DSEI 2017: Inside the world's largest military tech show
A bewildering array of military hardware and gear were on display at the Defence and Security Equipment (DSEI) event in London.
Allison Barrie
Tanks, fighter jets, drones, armored fighting vehicles, laser weapons, bomb defusing robots and even submarines.
(Allison Barrie)
The Defence and Security Equipment International Show, DSEI, runs from September 10 through September 15 in London, England.
(Allison Barrie)
The gigantic scale of DSEI is described as unrivalled. If you are a country looking to upgrade is the place to be.
(Allison Barrie)
Pretty much anything you would need to defend your country in war – or to launch a war for that matter - is here in London.
(Allison Barrie)
Looking for an edge to help their country dominate, they will have four days to explore tech from more than 1,605 exhibitors.
(Allison Barrie)
The doors opened to reveal a staggering array of anything a country could need to fight a war in one place.
(Allison Barrie)
Sales may start here with conversations in the swanky meeting rooms hidden at the center of a company’s massive display.
(Allison Barrie)
Representatives will be hunting for tech that could provide their countries with critical advantages.
(Allison Barrie)
So who gets to go inside? Not just anyone can walk in. Attendance is very highly restricted and extremely vetted.
(Allison Barrie)
This is window shopping at the level of a country’s top officials, a country’s top military level – not individual level.
(Allison Barrie)
For those with air needs, there is everything from pocket sized surveillance drones through to giant weaponized drones.
(Allison Barrie)
Fancy tech for weapons at DSEI 2017 in London.
(Allison Barrie)
There is also a very wide selection of helicopters and fighter jets that customers can jump into and get a feel for.
(Allison Barrie)
Helicopter pilot wearing a full tech gear.
(Allison Barrie)
Shopping for looming battles fought on land? There is a mind-boggling range of choice from the latest in body armor.
(Allison Barrie)
Thinking about something new for your country’s arsenal? The most state of the art and futuristic weapons can be found here.
(Allison Barrie)
Lasers, RPGS (Rocket Propelled Grenades), missiles, sniper rifles, the latest lethal and nonlethal bullets.
(Allison Barrie)
A man has a conversation in front of different artillery canisters.
(Allison Barrie)
Options for precision surgical strike launched from a continent away through to shoulder launched mega firepower.
(Allison Barrie)
Considering how to advance your naval capabilities?
(Allison Barrie)
Seven warships, from the Royal Navy and international allies, sailed up the River Thames to participate in the event.
(Allison Barrie)
On the sexier end of security, there are many gadgets and vehicles that would fit right into a James Bond movie.
(Allison Barrie)
Suits to protect forces against radiological and nuclear weapons and tech to help decontaminate.
(Allison Barrie)
There is also an entire area dedicated to field medicine featuring front line advances and experts.
(Allison Barrie)
