberly. Right now, at a time when much of America was divided, they're all focused and helping Texas. And in Texas, there are no Republicans tonight and no Democrats...

GUILFOYLE: Right.

PATRICK: ... and no black, white and brown, or moderates or conservatives. We are one Texas helping each other. Texas tough will survive, will prevail, and we will lead to show others how to take on these type of disasters as we learn from this, as we've learned from disasters in the past.

GUILFOYLE: You know, certainly, Texas really, truly a shining example to the rest of the country of what we can do when we come together, like you said. And President Trump when he was there, echoing those same, you know, comments and sentiments that you're sharing with our viewers tonight in terms of coming together.

There are those that criticize and question the president's action, saying that he didn't show empathy enough or that he should have gone down to hug victims of the ravaged storm area. But that also presents somewhat of a logistical problem when you have someone coming in like a president and shutting down areas where relief is still so sorely needed.

PATRICK: Well, I saw the president on Tuesday and had a chance to visit with him, with the governor and with our two senators, Cornyn and Cruz. I can tell you this. We all think he played it pitch perfect. He didn't get in the way of first responders.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

PATRICK: He didn't take away from the effort. He came into Corpus, where things had settled a little bit. They still have issues there.

But he inspired the people. He came here to say, I'm leading on this issue. What I like about the president -- he's a business guy. And this is -- he looks at this and says, We have a problem. What do we need to get back in business?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, fix it.

PATRICK: What do we need to get Texas up and running? And fix it. And -- and he has been all in from the declaration that came so quick as he said about 35 seconds before the storm really hits.

He and Governor Abbott have worked close together. And I'm proud of our president. I'm proud of what they're doing. But make no mistake, as Brock Long from FEMA, who's doing a great job for us here -- we know this is going to be a long recovery.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely.

PATRICK: We still have problems, as your report showed. It will be weeks before many people get in their homes, months before others, and a year or more before everything is back to the new normal.

But I'm grateful for everyone, our local officials, our county judges, our mayors. You can't imagine, Kimberly -- every day, we have a briefing at 8:00 AM. You can't imagine the long list that we have to go down, just like Beaumont.

GUILFOYLE: Sure.

PATRICK: Now, you know, we're going to have to supply water for every citizen. That's bottled water that has to be trucked in. If was in Victoria yesterday, I think it was. And can't -- the days are all one. And they -- as of yesterday, we were shipping in bottles of water for 80,000 people. That's a massive effort to get in.

GUILFOYLE: Huge undertaking, yes.

PATRICK: And it's -- it's -- it's a tremendous operation. We've been through it before, nothing like this. But again, it was the worst of times and the best of times. And I'm so proud to be a Texan and I'm so proud of all Americans outside of Texas who decided they want to be a Texan. You know, I always tell people when I give a speech, no one moves to Texas, Kimberly. They arrive here and Texas moves into them.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, amazing!

PATRICK: And it's the Texas spirit.

GUILFOYLE: And they want to stay. It's fantastic.

PATRICK: And they want to stay, and they -- and they do, by the way!

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely. And just imagine that, just -- you know, when I think about it, a luxury, water, what we take for granted, you know, every day, just so that you can have clean drinking water for those that are sick, the elderly, infirm, anybody, to just be able to have that to be able to survive. And also, water continuing to rise in some areas, so this is far from over. But as you say, Texas is strong. And I understand the president is coming back to see you.

PATRICK: I understand he's coming in Saturday. I believe he's coming into Houston.

And by the way, our prayers go out to our friends in Louisiana and other states that are experiencing heavy rain. Now it's moving up through Tennessee and other areas. You know, Kimberly, it's -- it is a difficult time for so many. And people have to go to their new normal of -- you know, if they move to -- if they were displaced, where do their kids go to school?

GUILFOYLE: Right.

PATRICK: How do they get their benefits, if they're senior citizens, their Social Security check. All of those things -- you know, you have to get back running at life, but we'll do that. You know, you can buy new stuff. And you can repair sheet rock and get new carpet. But you can't replace your life. And people I think are so grateful just to be...

GUILFOYLE: To be alive.

PATRICK: ... to be saved and to be alive.

I was out with one of those rescue trucks in a neighborhood with high water the other day. And no one knew I was on the truck. I'm just helping the volunteers who were volunteers. They had this old Army truck. And a lady came up to me in a neighborhood, Kimberly, that was pretty desolate. It was like a ghost town. And we -- we're looking for people who wanted to get out. And she came up and she happened to recognize me. It was my old senate district where I used to be a senator.

And she said, If I'd known you were coming, I'd have you dinner, Mr. Lieutenant Governor.

GUILFOYLE: Oh! Very sweet (INAUDIBLE) Texas (INAUDIBLE)

PATRICK: And I thought what a great spirit she had. And I said, Don't you want to get on the truck? She said, No, I rescue cats. I've got 45 cats. I don't want my cats to drown. I'm OK. I'll be OK. And she said, I'm going to do the backstroke back to my house. And that's the kind of spirit that everywhere you see, people are grateful...

GUILFOYLE: So many inspirational stories, you know? It's really true. All right, well...

PATRICK: And Kimberly, thank you and FOX for everything you all have been doing. You've been putting focus on this, and we really appreciate it. We really appreciate it.

GUILFOYLE: Certainly, and our job to do that and bring it to the viewers at home. All right, Lieutenant Governor, thank you so much for sharing these stories...

PATRICK: You bet.

GUILFOYLE: ... and giving us some insight tonight. So Texas under water, but resilient and strong.

Coming up, the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and Politico are under fire for mocking Hurricane Harvey victims. Former governor Mike Huckabee responds next.

And later, James Comey has some serious explaining to do because two senators are now saying he decided to let Hillary Clinton off the hook before interviewing key witnesses in her e-mail case.

Stay with us.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back to "Hannity," The controversial French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is causing outrage over its latest cover depicting people who drowned in the flood from Hurricane Harvey as Nazis. The headline translates to, quote, "God exists. He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas."

Politico is also taking heat for running this cartoon depicting a Texan wearing the Confederate flag and mocking them him for taking aid from the federal government.

Joining us now with reaction is former Arkansas governor and FOX News contributor Mike Huckabee. Thanks for being with us tonight.

When you see these headlines and people do these type of things, why do these publications print what many people feel and deem to be such offensive material? What good does it do to mock victims of Hurricane Harvey?

MIKE HUCKABEE, R-FMR. GOV., FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I guess it's, Kimberly, because so many people on the left just have a despicable view of other human beings. I don't know how else can you describe something like this? I mean, it's one thing to pick on politicians, government officials. I get that. All of the people in public office ask for those things. They're far game, even though some of it is ridiculous and even just plain silly.

But to say that the people who are dying and who have already died in Houston are a bunch of Nazis? They're Hispanics. They're African- American. But there's no color. These are just people who happened to be in harm's way.

And it's -- it's really beneath the dignity of civilized people to somehow think that that's sporting, to make fun of victims in a hurricane.

GUILFOYLE: Right. So you know, these are the days and times of apologies, right? So many people saying, Well, they should issue an apology. This is really insensitive, grossly insensitive when people are actually still suffering, some people still in peril of drowning, as we heard from our reporters tonight. Some waters are still rising in other areas. So this is far, you know, from over.

HUCKABEE: It is far from over. There's still a lot of human suffering. There's no way that all of the television stations and networks reporting can give the full impact. They can show anecdotally some of the specific stories, but this is a world of great human suffering. And for these publications to treat these victims like toys, their playthings, objects of their derision, and frankly, I think just their insanity -- it's embarrassing for the human race to think that there are people who claim to be educated, claim to be sophisticated, and this is what that means to them.

But you know the good news? The good news, Kimberly, is that people around America are bringing bottled water. They're bringing boats. They're reaching out. And instead of laughing at these victims, they're out there with their arms and legs in the water, helping those people get to safety.

Give me those folks any day...

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely.

HUCKABEE: ... over a handful of left-wing idiots, and I think that's the comfort we all get from watching the heroic work of good, decent people who are doing heroic things in the midst of great danger.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, indeed. Let's talk about Politico because the Politico cartoonist -- he actually tried to defend his drawing because there was so much pushback against it, and he said he was just mocking the secessionist movement and that it was not aimed at Texans. Do you think in any way that justifies what he did?

HUCKABEE: You know, at least they had the good sense to pull it. Yes, they should apologize for it because it's still tasteless. It's tasteless while people are currently, this very moment, being rescued out of floodwaters to be making fun of anybody who's in a floodwater. It's just - - it's just beneath the dignity of anyone, except people who live in their nice little warm bubbles. They've never faced calamity.

But I'll tell you something else they probably have never done. They've never gone out there and tried to rescue the people who are in calamity.

GUILFOYLE: So true.

HUCKABEE: And maybe if they could get off their high horse and get down in the water and go and rescue some desperate people, they might have a different idea about what's funny.

GUILFOYLE: You're absolutely right. I couldn't agree more, and I even think of, like, Sergeant Perez putting it on the line, going to work to try to save a life, and he lost his, you know, in these deadly floodwaters.

This is still so much of a crisis tonight and just a disaster that the whole country needs to come together to help these people that are suffering.

I want to thank you for your time tonight, Governor. Always a pleasure.

HUCKABEE: Thank you, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: And coming up -- according to two senators, former FBI director James Comey decided to exonerate Hillary Clinton in her e-mail investigation before the bureau even interviewed key witnesses in the case. Was the fix in? Jay Sekulow and Ari Fleischer weigh in next. Stay with us.

JAMES COMEY, FBI DIRECTOR: Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: And that was then FBI director James Comey announcing back in July of 2016 that the bureau would not recommend charges for Hillary Clinton. Now, a bombshell new discovery from two U.S. Senators is casting doubt on whether Comey was taking the investigation into Clinton's misconduct seriously. In a letter written to current FBI director Christopher Wray, Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham allege that Comey drafted a statement clearing Clinton of all charges, quote, "long before FBI agents finished their work," end quote. According to the senators, the statement was drafted before Hillary Clinton was even interviewed.

And joining us now with reaction to these shocking new revelations, from the American Center of Law and Justice, President Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow, and Fox News contributor, former White House press secretary, Ari Fleischer. Gentlemen, this was a huge story, really quite a bombshell. It's one of that many people were talking about during the campaign, but now we're actually seeing the story have some legs to it. Jay, I'll begin with you. Do you feel that there is a violation here of the Hatch Act?

JAY SEKULOW, AMERICAN CENTER FOR LAW AND JUSTICE: I think the Hatch Act as a minimum, but I think there's something more serious. And that is the whole investigation evidently was just a fraud on the American people, was a faux investigation.

You've got James Comey now with emails going back and forth where he's drafting three months before they interview 16 witnesses including the supposed target of the investigation, exoneration, basically a declination letter before they entered with the witnesses. So you've got to ask yourself really what's going on here?

And James Comey had the nerve to testify under oath that he had to come forward last July to make his statement because the whole process where Loretta Lynch met with President Clinton on the tarmac in Phoenix cast out on the scope and nature of the investigation and the integrity of the Department of Justice and the FBI. But Kimberly, here's the fact. The fact is evidently he already made up his mind three months before the investigation really got underway. So this whole thing was a fraud on the American people.

GUILFOYLE: It's really outrageous. It's beyond conduct unconscionable. Really it's interfering with the system of justice as we know it. The investigation was already predetermined, the outcome, so that's why people are outraged and upset and really keying in on this particular story tonight.

I'm going to go to Ari and ask him. Is there any reasonable excuse for drafting a statement like this early on? See if you can come up with one.

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: First of all, I have tremendous respect for the FBI. I have always been one of those people who have just the deepest thoughts of the integrity of that institution. And this story has shaken my belief in the integrity of the institution at least as it was being led by James Comey, because what we are hearing here is if this is true, that that investigation, the most high-profile, important thing that the FBI is doing was a sham.

The only excuse I could think of, and I hope this is true, is that he also had a similar statement that he was good to bring criminal charges, so perhaps he was being diligent and prepared two different statements. But I think if that was the case, the investigators would have found documentation for that as well. They only found it for the exoneration.

GUILFOYLE: It's such a great point. That would've been the best way for them to try to exonerate, to say wait a second, let's play this down a second because we actually prepared two in the event of the outcome depending what it was. But if they don't have the evidence, Jay, to substantiate that, and believe me, Comey has always said I am meticulous about it, I take notes, I type things up, wouldn't there be some kind of record or notation to back that up?

SEKULOW: Of course. But there's also something else here. There's testimony before the Senate committee were the individuals, including the senior counsel to James Comey and his chief of staff where they said this was a leaning forward document looking to the fact that we know where this is going, that there's going to be an exoneration.

But Kim, you've litigated cases for a long time as well.

GUILFOYLE: Sure, as a prosecutor.

SEKULOW: Who in the world would draft the document, OK, three months before witness interviews are complete, including the subject and target of the investigation, and Cheryl Mills, and some of the key individuals involved, 16 or even 17 witnesses not interviewed? That's what I'm saying here. This goes to the heart of a false statement that was made by James Comey when he went and made that whole statement in front of national TV where he lists out the charges of guilt, and then says nevertheless no prosecutor would charge it.

And it takes another thing. James Comey took over the role of the attorney general of the United States where she didn't bother to recuse herself after she had the meeting, but it should have been the Department of Justice making this decision, not James Comey. And the fact he got away with that is inexcusable.

GUILFOYLE: He did get away with it, right, Ari, at the time.

FLEISCHER: And I think Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe has some explaining to do too. This shakes your faith in that bureau. It shakes your faith in everything the American people have to believe the FBI when they say they looked into it and here's what they found. What Comey came out with that finding against Hillary, I didn't like it but I accepted it. I accepted it because you have to accept what law enforcement tells you or our society breaks down. Comey has got a lot of explaining to do. McCabe has explaining to do. The American people have a right to hear it and they need to be held, their feet need to be held to the fire. We need to know.

GUILFOYLE: You're absolutely right. They deserve justice in this case which means the truth. I think you're right about that because we saw shades of this being highly problematic when, as you said, he'd stepped over the bounce in terms of his role as an investigator, the head of the FBI, and then became judge and jury, and said, OK, I'm going to tell you that no reasonable prosecutor -- that is not your job. That already undermines the credibility of the investigation right there.

SEKULOW: And no reasonable FBI director would have leaked a conversation he had with the president of the United States to a friend of his so they could leak it to the "New York Times." No reasonable FBI director would do that too. Criminality, he needs to hire a good criminal defense lawyer in my view.

GUILFOYLE: All right, quick final comment, Christopher Wray, what should he do about this?

FLEISCHER: He should demand from James Comey to hear what happened. James Comey needs to go public and say it too. This is serious, it gets to the core, can we trust the FBI or not. We must trust the FBI. If something was done wrong, Wray needs to out it.

GUILFOYLE: I think you're absolutely right, and they have to do that to restore some of the faith and credibility. The hard working men and women of the FBI that put it on the line every day to serve this country, they deserve better than that. Gentlemen, thank you so much, appreciate it so much Jay and Ari.

Coming up, Hillary Clinton has released dates for her book tour, and big surprise, she is charging top dollar for a VIP tickets. We're going to explain just how much. And we're going to get reaction from Charlie Hurt and Richard Fowler and Larry Elder. Plus Lieutenant Colonel Allen West joins us later tonight. Stay with us.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back to "Hannity." Hillary Clinton is getting ready to hit the road to promote her new book titled "What Happened." And she is charging people a pretty penny to meet her. For example, in Canada she's asking people to pay almost 3,000 Canadian dollars for a VIP tickets. That's over $2,300 American. And guess what? She'll finally be going to Wisconsin as part of her tour. Even "Morning Joe" poked fun at her. Watched this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "MORNING JOE"/MSNBC)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The good news is that Hillary Clinton is finally coming to Wisconsin on her book tour.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, CO-HOST: Oh, that's good. How much is she charging.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have no idea.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, CO-HOST: Actually I think there is a charge.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah, no, no, there's a charge. I won't be able to afford it. But at least she found Wisconsin. At least she was able to find the upper Midwest.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my goodness, gentlemen, when you lose Wisconsin, you lose "Morning Joe" like that and they're poking fun at you about Wisconsin, you know you're in trouble. Joining is now with reaction, Fox News contributors Charlie Hurt and Richard Fowler, and radio talk show host Larry Elder. All right, so 3,000 Canadian dollars for a VIP ticket, Charlie, she couldn't get the people to show up to vote but they are going to pay the bucks, I guess, I don't know.

CHARLES HURT, POLITICAL COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON TIMES: And you know what, she probably will get people to show up and hear her. But it's so amazing to sit back and think about what an extraordinary politician her husband was and what a terrible politician she is. The idea that she is this tone- deaf -- and the name of the book is "What happened." You want to know what happened, this is what happens. And the idea that she would go out there and not realize the optics that all of this would look for her and reveal, quite frankly, just exactly, this is what happened. This is why she lost.

GUILFOYLE: I mean, look, she is not just emptying the pockets of Americans, Larry. She wants to bleed Canada dry.

(LAUGHTER)

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONAL SYNDICATED HOST: She is not charging the $200,000 that she charges Wall Street, so I look at it like that.

GUILFOYLE: It's a deal.

ELDER: I think it's probably cheaper to wait for the movie.

But I'm a big fan of presidential memoirs, even of memoirs of defeated candidates. You learn a lot. Walter Mondale in 1984 lost 49 states to one. He calls George McGovern who had lost 12 years earlier in a landslide and said when does this stop hurting? And McGovern said I'll let you know if that happens.

She got one of the most stinging defeats in presidential history. All the stars were lined for her. She had the money, she had the endorsements. The DNC had their thumb on the scale for her. She was supposed to win this thing, and for her to reflect why she lost I think is fascinating. I'm looking forward to reading her book.

GUILFOYLE: Most certainly, I mean, Richard, what do you make of this? Look, I'm all for free market and capitalism. So you go, Hillary, in your Scooby van and just head over to Canada and go around the U.S. I think she's trying to pick up some votes for the next time around, saying this is not over yet, folks.

RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't think she's running again, but I think Larry is probably going to buy a book. And I'm pretty sure Larry might pay for a $3,000 VIP ticket in Toronto. So there you have it, Larry is getting the VIP tickets. And maybe, just maybe, Kimberly, Charlie might go see her at the Warner Theater here in Washington. So you might buy a VIP ticket as well. So she might make $4,000 right here on this panel. So there you go. They're with her, as Hillary would say.

ELDER: Maybe the Obama's will take time from shopping for property in Martha's vineyard, $12 million and $15 million a pop and start paying the $3,000 to hear Hillary. I don't know.

GUILFOYLE: You see how Larry worked that in, Charlie? I've got something else for you right now, the Obamas, there you go, equal opportunity.

FOWLER: Maybe Donald Trump might buy a ticket too. He's a billionaire.

HURT: And we know he's given $1 million to Harvey aide in Houston. So he's got the money sitting around.

GUILFOYLE: This is true.

FOWLER: The tickets could go around.

GUILFOYLE: So let me ask you this, Charlie, do you think that we're going to hear yet another excuse for why the election was lost? I'm fascinated to see if they come up with another one.

HURT: Early excerpts suggest that the book does talk about the stupid mistakes that she made, but then of course she immediately follows it by more stupid mistakes which I don't really understand.

But I tell you what I don't think we're going to find in there, Kimberly. I don't think we're going to find any genuine soul-searching as to what went wrong and how Democrats have completely lost any real message that appeals to those working-class voters that they lost in this election.

GUILFOYLE: That's really the true story.

HURT: And until, and I know that Richard that you want to find the answers to this. But until there is that real genuine soul-searching, I think Democrats are going to be in trouble.

ELDER: I don't know about that. We haven't read the book yet. But one excerpt talked about how she should have handled Donald Trump when he sort of hovered around her. I thought that was fascinating. Here this is a tough lady. She accused Donald Trump of being a sexual predator yet she didn't want to tell him to back off, and she's a strong, tough woman. I thought that was fascinating and very revealing.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, interesting, especially the audio version was sort of like creepy big time.

FOWLER: I tend to agree with that point that Larry just made there. I think there are moments I thought I wanted to see this you're to hear me roar Katy Perry Hillary stand up to this bully, and she didn't stand up. So I want to hear more about that particular part of the book.

And we'll have to see whether or not she talks about what Democrats need to do moving forward, how do they get back at the spunk that her husband had in the 90s. Does she talk about that in the book? We have to see. And also I don't know if Charlie is right about this idea that we're looking for a message. I think the recent FOX News poll that said 56 percent of Americans think that Donald Trump is ripping the country apart shows that maybe the message is there somewhere.

GUILFOYLE: Go ahead, Charlie.

HURT: But of course that has absolute nothing to do with the lack of message for Democrats, the lack of a platform --

FOWLER: It just says that Trump's message isn't working.

GUILFOYLE: It just says they don't have a candidate or anybody to run with right now.

HURT: And they don't have a set of priorities.

FOWLER: Neither do the Republicans at this time, during the Obama administration. Donald Trump was their nominee. Donald Trump became the nominee because the Republicans never had a message and all the establish meant candidates lacked a message and Donald Trump ran over them because of that. So every party has their storming a norming, and we're going through that right now.

HURT: But the last platform that the Democrats had was the one that Barack Obama provided. And we know that Democrats have lost over 1,000 seats based on that platform.

GUILFOYLE: She wasn't a good candidate. Barack Obama was, he was a good candidate, he was a good public speaker, and he actually campaigned hard and showed up in the places that Hillary Clinton didn't, so let that be the lesson.

HURT: He was the only one who could win on that platform.

GUILFOYLE: Probably.

ELDER: It's still the economy, stupid, and Barack Obama gave us the worst economic recovery since 1949, the first president ever to preside over a recovery without at least three percent GDP in one quarter.

GUILFOYLE: Larry is always going to give a shot in.

FOWLER: Donald Trump is benefiting from Barack Obama's economic policy today. The reason why the stock market is high, the reason why we're seeing all these jobs comes back is eight years of steady economic growth, period.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: We have to leave it right there. All of you guys make a lot of money, so go buy some of the tickets and report back to us about Hillary.

Coming up, with Antifa violence spiraling out of control, Newt Gingrich is calling on the media to condemn the radical leftist group. Lieutenant Colonel Allen West is here next with reaction. Stay with us.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back to "Hannity." In light of several instances of it Antifa protester violence, today Newt Gingrich has a new op-ed out asking this very important question, quote "Why doesn't the media condemn leftwing violence?"

Joining us now with reaction, Fox News contributor, Lieutenant Colonel Allen West. Lieutenant Colonel, thanks for being here tonight.

This is something that has really sparked debates. We have seen the reaction too many things now over the past few weeks, and the reaction has been a little bit silent on some of the violence by these hate groups like Antifa. Newt Gingrich said, why won't the media condemn the leftwing violence?

LT. COL. ALLEN WEST, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's a pleasure to be with you, Kimberly. And let's have a little history lesson here. It's the Democrat party that gave us our very first domestic terrorist group. They wore hoods and covered their faces. And now the Democrat Party is doing it again with a group that is not wearing white but they are wearing black now, but still they are wearing hoods and they are covering up their faces.

But the same mantra continues on, the use of coercion, intimidation, and violence to promote their ideological agenda. And I think it's absolutely shameful that you have the liberal progressive media that refuses to call this out. And then you also have individuals out there trying to make it seem as though Antifa are some type of vigilantes, trying to work against those people being neo-Nazis or white supremacists. I'm waiting to see Antifa go and protest against Planned Parenthood clinics because Planned Parenthood was started by a white supremacist by the name of Margaret Sanger.

GUILFOYLE: Isn't it interesting when you think about that juxtaposition. When you look at the core values, their message, what they stand for, yet they hide with covers over their head, masks, don't want their identity revealed all while they are acting out, committing illegal crimes, committing crimes of violence and hate.

Now let's talk a little bit about Nancy Pelosi, because she actually did come out to denounce the Antifa movement. Your thoughts?

WEST: Nancy Pelosi is the only one so far. I haven't heard anything from Barbara Lee, from Maxine Waters, from Adam Schiff, or even Dianne Feinstein of California. Antifa has been at this since the inauguration day. And just now we're hearing some from Nancy Pelosi.

What Miss Pelosi is concerned about is because she wants to once again win back the House, she does not want to see the Democrats truly be tied to this group. And she is standing out there all by herself.

Where's Bernie Sanders? Where's Elizabeth Warren? Where's Cory Booker at all of these individuals, Chuck Schumer, coming out and saying that we reject, we denounce this organization and this continued violence. This is a domestic terrorist group, and this is a group that is subversive in its nature and its actions against honest citizens.

GUILFOYLE: They should have courage, these elected officials, to speak out and not be hypocritical. They should call it as it is, and you're right, they are domestic terrorism group. Lieutenant colonel, always a pleasure to have you here tonight on "Hannity."

WEST: Thank you so much, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: And coming up, more "Hannity" after the break. Kindly stay with us.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back to "Hannity." Unfortunately that's all the time we have left this evening. But you can catch me on "The Five" and the rest of the crew weeknights at 9:00 p.m. eastern. And please be sure to follow me on Twitter @KimGuilfoyle.

And before we go, I just want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Texas and Louisiana tonight. They have indeed a long road ahead for the recovery, and it will take time, but they've already shown that they have been resilient and we have witnessed tremendous acts of courage and kindness.

We want to thank you for being with us tonight for this important show. Have a great night.



