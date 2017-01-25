SHOT Show 2017 in pictures

A vast array of weapons and tactical gear were on show at SHOT Show 2017 in Las Vegas.

Allison Barrie

FoxNews.com

The largest gun show on Earth The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show is the largest gun show on Earth. Owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), SHOT Show 2017 was held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20. (Allison Barrie) the-largest-gun-show-on-earth

Industry professionals More than 65,000 industry professionals were expected to attend SHOT Show 2017, walking miles to review the staggering amount of products on offer. (Allison Barrie) industry-professionals

Mammoth event SHOT Show is such a mammoth event that it is the fifth-largest trade show in Las Vegas and the largest event of its kind in the world. (Allison Barrie) mammoth-event

Eye-catching surprises Companies roll out eye-catching surprises that draw crowds like this one at FN Herstal. (Allison Barrie) eye-catching-surprises

Guns galore There are so many options on offer that you need to walk nearly a half marathon to see everything. (Allison Barrie) guns-galore

Miles of products There are 12.5 miles of everything shooting, hunting, fishing and outdoors. (Allison Barrie) miles-of-products

630,000 square feet The event features more than 630,000 square feet jam-packed with options from more than a whopping 1,600 companies. (Allison Barrie) 630,000-square-feet

Global marketplace Companies from all 50 states and more than 100 countries brought their latest and greatest offerings to display and unveil. (Allison Barrie) global-marketplace

Hunting, shooting and the outdoors There are thousands and thousands of products for those passionate about the Second Amendment, hunting, shooting and the outdoors. (Allison Barrie) hunting,-shooting-and-the-outdoors

Law enforcement and tactical military Every year the law enforcement and tactical military section continues to grow. There are also thousands of options for military and law enforcement professionals. Safariland drew nonstop crowds for its cutting-edge gear like this body armor. (Allison Barrie) law-enforcement-and-tactical-military

New concealed carry options SHOT Show featured many new concealed carry options this year, such as this Taurus Spectrum. Like high end sneakers, buyers can customize the Spectrum with a wide range of colors. (Allison Barrie) new-concealed-carry-options-

The growing female gun market Women are a rapidly growing market for companies in shooting, hunting and the outdoors. There was a clear shift in the SHOT exhibits this year with some companies incorporating women, like here at Springfield Armory. (Allison Barrie) the-growing-female-gun-market