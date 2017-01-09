The best pictures of CES 2017

Here are the best pictures from CES 2017.

Attendees view video on a tunnel of LG OLED televisions during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. (Reuters) attendees-view-video-on-a-tunnel-of-lg-oled-televisions-during-the-2017-ces-in-las-vegas,-nevada,-u.s.

Xiao Huang of Zero Zero Robotics demonstrates the safety of the company's Hover Camera Passport drone by pretending to bite it during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Reuters) xiao-huang-of-zero-zero-robotics-demonstrates-the-safety-of-the-company's-hover-camera-passport-drone-by-pretending-to-bite-it-during-the-2017-ces-in-las-vegas,-nevada.

The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver is unveiled during the Toyota press conference at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Reuters) the-new-toyota-concept-i-concept-car,-designed-to-learn-about-its-driver-is-unveiled-during-the-toyota-press-conference-at-ces-in-las-vegas,-nevada.

A man in a mechanized robotic costume points the way for showgoers to the CES Unveiled event at CES in Las Vegas. (Reuters) a-man-in-a-mechanized-robotic-costume-points-the-way-for-showgoers-to-the-ces-unveiled-event-at-ces-in-las-vegas.

Anna Choi of Neofect demonstrates the Rapael Smart Glove therapy device for stroke victims at CES in Las Vegas. (Reuters) anna-choi-of-neofect-demonstrates-the-rapael-smart-glove-therapy-device-for-stroke-victims-at-ces-in-las-vegas.

Attendees try out the Samsung Gear VR 4D Experience during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas. (Reuters) attendees-try-out-the-samsung-gear-vr-4d-experience-during-the-2017-ces-in-las-vegas.

A Sony FES watch is displayed during a Sony news conference at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada . (Reuters) a-sony-fes-watch-is-displayed-during-a-sony-news-conference-at-the-2017-ces-in-las-vegas,-nevada-.

Sony Bravia OLED televisions are displayed during a Sony news conference at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada . (Reuters) sony-bravia-oled-televisions-are-displayed-during-a-sony-news-conference-at-the-2017-ces-in-las-vegas,-nevada-.

A dancer performs for photographers during a Sony news conference at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Reuters) a-dancer-performs-for-photographers-during-a-sony-news-conference-at-the-2017-ces-in-las-vegas,-nevada.

An autonomous-driving Lincoln MKZ equipped with Nvidia technology gives demonstration rides during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Reuters) an-autonomous-driving-lincoln-mkz-equipped-with-nvidia-technology-gives-demonstration-rides-during-the-2017-ces-in-las-vegas,-nevada.