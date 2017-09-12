Fox News
Photos: Apple unveils its new iPhones
Apple unveils its widely anticipated iPhone X model, iPhone 8 models, and a new Apple Watch
Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the new product announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater, Tuesday, in Cupertino

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Apple CEO Tim Cook, shows new Apple Watch Series 3 product, Tuesday, in Cupertino

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

People await the start of a product launch event at Apple's new campus in Cupertino, California, Tuesday

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as a tribute to the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs plays during a product launch in Cupertino, California

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

