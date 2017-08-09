President Trump exchanges fiery rhetoric with North Korea

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 9, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST, "THE FIVE": Hello, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marie Harf, Jesse Watters, and a claim as her suitcase, Dana Perino. "The Five." He causes a sensation even on vacation.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.

GUTFELD: Oh, dear. And as usual, the fretters fret like something that frets.

LAWRENCE O'DONNEL, MSNBC ANCHOR: This is the first time that the dangerous apocalyptic statements of the North Korean regime have been met by dangerous apocalyptic statements by the President of the United States.

ERIN BURNETT, "CNN OUTFRONT" ANCHOR: We have never heard this kind of bluster from an American President Trump to another world leader.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump sounds more like a North Korean leader unfortunately than an American leader.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who vetted this statement? Who helped him write this statement? Was it just him, because it is a frightening selection of words.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is the most dangerous flash point in the world. So every word that the president speaks about North Korea is usually carefully crafted and vetted with the secretary of defense, with secretary of state, frankly we would preview any new language with our allies. And clearly, it seems in this case that none of that happened.

GUTFELD: Funny how the press -- funny how the press where it's more about Donald Trump's words than North Korea's actions. I guess they feel they're the only ones allowed to scare people to death.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, HOST, "THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS": Malcolm, our job tonight actually is to scare people to death on this subject so the talk isn't as free as it is about a preemptive or a surgical military strike.

GUTFELD: I get it, fire and fury sounds extreme like it's a sequel starring Vin Diesel. But it's what I call the be crazier than the crazy guy trick. Whenever there's a nut case looking at me on the subway at the R Line, I talk to myself loudly. I appear nuttier than a nut. He usually moves because I'm not worth the risk and frankly, I smell. Now, we know North Korea does crazy better than anybody but so does Donald Trump, which is good. Let's look at North Korea, now let's zoom out.

That's 25 million people living in a dark hole. Existing like a raccoon under your house for decades. That raccoon isn't nuts but acts that way to keep you from trying to kill it. So it lives in the dark as the rest of the world rolls merrily on. The question is, has this raccoon gone batty or is it simply displaying a strategic irrationality? Snarling to keep everyone at bay? My sense is if we do nothing, they do nothing but if they do something, it's over for them. So maybe they won't. I mean, do you think they're going to risk it all on Guam? Nope. The raccoon stays in its whole while Trump speaks to them in raccoon.

So I say instead, worry about the truly apocalyptic, those who believe martyrdom Trumps life. All they need is a dirty bomb and a chance. North Korea is truly a risk but radical Islam, that's the ruin. Dana, you almost took a job in Guam. What a Guam do to deserve this? I feel bad for Guam.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST, "THE FIVE": I do too. Yes, when I first let them college, a graduate school, I was looking for a in local television and there was a job going as a news reader in Guam at the base. So, instead, I ended up going to Washington, D.C., the swamp.

GUTFELD: So why do you hate Guam?

PERINO: I love Guam.

GUTFELD: OK.

PERINO: And I mean...

GUTFELD: What do -- OK, what happens now? Why do you...

PERINO: What happens now? Well, I think that the compilation you did of the -- of the reaction is good and instructive because it -- this happens over and over with Trump. So he says something that everyone overreacts to and then after a night's sleep, you wake up and go, "Oh, OK, wait. I get it."

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Like -- and you also have to think that he yesterday -- it wasn't that it was off the cuff, he is obviously he's talking about North Korea with his national security team all the time but it wasn't written down and it wasn't in a teleprompter and didn't go through White House staffing but you -- this is the President of the United States. He has to make a decision now. This is -- he is facing something that no other president has faced which is that now the situation got real.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: So he has to do something. So he I think was talking directly to North Korea. I think he believes that his comments would reassure Americans and I don't know if that actually was the case and he'll figure that out but for me, I'm like, "Yes, that's -- " what he said is true. If North Korea does something, we will do that.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Marie, he is a negotiator and so this is -- isn't this a negotiating stance? You were going to say you're going to blow us up, fine, we're going to blow you up too. And then you somehow you meet in the middle.

MARIE HARF, GUEST CO-HOST, "THE FIVE": Well, I'm not sure the Trump has a plan for having to meet in the middle here and that's a really complicated thing that all administrations for decades have tried. The problem for me with his rhetoric is that he sort of backed himself into a corner here because he's almost promising very escalatory what would be very dangerous military action and there are no good military options. They're all very ugly. Or if he doesn't do anything it's almost like it's shown to be an empty threat. And I don't know if he doesn't...

GUTFELD: Like a red line, Marie?

HARF: Well, we were talking about this before the show, I would -- I would advise presidents not to get anywhere near calling things red lines because the situation changes, things are very complicated, and I don't know if the American people know what he's talking about but who I really care about is the North Korean dictator and how he is calculating what Donald Trump is saying and how he will respond.

GUTFELD: Well, Kimberly, do you think that the North Korean dictator really thinks we're going to invade? Or is he just doing this to establish some kind of a -- some kind of a relationship?

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST, "THE FIVE": I'm here representing the red line.

GUILFOYLE: Don't cross me. Indeed. He knows I'm talking to him. Yes, I think the comments actually were directed at both North Korea and China and you've seen in terms of moving military assets, Russia has done so and now, you know, China because they want to cover their bases here especially because of yes, the inflammatory rhetoric by the president but I didn't think he chose his words carefully. I think he meant to say it. That's exactly how he feels and I'm sure that if they try to persuade him, it appears that they were largely unsuccessful. So, in terms of listening to him, you have to think, Kim Jong-un, China, they're saying, this guy could in fact do this, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: And you've seen them respond in time to try prepare themselves for it. I would say take them seriously. I don't think he's ruling out any options and I know for a fact that he thinks this is the biggest threat that we're facing right now in the country.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, I think it's refreshing. For the longest time we're always the rational, like, we use rational conceptual terms. And in Iran they burn the flags and everywhere else they're marching the streets, death to America. It's kind of nice that, like, you know, to actually play and use their language and see what happens.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST, "THE FIVE": Right, Trump was speaking in a language that the North Koreans can understand.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Strong military terminology. Obama's fluffy talk, what did that result in? The North Koreans nuked up. They fired up more missiles under it and more than any other president in the U.S. history. They accelerated their nuclear program while Obama was speaking deliberately with very diplomatic tones. I think what happened also under Barack Obama, he crippled our missile defense system, went from 9 billion to 7 billion, could use some of that though.

Bill Clinton also shares some responsibility here too. He gave the North Koreans $5 billion and said that they were going to freeze and dismantle their nuclear program and the U.N. was going to inspect it. Well, how did that work out? Not so well. Trump, being unpredictable I think is a big asset, I think before the North Koreans knew what President Obama was going to do, which was going to be nothing. Now there's a new sheriff in town and I think the language is directed not only at Korea but also China.

And for the democrats who have been itching for a fight with Russia over the last six months or so, so now say Trump's rhetoric or North Korea's over the line please. They have called Vladimir Putin a murderous thug butcher who declared an act of war on the United States and we needed to bomb the KGB as a result. And some of these same senators putting out all these statements about Trump's rhetoric never put out any statement when the North Korea's fired a missile that could've hit Los Angeles.

And remember, these muscles are aimed at L.A., in San Francisco, OK? Trump is trying to protect all Americans, not republicans, not democrats. I think the country needs to come together now and face the real threat, not Donald Trump, North Korea.

GUTFELD: Can -- I want to bring up, Judge (INAUDIBLE) had a short elegant piece this morning, Dana (INAUDIBLE) yes, it's about time (INAUDIBLE) just cuts it down a little. I'm kidding. He says that unless we decide what we want then we're just negotiating for more negotiating and that gives time for your adversary to achieve their ends. So the question you have to ask is before you negotiate is what do you want? And actually, you know, what do we want? You know what, America doesn't want a war.

PERINO: I think -- I think what President Trump wants is not to be the president that allows North Korea to become a nuclear ice tower.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: OK. So I think he knows what he wants for his presidency and what his responsibility is. No president would want to have that and nobody wants -- he's not going to be able to pass this problem on in its current form to another president. That happened actually under Clinton, Bush, and Obama and in fact, on the first day that they met President Obama told President Trump -- President-elect Trump, "The toughest problem I am leaving for you is North Korea and I am sorry about it but here we have it."

The concern I think is on the intel side of things, at that meeting, President Trump said something -- I'm sorry, President Obama said, "In your term, it is likely that this will come up and become to bear." OK, that would be four years. This happened in five months. So our intel is difficult to get because we don't have any assets on the ground and the intel that we had was wrong. If indeed they are now to map it. Smaller missiles on ICBMs.

GUTFELD: Marie, what should we do next? What should be done?

HARF: Well, I think going for to the intel for a second there is disagreement in the intelligence committee about whether they can actually do it. So one thing we need to do is to really focus on getting intel that speaks to that crucial issue, I think, but we have to do all of the above. We have to keep putting economic pressure especially on China. I think China holds the key here unfortunately, to whether we can actually get some progress in North Korea because even you have the head of special operations command yesterday I think saying every military option is incredibly ugly.

And, you know, the Obama administration did deploy missile defense to Korea. We deployed it to Guam, our favorite topic tonight. We did deploy it to deal with North Korea. We have to do more of that but it's not perfect. It's not a failsafe end all be all.

WATTERS: I remember, I think -- well, I don't remember but during the '80s, I was a young lad, President Reagan -- yes...

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You were only wearing khakis at the time.

WATTERS: That's right. So, President Reagan was criticized by a lot of people for being this reckless cowboy while he was saying the Soviet Union was an evil empire and he was putting missiles in Western Europe while also negotiating. This is exactly what President Trump is doing now. He's got the carrot and he's got the stick and we're going to see what happens.

GUTFELD: Kimberly, last word to you. I think North Korea is counting on us, valuing human life more.

GUILFOYLE: Than they do.

GUTFELD: Yes. What if we don't...

GUILFOYLE: Look at the example that they have started, they have total disregard for humanity and for public safety and for just the general well- being of their citizens, you know, they don't care if they have electro city, they don't care if they're starving and have food. This is horrific conditions there. So yes, they're hoping that we are going to say wait, the cost is too high and of course when you look at it from any military calculation, it is extreme and it is ominous and that's why, you know, great care must be taken and I think that's why there is the criticism of the rhetoric that was used, has been called bombastic, et cetera, but again, I think if the president had to do it over, he'd do it again.

GUTFELD: Yes. I just don't like the fact that North Korea is making it our problem. Like, it feels like they're trying.

HARF: That's what they want.

PERINO: Can I have a...

HARF: They need an external foe to point to their people, to say this is our problem and unfortunately, the president's rhetoric provides that in propaganda form.

PERINO: Can I add one thing?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I'm sorry. Sorry, people.

GUTFELD: One more thing.

PERINO: It's that all the problems of the world come to the president's desk and that's the job. And the thing is I think that the danger here is that they can handle a lot but just imagine, like, so there's this North Korea thing, we're 24/7 on that, in the meantime, Russia is still threatening in Ukraine and elsewhere. You have Iran that is actually doing funny business all throughout the region especially in Lebanon and Syria. You have Venezuela about to be a failed estate, you have a growing humanitarian crisis in Africa and there's probably lots of other things I haven't even mentioned like climate change.

GUTFELD: There you go. All right. Lower on upbeat. Coming up, the FBI raids the home of the President Trump's former campaign chairman. What were they looking for and what does it mean for the president? (INAUDIBLE) next.

PERINO: There is yet another dramatic development on the special counsel's Russia probe today. A predawn FBI raid on the home of President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Chief national correspondent Ed Henry has the details. Ed?

ED HENRY, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, THE FIVE: Ooh, well, Dana, good to see you. It is right, this raid happened in late July, the federal agents took documents and other materials from the home of Paul Manafort in Virginia. All these documents related to the investigation into the Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. This suggest Special Counsel Robert Mueller has turned up the heat on Manafort directly. The federal agents were armed with a search warrant and they went to Alexander at home during the predawn hours of July 26.

The timing is significant, it was one day after Manafort met voluntarily with members of the senate intelligence committee. People familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post, the search warrant was an indication and that investigators may have had reason to believe Manafort could not be trusted to turn over all of the records that had been requested in response to a grand jury subpoena. Now, the spokesman from Manafort pushed back.

Jason Maloney told Fox, "FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Manafort's residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well." But, our own Fox chief judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said, the move suggest to him that investigators may believe there is a crime there, they may have persuaded a federal judge, there was good reason for this search.

JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO, CHIEF JUDICIAL ANALYST, FOX NEWS: We don't trust them to give them to us and we don't trust them to preserve them or his own lawyer is telling us he can't control his client.

HENRY: Now, President Trump is trying to distance himself from Manafort recently saying, he only played a small role in the campaign. Remember, he had been brought in in March of 2016 to actually run the campaign state due the convention to help the president secure the delegates for the GOP nomination. Manafort resigned last summer, mid questions about his business dealings in Ukraine. And Dana, you and I were talking about this on the story earlier. Why is it leaking now since this raid happened in late July?

The raid could've been a signal to Paul Manafort that they have something and they're trying to zero in on him but leaking it now could also be a signal maybe to other people involved in the case, other people, Manafort met with other people, you might have had dealings with that they mean business here, Dana.

PERINO: All right. Ed Henry, thank you so much. And I didn't boo you, that was Greg.

GUILFOYLE: Oh my God.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, I booed you.

HENRY: Thanks.

PERINO: Just for the record.

GUILFOYLE: If you didn't hear it.

GUTFELD: I booed you.

HENRY: Thanks.

GUTFELD: Boo.

PERINO: All right. Thank you Ed. One of things, Kimberly, in Comey's testimony is he -- when he is relaying the conversation he had with President Trump that he said that President Trump said something like if one of my satellites did something wrong that would be good to know. By satellites, I guess he was meaning people like, somebody like Paul Manafort. Is that square?

GUILFOYLE: No, it does square and I think this is interesting because I wonder, you know, in terms of what Mueller is doing, you know, perhaps they're going to try to flip Manafort and this is putting a real squeeze on him and it's being done in an overt way, so perhaps some things that they heard and then also doubting to whether or not the veracity of the statements saying that he, you know, turned everything over and now they're going to go through this and kind of, like (INAUDIBLE) through it and then decide what they have. And then try -- probably try to get him to (INAUDIBLE) on a bigger fish.

PERINO: And he, Jesse, had had a lot of business with born governments including Russia's back -- the Russian back, the Ukrainian guy, $10 million a year. Text messages that were released earlier between his daughter saying, you know, this is blood money. I mean, this is maybe not the best person to have in your orbit.

WATTERS: Yes, Manafort's innocent and so proven guilty but it's never good when the FBI raids your house at dawn. I mean, I don't know the guy, I've never met the guy but I do know in his history that he's done consulting business and lobbying for African dictators. His friends with some arms dealers. He's represented rebel groups in Africa and now lately, he's been dealing with a lot of Ukrainian politicians and that's why the democrats are trying to expose him to the Russian angle.

So Trump brings him in for just a few months to wind up the delegates for the conventions, that's what he specialized in and he did it for Bush 41, he did it for Dole. And so, now apparently who was also at that meeting with Trump Jr. with the Russian woman. So, they raid his house. Who knows what they're going to find, you know? He better have clean books because if he doesn't have clean books, he's going to go down for a white-collar crime. Maybe they try to flip him but who is he going to sing on?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: What does he have on and who does he have anything on? I still don't see the conspiracy that the left is pointing into.

PERINO: Yes. I ask a former FBI agent, Greg, like, when they do something like that, like a predawn raid, do they have something specific that they're to find and he said, yes, it would be something, like, they want to go in there and they want to get something and get out?

GUTFELD: I just hope it doesn't happen to me. If you're going to show up at least get there after I've had coffee because I don't think I could handle a predawn raid without my coffee.

GUILFOYLE: And your guests have left.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, my guests have left. And then I got myself together after the coffee. You know, it's not surprising that they're investigating Manafort. He has more Russian ties than a man's warehouse in Moscow.

PERINO: Ooh.

GUTFELD: I have nothing else say.

PERINO: That was...

GUTFELD: No, he's a rich -- he's a rich dude doing business with other rich dudes in Russia and rich dudes in Russia by our definition after the fall were corrupt. Does it matter? I don't know, but it's going to be a lot of work, it's going to be a lot of time. I don't know what to make of this. Trump fired him already. He fired him and maybe he fired him because he didn't trust him.

PERINO: All right, maybe -- yes, well, right. And maybe he knew that he wasn't the best people.

GUTFELD: Yes, he was the best -- we all make mistakes, you know.

PERINO: What about this other -- I mean, obviously asking dictators deserve representation two.

WATTERS: Of course, there's nothing illegal about that especially on those characters.

HARF: Like, he didn't register as a foreign agent which I know it's not, like, the world's worst crime but he did things in a shady manner and I've always said that the people that I think the FBI are probably focused the most on are Manafort and Flynn. And that's to you keep hearing about having done super shady things, not been honest and forthcoming when they didn't lobbying on behalf of Ukrainian or African dictators, Turkey, and going back and now retroactively trying to get right with the law on some of these things? Look, I don't know what's going to come of this but it's clearly investigation. It's serious and continuing.

PERINO: Yes, all right. Head Dan Rather's got some words of praise for the leakers in Washington. Stay tuned for that, next.

GUILFOYLE: The ongoing stream of leaks in Washington are hurting our country but Dan Rather doesn't think so. The disgraced journalist who once said America is a giant pile of fake news is offering high praise for the leakers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAN RATHER, FORMER NEWS ANCHOR, CBS EVENING NEWS: Most of the time leaks, whistleblowers, sources who don't want to be identified feel so strongly about something and say, listen, the public has to know this and this is a good case in point with the climate change. Obviously, President Trump and those in his administration didn't want this information out but somebody, somewhere said, you know what? The public needs to know this and they did a public service by letting somebody in journalism, in this case the New York Times knew it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: OK. Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Is he on the money or...

GUTFELD: No. A lot of people remember Rather for being self-righteously wrong about everything. If it was sunny outside, he would say there's a fiery orb crashing into earth. He coasted on a brand of preposterous seriousness. So that kept people from actually questioning his credibility. Let me define what a leak is. It's something you love that hurt something you hate and it's something you hate if it hurt something you -- someone you love. So he likes this and he says it's for patriotic value but he really likes it because it hinders a president he hates.

GUILFOYLE: I think you summed it up.

GUTFELD: All right, let's go now. I'll just be at the -- down at the bar.

GUILFOYLE: OK, bye-bye.

PERINO: Join me.

GUILFOYLE: JPJ.

PERINO: I feel like the value of a leak is in the eye of the beholder or the recipient, so if you're the reporter especially if they're forged documents, right?

GUTFELD: Ooh.

GUILFOYLE: Ooh.

PERINO: Remember the pentagon papers?

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: OK. That was considered -- looking back in history, if you look back on that, I can't imagine what it was like at the time but most students are taught that that was patriotic act, even it was a huge national security leak but that -- it led to something good. You will have people who will defend Ed Snowden at any cost including people who are defending President Trump against this, they like the Ed Snowden leaks but that was -- it gets a little convoluted and I would just say that the -- that the leaks to be most concerned about are the ones to deal with classified information that could've lead to people getting hurt especially at our assets that are in the field.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely. Those are unacceptable. OK, Jesse?

WATTERS: So, let me get this straight, North Korea is about to throw a nuke at L.A. and people are leaking about what the weather is going to be like in a hundred years? Is that -- that's their priority right now. Leakers under Republicans are always so righteous. You know they never actually break the law because they are doing a public service. You can riot and be a Democrat. You can destroy evidence and be a Democrat. It's always done for good cause. Do I have that right? And then Dan rather was fake news before there was fake news. This guy came in and tried to frame George W. Bush with forged documents on the eve of the election. He got fired. That was actually the public service. Bye-bye, Dan.

Going back to the global warming thing, they leaked out that this is the warmest decade since 1500 years ago. You are saying in 500 A.D., we knew what the temperature was? A guy with a bow and arrow wrote down the temperature of the entire earth on the cave wall and that is the baseline for what our scientists today are working with? It doesn't make any sense. The weatherman can't even get the weather tomorrow, let alone 100 years from now.

GUILFOYLE: This has frustrated you to no end. Only the weather channel could solve our problems. Marie.

HARF: Look I think like Dana said, there's a huge difference between classified leaks and non-classified leaks. I know you've talked about that a lot.

GUILFOYLE: Tell our viewers.

HARF: With classified leaks, it's a crime. It is treason. You can go to jail for it. They are all over the place and there's chaos. I do think throughout our history, people who leak things when the government is doing something illegal or something they want to hide from the public, which I think has at times been a good thing for our democracy. I don't remember the GOP being upset when all of the Hillary private server leak. Or when WikiLeaks -- who people in the GOP hated under President Bush -- sold Democratic emails and it leaked them.

WATTERS: What about the emails about Bill Clinton and --

HARF: Neither this climate change of course which is not classified either. I know you don't like leaks that are of unclassified things either. Do you, Jesse?

WATTERS: I just don't like global warming leaks, at low on my list.

PERINO: The reason we were against the Hillary leaks, we know at some point it was going to happen to all of us.

GUTFELD: Yes, we are all next all next.

HARF: Greg, you were saying something?

GUTFELD: I was just drawing a picture of a producer.

GUILFOYLE: Nate Fredman.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: That is me excited for the show. This is Jesse getting really happy. That is Nate Fredman.

GUILFOYLE: That was fascinating. So, is 18 too young to vote in America? One governor is threatening to raise the age limit to cast the ballot. Here why, next stay with us.

WATTERS: Maine Governor Paul LePage wasn't happy last week and state law makers overwrote his veto on the bill that raises the age limits to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. He is still fuming about it and said he will submit some other legislation to expose their hypocrisy.

GOV PAUL LEPAGE, R-MAINE: If 18 -year-old too young and can't make the right decisions to buy cigarettes, then I don't think they should be able to vote. Secondly, it's too young to buy cigarettes. I think we ought to not send them to war until they are 21.

WATTERS: OK, Kimberly, if you've ever seen "Watters World," that is the great reason to raise the age to vote to 21, but do you think this is a good idea?

GUILFOYLE: You might post my view in a caveman --

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: What do I have to do now?

GUILFOYLE: Rearrange.

WATTERS: Thank you. Answer the question.

GUILFOYLE: On a serious note -- I watch your show. Yes. The voting age, should it be higher? I don't know. I'm going to say that if you can serve your country and go and fight overseas and give your blood and your body, you should be able to cast a vote in this country. Absolutely and I encourage people to do so. People are fighting for this for the right to vote and in so many countries across the world.

GUTFELD: He is making a bigger point. He is saying if you don't trust somebody to buy smokes at 18, how can you trust them to fight wars? Imagine denying a cigarette to an injured soldier. If a guy is sitting there and you want to take the pain away, every time a guy is down and hurt, they hand him a cigarette for a reason. At the nicotine helps you forget about the pain. I think he is basically trying to make a symbolic point. I think voting age is irrelevant. They should vote based on how much you can bench press.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Ok, so maybe not for you.

GUTFELD: I can bench press my own weight Jesse.

WATTERS: You lost weight. You look great.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Dana, when you were 18, were you smart enough to vote? Be honest.

PERINO: Of course.

WATTERS: Who am I talking to?

HARF: I think people who are 18 should be allowed to buy alcohol too. I think we are delaying adolescence for so long and it's preposterous.

WATTERS: Can you have firearms when you are 12?

PERINO: I do think we would be better off by trusting people earlier and hopefully they would not have as much binge drinking more problems later on.

WATTERS: Raising the voting age to 21 would lower Democrat turnout which something maybe I would support.

HARF: More young people needs to vote, that is the problem, it is not that too many young people vote - look Paul LePage is storing a temper tension because he got overridden on the details. This is not a serious policy discussion about how old you have to be to vote. He is just mad that he got overridden, because people in his state and legislator don't like him, because he is an embarrassment.

WATTERS: How old were you when you had your first cigarette?

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my god.

HARF: I think my parents are watching. I never had a cigarette.

GUTFELD: I was 15 and I confessed to my parents immediately, because I thought they could spell smell it on me. Back in where there are cigarettes machines in Macy's.

WATTERS: How old are you?

GUTFELD: '87, it was next to the paperbacks.

WATTERS: Were you smoking on planes?

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: No but I remember being as a kid on a plane when smoking was allowed.

GUTFELD: I smoked in 1996 or 95 on a plane to England and it were amazing just sitting there. Going wow, this is great.

WATTERS: Do you remember when Bloomberg banned smoking cigarettes and bars in Manhattan? Everyone threw a tantrum. I thought it was a great idea. I like that idea.

GUTFELD: It created more fights on the street. Because people were out of the bars smoking and people were trying to get through and it would be more fights in front of bars because people were out there, people would be leaving the bar and not drinking as much.

GUILFOYLE: You're just too lazy to go outside.

GUTFELD: I don't smoke anymore.

GUILFOYLE: You vape?

GUTFELD: I vape.

WATTERS: You seem like a cigar smoker, I don't know. Next, a doctor played by Will Smith in the movie concussion has a controversial new warning for parents about letting kids play football. Here, when "The Five" returns.

HARF: In 2015, Will Smith started in a controversial film called "Concussion," which raises awareness about the effects of head trauma on former NFL players. Will Smith played a doctor, Bennet Omalu who is credited with his discovering of the degenerative brain disease called CTE. That doctor is now speaking out again about the risk of contact sport like football. Reportedly saying someday there will be a district of attorney who will prosecute for child abuse on the football field and it will succeed. It was the definition of child abuse. Ok, Greg I am coming to you first here. Full disclosure, I'm a huge football fan. Go Bucks. I'm an Ohio state fan. I love every level of the game. Child abuse? Come on.

GUTFELD: Yes, he said as the textbook definition of child abuse. That was almost offensive to people that have been through child abuse. And if he is thinking about -- I think he is trying to say it's risky but theoretically, all risks can be seen as child abuse through his eyes. Skateboarding, when I was a kid skateboarding, I never wore a helmet, if your kids like to rock climb that is risk. Cheerleading, comes with a risk, drinking with Uncle Greg is a risk but cheerleading has a lot of injuries.

What I think the bigger potential or psychological harm is treating your children as virtue signals in gender issues. Children can no longer go through phases, they are one gender trapped in another and then they changed their mind. I think we are in danger of dealing with -- inflicting psychological damage on them than actual physical damage through roughhousing.

HARF: I think we all have to acknowledge their problems in football, and contact sports in general, a hockey, lacrosse that you have to be careful with younger children. Kimberly I want to come to you here, you have a 10- year-old son, and does he play football, would you let him play football?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, he is playing football.

GUTFELD: How dare you, Kimberly? Lock her up!

GUILFOYLE: Yes, do it.

HARF: What you hear when you hear that doctor's comment?

GUILFOYLE: He is not playing like that. It's a light football, touch football. In addition to lacrosse and soccer, they diversify it, tennis, all of the above. What I let him play in a competitive league? He is not doing that. I do think it's a big problem in his dad plays football. Got a college scholarship but then was injured. He doesn't want him to play football. He is like play something else, play lacrosse, et cetera.

GUTFELD: Even soccer is dangerous, with your head if you hit the ball that causes concussions.

PERINO: If you look at the numbers, the injury drastically goes up when you jump from high school to college. Jesse, where'd you come down on this one?

WATTERS: I had a concussion and anyone that watches "The Five" knows that I can go over and quick cylinders. My grandfather played football, my father played it, and I played it. If I had a son, I of course let him play, I am sure he would be a great football player.

(LAUGHTER)

And I don't want any doctor taking away football, the greatest sport ever, I think and you are going to say child abuse, then send your kids to the military, loading them up with fast-food, that causes diabetes, smoking around them, second hand smoke causes. Taking them on a ski trip, more head injuries going skiing than they are in football. Of course football comes with a risk. It's important that everybody knows those risks and I bet 99 percent of the football players out there, knowing the risk, would still put the pads on and go out there and drill somebody coming across the middle.

HARF: I think you're hearing some former players who are conflicted on this. It Dana, are there things we can do? This language seems so explosive that it almost -- it makes conversation harder.

PERINO: We started the show talking about President Trump's rhetoric, that it was hot and explosive for a reason, he is try to make a point so that people might change their behavior. I think that this is kind of the same thing. I don't have a problem with it. Parents can make their own decisions. I asked him about this on a podcast, because I don't have children. He said he was very much preferring that his two sons not play football and in the future, people will look back and say wow, I can't believe people actually used to do that because it was so dangerous.

HARF: Right, do you think this doctor has any kind of credibility left? He used to be pretty well respected in the whole world, Smith movie was based upon his work, comments like this I think it is harder to make decisions.

PERINO: While, you are tough on him.

HARF: I love football.

WATTERS: Listen football is great, everybody loves it. It is a billion- dollar industry. That is what everybody does on Sundays and it creates a lot of wealth for a lot of people from a lot of disadvantaged backgrounds. Everyday plays football. You learned a lot about yourself, you learn about team chemistry and football is America. You're never going to take away America.

GUTFELD: It's baseball, Jesse!

WATTERS: Baseball is boring. No one watches baseball.

GUTFELD: Baseball is an art form and football is a bunch of men at grunting.

WATTERS: I'm good have a bunch of football players show up at your apartment door.

GUTFELD: I am used to that.

WATTERS: And the NFL has taken a lot of precautions recently to make sure that concussion protocols are followed so people don't get sent back out there after they get that.

HARF: And so is middle school and high school. Anyway, "One more thing" is up next.

GUTFELD: "One more thing," Dana.

PERINO: Today is national book lover's day. I was a happy camper. I asked on twitter what your favorite ones are. There's a whole bunch of good recommendations. Go through that thread. You will see some good ideas.

GUTFELD: How dare you use this to plug your book!

PERINO: Aside from the books that I'll our friends on Fox have written, three that are books of fiction. "Everyone Brave is Forgiven" by Chris Reeve, this is an excellent book based on World War II in London, "The Confusion of Languages," two military couples are living on Jordan at the time of Arab spring and then "Chemistry," a novel by Ricky Wang, not necessarily the book I would've picked up but it was recommended and so I got it and I loved it, happy reading.

GUTFELD: Way to turn "The Five" into PBS.

WATTERS: Up next, we will be reviewing the latest opera somewhere.

GUTFELD: I don't even know where opera is.

WATTERS: Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: And now for something (inaudible). It's time for Kimberly's food court. Yes. All right, how many people out there love Cheetos? Raise your hand.

PERINO: My sister loves them.

GUILFOYLE: This is really awesome and I love them. An important new story, she does are opening a pop-up restaurant in New York City next week, called the spotted cheetah, of course. It has 11 Cheetos inspired dishes including Cheetos infuse meatballs, I can't wait for those. Cheetos dusted fried green tomatoes, Dana would you like that? And Cheetos mac and cheese for the kiddies, these are between 8-$22. We will go down there and check it out. It is like reservation only. It appears the reservations have been scooped up but please let us in. Everybody asked for a back to take home.

GUTFELD: This is my dinner. I will be eating it in the bathtub while quietly weeping.

GUILFOYLE: You too?

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Ok. I took a fashion risk it tonight, as you can see. And I think it is clear, it paid off. I just want to thank... Who is this, Book of Tailor -- exclusively tailored for Watters world? My man Jackamo, who we worked with here at Fox News, so he hooked me up with this jacket, if you want to look like this, Book at Tailor. I'm going to go with the Cheeto's look, so Jackamo if you are listening, I want like an orange Cheetos flavor, all right.

GUTFELD: A suit for me, it didn't fit. I tried it on twice. It was just weird.

WATTERS: Really? He is watching!

GUTFELD: I don't care. It didn't work out for me, anyway, Marie.

HARF: Ok, in my previous life before I got to Fox, I was the state department spokesperson who briefed at the podium every day and the person who does not now is Heather Nauert. She is a former Fox colleague. There she is. That is from her briefing today, much of it was on North Korea. My one more thing is it's a really tough job. It's a very demanding one and she is by far the best spokesperson the administration has and they are not using her enough.

GUTFELD: I agree.

HARF: She spent all of today talking about -- I watched the briefing. Try to make sense of really complicated issues for an administration quite frankly that hasn't always made sense on foreign policy.

GUTFELD: Ouch.

WATTERS: Wow, you were doing so well.

HARF: I know. We always talk about how this administration needs some help and needs people out there making the case for them. They have a gem, down the street at the state department, my old job. They should give her more.

GUTFELD: You know what else we have common with her? Both on "The Five." she was in for you, once. She did a great job, by the way. We didn't even miss her.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: She loves foreign policy and national security.

GUTFELD: Kimberly, I have "One more thing." Greg's greatest of all time. Otherwise known as goats, let's roll the tape. Here you got a police car in Oklahoma, what's on top of it? A goat, the greatest of all time, look at him. He is fantastic. He jumped onto the cruiser because they were looking for a lost pony. It happens all the time. You are looking for a lost pony and a goat climbs on the car and they got him off but he comes back. That is what goats do. They get your goats.

PERINO: I think you should have saying that.

GUTFELD: That is enough. Set your DVR's. Never miss an episode of "The Five." why would you do that anyway? "Hannity" is up next.

