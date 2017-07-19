Eric Bolling on chaos in Chicago; Will OJ Simpson see financial windfall if paroled?

This is a rush transcript from "The Fox News Specialists," July 19, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KATHERINE TIMPF, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kat Timpf along with Eric Bolling and Eboni K. Williams. We are The Fox News Specialists. It was all stick and no carrot for Republican senators at the White House today. They're feeling the heat from President Trump after their effort to repeal and replace Obamacare imploded yesterday.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I've been here just six months. I'm ready to act. I have pen in hand, believe me. I'm sitting in that office. I have pen in hand. You never had that before. You know, for seven years, you had an easy route. We'll repeal, we'll replace, and he's never going to sign it. But I'm signing it. So it's a little bit different. But I'm ready to act. People are hurting. Inaction is not an option and, frankly, I don't think we should leave town unless we have a health insurance plan, unless we can give our people great health care because we're close. We're very close.

TIMPF: The White House announcing that Republican senators are gathering on Capitol Hill this evening to try and bring repeal and replace back from the dead. But should voters have any faith after Republican leaders botched this so badly. What do you think, Eric? Tonight is going to be the night?

ERIC BOLLING, CO-HOST: So something very important happened today. Mitch McConnell came to the speaker and he said, look, we're going to figure out which bill we're going to go ahead and push next week. That's important because originally it was that big bill that no one really liked, and then it was going to be just the clean repeal that Rand Paul and the others like. Look, if you pass the big bill that no one likes, Republicans, you're going to get hurt in 2018, period. I'm just -- fair warning right now. If you pass nothing at all you're going to get hurt in 2018, another warning. What you really have -- the only choice forward and the most logical one and the most sensible one for the American people is passed the clean repeal now and then spend the next two years with a good replacement bill that encompasses the four things that conservatives have complained for eight years about state lines, being able to have competition across state lines, drug pricing, tort reform, and hospitals posting their prices online. Get that done and you're winner in '18 and a winner in '20.

TIMPF: I agree with that. Eboni, you look like you disagree a little bit.

EBONI K. WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: I agree that the four things Eric is talking about is exactly what should have been in the first big bill. But, here's what I think. I think if they don't replace, if they do the clean repeal but they don't have anything in place, I think there's still might be damage in 2018 because I can see the ads rolling now from the Democrats. They're going to have grandma going off the cliff, they're going to have children dying, and saying this is what happens when the Republicans has do something. When they take something away and offer nothing in its place. That's going to certainly be the narratives that the Dems will run with in 2018, and I think it will be damaging.

TIMPF: All right. Well, let's meet today's specialists. She's a former anchor for One American News Network, she's one of the most provocative conservative commentators in the country, and she's the senior communications advisor for the Great America Alliance, the largest pro- Trump political action committee, but she specializes in melting snow flakes with her virial final thoughts commentary on Facebook, Tomi Lahren is here. And he's a conservative commentator, he's won 70 awards for journalism from the associated press, society of professional journalists, the national press club, and he's the host of the nationally syndicated Lars Larson Show, so he specializes in all things radio, Lars Larson is here. Lars, what do you think about how this health care thing been going? Not great.

LARS LARSON, "THE LARS LARSON SHOW" HOST: No, listen, I've got to tell you, Kat. A lot of conservatives are starting to feel like Ann Coulter on a Delta flight. We got the ticket, we got the promise, and now all of a sudden flight attendants Paul Ryan and Lisa Murkowski are in the back saying get out of the seat. We're not going where you wanted to go anymore. And meanwhile, up front, you've got Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell and they don't know how to fly to the state of independence anymore, independence from government regulation and health care, so they're going to take it to rhino land instead. I want them to do something. And if it means, OK, we're going to clean repeal. Two years, you now have a hard deadline to come up with something to replace it. That's probably the best way to go if you can't get some sensible replacement right now. And it doesn't sound like they can.

TIMPF: Tomi, I like the repeal, and then have it phase out and have the two years to come up with something, what do you think about that idea?

TOMI LAHREN, GREAT AMERICA ALLIANCE: I do as well because it gives you a deadline. And then, Republicans better act and lights a fire, and they need that fire as we have seen. They were so confident that they could repeal and replace. They were so confident they could just repeal back when they're campaigning, and now what? They've work so hard to be elected, and now what? Now everyone that voted for them, come on.

WILLIAMS: And this, I think that's the narrative, right, Tomi. Is that if you're a Democrat in 2018, you're going to go out to all to the constituents and you're going to say you guys gave them a chance. They had seven years to get this thing right. And I think President Trump, by the way, is right to hold their feet to the fire and hold them accountable. He's got pen in hand, he's ready to go. He should not be in a position right now as the commander-in-chief, the first Republican in the oval in 8 years, and not have legislation that can move. That's ridiculous.

BOLLING: Eboni, if they don't do anything, we know they're not going to get the bill. They're not going to get the full health care law -- bill passed into law. So if they don't do anything, they're going to go into 2018 and feel the fire.

WILLIAMS: Even worse.

BOLLING: . even worse. So here's the counter to go into 2018 with just the repeal and the replacement underway. You say the alternative was letting Obamacare last. Right now, today, there are 38 counties in America with no insurers. They're going to be something like 30 percent of the country with one insurer by 2018. These are numbers the American people are suffering under because their health care costs -- insurance costs are rising.

WILLIAMS: I agree with you, Eric.

BOLLING: Look, I know we didn't replace yet, but if we let Obamacare in there, then you would've been.

WILLIAMS: I hear you, Eric, but they're going to find those people that right now under this sky-high premium still have something. That people have Obamacare. And if you do a clean repeal and they have nothing.

(CROSSTALK) TIMPF: It would be a gradual phase out.

WILLIAMS: That's going to be the ad. I'm just telling you.

BOLLING: There's literally no one going to the left without insurance.

WILLIAMS: But you know that's going to be the narrative, politically.

BOLLING: The only people that are going to be left without insurance are the ones who choose not to buy insurance.

LARSON: And shouldn't they have the right to choose? I mean, I see the right to choose there. I think that's the right thing to do. I think in this case.

WILLIAMS: Interesting, Lars.

LARSON: It's not just about killing babies. It's actually about having the government say we're not going to force you to do something.

WILLIAMS: I'm all about choice. I like it.

LARSON: You don't choose to do it. And there are people who do choose to go bare for all kinds of insurance. This should be one of them if that's your choice. And it makes for a great marketplace because then insurance companies say we've got to come up with something to sell.

BOLLING: Tomi, you know what the problem is, this is what happens when government takes over things that should have stayed in the private sector. Thank you, John Roberts. Not the reporter, I'm talking about the.

LAHREN: The messaging has to get better. We need to tell better stories because you're right, the Democrats have great stories. They're going to have great ads. We need to have better ads. In the words of President Donald J. Trump, we need to do it better, we need to do it quickly, and we need to light a fire. Because if not, we give them more time, more time, more time. Give them a deadline and say you need to do something or guess what, 2018, you're out anyway.

BOLLING: Something is coming, Kat. Something is coming. If Mitch McConnell says there's going to be a vote next week, he knows one of these two are going to pass, my guess, the one that repeal the clean repeal only is the one that's closest to passing. I think he only needs to turn two people. Mitch McConnell has got something going.

TIMPF: We'll see. I mean, we've talked before. You've talked about letting it implode on its own, and I think that's terrible because they're -- OK, let it implode and then we can fix it then. But there's no telling whether or not Republicans will be in a position to fix it because that could be something that takes a while. When 2018 comes along, Democrats have control at that point.

BOLLING: When I say let it implode, I mean let Obamacare implode. I don't mean put people out on the street without insurance.

TIMPF: I completely understand that. I'm talking about Obamacare, as well. If we let it implode with the idea that we can fix it after it implode, but it might not be Republicans in control of congress. (CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: But I highly doubt we'll have the same solutions for how to fox this.

TIMPF: Single-payer, exactly. That's exactly what I'm concern about.

WILLIAMS: That's what I'm saying, Eric. I love your vote of confidence in Mitch McConnell. I just can't share it because I don't have any indication, any reason, no evidence, no facts to indicate to me that he's got anything better that he's have for the past 7 years.

BOLLING: He has repeal and he's only -- the numbers -- if John McCain comes back in time for the vote, which it looks like he might, that means there's three people who are holding out right now. If he gets one to agree to it, he's got 50 and he's got Vice President Pence to break the tie. And for me, honestly, guys, politically it's the only answer right now.

WILLIAMS: You might be right, right now.

TIMPF: All right. Well, speaking of senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, he's facing a growing insurrection for more conservatives after the health care bill's failure. And it's raising questions about whether he is fit for the job at all.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: He doesn't seem to be down with the president's agenda. I mean, where's the wall, where's tax reform, where's Obamacare repeal? These are all things that go to the senate and then they suddenly die. It's not like there aren't the votes in the senate to get them past. And you know, we can't even blame filibuster for this because the way they structured Obamacare repeal, you only need 50 votes plus the vice president, and they can't even get that with Mitch McConnell who's telling liberals in the senate -- liberal Republican one thing and telling conservative Republicans something else, and then when they get together in the same room, they realize they've been told completely different things.

TIMPF: Mitch McConnell. It's all Mitch McConnell, so not a popular guy right now.

LARSON: I'm not a fan of him.

TIMPF: Neither am I.

LARSON: No, listen, I don't think he's done his job. I don't think Ryan's done his job properly either, but something has to get done about this whole mess. And Eric, a lot of my callers will say let's let it implode. The problem is there's too much human damage that comes from that. But the clean repeal with a two-year sunset gives you the attractive parts of the implosion, but it puts you on a deadline. It says you have to get something done. Nothing congress does is on a deadline anymore. They don't have -- we all have to get our work done and be here at the right time. They don't. A two-year replace for it puts them on a deadline, and make it such that they can't extend the two years.

LAHREN: Well, that's the big thing. But remember, this is the same discussion we had on sequestration as well. That was supposed to push people to get something done, and yet nobody got anything done. I think President Trump is going to be the first to know of all people. He's going to be the one getting them in the room. And if anyone is going to listen to anyone, it's going to be congress listening to President Trump because a lot of them rode on his coattails into office, and so if they want.

TIMPF: I'm not so sure about that, though, because I think that the GOP -- I think that the GOP doesn't know who the GOP is anymore.

WILLIAMS: It's Donald Trump.

TIMPF: I think that there's people with very different views in congress. So I don't know if it's a matter of them needing to get it done. There're certain people who aren't going to agree to certain things no matter what.

BOLLING: I said this yesterday and did a whole thing on it. If you're a Republican senator who's going to vote against repealing only Obamacare, you're going to get primaried. And guess what happens when you get primaried, Donald J. Trump is going to go to your district or state and say, hey, I really needed you to do this. Guess what happens to you? You're done. You're finished.

LAHREN: He hinted that today.

WILLIAMS: And we know he's done it before. He has precedents for calling people out by name if they get in the way of his Make America Great Again agenda, and that's probably the strongest leverage he has, Eric. I'll also say this, perhaps this is the time -- I think -- I disagree with you, Kat. I think the GOP is plainly Donald Trump's party. I don't think there's any contentious around that if we're going to be really intellectually honest here because the GOP hasn't it gotten done in eight years. And finally, they're in position to do so, even though they're failing to act right now. I'll also say this. I really think perhaps the president has to be more hands-on at this point. I think he let Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan try. They batted 2 for 0. Maybe the president needs to get in front of this legislation himself.

TIMPF: I'm not entirely sure what -- it being President Trump's party means. I mean, in terms of health care, the fact that the no vote came from people with two very different views it and for very different reasons is what.

WILLIAMS: I'm saying a stronghold, Kat. I'm saying a stronghold where President Trump.

WILLIAMS: . and says you are in the position you're in off the strength of my coattails, much like many Democrats were in '08 behind Obama. So let's call spade a spade and get in line. Get in formation as some people might say.

BOLLING: Two quick thoughts, Eboni, it's 0 for 2, not 2 for 0.

WILLIAMS: Oh, excuse me.

(LAUGHTER)

BOLLING: And also, so -- again, I think this is completely on Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan's shoulders. There are five people in the house who put this -- their health care version together, and there are a handful of people, they're all leadership, and they led the president astray. They said we had this, and they never had it. This is not Trumpcare.

TIMPF: Get it together, guys. He's got his pen. All right. Up next, rampant speculation consuming the mainstream media after an unknown Trump-Putin meeting is revealed. We're coming right back.

WILLIAMS: A second meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin at this month G20 summit in Germany, has newly been revealed, and as you imagine, already causing quite a controversy and conspiracy theories.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, "MORNING JOE"/MSNBC, JULY 19: It's the president himself who may have made this look sinister.

SCARBOROUGH: Reporters, foreign policy analysts, and their allies can safely assume the worst. They can safely assume the worst of Donald Trump. They can safely assume the worst of Vladimir Putin.

DAVID FRUM, SENIOR EDITOR, THE ATLANTIC, "THE LAST WORD"/MSNBC, JULY 18: What did he give away in that hour that he was unsupervised? What did he give away without understanding that he was giving away.

DAVID GERGEN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST, "ANDERSON COOPER 360"/CNN, JULY 18: It is abnormal and it is not appropriate to his duty. And then, not to disclose it only arouses further suspicions about what the hell is it -- Donald Trump's obsession with Vladimir Putin? And why won't he be straightforward about it?

GLORIA BORGER, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL ANALYST, "THE SITUATION ROOM"/CNN, JULY 18: It makes you wonder, what's the unfinished business that the president decided he needed to transact after his initial meeting?

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

WILLIAMS: All right. So amid the very wild speculation, the president's supporters -- well, they're giving a more sober assessment.

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE, "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM": Suddenly, a public meeting in front of, literally, 18 other heads of state suddenly becomes some secret, weird event. And I think it's just part of the anti-Trump hysteria.

WILLIAMS: OK. Tomi, Newt Gingrich there kind of referring to Trump, just absolute crazy syndrome that we're seeing all over the place. And I've got to tell you. I think there are lots of places to legitimately criticize President Trump, that's my opinion. But I think when anti-Trump, or the Democrats, or whoever go on this type of hysterical tangent, they not only do themselves a disservice, Tomi. Our specialists yesterday, David Avella, ask during the break, Eboni, when are the Dems going to let this Russia thing go? I said, well, they're not, David, because they need a reason to get out of bed in the morning, and we don't have a message that resonates with the American people, particularly, economically, this is what they have.

LAHREN: You don't have policy positions or an actually agenda. You just talk about Russia all day. You know, they talked about an obsession there. They talk about President Trump's obsession with President Putin. I think it's more than mainstream media's obsession with President Trump and Putin. There's the obsession as you could see. They were almost crying there. It's really kind of sad.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. It's absolute derangement at this point, right, Lars?

LARSON: Well, Eboni, these people act like they've never been to a dinner before. You -- all of the people sitting at this table have been to dinners before where you might stand up during the dinner, walk over and chat with somebody. Usually it's about nothing consequential. In fact, Tomi Lahren and I had a secret meeting because we both gave speeches at a political group about a month ago. And during that dinner, we stepped aside and exchanged pleasantries for a couple of minutes, nothing of consequence at all. And by the way, I'm not obsessed with Tomi Lahren. So.

WILLIAMS: But you might be the only one.

LARSON: It was a secret meeting. It wasn't on the agenda, and I never later talked about what we said. It was nothing. And this is nothing. You thought Spicer was exaggerating when you talk about the Russian salad dressing. This is how arranged the mainstream media is about everything Donald Trump as it relates to Russia.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. Kat, I mean you've been, I think, consistent on your position that you have questions and you want answers, but when you see stuff like this, what's your take?

TIMPF: Right, exactly. I'm somebody who would like to see the investigation continue, particularly for the reason of the changing stories. Whenever you start changing your story, I start looking at your story closer no matter who you are, no matter what it's about. But I think it strange to even really call this a meeting at all. They were all a dinner, and then he talked to him for a while. I would, obviously, have preferred they're to be an American there, rather than just going through the Kremlin translator because then they controlled the narrative. However, I think the only person who should have a very serious problem with this might be the Japanese prime minister's wife who had to sit there alone. President Trump got up on the chair. What's a leaders and couples dinner anyway? What do you do if you don't have a husband or wife? What do you do? Could you not go or you just bring a date?

BOLLING: So Melania Trump was sitting next to Vladimir Putin.

TIMPF: Yeah.

BOLLING: They didn't need a translator. She was sitting right there. So let's go back. You have -- there's the picture. I'm so glad the producers put this up. David Frum, you stupid dolt, you call this an unsupervised meeting? Look at this. There're probably 80 people at the table. There're cameras where you can see everything. This isn't -- and you notice -- I'm going to call out Ian Bremmer, too. Ian Bremmer is the guy who, quote, unquote, broke the story. You broke what story, Ian? That there was a dinner and Donald Trump walked around, shaking hands with world leaders, sat down with Putin for an hour. This is the story that you, quote, unquote, broke. You know, he didn't have the guts to call it a bilateral meeting because it wasn't because there's a group of 80-some people at that table. This is much ado about nothing. Propaganda media, it's not even mainstream media anymore, it's just pure propaganda.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. Well, I think they're certainly selling their soul maybe in the mainstream media for this. Speaking of Bremmer, Ian Bremmer, the head of the Eurasia Group, quote, broke the story about the second Trump-Putin meeting, got to use some of the airports there. He gave his take about it earlier today.

IAN BREMMER, PRESIDENT, EURASIA GROUP, "AMERICA's NEWSROOM": I think the concern is less about wanting the U.S. and Russia to have a more functional relationship. It's more about the dangers of Trump by himself without a lot of foreign policy expertise being played.

WILLIAMS: I mean, OK, that's his take, I guess. But that's reading a lot into it, right? I mean, look, again, I want to be clear about my concerns. I think flattery does get certain people certain places with President Trump. That's been a concern I had. But I don't think we can project a conclusion around what the business was going on between President Trump and Vladimir Putin.

LAHREN: I don't understand why is it a bad thing to have our leader engage with other world leaders? I mean, Hillary and Barack Obama's Russian restart that failed. So maybe if we have better relations with Russia, I don't see why that's a negative thing. No, I understand and I agree with you. I think there are unanswered questions. But when they spend all their time talking about how many scoops of ice cream, who sat at what table, who talked to who, this is high school. This is the mainstream media effectively back in high school. And it detracts from any kind of legitimacy they would otherwise have.

TIMPF: When I hear secret meeting, if someone invited me to a secret, private meeting and I walked into that, I would be very disappointed.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yeah, all those cameras.

LARSON: Am I the only one who thinks, yeah, Russia investigation. How about the radioactive one? The one that left 20 percent of our uranium production, not reserves, in the hands of Russia, and where 10 in millions of dollars change hands. But that one involves Hillary Clinton, so that one is hands-off, why? Because she lost. She and her husband are not still significant figures within the Democrat Party. How about an investigation of that? No, we're going to talk about whether or not Trump and Putin talked at a dinner.

BOLLING: That wasn't a secret meeting between Trump and Putin. You want to know what a secret meeting really looks like, when a former president.

WILLIAMS: Loretta Lynch, here we go.

BOLLING: . boarded the airplane on the tarmac in Arizona.

TIMPF: How do we know?

BOLLING: . a one-on-one with the active attorney general, who may be investigating.

TIMPF: You know what, as a libertarian, I'm allowed to be mad at both of all of these things. Questions about it all.

WILLIAMS: As an American.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Straight ahead, it is time to wake up, America. A new wave of gun violence swamps Chicago, and what the city is doing about it? Well, laying off prosecutors. Eric Bolling says enough is enough. Stay with us.

BOLLING: It is time to wake up, America. My hometown of Chicago, folks, this breaks my heart to say, but Chicago is literally a war zone. Here's the fact, homicides are skyrocketing, 369 so far, just this year. And get this, a war torn country of 32 million people, Afghanistan, has less violent deaths per 100,000, which is 5.19, than Chicago, America's third largest city of 2.72 million at a rate of 13.5. That's less than half of Afghanistan.

What's happening? I'll tell what's happening. Liberal Democrats are happening. Mayor Rahm Emanuel is a complete failure. Rahm, was in over his head from the get-go. At the beginning of his term, Emanuel eliminated the mobile strike force and targeted response units over budget issues. As the violence started to spike, Rahm hired Eddie Johnson, basically a yes-man who defended all the foolish liberal policies Rahm could cook up. Rahm, Eddie, and the ACLU placed massive restrictions on how officers were allowed to made contact with suspects. When they do make a perfectly legal stop, officers are required to pump put mounds of bureaucratic paperwork.

According to John -- and a gun issue expert, Chicago has a detective force that is undermanned and overextended, struggling against reluctant prosecutors and a notorious no-snitch code. The results have been deadly. In 1991, 67 percent of murderers were arrested. Under Rahm Emanuel, it hit a new low of 20 percent in 2016. Shocking, isn't it? Only one in five murders are cleared. Not much of a deterrent is it when you have an 80 percent of not getting caught?

Chicago, ground zero for Chicago's tsunami of murder, armed robbery, and assault is not the West and South Sides of Chicago. No, ground zero sits right there in city hall. Wake up, Chicago. Empower law enforcement to enforce the law. Spend the money to break up the gangs and lock up the criminals. And for God's sake, get rid of the Rahm and Eddie show or continue this failed progressive experiment and watch the body counts continue to skyrocket.

Tomi, Chicago, I'm calling it a law enforcement handcuff environment. Handcuffed by liberals.

LAHREN: Perfect case study into what's going on and what's going to start happening all across the country, I believe. Now, we just experienced an anniversary in Dallas of what happens when police officers are undermined and when police officers are not respected. And I think that there is a resurgence of support.

But also, in many cities like Chicago, you don't see that. And John Long (ph) is absolutely right on this. And if we don't support our police officers, we don't give them the support that they need, we don't give them the morale that they need, Chicago is just a perfect example of what's going to happen all across the country.

BOLLING: And Eboni, I pointed out that Rahm Emanuel put two major gang task force, he shut down over budget constraints. I don't care what's going on in your city. The most important thing is keeping that city safe.

WILLIAMS: I completely agree with that. You know I am no fan of Rahm Emanuel on this and a host of issues, including education.

But Eric, I do want to say this. I hear where you're coming from in the monologue, but we had thousands of law enforcement in droves on Chicago's streets just a couple of weeks ago; and they didn't really see any better results. So I'm nervous that -- and it breaks my heart.

I was in Chicago not even a year ago, six months ago, to see this for myself, this carnage. It is a nightmare. It is horrible. Schoolkids are being killed. Community workers. This is every day. But my mother was concerned because she said, "You're going to Chicago? You've got to be careful," as if I was going to Iraq or Paris or some other terrorist targets.

BOLLING: And Kat, we know that these areas, of the West Side and the South Side of Chicago, that's where a vast majority of this crime is being committed. So there are ways to fix this, but certainly not if a police officer with a perfectly legal engagement with a suspect or perp has to do a massive amount of paperwork to write that up afterwards.

TIMPF: Right. I also think it's important to note in a macrolevel that a lot of these are drug-related crimes. Meaning that they come from the violence that comes from the black market that's associated with drugs being illegal and the war on drugs. I think that, on a -- a good thing to reduce violence would be legalize drugs.

BOLLING: I'm with you on that, but these are homicide; these are murders. And I know they're over a lot of, you know, gang turf; but in the '80s, there was massive gang violence going on in L.A., and they broke that up by instituting these -- these gang task forces.

TIMPF: I'm all about -- I'm all about the police doing their job. I'm also just saying, on a macro level, there's a reason why this violence comes from...

WILLIAMS: Systemic. You're talking about systemic.

TIMPF: Yes. Exactly. There's a reason why you have the violence in the black market. There's a reason why there aren't Jack Daniels and Maker's Mark truck drivers knifing it out in the streets, and it's because it's legal.

LARSON: Look, you -- that's the third largest city. Arguably, the third largest city shouldn't have the No. 1 rate. It should be New York or Los Angeles. Why isn't it? I think New York has still got the holdover from some previous good mayors, who had great policies. I don't think de Blasio is great.

But how about some practical suggestions? No. 1, if the Cook County prosecutor's office won't handle this and won't keep prosecutions up, then why don't you have the DOJ step in? And I'm not the biggest fan of having the federal government come in, but if Sessions said, "Fine, you won't take those cases locally, we'll prosecute them federally." That's No. 1

No. 2, you kid me about being a fan of concealed carry. I'm not carrying here, because of the crazy New York rules on carry. But I do at home. I think if you could liberalize some of those rules. But that may have to get through the Illinois legislature. That would be one way to address it.

BOLLING: Let me bring this around the table again one more time. Here's the issue. That 20 percent number, Tomi, that's very, very scary. The number, the rate of murderers who are arrested. Twenty percent. Four out of five aren't arrested in Chicago.

LAHREN: What message does that send? I mean, it's a message more than anything. You're right: There's no deterrent that exists. And they know if there's lawlessness; they know that people aren't empowered to keep the streets safe. They know that lawlessness is the status quo, and it's accepted, that's just going to continue. Because who's going to put a clamp down on it? No one.

WILLIAMS: Two things. I worked as a public defender, so I know what these freezes look like that's been going on right now in Cook County, laying off almost 40 people from the state prosecutor's office, including almost 20 actual D.A.'s. It's a problem.

And I've been on the receiving end of that freezing, and it really ties the hand of the justice system as we know it. It can't move. It's already a slow-moving thing. Now it's held to a screeching halt.

But the issue, Eric, you talk about the mounds of bureaucratic paperwork. I do think it's important, though, that when they're good, legal stops that happen every day, that they do cite their reasons. Right? That's why we have a Constitution. That's why we have -- you know what was your reason to stopping it?

LARSON: Eboni, you know what most of that paperwork's about? I talked to John Long (ph) about this. Most of it is about political correctness.

WILLIAMS: I'm not talking about that, though, Lars. I'm talking about...

LARSON: They want you to gather gigantic -- no, but most of the paperwork.

WILLIAMS: ... just straight up and down, when you stop somebody and you have a reasonable suspicion, you just say what it is. That's plain.

BOLLING: You make a good point that, when the prosecuting -- prosecutor's office gets shrunk, that does put a backlog.

WILLIAMS: Absolutely.

BOLLING: They have detectives who are working 20 murder cases at the same time, saying, "I can't go investigate."

WILLIAMS: They don't have the manpower.

BOLLING: They don't have the manpower.

WILLIAMS: I'm with you.

BOLLING: What's more important than more manpower stopping murder in your city? Can we agree Rahm Emanuel is a failed mayor?

WILLIAMS: Agreed there, completely.

TIMPF: I agree with that.

WILLIAMS: On many levels.

TIMPF: I agree with that. I agree that Rahm Emanuel is a terrible mayor. I agree that I'm anti-murder. And very bold stance: Strictly anti-murder and also legalize all drugs.

BOLLING: OK, we'll leave it right there.

WILLIAMS: Agree with that.

BOLLING: Coming up, President Trump's voter fraud panel convening for the very first time today; and the president is taking a big swing at critics. Don't go away.

TIMPF: Welcome back to "The Fox News Specialists." Our specialists today are Tomi Lahren and Lars Larson. All right. Let's keep this going.

President Trump firing back at critics of his voter fraud commission in Washington today.

TRUMP: Any form of illegal or fraudulent voting, whether by noncitizens or the deceased, and any form of voter suppression or intimidation must be stopped.

I am pleased that more than 30 states have already agreed to share the information with the commission. And the other states, that information will be forthcoming. If any state does not want to share this information, one has to wonder what they're worried about. And I asked the vice president, I ask the commission, what are they worried about? There's something. There always is.

TIMPF: Isn't that the truth? Earlier, the panel convened for its first official meeting, but can it actually get answers given the fierce opposition to it?

Eric, I know some of the concern has been with the security of the information. A lot of cyber-security experts were concerned about that.

BOLLING: Yes, this -- I think that this is treating the voter suppression, intimidation, there's a very simple answer to this, and I'm just going to end it right here, with my commentary. It's voter I.D., require voter I.D. and you solve all your problems.

TIMPF: Anybody disagree?

LARSON: No, not at all. In fact, all the data they're asking for is already publicly available.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not, Larson.

LARSON: Yes, it is.

WILLIAMS: Social Security numbers are not publicly available.

LARSON: It depends on the state. But it's all decided at the state level.

WILLIAMS: But that's something they're asking for.

LARSON: Now, does anybody want to find out if people are falsely registering to vote? Because we've found good examples in various states all over America where people are falsely registered. And the Democrats have run steam -- boiler rooms where they sign up Mickey Mouse and the entire roster.

TIMPF: OK, OK. Go ahead.

WILLIAMS: We have to weigh it, though, right, against -- I'm not saying dead people should be voting. And I don't believe in voter fraud. I mean, I don't believe that's a good thing.

LARSON: That's a tradition in Chicago.

WILLIAMS: But -- well, there are a lot of things they do in Chicago that we don't like to adopt wide stream. But I am saying you have to weigh that against these cyber concerns that Kat is talking about. And when we talk about the cyber-security breaches and we talk about cyber-terrorism, which we know if a very real thing, I am tremendously concerned. When the president talks about, what are they worried about? That's what I'm worried about.

TIMPF: That's what I'm worried about, too.

BOLLING: What?

TIMPF: Your Social Security number is not public information. If it is, you're living your life way wrong.

BOLLING: Wait, wait, wait. What are you suggesting, that by states turning over the information to this panel, that somehow that information is going to get hacked? Is that what we're concerned about?

WILLIAMS: Yes, because you're talking about a portal, Eric. That's one of the ways they are requesting information on an Internet portal.

BOLLING: Go to the state and hack the state.

LAHREN: Exactly.

LARSON: That's probably much easier. And by the way, this is a concern.

WILLIAMS: So we should encourage more of them?

LARSON: The Social Security Administration knows that fake Social Security numbers are used routinely. And I think the real underlying agenda issue here, especially for the left, is that this goes after the illegal alien problem, as well. Because when you find out that you've got six people registered in six different states under the same Social Security number, and all you had to do is match the lists up in a computer to find them. And now you know who they are and you know their address, the left says, "We don't want that to happen."

WILLIAMS: I'm all with it -- if someone can show me widespread voter fraud that warrants that type of risk that you're talking about, then I will entertain it. I haven't seen it. I've seen a case here, a case there, but I've not seen this widespread pandemonium of voter fraud that I keep hearing about, Tomi.

LAHREN: I think voter I.D. laws. I'm with you.

WILLIAMS: No answer for that one?

LAHREN: I agree. To go to that extent, I think you don't have to if we have voter I.D. laws. I think that you should have a photo I.D. to vote. I think that that should absolutely be -- that would be such a simple way to go about this.

WILLIAMS: And the people that are proposing that, Lars, because let's go back to this...

LARSON: Right.

WILLIAMS: ... what are they willing to do to offset the targeted groups of communities that are more adversely affected by the requirement?

LARSON: Who are you talking about? Who gets through life without a driver's license or some kind of picture I.D. to cash checks? I had to use a picture I.D. to check into a hotel. The reason they're not finding it is all these -- all these states are not looking for it, for the most part.

TIMPF: Do you believe that there are millions of -- that's what President Trump said originally when he was a candidate, that there were millions of voters.

LARSON: No, I don't believe the number's that big, but I believe the number is large, and I think it's enough to change elections.

TIMPF: And that's what the whole reason for this, was supposed to be those millions. We have not seen that substantiated anywhere. And I don't think we would, because I don't think that's the case.

BOLLING: Eboni, I would be willing to bet that in every state in this union, you can go and get an I.D. for free.

WILLIAMS: So that's not even the whole problem. You're exactly right. Some people have transportation issues, Eric. Some people have -- and this is the truth that I've seen. And I did want to test this theory, because I got a lot of pushback on Twitter.

BOLLING: Is it -- is it racist? Is it racist or baited for any other of the institutions that require an I.D.?

WILLIAMS: Did I use any of those labels? You know I don't. You know I don't go there.

BOLLING: You said there were communities that are adversely affected.

WILLIAMS: More adversely affected. So there are older communities. There are people that don't have the transportation.

BOLLING: But those people in those communities still have to use an I.D. to do everything that Lars is talking about. To open a bank account.

WILLIAMS: What did I say? I said, that's fine. What are those proponents willing to do to compensate that? That's all I'm asking.

BOLLING: Make it free.

WILLIAMS: Make it free and make it easy.

BOLLING: Sure, make it free.

WILLIAMS: As soon as I hear that legislation, I will consider it with open arms.

TIMPF: Straight ahead, the Juice gets squeezed. O.J. Simpson is expected to be cleared for parole tomorrow. But new financial and legal battles are looming if he steps free from prison. Stay tuned.

WILLIAMS: O.J. Simpson back in the limelight tomorrow as he faces a much- awaited parole hearing. And despite expectations that he'll likely get paroled, Simpson will certainly be slammed with some financial and legal woes if he walks free from prison.

Simpson currently owes the family of Ron Goldman, who was murdered along with Simpson's wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, back in 1994, tens of millions of dollars that stem from a wrongful death lawsuit that Simpson lost back in '97. And you can bet that the Goldman family is going to try to collect every red cent, especially if Simpson starts making serious loot when he comes out.

Now, Eric, I know that you, like many Americans in this country, feel like justice won't really be served if Simpson goes free, even if 70, but he might. And there's two things that could happen. He, as legend tells it, will be looking for the real killer. You know he's been saying that for years. But also, you know, I've heard it floated that he'll have a reality series. He might be making some big money from that.

BOLLING: Oh, he's going to make big money. Forget the 25 grand per month from the NFL he's going to get. He's got residuals from all of those movies he had. And then all the new stuff. I mean, the first O.J. Simpson book. Are you kidding me?

WILLIAMS: Of course.

BOLLING: It will be six, seven -- eight digits, who knows?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

LAHREN: Lots of digits.

BOLLING: Can they attach -- can they go after that?

WILLIAMS: Of course they can. Yes, they can. And so maybe because until that debt is settled, Tomi, they are probably first in line. The families of those, beneficiaries of the lawsuits from Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, to get that money. So maybe that's a good thing. Maybe, although they'd prefer to see him locked up, at least they can get some financial justice out of this.

LAHREN: Absolutely. I mean, there's no doubt he's going to make a ton of money. But it's also, on those that are upset that he's going to make so much money, I agree, but isn't that our fault? We have such a thirst for this. O.J. to us is just this mythical creature; and everyone wants to know. Everyone wants to watch the movies, read the books, read the magazines. So we're adding to his...

LARSON: I'll never pay a dime for a book. I think America -- most Americans would be happy to see him locked up forever. The Arista (ph) laws that protect his pension, I think it is about 25 a month, 25,000 a month.

WILLIAMS: A lot of money.

LARSON: Rich by most people's standards. And the Goldman family can't touch that so much.

I hope they chase him all the way to his grave for what he did.

WILLIAMS: I think they would.

LARSON: And by the way, he was not guilty in the criminal court, but he was found...

WILLIAMS: Liable.

LARSON: ... no, he was legally responsible for his wife's death in the civil court trial. So I hope they chase him down. There's no amount -- they're never going to get their pound of flesh out of O.J. Simpson, but I hope they keep trying.

WILLIAMS: Kat.

TIMPF: I have seen all the documentaries. I do use an ex-boyfriend's HBO Go password. So I don't think that I'm responsible. I hope he didn't hear that. I don't think that I'm responsible for any of this.

But yes, you know, and he's also a horrible narcissist. I don't know how much money he has. If people don't love him, then he's still not going to be happy.

BOLLING: You know, in this crazy society, there will be people who love him. There will be people who adore him.

WILLIAMS: There are people who think he's not guilty.

BOLLING: Women who still want to hook up with him.

WILLIAMS: You better believe it. They dated him afterwards. He had multiple girlfriends post-acquittal of your wife's murder.

BOLLING: Not the new news, though.

WILLIAMS: My goodness. Oh, well, no, that's -- that was...

BOLLING: How many people confirmed?

WILLIAMS: ... unilateral. And fake news.

But Lars, your callers, how they had any feedback on -- because I had people split, still saying they thought he was innocent?

LARSON: No, they hate him. And I mean, I would look for -- I asked for naysayers. I have a tough time finding anybody who will defend anything that O.J. Simpson did from that point forward, and especially this. "I'm going to go out and steal my property back from the people I gave it to." That was ridiculous.

WILLIAMS: Yes, and he had no idea a gun, Tom, that a gun or anything would be involved. You know, he was just none the wiser. Lo and behold. I mean, because I thought that was pretty low down, because he was stealing back memorabilia that should have been auctioned off, because he lost the lawsuit that Lars is talking about. So he wouldn't even be man enough to settle up financially.

LAHREN: I think all of us are in agreement about the morality of O.J. Simpson. I think that -- I think we can all settle it. You're anti- murder.

TIMPF: Yes.

LAHREN: Most of us are anti-O.J., but we're still fascinated by him. We're still going to watch everything that he does. We're still going to wait tomorrow to see, you know, the verdict, what's going to happen. We're all going to sit there, and we're all going to buy everything. We're all going to read everything, because that's just...

BOLLING: I will tell you, he'll have some agent knocking on his door, begging to represent him. Jim, if you're the guy, I'm firing you right now.

WILLIAMS: OK. No, it's true, Eric. And you know what? I really think that this is not going to go away anytime soon. This guy is 70 years old, and he -- what we also know is when O.J. Simpson walks out of legal trouble, he doesn't, like, have a low profile, right? He just gets into the shine and the spotlight even more so.

TIMPF: Yes, if he doesn't have a reality show, he'll be on Instagram live the whole time. He'll just do it himself.

WILLIAMS: Which is also a reality show all its own.

TIMPF: Do it yourself.

WILLIAMS: Yes, it's ridiculous. Well, when we "Circle Back" with our specialists, Tomi Lahren and Lars Larson, in a moment. So stay with us.

BOLLING: All right. Time to "Circle Back" with our specialists, Lars Larson and Tomi Lahren.

Tomi, let's start with you. I hear there's an upcoming event with you and Chelsea Handler. Tell me about that.

LAHREN: Just a little one. I'm sure no one will be watching that. Right?

BOLLING: What's it all about?

LAHREN: Politi-Con. My second year at Politi-con. I've got a couple good debates, but I think the most anticipated is probably with comedian Chelsea Handler.

BOLLING: One-on-one debate?

LAHREN: One-on-one. We're calling it the conversation now. But, you know, she is a resister. She planted to move if Trump were to be elected. And that didn't happen. She will be in Los Angeles with me next weekend, and we're going to have a little talk.

BOLLING: Cool. Eb.

WILLIAMS: Also, yes, mine is for Lars. You know, these kids these days, Lars, they're not working. They don't have summer jobs. I'm a bit disappointed. I started working very young. How old were you when you started your radio days?

LARSON: I -- radio, 16. I started in radio at 16. And a real radio station, the mighty 1590 in a cow pasture. But -- on the edge of town. But for the federal minimum wage of a a buck 85 an hour.

WILLIAMS: And I'm sure you're making a little bit more than that now.

LARSON: I do. I do more hours.

WILLIAMS: Right. You see what hard work gets you? I love it.

TIMPF: The radio station on the cow pasture?

LARSON: It was on the edge of a cow pasture. In fact, the...

TIMPF: I'm thinking that might be a great podcast.

LARSON: They almost brought down the tower, because they liked to scratch their backs on the tower. So...

TIMPF: That's wonderful. All right. So y said you just had a grandbaby?

LARSON: Well, I didn't have it. My daughter-in-law had it.

TIMPF: You kind of do now. You do have one.

LARSON: Here's the thing. The single most beautiful granddaughter in the world, bar none. Six teeth, no hair and totally beautiful.

WILLIAMS: Which means she'll have a head full of hair, because when babies -- baby girls, especially, have no hair their first year or two, they always have a head full of hair.

LARSON: She is very beautiful.

WILLIAMS: Congratulations.

BOLLING: Very good. Great specialists today, guys.

LARSON: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: Thanks so much.

BOLLING: Thanks for joining us.

Thank you to our "Fox News Specialists," Tomi Lahren and Lars Larson.



