Gamescom 2017 in pictures
Here are some great pictures from the 2017 Gamescom event for video gamers in Cologne, Germany.
Attendees with virtual reality headsets have fun at the Gamescom fair Aug. 23, 2017

(Oliver Berg/AP)

Visitors try out the latest video games at the Gamescom

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Visitors try out the latest 'Star wars' video game 'Battlefront II' at Gamescom

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game 'Call of Duty' at Gamescom

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A cosplayer dressed as the fantasy figure Widowmaker from the videogame 'Overwatch' at Gamescom

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

German chancellor Angela Merkel poses with cosplayers at the Gamescom fair for computer games

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Gamers test out computer games at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 22, 2017

(Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

