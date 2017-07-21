USS Gerald R. Ford in pictures
The USS Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's first new aircraft carrier design in 40 years. Here are some stunning pictures of the state-of-the-art ship.
Allison Barrie
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
$13 billion aircraft carrier
The 1,100-foot ship is the successor to the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz class aircraft carriers. (Matt Hildreth/HII)
(©Newport News Shipbuilding 2017)
$13-billion-aircraft-carrier
Under way
The USS Gerald R. Ford at sea (Photo by Seaman Apprentice Connor Loessin/U.S. Navy)
under-way
Virginia Beach
Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) transits over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel as the ship departs for builder’s sea trials off the coast - April. 08, 2017. (Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz/U.S. Navy).
virginia-beach
Evolution
Tug boats maneuver Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) into the James River during the ship's turn ship evolution - June 11, 2016. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cathrine Mae Campbell/U.S. Navy)
evolution
Under construction
The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), shown under construction in March at Newport News Shipbuilding. (Huntington Ingalls)
under-construction
Loading
Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) loads an F/A-18 Hornet shell (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cathrine Mae Campbell/U.S. Navy)
loading
Flight deck
The USS Gerald R. Ford flight deck (Photo by Seaman Ryan Carter/U.S. Navy)
flight-deck