Gutfeld: America's response to tragedy repudiates the media

You know what also takes a hit when disaster strikes? Opinion slingers like me, who are sidelined as we become -- like you -- witnesses to real news. When all you have are visuals of human misery and human spirit, who needs me? The only thing that matters is helping the helpless.

And as real news erupts, crud like identity politics, MTV Awards and Kathy Griffin return to where they belong: toys in the closet, suddenly outgrown and forgettable.

Shallow minds can't survive a flood. Although some have tried: Slate calls the heroism we've seen a "myth"; climate change apostles use crisis to mock skeptics; academics joke about karma; the media knocks Melania for her shoes and knock Mr. Trump for lack of empathy.

To that last point: What did emotional expression get you in Katrina? Governor Blanco shed tears, while delaying National Guard troops for days. Mayor Nagin shouted on TV, but what about those buses left unused then ruined, or the Red Cross being delayed entry to New Orleans? Ultimately, Blanco went away, Nagin's in jail and President Bush won't be noted for turning the other cheek when both blamed him for their errors.

Now, it's too soon to judge Mr. Trump. But you know it's coming. Just weeks ago the media used an evil act in Charlottesville to indict America. Now Harvey arrives to repudiate that notion, righting a perspective that had been wrong for so long.

We aren't what the media says we are: divided, hateful, evil. What the news has been telling us for years has been dispelled in just a few days. There's no room for spin when you see those rescues with your own eyes. Americans are what those pictures are: selfless, colorblind, inspiring.

The news may be bad, but for once it shows us who you really are in times of crisis: good.

