Outrage over Rosie O'Donnell's violent anti-Trump tweet

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: I am Jesse Waters. Welcome to "The Five."

We are following multiple breaking news stories tonight. First, some very concerning news about one of America's most prominent lawmakers. Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. A tumor was discovered after he underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot. More on that in a moment.

Also tonight, we've learned, President Trump son, his former campaign manager and his son-in-law are all schedule to testify before Senate panels next week as part of the Russia inquiry. And there is a new President Trump interview making lots of headlines. He had some provocative things to say about the New York Times, about his Attorney General.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Sessions gets the job, right after he gets the job, he recuses himself.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was that a mistake?

TRUMP: Well, Sessions should have never recused himself. And if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: FOX News chief national correspondent Ed Henry joins us now from Washington. So, before we get to everything, how is Senator John McCain?

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, Jesse, his family is saying tonight that they are weighing their options to deal with what is a very aggressive form of brain cancer. This is something that they are dealing with because as you mentioned, a few days ago we learned that John McCain had a blood clot removed and there had been a mass that they were checking on. We're now learning it was in fact cancerous.

WATTERS: They are weighing whether or not to move forward with chemotherapy or radiation. What kind of treatment they want to have and tonight there are leaders in both parties who are really stepping out and saying that this is an American hero, that they want to rally around as he deals with this fight. Former President Barack Obama just sending out a tweets saying, John McCain is an American hero and one of the bravest fighters I have ever known.

Cancer doesn't know what it is up against. Give it hell, John. That's from Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton as well coming out and saying, quote, "John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children and whole family tonight." And speaking of that family, we should note of course that Meghan McCain is not just part of the McCain family but also part of the FOX News family. And she has put out a very emotional statement tonight.

I will read it in part where she concludes, quote, "My love for my father is boundless and like any daughter, I cannot and do not wish to be in a world without him. I have faith that those days remain far away. Even in this moment my fears for him are overwhelmed by one thing above all, gratitude for our years together and the years still to come. He is a warrior and does one of the greatest Americans of our age. And the worthy heir to his fathers and grandfathers name. But to me, he is something more. He is my strength, my example, my refuge, my confidant, my teacher, my rock, my hero, my dad."

And that from Meghan McCain our colleague here at FOX News tonight as the McCain family figures out the way forward here in terms of the Senator's treatment. There had been a lot of talk here in Washington in recent days about when Senator McCain would come back because of the health care debate. The vote that Republican leaders wanted to have. Senator McConnell and other leaders putting out statements tonight saying, that is the furthest thing from their mind tonight.

They instead are focused on the family and what they want to do in the days ahead to make sure that he has what they hope to be a very good recovery in the days ahead. But the family rally around him tonight to figure out what treatment they want to have for what is a very aggressive form of brain cancer -- Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes. And he fought as hard as he could fight as a POW in Vietnam. And now, we hope that he can maintain that fight against cancer which is a, you know, a vicious inflection. Dana Perino?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: So, Ed, of course we send our regards to everybody in the McCain family, and Meghan in particular with a beautiful statement and you're certainly your father's daughter.

Ed, I want to ask you about the breaking news that came today, it was kind of a surprise, I don't think anybody knew that the President had called the "New York Times" today into the Oval Office.

HENRY: Right.

PERINO: According to an intensive interview, not really taking the time to talk about health care or tax reform too much, but really laying into his Attorney General Jeff Sessions as well as Bob Mueller talking a lot about the Russian investigation.

HENRY: Right.

PERINO: I have to asked, the President has a brand new legal team. Right? So, Ty Cobb is a giant of lawyers in Washington, D.C. was this part of his advice in terms of moving forward?

HENRY: You can't craft a scenario Dana where this would be part of what Ty Cobb would want the President of the United States to do. The whole reason to bring in Ty Cobb a very seasoned Washington attorney whose dealt with various Congressional and criminal investigations as you suggests is to bring in someone who is seasoned and says, look, Mr. President, stop doing interviews and stop talking about the investigation, stop lashing out at Robert Mueller or in this case lashing out at people on your own team like Jeff Sessions the Attorney General.

And instead, let this play out. There is nothing you can do to stop the special counsel right now. But let it play out and not add more fuel to the fire. Instead, we have the President attacking his own Attorney General as you mentioned a moment ago. Saying that if he had known that Jeff Sessions was going to recuse himself from all matters involving Russia, he never would have picked Jeff Sessions in the first place.

That seems to be coming out of nowhere. And then in this "New York Times" interview, the President also leaves the door open to firing Robert Mueller as special counsel if this investigation expands into the Trump family and their finances. He was asked that direct question and said to him, that would cross a line. So, all of this is just going to add more fuel to the fire from the President's critics who are wondering why he is lashing out at various people.

Especially remember before the Donald Trump, Jr. meeting and the news of that, this investigation had been settling down to some extent. That obviously ratcheted up in recent days. But when you talk about the legal advice from his team. Part of their frustration is been that rather than letting this settle down, the President has been riling it up.

WATTERS: That is true. He has been going forward very strongly on this investigation. Juan Williams?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Ed, you mentioned briefly there in passing that the President opposes the idea of expanding this investigation into his family business, enterprises and their finances. But what we heard tonight is that there are Congressional committees that will be specifically looking at that issue. What is the response from the White House?

HENRY: Well, look, you have -- that is part of the problem as well obviously for this president. That may be why he is lashing out. It's not just about Robert Mueller. The special counsel, you are right. There are various Congressional committees in both the House and Senate investigating this. The House Intelligence Committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee with James Comey and then the news that Jesse mentioned at the top is that we now learned that next week Jared Kushner is expected to go behind closed doors, not public testimony but behind closed doors with yet another committee that is looking at this, the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And the next Wednesday, invitations have gone out to Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign manager as well as Donald Trump, Jr. of course, one of the President's sons to come testify in public under oath. That could raise the stakes in all of this, Juan. It could delve more into the family and the finances as you suggests. On the other hand, I think to be fair to the President tonight, part of what may happen next week if in fact Donald Trump, Jr., Paul Manafort and others actually do testify is that after leak after leak, attacking this president, there may be an opportunity for people close to him to actually tell their side of the story.

And if as the President says in this "New York Times" interview by the way tonight, I have done absolutely nothing wrong, if that is true, and they finally get to tell their story, maybe all of this will settle down.

WILLIAMS: Certainly some of the transparency could help President Trump. That remains to be seen. Brian Kilmeade.

BRIAN KILMEADE, GUEST CO-HOST: What a night to be on "The Five."

PERINO: It's awesome, Brian.

KILMEADE: First off, I am fascinated by this story, number one, that he did it. That he summoned to the "New York Times" and said, come to the Oval Office. I want to talk. Number two is, they do this thing that they have not done since he actually won the election. Unless we all sat down with them actually just looked so glommed that he won. They printed a cover and they said he was amiable and it went on for 50 minutes.

Ivanka came in with his granddaughter who was talking about how she spoke Chinese. It showed the actually human side of the President. But the other thing that also came up that I think is significant is that he also mentioned that Mueller wanted the job. Came in here for the job to be the FBI director. The next day, he doesn't get the job, the next day he gets a Special Counsel position. And he is wondering maybe indicated that he might have an agenda to be kind of ticked off, he didn't get the nod.

PERINO: You mean, Comey?

KILMEADE: No, I mean, Mueller. Mueller came in to interview to be the next FBI director the day before he was there for Special Counsel.

HENRY: Uh-hm.

KILMEADE: That's -- I have never heard that angle brought up.

HENRY: Yes. It's been mentioned a little bit before, Brian but you're right. Given all of this breaking news in recent weeks not just tonight, some of this has gotten lost. Robert Mueller was a candidate to replace James Comey. It does seems odd but we have learned that before in previous reporting that I say odd because Robert Mueller had been the FBI director already. Had gone into private practice as an attorney here in Washington.

James Comey, his friend had become the FBI director. He gets fired. The President of the United States was interviewing various people including Robert Mueller. I think you are right. The President believes now that Robert Mueller didn't get the FBI job instead gets special counsel, he thinks maybe he has an agenda. And the President also in this "New York Times" interview was not shy about saying given some of the hires, people, attorneys on Robert Mueller's staff now, special counsel, who were contributors to Democratic campaign, supporters of Hillary Clinton, this president clearly does not feel like he is going to get a fair shake.

WATTERS: Lisa Boothe?

LISA BOOTHE, GUEST CO-HOST: Hi, Ed.

HENRY: Good to see you.

BOOTHE: Do we know why Jared Kushner has opted for a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee I believe on Monday July 4th whereas we've seen Don Jr. and Paul Manafort are scheduled for an open hearing with the judiciary committee?

HENRY: Some of the -- we don't know all of the answers to that. Some of that may have to do with the fact that in the case of Jared Kushner of course, some of the questions involving him are about, you know, technical issues of paperwork. Why didn't he initially disclose meetings with various foreign dignitaries during the presidential transition, during the campaign, all of that.

And so, maybe some of this is his attorneys are trying to say, look, these are paperwork mistakes. These were things that he seems corrected. Why do you need to drag him in front of the cameras and make a skeptical of it when he can come behind closed doors and explain to you, here is what I did initially. Then I learned that I didn't disclose all of the meetings. I quickly tried to fix that. That may be part of it. But you can bet that in the long run, if there are more questions, not just the Senate Judiciary Committee has, Special Counsel, the Senate Intelligence Committee, House Intelligence Committee, there are other forms where Jared Kushner may have to testify publicly in the days ahead.

WATTERS: Okay. Ed, quickly. You know, President Trump has a statement here about John McCain and we're going to let Dana Perino talk about that. But before I get to that, it seems like a lot of this recent testimony has been borne out of the breaking news over the last week. It almost appears to be like the Mueller investigation didn't have a lot to sink its teeth into until this meeting broke.

And now, everything seems to be coming to the forefront. And this testimony system seems to be really now the major breaking news situation on cable news.

HENRY: Sure.

WATTERS: Is that your understanding? That they didn't have a lot to work with before this breaking news situation with the meeting with the Russian lawyers?

HENRY: Well, I have to be honest as a reporter as we chase the facts here, many of us do not know what the Special Counsel is really doing. Because they are trying to keep that as secret as possible. So, we have to be careful about speculating of course. But attorneys who are getting notices from the Special Counsel have told us in recent days that they are now asking questions about that meeting at Trump Tower in the summer of 2016, during the campaign.

After Donald Trump had gotten the presidential nomination. The e-mail had come in to Donald Trump, Jr. about the potential of information dirt if you will about Hillary Clinton. And so, Robert Mueller asking about that. You're absolutely right, Jesse, suggests that if he is asking questions about it, he is investigating it. This gets back to the bottom-line question I think that Dana Perino asked at the top about Ty Cobb the new counsel coming into the White House.

If Donald Trump as president of the United States says in this interview with the "New York Times," I have done nothing wrong. His son has told Sean Hannity and others, look, I have done nothing wrong. I am going to be transparent about what happened. I wanted to hear these guys out in the end, nothing came of it. If that is the truth, they need to tell that story as quickly as possible.

Because as you suggest, Jesse, there is nothing here for the special counsel -- there is no actual crime. But the question is, is there something else that we simply do not know tonight that the special counsel is looking at that goes beyond all of this? That's a question we simply can't answer tonight.

KILMEADE: You know, it's interesting because we remember how good Attorney General Sessions did. And he really silenced a lot of critics when he came out strongly and defended himself and things started to calmed down and then of course other incidents took place.

WILLIAMS: You know though, Ed, didn't Sessions offer his resignation to Trump and then Trump say, no.

HENRY: Some weeks ago.

WILLIAMS: But now I think like the bitterness lingers.

HENRY: Yes. It seems like the President cannot let go of the fact that these investigations have expanded and have, you know, escalated if you will in recent days because of one thing in his mind which is if Jeff Sessions had not recused himself, this would have been contained at the Justice Department investigated there. But instead when he recused himself, since there were not very many other senior officials who had been confirmed, it was so early in the administration, it went to Rod Rosenstein who basically decided, okay, we're going to kick this to a Special Counsel.

And the dominos fell so quickly. It's very clear that this president believes that was Jeff Sessions' fault. And if it had been contained at the Justice Department, it would not be escalating. He could be right about that or he could be wrong about that, because again, we don't know what evidence Robert Mueller has. If there is nothing there in the end, they are going to be vindicated. If there is something they're not telling us tonight, this is an investigation that is just beginning.

WILLIAMS: Wasn't the trigger when he fired Comey and then Comey released this information that prompted the appointment of a special prosecutor which is quite intentional when it comes to that leak by Comey.

HENRY: There were couples of triggering events. The President wants to say the triggering events was Jeff Sessions losing control by recusing himself. You are certainly right, Juan, that the thing that escalated this and poured gasoline on the fire if you will is the commander-in-chief firing the FBI director that left the number two officials, the Justice Department saying, we simply can't leave this within the administration. We've got to give an independent voice. Ever since that's happened, it got more and more difficult and he's put this White House more and more on defense. And clearly in this "New York Times" interview, the President is still angry about that.

WATTERS: Dana Perino?

PERINO: Well, do we have a statement from President Trump on John McCain?

WATTERS: I believe we are looking on that.

PERINO: We don't have it yet but we have, we will bring that to you as soon as we get it. We understand that one has just been released, Ed. So --

WATTERS: Actually, we have that right now.

PERINO: Do we have it before Ed Henry?

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Senator John McCain --

HENRY: Well, I am talking to you, so I can't read my phone.

WATTERS: It says, Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy and their entire family. Get well soon.

PERINO: That is very nice. Certainly John McCain is been such an important person, a lion of the Senate, really. If he could take that title having been, inherited that from Senator Ted Kennedy. So, of course we wish him well. If anybody can beat brain cancer, it's John McCain. That is for sure. I just want to ask you just the time table thing. First of all, as I understand, the House Intelligence Committee said that they have known since April about this Don Trump, Jr. meeting that now has eight people, that have been named as being a part of that meeting. So, if the Health Intelligence Committee had it, I assume that the Special Counsel had it. So, I guess that we should set that aside.

HENRY: Right.

PERINO: When it comes to Senator Sessions, how could he have predicted the future that he was going to recuse himself about a Russia issue if that didn't even happened, all of that happened after he was already confirmed? I don't understand why jumping on Senator Sessions tonight makes sense. Because he has been a pretty good attorney general. He is out there on the -- issue, he is talking about the President's agenda.

He just filed that huge lawsuit against the opiate, you know, the pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies who are colluding to try to bilk Medicaid out of money. It's a huge loss of it. Four hundred billion dollars. Like doing a lot of great staff. So, I don't understand how Senator Sessions could have predicted the future before he became Attorney General.

HENRY: He couldn't predict the future. You're right, Dana. I think it comes down to one thing. This is someone and Jeff Sessions who was the first senator to stick his neck out when the rest of the Republican senators would not support Donald Trump. He's been loyal since the beginning. He must be very disappointed about how all of this has played out. From the President's perspective, the answer to your question is, I think it's quite simple that the President believes that Jeff Sessions, yes, he couldn't predict the future, but by recusing himself, they lost control of this investigation. It was no longer controlled by the Trump Justice --

PERINO: I just feel like the Attorney General recused himself not to protect himself but to protect the President, to ensure the integrity of the investigation that wouldn't be a distraction and caused problems for the President. I think that's where Jeff Sessions mind was.

HENRY: Sure. And if there is nothing to hide here and if there were no crimes, the President himself should not be worried, to your point, Dana. And that's why, you know, as this plays out, if there is nothing to hide, the recusal really in the long run doesn't matter.

PERINO: Okay.

WATTERS: Right. And I think he's a president who wears his heart on his sleeve, expects loyalty. Thank you very much.

HENRY: Thank you.

WATTERS: Next, the countdown is on O.J. Simpson's parole hearing is now just hours away in Nevada. Geraldo made his way there and will join us with a preview, next.

PERINO: O.J. Simpson could receive a get out of jail card tomorrow. He is up for parole. A lot of legal analysts think he will be set free. So does the former LAPD detective who was a star witness in his 1990's double murder trial.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK FUHRMAN, FORMER LAPD DETECTIVE: It's kind of a foregone conclusion that O.J. Simpson will be paroled. For the crime that he committed in Nevada, I think that would be a just in to a nine year sentence of a 33 year possible. It was a bungled robbery. It was not the heights of the century.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: One O.J.'s robbery victims is actually hoping that he walks. Memorabilia, that's the word. Dealer Bruce (ph) from, I think that's his name. Excuse me. I'm still reeling from the John McCain news. He told the New York Times, New York Post, Simpson has already done enough time.

And I really think we need to go to Geraldo Rivera now. He is joining us live from Carson City, Nevada. And he obviously can speak to this a lot better than I can tonight. Geraldo, catch us up to speed.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Hi, Dana. You know, first, Erica, my wife and I send our prayers and our love to Senator John McCain. He is my favorite tough guy. And so far, what's going to happen behind me in the Nevada state parole board tomorrow. I covered this double homicide in California for three years from 1994 to 1997.

I have to tell you honestly that I came to loathe O.J. Simpson. I feel deeply that the former football great literally got away with double murder. He did it by playing the race card as despicably as possible. As he said himself, I am not black, I am O.J. Jay-Z you should know has a new album, he condemns O.J. as the race baiting hypocrite, still with abiding due respect to the victims' families and the millions of Americans who feels as the victims' families do that justice demands that O.J. Simpson remains in prison. That nine to 33 years sentence was excessive. The Nevada judge, the jury really sense though jail for the murder raps that he beat in L.A. That is karma but it's not justice. The rinky-dink armed robbery that Mark Fuhrman referenced narrated a one year sentence maybe. Simpson is 70 years old. He's been a model -- case closed. It will be a four-zero ruling in favor of parole. O.J. Simpson will be paroled and he'll be a free man on October 1st.

PERINO: Well, Geraldo, there is actually no one better at any channel to cover this story. We are so lucky to have you. And thanks for saving my bacon there and explaining that very well. We appreciate it. We'll talk to you tomorrow.

RIVERA: Thank you, Dana.

PERINO: All right. Brian, what does this sports world think of this?

KILMEADE: Well, I'm fascinated. This is beyond sports. And after that mini-series in the documentary, just a whole generation there are fascinated by it. My son who is 20 and his friends were talking about it over the last year. They're all going to be watching. They're going to streaming live. It's going to last about 15 minutes. And he is going to be out October 1st. And I think that this sports, this is going to go beyond the sports world.

I think sadly that people will begin to forget that he killed two people and are going to begin to say, well, I wonder, nine years is enough. I think he's going to let the fact that he murdered two people and almost decapitated them. Going to the past. And I think that's a mistake. Chris Darden said, I don't even understand why people want him to get out.

PERINO: But Jesse, as Gerald established, as we've been talking about, he is not in jail for murder. He is in jail for a botched robbery. But if you are looking at it from the pure legal standpoint, then he should get parole.

WATTERS: He should, but we want him to stay in jail for the murder. I was just out on the streets actually doing a Watters World plug for the weekend show. And I asked younger people what do they think of O.J.? So, I held up a picture of O.J. Simpson, and they said, who is that, Martin Luther King?

PERINO: Wow!

WATTERS: Who was that? Cuba Gooding, Jr.? They had no idea who O.J. was. So, there is a whole generation of people that did not grow up with the O.J. phenomenon. So, when he gets out, I don't think half the country is going to care this under 30. But I think if you are over 30, you look at this guy and you think he deserves to stay in prison. He skated on a double homicide. He had the cash for the dream team to skate.

And they had the jury in downtown L.A. That's the reason he skated. If they had to held it in Brentwood, there would have been no way who have been convicted. It went along racial lines. And you know, when he gets out, I think Gutfeld said the other day, this guy is going to be such a phenomenon. TMZ is going to be there. You're going to be taking selfies with O.J. There is going to be so much media attention around the sky. It's just going to be sick. And I just want the victim's family, the Goldmans to understand that a lot of people understand your plight and our hearts goes out to you.

PERINO: Juan, he got into repeated trouble after the murders. It's like one thing after another.

WILLIAMS: Right.

PERINO: If he is paroled and he gets out October 1st, do you think that he can stay out of trouble?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think the key here is something that the Goldman lawyers said the other day. Which is, it's going to be, not just October 1st but on October 2nd. And they are going to go after him. Now, we've said on this show, there is no way they're going to get his penetration money or his land in Florida. That's all protected. But guess what, you know what, Fred Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson's family are going to be just as much in demand. I think more in demand.

By the way, Jesse said to me yesterday. He said, you know, I think black people still. There is still is a divide. I looked it up. And guess what? More whites than black thinks he is guilty but it's now the point where it's closed to 60 percent of blacks who think O.J. Simpson committed those murders.

WATTERS: You know what? I was out on the streets Juan today, and I will admit that, you know, it's not as racially divided as I thought it was. It's not black-and-white. There is a significant portion of the black community and there is an anecdote that thinks that O.J. did do it.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes.

WATTERS: And are not supporting him.

BOOTHE: And let's be honest. O.J. Simpson is a horrible person. Convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping as many have said tonight. Likely got away with murder. And I am so sick and tired of these athletes feeling like they are invincible which allows them to commit this horrendous act. So, you can just go through a list of some of the thing that some of these athletes have done. Gerry Sandusky, you know, football coach convicted of -- serial rapist and child molester. Michael Vick ran a dog fighting enterprise signed a hundred million dollar contract after that.

You've got athletes punching their fiances on camera in an elevator. Mike Tyson convicted rapist, you can just go down the list. And I'm just so sick and tired of these athletes being elevated to a point where they feel like they're invincible and they can do whatever they want. And a lot of them get away with it. And, you know, and it's disgusting to even think about the fact that O.J. Simpson is going to cash in on, as soon as he gets out, book deals, interviews, et cetera.

KILMEADE: Reality show on E. I am sure it will follow the Kardashians.

PERINO: All right.

WILLIAMS: That money goes to the Goldmans if he gets that deal.

PERINO: It's true. That's right.

All right. More on the breaking news on Senator John McCain. We'll have that, next.

WILLIAMS: Back now with breaking news. Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. We are all praying for him and so is President Trump. The President put out a statement tonight. Senator McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers. Get well soon. Let's now bring in Fox News Medical Correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel. He joins us here at the table with The Five. Dr. Siegel thanks for rushing over. The quick question is can he survive this? Jimmy Carter former President had brain cancer and is cancer free now. Could we see the same thing with Senator McCain?

MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: I have to be honest with you, Juan. The type of brain cancer we are talking about here, it tends to infiltrates the tissues. It's hard to get it out. They will try with radiation and try with chemotherapy. That is the standard. As President Trump said, Senator McCain is a fighter. I believe that courage plays a role in fighting especially him, with what he is been through as a war hero. That will play a role. There is an experimental vaccine that they use for certain proteins in the cancer that might be a possibility that it duke. I am sure all of these things will be explored. This is a really, really tough one.

PERINO: Is there a new technology that is deployed? There are so many cancer treatment advancements. We just heard about one last week. The young girl cured of leukemia with this sort of experiment. It was just approved by the FDA. Is that what you are talking about in terms of what they are expecting?

SIEGEL: Dana, there are two things. First of all the imaging of the brain improved. Last year I went to Detroit and they found this new imaging where they can find exactly how deep into the brain this cancer goes. That helps to know how to get it out. The second thing that I am talking about is this new experimental vaccine that they are using. They look for a protein abnormal in the brain and target it with the vaccine and that cause cures in some cases, rarely.

WATTERS: Where are we in terms of the fight against cancer in America? We have so much money here in this country. Are we doing enough right now to fight this horrific disease? What more can be done?

SIEGEL: We are turning a corner on this. We are into immune-therapies now. You take cells out of the body and re-engineer them program them to fight cancer cells and reinsert them that is showing tremendous response. That hasn't been used in this kind of cancer but showing tremendous potential with leukemia like with Jimmy Carter's cancer.

BOOTHE: We know Senator McCain there is no stringer fighter than him and he got this support of Meghan McCain and the rest of his family. What are the next steps for the Senator in this fight?

SIEGEL: The next steps will be chemotherapy. That is standard. We have been giving that since the '80s and radiation. That knocks you back. I would suspect -- again I can't say this for sure given what a fighter he, he might take some time off.

WATTERS: At 80 years old, this is called Glioblastoma, I guess. Sometimes with people with cancer they used the term, it's not curable but treatable and a lot of people live their lives for years as they go through treatment. Can you see scenario like that?

SIEGEL: I certainly hope so, but that again will be a small percentage of cases with this type of cancer, because of the way it infiltrates. Maybe one of these experimental treatments will be turned to or maybe he will be a super responder and he has that courage. If anyone is going to beat this, it's him.

WATTERS: What is the mayo clinic's reputation in Phoenix suns for this? Do you see him being transferred somewhere else?

SIEGEL: I thought he got stellar treatment out there. I would not be surprised to see him going to the top couple of cancer centers in the country. I mention Duke and also Anderson. There are a bunch of places he might end up trying, if the standard therapy don't work. He is going to start with a standard therapy and that is the right thing.

WILLIAMS: Doctor, I will jump in here. A new statement from former President Bush 41, is says quote the Hanoi Hilton could not break John McCain's spirit many years ago. Barbara and I know with confidence he and his family will meet this latest battle in his life of service with courage and determination. To me, you hear all of these statements. I am just in awe of his life, his service to our great country. But I do think that given what you are describing and the chemotherapy especially, it's hard to imagine that he is going to continue working.

SIEGEL: I would think that. Again, if anyone would try, it would be him. But this type of chemotherapy and the way it knocks you out, I don't expect him to come back right away. But President Bush 41 is right. I truly believe the courage that is involved in here and the fight that he will show will play a role. This will be the toughest fight of his life and most people don't win this.

PERINO: There are more diagnoses of brain cancer? Even Joe Biden's son who passed away, are we hearing more about it now? There are people across America and the world who are dealing with loved ones that have brain tumors, I just want to - on the increase or are we just discovering them now.

SIEGEL: It's on the increase and we are discovering it more.

PERINO: Do we know why it's increasing?

SIEGEL: We don't know why. It may be due to more radiation in the air. With Senator McCain it probably the case related indirectly to his melanoma, in other words in tends to be cancer family genetic disposition to cancer. We are definitely finding more now with the MRI. Before that we never caught it until the very end.

KILMEADE: I am not saying the Democrats or Republicans divide the line when it comes to something like this. But it is amazing he does goes across Party lines. One of his statements to reporters over the last 3 week, I wish we did the health care thing on regular order. So many Democrats feel he split parties including Joe Biden should a statement too. He is strong and he will beat this. His son just succumbed to brain cancer.

BOOTHE: And Vice-President Biden is part of the moon shot. How close are we being able to cure cancer?

WILLIAMS: It's part of this immuno-therapy idea. That is part of the moon shot and the cure for cancer act that was just passed. That is a big role. There are experimental treatments showing response in some people. I believe he will look into that.

WATTERS: I think it's important to remember that John McCain is not a Republican, he is an American. When we talk about the differences between health care and tax relief or anything like that, the Russia controversy, John McCain is an American statesman he is an American hero. It goes beyond parties. Which things like this happen, it's important for everybody to recognize that this man dedicated his life to this country. Not the Party, but to the country. We owe him a debt of gratitude.

BOOTHE: And a good father and husband as well.

WILLIAMS: I saw him at the baseball game and he stood up with the troops when the troops were honored in the middle of the game. You should have heard the outpouring of love in Washington, D.C. the baseball game, mostly a Democratic crowd. Pure love for Senator McCain, tonight all of us are praying for you and send our deepest love, more next, stay with us please.

KILMEADE: Welcome come back. We change gears. Rush Limbaugh is fired up again this time about the establishment for trying to take down President Trump. Here is Rush yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: It is clear that the career Republicans in Washington don't want to touch Obamacare. They don't want to repeal it! And, they don't want to do tax reform. And, they don't want to build a wall! They don't want to do any of the Trump agenda. The Democrats, the Republicans, it doesn't matter what the Party divisions are, because we are not talking about that. We are talking about the elite club known as the establishment. No way this establishment was going to permit an outsider to come in and clean house and show how Washington can work and blow their cover for the last how many decades? This is a silent coup. These people are trying to take this president out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So Russia is trying to make sense of how Lisa they couldn't repeal and replace, they said it would be easy to do in January. He said there is a plot from his own Party. Did you see that?

BOOTHE: I think there is distrust on both sides. Establishment Republicans didn't want President Trump that was evidence in the general election. No other Republican on my opinion that ran for the 2016 nomination could put together the states and coalition that President Trump was able to do, but I will say this, President Trump and congress's fates are linked together in the 2018 and 2020 election.

KILMEADE: Someone should tell them that, right Jesse?

WATTERS: right exactly, I don't know if it's a coup as much as incompetence.

KILMEADE: You don't see a big plot?

WATTERS: I don't see a plot. I don't think anybody can actually repeal and replace Obamacare in the senate. They don't have the votes. They want tax form and Obamacare repeal. They just can't get it done.

KILMEADE: Dana Perino?

PERINO: The party is split and there is a huge spotlight on it right now and what they need is a deal maker to bring them together. I think President Trump has a little bit more muscle behind this, whether charm or threat - actually this is not going to happen because they want it to, I think he has to get more involved.

KILMEADE: Juan, maybe it started today. The President was direct and looked like a leader today at the White House.

WILLIAMS: He had lunch with the Republicans. He can Dean looking like he was a captive there sitting right to his right.

KILMEADE: That is what Dana Perino said you should be doing for the President.

KILMEADE: All right. Maybe no deep plot but a lot of frustration on those people that wanted to see Donald Trump be successful. Ahead, Rosie O'Donnell off her rocker again. I am not sure she ever got back on her rocker, sad new anti-Trump publicity stunt coming your way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is not Russia.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

Donald Trump and his pathetic friends are like Kremlin criminal privilege businessmen.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

I would like to say to him, (inaudible), (inaudible)!

It's over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: That was Rosie O'Donnell back in February. America's loudest Trump hating liberal is encouraging her twitter followers to play a sick online game to harm the President. It allows the players can push a virtual version of Mr. Trump off a cliff. Juan, with all this famous liberals, with her doing this, the comments Madonna has made and Cathy Griffin. Does it hurt the liberal movements to have this individuals associate with it?

WILLIAMS: I don't think it helps at all. I think its offensive. You go back to Cathy Griffin it's a little bit much. It seems like the right really thinks this is great. We will milk the anger. It's like culture warriors. They are back at it. Ok. Does anybody care what she says?

BOOTHE: I don't. I don't think Jesse does either.

WATTERS: People are pushing Obama off a cliff. Come on! We are covering the story.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. Ted Nugent is saying horrible things.

WATTERS: That is all you have.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: All right, all right. What do you think of this video?

KILMEADE: I think of Rosie O'Donnell of not a fan of the President.

(LAUGHTER)

BOOTHE: We would have never given you that idea.

KILMEADE: She is looking for attention and unemployed. She had talent but lost her way. Put that can Johnny Depp and Madonna and Kathy Griffin as well as Snoop Dogg, this is an extremely bad trend, and it just shows how - they don't understand, this is not helping them; it is actually helping President Trump.

BOOTHE: Dana, what do you think?

PERINO: I think President Trump is reinvigorating wash-up Hollywood carriers. It's proportional to how much President Trump will win the reelection.

WATTERS: It's a video game.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: Can he get some profit from it?

WATTERS: If Trump can, he will.

BOOTHE: Final thoughts are up next.

WATTERS: Final thoughts in our final moments. Senator John McCain, we would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to you and your family. We wish you a recovery and hope you fight the good fight against cancer. I know it will be tough. We all believe in you and know how much of a fighter you are.

WILLIAMS: One of the things that stand out to me about Senator McCain is the fact that unlike many politicians, this is someone who put his life on the line for America. Suffered for America and would not leave his own men behind despite the fact that his father was an American leader and there were offers made to get him out if he would sacrifice his men.

WATTERS: All right, set you DVR's. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Hannity" is up next.

