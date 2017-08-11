Amazing experimental attack planes on show

The U.S. Air Force Light Attack Experiment (OA-X) is a groundbreaking event where innovative aircraft undergo a series of trials to determine how they perform in attack roles. Here’s an inside look at some of the exciting aircraft on show at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico during OA-X.

Allison Barrie

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

The Textron Scorpion experimental aircraft conducts handling and flying quality maneuvers above White Sands Missile Range. (U.S. Air Force) the-textron-scorpion-experimental-aircraft-conducts-handling-and-flying-quality-maneuvers-above-white-sands-missile-range.

The Textron Scorpion is one of the experimental aircraft being tested in the OA-X experiment. (U.S. Air Force) the-textron-scorpion-is-one-of-the-experimental-aircraft-being-tested-in-the-oa-x-experiment.-

During the first week of the experiment, Air Force pilots flew basic surface attack missions in Textron Aviation’s AT-6 Wolverine turboprop. (U.S. Air Force Photo) during-the-first-week-of-the-experiment,-air-force-pilots-flew-basic-surface-attack-missions-in-textron-aviation’s-at-6-wolverine-turboprop.-

Flight test pilot Stu Rogerson descibes emergency shutdown procedures at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force) flight-test-pilot-stu-rogerson-descibes-emergency-shutdown-procedures-at-holloman-afb.-

U.S. Air Force test pilot Lt. Col. Lane Odom prepare to fly an Embraer A-29 experimental aircraft at Holloman AFB, NM, on July 31, 2017. (U.S. Air Force) u.s.-air-force-test-pilot-lt.-col.-lane-odom-prepare-to-fly-an-embraer-a-29-experimental-aircraft-at-holloman-afb,-nm,-on-july-31,-2017.

An Embraer A-29 experimental aircraft taxies during OA-X trials at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force) an-embraer-a-29-experimental-aircraft-taxies-during-oa-x-trials-at-holloman-afb.-

A Beechcraft AT-6 experimental aircraft flies over White Sands Missile Range. (U.S. Air Force) a-beechcraft-at-6-experimental-aircraft-flies-over-white-sands-missile-range.-

Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano A-29 experimental aircraft flies over White Sands Missile Range. (U.S. Air Force) embraer-emb-314-super-tucano-a-29-experimental-aircraft-flies-over-white-sands-missile-range.-

The Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano A-29 is another experimental aircraft taking part in the remarkable experiment. (U.S. Air Force) the-embraer-emb-314-super-tucano-a-29-is-another-experimental-aircraft-taking-part-in-the-remarkable-experiment.-

Lt. Col. Terrance C. Keithley, a test pilot for the 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base in Calif. (U.S. Air Force) lt.-col.-terrance-c.-keithley,-a-test-pilot-for-the-416th-flight-test-squadron-at-edwards-air-force-base-in-calif.-

The AT-6 . the “Wolverine,” is also participating in the U.S. Air Force Light Attack Experiment. (U.S. Air Force) the-at-6-.-the-“wolverine,”-is-also-participating-in-the-u.s.-air-force-light-attack-experiment.

Maj. Glenn Meleen, a test pilot for the 40th Flight Test Squadron out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. (U.S. Air Force) maj.-glenn-meleen,-a-test-pilot-for-the-40th-flight-test-squadron-out-of-eglin-air-force-base-in-florida.-