Apple announces new products at Worldwide Developers Conference
CEO, Tim Cook at Apple's annual world wide developer conference in San Jose, California

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

John Ternus, Vice President, Mac and iPad Hardware Engineering under a graphic of price points for the Macbook laptop family

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about Apple TV

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Apple CEO, Tim Cook during Apple's annual world wide developer conference

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks about Siri

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Apple's John Ternus speaks about the new iMac Pro

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Craig Federighi during an announcement of new products

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Craig Federighi speaks about new Apple products for the car

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing speaks about app store downloads

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Craig Federighi talks about virtual reality

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

An audience member takes a photo of the Apple logo before the start of the company's annual developer conference

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

