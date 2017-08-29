Thousands rescued in Houston as floodwaters rise

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 29, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Fox News alert, I'm Juan Williams and this is "The Five." We begin tonight with our continuing coverage of the utter devastation in Texas following Hurricane Harvey. The most extreme rain event in the history of the Continental USA.

Moments ago, President Trump returned to Washington after a day of visiting first responders in Texas. In Houston, we are still seeing dramatic rescue after dramatic rescue. Such as this one captured by a traffic camera on the San Jacinto Bridge. Tonight, the mayor of Houston instituted a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. in order to prevent looting of evacuated homes. The death toll from the storm now stands at 16 including Sergeant Steve Perez, a highly respected 34 year veteran of the Houston police force.

ART ACEVEDO, HOUSTON POLICE CHIEF: We can't find him, it was too treacherous to go under and look for him. So, we made a decision to leave officers there waiting until the morning, because as much as we want to recover him last night, we could not put other officers at risk for what we knew in our hearts was going to be a recovery mission.

WILLIAMS: Goodness! For the latest, let's go to Trace Gallagher in Kingwood, Texas. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS: I got to tell you, Juan. We are about the last rescue boat out tonight, we are on Lake Houston. This is the Barrington subdivision, it's a golf club community. And we've been out here for about two hours, and we have not seen anybody. But the crew we are with says earlier they saw a man who was on his balcony and he said, look, I've got a food, I've got water, I've got electricity and I'm not leaving.

And it's odd. Because you can see some of these homes actually do have electricity though the water is rising inside. But if you are not going to leave now, I mean, were about the last boat out here. It means that you are going to write it out for the night. You're betting that the water is not going to get any higher which it could be risky because it appears the water really is not going down at this point in time. They rescued some 400 people out of this area today in Lake Houston, this is the northeastern part of the city.

And we saw people today that really held on as long as they possibly could getting their valuables up to the upper stories before they left and they came walking out or boated out with dogs and cats and suitcases and all kinds of stuff just to give you an idea of how fast this water came rushing in, we saw a couple of u-haul's down about a block over there and the funny thing is it appears they came here, try to load up all their stuff and then were trying to get out.

But the problem is, one guy told our crew that he came up, we just had a stop sign or something. We just actually rolled over a stop sign. He told our crew Juan, that he thought he was going to come home in 15 minutes later he walked outside and it was entirely flooded, the entire neighborhood was flooded. This is kind of the devastation that we have been seeing now for days. There is a little bit of good news because as you can see it's not raining for the first time in five days. We even saw a peak of the sun a bit earlier. But wow, they've got a long way to go here, Lake Houston and the rest of Southeastern Texas -- Juan.

WILLIAMS: Trace, it's been a long day for you. Thanks. Stay safe. Let's now go to Caroline Shively who is at the Houston Convention Center. Caroline?

CAROLINE SHIVELY, FOX NEWS: Hi, there, Juan. Ten thousand people have walked through these doors, it's simply too much. Max capacity was supposed to be 5,000, so a couple blocks away they've now opened a Toyota Center where the Houston Rockets normally play. They're going to try and get some of the people who are here without cots, without enough room and push them over there.

The city will open a third mega shelter if they have to, but so far it's been holding a steady around the 10,000 mark. We have seen people of all ages walk through here including two little girls who met earlier today, one in a two to one in a Cinderella dress. We're also seeing the elderly come in lying on the floor because they ran out of cots here but they are getting close, they are getting hot meals.

And this is where it all happens, this is where the volunteers gather the close, the shoes, the things they need and it's all being made happened by local Houstonians. Giving their time, some of their houses are even flooded out. But they're here, this is Amber Townsend. Amber, tell us what you are up to and why you are here?

AMBER TOWNSEND, VOLUNTEER: I am here to kind of definitely give my time to the community, it used to by my passion. But I had such a burden. I had to get out here today, I couldn't wait any longer. I filled out the form yesterday. I was like, I've got to go serve and so, it's so cool, I came here by myself, I didn't know what I was getting into. I just said, just use me.

SHIVELY: Yes. How's that work? So, somebody says what, I need shoes, I have no clothes.

TOWNSEND: So, it's kind of -- they actually seen in a drop off section. They actually drop the clothes off here. We literally out in the rain, were going and collecting them and bringing them in. We are physically sorting through the sizes. Right? Small, medium, large. Thirty four, 32. Whatever. And then someone will come and they're like oh, my goodness, we need somebody that needs such and such.

We need baby blankets, we need socks. A lot of people. Someone just brought in, it's like ridiculous. These are brand-new, I swear, most of these are dry clean and they have tags, I'm just so ecstatic because it's like beautiful things. You know, whatever they were throwing away, they're giving it to the community.

SHIVELY: Amber, thank you so much.

TOWNSEND: Thank you.

SHIVELY: I am sure you're giving your best to the community here, an outpouring of volunteers and help here tonight, Juan, it's beautiful to see.

WILLIAMS: Caroline, thank you so much. That is sort of a break in the clouds to see people helping each other like that. Thank you, Caroline.

Harvey is also having a significant impact on the State of Louisiana. Let's go now to Rick Leventhal who is in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Rick?

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS: And Juan, we are outside the Lake Charles Civic Center which is now a mass shelter for evacuees, not just from this region but also from Texas and it's been the staging area now for some of the flat boats. We've been talking about the Cajun Navy, these volunteers bringing out their boats to help out with rescues. They're not all from Louisiana.

The guys on this boat drove here from the Atlanta, Georgia, area. So, they drove about a thousand miles to bring this boat to help out. And in fact, they can't get into Texas right now because a lot of the roads are closed and their turning people away. So, they're staying here in Lake Charles where there may well be a need for rescue again tonight. Last night, we witness dozens of people that are being pulled out of a neighborhood that was heavily flooded because of the rising waters and they are expecting more heavy rain tonight.

In fact, the flooding was so bad that the Purple Heart Rec Center were a lot of people were evacuated to also had to be evacuated and to those people were brought here to the Lake Charles Civic Center which is, as I just mentioned which is now a mass shelter. And we spoke with the Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards earlier today who told us that this state is now offering assistance to Texas because Texas were so helpful during Hurricane Katrina and other disasters over the years. So, let's listen to the Governor.

GOV. JOHN BEL EDWARDS, D-LA.: We've always been good at taking care of our own, and now we're being good neighbors to Texas as well. And by the way they were great neighbors to us. Twelve years ago today, Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana and we could not have had a better neighbor than Texas.

LEVENTHAL: There really is a spirit here of helping out and I wanted to talk to some of the guys with the boats about why they are doing what they're doing. One of those gentlemen, his name is Todd Lowe, and here's what he told me earlier tonight.

TODD LOWE, CAJUN NAVY VOLUNTEER: It was pretty frustrating, you know, getting over there and try to help people. So, it is what it is, I guess.

LEVENTHAL: Would you have kept trying, do you think you could have got in?

LOWE: We could have found a back road or something. You know, there's always a way.

LEVENTHAL: Yes. And what's your goal out here?

LOWE: Just to help as many people as we can help.

LEVENTHAL: The storm is headed here for Calcasieu, Parish over tonight into tomorrow. They're talking about the possibilities of four to six inches of rain, possibly more. There are warnings for possible tornadoes and this area is on guard, Juan. So, they've seen a lot of flooding here, it's been raining here for seven, eight straight days now, the ground is saturated when they get these heavy bans of downpours that have been coming through here. The streets often flood in some of these neighborhoods flood, so they are standing by and ready to start rescuing people if necessary.

WILLIAMS: Rick, thanks so much for being on the front-line. I hope you stay safe, buddy.

LEVENTHAL: Sure.

WILLIAMS: Kimberly, let me turn to you and ask a little bit about how you perceive the idea of so much consistent, four straight days of rain. It's like something biblical is going on.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: It is. I was going to say, it's like at the end times, I mean, half expected Noah's ark. You know? That is what it seems like. And you've just really never witnessed or seen anything like this, the President touched on that, and really trying to bring it home for the rest of the country. Because we can watch these images but we are not feeling the power and the onslaught of that water coming down, it's so incredibly powerful.

And just people losing everything. Every memory, every momento and picture and piece of clothing, anything that they have. They worked so hard at their jobs to provide for their families. Can you imagine that and just the feeling of loss and disappointment. And mothers and fathers just probably feeling like they let, you know, their family down because you can't help but just feel racked with guilt over all of it. You know?

And when I see the people just chipping in and trying to help each other out, it's really heartwarming and I'm just so sad and devastated and thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Perez and his family, and here's a man trying to serve after 30 plus years in the community and went out there again and lost his life.

WILLIAMS: Yes. In fact, the story is that he said to his wife, I've got a job to do. Because the wife was trying to get him to stay home but he went anyway.

GUILFOYLE: Can you imagine?

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, what struck me watching Caroline Shively's very good reporting, and interview with the volunteer was, what a contrast to the superdome.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Remember the superdome in Hurricane Katrina? And so, now they've got double capacity, it's about 5,000 at the Convention Center in Houston, 10,000 people in there. But it looks like everything is taken care of and volunteers are there.

WATTERS: Yes. And they've definitely learned their lesson from Katrina. I love just listening to these reports for the Louisiana governor said, you know, Texas had our back and now we are going to have their back. It's amazing to see, and you see these two kids playing in a tutus, it's just a beautiful thing. A lot of humanity out there. Texas is making America great again about the President's trip today gave a real shot of adrenaline to the crowd.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

WATTERS: It wasn't necessarily a visit where I feel your pain, I'm going to give you a shoulder to cry on, it was more cheerleading, let's do this, let's do this together. Recovery, yes, there's a little marketing and P.R. behind it too. I understand that. He said, we're going to set the gold standard for recovery for future years. At the same time, these natural disasters have a way of making presidents step up to the plate and move beyond politics.

Remember what happened with Sandy where President Obama came in, really wiped Romney off the map, put the bomber jacket on, get out on of Marine One toward the beaches with Chris Christie and people looked to the President at times like this this. And you think about the last couple of weeks how divisive things have been and how angry the country has been. And this has been a real unifying moment for Texas, for the country, and I think an opportunity for the President to heal some of those moves.

WILLIAMS: So, Gillian, let me just turn to you real quickly and say that, one of the points of controversy especially coming from the blogs on the left was Mrs. Trump's stiletto heels going to the helicopter as they were flying off. I guess to get on the plane to Texas, what do you think?

GILLIAN TURNER, GUEST CO-HOST: People love to criticize what women wear all the time, I think it's outrageous. And I think it has no place in the discussion about what's happening in Texas today. You know, the FEMA administrator said, yesterday, this really moves me in his morning press briefing. That this storm, it has, he could not have dreamed this storm up. Excuse me. I want to make sure I get that quote right.

Meaning, it's been so brutal, so disastrous, so horrible for people that it really defies his worst nightmare. Today, Harvey sent a continental record rainfall for the U.S. So, you know, we are seeing images on TV. We're seeing images online, on social media but it's really hard to grasp and even begin to understand what the people who live there are going through.

You can sort of see it and visualize it but you can't understand it unless you are there. And so, it's just been a heartbreaking time for all of us. They think the one good thing to come out of all of this horror is the stories about American resilience that we see over and over again. It kind of restores faith in humanity at least for me. You know, stories like Sergeant Steve Perez, the Houston police officer who died.

Local civilians from Texas and neighboring states who are rushing in on boats, on canoes, on rafts, anything they can find going door to door to help people and animals and save them, those kinds of stories I think are just incredible, incredible for the country sometimes.

WILLIAMS: Greg, what do you see?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, I see and I hear a lot of the same things, which is we're talking about all of this coming together stuff, but it's a shame because it's ignored all year round.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

GUTFELD: You know, the idea of basic good citizenry is actually mocked in the media because the story line and parts of Middle America, Texas, it's one of oppression, division, and bigotry. You think about all the nonsense causes that take up conflict airspace, I call it conflict airspace where there are these ridiculous fights over bathrooms, over pronouns, micro- aggressions, identity politics, gender politics.

These are the things that consume people in the media, people in academia, people and entertainment. Harvey comes and washes all of that away and reveals what really matters, not these bizarre are manufactured in squabbles but things that actually happen to people every day in their lives. Even when they are in over their heads, literally. They aren't over their heads. They don't need inspiration from me, they don't need inspiration from a leader, they don't need inspiration from religious leaders, they inspire themselves.

This is the America that the news ignores because there is no conflict to build up. You can't gin up anything with this and there is no anti-fa helping out because they can't find anybody to punch.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WILLIAMS: You know, that's a great point about diversion.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. They like to do that too.

WILLIAMS: Yes. When we come back, a report on President Trump's trip to Texas today, stay tuned.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You did not expect this was going to happen.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. I didn't.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What is the most upsetting to you right now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The fact that I waited so long and my kids, I mean -- because I didn't know who to call. And I don't know if it was good to be too late, and it was an angel. I mean, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're family. We will do anything for each other. But this time, those bonds were definitely tested.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: As promised, President Trump visited Texas today to see the aftermath of Harvey firsthand and to try to lift the spirits of those impacted by the storm.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We want to do it better than ever before. We want to be looked at, at five years and ten years from now. This is the way to do it. Nobody has ever seen anything like this.

WATTERS: With the latest on President Trump's response to Harvey, let's bring in Ed Henry from Washington. Ed, what do we have?

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS: Jesse, just in the last few moments, we learned that the Coast Guard said that 4300 lives have been saved by that agency in the Houston area since Sunday alone. And the key is, they are still saving lives at this hour. Working around the clock along with many law enforcement officials and first responders around the Houston area. That is what President Trump and first lady and Melania Trump were highlighting today as they saluted the tireless work of these first responders.

In fact, they visited Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other top officials in Austin and Corpus Christi deliberately not going to Houston because the President did not want his presence to rob critical resources that could help save lives in the Houston area. This is all hands on deck for the Trump administration, so serious that the Defense Department today revealed that as many 20 to 30,000 additional National Guard troops could soon deploy to areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey, even some of the President's one time political foes like Senator Ted Cruz said today he was impressed that the commander-in-chief made this clear and unequivocal commitment to the people of Texas.

TRUMP: We love you, you are special, we are here to take care. It's going well. And I want to thank you for coming out, we're going to get you back and operating immediately.

HENRY: Now, FEMA Director Brock Long was direct in saying the Convention Center in Houston, quote, "Is not the superdome," noting there is food insecurity for displaced residents, a sharp contrast from the chaos at the superdome in New Orleans, a remarkable statement to be sure to be made on the 12th anniversary of the start of Hurricane Katrina.

Worth noting as well that its first lady Melania Trump accompanied the President, there were actually liberals in the mainstream media who were so obsess with reporting that she started the day in high heels. We can report she later change into sneakers, a remarkable day focused on trivial matters amid all the death and devastation, the first lady tonight putting out a statement declaring the effects of this storm will be felt for many years to come -- Jesse.

WATTERS: Ed, thank you very much.

All right. So, Kimberly, before we get to high heel gate.

GUILFOYLE: Shoe gate. Yes.

WATTERS: Shoe gate or stiletto gate. Whatever you want to call it. Tell me your assessment about the President's travel there, the timing, the optics and the remarks that he delivered.

GUILFOYLE: I think he was very strong. And I'm curious to see if, you know, across the airwaves tonight, they're going to give him credit for that. I think he was very presidential, he was commanding in terms of his presence. I love that he was, you know, trying to lift the spirits of these people who have been so beaten down by this natural disaster and this devastation that's been pouring down upon them. The two of them together.

The President and the first lady really represented the country well and you could tell that they were very well received. And I loved this sort of, you know, coach mentality trying to cheer them on and lift them up to make them feel powerful and courageous and fearless like there wasn't anything that they couldn't handle. I like that approach.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: That's an approach that brings people together and makes them feel confident even though they may feeling down. And it changes the emotional and psychological direction that they might have been going and it's going to make them better, capable and able to, you know, handle the outcomes here in what they're going through.

WATTERS: And great moment when he held the Texas flag up.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely.

WATTERS: Big response. Big response.

GUILFOYLE: Texas is strong. I love it.

WATTERS: And shoe gate, what do you --

GUILFOYLE: I think that the first lady, she is very elegant, she's classy. This is someone who I think represents the country very well and I think she feels as a mother the pain and the devastation of the families and the children that are suffering and we should focus on that.

WATTERS: The recovery efforts must be going pretty well Greg, if all that's left can do is attack the first lady's shoes.

GUTFELD: Well, it's actually getting more than that. CNN senior White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny said he noticed, quote, "Very little in terms of empathy from this president."

WATTERS: We actually have that tape.

GUTFELD: Why not? I would enjoy that. Thank you, Jesse.

JEFF ZELENY, CNN: One thing I am struck by here seeing all these stories of emotion, all of these stories of loss, of devastation, still unfolding, we do not know the extent of the damage here, very little in terms of empathy from this president, very little in terms of emotion or talking directly to the people of Texas.

WATTERS: Wow!

GUTFELD: What a shameless opportunist, okay? It's not about empathy, it's about effectiveness. This is a dangerous thing to be playing when you think feelings are more important than funds.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Feelings don't save lives, they don't. They actually replace funds. When you think that somebody is doing good by hugging. Like look at Blanco. Terrible response to Katrina. What did she do? She held off sending in federal troops for days after the storm hit. If you look at Megan who is now watching this from a jail cell, what did he do? You know, he -- the Red Cross was denied entrance into New Orleans, all the buses were on low-lying land so they all were ruined.

All of this got placed on the President, they got placed on President Bush. They've somehow made it so the Bush really doesn't care about suffering when all he did was try to do his best. It was, what is her name? Kathleen Blanco who just faded into obscurity, my point is this, she cried. She cried during this, she showed empathy, she was a failure. I don't need crying, I don't need empathy, I need effectiveness. Yes. And I'm hopefully that's what we'll see.

WATTERS: Do you agree with that?

TURNER: I do. You don't need pop psychology, that's not helping anyone.

GUTFELD: Right.

TURNER: Natural disasters like this though politically can make or break a president, we all know that. That's not news to anyone. So, this trip was really important I think. But not just because of optics and public perception, this trip was really important because the President needed to see the damage and devastation first hand. Because right now, he is the decision-maker in chief.

Over the next days and weeks, he's going to make a series of decisions that are going to determine how the nation responds to this and then in turn how Texas recovers from this over the coming months and years. So, he needs the information he can only get from being there on the ground. So, all around it was a good decision politically for him to go there today, and it was a good decision for him practically also. I think waiting would have been a big mistake.

WATTERS: Uh-hm.

WILLIAMS: Well, so, I don't know about empathy because, I mean, to me the fact that he would take the time to go there, the President is scheduled to go not only to Texas but Louisiana later. This possibly Saturday. But I will say that if there is a difficulty here for conservatives on the funding issue that Greg was talking about because if you will recall, people like Senator Ted Cruz opposed help for people in the northeast when Hurricane Sandy hit back in 2012, I believe.

WATTERS: Well, he says that because the bill was filled with pork.

WILLIAMS: Well, whatever, I'm just saying, now we're hearing a different song. And now you have a situation where in the President's budget, he's cutting funding with things like insurance for people who live in flood zones. He's cutting back on community the bill and block grants that will help people rebuild. So may be the power of seeing this, the real measure of empathy, and again, I'm just copying off what Greg said, but the real measure of empathy is his ability to say, I'm going to help you and give help in terms of funding or other federal aid, that's critical for people trying to do what Brock Long, the FEMA director says it's going to be a long slow recovery.

GUTFELD: You know what a really boring segment would be but in fact, one that people have to know about is flood insurance.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: The whole controversy behind flood insurance is absolutely astounding. The types of repeats floods and what happened and how much is paid out. It would bore you to tears but it is probably one of the most important stories out there.

WILLIAMS: Yes. It wouldn't bore the real estate industry?

GUTFELD: No. Not. No.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Well, we will be talking about that later. But up next, North Korea has conducted perhaps its most provocative missile test yet. We'll tell you what that means for you after these brief messages.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back. Today, North Korea test fired a missile that flew directly over Japan, a provocation that the Japanese government called reckless and unprecedented. President Trump condemned the missile test putting out a statement that said, quote, all options are on the table. Here's what U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had to say.

NIKKI HALEY, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: No country should have missiles flying over them like those 130 million people in Japan. It's unacceptable.

GUILFOYLE: Hey Gillian, this is your area of expertise. So, what do you make of this yet another act of provocation by North Korea? The president obviously is making strong statements in this regard and now following up saying all options are on the table.

TURNER: Yes, I think it's pretty fair to say that this particular missile launch was a direct response from North Korea to the joint U.S. South Korean military exercises which just wrapped. But what was different about it is that this one was launched from a populated area not far from Pyongyang itself. Normally they launch these missiles from remote areas at military bases that are, you know, far, far from any of these places where human beings actually live.

This was only like 20 minutes from the airport. So, what this does is send a very clear signal to the United States, hey, if you guys are still thinking of launching some kind of offensive preemptive strike on our missile facilities, you might have to think again because now you're going to have to calculate in potentially hundreds of thousands of casualties that would come along with that. So, that was new about yesterday. We hadn't really seen that before.

GUILFOYLE: No, you're right.

TURNER: It's scary.

GUIFOYLE: Greg, what do you think? What are the next steps here?

GUTFELD: I think North Korea was upset that they're no longer in the spotlight. They were like the big thing at three weeks ago. They're like an ex that shows up at your engagement party, looking really awesome saying, hey, this is what you're missing. I try to understand North Korea because would you surrender your weapon systems if you knew that everybody hated you. They believe it's the key to their survival.

So we have to figure out a way to give them some assurances on security and make China pay for any future violations. We've got to make China and Russia understand that if you are a friend to an adversary, you are also an adversary. But you have to understand reality, that there's going to be compromises and rewards going on and it's not going to be -- you can't have the missiles.

They could maybe -- maybe they could develop a nuclear program, but you can't have this. There's got to be a way to do it because it's the same kind of argument you have with the second amendment. You're going to have to pry that gun out of my cold dead hands, that's what North Korea is saying.

GUILFOYLE: Simply stated, yes. All right. So, Jesse, what do you think? What's next for this situation and what should the president to be doing?

WATTERS: Well, the ball is in the president's court right now. They're testing the president. I think what happened was a couple of weeks ago the president said fire and fury if you threaten us, if you threaten Guam and our territories or if you threaten any of our allies. Well, they first fired a bunch of short-range missiles just to kind of see what we were going to do. Those fell into the water, we didn't do much.

Then they fire a missile right over Japan, right over the ally, which we had made pretty clear we weren't going to tolerate. Now, Japan didn't shoot down the missile because the missile wasn't a direct threat. They could have, but they didn't. So, North Korea did just enough to provoke us but not so much that we would have had to respond militarily.

They're like the kids in the backseat of a car on a car trip where the parents say if I hear one more word we're pulling the car over and we're going to let you out on the highway. So first they make a little noise and then they kick the seat and they're just trying to see what they can get away with.

GUILFOYLE: And they pull your hair.

WATTERS: Yes, right. That's what they're doing right now. North Korea is seeing how far they can push the United States so, we'll see what the president does. Kick it to the U.N. Security Council, more sanctions, more war games, more threats, will see.

GUTFELD: You're honing into my metaphor territory Jesse and I don't like it. Would you like if I start doing this? This is Gutfeld's World. I'm going to start doing this is Gutfeld's World.

GUILFOYLE: Well that looks a little -- I'd advise not for that --

GUTFELD: OK.

WATTERS: You almost had Gillian.

GUTFELD: I'm sorry.

TURNER: It would not be the first time

WILLIAMS: I think in the NFL you can't even have an end zone dance where you make that, it's not allowed, not allowed.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. All right, s Juan, what do you think? Is the president handling this right? What else would you like to say in there?

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't know what -- I mean, you know, so last week everybody said oh, because he said fire and fury, you know, that we saw the North Koreans back off. They needed to hear some tough rhetoric. Well obviously, that didn't do the case. But I do agree with what Jesse was saying. I think that this is an act that they say, you know, it's just enough to get attention but not enough to provoke a response from the United States or anybody else so everybody's like, hey, what are you doing?

Now, I'll tell you who did get a response from, South Korea. The South Korean president who was pretty -- I guess I don't know how to describe it in those terms but he is not a militarist. He has been advising President Trump to negotiate with the North Koreans. Let's sit down and talk. Guess what he did after this. He sent fighter jets to drop bombs right near the border. You say, whoa!

So now, South Korea is clearly taking a different response to what you're seeing from even Japan or the United States. And China also indicating they're rattled by this.

GUILFOLE: Thank you Juan.

GUTFELD: That's good.

GUILFOYLE: Good. It's about time, fire it up. All right, directly ahead, you won't believe what Black Lives Matter is saying now, Greg. You know him. He has the details, next.

GUTFELD: In a New York Times piece, the Black Lives Matters founder says they'd never meet with Donald Trump because he's Hitler -- quote, "we wouldn't as a movement take a seat at the table with Trump because we wouldn't have done that with Hitler. Trump is literally" -- literally -- "the epitome of evil, all the evils of this country. Be it racism, capitalism" -- yes, capitalism -- "sexism, homophobia," blah, blah, blah. It goes on, but does it matter?

What you're seeing is a mass delusion where every action proves a monster. It's the same mania behind the witch trials or when Ronald Reagan was testing his microphone and decided to make a joke:

THEN-PRESIDENT RONALD REAGAN: My fellow Americans, I'm pleased to tell you today that I've signed legislation that would outlaw Russia forever and we begin bombing in 5 minutes.

GUTFELD: Now the media freaked out over this like it was real, which is what happens with Donald Trump every single day. And that's key: If you lose your mind over every single word, you will lose it forever and then think he's as evil as heavy metal was in the 1980s.

THEN-SENATOR AL GORE: From some of the fan magazines of particularly heavy metal, that little sadomasochistic outfits are advertised with the fingerless gloves and it spikes and studs on them. And that these little S&M outfits are marketed to teens and pre-teens, is that correct?

(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Oh my god.

GUTFELD: Al can sure pick a cause. And he's the expert in climate change.

But this is my point: Donald Trump is now death metal to the left. He is now a scare, officially a scare. Triggered by Trump selection, the aftershock creates uncertainty which leads to this frenzy. So to the left, Trump isn't just racist or insane, but now he's both. And yet the Democrats lost to him, how nuts does that sound?

But this belief that he is crazy evil, that removes one step, dialogue that used to prevent violence because to make violence OK, you must demonize the target, which was done to cops recently. After years of demonizing, they became targets. Shots by fiends in Dallas and Brooklyn, Louisiana, San Antonio who took pigs in a blanket to heart.

You'd think some people would learn, but delusions die hard when you only talk to the diluted.

You know, I have a feeling, Jesse, when you call somebody Hitler and say they are responsible for genocide, you really don't want to have a conversation with them.

WATTERS: No, Trump is literally killing people, literally. I just don't like it when people use the word literally like that. I also want to just run the entire Al Gore heavy metal hearing, can we run that? Forget helping flood insurance, let's do the Al Gore and heavy-metal.

Also, notice what Black Lives Matter also said was evil, capitalism.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And that is the common denominator with all of these outfits, whether it's Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Occupy Wall Street, capitalism is always evil. Now, forgive me if I'm wrong. Floyd Mayweather, black guy, just made $300 million on a pay-per-view fight.

GUILFOYLE: I watched it.

WATTERS: Because of capitalism, OK. Is that wrong? I would think Black Lives Matter would support that. No, they picked Colin Kaepernick, another black millionaire athlete because he's not getting signed. I mean, talk about mixed priorities. The problem I also have with this is Black Lives Matter could have been a decent movement, you know, if they just focused on the justice and the equality.

But when you compare the president to Hitler and chant about killing cops, it ruins all credibility. Trump has done more for black people and I think most Black Lives Matter people even realized how many thousands of black people has Trump hired over the course of his years running the gaming industries, running "The Apprentice," and the real estate industry? Promoted them, given them opportunities, health care. I don't think Hitler would do that.

GUTFELD: What do you think Juan? Do you think Hitler would do that?

GUILFOYLE: Hitler gave them health care, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Smokes, what a question, Gregory.

GUTFELD: Hitler never opened a casino.

WILLIAMS: That's right. Yes. And according to what people say about how Trump treated workers at the casino (INAUDIBLE) never told them to have the black folks off the floor when the big rollers were coming in. But, you know, what strikes me here is --

GUILFOYLE: Yes, first of that otherwise --

WILLIAMS: No, no, that's in books now. But what I'm saying is that I am struck by the idea. I think Black Lives Matter is a very important movement in this country and so when you say they called him Hitler, I think it invites everybody's duration (ph) guessed that have ignored it.

But when she went through the list and said hey, you know, racism and after Charlottesville and white supremacists, you know, when she goes through things like homophobia and you think about what's going on with the Trump edict on transgender people --

GUTFELD: He was for gay marriage before Obama was.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm just telling you, he's changed. He sings a different song these days. When you think about --

GUTFELD: He has Jewish grandchildren. He said he dotes on them. I guess he's a bigot.

WILLIAMS: I guess, you know, people like his treasury secretary and other who are Jewish in his administration who is speaking to him now in a harsh tone, Rex Tillerson who says, damn, you speak for yourself on this. I think there is something what he's thinking.

GUTFELD: So you're saying he is Hitler?

WILLIAMS: I didn't say he's Hitler.

GUTFELD: Well, you're kind of -- you're validating everything she said.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: But those aren't actual real facts, those are feelings.

WILLIAMS: Charlottesville is not a fact?

GUTFELD: No, no, your interpretation of what he did is a feeling. It's not a fact.

WILLIAMS: It's a feeling.

GUTFELD: It's a feeling. It is a feeling.

WILLIAMS: -- and I talked about what he did to transgender in the military.

GUTFELD: Because you are actually describing your emotion into it. Kimberly, thoughts.

GULFOYLE: All right, so let's be like rational here. Obviously this is ridiculous, they lose credibility when they make these kinds of statements and when they condone violence in general. I agree with you Jesse that they could be a very powerful important movement if they, you know, behaved in the right way.

And didn't condone violence and what's happening in Ferguson and other places and then making bombastic statements like this that have no reason whatsoever with truth and what's going on and what the president is trying to do. It doesn't help them at all. I mean it just doesn't. It alienates everybody from them. So, there is no credibility to that.

WILLIAMS: You know Kimberly, I just think it's such a major moment in our country with regards to racial tension, how can you say that there is no validity to that?

GUILFOYLE: No, I didn't say that whatsoever, Juan, but you love to try to put words --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I have to get to -- I want t get to Gillian.

GUILFOYLE: No, because I'm not having this go in the press where you try to make it like I said something that.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm not trying --

GUILFOYLE: You do it all the time and I'm not having it.

WILLIAMS: I'm not doing anything.

GUILFOYLE: The bottomline is I said they could actually serve a great purpose to talk about racial injustice --

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: -- like Martin Luther King did, and people that have marched on both sides, white and black together to be powerful to make sure there is equality of minorities and for women. But when you condone violence --

WILLIAMS: I don't think they condone violence.

GUILFOYLE: -- and when you call the president of the United States -- yes they do, then they encouraged it.

GUTFELD: Pigs in the blanket.

GUILFOYLE: Yes they do, pigs in the blanket --

WILLIAMS: That is a onetime chant in a Milwaukee march?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Gillian -- I got to get Gillian in there.

TURNER: One thing she said which was she said they would turn down the hypothetical opportunity to interview the president, and I think that's a major strategic blunder and I think it's that's kind of thinking that probably contributes to the fact that they're not as visible as they were a few years ago. If you are a civil rights advocacy organization, a political advocacy organization, you exist in order to influence policy.

And the way you do that is by talking to and negotiating with politicians including those who you don't agree with even if you think they're Hitler or Stalin or whoever. You still have to have a dialogue. And so it's that kind of mind-set I fear undermines the organization.

WILLIAMS: You know they forgot to --

GUTFELD: We got to go. We got to go.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: Juan, you're yelling. A college professor fired for an incredibly offensive tweet regarding the devastation in Texas, that story next.

TURNER: Kenneth Storey was a visiting professor at the University of Tampa but on Sunday he tweeted that Texas deserves all the destruction that came along with Hurricane Harvey because it voted for President Trump. He wrote, "I don't believe in instant karma, but this kind of feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn't care about them."

Mr. Storey deleted his tweet but that didn't stop the university from firing him. They put out a statement saying that his social media post didn't reflect the school's views or values. So Kimberly, you're a lawyer, is there a legal case for this firing? I mean if we put aside how we all feel about it.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, look, I mean I think the world was within their rights to be able academically to able to dismiss him. I mean, Texas justice is pretty swift and furious here and in terms of being an associate or assistant professor is a whole issue that is to whether or not you have tenure and things of that nature. So, I think they checked it out and then acted expeditiously. Yes, and very improper comment obviously.

TURNER: Yes. Juan, what do you make of it?

WILLIAMS: Well you know, I just love idea that Houston is actually a very democratic city. I mean they voted for Hillary Clinton not President Trump. I think he aimed his hail and brimstone at the wrong city. But in terms of firing him, you know, I'm very protective of academic freedom. I think it's a little bit the opposite of the PC argument that you hear from the right that everybody has got to say exactly what's right.

Look, I mean, you're going to fire the guy? I think what he said was insulting and damaging including as I read today, to students from Houston who are going to the school and worried about their own families.

TURNER: And you got to imagine it makes students, I mean, if he has conservative students in his courses, they're going to feel kind of rough coming out of this. I mean, Jesse, what if you were one of his students?

WATTERS: I wouldn't be because I wouldn't take sociology. OK, I love sociology. So, write me any letters. This guy is like the Ward Churchill of Tampa. Remember that guy? He said that the 9/11 victims deserved it. Well, here we go. I guessed Mr. Storey's story has ended a little prematurely. But they do have a right too. You know, you have these people saying when there's a natural disaster, it's because of gay marriage. It happens on both sides. Both sides are idiots.

TURNER: Yes, don't call Jesse, he'll call you. Greg, final thoughts.

GUTFELD: Talk about instant karma. He was talking about karma and it came. Twitter is the quicksand of career death. He thought he was going t be clever. He's going to get retweeted by Chrissy Teigen. The next day he's unemployed. Visiting professor, short visit.

TURNER: It was a short visit. All right, stick with us, we'll be back soon.

WILLIAMS: Thanks everybody for watching us tonight. "Hannity" is next with continued coverage of the drama stemming from Texas Hurricane Harvey. And now as the hurricane extends its reach towards Louisiana. We'll be right back here tomorrow night with "The Five" at 9 p.m. So, set your DVRs and if not, just join us. Good night everybody.

