Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

ARCHAEOLOGY

Archaeologists discover ancient tombs in Egypt's Luxor
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Tourists photograph an entrance of a newly discovered tomb on Luxor's West Bank

(AP Photo/Hamada Elrasam)

Egyptian excavation workers restore pottery near a new found in a tomb in Draa Abul Naga necropolis on Luxor's West Bank

(AP Photo/Hamada Elrasam)

An Egyptian excavation worker restores funeral furniture found in a newly discovered tombon Luxor's West Bank

(AP Photo/Hamada Elrasam)

Egyptian excavation workers restore a mummy in a newly discovered tomb on Luxor's West Ban

(AP Photo/Hamada Elrasam)

An Egyptian guard stands next to a funeral mural inside a newly discovered tomb on Luxor's West Bank

(AP Photo/Hamada Elrasam)

Egyptian excavation workers guard a wooden statue on display near a new opened tomb

(AP Photo/Hamada Elrasam)

Archaeologists discover ancient tombs in Egypt's Luxor

More From Our Sponsors