AUSA 2017 in pictures

A host of cool military technology was on display at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Allison Barrie

Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle 1.BAE Systems is leading modernization of several platforms including the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, M88 Recovery Vehicle and the M109 self-propelled howitzer. The U.S. Army’s new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), which will replace the legacy M113, is also a BAE innovation. (Allison Barrie) armored-multi-purpose-vehicle-

Hanwha South Korea had a strong showing this year, including a large pavilion. Hanwha, a South Korean company, featured an array of serious force, including this tank. (Allison Barrie) hanwha

H145M Airbus featured the H145M, seen here, a light battlefield support helicopter. (Allison Barrie) h145m

M-299 Missile Launcher There was no shortage of firepower at AUSA’s exhibition. Companies large and small brought options for the Army to window shop, including this M-299 Missile Launcher by MEC and Lockheed Martin. (Allison Barrie) m-299-missile-launcher

AUSA Vehicles dominated the floors, but AM General gave AUSA participants a unique opportunity to look beneath “the hood,” proving a popular attraction with many drawn in for a closer look. (Allison Barrie) ausa-

Smoke grenades From the latest ammunition to smoke grenades, companies brought their latest offerings for consideration by the Army officials walking the floors. (Allison Barrie) smoke-grenades

AVON With CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense) very much on the minds of military planners, AVON drew constant crowds looking at their innovations to protect warfighters. (Allison Barrie) -avon

Robot family A few members of Qinetiq’s remarkable robot family including TALON, MAARS, MILREM and Dragon Runner. (Allison Barrie) robot-family

Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 f The U.S. Army and GM have had the Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 fuel cell electric vehicle in trials for potential military uses. (Allison Barrie) chevrolet-colorado-zh2-f

All-terrain vehicles Polaris showcased a number of their popular all-terrain vehicles including the DAGOR and MRZRs. The company was drawing crowds keen to hear more about their exciting new project turning the MRZR into an autonomous vehicle that could drive itself - becoming a sort of robotic ATV. (Allison Barrie) all-terrain-vehicles