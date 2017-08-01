Powerful aircraft from around the world impress at UK military airshow

Stunning aircraft from around the world were on display at the 2017 Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England.

Allison Barrie

">

WAH 64D Apache A Royal Air Force WAH-64D Apache helicopter demonstrates its combat capabilities for spectators during the 2017 Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, England, United Kingdom, in July 2017. ((USAF)) wah-64d-apache

AMD Mirage 2000D Held each year at RAF Fairford in England, RIAT invites air forces from around the world to join them for three days of air displays showcasing world class flying and aircraft. Two AMD Mirage 2000D aircraft, flown by the French Air Force. ((USAF)) amd-mirage-2000d-

A P 51D Mustang The event also raises money for the RAF Charitable Trust. This year the theme commemorated the 70th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, with displays of past and present. A P-51D Mustang is displayed in front of F-22 Raptors. (U.S. Air Force) ((USAF)) a-p-51d-mustang

Spectators Participants came from around the world to see the airshow and static display. ((USAF)) spectators

Stratofortress The United States featured a formidable air power with a wide range of outstanding aircraft and pilot talent including USAF KC135 Tankers, F-15 Strike Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcon. This is a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 52nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, was displayed. ((USAF)) stratofortress

CV 22 Osprey During the three day event, a CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft from the 352nd Special Operations Wing at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, performs. ((USAF)) cv-22-osprey

Thunderbirds The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in their F-16s performed, showcasing American precision and top flying talent with extraordinary high speed passes, with a thunderous response from the crowds. Here they perform a maneuver. ((USAF)) thunderbirds-

Red Arrows The Royal Air Force Red Arrows aerial demonstration team perform a maneuver ((USAF)) red-arrows

Multicolour Exciting performances took place in the air and there were many opportunities to get up close to aircraft from around the world in the static displays on the ground. ((USAF)) multicolour

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows ((USAF)) the-royal-air-force-red-arrows

RAF Apache A Royal Air Force Westland WAH-64D Apache helicopter demonstrates its combat capabilities. ((USAF)) raf-apache

Apache A Royal Air Force Westland WAH-64D Apache helicopter demonstrates its combat capabilities. ((USAF)) apache

Air Force B 2 It was a rare opportunity to see some American aircraft that seldom make appearances like the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber. A U.S. Air Force B-2 Stealth Bomber and two F-15 Strike Eagle aircraft fly past spectators. ((USAF)) air-force-b-2

F 22 Raptor Participants had the chance to see other amazing American aircraft including the F-22 Raptor with its vectored thrust that drew astounded responses from the crowds. ((USAF)) f-22-raptor

Two US Air Force Thunderbird F 16 aircraft ((USAF)) two-us-air-force-thunderbird-f-16-aircraft

An Avro Lancaster aircraft, flown by the Royal Air Force ((USAF)) an-avro-lancaster-aircraft,-flown-by-the-royal-air-force