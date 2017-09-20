DSEI 2017: Inside the world's largest military tech show

A bewildering array of military hardware and gear were on display at the Defence and Security Equipment (DSEI) event in London.

Allison Barrie

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Tanks, fighter jets, drones, armored fighting vehicles, laser weapons, bomb defusing robots and even submarines. (Allison Barrie) tanks,-fighter-jets,-drones,-armored-fighting-vehicles,-laser-weapons,-bomb-defusing-robots-and-even-submarines.

The Defence and Security Equipment International Show, DSEI, runs from September 10 through September 15 in London, England. (Allison Barrie) the-defence-and-security-equipment-international-show,-dsei,-runs-from-september-10-through-september-15-in-london,-england.

The gigantic scale of DSEI is described as unrivalled. If you are a country looking to upgrade is the place to be. (Allison Barrie) the-gigantic-scale-of-dsei-is-described-as-unrivalled.-if-you-are-a-country-looking-to-upgrade-is-the-place-to-be.

Pretty much anything you would need to defend your country in war – or to launch a war for that matter - is here in London. (Allison Barrie) pretty-much-anything-you-would-need-to-defend-your-country-in-war-–-or-to-launch-a-war-for-that-matter---is-here-in-london.

Looking for an edge to help their country dominate, they will have four days to explore tech from more than 1,605 exhibitors. (Allison Barrie) looking-for-an-edge-to-help-their-country-dominate,-they-will-have-four-days-to-explore-tech-from--more-than-1,605-exhibitors.

The doors opened to reveal a staggering array of anything a country could need to fight a war in one place. (Allison Barrie) the-doors-opened-to-reveal-a-staggering-array-of-anything-a-country-could-need-to-fight-a-war-in-one-place.-

Sales may start here with conversations in the swanky meeting rooms hidden at the center of a company’s massive display. (Allison Barrie) sales-may-start-here-with-conversations-in-the-swanky-meeting-rooms-hidden-at-the-center-of-a-company’s-massive-display.

Representatives will be hunting for tech that could provide their countries with critical advantages. (Allison Barrie) -representatives-will-be-hunting-for-tech-that-could-provide-their-countries-with-critical-advantages.

So who gets to go inside? Not just anyone can walk in. Attendance is very highly restricted and extremely vetted. (Allison Barrie) so-who-gets-to-go-inside?-not-just-anyone-can-walk-in.-attendance-is-very-highly-restricted-and-extremely-vetted.

This is window shopping at the level of a country’s top officials, a country’s top military level – not individual level. (Allison Barrie) this-is-window-shopping-at-the-level-of-a-country’s-top-officials,-a-country’s-top-military-level-–-not-individual-level.-

For those with air needs, there is everything from pocket sized surveillance drones through to giant weaponized drones. (Allison Barrie) for-those-with-air-needs,-there-is-everything-from-pocket-sized-surveillance-drones-through-to-giant-weaponized-drones.

Fancy tech for weapons at DSEI 2017 in London. (Allison Barrie) fancy-tech-for-weapons-at-dsei-2017-in-london.

There is also a very wide selection of helicopters and fighter jets that customers can jump into and get a feel for. (Allison Barrie) there-is-also-a-very-wide-selection-of-helicopters-and-fighter-jets-that-customers-can-jump-into-and-get-a-feel-for.

Helicopter pilot wearing a full tech gear. (Allison Barrie) helicopter-pilot-wearing-a-full-tech-gear.

Shopping for looming battles fought on land? There is a mind-boggling range of choice from the latest in body armor. (Allison Barrie) shopping-for-looming-battles-fought-on-land?-there-is-a-mind-boggling-range-of-choice-from-the-latest-in-body-armor.

Thinking about something new for your country’s arsenal? The most state of the art and futuristic weapons can be found here. (Allison Barrie) thinking-about-something-new-for-your-country’s-arsenal?-the-most-state-of-the-art-and-futuristic-weapons-can-be-found-here.

Lasers, RPGS (Rocket Propelled Grenades), missiles, sniper rifles, the latest lethal and nonlethal bullets. (Allison Barrie) lasers,-rpgs-(rocket-propelled-grenades),-missiles,-sniper-rifles,-the-latest-lethal-and-nonlethal-bullets.

A man has a conversation in front of different artillery canisters. (Allison Barrie) a-man-has-a-conversation-in-front-of-different-artillery-canisters.

Options for precision surgical strike launched from a continent away through to shoulder launched mega firepower. (Allison Barrie) options-for-precision-surgical-strike-launched-from-a-continent-away-through-to-shoulder-launched-mega-firepower.

Considering how to advance your naval capabilities? (Allison Barrie) considering-how-to-advance-your-naval-capabilities?-

Seven warships, from the Royal Navy and international allies, sailed up the River Thames to participate in the event. (Allison Barrie) seven-warships,-from-the-royal-navy-and-international-allies,-sailed-up-the-river-thames-to-participate-in-the-event.

On the sexier end of security, there are many gadgets and vehicles that would fit right into a James Bond movie. (Allison Barrie) on-the-sexier-end-of-security,-there-are-many-gadgets-and-vehicles-that-would-fit-right-into-a-james-bond-movie.

Suits to protect forces against radiological and nuclear weapons and tech to help decontaminate. (Allison Barrie) suits-to-protect-forces-against-radiological-and-nuclear-weapons-and-tech-to-help-decontaminate.