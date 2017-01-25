Fox News
SHOT Show 2017 in pictures
A vast array of weapons and tactical gear were on show at SHOT Show 2017 in Las Vegas.
The largest gun show on Earth

The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show is the largest gun show on Earth. Owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), SHOT Show 2017 was held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20. (Allison Barrie)

Industry professionals

More than 65,000 industry professionals were expected to attend SHOT Show 2017, walking miles to review the staggering amount of products on offer. (Allison Barrie)

Mammoth event

SHOT Show is such a mammoth event that it is the fifth-largest trade show in Las Vegas and the largest event of its kind in the world. (Allison Barrie)

Eye-catching surprises

Companies roll out eye-catching surprises that draw crowds like this one at FN Herstal.  (Allison Barrie)

Guns galore

There are so many options on offer that you need to walk nearly a half marathon to see everything. (Allison Barrie)

Miles of products

There are 12.5 miles of everything shooting, hunting, fishing and outdoors.  (Allison Barrie)

630,000 square feet

The event features more than 630,000 square feet jam-packed with options from more than a whopping 1,600 companies. (Allison Barrie)

Global marketplace

Companies from all 50 states and more than 100 countries brought their latest and greatest offerings to display and unveil. (Allison Barrie)

Hunting, shooting and the outdoors

There are thousands and thousands of products for those passionate about the Second Amendment, hunting, shooting and the outdoors. (Allison Barrie)

Law enforcement and tactical military

Every year the law enforcement and tactical military section continues to grow. There are also thousands of options for military and law enforcement professionals. Safariland drew nonstop crowds for its cutting-edge gear like this body armor.  (Allison Barrie)

New concealed carry options

SHOT Show featured many new concealed carry options this year, such as this Taurus Spectrum. Like high end sneakers, buyers can customize the Spectrum with a wide range of colors. (Allison Barrie)

The growing female gun market

Women are a rapidly growing market for companies in shooting, hunting and the outdoors. There was a clear shift in the SHOT exhibits this year with some companies incorporating women, like here at Springfield Armory. (Allison Barrie)

John Wayne guns

There was something for everyone, every age and every budget. This new John Wayne line of BB guns was a big hit. (Allison Barrie)

