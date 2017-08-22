Protests greet President Trump in Phoenix

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 22, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I am Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Juan Williams, Brian Kilmeade, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It is 9:00 in New York City and this is "The Five."

It is 6:00 p.m. in Phoenix, Arizona. And that means we are just one hour away from President Trump's remarks at a rally there. His first political event since the violence in Charlottesville ten days ago. Vice President Mike Pence will introduce the President. He'll address the crowd soon and we will going to bring that to you live.

Thousands of protesters have descended on downtown Phoenix. And we're going to you that scene in just a moment. The President's remarks tonight followed last night's address to the nation on the new way forward in Afghanistan.

For more on what we might expect to her, let's go to Mike Emanuel, live at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mike?

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, Kimberly, good evening. The people here inside this convention center have waited all day for this presidential rally. In fact, some gathered out on the sidewalk as early as 2:00 a.m. Local Time. And when temperatures hit 107 degrees by midafternoon, it has certainly turned out to be an endurance test but we're still seeing funniest smiles all throughout the convention center. I asked some folks late today what they are hoping to hear from President Trump tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm looking to hear him reaffirm things that he promised on the campaign trail. And maybe a little bit of clarification. How he intended to get there being that there is so much opposition to him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want assurances that he will continue on with the same policies that he was elected by.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just want to hear what he has to say. Continued to say what he's been saying throughout our country since he was running his campaign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: There have been a lot of questions about what President Trump may or may not say about Arizona's two Republican senators. The President has clashed with both John McCain and Jeff Flake. He's fairly been upset with McCain for being the vote that killed health care reform in the Senate and Flake has been a vocal critic and the President has fired back saying that Flake is weak on borders and crime and called them a non-factor in the Senate.

And there is clearly a lot of anxiety and Republican leadership. If the President attacks Jeff Flake tonight, with Flake expected to have a tough reelection bid next year. Vice President Mike Pence says, we should expect the President to lay out the agenda when Congress returns in September. Issues like tax reform or at least tax cuts, money for that border wall and of course, scrapping ObamaCare. In about an hour or so, we will get a sense of exactly what is on the President's mind -- Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Thanks, Mike. And protests are expected tonight. And there are many demonstrations outside. The mayor of Phoenix issued this warning last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR GREG STANTON, D-PHOENIX: To those attending the rally and to those outside, we want to give you every opportunity to express your First Amendment rights no matter what your opinion happens to be. However, as mayor of the city of Phoenix, I am expecting you to be civil, respectful, and peaceful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Jonathan Hunt is there. So, let's get more from him now and what the scene is like inside. Hi, Jonathan.

JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Kimberly. It's a loud crowd. It's a raucous crowd outside the Convention Center. But it is so far a civil crowd as the mayor asked these protesters to be. There are I would estimate several thousands of them directly outside the convention center right now. They are being kept behind police placed barriers.

A street with apart from the Trump supporters who have been filing into the Convention Center. Having waited outside for many hours. We've heard the usual chance that you've come to know from the anti-Trump supporters. And the approach from crowd going into the convention shouting back the slogans that we have heard many times before. Now there are something like 3,000 members of the Phoenix Police Department in total.

Pretty much all of those are either on duty or on call tonight. From our experience Kimberly, covering all the protests that we saw during the presidential election campaign, the real flash point comes after the rally rather than before or during it. That's when the Trump supporters file out. They are met on the streets by the anti-trust protesters. And that tends to be -- if there is any trouble -- when it happens.

The Phoenix Police Department have appealed for everybody like the mayor did to be civil and respectful tonight. We will see if that happens. The rally not obviously under way in terms of Mr. Trump speaking as yet. When it does, then those supporters will file out and as I say, that is when there could be a flash point and the potential for trouble. But the Phoenix Police Department very much on the alert for any violence. They say they will crack down on it very quickly should it happen -- Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Okay. So, thank you for that, Jonathan.

Juan, we see the scene there as Jonathan has said it. In terms of the people outside, the mayor has really urged a sense of, you know, calm and caution for people to be there to peacefully express themselves. But not to escalate the violence that we have seen in some other situations. And really this coming on, really it's a tumultuous time for the country with Charlottesville. What do you expect tonight?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I don't know what to expect, obviously. This is kind of a, you know, explosive situation because you have lots of protesters. Not just a few. And you have them actually coming from very different perspectives. There is a protest in support of police scheduled for tonight in Phoenix. You also have the Jewish community rallying, they were saying, "never again." And you have the anti-Trump people. And then you have the antifascist people coming in as well. So, there are all sorts of elements there.

And you don't know how they combine, Kimberly. That's what I'm trying to say. I do think one important aspect is you said this after ten days after what we saw in Charlottesville, and there was a potential for specific feuds that could ignite some of these crowds. And that was whether or not President Trump would pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. But now Arpaio has said, he's not coming. And what we heard from the White House today was, there will be no action on a potential pardon of Arpaio for any time today.

So, I guess that means, not at this event. The real tension comes with internal Republican politics. People like John McCain, people like Jeff Flake are not fans of the President. Flake has a best-selling book out. The President has attacked Flake. He's attacked McCain. There is an ongoing fight with Senate Majority Leader McConnell in specific about the idea that you are undermining a 2018 candidate for the Senate from the White House. But we will see how that goes. I don't think that's going to spark any protests.

GUILFOYLE: Okay. So, Dana, we have this, you know, set the scene in terms of what's happening and what the, you know, expectations are. What's the President's message be given, you know, he had a very successful National Security speech. It went over very well. And now he's coming into a situation where yes, he has supporters in Arizona but also, there is, you know, a hotbed in terms of, you know, immigration issues and things that he's criticized on.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, I've been frustrated with the rally just from a news making perspective. Because it is a great opportunity for any president to be able to drive forward a message for the next day.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

PERINO: So, he gave the National Security speech last night. Tomorrow he speaks to the American legion. I do think in the top five to seven minutes, he should refer back to that speech so that he can continue on that same --

GUILFOYLE: Point of view.

PERINO: In addition, he also toured the border this morning. So, obviously, that's going to have to be something that comes up. I do think that he will have some sort of reference to Charlottesville like he did on Monday night. Doesn't necessarily have to be too specific. It was a very different audience. It's not the military. This will be a very excited crowd. He has a really high approval rating in Arizona.

So, I expect that he will enjoy the speech but I would be curious about what he thought about his own speech last night. Because it did get some pretty high marks except on substance it's been sort of picked apart. We'll talk about that in the b-block and I wonder how he actually feels about that? But he did not tweet today. So, I don't know.

GUILFOYLE: He's been unusually quiet. But again, you make a great point that he is going to be in front of the really welcoming crowd. People that are really feeling the President. So, he should get some enthusiasm and energy from that. Just one quick follow-up if there is some concern perhaps if he makes any comment specifically about the senators there. I believe I heard Brian Kilmeade say that on the specialists earlier today.

BRIAN KILMEADE, CO-HOST: I used to provide transcripts --

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

KILMEADE: What do you think, Dana? He is going to stay away from that, message, discipline?

PERINO: Well, I don't know. It depends on, I mean, he will just do what he wants to do. I mean, there are consequences for doing that. And he might think that that actually benefits him. Senator Flake is not going to be there tonight. But I know the Governor saw him at the airport. But I think that that's also fine. I think they agree on a lot more than they disagree on. And in fact, the President will want and can count on his vote, meaning Senator Flake, when it comes to tax reform this fall. If that's the most important issue. I would just like, drive forward on that.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Brian, you've got some gas in the tank? Don't you? You've been here since 3:00 a.m.

KILMEADE: Yes. I'll tell you, I'm fascinated. I didn't realize he did not tweet it at all today.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

KILMEADE: And if you just take a look at what's happened, Saturday, his tweets right on the money, on the Boston protest, the Boston police who responded great. I think he actually saluted the protesters who showed out to speak out against hate. And then you have the Monday speech which was fine during the day, without news. Besides the Bannon situation going on.

And then today, there's no twist to get you off message so we were able to talk about Afghanistan but now the networks want to pivot and talk something negative about Trump.

GUILFOYLE: Right. Right.

KILMEADE: They had to go back to Charlottesville. They had nothing that day. So, why not reach for this New York Times article about McConnell and say, look at the friction on the right, that doesn't get you ratings. That doesn't --

PERINO: That's old news.

KILMEADE: Yes. Absolutely.

GUILFOYLE: News alert.

KILMEADE: I would just say this. Can you imagine if he opens up and does what you do for the first two sentences, the first seven minutes? And then, instead of taking aim at Flake, he talks about the wall, the need for a billion dollars, $1.6 billion that the House wants forward. The need for a tax reform and then he goes after McCaskill, Tester and Manchin, and said, you have to go and face the people in your state that I won and you're going to win reelection.

And you know I have the agenda to turn this country around and still, you are marching along with Senator Schumer who has done nothing for you except destroy the party. Imagine if he does that? Every Democrat will pass out. That means every, there were will be bodies all over the streets of New York City.

GUILFOYLE: They'll be expired. Yes.

WILLIAMS: There I go, here I go, oh, I'm expired.

GUILFOYLE: I'm expired. Interesting.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Don't make our viewers happy.

WILLIAMS: I know. I know. I know.

GUILFOYLE: Come back to life. All right. Greg, what do you expect from him tonight and are you going to agree with the smart --

GUTFELD: It's good to see you, Brian. It really is. It's so funny you do a show called "Fox & Friends." You are neither a Fox and you have no friends.

KILMEADE: That really hurts me. How dare you?

GUILFOYLE: Still mean!

GUTFELD: You challenged me to insult you and so I am insulting you.

KILMEADE: I said small talk before the show. I was kidding.

GUTFELD: I wrote down the insult right here in the corner. I say "Fox & Friends." He's no Fox and he has no friends.

GUILFOYLE: Oh my God!

GUTFELD: I really don't know what to say about this because get this, it hasn't happened yet. We're going to do four segments, we're going to do four segments America. On something that hasn't happened yet. What would I like to see? I would like Donald Trump may be to come out there and be self-deprecating and funny because I've seen him be funny but not necessarily self-deprecating.

To say that he is not perfect -- I'm a businessman, I am not a spoken word poet. You know, I'm a guy who does things. I build things. I don't really say things. I build things. I've said this before. He is the inverse Obama. Obama was amazing with words. Not so much with deeds. Trump is a guy who acted. He is a man of action. But his words are inartful.

So, that is what we are dealing with the complete opposite. When it comes to something like this, your preconceived assumptions are going to drive your conclusions. No matter what he says. If you think he's a racist and Satan and Hitler all wrapped up into one, whatever he says, it is just going to drive you crazy. When people applaud, you're just going to get madder and madder and madder. And there's no way to change that. And maybe he shouldn't.

KILMEADE: But Greg, I don't think you're correct because never in Poland, he delivered the speech, his critics says, that was pretty good but he got in his own way. Then he had the speech last night. Some people don't like the details that he didn't give out. Part of his plan is not to give out details. So, I think that if he delivered a speech, it will force his critics to --

GUTFELD: No. As a guest on this show, you are not supposed to disagree with me.

KILMEADE: All right. Are we live? I'm sorry.

GUILFOYLE: Ainsley Earhardt is very sweet and polite. So, you are little bit of --

WILLIAMS: Thank you very much.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. And you have a lot of friends, versus meatball over here. All right. So, Juan, you love meatballs. That was kind of a cute term. Juan, do you expect that there are going to be like violent protests from people like the Antifa and that there is going to be something that if the President does a good job and these groups like react and have violent disaster that erupts, is that's going to take away from what he's doing or is it really going to --

WILLIAMS: Of course but he doesn't control that. I mean, I don't think in fact they will react to his speech --

GUILFOYLE: But will they think about that?

WILLIAMS: You know, what the Mayor Greg Stanton, we saw him at the start of the show, what he said America is hurting because Trump doubts racial tensions with gasoline. So, it's kind of, and speaking to Greg, it's like a pregame show.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

WILLIAMS: Right? And the pregame here, for this big matchup, you'd say, well, gee whiz, you know, this is a key event because of what happened in Charlottesville. And I think that brings added attention, added pressures to the President's performance tonight. Last night really, he said some things about racism in Charlottesville at the very top.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

WILLIAMS: I thought, well, he's taking an easy out here using the military as a prop. But tonight, this is just about Trump. And Trump and his base at a very passionate, loud rally. How does race play into that picture?

GUILFOYLE: Well, he's a home field advantage in terms of this is a very supportive group. That is going to be, I think, very vocal. They're going to give him -- they are going to be the laugh track. They're going to love what he's saying. I think it's a good image for him, Dana, in terms of talking about the wall and what he wants to achieve like Brian said. Because the country sees then, there are people that support this.

PERINO: Yes. Remember it was in Arizona where McCain said during the campaign, when there is a negative comment about President Obama and McCain on the trail had to say, you know, look, we don't do that here. So, sometimes that crowd can push you into that zone.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

PERINO: I mean, the President might decide that that doesn't hurt him to be there. But also I think that when he spoke to the military last night and he said, this is like -- this is the best experiment because everybody is equal here. He was being a president for all Americans. And so, when he is speaking tonight, I think that hopefully he will keep that in mind. That, you know, there's a rally and that's great. You have a lot of people out there who are anxious and frustrated. And if you want to poke them, you can.

GUILFOYLE: Sure.

PERINO: Or you can choose to not poke them, which would be different.

GUTFELD: Just to this -- because Juan brought up the quote by the mayor of Phoenix accusing Trump of dousing racial tensions with gasoline. I think that would make sense if you are in a bubble. Because Trump did not give the perfect answer. He didn't give really the perfect answer. And then he fell into an antagonistic trap with the press and started fighting with them after not giving the perfect answer. I would not call that stoking racial tension. I think that's a bit of an exaggeration but that's just my opinion.

KILMEADE: Stoking, dousing, I know what you're saying.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KILMEADE: But your best thing was self-deprecating. I think that would be the best thing to do. He indicated he could do that yesterday.

GUTFELD: It's too late. It's too late, Brian. I don't want to talk to you anymore.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I don't think this is --

GUILFOYLE: Okay. Anyway, so, you're looking at a live shot there of Phoenix, Arizona. Never mind these folks. And so, you're waiting for the President to come forward. We expect a very enthusiastic crowd and rally and much more throughout the hour as we wait for the President to take the stage. Vice President will be introducing him soon.

And up next, new details on the Trump administration strategy to finally end the war in Afghanistan. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We have inherited a challenging and troubling situation in Afghanistan and South Asia. One way or another, these problems will be solved. I am a problem solver. And in the end, we will win.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: President Trump is optimistic, there will be an end to our longest war after announcing the new way forward in Afghanistan last night. Today, the Secretary of State gave more specific on the strategy for the mission.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE: This entire effort is intended to put pressure on the Taliban. To have the Taliban understand that you will not win a battlefield victory. We may not win one but neither will you. And so, at some point, we have to come to a negotiating table and find a way to bring this to an end.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Rex Tillerson is putting pressure on Pakistan to help bring the Taliban to the negotiating table and to providing its own support for terrorists.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TILLERSON: We have witnessed terrorist organizations being given safe haven inside of Pakistan to plan a carry out attacks against U.S. servicemen, U.S. officials, disrupting peace efforts inside of Afghanistan. Pakistan must adopt a different approach and we are ready to work with them to help them protect themselves against these terrorist organizations. We're starting it to begin, to end their attacks that are disrupting our efforts at peace.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: The President is expected to send about 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan, the first deployments could come in just days.

Let me start with you, Brian. Because on this idea of talking to the Taliban -- the President backed off about last night in his speech. There were rumors that is going actually like lay it out there. But as I understand, the Taliban who think they are winning right now -- if we brought them to the table, then the negotiations would be all lopsided because they would something unpalatable to us.

KILMEADE: Guess what, he wants to get leverage back. That is why she says, there is no time line, I'm putting more troops in. And by the way, we're going over safe havens in Pakistan. And Pakistan doesn't like, and I'm going to go to your arch enemy, India. So, he is starting to wire the games. He wants them to be asking questions amongst themselves.

PERINO: Uh-hm.

KILMEADE: What is this guy doing? How do I figure him out? And once they start getting pushed back out of the Helmand Province which they control 80 percent of right now, that will get their attention. That's the deal, war style.

PERINO: Greg, there is frustration by some that there weren't a lot of specifics but the military seem to really like the speech because it said, we are going to let the generals decide. We've already changed the rules of engagement. The best thing you do is kill bad guys. I'm not going to let you kill bad guys. I'm not going to put a definition on what winning looks like.

GUTFELD: Did you ever watch "Bar Rescue"?

PERINO: No.

KILMEADE: Yes, I did.

GUTFELD: It's really good. It's like he always figures out who does what's best. So, if the bartender is good at making drinks, you get that person away from the kitchen. So, this is what we do. He just told the military, your mission is to kill terrorists. And that is what you're going to do. You know what Afghanistan really is? Afghanistan is the place you park your van to stake out the place next door which is Pakistan.

Which has nukes and sponsors the Taliban like it's a little league team. So, the van, our van, it's going to stay there. And the sad news is it's going to stay there forever because the strategy boils down to two things. Killing terrorists and preventing a nuclear holocaust. The only way to do that is you park your van outside of Pakistan to make sure Pakistan doesn't get any nukes. To the Taliban. So, we will going to have to be in this Godforsaken place forever sitting there like the undercover cops in the van, you know, outside of my house. After a late night.

PERINO: But the President decided that leaving was worse than staying and that staying means that we have to have some investment there. And Kimberly, do you think the Congress will ask for some sort of a vote this fall?

GUILFOYLE: I think, perhaps. I mean, it's kind of to be expected, isn't it? It's going in that direction. It's not a bad idea if the President can get the support there. But yes, there is no way to be successful in Afghanistan unless you have some more true commitment likely we heard but the 82nd airborne, et cetera. They know what they need to do. And withdrawing troops and not actually doing the job there and giving the support that the people that are already there down on the ground need, it's just, you know, it's a suicide mission. So, he has to do this. He has to give them the support they need in order for them to succeed. It's too important.

PERINO: There are additional complications Juan, because of Iran and Russia assisting insurgent groups in the region. So, there is also additional complications.

WILLIAMS: There certainly are. But I mean, I just want to start with the point that, you know, we empower the military to go in and do their job. But in fact, the President at most is going to double from about 8,000 to maybe 6,000 to 14,000, the number of troops on the ground. And as people like Laura Ingraham pointed out, wait a second, we had 100,000 -- I'm sorry?

KILMEADE: -- that money, her big problem.

WILLIAMS: No, no. But she also -- my point, she pointed out, we had a 100,000 people on the ground in 2011 and that did not obviously win the war. So, if you are really about given the military might, it would have to take a much greater political risk. And that's what's missing. So, Rex Tillerson comes out today and says the quote that you heard at the top of this segment which is the Taliban might win some battles and we might win some battles but they won't win the war. He is focused on the negotiation. He wants them at the table and right now, the Taliban as Dana pointed out is claiming more and more land in Afghanistan.

PERINO: But I think there will be -- well, we will have to see how it goes. We have to run because we've got more stuff to get to. Ahead, Greg monologue on the identity politics, epidemics that is sweeping the United States.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: As identity politics continues to infect all things, The Atlantic Monthly ran a piece on yesterday's eclipse with this sentence: "It had been dubbed the Great American Eclipse, and along most of its path, there live almost no black people." So an astronomical event is now a marker of white power.

Last night 12 Cleveland Browns players kneeled during the national anthem, and that's their right. Maybe there team should try standing up and having a winning season for a change instead of dumping more politics into a dying game. Viewership is down. You wonder why? We come to watch you play, not to posture.

The fact is, in terms of equality, the country is always improving. It ain't perfect but it's the best thing going. But those who stoke the divide seem seduced by the attention they get. And if you ease that conflict, so goes their importance.

In a podcast out today, Al Sharpton said this.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP, "POLITICIO'S OFF MESSAGE")

AL SHARPTON, AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST: We are in a poisonous atmosphere that is being increased by the president of the United States. It's like turning on gas in a room, any match could lead to an explosion.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

GUTFELD: A match, and explosion. Reminds me -- 1995. Al Sharpton leading a protest over an eviction of a black owned store. Back then, Sharpton said, "We will not stand by and allow them to move this brother so that some white interloper" -- a Jew-- "can expand his business." Shortly after, one protester shot some customers, set the store on fire, killing seven employees.

So Al, you're right. Any match could lead to an explosion. That match is you and three quarters of today's media.

We were going to talk about this story but this story was broken by Clay Travis. Right? This is such an unbelievable story that we don't believe it. It's true. According to fans -- MSNBC decided to pull -- excuse me sorry, what'd I say? ESPN decided to pull an Asian college football announcer named Robert Lee off the William and Mary University of Virginia college football game, because they were concerned that having an Asian football announcer named Robert Lee would be offensive to some viewers, because Robert Lee sound an awful lot like - so anyway, we want to check this out because it's like an Onion story.

(LAUGHTER)

ESPN issued a release. They are very serious about this. "We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville, simply because of the coincidence of his name -- in that moment, it felt right to all parties. It's a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that it who calls play-by-play for football games has become an issue."

How did it become an issue?

PERINO: They made it an issue.

(LAUGHTER)

KILMEADE: It's like pulling Al Michaels from Monday night football because there was a shooting in a Michaels.

GUTFELD: Yes, it makes no sense. This so outrageous.

GUILFOYLE: Yes and this guy think of what they are doing to us.

GUTFELD: Juan, is this reaching hysteria levels?

KILMEADE: Could you throw yourself on the desk.

PERINO: It's the most bizarre story.

GUTFELD: I'm still thinking this can't be true.

WILLIAMS: To me it's absurd that they would decide -- it's so disconnected. The reality is, they are responding to what they see as racial tension in a society. Robert Lee. The statue. That is what I think.

GUTFELD: How many names he would have to -- certain people --

KILMEADE: I would have to have an emergency meeting if Robert E. Lee was actually doing the play by play. That is his job. This is absolutely insanity in the ESPN right now. If they are not firing you, they are suspending you, because that is what is happening over there.

GUILFOYLE: They are petrified. Petrified, they don't even know what they are doing. They are super reactive to any kind of thing that is happening. They are making it actually worst, I think.

WILLIAMS: Very expensive, Kimberly. They feel like the whole country is wrong.

GUILFOYLE: That I don't disagree with. They aren't helping it. They are just amplifying it to the point where they are making it awkward. It feels to me like they are very destabilized and uncertain of their identity. Management. The way the wind blows. Panic attack. Send a memo. Delete Robert E. Lee.

PERINO: We don't know. He is Asian American. And now he is been reassigned. He will be going to Pittsburgh and he will be -- a different game.

WILLIAMS: Let me argue about the memo. To me, you said don't kneeled down.

GUTFELD: I would rather have that than violence. Definitely.

WILLIAMS: The thing I want to disagree with -- you see people saying that basically this is white identity politics at play because guess what? If you don't do what I say says President Trump, you get a tweet from me -- NFL owners -- we don't want Colin Kaepernick. Greg and I often talk about identity politics becoming more prominent in American political life. Most often we talk about it and things like black lives matter or racial sensitivity. We talk about going overboard. I think there's also a reality -- he have someone like President Trump saying owners don't want to get a tweet from me about Colin Kaepernick and a result and lots of people including those players who are growing in numbers in their protest thing saying why is Colin Kaepernick being blackballed by the NFL?

KILMEADE: A couple of things going on. They are picking up what Colin Kaepernick did last year. Because they want to show that they are not happy with the country. I just think if they are not happy with the country, grab a sign and march before or after. That is one thing. Greg is not happy with the country and got up right now and started marching around the table, I should not accept that behavior.

GUTFELD: I could march under the table.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: A great limbo march.

GUTFELD: Like you said, the analogy before -- like me all of a sudden deciding I want to play football during "The Five" while you guys are trying to do a show. It's my right.

GUILFOYLE: They are saying they are praying. They respect the anthem.

KILMEADE: Pray after the anthem.

GUILFOYLE: You're preaching to the choir over here.

GUTFELD: That is weird because most people don't agree with you, Brian. You are way outside the mainstream. That is why they keep you on early in the morning. Most people are half-asleep when you are talking.

KILMEADE: But the thing is it's your decision.

GUTFELD: I am reviewing your career right here.

KILMEADE: It is a little thin.

WILLIAMS: You know where Greg Gutfeld came from. ESPN management.

(LAUGHTER)

KILMEADE: Fantastic.

GUTFELD: Don't know anything about sports. Before arriving to Phoenix tonight, the President toward a key border patrol facility. Details on that, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: President Trump is about to address a lively crowd in Phoenix. Earlier today he toward a border patrol facility in Arizona to highlight his pledge to combat illegal immigration. The president visited some men and women on the front line, he also inspected equipment including a predator drone used to patrol the region. So Greg, when you look at the President going to Arizona, this is an area where the wall has worked. That comes from me, a critic. The lowest number of crossings -- I'm guessing he wants to use it as an example to the nation.

GUTFELD: It works because he ran as the law and order President. How was he able to run as the law and order President that was based on the perception that law and order was under attack? It was. The media, maligned law enforcement for years. It basically justified riots and demonstrations and looting. It condemned the militarization. We did days of shows on the militarization. Just cops trying to protect themselves from getting killed. We were also dismissing any real concerns about crime. If you brought up gang crime, you are trying to put attention away from other injustices. You're pointing at gang crime. He was elected President based on what people perceived as a lack of law enforcement and going there always work for him.

WILLIAMS: SO Kimberly, in fact this was done, the wall was put up and it was under President Bush. It had bipartisan support at that time. So many people and Ben Carson on the states and we would say boy, border security now has become so highly politicized. Is that why you see this resistance to any kind of bipartisan support for tis wall?

GUILFOYLE: I think it's because of the wall itself. An actual physical structure that is meant to obstruct anybody trying to illegally gain entry. It's become such a big symbol that people have become attached emotionally on either side of the issue and become very entrenched. If they are pro- illegal immigration, following the law, against sanctuary cities. If they are pro-building the wall, they are entranced on that side. On the other side of the wall, give people saying we are in a nation of immigrants. This is offensive and the wall becomes like a statue, producing that visceral reactions of people fixate on it but they should instead just think about Trump.

PERINO: Good point about it becoming like a statue.

GUTFELD: Like a wall.

WILLIAMS: I was thinking -- very quickly, you have the President on this border there looking at drones, two types of aircraft's -- he is at sensors, he is looking in increasing the number of border patrol agents and talking about a decrease. And yet he is making a case for more spending on the wall.

PERINO: Here is the thing, I think what you're saying is he might end up doing what he did last night on Afghanistan, this is what I said initially on the campaign. This is what I've learned about the issue. I have visited the border, we've already made a lot of progress. There does need to be a physical structure. X and y section, but I do believe that we can use technology and other things to do the rest of it. The house has already passed the board of funding request for the wall. And other mechanisms. So Paul Ryan as a speaker has done that in the house. And now all the focus will be on the senate as they go to appropriation. He is figuring out a way to get the votes for what he wants.

KILMEADE: I think a couple things, number one, the President promise the border patrol agents aren't there yet. In fact, they lost some. It's not the threat of -- I get it, what really bothers me most about Democrats on this issue with a lot of them agree the border is someway defense the wall, something had to be boasted up with those barriers, but they are not doing it because that is exactly Donald Trump wants. They are afraid of giving him a semblance of a win. They don't want six nations showing up on the border with bricks in their hand because that would be the symbolism that gets Donald Trump the pat on the back where the push that says he is doing what he said.

WILLIAMS: Let me ask you a question. What party controls the house, senate, and the White House? Oh, oh, I forgot.

GUTFELD: They are in Arizona right now. Two Senators might be being sent on their way.

WILLIAMS: I think he is got some even bigger Senators Dan Flake and McCain, who are Republican standing in his way and saying where is the money coming from? I thought you said Mexico was going to pay for this wall?

GUTFELD: That is a good point. The money we give them to go Rasul off drug dealers, we will put it towards the wall.

WILLIAMS: Of course Mr. Trump and his telephone conversation said that the president of Mexico, don't worry about it, the least important thing we've got to talk about.

GUTFELD: It is the most important thing. That is one of my promises.

WILLIAMS: Go check the transcript, folks. Anyway Kimberly, do you expect him to talk about the wall?

GUILFOYLE: Yeah, he should. This is the right audience, the right target audience where he will generate support. They are very enthusiastic about it.

GUTFELD: Look at this crowd.

GUILFOYLE: Look at them all. There's Dr. Ben Carson as well.

KILMEADE: They took the wide shot. I appreciate it.

GUILFOYLE: Don't count the crowd size.

GUTFELD: Change your damn tie.

KILMEADE: I did but it didn't go according to you and Dana.

WILLIAMS: Can you rub friends allow the lady to speak?

PERINO: McClatchy had about the dreamers -- to try to get the President to make a decision that would possibly be in contrast to what he said on the campaign trail. This is the President taking in a lot of input from various people. When he goes to an oval office address, he will do it either on tax reform or immigration.

WILLIAMS: In September?

PERINO: probably in September. I don't think you need to give an oval office address on infrastructure.

WILLIAMS: Dana, what about this crowd? If you say to the dreamers you can stay --

PERINO: I'm not saying he is going to say that tonight. It's a decision he will make sort of --

WILLIAMS: I'm not saying he doesn't want to help the dreamers out --

PERINO: He said we would find an elegant solution.

WILLIAMS: But the question is and Brian, maybe you can help me, but I think talk radio --

KILMEADE: And not on DACA. First off, anyone here between the age of two or three, if you start by saying look at the border crossings being down. The barriers being built. $1.6 billion to get it done in San Diego. We will pick up where we left off. And then he turns around eight months from now, part of immigration reform, which is what Lindsey graham said, the only guy and including him that could immigration reform done comprehensively.

GUILFOYLE: I think Dana is onto something. He is going to try to work out a deal. The only way -- the only success, he will have to bargain and do something to be able to get it accomplished. It would be a huge problem for him to --

WILLIAMS: I am an old man, Gregory. I just remember when President Bush does something like this. And man, they knocked him out. More to come on "The Five." up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KILMEADE: Here we all right Tuesday night, the President of United States is on a bit of a role. Especially the factor in his tweets over the weekend on the protest in Boston. And now you see him working his way onto the stage, first you are going to see the Vice President get onto the stage. And he is going to do the introduction. Actually, that is Franklin Grant. He is there. Right after Ben Carson. Guys, a lot of emotion in Phoenix, Arizona. The President's soon to step up to the microphone. Let's start with you Greg, what do you expect and hope to hear tonight?

GUTFELD: I expect the President to come on stage and handout kittens and then juggle chainsaws. That is my prediction, America. I expect a lot of reporters to using heat metaphors. Its 106 degrees, the temperatures and the tempers may be rising. Attention might be boiling over. You mentioned this before. It's very calm right now. There will be a few networks that are disappointed.

KILMEADE: Go ahead Dana.

PERINO: I think the President will make some comments on his Afghanistan speech last night, because he speaking to the American legion tomorrow. If he wants to carry that through, he should do that tonight. Perhaps get a little more detail and think the military for their response which is very positive to the speech.

WILLIAMS: I'm glad to see Alameda King. I wonder if that is a signal from the President that maybe he understands he screwed up.

KILMEADE: And you have a lot of his supporters, African-Americans, who support this --

GUILFOYLE: I like the lineup of who they have. Evangelical support with Franklin Grant. The president, you know reiterating that the Evangelical community has been there for them consistently like they were during the campaign, so that is fantastic. I am actually looking forward to reading the transcript on this. I want to hear what Alameda King has to say and also Dr. Ben Carson and Franklin Grant.

KILMEADE: I really believe the President got the message last night, because it went over so well and I think he wants it to keep going and look for some self-retroaction. I am thinking about the first seven months, how the repeal and replace go, everyone laughs and he moves on.

GUILFOYLE: He is on a roll.

GUTFELD: I think he should rip you to shreds.

KILMEADE: Is he always this angry, Dana?

PERINO: No, apparently your influence, it's just you.

GUTFELD: You know what you did Kilmeade. You know what you did.

PERINO: I mean he is more angry at you than Juan tonight.

KILMEADE: ladies and gentlemen, we are minutes away from the President's appearance at the rally in Phoenix. Going well so far. Let us see how he does. Bow your heads.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: That is it for us tonight. President Trump coming up any moment in his rally in Phoenix. And Vice President Mike Pence will introduce him shortly. We will see you back here tomorrow with our analysis. Sean Hannity is up next.



Content and Programming Copyright 2017 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.