SOFIC 2018: Amazing special operations vehicles, weapons and more on show

Weapons, vehicles, body armor, drones and more of the latest exciting tech for Special Operations missions can be found in one place every year - at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC). Access is carefully restricted to the special operations world and those who support it.
SOFIC takes place in Tampa, Fl.. near U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base every year.
More than 12,000 attendees hailing from the Special Operations world attended the 2018 event. The event attracted attendees from the U.S. and its allies. Hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association, special operations folks and military tech innovators converged to discuss the technology needs of these elite forces for current and future threats.
More than 12,000 attendees hailing from the Special Operations world attended the 2018 event. The event attracted attendees from the U.S. and its allies. Hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association, Special Operations folks and military tech innovators converged to discuss the technology needs of these elite forces for current and future threats.
Special Operations top brass, along with current special operators from Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force, hunted through about 900 booths covering a range of mission needs all in one place.
Weapons, of course, are widely featured. Giant companies, as well as smaller bespoke teams, brought their latest models particularly in rifles. Seen here is Geissele’s Joy that drew a lot of buzz with its outstanding craftsmanship.
All the biggies in the firearm industry were at the event with an array of handgun options as well, such as Sig Sauer, which last year won the $580 million Army MHS contract. Seen here are M17 pistols.
There was no shortage of the latest accessories to review. Many did not just perform exceedingly well, but also featured mission-practical external designs that also looked amazing. Seen here is an option from Leupold.
From binoculars and monoculars through to weapon sights, scopes, night vision goggles, thermal imagers and more…the latest ways to enhance how warfighters see were on display. (Steiner Optics in this photo.)
SOFIC window shoppers had the chance to look at different advanced body armor to enhance protection for operators. Crye Precision, featured in this photo, showcased their new generation of apparel and was one of the most popular booths again this year.
Reflecting escalating demand, SOFIC 2018 also featured a huge range of drones in all sorts of sizes, for all sorts of purposes. Smaller scale drones are particularly hot, ranging from the size of a finger to the size of a board game.
SOFIC 2018 was also heaving with vehicles. From cars that look like regular cars, but are secretly fortified with advanced bullet proof armor, through to heavily armored vehicles and combat pimped-out Polaris Defense MRZRs
A stunning array of vehicles, weapons and gear were on display at SOFIC, the annual Special Operations Forces Industry Conference.