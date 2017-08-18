Bannon 'going to war for Trump' after White House exit

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," August 18, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters along with Kennedy, Juan Williams, Lisa Boothe and Greg Gutfeld. It is 9:00 in New York City and this is "The Five."

We begin tonight with news that is sending shockwaves throughout the political world. Steve Bannon, a lightning rod for critics of the Trump administration, is leaving his post as the president's chief strategist. Mr. Bannon spoke to the Weekly Standard today about his departure saying, quote, "The Trump presidency that we fought for and won is over. We still have a huge movement and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It will be something else. And there will be all kinds of fights and there will be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over." Some really strong words there from Mr. Bannon.

Chief White House correspondent John Roberts joins us now at the inside story. John?

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Jesse, good evening to you. There are some thought among people like Steve Bannon and others, a lot of his acolytes, the Democrats are now in control of what the president here is here at the White House. As for Steve Bannon himself, he's back at work today at Breitbart. Employees there tweeting out that he has returned to his position as the executive chairman. Even cheering the afternoon editorial meeting today.

There's also word that Bannon plans to go on the warpath against opponents of President Trump, in Congress, in the media and in corporate America. And against what Bannon refers to as globalists within the White House. That would be people like Gary Cohn who is very critical of an American prospect article earlier this week. Jared Kushner, H.R. McMaster, and Steven Mnuchin.

In some ways, Bannon is now unchanged from the constraints of the White House that sort of had him pinned down. And now he is free to go out and do whatever he wants. Now, what's the reason why Bannon is gone? You've seen that cover of the "Time" magazine article from back to spring. The president was upset. That it looked like Bannon was the real power behind the throne here at the White House.

There was also the book, "Devil's Bargain" in which Bannon was portrayed as the rocket that President Trump road all the way to the presidency. There was some talk back in July that Bannon may be leaving at the same time White House chief-of-staff Reince Priebus was. But I am told by sources who are in the know here at the White House that Bannon tenured his resignation to the president on August the 7th.

Sources closed to Bannon say, the deal was that his resignation and departure from the White House was going to be announced at the beginning of this week but that all of the events in relation to Charlottesville and the aftermath of that Jesse pushed that timetable back some. What's murky in all of this is what role John Kelly played because it looked Bannon had already given tendered his resignation but then we're told that John Kelly was evaluating his position here at the White House.

Kelly I think was the one who ultimately made the decision. You saw that statement from the White House saying, that the chief-of-staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon together agreed that today would be Bannon's last day. With also a little bit murky or foggy if you will is what role of this article the American prospect played in Bannon's departure. A lot of people here at the White House were very upset by it.

You can't contradict the president on items like North Korea. You can't say the things you did about some of the people closest to the president like Gary Cohn, without having repercussions but then Bannon for all intents and purposes was already out because as we were told, he tendered his resignation. So, it may have been Jesse just kind of a massive exit interview where Steve Bannon got the air all his grievances. Particularly his concerns about trade in China in a forum where he was sure that a lot of Democratic working people might see it -- Jesse.

WATTERS: All right. John, thank you very much. So, Gutfeld, I think the understanding is now that the president has gotten rid of Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer. Some of the traditional political Republican people. And now, he's gotten rid of Steve Bannon who is more of the ideological populist nationalists type of person. He has surrounded himself by generals, his family, and some moderate Wall Street people. It is that how you see it?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I kind of see it as he unloaded Bannon as a way to feed the angry mob. He is the sacrificial lion if you will. I'm skeptical of how evil he was painted. I'm always wary of the thought mob. And you know, thought mob is when everybody saying exactly the same thing. And it strikes me, the way that he was painted for six or seven months. It's so irrational that it is likely wrong. So, the White House lost a chief strategist but the good news is, cable news has gained a new talk show host. The question is, where is he going to go? It could be Bannon and The Mooch. It could be morning drive time. I don't know.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: I would love to see Bannon and The Mooch. That could last about as long as The Mooch did.

GUTFELD: It does. Bannon and The Mooch, morning drive time.

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS GUEST HOST: It couldn't be more like a prime time.

WATTERS: I think it might he up like a prime time, because it could not be family oriented.

GUTFELD: What hour it would be?

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Does everybody know what hour? Because it's important.

WATTERS: Now that Bannon has gone back to Breitbart, supposedly, could he potentially be more effective there using Breitbart as a weapon like he said he would be? To really hammer the president's opponents and push the president's agenda, now totally unleash?

LISA KENNEDY, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. But I also think he might also push the President. There are a couple of things here that are really interesting. Obviously, Steve Bannon saw what having an off the record conversation with a journalist can do. It gets you relieved of your post. Some said that, you know, Bannon didn't necessarily want to quit, he wanted to be fired. It's better I think for his personal narrative. But what we have seen from Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus and even Anthony Scaramucci when they left the White House, was, you know, these very cordial postmortem interviews.

Where they said glowing things about the president, they talked about serving the country and Bannon is like -- he's finally someone who is spilling the beans. And he said this presidency is over. So, number one, he's willing to talk. He knows he has an outlet. He didn't have to give that conversation which he knew was on the record. That means that he's got a lot more vitriol, a lot more ammunition. And now he's certainly got the platforms.

WATTERS: Do you believe the presidency of Donald Trump is over as we know it? Because Bannon and the president were pretty ideologically aligned when it came to economic nationalism and things of that nature. What do you think?

BOOTHE: Well, I think the media is going to have a field day with trying to square Bannon against President Trump. Anytime Bannon says something, it's going to be, you know, a new cycle for the day. But I also, I think there's an overemphasis on each individual within the Trump presidency. I mean, because what we have seen from the media continuously is, you know, who has the strings of Donald Trump the puppet, right? And it's Kushner, it's Bannon, it's Priebus, it's whatever --

WATTERS: I am not a puppet, you're the puppet.

KENNEDY: If he is leaving and the presidency is over, he is saying, I was the one who control --

BOOTHE: I understand. But the point I'm making is, he's not. You can go back and look at even just the campaign trail with President Trump. He went to three separate campaign managers. He defeated 16 candidates during that duration, who had more money than him. Who outperformed him in terms of on the ground. You know, people that were more experienced than him. He defeated Hillary Clinton as well who had two times the amount of money, five times the amount of staff. And he did that meanwhile with three different campaign managers. He didn't go back to --

KENNEDY: But Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway, that's when the rates really shifted to Trump's advantage.

BOOTHE: He's meeting 16 candidates also is to your advantage.

KENNEDY: Sixteen candidates doesn't mean anything unless you get the presidency.

BOOTHE: You can go back to his 1990 interview with Playboy where he espouses a lot of the same principles and things that he is saying and his economic populism. Now particularly on issues like trade. He trademark make America great again. In 2012, five days after --

GUTFELD: Wait, wait, wait, wait, you read a Playboy article?

BOOTHE: No.

GUTFELD: Nobody reads a Playboy articles.

(LAUGHTER)

BOOTHE: I only read it because --

WATTERS: That was my line! Let's get Juan in here. Juan, what did Democrats say about Bannon leaving? Are you guys celebrating in the streets?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: No. Bannon was not a hero to Democrats. I mean, it's interesting, if you talk to a Democrats who knew him, for example, he called Robert Kuttner, the American prospect. He wanted to talk to a Democrat. Right? He got out there, something you touched on is. You know, a strong message to sort of working-class Democrats, that he stands with them and that he was all about fighting against the Chinese.

Some people go inside the White House and they saw him as far too friendly to Russia and Putin and encouraging that aspect. But I think the inside fight here is what catches my attention. So, you have people like Bannon who was aligned with say, Reince Priebus, and the whole nationalistic -- we were in the campaign, we knew how to push the right buttons on immigration, even race and all of the like. Now, those people have been, it seems to me, total eclipsed. You know what?

Because now you see Jared Kushner right there. Right? With Ivanka. And they are much more align with people like Dina Powell, right? And Gary Cohn, the whole Goldman Sachs, Wall Street crowd. I don't know why you call them moderate. I think they are Wall Street people. What they want is less regulations. Less taxes.

KENNEDY: Oh, more money!

WATTERS: I don't think those are the types of people that are going to pick fights with China.

WILLIAMS: No!

WATTERS: I don't think those are the type of people that are going to be hardliners on immigration.

WILLIAMS: No, that's right.

WATTERS: And I think that's what Bannon was saying, those people to him, are more moderate.

WILLIAMS: Well, that their more moderate, I don't know. Compared to Bannon, but not compared to the Democratic agenda. When you're asking about what Democrats think, Democrats and I am surprised, but many Trump supporters see these folks are part of that nationalist trend. That they say, you guys are going at. Bannon on the other hand saw them as globalists. And saw them as people who were in fact ignoring the hardworking middle-class in America.

WATTERS: Right. Definitely a part of the establishment.

WILLIAMS: But I will say this, that the establishment Republicans, they are in a moment too. Because they are very angry at Trump right now. You know, I mean, Trump has taken --

WATTERS: When are they not angry?

WILLIAMS: Because Trump is blaming Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader for the failure of his legislative agenda. He's taking on people like Jeff Lackey, he's taken on McCain. So, where it goes now? I think you have Breitbart can't take a really high place. Right? Because Breitbart is where Bannon is going to say. The Trump administration --

WATTERS: Oh, Kennedy, where are you going to respond?

KENNEDY: I think, you know, you talked about where we've been and who has been a part of this administration and who has been relieved? Now, I think we have to look at where we are going.

WATTERS: Right.

KENNEDY: And I'm wondering, does Steve Bannon somehow flip on the president? Is there some bad blood here and does he make things difficult in this Russia investigation?

WATTERS: I am not so sure Bannon is going to do that.

KENNEDY: And what does he share with the special counsel?

WATTERS: I think the president and Steve Bannon will continue to talk, I would imagine. Do you think we are overplaying the whole advisor game right now? Or do you think Trump is, you know --

GUTFELD: I think, no -- I think in the context of what's been going on in the last six months, this is an ongoing thing. I try to remain optimistic. I'm giving this administration the benefit of the doubt because he's our president.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: What I am worried about is that the media has gotten a hold of the threat of this sweater. And they are not going to let go until there's nothing left. So even when, let's say, he made this change as a way to say hey, look, I listened to General Kelly. And we are going to calm the waters. And we are going to move forth. I don't think he's going to change anybody's minds. They are out to get him.

I think they are out to get him in an irrational, incorrect way. He has made mistakes but they are expecting the wrong thing from Trump. He's not the kind of person that soothes a nation. He's a businessman. President Obama had the eloquence to sue the nation. Donald Trump is a street fighter and that's what you're saying.

WILLIAMS: What about conservative media? So, what happens with conservative media and I'm talking about not only Breitbart but I'm talking about Drudge --

GUTFELD: Ahah!

WILLIAMS: I'm talking about the possibility that Bannon goes out and combines with let's say Robert Mercer.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: The conservative moneyman. And creates a new conservative channel?

GUTFELD: They have a lot of talent out there.

WATTERS: And the price is right.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: How is Washington reacting to Bannon's departure and is this a reset mode for the White House? We'll get Bret Baier's thought. And he joins us now.

WILLIAMS: Steve Bannon's exit from the White House today is perhaps the biggest political shake-up of the year. Which in 2017, that's saying something. Take a look at how the broadcast networks covered it tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We will see what happens with Mr. Bannon.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Today, we saw. The president presses control, alt- right, delete. And gives his chief strategist the boot.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: West wing lightning rod Steve Bannon is out tonight as President Trump's chief strategist, a key architect of Donald Trump's election victory, he nurtured much of the president take no prisoners right wing impulses.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This picture of the president in the Oval Office with his top advisers was taken just days after the inauguration. Now National Security advisor Michael Flynn, gone. Press Secretary Sean Spicer, gone. Chief of staff Reince Priebus, gone. And finally today, Steve Bannon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: To get a better idea of how the political class in Washington, DC is reacting. Let's bring in Bret Baier, our chief political anchor and anchor of "Special Report." So, Bret, is the Bannon departure a reset moment for the White House?

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, good evening, guys. I think Greg was right earlier when he said, if everybody thinks that this is going to be some major pivot for President Trump, they've been looking for it for a long time. It's likely not going to be. President Trump is going to be President Trump. That said, it is an eye-opener. I think people saw it coming.

The word was that he was on his way out and that the administration, the president had made that the decision with General Kelly's kind of guidance a couple of weeks ago. Bannon is telling people that he offered his resignation August 7th. And that today was going to be the last day. It is a change. But it doesn't take away, one, the uniqueness of this president or two, the firepower of Steve Bannon, who now in his words, has a lot more weapons in his old job as the executive of Breitbart News.

WILLIAMS: Well, I heard you say that you thought this was the worst week in the Trump presidency. Is that right?

BAIER: Well, I did earlier. I was asked about the perception about how the president was being received. When you have these Republicans speaking denouncing what he said and how he said it in the wake of Charlottesville, mainly that Tuesday news conference. And then you see everything else that has transpired, this was not a stellar week for this president. As far as number one, getting Capitol Hill engaged on his agenda come the fall. There are a lot of big things in the next few weeks that he's going to need not only Republicans but Democrats to pass.

KENNEDY: All right. So, Bret, it's Kennedy. I have a question about, hey, I have a question about who fills the void?

GUTFELD: Oh, that was my question.

KENNEDY: Okay. Well, I will phrase it differently, Greg Gutfeld. We've been reading that Steve Bannon has been Sam the butcher meat locker and he's been frozen out essentially of the inner circle of this administration. Who has taken over his role in the last few weeks?

BAIER: Well, that's a great question. I think Kellyanne Conway probably has a more significant role. Obviously, General Kelly has been empowered in that chief-of-staff position. And I think he's a lot more political minded about the future and laying things out as far as an agenda then people may have given him credit for. Remember he was a legislative liaison to two defense secretaries.

Leon Panetta and Bob Gates, he knows his way around Washington. And I think he has a lot more political savvy in that role than people may know. And lastly, I think Jared and Ivanka will take a much more prominent role if, you know, you believe the internal battles early on that Bannon and Jarrett were going at it.

WILLIAMS: Well, Bret, we got squabbling going on here at the table because apparently Kennedy took Greg's question. So, Greg --

GUTFELD: Well, no, I don't know if there is going to be a shift or will they add somebody new, somebody less incendiary? Maybe like a Michael savage?

(LAUGHTER)

I mean, I started this segment, if I'm phrasing your analysis, I mean, this a big moment for me. Listen, I think Trump, President Trump is going to be President Trump. And you are exactly right. He's not going to change because Steve Bannon is there or not. There is reporting tonight that Bannon met with Bob Mercer, the Hedge Fund billionaire this week, and so did President Trump -- we haven't independently confirmed that but multiple places are confirming that.

That means that they've been talking things through. About how to play the outside game with Steve Bannon and the Mercers perhaps. And you know, that's an interesting thing in and of itself.

BOOTHE: Hi Bret, it's Lisa.

BAIER: Hi, Lisa.

BOOTHE: Are we expecting for people like Steve Miller or for Sebastian Gorka, those that are more closely aligned with Steve Bannon. Does the signal anything for them? Are you hearing of any additional staff changes anytime soon?

BAIER: All I know is that we have heard that General Kelly is not finished cleaning house. So, if that is accurate, then I think that there are people that will be looking over their shoulder. And people you mentioned probably there are a couple of them. Steve Miller has kind of entrenched himself into the speechwriting and a little bit more of the communications side of things that perhaps he's in a better position. But there are a couple of others who may be looking over their shoulders.

WILLIAMS: Jesse?

WATTERS: Hey, Bret. I don't want to get into the president's head. I think that's a very interesting place to be. But if you want to say, you know, you're President Trump, do you run out of people to fire after a while?

(LAUGHTER)

Because it's the churn factor where he's churning out people and it's, you know, one person goes and then the next person goes. If Kelly's tax the deck in the next couple of months, and he's got a team, he still got another three years left in the first term. Does he keep firing people? Or does he stick with the team? Because even in the primary and generally he was still firing people, is this the way he's going to operate?

GUTFELD: I mean, I do think it's kind of a chaotic scene. If you think about 11 firings or resignations since February 13th. It's august 18th.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: We have quite a lot of turmoil and turning over position in this White House. It's not a traditional operation. I don't know if it's going to continue. I think there is a sense that they need to settle things down before the fall. Because as I mentioned, it's not just hope and wish about tax reform and infrastructure. You have things that are going to hit a deadline. A fiscal cliff. Debt ceiling raised a budget that will require some deaf hands at the till.

WILLIAMS: You know, Bret, and before we let you go and thanks so much for talking to us tonight. I am struck by the idea that we saw today. Breitbart had #war. The interview that Bannon gave to the Weekly Standard in which he said, this presidency, eight months and, it's over. So, for people like you're watching and thinking, what's going on here -- is that real, do you think that that's a signal about potentially coming from the right-wing media towards the president, because of Bannon's dismissal? Or do you think that doesn't have much impact, not much meaning going forward?

BAIER: Well, the #war thing I think was one of the people at Breitbart who would said that that was kind of the mantra that Bannon used to take on the big foes which were the mainstream media, Democrats, and then the establishment Republican class. I think more significantly, Juan, is the quote that you mentioned at Weekly Standard, that Steve Bannon gave the Weekly Standard tonight in which he says that that presidency, the presidency that we fought for and won is over.

Essentially saying that he is going to battle not President Trump, he's going to help President Trump in his mind perhaps who President Trump is and what he wants to get done. But he's going to battle the forces that are trying to turn President Trump into a more traditional establishment figure. And some of those forces are inside the Trump White House. You know, as you say, Steve Bannon, you know, talking about in the American prospect interview with Gary Cohn, and Steven Mnuchin, Dina Powell, these are forces inside the Trump administration.

WILLIAMS: So, more fighting to come, I guess.

BAIER: Perhaps.

WILLIAMS: Bret, thanks again for staying around. We appreciate it.

GUTFELD: Thanks, Bret!

(LAUGHTER)

BOOTHE: Thanks, Bret. You are our favorite bear.

WILLIAMS: Yes. They are all running you up now.

BAIER: All right.

WILLIAMS: A big city Democratic mayor doesn't want President Trump to hold a rally in his city next week, as the left trying to prevent the president from talking directly to his supporters? We will debate it, straight ahead.

BOOTHE: President Trump loves to speak directly to Americans by holding rallies. And there is one scheduled for Tuesday in Phoenix. But is the left now trying to shut down this key tool for President Trump? Phoenix's Democratic mayor sure doesn't seem to want the president there next week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR GREG STANTON, PHOENIX: It's very, very unfortunate. It's ill-timed after the tragic events in Charlottesville and the very disappointing response of our president to unequivocally condemn racism, unequivocally condemn white supremacy to have this campaign style rally. I am concerned about what -- the purpose of doing this is to inflame passions, I'm concerned about what might happen as a result.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: So Greg, clearly the mayor is saying he wants to delay right after what happen in Charlottesville -- -- to take this at face value? Would you think there's a political motive?

GUTFELD: I think there are political motives there, because rallies are actually peaceful. What he is worried about her but think he is right about, that others will show up and cause violence. What he is contributing to is the elimination about his ability to congregate and ability to have conversations -- every time you eliminate that step between emotions and violence, you end up with violence. You need people to be able to relieve tension and discuss things and meet and talk about things, even if their ideas are repugnant to you, if you can't stand their ideas. The fact is, the more you push stuff down, you find these and other countries, the more you cut out a certain religion -- the more radical that religion becomes. The idea is -- the more conversation there is the fewer acts of violence there are. My theory.

BOOTHE: Jesse, what you think the signal for future rallies that President Trump is obviously going to try to have?

WATTERS: I think he will continue to have big rallies with huge crowds. Those are going to be and adrenaline rush. Ill-timed? Didn't President Obama have a fund-raiser after Benghazi? Come on. Talk about ill-timed. Get out of here. He doesn't want Trump to be successful. Trump is going to have a huge rally and everyone will go show up. We are going to take it live. He is going to have a ton of news. He is going to feed off the energy of the crowd.

And then in three years, he is going to win back Arizona like wanted last time. This is a lot of sour grapes from the sky to excuse from MSNBC and, I would not consider a badge of honor, but maybe for it is. This is what people are going to do and all the states where Trump holds rallies. They are going to show off, bluff, flex their muscles and act like you can't come here. You are a racist and then Trump will drop air force one and dominate the local media markets, raise a ton of cash. And then go back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as a winner. They don't want him to win. That is the problem.

BOOTHE: Another element of this is there speculation that President Trump may endorse the Senator Flake who has obviously been critical --

KENNEDY: No, his opponent.

BOOTHE: Senator Flake who has been very critical of the president, the word he talked about was a lot of turmoil within the Republican Party and Trump administration. What would that mean for President Trump and his agenda?

KENNEDY: Right I think that he is got to be really careful about whom he attacks in the senate. I think he has other wars brewing, North Korea. The whole handful of issues he has to deal with them ethically. Relieving Steve Bannon of his post today was part of that, trying to calm at least that storm. I do think what the mayor said in Phoenix was politically motivated. But also if you take politics out of it, look at it for a second, I think the President would actually be more effective if he did have a beat between the conversation we are having about Charlottesville and having another rally, because I actually think, unfortunately, we've been so distracted by what the president said and everyone reacting to, its reaction to Charlottesville, that we haven't actually talked about some of the failures. I think there are important lessons to be learned here from law enforcement and other cities -- a free-speech rally tomorrow in Boston. There are cities who want to figure out how to have these kinds of demonstrations without them devolving into violence.

BOOTHE: Juan, what do you think we will see at the rally on Tuesday night?

WILLIAMS: I think it will be a typical Trump rally. I don't know if there would be non-violence, because we have seen violence at Trump rallies. And I suspect --

WATTERS: Perpetrated by left wing thugs, send in there and punch people in the face.

WILLIAMS: Yes here we are Trump talking points. Give me a shot here. What we heard the Phoenix mayor's said that there are going to have a maximum police presence. The second thing is that Jeff Flake and John McCain, the two Republican Senators from Arizona want no part of it. Does he go there and start putting down his fellow Republicans? Likely, right, he said Jeff Flake, he said oh, John McCain? The guy who killed ObamaCare? Or didn't kill ObamaCare?

What you get is a situation where the aftermath of Charlottesville, he chooses to go and has a campaign style rally. The stuff he was always condemning Obama for. You're constantly campaigning. He is constantly campaigning and doing so in a moment where things are at nerves and, as Kennedy was saying, they are going to have a big rally in Boston this weekend. They are worried about violence there. Trump now inserts himself, and when the alt-right and neo-Nazis and white supremacist show up, oh, not his fault. He didn't do it.

GUTFELD: There are two sides to this Juan, I hate to say that, because everybody says, no, you can't -- this has become a mass combination condemnation and an indictment of Donald Trump, his family and most of all his voters. This issue has become a conduit to condemn a group of people who beat these people in November. There's a revenge aspect of that. So I can understand him going to his voters and saying, don't forget why we are here. How this happened, because right now, you are being demonized by the media. They are saying guilt by association. If you voted for Trump, you are racist. They have taken an incident, a presser and turned into a massive indictment of 60 million people. I said he could have done a better job.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: You know what, Al Gore -

WATTERS: I want to make one more point. The mayor of Charlottesville has some responsibility here. How did he get off the hook?

WILLIAMS: The mayor of Charlottesville?

WATTERS: There are no tweets there. Nothing!

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: You won't believe what he is saying now. Stay tuned. At the break is going to be interesting.

KENNEDY: Welcome back. Al Gore's new documentary on climate change has been a box office disaster. That has not stopped the failed presidential candidate from giving advice on someone who did find a way to win the Electoral College.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I had to give one piece of advice, what would it be?

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: Resigned.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KENNEDY: oh, Albert. Greg, this is just sad. His movie is floundering like a dying carp on a hot dog.

GUTFELD: I blame climate change on that, by the way. I am going to say exactly short, because Facebook Friday is coming up. Everyone is piling on Trump, because thoughtless joiners, I hate mobs on both sides. He just joined a mob because it made him relevant.

KENNEDY: Lisa, he is just trying to get a little bit of interest in his movie which is sheer climate hackery. Isn't it?

BOOTHE: This is what he is trying to do is to get attention. He also knows 66 percent of Democrats care about climate change. That is why he is launched this issue. I don't think we should take his advice, because if we did the planet would not exist right now, according to him. I don't think is the best of foreshadowing things.

KENNEDY: She sends -- he spends one month heating their pool what an average American spends six years eating their homes.

WATTERS: I don't want to think about Al Gore in the poll having. I just had dinner. I think I should resign for making movies, because they just keeps plumbing.

KENNEDY: He is the background of your phone, what are you talking about?

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: I told you that in confidence. You know what? This wasn't a quick-witted response. You can see how the camera makes the edit when he answers the question. That probably took those 10 minutes to think of.

KENNEDY: Correct style editing. Juan? He is a hero of yours.

WILLIAMS: He is not a hero of mine but I think it's a real issue, climate change. Even though the movie is still not doing well, it will be number two or number one documentary box office wise of the year.

GUTFELD: Eight dollars.

WILLIAMS: The thing that really strikes me about this is -- I don't think you guys care what Al Gore has to say.

GUTFELD: You are right!

WATTERS: That is the only thing you've been right about all day!

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: You don't care, the reason you are doing this is to mock Al Gore.

GUTFELD: Next segment, Juan.

WILLIAMS: What about --

WATTERS: Gore has the same outfit as Greg Gutfeld, if you look at it.

GUTFELD: He ripped me off.

WILLIAMS: What about people like Mitt Romney saying why doesn't he stand up and apologize for what happen in Charlottesville? What you do part of the Republican saying I don't know what to do with this guy, especially those on Capitol Hill that he is going to need in the future? The polls, oh, my gosh, --

GUTFELD: Can we do Facebook Friday?

BOOTHE: Yes, we can. Stay right here, because Greg's wish is our demand.

KENNEDY: What?

BOOTHE: Facebook Friday is up next.

GUTFELD: Hello, it's Facebook Friday. Let us begin shall we?

(LAUGHTER)

All right, this is a great one. From Wanda S, she asked, what was your favorite childhood candy that you still love today? We always still love it no matter what. Right, Kennedy?

KENNEDY: Oh Absolutely.

GUTFELD: What is yours?

KENNEDY: Big League Chew.

GUTFELD: Wow.

WATTERS: That is not candy.

KENNEDY: That was novelty gum that actually had a purpose. You can feel like a major league ballplayer without getting mouth cancer.

GUTFELD: What you think?

BOOTHE: I like cotton candy. My dad would take me to hockey games. It's just a little messy. If your fingers get sticky, it's kind of gross but it taste delicious.

GUTFELD: What he about you?

WATTERS: Do you remember Deppe? You just took this big sugar dipstick? I like that.

GUTFELD: What about you Juan?

WILLIAMS: I love Bazooka bubble gum.

WATTERS: Candy!

WILLIAMS: What about the Turkish taffy?

WATTERS: What is that Juan? Are you having amnesia?

(LAUGHTER)

KENNEDY: In the 1740s!

GUTFELD: You know what I love that always got a bad rap? Candy cigarettes, it sends a bad message but it may be want to have more candy cigarettes.

BOOTHE: What about a ton of fireballs?

GUTFELD: Pop rocks were amazing.

WILLIAMS: Let's talk about candy bars, because I really like Almonds.

GUTFELD: Heath bar. That is the best. I don't like any coconut. No mounds for me. Texture is bad.

KENNEDY: Pita buttercups. When they have the Christmas tree or the egg?

BOOTHE: Or the eggs.

GUTFELD: They drip down your face. It's disgusting.

KENNEDY: Up Butterfinger blizzard from dairy queen.

GUTFELD: I am lactose intolerant and I still do it. So does everybody else. This is another great question from Camille Jay. Kids are getting to go back to school were starting to go back to school. What was or is your favorite school supplies? I will start with Jesse.

WATTERS: Favorite school supply? Binders full of women?

(LAUGHTER)

I have no idea. I mean erasers, pencil sharpeners?

WILLIAMS: What kind of school were you going to?

WATTERS: Romney joke, remember Juan?

KENNEDY: Who had a resume as a child? I got three, sharpies, trapper keepers, and scratch and sniff stickers.

GUTFELD: Sharpies to me -- there must be a club for sharpie addicts. I love these. It's not about the smell. The sound they make when you use them. It's beautiful and I've got to throw them out.

BOOTHE: I loved backpacks, cute colors. In them when you get older, you have a cute little bag.

GUTFELD: I like cigar boxes. We would use to get cigar boxes at the liquor store. That was where you put your stuff in.

WATTERS: That was candy cigarettes?

GUTFELD: That was in the 1970s. In the '70s, we didn't have real school supplies. That was your stuff.

WILLIAMS: I like those three ring binders. They were cool. Then you have those little circle things so the pages wouldn't rip.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes.

WILLIAMS: Floppy disks.

GUTFELD: A protractor. It doesn't get a lot of praise. It's a shame.

KENNEDY: Different colored pens, too.

GUTFELD: This is interesting and I already know the answer to this. You all are stuck in an elevator. Who do you think freaks out or melt down first?

WATTERS: Greg Gutfeld. Do we even need to say it?

GUTFELD: This is the dumbest question ever because I would be -- I know I would. Are you claustrophobic? Me too.

KENNEDY: Trapped together on camera. I would probably end up having to eat you.

(LAUGHTER)

I don't want to starve. I would have to eat you even if I had my own lunch with me. I would want to save my lunch in case I got out.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: This is typical. Any horror movie, the black guy always dies.

(LAUGHTER)

BOOTHE: So sad.

WILLIAMS: You won't have a shoulder to cry on tonight.

GUTFELD: I think it's time to move on. "One more thing" is up next.

KENNEDY: Juan more thing?

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Time now for "one more thing." Williams.

WILLIAMS: A big topic has been where can you find a pair of solar eclipse glasses? Amazon --

GUTFELD: Don't look at your TV!

WILLIAMS: Showing a local hardware store, 7-eleven, of course NASA is handing out free glasses and so are some planetariums and students but if you're still looking, some might have a pair. I'm told Wal-Mart, Ace Hardware, and Kroger's. Be aware of people selling fake glasses that don't comply with safety standards. If you see a pair of solar sunglasses, please call me immediately.

KENNEDY: I see some right now.

WILLIAMS: Oh!

WATTERS: I got some solar glasses too. Watters world 8:00 Saturday, talk to the folks out there about the eclipse, if they even know what it is. Also Canada church just opened up in Denver, I talked to the (inaudible). And the officer who is shot at point-blank range by that thug the other day, they call it body cam he is going to tell me what happen and then primetime exclusive with the V.A. Secretary.

GUTFELD: How dare you? You don't even see me, Jesse.

WATTERS: I am sorry.

GUTFELD: I have a show as well. Tomorrow at 10:00 p.m. kind of tough looking guy on the end, the strange lady, Kennedy. And cat temps. It's a wonderful show.

WATTERS: Not alone, Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: I'm not alone even though I feel alone.

BOOTHE: You like the 6:45 wake up call.

GUTFELD: These people at --

WILLIAMS: Is that a jackhammer?

GUTFELD: They were doing a renovation at 6:45 a.m.

BOOTHE: Was that your name in high school?

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: I don't understand that meeting.

WATTERS: All right Kennedy.

KENNEDY: You know how much I love surfing, I love animals especially dogs, but not cats. Bark in the park, it allowed dogs and cats to go surfing in a wave pool. You don't even need the beach to go surfing anymore. Raising money to raise awareness to end pet euthanasia, look at how beautiful and fantastic those dogs and cats are. Coppertone, the dioxin won. As did risky, the rescue cat.

WATTERS: That is not really surfing.

KENNEDY: They are getting rad, toes on the nose, boroughs.

WATTERS: They even have the eclipse glasses. Lisa?

BOOTHE: Jessica Evans has spent the past year visiting her little brother every time she sees him and every time they are united. The adorable clip has gone viral. The 21-year-old University North Georgia student says that she likes to keep her trips back home, a secret so she could surprise her little brother. She said at times he had absolutely no idea. She would hide behind her mom or her car and surprise them. Very cute, so cute.

WATTERS: I'm just upset because Kennedy promised to mix drinks for us after the show. And there was a very special drink. What was it called?

KENNEDY: "The snobby girlfriend." It is so good.

WATTERS: I am very thirsty.

KENNEDY: Its muddled strawberry and lemon, strawberry vodka, prosecco into a little sparkling lemonade.

WATTERS: That is it for us to. We are going to see back here on Monday. "Hannity" is up next with a very special guest, host Kimberly Guilfoyle. Take it away, K.G.

