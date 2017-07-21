USS Gerald R. Ford in pictures

The USS Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's first new aircraft carrier design in 40 years. Here are some stunning pictures of the state-of-the-art ship.

Allison Barrie

$13 billion aircraft carrier The 1,100-foot ship is the successor to the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz class aircraft carriers. (Matt Hildreth/HII) (©Newport News Shipbuilding 2017) $13-billion-aircraft-carrier

Under way The USS Gerald R. Ford at sea (Photo by Seaman Apprentice Connor Loessin/U.S. Navy) under-way

Virginia Beach Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) transits over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel as the ship departs for builder’s sea trials off the coast - April. 08, 2017. (Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz/U.S. Navy). virginia-beach

Evolution Tug boats maneuver Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) into the James River during the ship's turn ship evolution - June 11, 2016. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cathrine Mae Campbell/U.S. Navy) evolution

Under construction The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), shown under construction in March at Newport News Shipbuilding. (Huntington Ingalls) under-construction

Loading Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) loads an F/A-18 Hornet shell (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cathrine Mae Campbell/U.S. Navy) loading