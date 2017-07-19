DIY weapons of Syria’s civil war

From vehicles to munitions, a host of homemade military hardware has been deployed in Syria’s bloody civil war.

Makeshift front loader A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. (REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah) makeshift-front-loader

Catapult Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 2012. (REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih) catapult

Shell Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 2015. (REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush) shell

Sham 1 A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area, November 2012. (REUTERS/Zain Karam) sham-1

Homemade bombs A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo, July 2013. (REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman) homemade-bombs

Improvised grenades Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, February 2013. (REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic) improvised-grenades